Used Volkswagen Sedan for Sale Near Me

  • 2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T Wolfsburg Edition in White
    used

    2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T Wolfsburg Edition

    16,356 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,495

    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Passat R-Line in Gray
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Passat R-Line

    23,140 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $17,500

    Details
  • 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI 35th Anniversary Edition in Red
    used

    2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI 35th Anniversary Edition

    13,508 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,888

    Details
  • 2019 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SEL in Red
    used

    2019 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SEL

    11,071 miles

    $22,568

    Details
  • 2013 Volkswagen Jetta TDI in Black
    used

    2013 Volkswagen Jetta TDI

    43,957 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,800

    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0T GLI SEL PZEV in Gray
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0T GLI SEL PZEV

    23,198 miles

    $19,990

    Details
  • 2019 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE in Black
    used

    2019 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE

    28,795 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $17,499

    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Passat R-Line in Gray
    certified

    2017 Volkswagen Passat R-Line

    63,302 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $15,471

    Details
  • 2019 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T R-Line in Gray
    used

    2019 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T R-Line

    22,572 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $17,977

    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Passat SE in Silver
    certified

    2017 Volkswagen Passat SE

    20,855 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,491

    Details
  • 2015 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV w/Connectivity in Gray
    used

    2015 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV w/Connectivity

    76,627 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,967

    $928 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid SE in White
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid SE

    123,210 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,999

    Details
  • 2015 Volkswagen CC Sport in White
    used

    2015 Volkswagen CC Sport

    30,624 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $11,919

    $2,556 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S in Silver
    used

    2019 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S

    27,625 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $15,306

    $396 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE in White
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE

    21,205 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $15,495

    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.8T Sport PZEV in White
    certified

    2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.8T Sport PZEV

    54,769 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,491

    Details
  • 2019 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE in Red
    used

    2019 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE

    31,695 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $18,784

    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Sport PZEV in Dark Blue
    certified

    2016 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Sport PZEV

    27,735 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,494

    $1,796 Below Market
    Details

