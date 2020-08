Used Volkswagen Sedan for Sale Near Me

Low Country Volkswagen - Mount Pleasant / South Carolina

2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE CARFAX ONE OWNER!!!, CARFAX CERTIFIED!!!, SUNROOF, LEATHER, LOW MILEAGE, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, LOCAL TRADE, KEYLESS ENTRY, Cornsilk Beige w/V-Tex Leatherette Seat Trim, 17" Alloy wheels, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Comfort Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Certified. Certification Program Details: Type your description hereCARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Odometer is 15314 miles below market average! 28/38 City/Highway MPGWhile every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information on this site, errors do occur so please verify information with a customer service agent. Prices do not include destination charges or any additional accessories . A $499.00 Closing Fee is included in the advertised price. All prices and offers are before state, city and county tax, tag, title and license fees. Out of state buyers are responsible for all state, county, city taxes and fees, as well as title/registration fees in the state that the vehicle will be registered. All other discounts are contingent on approved credit through VCI. All prices and offers include all incentives which the dealer retains unless otherwise specifically provided. The full cash price charged at any dealership depends on many factors, including all products and services bought with the vehicle.

Dealer Review:

Just purchased our third VW from Low Country. The sales team is top notch and the service department is excellent.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T Wolfsburg Edition with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

32 Combined MPG ( 28 City/ 38 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3VWDB7AJXJM221449

Stock: 40340A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-18-2020