Used Volkswagen Sedan for Sale Near Me
- 16,356 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,495
Low Country Volkswagen - Mount Pleasant / South Carolina
2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE CARFAX ONE OWNER!!!, CARFAX CERTIFIED!!!, SUNROOF, LEATHER, LOW MILEAGE, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, LOCAL TRADE, KEYLESS ENTRY, Cornsilk Beige w/V-Tex Leatherette Seat Trim, 17" Alloy wheels, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Comfort Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Certified. Certification Program Details: Type your description hereCARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Odometer is 15314 miles below market average! 28/38 City/Highway MPGWhile every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information on this site, errors do occur so please verify information with a customer service agent. Prices do not include destination charges or any additional accessories . A $499.00 Closing Fee is included in the advertised price. All prices and offers are before state, city and county tax, tag, title and license fees. Out of state buyers are responsible for all state, county, city taxes and fees, as well as title/registration fees in the state that the vehicle will be registered. All other discounts are contingent on approved credit through VCI. All prices and offers include all incentives which the dealer retains unless otherwise specifically provided. The full cash price charged at any dealership depends on many factors, including all products and services bought with the vehicle.
Dealer Review:
Just purchased our third VW from Low Country. The sales team is top notch and the service department is excellent.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T Wolfsburg Edition with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWDB7AJXJM221449
Stock: 40340A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 23,140 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,500
Trend Motors Volkswagen - Rockaway / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Passat R-Line with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1VWDT7A31HC070575
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 13,508 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,888
Open Road Volkswagen of Bridgewater - Bridgewater / New Jersey
Dealer Review:
Saw a car on Edmunds at this dealer. I called in the morning to confirm that they had the car. After what sounded like a few minutes of searching on a computer, dealer confirmed they had the car. I said we were driving 1 1/2 hr to look and buy the car. On the drive up we called Again to confirm. Yes all is good, we will see you in an hour. When we get there the sales person said “oh sorry, apparently we don’t have that car”. Seriously? You just wasted half my day. As a side note, lots of people working there were not wearing masks properly in the middle of the COViD 19 pandemic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI 35th Anniversary Edition with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW6T7BU4KM162656
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 11,071 miles
$22,568
Boch Honda - Norwood / Massachusetts
Excellent Condition, CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 11,071 Miles! SEL trim, Tornado Red exterior and Dark Beige interior. EPA 40 MPG Hwy/30 MPG City! Moonroof, Heated Seats, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Turbo Charged, VW CARE, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE, Aluminum Wheels, Serviced here, Clean CARFAX report!, Former Lease vehicle, Well Maintained, Edmunds.com's review says "The Jetta feels quick around town thanks to the solid torque output from the turbocharged engine. It also handles curves well, staying controlled and stable.". CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Sunroof, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Premium Sound System. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors. OPTION PACKAGES: COLD WEATHER PACKAGE Heated Rear Outboard Seating Positions, Washer Fluid Level Indicator, Heated Front Washer Nozzles, Remote Engine Start w/Remote Key Fob, Heated Steering Wheel, Lower Windshield Heated Wiper Area, VW CARE: Volkswagen prepaid scheduled maintenance contract w/10,000-mile and 20,000-mile servicing for cars. Volkswagen SEL with Tornado Red exterior and Dark Beige interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 147 HP at 5000 RPM*. Serviced here, Clean CARFAX report! Former Lease vehicle, Well Maintained EXPERTS RAVE: "The Jetta feels quick around town thanks to the solid torque output from the turbocharged engine. It also handles curves well, staying controlled and stable." -Edmunds.com. Great Gas Mileage: 40 MPG Hwy. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: Come on down and visit Boch Honda in Massachusetts, we offer great deals on high quality new and used vehicles. Dealer's advertised price does not include $495 doc prep fee, tax, title, or registration. New vehicle pricing includes all offers and incentives. Tax, Title and Tags not included in vehicle prices shown and must be paid by the purchaser. While great effo
Dealer Review:
I was coming off a Honda lease and wanted to pick up a new Odyssey. I contacted all the dealers in the Boston area and Boch was quick to respond and very competitive with pricing. I came in on a weekday afternoon and met Amine Abad who walked me through the process, no haggling, no headache and got me in exactly the car I wanted. Amine is a top notch guy who is very knowledgeable about his product as well. I worked with Boston Cars, Cambridge, Herb Chambers and because of guys like Amine to me Boch is the best.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWE57BU3KM192222
Stock: P88132
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 43,957 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,800
Fairfax Motors - Fairfax / Virginia
**THIS JETTA TDI is a REAL GAS MISER 34 MPG**PREMIUM EDITION**POWER SUNROOF**FENDER PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM**HEATED SEATS**TDI MONSTER MATS ($235)**1 OWNER**CLEAN CARFAX with BUYBACK GUARANTEE** Why pay higher prices when you can buy directly from us with our no HASSLE and HAGGLE free pricing?? Our prices are competitive in the market and compete or beat other dealerships. The buying experience with Fairfax Motors is the best! Fairfax Motors is family owned and operated in Fairfax, Virginia offering cars for sale and buying services to the DMV area for 27 years. Our owner has built successful and long term relationships with our customers with them returning to purchase cars from us time and time again. Our entire staff offers transparency with each customer from our knowledgeable sales staff to our dynamic managers. We offer Finance and Extended Warranty options, plus detailing services to keep your car looking beautiful. We need your cars to fill out inventory, so we take all trades and buy cars too! Stop dreading the car buying process and start having fun! Still aren't sure? Our customers love to show us love and share their buying experience with the world. Come see us at Fairfax Motors for your next vehicle purchase.
Dealer Review:
I called Andy at Fairfax Motors looking for a specific car and gave him a budget. They quickly found the car I was looking for. A quick and easy buying experienc3
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWLL7AJXDM443602
Stock: 10946
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-18-2020
- 23,198 miles
$19,990
Onion Creek Volkswagen - Austin / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0T GLI SEL PZEV with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW4T7AJXGM400838
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,795 milesDelivery Available*
$17,499
Enterprise Car Sales San Leandro - San Leandro / California
Transfer of vehicle from another location to your neighborhood Enterprise Car Sales may require payment of a non-refundable transfer fee to begin the process. Contact a Sales Consultant for details. This vehicle passed a rigorous inspection by an ASE-Certified technician and is backed by a 12-Month/12,000 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty(1). We offer a free CARFAX (R) Vehicle History Report (TM) and a 7-Day Buyback (2) to give you peace of mind that you are buying a quality used vehicle. Call us for further details or stop by today for a test drive! 1-888-227-7253. (1) Limited Powertrain Warranty begins on the vehicle purchase date & extends for 12 months or 12,000 miles, whichever comes first. Coverage runs concurrently with manufacturer warranty. Restrictions apply. Contact a Sales Consultant for details. (2) For a period of 7 days after the date of purchase or 1,000 miles beyond the odometer reading at purchase, whichever comes first, the vehicle may be returned for the exact price originally paid minus a $200 restocking fee, (as allowed by law). Restrictions apply.Price does not include processing, administrative, closing, dealer and handling, or similar fees of $199 or less. Price does not include tax, title, tags, governmental fees, electronic filing charge, any emissions testing and/or state inspection fees, and any finance charges (if applicable).Vehicles subject to prior sale. We make every effort to provide accurate information including but not limited to price, miles and vehicle options, but please verify with your local Enterprise Car Sales location before purchasing. Current mileage may vary due to test drives and vehicle relocation. Used vehicles were previously part of Enterprise short term rental, lease fleet or purchased by Enterprise from other sources including auto auctions, with previous use possibly short term rental, lease or other.
Dealer Review:
When I first called to make an appointment to come in I spoke with Jose who was very nice and set my appointment. I got there earlier than my set time and Jose had someone else work with me instead of making me wait or having to come back which I appreciated very much. Marcus was very knowledgeable and took me on a test drive with the car I liked best. That day I didn't decide on a car right away but I liked that Marcus called to followed up with me without making me feel hounded. When I finally went back in Jose was available this time and took his time to LISTEN to what I really wanted and was able to point out a few cars that I would like. ***Let's just say I ended up leaving that day with my new car.*** Truly guys, Enterprise is the way to go. They take really good care of their cars and you never have to guess if your car will clunk out on you once you leave the lot. Thanks Enterprise.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWC57BU9KM187887
Stock: 7SB6CR
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- certified
2017 Volkswagen Passat R-Line63,302 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,471
Hendrick Volkswagen Frisco - Frisco / Texas
Urano Gray Metallic exterior and Moonrock Gray w/Quartz interior. CARFAX 1-Owner, Excellent Condition, Volkswagen Certified. Heated Seats, Back-Up Camera, Turbo Charged Engine, ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE KIT, Aluminum Wheels, Non-Smoker vehicleKEY FEATURES INCLUDEHeated Driver Seat, Turbocharged MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors.OPTION PACKAGESROADSIDE ASSISTANCE KIT booster cables, warning triangle, multi-tool, LED flashlight, gloves, PVC tape, blanket, poncho, whistle, cable ties and bandages. Volkswagen R-Line w/Comfort Pkg with Urano Gray Metallic exterior and Moonrock Gray w/Quartz interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 170 HP at 4800 RPM*.SHOP WITH CONFIDENCEAll Certified Volkswagen vehicles must pass a detailed 100+ point inspection, 2-Year or 24,000-Mile (whichever occurs first) Comprehensive Limited Warranty, 24/7 Roadside and Towing Assistance includes, lockouts, flat tires, fuel delivery, and jump starts, Complimentary 3-month trial subscription to SiriusXM Satellite Radio All-Access programming, Carfax Vehicle History Report, Any necessary repairs and maintenance are completed using Genuine Volkswagen partsWHO WE AREAs the #1 Volkswagen dealership in Texas, our goal is to provide you with the best buying experience possible. In order for Hendrick Volkswagen Frisco to become the best, we know we must listen and learn from all our Texas customers, whether they are our Frisco neighbors or VW shoppers commuting from Dallas, Plano or Carrollton. Come visit us today or contact us online at www.hendrickvwfrisco.comPrices do not include additional fees and costs of closing, including government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer documentation fees, any emissions testing fees or other fees. All prices, specifications and availability subject to change wiThis Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
Dealer Review:
Recently divorced and just at the point of completely giving up on my search to getting back on track... Nick went above and beyond ways possible to make my deal happen.. calls to the lenders w/ his financial team... copies of additional details needed...calls to me of staying encouraged and hopeful.. definitely did not let me down...start to finish...to us celebrating me taking ownership of my first choice... I truly thank Nick and the Hendricks Sales/ Finance team members for working diligently in my situation of taking a chance and giving me a break when I heard so many.. No(s).... Team was/is...my Yes...#team Wishing you all much success and Nick.. you are a diamond with this organization... Thank you, Ramona D
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Passat R-Line with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1VWDT7A37HC008971
Stock: P09029A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 22,572 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$17,977
LeSueur Car Company - Tempe / Arizona
These 2019 Jetta R-Lines are pretty awesome and come loaded with great interior features. The R-Line trim options include a redesigned sporty exterior, a user friendly touchscreen interface and back-up camera, plus Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and heated leatherette bucket seating. It's a car you wont dread spending your daily commute in; you may actually start to look forward to! This model gets about 40 MPG highway with a turbocharged 1.4L engine, and seats 5. Come in and have a look at this and the rest of our huge VW selection, today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T R-Line with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWC57BU2KM040729
Stock: 040729
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- certified
2017 Volkswagen Passat SE20,855 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,491
Lewisville Volkswagen - Lewisville / Texas
<b>Equipment</b> This vehicle is a certified CARFAX 1-owner. Our dealership has already run the CARFAX report and it is clean. A clean CARFAX is a great asset for resale value in the future. See what's behind you with the back up camera on the vehicle. The vehicle has a 1.8 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This 2017 Volkswagen Passat shines with an exquisite metallic silver exterior finish. This model is front wheel drive. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in this Volkswagen Passat. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. It features cruise control for long trips. This 2017 Volkswagen Passat has an adjustable telescoping wheel that allows you to achieve a perfect fit for your driving comfort. Light weight alloy wheels on this Volkswagen Passat are the perfect compliment to a stylish body. Help alleviate lower back pain with the driver seat lumbar support in this Volkswagen Passat. <b>Additional Information</b> * While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Lewisville Volkswagen. All advertised vehicles are subject to actual dealer availability. Certain vehicles listed may not be available, or may have different prices. Prices exclude state tax, license, document preparation fee, smog fee, and finance charges, if applicable. Vehicle option and pricing are subject to change. Prices include all dealer offers and dealer incentives. Pricing and availability varies by dealership. Please check with your dealer for more information. Prices do not include dealer charges, such as advertising, that can vary by manufacturer or region, or costs for selling, preparing, displaying or financing the vehicle. Images displayed may not be representative of the actual trim level of a vehicle. Colors shown are the most accurate representations available. However, due to the limitations of web and monitor color display, we cannot guarantee that the colors depicted will exactly match the color of the car. Information provided is believed accurate but all specifications, pricing, and availability must be confirmed in writing (directly) with the dealer to be binding. The Dealer is not responsible for any inaccuracies contained herein and by using this application you the customer acknowledge the foregoing and accept such terms. Pricing cannot be combined with any other offer, sales special, finance special or price quote. Some offers may require you to finance or lease your vehicle with Volkswagen Credit. All offers subject to credit approval. See dealer for complete details. Displayed price excludes special APR and Lease offers. **Prices include all dealer offers and dealer incentives.**
Dealer Review:
1. My test drive car was not the vehicle I inquired about 2. The test drive car was not clean. 3. The stock # on the paperwork was not the vehicle I inquired about. 4. The sales manager tried to make me believe that A. he made a mistake when he entered all wheel drive. Front wheel drive did not change any of the $ except my payment was lowered. (Maybe the stock number pulls that $ into the quote) B. He did not know there was a tax incentive on my lease which lowered my bottom line more than $1,000. My payment was again lowered. C. I asked for 36 month quote. The paperwork was 48 months. 5. There was a $900 charge for protective coating that can be deducted. $199 for VIN etching. If you buy from this dealer, scrutinize the paperwork everytime it is presented.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Passat SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1VWBT7A35HC044827
Stock: LP8456
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 76,627 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,967$928 Below Market
Audi Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
Sun/Moonroof Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
Probably one of the best experiences I’ve had leasing a car. Tom Chiron the sales person was very professional and did exactly what he said he would. He did not waist my time. He even took my old car to get new tires that were required before I turned in the vehicle I was leasing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV w/Connectivity with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (25 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWD17AJ3FM335982
Stock: FM335982
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 123,210 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,999
Blue Diamond Auto Sales - Ceres / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
45 Combined MPG (42 City/48 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW637AJXEM211726
Stock: 6092
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,624 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,919$2,556 Below Market
The Autobarn Volkswagen of Mt Prospect - Mount Prospect / Illinois
Dealer Review:
Be very careful when working with this dealer. This dealer lied to me for me to agree the deal and the sales person denied he ever agreed that when I pick up the car. Their manager does not support customer either. This is not a dealer that you can trust.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen CC Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWBN7AN8FE825793
Stock: 990179
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,625 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$15,306$396 Below Market
Columbia Honda - Columbia / Missouri
Storm Gray w/Cloth Seat Trim, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Radio: Composition Color w/6.5" Touchscreen, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers.IMPORTANT: OUR INVENTORY IS LISTED ON OVER 10 OTHER SITES, DUE TO HIGH VOLUME OF INVENTORY, HIGH VOLUME PRICING, ADVERTISING, REFERRALS, AND HIGH AMOUNT OF TRAFFIC ON OUR WEBSITE, WE ARE SELLING MOST OF OUR VEHICLES BEFORE YOU KNOW IT. YOU ARE NOT THE ONLY ONE LOOKING AT THIS, WE HAVE CUSTOMERS CALLING EVERY DAY FROM ALL OVER THE REGION & GLOBE, AND PUT THEIR DEPOSITS TO LOCK IN THE DEAL, SOME PEOPLE KNOW WHAT THEY WANT AND SOME PEOPLE LIKE TO WAIT FOR LAST MINUTE. IF YOU ARE A SERIOUS BUYER AND HAVE ANY QUESTIONS PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL OR EMAIL OUR SALES TEAM IMMEDIATELY AT 573-665-0022 SO YOU DON'T MISS ON A GREAT OPPORTUNITY.2019 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S FWD 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 1.4L TSI CARFAX One-Owner. 30/40 City/Highway MPGProudly serving the Columbia, Jefferson City and Central Missouri! We ship to anywhere in the US! If you are looking for your next New Honda or Used Car, Truck or SUV we have something for everyone! If you are asking... what is my trade worth, we can answer that! We will always give you more for your trade if you purchase from us or not! We are transparent and we want you to know exactly where and how we come up with the value YOU will feel is right! We have financing to fit all customer needs! All pre-owned cars are inspected by Certified Honda Technicians. You will love the way we do business and understand why our customers in the Mid-Mo area are saying that Columbia Honda is the Smart Choice! Visit us at www.columbiahonda.com or stop by! You will be glad you did!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWC57BU7KM139921
Stock: KM139921
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 21,205 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$15,495
Luther Burnsville Volkswagen - Burnsville / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWDB7AJ9HM314862
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 54,769 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,491
Tom Wood Volkswagen - Indianapolis / Indiana
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Pure White 2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.8T Sport FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 1.8L I4 Turbocharged *VOLKSWAGEN CERTIFIED*, LIFETIME POWERTRAIN COVERAGE, *AUTOMATIC*, *CRUISE CONTROL*, *CLEAN CARFAX*, *CARFAX 1 OWNER*, App-Connect (Smartphone Integration & Interface), *BACKUP CAMERA*, *SATELLITE RADIO*, *3 MONTHS FREE SIRIUS RADIO*, *BLUETOOTH, HANDS-FREE*, *LEATHER INTERIOR*.*Volkswagen is Certified*This VW comes with a no cost warranty backed by VW giving you the peace of mind of new without the cost. (See Below): Recent Arrival! 25/36 City/Highway MPGAwards: * 2016 IIHS Top Safety Pick+, Top Safety Pick+Tom Wood Volkswagen Promise: OUR ENTIRE TEAM IS COMMITTED TO HELPING YOU BUY A CAR THE WAY WE WOULD WANT TO BUY A CAR! At our dealership we believe in "MARKET VALUE PRICING." We use real time Internet price comparisons to constantly adjust prices to provide "ALL BUYERS" our "BEST PRICE" possible. We do not mark them up to mark them down! The car you want the way you want! Proudly selling and servicing all makes of used cars, used trucks and used suv's like Ford, Chevy, Buick, Cadillac, Toyota, Honda, Nissan, BMW, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, VW, Volkswagen, Subaru, Lexus, Volvo, Mitsubishi, Hyundai, Kia, Mini, Porsche, Range Rover and Jaguar in : Indianapolis, Carmel, Noblesville, Westfield, Fishers, Anderson, Lawrence, Broad Ripple, Avon, Plainfield, Crawfordsville, Mooresville, Camby, Brownsburg, Martinsville, Center Grove, Greenwood, Greenfield, Southport, Beech Grove, Bloomington, Richmond, New Castle, Lawrence, Evansville, Merrilville, Ft Wayne.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.8T Sport PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWD17AJ5GM413941
Stock: MH12012
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 31,695 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$18,784
Lithia Hyundai of Fresno - Fresno / California
EPA 40 MPG Hwy/30 MPG City! TORNADO RED exterior and BLACK LEATHERETTE interior, SE trim. Moonroof, Heated Seats, Back-Up Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Turbo Charged Engine. SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged MP3 Player, Sunroof, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors. Volkswagen SE with TORNADO RED exterior and BLACK LEATHERETTE interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 147 HP at 5000 RPM*. EXPERTS RAVE: Edmunds.com explains "The Jetta feels quick around town thanks to the solid torque output from the turbocharged engine. It also handles curves well, staying controlled and stable.". Great Gas Mileage: 40 MPG Hwy. VISIT US TODAY: Lithia Hyundai of Fresno sells new and used cars, trucks and SUVs near Visalia and Hanford, California. We offer financing options and incentives for all Central California Hyundai customers. Conveniently accessible from the Golden State and Yosemite Freeways, we are located at 5590 N. Blackstone in Fresno. Less than thirty minutes from Hanford and Visalia, our sales department is open seven days a week to serve you. If you have any questions, please contact us today! Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Dealer Review:
FALSE ADVERTISING!!! They posted a sale on a new vehicle that i was interested in. Next morning i inquired on the vehicle and it was still available, so i proceeded to put in a credit application. My application was approved and was asked to go in to sign paperwork. As i was heading to the dealership excited about getting a new car, I received a text saying there was a mistake on the online price and that they would not honor it. The dealership refused to give the price that they advertised more than one day.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWC57BU3KM169918
Stock: KM169918HR
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- certified
2016 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Sport PZEV27,735 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,494$1,796 Below Market
Sheehy Volkswagen of Springfield - Springfield / Virginia
NAVIGATION, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, SERVICE RECORDS, BLUETOOTH, LEATHER STEERING WHEEL W/ AUDIO & CRUISE CONTROLS, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, ONE OWNER CLEAN CARFAX, PUSH BUTTON START, VW FACTORY CERTIFIED! 24 MONTHS/24,000 MILES OF LIMITED WARRANTY AND ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE!, POWER ADJUSTABLE HEATED MIRRORS, NON-SMOKER!, ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL, 4-WHEEL DISC ABS BRAKING SYSTEM, ANTI-THEFT ALARM W/ IMMOBILIZER THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM, AVAILABLE ONLY AT SHEEHY VOLKSWAGEN OF SPRINGFIELD, MP3 decoder, Radio: Discover Media w/6.3" Touchscreen Navigation. CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 25549 miles below market average! 22/31 City/Highway MPG Come see why we're one of the HIGHEST SELLING PRE-OWNED DEALERS in VIRGINIA! We start with a GREAT SELECTION of PREMIUM INVENTORY all listed at BELOW MARKET PRICING and continue on to provide a GREAT SERVICE EXPERIENCE throughout the buying process! All of our prices are BASED ON THE RESEARCH of competitive vehicles in our local marketplace -They are ACCURATE and IN-LINE with what you will find through your own research- This helps to avoid a lengthy back-and-forth negotiation process! WE INVITE YOU TO BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!! We sell in quantity and offer the LOWEST PRICE on the best hand picked vehicles; only a portion pass our rigorous inspection/reconditioning process! We start with a GREAT SELECTION of PREMIUM INVENTORY all listed at BELOW MARKET PRICING and continue on to provide a GREAT SERVICE EXPERIENCE throughout the buying process! All of our prices are BASED ON THE RESEARCH of competitive vehicles in our local marketplace-They are ACCURATE and IN-LINE with what you will find through your own research. This helps to avoid a lengthy back-and-forth negotiation process. Call today to EXPERIENCE THE DIFFERENCE! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!
Dealer Review:
Extremely happy with my whole experience at Sheehy Volkswagen. The wife and I were walk-ins on Saturday and were in and out with the perfect car for us in just a couple of hours. Our salesman, Riadh, was phenomenal. We were able to test drive 3 vehicles until we found just the right one and then were walked through all of the paperwork with ease. No hidden fees, no haggling, very professional. Looking forward to a long relationship with Sheehy and will be back in the Summer to add another VW to our family's fleet.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Sport PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWBP7AN4GE518763
Stock: LR16495
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
Hot new vehicles
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.