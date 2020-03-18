Used Volkswagen Sedan for Sale Near Me

Lewisville Volkswagen - Lewisville / Texas

<b>Equipment</b> This vehicle is a certified CARFAX 1-owner. Our dealership has already run the CARFAX report and it is clean. A clean CARFAX is a great asset for resale value in the future. See what's behind you with the back up camera on the vehicle. The vehicle has a 1.8 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This 2017 Volkswagen Passat shines with an exquisite metallic silver exterior finish. This model is front wheel drive. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in this Volkswagen Passat. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. It features cruise control for long trips. This 2017 Volkswagen Passat has an adjustable telescoping wheel that allows you to achieve a perfect fit for your driving comfort. Light weight alloy wheels on this Volkswagen Passat are the perfect compliment to a stylish body. Help alleviate lower back pain with the driver seat lumbar support in this Volkswagen Passat. <b>Additional Information</b> * While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Lewisville Volkswagen. All advertised vehicles are subject to actual dealer availability. Certain vehicles listed may not be available, or may have different prices. Prices exclude state tax, license, document preparation fee, smog fee, and finance charges, if applicable. Vehicle option and pricing are subject to change. Prices include all dealer offers and dealer incentives. Pricing and availability varies by dealership. Please check with your dealer for more information. Prices do not include dealer charges, such as advertising, that can vary by manufacturer or region, or costs for selling, preparing, displaying or financing the vehicle. Images displayed may not be representative of the actual trim level of a vehicle. Colors shown are the most accurate representations available. However, due to the limitations of web and monitor color display, we cannot guarantee that the colors depicted will exactly match the color of the car. Information provided is believed accurate but all specifications, pricing, and availability must be confirmed in writing (directly) with the dealer to be binding. The Dealer is not responsible for any inaccuracies contained herein and by using this application you the customer acknowledge the foregoing and accept such terms. Pricing cannot be combined with any other offer, sales special, finance special or price quote. Some offers may require you to finance or lease your vehicle with Volkswagen Credit. All offers subject to credit approval. See dealer for complete details. Displayed price excludes special APR and Lease offers. **Prices include all dealer offers and dealer incentives.**

Dealer Review:

1. My test drive car was not the vehicle I inquired about 2. The test drive car was not clean. 3. The stock # on the paperwork was not the vehicle I inquired about. 4. The sales manager tried to make me believe that A. he made a mistake when he entered all wheel drive. Front wheel drive did not change any of the $ except my payment was lowered. (Maybe the stock number pulls that $ into the quote) B. He did not know there was a tax incentive on my lease which lowered my bottom line more than $1,000. My payment was again lowered. C. I asked for 36 month quote. The paperwork was 48 months. 5. There was a $900 charge for protective coating that can be deducted. $199 for VIN etching. If you buy from this dealer, scrutinize the paperwork everytime it is presented.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Passat SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 34 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1VWBT7A35HC044827

Stock: LP8456

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-29-2020