Used Volkswagen Minivan for Sale Near Me

  • 2011 Volkswagen Routan SE in Off White/Cream
    used

    2011 Volkswagen Routan SE

    109,476 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,000

    $682 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Volkswagen Routan SE in Off White/Cream
    used

    2012 Volkswagen Routan SE

    66,213 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,445

    $738 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Volkswagen Routan SE in Silver
    used

    2012 Volkswagen Routan SE

    103,405 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,795

    Details
  • 2011 Volkswagen Routan SE
    used

    2011 Volkswagen Routan SE

    93,352 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,900

    Details
  • 2010 Volkswagen Routan SE in Silver
    used

    2010 Volkswagen Routan SE

    162,216 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $5,705

    Details
  • 2009 Volkswagen Routan S
    used

    2009 Volkswagen Routan S

    138,280 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,427

    Details
  • 2012 Volkswagen Routan SE
    used

    2012 Volkswagen Routan SE

    86,794 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,000

    $368 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Volkswagen Routan SE in Silver
    used

    2010 Volkswagen Routan SE

    122,433 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer

    $5,466

    $994 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Volkswagen Routan SE
    used

    2009 Volkswagen Routan SE

    109,157 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,991

    Details
  • 2012 Volkswagen Routan SE in Off White/Cream
    used

    2012 Volkswagen Routan SE

    101,876 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,000

    $1,032 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Volkswagen Routan SE
    used

    2010 Volkswagen Routan SE

    136,814 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $5,967

    Details
  • 2012 Volkswagen Routan SE in Black
    used

    2012 Volkswagen Routan SE

    95,708 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,733

    $1,498 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Volkswagen Routan SEL in Black
    used

    2009 Volkswagen Routan SEL

    159,009 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,950

    Details
  • 2012 Volkswagen Routan SEL
    used

    2012 Volkswagen Routan SEL

    82,760 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,980

    Details
  • 2010 Volkswagen Routan SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Volkswagen Routan SE

    188,395 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,990

    Details
  • 2009 Volkswagen Routan S
    used

    2009 Volkswagen Routan S

    130,992 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,068

    Details
  • 2009 Volkswagen Routan S
    used

    2009 Volkswagen Routan S

    137,812 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,799

    Details
  • 2002 Volkswagen EuroVan GLS
    used

    2002 Volkswagen EuroVan GLS

    128,592 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,900

    Details

