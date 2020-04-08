Used Volkswagen Minivan for Sale Near Me

Bob Rohrman Schaumburg Ford - Schaumburg / Illinois

Clean CARFAX. Backup Camera, Keyless Entry, CD Player, Premium Audio, Premium Wheels, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, 6 Speakers, AM/FM radio. 4D Passenger Van 2011 Volkswagen FWD Routan SE Calla Lily White 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 DOHCBeyond simply selling new cars, our dealership is also known for giving Ford models a second chance on the road by carrying an excellent selection of used cars as well. Each vehicle we receive from a previous owner is thoroughly inspected to make sure it's fit to be driven in Schaumburg and the surrounding Arlington Heights, Niles, IL, Palatine, Elgin and Hoffman Estates areas, meaning you can count on a reliable vehicle when you shop at Bob Rohrman Schaumburg Ford.Here at Bob Rohrman Schaumburg Ford we're serving drivers in Arlington Heights, GolfMill, Golf Mill, Palatine, Elgin and Hoffman Estates with all of their automotive needs. Whether a new or used car is in order or a little maintenance is required, visit us at 815 E. Golf Rd. Schaumburg, Illinois and we'd be happy to help you too. All Prices are plus $300 Doc Fee.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Volkswagen Routan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2V4RW3DG2BR804734

Stock: 4727PA

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-04-2020