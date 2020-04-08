Used Volkswagen Minivan for Sale Near Me
- 109,476 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,000$682 Below Market
Bob Rohrman Schaumburg Ford - Schaumburg / Illinois
Clean CARFAX. Backup Camera, Keyless Entry, CD Player, Premium Audio, Premium Wheels, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, 6 Speakers, AM/FM radio. 4D Passenger Van 2011 Volkswagen FWD Routan SE Calla Lily White 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 DOHCBeyond simply selling new cars, our dealership is also known for giving Ford models a second chance on the road by carrying an excellent selection of used cars as well. Each vehicle we receive from a previous owner is thoroughly inspected to make sure it's fit to be driven in Schaumburg and the surrounding Arlington Heights, Niles, IL, Palatine, Elgin and Hoffman Estates areas, meaning you can count on a reliable vehicle when you shop at Bob Rohrman Schaumburg Ford.Here at Bob Rohrman Schaumburg Ford we're serving drivers in Arlington Heights, GolfMill, Golf Mill, Palatine, Elgin and Hoffman Estates with all of their automotive needs. Whether a new or used car is in order or a little maintenance is required, visit us at 815 E. Golf Rd. Schaumburg, Illinois and we'd be happy to help you too. All Prices are plus $300 Doc Fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volkswagen Routan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2V4RW3DG2BR804734
Stock: 4727PA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 66,213 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,445$738 Below Market
Frank Boucher Volkswagen - Racine / Wisconsin
Clean 1-Owner Carfax! Comes with Heated Leather Seats, DVD System, Back Up Camera, Sirius Radio, Power Sliding Doors, and MORE!* This Calla Lilly White 2012 Volkswagen Routan SE has been thoroughly inspected by our Boucher Imports of Racine ASC Factory Certified Technicians! It is value priced to move using live market data and it includes Boucher's Smart Care Maintenance Package at no additional charge! 3 Oil Changes and more...a $1000 value! See dealer for details! *Prices exclude tax, title, license and service fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Routan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RVABG1CR391999
Stock: PD13005A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 103,405 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,795
Panorama Motors - Livonia / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Routan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RVABG6CR151959
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 93,352 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,900
Top Auto Center - Quakertown / Pennsylvania
The front windshield is in excellent condition. The paint is in great shape and condition. No dings are visible on this vehicle. This vehicle comes with a new set of tires. The interior was well maintained and is extra clean. The exterior was well maintained and is extra clean. The engine is functioning properly and has no issues. This vehicle has no previous collision damage. The transmission shifts very smoothly. The brakes are in great condition. The battery is in excellent condition. The car was previously owned by a non smoker. This vehicle had one previous owner.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volkswagen Routan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2V4RW3DG9BR717848
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 162,216 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$5,705
Perrysburg Automall - Perrysburg / Ohio
**Clean Car Fax No Accidents**, **Alloy Wheels**, **New Car Trade**, **Keyless Entry**, Aero Gray w/Textured Weave Cloth Seating Surfaces.We are the only true Automall in Northwest Ohio, and we are excited to provide quality sales and service for our great customers for years to come.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen Routan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2V4RW3D17AR168743
Stock: V19-464B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-27-2020
- 138,280 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,427
National Buick GMC - American Fork / Utah
EXCLUSIVE MARKET PRICING NO HAGGLE WITH NO PRESSURE AND CLEAN TITLE @ 10790 South State St Sandy UT 84070. Bring this ad with you ! ! Call (801) 307-1990. Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee! This superb SE would look so much better out doing all the stuff you need it to, instead of sitting here unutilized on our lot... ELECTRIFYING!! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Passenger Airbag, Curtain airbags, Daytime running lights...Other features include: Power locks, Power windows, Auto, Rear air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones - Dual... Call (801) 307-1990 NOW FOR THE BEST DEAL!!! All internet prices include the NAP $3500 rebate.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volkswagen Routan S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2V8HW34109R598653
Stock: A5440B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 86,794 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,000$368 Below Market
Frank Leta Honda - O Fallon / Missouri
Recent Arrival! 2012 Volkswagen Routan SE 4D Passenger Van 3.6L V6 DOHC 6-Speed Automatic FWD 3.16 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Captain Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces. Experience Car Buying Made Simple, at Frank Leta. Enjoy upfront pricing and interact with non-commission product specialists for a pressure free deal. Find out more at www.frankletahonda.com! Free car washes for as long as you own your vehicle.
Dealer Review:
We were shopping for a used CRV for my 16 year old daughter and Will was extremely helpful and understanding of our needs. He was able to work with us for the perfect CRV for her and took his time to make sure everything was perfect. Michael in finance did a great job with our financing and was extremely knowledgeable on the entire paperwork process. Management checked on us and was extremely kind and understanding as well. Would definitely recommend this dealership for new or used purchase!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Routan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RVABG6CR136054
Stock: 201046A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 122,433 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$5,466$994 Below Market
Del Toyota - Thorndale / Pennsylvania
*FOR SALE DIRECT TO THE PUBLIC!!!! This vehicle is being sold in AS-IS CONDITION at wholesale NO HAGGLING pricing! This vehicle will only be available for a short time until our wholesalers arrive for liquidation.*
Dealer Review:
My lease was up in two weeks and needed to return it. I saw a few Tacomas on your site..reached out for a sales person...and got Shawn Krause. We chatted...set up an appointment to come out and look at a specific truck...which had been sold that day. He showed me two others...one of which was the truck I really wanted. Suffice to say, I'm a very happy Tacoma driver.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen Routan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2V4RW3D10AR388354
Stock: 202612A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 109,157 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,991
Mills Chevrolet - Davenport / Iowa
** Third Row Seating, ** Rear Seat Entertainment, Dual Climate Control, Cloth. White 2009 Volkswagen Routan S 4D Passenger Van 3.8L V6 6-Speed Automatic FWD
Dealer Review:
At 53 years old, this was my first time looking to buy a truck. I walked up to the building and the door was opened up for me. I asked the same gentleman were the restroom was and he took the time to show me. I then started looking for a sales man, and the same man Tim Rome was standing by the door smiling. I asked him if he was a sales consultant and he replied "yes, how can I help you". The rest with Time Rome is history. He took the best care of me the whole time other than when I had to sit with a wonderful Director of the Vehicle Exchange Program Valarie Lawton. I can only say, I was having fun the whole time at Mills Chevrolet in Davenport. From the first door all the way up to when I drove off. It was fast, fun, and friendly. Wow. Thank you so much.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volkswagen Routan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2V8HW44199R603354
Stock: P4054
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 101,876 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,000$1,032 Below Market
Priority INFINITI of Greenbrier - Chesapeak / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Routan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RVABG6CR355435
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 136,814 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$5,967
Germain Subaru of Columbus - Columbus / Ohio
Recent Arrival! 2010 Volkswagen Routan SEFWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.8L V6 SMPI OHV 12V
Dealer Review:
Thank you so much for the amazing service on 8/25 Messack (so?) was absolutely wonderful to work with as were Chuck and Frank! I have went in to test drive an Outback and potentially trade in my 2014 Crosstrek. Messack was able to get the exact trim I wanted in the Outback, showed me all the features and set me up on a hassle free test drive! When I got back, both he and Chuck looked over my Crosstrek and gave me a great trade in price - I even got money back! Frank was also great and took the time to talk with me and calculate out different payment plans and explaining a lease vs buying option. In the end I went for lease and I absolutely love the new Outback!! I can’t say enough about my easy and hassle free experience!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen Routan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2V4RW3D16AR406727
Stock: SAR406727
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 95,708 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,733$1,498 Below Market
Chuck Colvin Ford - Mcminnville / Oregon
Clean CARFAX!! *** Routan SE 3.6L V6 DOHC *** Chuck Colvin Ford & Nissan In Business Since 1911!, Free Car-Fax Report on Every Used Vehicle!, 2012 Volkswagen Routan, Nocturne Black Metallic, with Aero Gray, Aero Gray w/Cloth Seating Surfaces. Family owned and operated since 1911. We have developed a loyal dedicated following based on our unique approach to business. All the information you need, up front, with no hassles! Free Car Fax on every used vehicle!!
Dealer Review:
I had a fantastic experience buying my car. Tim Richardson, who facilitated my purchase, is very knowledgeable and understanding toward first time and experienced car shoppers. He helped me find exactly what I needed and I couldn't be more satisfied. To friends, family and anyone in the market for a new or used vehicle, I highly recommend going through Chuck Colvin auto, and through Tim if you are so fortunate!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Routan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RVABG6CR355709
Stock: 20P068C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 159,009 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,950
Korz Auto Farm - Kansas City / Kansas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volkswagen Routan SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2V8HW54X69R580111
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 82,760 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,980
Stocker Subaru - State College / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Routan SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RVACG1CR293845
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 188,395 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,990
Eckenrod Ford Lincoln - Cullman / Alabama
NOW OPEN! TO KEEP YOU SAFE, DELIVERY AVAILABLE!BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE CAN DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR!FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR!IT'S THAT EASY!Eckenrod Ford is proud to offer this wonderful-looking 2010 Volkswagen Routan in Tanzanite Metallic This vehicle has passed our comprehensive inspection and comes with the following features; RECENT TRADE IN, Ceylon Beige Artificial Leather.Clean CARFAX.Here at Eckenrod Ford, we're committed to providing our Cullman, Decatur AL, Huntsville AL, and Birmingham AL drivers with the ultimate dealership experience. From a comprehensive selection of new Ford models and budget-friendly used cars to car loans and Ford leases and friendly service, there's a variety of reasons why our customers continue to return to our conveniently located showroom. From the moment you walk into our showroom to the moment you walk out the doors, the Eckenrod Ford team will provide you with the continued service you need to enjoy every mile. Are you interested in learning more about our offerings or rich-history? Consider joining us at 5255 AL HWY 157, Cullman, AL where we're a just a quick drive away from Hartselle AL, Priceville AL, Hayden AL, Warrior AL, Fultondale AL and beyond. We truly look forward to assisting you today and in the future with all of your automotive needs! Visit us on the web at www.eckenrodford.com or call us at (256) 734-3361.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen Routan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2V4RW3D14AR174239
Stock: 20T705
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 130,992 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,068
The Kia Store - Louisville / Kentucky
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volkswagen Routan S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2V8HW34129R546506
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 137,812 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,799
One & Only Motors - Atlanta / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volkswagen Routan S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2V8HW34159R541669
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 128,592 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,900
Sky Motor Cars - West Chester / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Volkswagen EuroVan GLS with Third-row seating, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WV2KB47052H091840
Certified Pre-Owned: No
