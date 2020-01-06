Used Volkswagen Luxury for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 6,719 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$32,998$810 Below Market
CarMax Dulles - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Sterling / Virginia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in VA, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VV4B7AX8KM192916
Stock: 19393142
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 3,733 miles
$36,917
Casey Volkswagen - Newport News / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport SEL 4MOTION with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1V2MC2CA4LC206965
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 9,521 milesNo accidents, Lease
$36,048
Lokey Volkswagen - Clearwater / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. 150-MULTI POINT INSPECTION BY A FACTORY TRAINED TECHNICIAN, VW CERTIFIED, *FREE OIL CHANGES FOR LIFE INCLUDED*, PRICE REDUCED..WON'T LAST.., CALL FOR A VIP APPOINTMENT TODAY!!, NON-SMOKER, NAVIGATION, MOONROOF, WOW, LOW MILES.., HARD TO FIND VEHICLE, WON'T LAST.., AWD, Wheels: 20 2-Tone Machined Alloy.Platinum Gray Metallic 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0T SEL Premium R-Line 4Motion AWD 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L TSI DOHC21/29 City/Highway MPGSave THOUSANDS in maintenance costs with our exclusive and free LIFETIME oil change special!! CALL our Internet Sales Manager at the number above to schedule a VIP appointment. Lokey is Family Owned since 1952. 500+ Used Cars in stock - Largest Used Car dealer Brandon to St. Petersburg.
Dealer Review:
Amazing experience! Everyone at Lokey is polite and professional. There are no high pressure sales tactics or other bs. They are all straight shooters from Brad our internet sales manager, to Chester in F&I to Joe the GM. Every part of the process on their end was smooth and easy. My wife and I live in Port St Lucie, FL and after this experience we will never go anywhere else to purchase a car. The 3 hour drive was 100% worth it!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VV4B7AX5KM088447
Stock: VW088447
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- 365 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$30,895
Volkswagen of Sioux City - Sioux City / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport S 4MOTION with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1V2GC2CA4LC222032
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 1,384 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$36,894
Generation Kia - Bohemia / New York
**VIP REWARDS PACKAGE now comes with an industry-leading 10 YEAR 100,000 mile WARRANTY on ALL USED VEHICLES!** Black 2019 Clean CARFAX. Volkswagen CARFAX One-Owner. Arteon 2.0T SEL R-Line 4Motion AWD 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L TSI DOHC 2019 Volkswagen Arteon, Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Moonroof, Navigation System, Premium Sound Package, Premium Wheels, Sunroof/Moonroof.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 7245 miles below market average! 20/27 City/Highway MPGAsk about our preowned superstore one year maintenance, lifetime inspections with every preowned vehicle purchased. Prices only good for day they appear. All prices are subject to change. We cannot extend special Internet pricing without a printed copy of the online pricing, the in-store price may exceed our special online pricing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volkswagen Arteon SEL R-Line 4MOTION with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWSR7AN8KE025364
Stock: M11038
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 5,178 milesFair Deal
$36,799
Bill Jacobs Volkswagen - Naperville / Illinois
�
Dealer Review:
I don’t normally believe in “signs”. The receptionist had the same name as me, Bill is my brother’s name, the person we talked to on the phone was busy when we got to the dealership, so we were nicely handed off to Chris VerHagen. Turns out his sister works with us and we both know her (about an hour and a half drive North). Then we opened the trunk and saw Weather Tech floor mats for this car. Our daughter had been in a car accident and her car was totaled and she was sadly mourning that she couldn’t find a car like hers to be able to use her Weather Tech floor mats. In addition to all the ‘signs”, Chris and the rest of the staff were very nice to work with and we only spent two and a half hours from the time we got to the Dealership. Best buying experience ever. Carol (& Megan)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SE w/Technology 4MOTION with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1V2UR2CA9KC552930
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 2,130 miles
$37,900
Audi of Naples - Naples / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport V6 SE w/Technology 4MOTION with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1V26E2CA8LC208981
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 8,266 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Lease
$33,950
Dean Team Volkswagen Kirkwood - Kirkwood / Missouri
***Price includes our Dean Team $750 active military rebate.***
Dealer Review:
This was my first time ever buying a car. I had no idea what to expect with financing or anything else. Brent made the experience a breeze as well as all the other dean team members. Everyone was so friendly and welcoming. I will definitely be back. I love my new Volkswagen
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL Premium 4MOTION with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VV4B7AX8KM070976
Stock: K5542
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 27,699 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFair Deal
$30,500
Nalley Volkswagen of Alpharetta - Alpharetta / Georgia
Certified. Atlas 3.6L V6 SE Platinum Gray Metallic w/TechnologyPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Check out Push Start @ http://www.nalleyvw.com/ for fast, simple, one click for all purchase. Contact our internet department for more information. This price includes all dealer fee's.
Dealer Review:
As a personal code of ethics, I like to try to give the business an opportunity to right their wrong before leaving a public review. Unfortunately, we gave Nalley VW a week’s worth of opportunities to do right by us and left today after a half hour meeting with the GM with nothing more than an apology. The new car experience and excitement was taken away from us and on top of that, we now have a repaired vehicle rather than the new vehicle we purchased. If you’re thinking of giving this dealership your business, then buckle your seat belt (hopefully it’s not a VW seatbelt) and listen to the tale of the hellacious first week of owning a new car from Nalley VW. I bought a top of the line Atlas on 1/21. I test drove and purchased the car at night and didn’t notice the scratch all the way across the mirror. I should’ve never driven the car home. Upon arriving home with said new car, the odometer stated that the car had almost 100 more miles than the paperwork stated (the GM would later offer me 20 cents per mile reimbursement stating that as industry standard. Better check with the IRS on that one). I returned 2 days later for installation of upgraded wheels I had purchased and was told this would be a 45 min appt. 6 hours later, I’m leaving the dealership. But wait! The remote start button doesn’t work. Back to service it goes. As I pull off the lot, I notice a gash in the leather steering wheel and immediately return to show them that they’ve damaged the car. As I wait, I hear them arguing over which department’s budget will cover the cost of this damage. No one will call the GM as I’m told he leaves at 5 pm every day and I’m sent home in tears with a damaged steering wheel on my “brand new” car. I sent the GM an email that night and receive a response in the morning full of apologies and remedies so it won’t happen to others. On Friday (after purchasing the car on Tuesday, bringing it in for wheels and paint repair and a fix for the remote start on Thursday), the tire pressure light comes on. Saturday the check engine light comes on. I contact the GM and they offer us a loaner until they can fix my “new” car. Today, exactly a week after purchasing a new car, my husband and I went in to discuss what our options are with the GM. My car buying experience was ruined, my new car is no longer new, and it has depreciated significantly because of the damage and having more miles on it than their paperwork stated. John Prattes asked what would make me feel whole as a customer. I felt that a reasonable ask here was for them to replace my vehicle with a new one just like it or look up the value of my car today and refund the amount that vehicle has depreciated in a week’s time. John responded in a harsh and condescending manner about how I “felt entitled to thousands of dollars” and how he absolutely could not do either of those options for me. He then proceeds to tell me a story about his daughter’s VW stranding her and her children at night in a small town (maybe not the best story to tell customers who already are concerned about the reliability of the car they just purchased) and how even then, his daughter didn’t feel entitled to what I was asking for. Apparently, I have a lot of audacity to pay for a new vehicle and want a new vehicle or want to want a refund making what I pay equivalent to what I own (purchased a new vehicle and was returned a repaired vehicle) . John has equal audacity to offer us a gift card to dinner for our trouble. Nalley VW mission statement is plastered on every wall and I didn’t see a glimpse of what their executives state they’d like for customers to experience. Buying this vehicle has become my biggest regret and I’m not sure how this dealership has stayed in business with the unethical operation they run and the poor experience they give. At the end of the day, they’ve repaired the damage they’ve done and the mechanical issues which are warrantied but have done nothing but offer me an apology for my time invested and their unethical business practices.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SE w/Technology with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1V2WR2CA0KC536737
Stock: KC536737
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 7,594 miles
$32,700
Jim Ellis Volkswagen of Atlanta - Atlanta / Georgia
�
Dealer Review:
Great help from Marco and his sales manager Michael. Both very knowledgeable people who made the buying process enjoyable. We love the new Atlas Cross Sport!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL R-Line Jet-Black with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VV3B7AX9KM156633
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 14,131 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$46,935
D-Patrick Volkswagen - Evansville / Indiana
2019 Volkswagen Atlas SEL Premium 4Motion Recent Arrival! Luxury Pre-Owned vehicles you can trust. Why Exclusive? We are Evansville’s only certified Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche and Volkswagen service center. Every luxury vehicle we choose to offer has been serviced by manufacturer-certified master technicians. Get exclusive one owner, local trades and retired company vehicles that have not been sent off, serviced and repaired at a nationwide auction. We are Evansville’s exclusive source for Certified Pre-Owned Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and VW. Get luxury for less at D-Patrick Exclusive Pre-Owned *Disclaimer - Price listed does not include a $199 documentation fee, applicable tax, title, tags, license, destination charges, $150 service and preparation, and any dealer installed options. 12 Speakers, 3.60 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Distance pacing cruise control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Stop & Go, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: VW Car-Net services (capabilities require enrollment or subscription), Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Htd/Actively Ventilated Comfort Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Perforated Vienna Leather Seating Surfaces,
Dealer Review:
If you go here I recommend talking to Tyson. He was great and all around helpful in my recent car purchase. He answered all questions accordingly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SEL Premium 4MOTION with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1V2NR2CA3KC569436
Stock: E7685
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 33,006 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$32,000$1,445 Below Market
Don Franklin Campbellsville Chevrolet Buick GMC - Campbellsville / Kentucky
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SEL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1V2MR2CA0JC549364
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,389 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$32,888$1,284 Below Market
Preston's Kia - Montpelier / Vermont
The team at Preston's Kia proudly offers this 2018 Volkswagen Atlas 3.6L V6 SEL. This vehicle comes with our exclusive Lifetime Oil Changes and Lifetime Vermont State Inspections. All at no extra charge and included in every vehicle we sell. Don't forget to ask about FREE DELIVERY to your home or office. We have many financing options available to qualified buyers, and will always give you a fair and honest value for your trade. Must present this offer to qualify for any special pricing. *Based off factory recommended oil change intervals. Big grins!! Great MPG: 23 MPG Hwy** All Wheel Drive, never get stuck again. Drive this rock-solid Vehicle home today!! Just Arrived.. Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee* Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag, Front fog/driving lights...Other features include: Bluetooth, Power locks, Power windows, Heated seats, Sunroof...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SEL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1V2RR2CA1JC561948
Stock: K21628A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 40,900 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseDelivery Available*Good Deal
$30,499$633 Below Market
Enterprise Car Sales Roanoke - Roanoke / Virginia
Transfer of vehicle from another location to your neighborhood Enterprise Car Sales may require payment of a non-refundable transfer fee to begin the process. Contact a Sales Consultant for details. This vehicle passed a rigorous inspection by an ASE-Certified technician and is backed by a 12-Month/12,000 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty(1). We offer a free CARFAX (R) Vehicle History Report (TM) and a 7-Day Buyback (2) to give you peace of mind that you are buying a quality used vehicle. Call us for further details or stop by today for a test drive! 1-888-227-7253. (1) Limited Powertrain Warranty begins on the vehicle purchase date & extends for 12 months or 12,000 miles, whichever comes first. Coverage runs concurrently with manufacturer warranty. Restrictions apply. Contact a Sales Consultant for details. (2) For a period of 7 days after the date of purchase or 1,000 miles beyond the odometer reading at purchase, whichever comes first, the vehicle may be returned for the exact price originally paid minus a $200 restocking fee, (as allowed by law). Restrictions apply.Price does not include processing, administrative, closing, dealer and handling, or similar fees of $199 or less. Price does not include tax, title, tags, governmental fees, electronic filing charge, any emissions testing and/or state inspection fees, and any finance charges (if applicable).Vehicles subject to prior sale. We make every effort to provide accurate information including but not limited to price, miles and vehicle options, but please verify with your local Enterprise Car Sales location before purchasing. Current mileage may vary due to test drives and vehicle relocation. Used vehicles were previously part of Enterprise short term rental, lease fleet or purchased by Enterprise from other sources including auto auctions, with previous use possibly short term rental, lease or other.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SE w/Technology 4MOTION with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1V2UR2CA2KC570945
Stock: 7S9WRT
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 5,300 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$40,575$3,393 Below Market
Prestige Volkswagen - Melbourne / Florida
Come see this 2019 Volkswagen Atlas 3.6L V6 SEL R-Line. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine will keep you going. This Volkswagen Atlas has the following options: Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 20" Twin 5-Spoke Alloy, Vw Car-Net Selective Service Internet Access, V-Tex leatherette seating surfaces, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, and Tracker System. Stop by and visit us at Prestige Volkswagen, 1416 S Harbor City Blvd, Melbourne, FL 32901.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SEL R-Line 4MOTION with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1V2RR2CA9KC598330
Stock: VW13645A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 16,997 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$32,497
Lokey Volkswagen - Clearwater / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. 150-MULTI POINT INSPECTION BY A FACTORY TRAINED TECHNICIAN, VW CERTIFIED, *FREE OIL CHANGES FOR LIFE INCLUDED*, PRICE REDUCED..WON'T LAST.., CALL FOR A VIP APPOINTMENT TODAY!!, NON-SMOKER, NAVIGATION, MOONROOF, WOW, LOW MILES.., HARD TO FIND VEHICLE, WON'T LAST.., Wheels: 19 Black Twin 5-Spoke Alloy.Pure White 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0T SEL R-Line FWD 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L TSI DOHC22/29 City/Highway MPGSave THOUSANDS in maintenance costs with our exclusive and free LIFETIME oil change special!! CALL our Internet Sales Manager at the number above to schedule a VIP appointment. Lokey is Family Owned since 1952. 500+ Used Cars in stock - Largest Used Car dealer Brandon to St. Petersburg.
Dealer Review:
Amazing experience! Everyone at Lokey is polite and professional. There are no high pressure sales tactics or other bs. They are all straight shooters from Brad our internet sales manager, to Chester in F&I to Joe the GM. Every part of the process on their end was smooth and easy. My wife and I live in Port St Lucie, FL and after this experience we will never go anywhere else to purchase a car. The 3 hour drive was 100% worth it!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL R-Line Jet-Black with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VV3B7AX5KM105131
Stock: VW105131
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 20,333 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$31,690$889 Below Market
Karen Radley Volkswagen - Woodbridge / Virginia
** NEW ARRIVAL **, ** VW CERTIFIED **, ** ATLAS **, ** SE WITH TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE **, ** 4MOTION **, ** ONE OWNER **, ** CLEAN CARFAX **, ** PLATINUM GRAY EXTERIOR **, ** BLACK LEATHER **, ** BENCH SEATS ** , ** NAVIGATION **, ** HEATED SEATS **, ** THIS ATLAS WILL NOT LAST LONG **, ** 12 MONTH EXTENSION ON TOP OF 6 YEAR 72K MILE BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTY **, ** GREAT FINANCE RATES ARE AVAILABLE **, ** CALL FOR MORE DETAILS AND EXTRA PICTURES ***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SE w/Technology with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1V2LR2CA2JC516975
Stock: AP6228
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 21,090 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$32,500
Lexus of Louisville - Louisville / Kentucky
2018 Volkswagen Atlas SEL Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. **ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX**, **BLUETOOTH**, **CARFAX ONE OWNER**, **ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL**, **FUEL EFFICIENT**, **HEATED MIRRORS**, **HEATED SEATS**, **LOCAL TRADE**, **POWER SUNROOF/MOONROOF**, **REAR BACKUP CAMERA**, **REAR BACKUP SENSORS**, **REMOTE START**, **SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO**, **GREAT SERVICE HISTORY**, **UP TO DATE SERVICE**, **BLIND SPOT MONITOR**, **REGULAR OIL CHAGES**, **PANORAMA MOONROOF**, **REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT**, **LANE DEPARTURE WARNING**, **FORWARD COLLISION WARNING & FRONT ASSIST**, **ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL**. Lexus of Louisville in Louisville, KY, also serving Prospect, KY and Middletown, KY is proud to be an automotive leader in our area. Since opening our doors, Lexus of Louisville has kept a firm commitment to our customers. We offer a wide selection of vehicles and hope to make the car buying process as quick and hassle free as possible. If you would like financing options and you are in the market to purchase a new Lexus or used car or truck, we will provide assistance to help you find financing options that fit your needs! Whether you have bad credit, no credit, or are a first time car buyer, you can trust that Lexus of Louisville will get you into the car or truck you choose with professionalism and attention to your needs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SEL with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1V2ER2CA5JC514498
Stock: 5264649B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Volkswagen searches:
Related Volkswagen info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2015
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2017
- Used Mazda CX-5
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2020 Toyota RAV4
- Honda Accord 2020
- 2020 Honda CR-V
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2020 Camry
- 2020 Charger
Vehicle rankings by type
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Chevrolet Blazer Lease Deals
- Jeep Wrangler Lease Deals
- Ford Mustang Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Corvette Lease Deals
- Kia Telluride Lease Deals
- Mazda CX-5 Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Tahoe Lease Deals
- Toyota Rav4 Lease Deals
- Honda CR-V Lease Deals
- Ford Explorer Lease Deals
Hot new vehicles
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.