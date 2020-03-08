Used Volkswagen Hybrid for Sale Near Me

29 listings
  • 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid SE in White
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid SE

    123,210 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,999

    Details
  • 2015 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid SEL Premium in White
    used

    2015 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid SEL Premium

    42,900 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $14,950

    Details
  • 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid SEL in Silver
    used

    2013 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid SEL

    99,193 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,985

    Details
  • 2015 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid SEL Premium in Silver
    used

    2015 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid SEL Premium

    101,042 miles

    $12,642

    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid SEL Premium in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid SEL Premium

    50,753 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,988

    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid SEL Premium in Gray
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid SEL Premium

    37,518 miles

    $14,999

    $726 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid SEL Premium in Silver
    used

    2013 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid SEL Premium

    58,659 miles

    $13,599

    Details
  • 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid SE in Gray
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid SE

    102,135 miles

    $7,498

    Details
  • 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid SEL Premium in Black
    used

    2013 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid SEL Premium

    91,474 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,988

    $821 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid SE in Gray
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid SE

    Not Provided

    $10,488

    Details
  • 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid SE in Black
    used

    2013 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid SE

    84,900 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,834

    Details
  • 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid SEL in Gray
    used

    2013 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid SEL

    58,123 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid SEL Premium in White
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid SEL Premium

    100,510 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,995

    Details
  • 2015 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid SEL Premium in White
    used

    2015 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid SEL Premium

    32,691 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid SE in Silver
    used

    2013 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid SE

    85,621 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,394

    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid SEL Premium in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid SEL Premium

    41,150 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,775

    Details
  • 2012 Volkswagen Touareg Hybrid in Black
    used

    2012 Volkswagen Touareg Hybrid

    49,317 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $17,950

    Details
  • 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid SEL in Gray
    used

    2013 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid SEL

    51,680 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $9,995

    $1,018 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 29 listings
