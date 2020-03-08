Used Volkswagen Hybrid for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 123,210 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,999
Blue Diamond Auto Sales - Ceres / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
45 Combined MPG (42 City/48 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW637AJXEM211726
Stock: 6092
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,900 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$14,950
Carosell Motors - Vallejo / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid SEL Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
45 Combined MPG (42 City/48 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW637AJ8FM316962
Stock: 11329
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,193 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,985
Kareem Auto Sales - Sacramento / California
New Price! Free 30 Days /3,000 Limited Warranty !, 30 Days /3,000 Limited Warranty., Jetta Hybrid SEL, 4D Sedan, 1.4L TSI I4 16V, 7-Speed DSG Automatic with Tiptronic, FWD, Gold, Titan Black Artificial Leather, Navigation System, Power moonroof. Clean CARFAX. SEL FWD 7-Speed DSG Automatic with Tiptronic 1.4L TSI I4 16V 4D Sedan 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid SEL42/48 City/Highway MPGThanks for looking , If you need more information such as additional Photo's or a copy of your Free Car Fax History Report we are here to help . You can email us www.Kareemautosales.com or come visit us at our easy to get to location right off Fulton Ave ,Sacramento CA. And As Always Promised... BEST DEALS IN TOWN !Leather Alloy Wheels Moon Roof Navi Push StartAll Vehicles come with FREE warranty (call dealer for details)-We offer great extended warranty on our vehicles-Free CarFax Report History-Check us out on Yelp! 4.5 Stars-275+ Vehicles to choose from-Financing for all types of credit-CUDL (Credit Union Direct Lending)-Great 1st time buyer program-All vehicles pass Smog & Safety Inspection and receive a fresh oil change-Our buyers have over 10+ years of buying experience-Business HoursMonday - Saturday: 10:00am 7:00pmSunday: 10:00am - 5:00pm
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
45 Combined MPG (42 City/48 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW637AJ7DM272790
Stock: 11357
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 101,042 miles
$12,642
Guaranteed Motor Cars - Highland / Indiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid SEL Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
45 Combined MPG (42 City/48 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW637AJ9FM408873
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 50,753 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,988
Team Volkswagen of Hayward - Hayward / California
�
Dealer Review:
They are extremely pushy, unwelcoming, and not trustworthy. Yes, they DO NOT GIVE YOUR ID BACK! I thought it was just me, after reading these reviews, I see its their nature to do so with every body. I asked them questions on the car and they said we can only answer if you say you're okay with the price of the car and will buy it. How can one buy without being sure about the car!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid SEL Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
44 Combined MPG (42 City/48 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW637AJ8GM362521
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 37,518 miles
$14,999$726 Below Market
Volkswagen Boise - Boise / Idaho
�
Dealer Review:
We purchased a used car this weekend from this lot. It is the third vehicle we have purchased from them (though the previous 2 were when they were a Saturn Dealership). They are a terrific to work with. By far the best experience I have had buying a car. I've purchased from a few other big dealerships in the valley as well. None are as good as this dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid SEL Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
44 Combined MPG (42 City/48 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW637AJ1GM401580
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 58,659 miles
$13,599
CarMax Independence - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Independence / Missouri
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in MO, and excludes tax, title, tags and $199 CarMax administrative fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid SEL Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
45 Combined MPG (42 City/48 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW637AJ9DM279059
Stock: 19052587
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 102,135 miles
$7,498
Car Pros Volkswagen Of San Bernardino - San Bernardino / California
�
Dealer Review:
Unfortunate when a company must resort to lying.... I had been talking with Anthony for the past few weeks about a CPO VW Tiguan. I was very specific about the condition of the car and asked about the history and car fax. Anthony and the Sales Manager said there was a clean car fax and great history of maintenance and the car was almost perfect. I drove over one hour to the dealership with my wife. When we got there and inspected the very dirty car, we found damage, fenders and bumpers had been removed, replaced and painted. We asked for the CarFax and saw a bad report of Damage. That is when the sales team and GSM continued to lie. All they had to do was tell the truth even when they were caught. It is unfortunate.... tell the truth and you will sell cars. If I could give Zero Stars I would..... I would have still bought the car if I was told the truth.. I am a fair man but hate being lied to... nice car... BAD SALES TECHNIQUE..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
45 Combined MPG (42 City/48 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW637AJ5EM208488
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 91,474 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,988$821 Below Market
Bickmore Auto Sales - Gresham / Oregon
WELCOME TO BICKMORE AUTO SALESCALL OR COME ON IN TODAY AND CHECK OUT OUR BIG VARIETY OF VEHICLES LIKE THIS 2013 JETTA! THIS CAR IS AN ABSOLUTE KICK TO DRIVE. CALL OR COME IN TODAY TO CHECK IT OUT..3 MONTH OR 3,000 MILE LIMITED SERVICE CONTRACT INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE! SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS.
Dealer Review:
We had a wonderful experience at bickmore auto. Michael was so helpful and went above and beyond to help use get into the vehicle that we wanted. I will be referring everyone i know to Bickmore!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid SEL Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
45 Combined MPG (42 City/48 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW637AJ5DM264431
Stock: 9067SC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not Provided
$10,488
Volkswagen of Van Nuys - Van Nuys / California
�
Dealer Review:
Staff at VW of Van Nuys were very professional, knowledgeable and friendly (George/Jorge and Fausto). Additionally, they were very transparent about their purchase versus lease process/policies and very patient explaining the differences. My Husband and I would definitely go back to this dealership again.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
45 Combined MPG (42 City/48 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW637AJ5EM233293
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 84,900 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,834
AutoNation Ford Panama City - Panama City / Florida
Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Deep Black Metallic Gray/Black; V-Tex Leatherette Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ***ATTENTION***ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES HAVE BEEN SANITIZED AND TREATED WITH OUR CLOROX TOTAL 360 TREATMENT SYSTEM. THIS TREATMENT IS EFFECTIVE IN KILLING 99.9% OF BACTERIA*: This Volkswagen includes: GRAY/BLACK, V-TEX LEATHERETTE SEAT TRIM Premium Synthetic Seats DEEP BLACK METALLIC *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This well-maintained Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Hybrid SEL comes complete with a CARFAX one-owner history report. The Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Hybrid SEL is economically and environmentally smart. Volkswagen clearly delivers on its promise to provide a fuel-efficient vehicle that has the great qualities you need in a vehicle. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. With an efficient and easy to use navigation system, this Volkswagen Jetta Sedan will help get you from Point A to Point B in no time flat. Equipped with many extra features, this well-appointed vehicle is a treat to drive. More information about the 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan: In 2011, Volkswagen revised the Jetta's packaging to better compete with the Honda Civic, Mazda3 and Toyota Corolla. Previously, price kept it just out of reach of potential buyers of the competition, but with an attractive redesign, Volkswagen also reconsidered options packaging and the Jetta's price level. They've done so again for 2013 and now buyers can get a premium German sedan at an entry-level price, with fit and finish similar to that on cars that cost two and three times as much. Strengths of this model include fuel economy on TDI hybrid models, Affordability, excellent fit and finish, and good handling and braking All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
Buying my first brand new explorer I couldn't have asked for a better sales team. Jackson and Andrew were amazing to deal with. They answered all my questions and went above and beyond with all my demands. I'm in love with my new 2020 Explorer and I wouldn't have bought it if it wasn't for these two to make that possible. Andrew and Jackson worked as a team and made sure the sale went smoothly. Very happy customer right now.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
45 Combined MPG (42 City/48 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW637AJ6DM248769
Stock: DM248769
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 58,123 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995
North Park Subaru at Dominion - San Antonio / Texas
PLATINUM GRAY METALLIC exterior and BLACK HYBRID LEATHERETTE interior. GREAT MILES 58,122! EPA 48 MPG Hwy/42 MPG City! Heated Seats, NAV, Sunroof, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Turbo, Alloy Wheels, Satellite Radio, Hybrid. . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Heated Driver Seat, Turbocharged, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Heated Seats. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls. Volkswagen Hybrid SEL with PLATINUM GRAY METALLIC exterior and BLACK HYBRID LEATHERETTE interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 170 HP*.VISIT US TODAYNorth Park Subaru Dominion in San Antonio, TX treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence!Pricing analysis performed on 8/3/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Dealer Review:
Our sales guy, Tony Espinoza, made the experience painless and fun. We bought the second week of the coronavirus shut down, so this was our outing for the day. In fact we bought two cars during this visit. My wife also go an Outback to replace the one she has had for 3 years. Love both cars.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
45 Combined MPG (42 City/48 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW637AJ1DM224699
Stock: UM224699
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 100,510 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,995
Volkswagen of Sioux City - Sioux City / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid SEL Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
44 Combined MPG (42 City/48 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW637AJ2GM247266
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 32,691 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,995
MINI of Stevens Creek - Santa Clara / California
Sun/Moonroof Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cornsilk Beige; V-Tex Leatherette Seat Trim Oryx White Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. This 2015 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Hybrid SEL Premium is offered to you for sale by Mini of Stevens Creek. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Hybrid SEL Premium is economically and environmentally smart. Volkswagen clearly delivers on its promise to provide a fuel-efficient vehicle that has the great qualities you need in a vehicle. The Jetta Sedan Hybrid SEL Premium has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 32,691mi put on this Volkswagen. More information about the 2015 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan: The 2015 Jetta competes with the Honda Civic, Mazda3 and Toyota Corolla. Previously, price kept it just out of reach of potential buyers of the competition, but since 2011, Volkswagen has worked to give buyers the best of all worlds -- carefully packaging features and tweaking the Jetta's price level. This means that buyers can get a premium German sedan or wagon at an entry-level price, with fit and finish similar to that on cars that cost two and three times as much. Strengths of this model include fuel economy on TDI and Hybrid models, good handling and braking, Affordability, terrific trunk space, and excellent fit and finish *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. *Sanitization claims are valid for all vegetative, non-spore forming bacteria. Efficacy claims for Clorox Total 360 Disinfectant Cleaner per Federal EPA-approved master label and when product used as directed. (c) 2019 Clorox Professional Products Company.
Dealer Review:
Great place to purchase a vehicle and Service Dept. Quality feedback from Luis- Sales Rep. , Jonny P. - Service Advisor, and Dorna - Finance Mgr. Best car buying experience. Sales dept and Service dept is top notch. Thank you Mini of Stevens Creek.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid SEL Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
45 Combined MPG (42 City/48 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW637AJ5FM308866
Stock: FM308866
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 85,621 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,394
Valley Subaru of Longmont - Longmont / Colorado
Recent Arrival! 1.4L TSI I4 16V, 15 Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 42/48 City/Highway MPGWe are big enough to serve you but small enough to know you We have built a reputation on providing courteous, honest service. Our customers appreciate the way we do business, and we know you will too. We have been family owned and operated in Longmont for over 30 years!
Dealer Review:
My new Ice Silver Crosstrek came into my life with ease! At Valley Subaru in Longmont I bought a fabulous car where I can finally see where I'm going. Sits up higher and wonderful clearance. Haven't named my new car yet, but considering "Roger," the service manager who helped get me a great deal!! And salesman Dave and finance director Adam were wonderful to work with!! Go sooner than later to Valley before the Subaru you desire is gone...they're selling like hotcakes and the service and car you're served are the BEST!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
45 Combined MPG (42 City/48 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW637AJ2DM308076
Stock: L3479463A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 41,150 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,775
Woodhouse Hyundai of Sioux City - Sioux City / Iowa
Only 41,150 Miles! Boasts 48 Highway MPG and 42 City MPG! This Volkswagen Jetta Sedan boasts a Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric I-4 1.4 L/85 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 17" Buenos Aires Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents.* This Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Features the Following Options *V-Tex leatherette seat trim, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 7-Speed DSG Automatic w/Tiptronic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tracker System, Tires: 17" All-Season, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Woodhouse Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Sioux City located at 2101 Sixth St, Sioux City, IA 51101 can get you a tried-and-true Jetta Sedan today!Experience the difference with Woodhouse Auto Family and purchase your next used vehicle with confidence. With more than 2000 used vehicles available through our 19 dealerships you can find the car, truck or SUV that fits your lifestyle and budget, easily. Plus, we offer a variety of finance options and accept trades. And every vehicle has been through a safety inspection to ensure they're road ready. Contact us for more information on the vehicle, to schedule a test drive today or not finding exactly what you're looking for, we'll help.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid SEL Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
44 Combined MPG (42 City/48 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW637AJXGM386416
Stock: DS200499F
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 49,317 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$17,950
NJStateAuto Used Cars - Jersey City / New Jersey
This 2012 Volkswagen Touareg 4dr 4dr Hybrid features a 3.0L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Dark Flint Metallic with a Saddle Brown Full Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - --- CALL NOW at 201-200-1100 or visit www.NJStateAuto.com --- You can SEE MORE PHOTOS of this vehicle, Free CARFAX Reports and over 300 more Cars, Trucks, Vans and SUVs. AUTO FINANCING is available on most vehicles - All Credit Accepted. --- We provide all the paperwork, bill of sale, titles, reassignments and temp tags. BUY RIGHT OFF THE LOT - We Open at 9am everyday. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Tow Package, Roof Rack, Wood Trim, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Full Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, 115V Power Outlet, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Panoramic Roof, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - This 2012 Volkswagen Touareg 4dr 4dr Hybrid features a 3.0L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Dark Flint Metallic with a Saddle Brown Full Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - --- CALL NOW at 201-200-1100 or visit www.NJStateAuto.com --- You can SEE MORE PHOTOS of this vehicle, Free CARFAX Reports and over 300 more Cars, Trucks, Vans and SUVs. AUTO FINANCING is available on most vehicles - All Credit Accepted. --- We provide all the paperwork, bill of sale, titles, reassignments and temp tags. BUY RIGHT OFF THE LOT - We Open at 9am everyday. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Tow Package, Roof Rack, Wood Trim, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Full Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, 115V Power Outlet, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Panoramic Roof, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon -
Dealer Review:
We just bought a car at NJ STATE AUTO DEALER. Steve the sale representative was very courteous. He helped us get a good car. The manager Sam was also very nice and courteous. We are very pleased with the experience. We recommend them very highly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Touareg Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGFG9BP4CD005182
Stock: 45834
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 51,680 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$9,995$1,018 Below Market
M and B Auto Group - Bealeton / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
45 Combined MPG (42 City/48 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW637AJ3DM296598
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Volkswagen searches:
Related Volkswagen info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2015
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2017
- Used Mazda CX-5
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2020 Toyota RAV4
- Honda Accord 2020
- 2020 Honda CR-V
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2020 Camry
- 2020 Charger
Vehicle rankings by type
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Chevrolet Blazer Lease Deals
- Jeep Wrangler Lease Deals
- Ford Mustang Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Corvette Lease Deals
- Kia Telluride Lease Deals
- Mazda CX-5 Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Tahoe Lease Deals
- Toyota Rav4 Lease Deals
- Honda CR-V Lease Deals
- Ford Explorer Lease Deals