Used Volkswagen Hybrid for Sale Near Me

Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Deep Black Metallic Gray/Black; V-Tex Leatherette Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ***ATTENTION***ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES HAVE BEEN SANITIZED AND TREATED WITH OUR CLOROX TOTAL 360 TREATMENT SYSTEM. THIS TREATMENT IS EFFECTIVE IN KILLING 99.9% OF BACTERIA*: This Volkswagen includes: GRAY/BLACK, V-TEX LEATHERETTE SEAT TRIM Premium Synthetic Seats DEEP BLACK METALLIC *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This well-maintained Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Hybrid SEL comes complete with a CARFAX one-owner history report. The Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Hybrid SEL is economically and environmentally smart. Volkswagen clearly delivers on its promise to provide a fuel-efficient vehicle that has the great qualities you need in a vehicle. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. With an efficient and easy to use navigation system, this Volkswagen Jetta Sedan will help get you from Point A to Point B in no time flat. Equipped with many extra features, this well-appointed vehicle is a treat to drive. More information about the 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan: In 2011, Volkswagen revised the Jetta's packaging to better compete with the Honda Civic, Mazda3 and Toyota Corolla. Previously, price kept it just out of reach of potential buyers of the competition, but with an attractive redesign, Volkswagen also reconsidered options packaging and the Jetta's price level. They've done so again for 2013 and now buyers can get a premium German sedan at an entry-level price, with fit and finish similar to that on cars that cost two and three times as much. Strengths of this model include fuel economy on TDI hybrid models, Affordability, excellent fit and finish, and good handling and braking All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

Dealer Review:

Buying my first brand new explorer I couldn't have asked for a better sales team. Jackson and Andrew were amazing to deal with. They answered all my questions and went above and beyond with all my demands. I'm in love with my new 2020 Explorer and I wouldn't have bought it if it wasn't for these two to make that possible. Andrew and Jackson worked as a team and made sure the sale went smoothly. Very happy customer right now.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

45 Combined MPG ( 42 City/ 48 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3VW637AJ6DM248769

Stock: DM248769

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-17-2020