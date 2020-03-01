Used Volkswagen Diesel for Sale Near Me
- 43,957 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$11,800
Fairfax Motors - Fairfax / Virginia
**THIS JETTA TDI is a REAL GAS MISER 34 MPG**PREMIUM EDITION**POWER SUNROOF**FENDER PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM**HEATED SEATS**TDI MONSTER MATS ($235)**1 OWNER**CLEAN CARFAX with BUYBACK GUARANTEE** Why pay higher prices when you can buy directly from us with our no HASSLE and HAGGLE free pricing?? Our prices are competitive in the market and compete or beat other dealerships. The buying experience with Fairfax Motors is the best! Fairfax Motors is family owned and operated in Fairfax, Virginia offering cars for sale and buying services to the DMV area for 27 years. Our owner has built successful and long term relationships with our customers with them returning to purchase cars from us time and time again. Our entire staff offers transparency with each customer from our knowledgeable sales staff to our dynamic managers. We offer Finance and Extended Warranty options, plus detailing services to keep your car looking beautiful. We need your cars to fill out inventory, so we take all trades and buy cars too! Stop dreading the car buying process and start having fun! Still aren't sure? Our customers love to show us love and share their buying experience with the world. Come see us at Fairfax Motors for your next vehicle purchase.
Dealer Review:
I called Andy at Fairfax Motors looking for a specific car and gave him a budget. They quickly found the car I was looking for. A quick and easy buying experienc3
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWLL7AJXDM443602
Stock: 10946
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-18-2020
- 67,033 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,994
Shamrock Motors - East Windsor / Connecticut
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TDI S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (31 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWCA7AU4FM508088
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 63,915 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$12,888
Peters Auto Mall - High Point / North Carolina
Peters Auto Mall was founded by Kevin and Angie Peters in 1993. Over the past twenty years, the business has grown into the Piedmont Triads #1 used car dealership. * GREAT DEAL AT $12,888 * * 2014 ** Volkswagen * * Beetle * For a comfortable and reliable ride, look no further than the 2014 Volkswagen Beetle, which is styled with features like push button start, braking assist, hill start assist, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, and airbag deactivation. Get lower maintenance and lower emissions with this diesel vehicle. Drivers love the charming red exterior with a beige interior. Want a 3 dr hatchback you can rely on? This one has a crash test rating of 5 out of 5 stars! Don't regret waiting on this one! Call today to schedule your test drive. Contact Information: Peters Auto Mall, 2857 South Main ST, High Point, NC, 27263, Phone: 3364341600, E-mail: bryano@petersautomall.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0L TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWJL7ATXEM662604
Stock: 31323
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,948 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$16,991$296 Below Market
Hall Volkswagen - Brookfield / Wisconsin
Dealer Review:
PLEASE READ BEFORE WASTING YOUR TIME WITH THIS DEALERSHIP. When I think of a sleazy dealership, I will now think of Hall VW. I have bought many cars, from many dealerships and I have never had a dealership break a contract. Shakes hands with you. Do exactly what they ask AND THEN ASK FOR MORE MONEY FOR THE VEHICLE. Proof: We saw a car online that was posted with 'call for price'. So we called, made an appointment and came in to the see the car. We asked for the price and were given a quote. We came in 4 days later to see the car again. Salesmen mentioned it seemed we liked the car and other people were interested and suggested we put a deposit down. We went inside, drew up paperwork. We did the typical back and forth games dealerships play with you. Where you ask for a lower price, the salesmen goes to their manager (manager was out, so he went to the OWNER) and comes back with a yes/no. In the end, we settled on the same price we were quoted originally and got a free oil change. We signed a printed document with the price, taxes, dealership fees and oil change and both signed. They then drew up temporary purchase agreement. We put our deposit down and left. We shook the salesmen hand. We waited for him to get his manager, Tom. Chatted about how we would love to service our new car here, he mentioned what a great deal we were getting on the car. Went over the paperwork again and shook hands. They had a few more safety inspections to do, so we couldn't make the deal today. TWO DAYS LATER we get a call that they need to go up in price by $2000 due to needing a new battery and the rotors (and misc other things) needed to be done. One, this was ridiculous to move up the price as we signed a contract and shook hands on the deal. Two, $2000 seemed like a lot for the itemized list they gave me of fixes. (I had to fight to get the list) So I called a VW dealership 8 miles away from Hall and asked for a quote on the itemized list. Total came to $1400. So they are lying again. We tried to reason with them and said, split the difference. Go up in price by $1000. Took them a day and a half to deny us. They couldn't get back to us (to deny our offer) because they were 'with other customers'.. These people are [non-permissible content removed]. And downright bad people. The owner, Tom the business manager and another manager ALL approved the price. They all agreed to the price. They shook our hands after signing paperwork agreeing to the price. We gave them our money in good faith the deal with done. THIS IS WRONG.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWML7AJ3EM600375
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 67,648 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,900
Brothers Auto Sales - Lexington / Kentucky
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Passat TDI SEL Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1VWCN7A31EC076930
Stock: 76930
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,861 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$10,987
Fowler Volkswagen of Norman - Norman / Oklahoma
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWLL7AJ1DM414053
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,711 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFive Star DealerGreat Deal
$9,950$1,825 Below Market
Bommarito Ford - Hazelwood / Missouri
Platinum Gray Metallic 2012 Volkswagen Passat TDI SEL Premium FWD 6-Speed Automatic DSG 2.0L TDI Turbodiesel Beige w/V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces, Bluetooth Hands Free Calling, POWER LEATHER HEATED SEATS, 120-POINT FORD PRE-OWNED INSPECTION IN OUR CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED SERVICE DEPARTMENT, SYNC, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Radio: Premium 8 Touch-Screen w/RNS 510 Nav System. 30/40 City/Highway MPG
Dealer Review:
Eddie, my salesman, was easy going, attentive, and personable. He was thorough in explaining all of the vehicle’s features and ready for any questions that I had. He made the process simple and fast.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Passat TDI SEL Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1VWCN7A37CC008791
Stock: TD3075
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 39,500 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$27,500
Tom Wood Volkswagen Noblesville - Noblesville / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Sport w/Technology with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGEP9BP3FD001544
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 45,701 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,990
Zimbrick Volkswagen Middleton - Middleton / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWPL7AJXEM617915
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,795 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,735
Vernon Volkswagen - Vernon / Connecticut
Recent Arrival! Certified. Jetta 2.0L TDI w/Premium/Navigation, 4D Sedan, 2.0L TDI Diesel Turbocharged, 6-Speed DSG Automatic with Tiptronic, FWD.Odometer is 3480 miles below market average! 30/42 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWLL7AJ9EM227936
Stock: UP1294
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- certified
2013 Volkswagen Jetta TDI30,732 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$12,290$228 Below Market
Lindsay Volkswagen of Dulles - Sterling / Virginia
ONE OWNER, VOLKSWAGEN CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED WITH TWO YEAR OR UNLIMITED MILE WARRANTY!! TRANSPARENT PRICING. NO RECONDITIONING OR CPO FEE CHARGED TO OUR CUSTOMERS., PREMIUM & NAV!, Jetta TDI 2.0, 2.0L TDI Diesel Turbocharged, 6-Speed Automatic DSG, Titan Black w/V-Tex Leatherette Seat Trim, 16 Mambo Alloy Wheels, Navigation System, Power Tilt & Sliding Sunroof. 2013 Volkswagen Jetta TDI Moonrock Silver Metallic 2.0 CARFAX One-Owner. FWD 6-Speed Automatic DSG 2.0L TDI Diesel TurbochargedRecent Arrival! Odometer is 22541 miles below market average! 30/42 City/Highway MPGVolkswagen Details:* Warranty Deductible: $50* Roadside Assistance* Model Specific Limited Warranty, 12 Month/12,000 Mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty expires (whichever occurs later), 2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Asst. Transferability See Dealer for Details (for Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2018 and newer vehicles program), Model Specific Limited Warranty, 24 Month/24,000 Mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty expires (whichever occurs later), 2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Asst. Transferability See Dealer for Details (for Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2017 and earlier gas, hybrid and electric vehicles program), Model Specific Limited Warranty, 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty expires (whichever occurs later), 2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Asst. Transferability See Dealer for Details (for Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2016 and earlier TDI vehicles program)* Vehicle History* 100+ Point Inspection
Dealer Review:
I am a busy working Mom and needed a vehicle to transport my very active family. I decided that I wanted a mid-size SUV, but didn't really know what to buy. Initially, I found it exciting going to different dealerships test driving SUVs but after a while...it started to get frustrating. About half way through the process, I decided that I wanted a VW Atlas. I had never owned a VW before, but my boyfriend has a VW and convinced me that this was the brand for me to try. I knew exactly what I wanted a CPO, low miles, 2019, and any color but white. Well, that was like trying to find a needle in a haystack. Due to COVID-19, all the CPO Atlas seem to vanish from my area, so we began our quest to find this "magical" SUV. I went to 5 dealerships in my area and surrounding areas- even travelling an hour and a half away to find this Atlas only to be disappointed that the vehicle promised was 13,000 miles over what was advertised. That dealership let me leave without even caring about what we had been through. On our last attempt, we found that Lindsay VW of Dulles had a VW Atlas that fit all my criteria. Admittedly, I was skeptical after coming from the other dealership a day prior, but my boyfriend, encouraged me to give it a chance and if it didn't work, we'd look for something else. So, on that Sunday, we spoke to Bill over the phone he said even though they were closing that he'd stay and wait for us. We live 40 minutes away, but drove there hoping that they had what I was looking for. We were greeted by Bill who immediately showed us the truck, got us a test drive, and went over the numbers (three times for me). He was never pushy, but patient, he engaged us in small talk while we waited and was honest about what he could do. He never once looked at his watch or said he had to leave even though we were there for over 2 hours past closing. He showed that he was genuinely interested in getting me into the vehicle that I wanted. He and Sean Deal, his Manager, even allowed us to talk it over privately. They didn’t crowd or collectively pressure us. So, after some deliberation and some hard questions asked and answered...I decided to purchase the 2019 VW Atlas. Not only did Bill meet us the next day(which was his day off) but he took time to show us some other little nuisances that I hadn't seen at the other dealerships that I visited. Also, the Finance guy, Tee Moore, was great too. He explained everything and was patient with my questions and ensured that I walked out there with the price I was quoted...so for me...Yes! the 6th time was a charm! This dealership exceeded my expectations and I will definitely recommend Lindsay VW to my friends and family. Try this dealership out...you'll definitely be impressed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWLL7AJ8DM280061
Stock: VP9957
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 01-03-2020
- 46,930 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$13,925$214 Below Market
Colonial Volkswagen - Westborough / Massachusetts
: Colonial Volkswagen of Westborough, Our sales teams will be available to assist you with your vehicle needs. For our valued sales customers shopping online, our sales staff will assist in any way remotely to ensure your vehicle needs can be met. Our sales team members are prepared to work with you on any finance needs and value your trade-in from your home or office. Highlights of this 2015 Volkswagen Jetta include: EPA 45 MPG Hwy/31 MPG City! CARFAX 1-Owner, Volkswagen Certified, ONLY 46,930 Miles! Moonroof, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Onboard Communications System, Diesel, Turbo Charged. WHY BUY FROM COLONIAL VOLKSWAGEN OF WESTBOROUGH?: Whether you are in Westborough, Auburn, Worcester or anywhere in the Metrowest or Worcester County area, we are a call, click or a short drive away! We are conveniently located on Rte 9, just off Rte 495 and just one exit north of the Mass Pike. Come by and experience the Colonial Difference! SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE: All Certified Volkswagen vehicles must pass a detailed 100+ point inspection, 2-Year / Unlimited-Mile Comprehensive Limited Warranty, 24/7 Roadside and Towing Assistance includes, lockouts, flat tires, fuel delivery, and jump starts, Complimentary 3-month trial subscription to SiriusXM Satellite Radio All-Access programming, Carfax Vehicle History Report, Any necessary repairs and maintenance are completed using Genuine Volkswagen parts OPTION PACKAGES: Pwr Tilt/Slide Sunroof, Electronic Stability Control (Esc), Radio: Premium Viii Touchscreen W/6-CD -Inc: MP3 Playback, Auxiliary Input, Rearview Camera, Bluetooth Connectivity W/Mic Sale price reflects standard incentives available from Volkswagen. Certain finance options are in lieu of incentives. See dealer for complete incentive details, or visit www.vw.com/the-community-driven-promise/ for complete details. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta TDI SE w/Connectivity with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (31 City/45 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWLA7AJXFM263352
Stock: 6941
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 02-21-2020
- 108,494 miles
$9,195
Crown Motors Toyota - Holland / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Passat TDI SEL Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1VWCN7A32CC004311
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 61,253 miles
$10,499
R n B Cars - Denver / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Passat TDI SEL Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1VWCN7A30DC055291
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,967 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$11,999
Driven Autoplex - Dallas / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWLL7AJ5DM410331
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 14,182 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$14,885$785 Below Market
Colonial Volkswagen - Westborough / Massachusetts
: Colonial Volkswagen of Westborough, Our sales teams will be available to assist you with your vehicle needs. For our valued sales customers shopping online, our sales staff will assist in any way remotely to ensure your vehicle needs can be met. Our sales team members are prepared to work with you on any finance needs and value your trade-in from your home or office. Highlights of this 2013 Volkswagen Passat include: Volkswagen Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 14,182! EPA 40 MPG Hwy/30 MPG City! Nav System, Moonroof, Heated Seats, Turbo Charged Engine, Back-Up Camera, LIP SPOILER, Aluminum Wheels. WHY BUY FROM COLONIAL VOLKSWAGEN OF WESTBOROUGH?: Whether you are in Westborough, Auburn, Worcester or anywhere in the Metrowest or Worcester County area, we are a call, click or a short drive away! We are conveniently located on Rte 9, just off Rte 495 and just one exit north of the Mass Pike. Come by and experience the Colonial Difference! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: All Certified Volkswagen vehicles must pass a detailed 100+ point inspection, 2-Year / Unlimited-Mile Comprehensive Limited Warranty, 24/7 Roadside and Towing Assistance includes, lockouts, flat tires, fuel delivery, and jump starts, Complimentary 3-month trial subscription to SiriusXM Satellite Radio All-Access programming, Carfax Vehicle History Report, Any necessary repairs and maintenance are completed using Genuine Volkswagen parts OPTION PACKAGES: EXPERTS RAVE: CarAndDriver.com explains "The Passat is larger, now made in America for American tastes, and it offers a lot of bang for your buck while still retaining many VW hallmark qualities.". Sale price reflects standard incentives available from Volkswagen. Certain finance options are in lieu of incentives. See dealer for complete incentive details, or visit www.vw.com/the-community-driven-promise/ for complete details. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Passat TDI SEL Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1VWCN7A3XDC019625
Stock: 7084
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 48,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,966
Loehmann Blasius Chevrolet Cadillac Pre-Owned - Waterbury / Connecticut
Silver 2013 Volkswagen Jetta TDI 2.0 FWD 6-Speed Automatic DSG 2.0L TDI Diesel Turbocharged HEATED LEATHER SEATS, CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT.....NO ACCIDENTS!. Price includes $750 down payment assistance. See dealer for details. 30/42 City/Highway MPG STOP BY FOR A HASSLE FREE TEST DRIVE TODAY!
Dealer Review:
I recently bought a Suburban from this dealer. I was extremely impressed with all aspects of the experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWLL7AJ4DM351952
Stock: 42247AQ
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 75,712 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,128
Stephen Wade Toyota - St. George / Utah
2011 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0 TDI Sedan in Platinum Gray Metallic with Titan Black V-Tex. 2.0L TDI Turbo Diesel, 6-Speed Automatic DSG. 30/42 City/Highway MPG. CALL STEPHEN WADE TOYOTA: 435-634-6521. | At Stephen Wade Toyota, we do more to insure we offer the most mechanically sound pre-owned vehicles with maintenance that is up to date. Our recent quality assurance multi-point inspection, state inspection and recommended maintenance update on this Jetta TDI also included an engine oil, filter and drain plug gasket replacement, check/adjust fluid levels, battery test, replaced engine air filter, replaced cabin air filter, fuel injection service, replaced front brake pads, rotate and balanced tires and a four wheel alignment check - a $1,108.65 value. We also use advanced software to shop the automotive marketplace nationwide everyday. This allows us to competitively offer you the best value one can find anywhere. Contact our knowledgeable Internet sales team; Brian, Danny or Jessica at Stephen Wade Toyota for a priority test drive, or for any information that would be helpful: 435-634-6521. You have it made at Stephen Wade!
Dealer Review:
Donnie at Stephan Wade, thank you so much for making the purchase of my 2020 Tundra great! I called Donnie and right from the start and he won my business over. I’ve called 5 other dealers here in Las Vegas and from just talking to Donnie over the phone I was pleased with his attitude. Not only did he beat the other competition in price, he took great care to explain, an show me the features of my new truck. This is a guy I would send my family and friends too in a heart beat. Very very pleased with Donnie......... Thank you so much!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volkswagen Jetta TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWLL7AJXBM120213
Stock: 26599A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
