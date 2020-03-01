Used Volkswagen Diesel for Sale Near Me

1,634 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,634 listings
  • 2013 Volkswagen Jetta TDI in Black
    used

    2013 Volkswagen Jetta TDI

    43,957 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $11,800

    Details
  • 2015 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TDI S in White
    used

    2015 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TDI S

    67,033 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,994

    Details
  • 2014 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0L TDI in Red
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0L TDI

    63,915 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $12,888

    Details
  • 2014 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI in White
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI

    35,948 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $16,991

    $296 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Volkswagen Passat TDI SEL Premium in Black
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Passat TDI SEL Premium

    67,648 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $13,900

    Details
  • 2013 Volkswagen Jetta TDI in Black
    used

    2013 Volkswagen Jetta TDI

    70,861 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $10,987

    Details
  • 2012 Volkswagen Passat TDI SEL Premium in Silver
    used

    2012 Volkswagen Passat TDI SEL Premium

    74,711 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer
    Great Deal

    $9,950

    $1,825 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Sport w/Technology in Dark Brown
    used

    2015 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Sport w/Technology

    39,500 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $27,500

    Details
  • 2014 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI in Red
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI

    45,701 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,990

    Details
  • 2014 Volkswagen Jetta TDI in Silver
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Jetta TDI

    42,795 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,735

    Details
  • 2013 Volkswagen Jetta TDI in Silver
    certified

    2013 Volkswagen Jetta TDI

    30,732 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $12,290

    $228 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Volkswagen Jetta TDI SE w/Connectivity in Dark Red
    certified

    2015 Volkswagen Jetta TDI SE w/Connectivity

    46,930 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $13,925

    $214 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Volkswagen Passat TDI SEL Premium in Black
    used

    2012 Volkswagen Passat TDI SEL Premium

    108,494 miles

    $9,195

    Details
  • 2013 Volkswagen Passat TDI SEL Premium in Gray
    used

    2013 Volkswagen Passat TDI SEL Premium

    61,253 miles

    $10,499

    Details
  • 2013 Volkswagen Jetta TDI in Gray
    used

    2013 Volkswagen Jetta TDI

    34,967 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $11,999

    Details
  • 2013 Volkswagen Passat TDI SEL Premium in White
    certified

    2013 Volkswagen Passat TDI SEL Premium

    14,182 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $14,885

    $785 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Volkswagen Jetta TDI in Silver
    used

    2013 Volkswagen Jetta TDI

    48,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,966

    Details
  • 2011 Volkswagen Jetta TDI in Gray
    used

    2011 Volkswagen Jetta TDI

    75,712 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $10,128

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Volkswagen searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,634 listings
  1. Home
  2. Used Cars For Sale
  3. Used Volkswagen For Sale
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Volkswagen
Diesel
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Volkswagen info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model

Hot new vehicles