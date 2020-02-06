Used Volkswagen Convertible for Sale Near Me
- 26,337 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,595$2,377 Below Market
The Faricy Boys - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Comfort Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 2018 Volkswagen Beetle Pure White/Black Roof FWD 2.0T SE 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic Introducing The Faricy Boys One Price Plus. One Price means we provide our best price first on all used vehicles, based on all available current market data. You get our best price upfront saving you time and the hassle of traditional dealership negotiation. Learn more at onepriceplus.com This vehicle passed The Faricy Boys thorough used vehicle inspection, and we are proud to offer our 3 month 3,000 mile limited powertrain warranty. We will provide you a copy of our service invoice, any maintenance history available and a Carfax vehicle history report so you can confidently make a purchase decision. Although we make every effort to post accurate information, please call The Faricy Boys to confirm availability and verify the exact equipment on the vehicle selected. Vehicles SOLD same day may be listed online for up to 48 hours. Depending on a variety of circumstances, any open recall shown in this vehicle history report may or may not have been completed at this point. Please contact us for details regarding the completion status of any recall shown in the CARFAX report or at safercar.gov.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2.0T SE with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW5DAAT5JM517475
Stock: JM517475
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 137,029 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,000
Pat McGrath Chevrolet - Cedar Rapids / Iowa
SAFETY FIRST, THEN TEAMWORK. Communicate your way: whether over the phone, through email, text message or via video chat, were here to handle your needs in a manner that does not compromise your safety.........Test drive your way: our team will gladly provide you a closer look at any vehicle youre interested in via video chat, or we can bring the vehicle straight to your door...........Trade appraisal your way: on the lot, or on your front lawn, our team can assess the value of your trade on the spot........Purchase your way: we can guide you through the buying process remotely, or deliver the final paperwork straight to you, wherever is most convenient........ Measures to Protect You-- Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures for all high-trafficked areas, surfaces and equipment........Team Members are following rigorous handwashing procedures through their shift and interactions............... Gassss saverrrr!!! 31 MPG Hwy!! This is the perfect, do-it-all car that is guaranteed to amaze you with its versatility** All Around hero!!! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Passenger Airbag...Other features include: Power locks, Power windows, Sunroof, Heated seats................ Contact us for price and availability questions, our friendly staff is excited to help you! Prices are subject to change and expire at end of day. Contact Dealer to verify pricing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Volkswagen Eos 2.0T with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWFA71F47V002494
Stock: C55764A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- 59,517 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,980
Garnet Volkswagen - West Chester / Pennsylvania
Like all Garnet Volkswagen Pre-Owned vehicles, this one was inspected by our factory trained technicians! We also give all our vehicles the spa treatment! When we are done with them they look like a million bucks! Blue 2015 Volkswagen Beetle FWD 6-Speed Automatic 1.8L 4-Cylinder Brand New Tires!!, New PA State Inspection, Fresh Oil Change. 24/32 City/Highway MPGGarnet Volkswagen is your Certified Volkswagen store! Always great selection, Always great service, Always great VALUE!Reviews:* High style yet functional interior design; powerful turbocharged engines; fuel-efficient diesel. Source: Edmunds
Dealer Review:
After purchasing this vehicle I found out that the front brakes would not pass inspection and were unsafe. I had to have the entire front brake system replaced. Then the thermostat needed replacement. I soon found out the engine rings were bad causing the vehicle to burn excessive amounts of oil. This caused the rods to be bent and the vehicle broke down. I spent $2000 for the initial repairs and was told another 3000 was needed to make the vehicle operational. I purchased the vehicle for 5200 and now I have to scrap the vehicle as junk. This dealership knowingly sold me a vehicle that was unsafe to drive and had obvious mechanical issues that were not disclosed. I contacted the dealership several times and was insulted by the sales manager. I was told that they would call me back with a resolution and never did. Follow up phone calls were ignored.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 1.8T PZEV with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW517AT7FM815531
Stock: 00V00628
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 85,350 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,990
Franklin Auto Exchange - Indian Trail / North Carolina
This 2011 Volkswagen Eos 2dr 2dr Convertible DSG Komfort SULEV features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Candy White with a Cornsilk Beige Leatherette interior. It is offered As-Is, not covered by a warranty. - Contact Internet Sales at 704-882-0737 or franklinautoex@yahoo.com for more information. - NO FINANCING AVAILABLE, ALL OUR PRICES ARE CASH PRICE, CUSTOMER HAS TO SECURE HIS/HER OWN FINANCING. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWBW7AH4BV002506
Stock: 19-002506
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 25,768 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$19,800$1,381 Below Market
Simi Valley Ford - Simi Valley / California
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Black 2018 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T S FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L TSI Home of the Fordman. Where we make deals happen every day! Odometer is 1622 miles below market average! 26/33 City/Highway MPG The price showing on this vehicle does not reflect accessories that may be pre-installed! Ie. Bed Liner, Security System, Wheel Well Liner etc!!! These Items are optional and may be removed if not desired!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2.0T S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW5DAAT9JM515776
Stock: 00P22134
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 144,960 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,191
Car Logic Group - Mount Juliet / Tennessee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWRF31YX9M402935
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 13,914 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$23,200$1,784 Below Market
Bommarito Volkswagen of Hazelwood - Hazelwood / Missouri
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Pure White 2018 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T S FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L TSI ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, NON SMOKER, HEATED LEATHER, CONVERTIBLE TOP, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, ALLOY WHEELS, APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUDIO, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, AND SO MUCH MORE.............ICONIC VW BEETLE............VW PRE-OWNED CERTIFIED VEHICLE................, Titan Black w/V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces. Odometer is 13031 miles below market average! *Advertised price requires customer financing with Volkswagen Credit Inc. Payments with cash, cash equivalents, outside financing,or special APR, please add $1000 for VW Certification. 26/33 City/Highway MPG CALL OR TEXT SHANNON THOMPSON FOR YOUR VIP APPOINTMENT TODAY!!! 314-623-1218.
Dealer Review:
Joe Grayson is great! He goes above and beyond for his customers. I really appreciate how hard he works. Thanks Joe!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2.0T S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW5DAAT3JM512551
Stock: Y4548
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 6,165 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,900
Patrick Volkswagen - Auburn / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2.0T S with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW5DAAT3KM506668
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,850 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$22,500
Volkswagen Pasadena - Pasadena / California
*** Summer Fun Car *** *** Factory Certified *** *** Prevous Rental *** - Power Soft-Top Convertible Roof w/ Insulated Glass Rear Window - Rear Spoiler - Halogen Headlights - Heated Front Seats - 8 Speaker Sound System - Bluetooth Wireless ** One Owner ** Clean Carfax Original MSRP $26,335 Certified. Deep Black Pearl Metallic/Black Roof 2018 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T S FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L TSI Titan Black w/V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces. Odometer is 4675 miles below market average! 26/33 City/Highway MPG Certification Program Details: Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned 2018 Model Year and Newer Details: * Roadside Assistance * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $50 * 100+ Point Inspection * Model Specific Limited Warranty, 12 Month/12,000 Mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty expires (whichever occurs later), 2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Asst. Transferability See Dealer for Details
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2.0T S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW5DAAT2JM515909
Stock: 23528A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 49,291 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$13,687
D'Angelo Auto Sales - Hillsboro / Oregon
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2.5L PZEV with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW5P7AT0DM800414
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,491 miles
$18,998
CarMax Fremont - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Fremont / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Eos Komfort with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWBW8AH5EV003979
Stock: 19201157
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 2,669 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$38,950
Dean Team Volkswagen Kirkwood - Kirkwood / Missouri
Carfax No Damage Reported. Carfax No Accidents Reported. Side Impact Beams, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Electronic stability control (ESC), Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags. Let the Volkswagen Beetle Put Your Family's Safety First Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot, Back-up camera, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, ABS And Driveline Traction Control. Fully-Loaded with Additional Options Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 17' 10-Spoke Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Vw Car-Net Tracker System, V-Tex leatherette seating surfaces, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access. Visit Us Today Our technicians perform the following services here at the Dean Team: Missouri state inspection, oil filter, lubed latches hinges, topped off all fluids, checked tire pressure coolant. That's the Dean Team Difference: *Full disclosure CarFax on every used car, *We finance, *Certified appraisers on staff to get the top dollar for your vehicle, *Free car washes for the life of your car, *Free loaner cars in our service department. For current specials or to schedule a test drive, please contact us by phone or by using the contact form. See it for yourself at Dean Team Kirkwood 10205 Manchester Rd, Kirkwood, Mo. 63122. ***Price includes our Dean Team $750 active military rebate. ***
Dealer Review:
This was my first time ever buying a car. I had no idea what to expect with financing or anything else. Brent made the experience a breeze as well as all the other dean team members. Everyone was so friendly and welcoming. I will definitely be back. I love my new Volkswagen
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2.0T SE with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW5DAAT3KM510588
Stock: K5457
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 18,666 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$23,997
Bill White Volkswagen - Fort Smith / Arkansas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2.0T Coast with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW5DAAT8JM511413
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 53,627 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,998$1,072 Below Market
CarMax Santa Rosa - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Santa Rosa / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Eos Lux SULEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWFW7AH2CV003494
Stock: 18639306
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,248 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$28,800
Volkswagen of South Charlotte - Charlotte / North Carolina
**VOLKSWAGEN CERTIFIED, **HEATED LEATHER SEATING, **CLEAN CARFAX.. NO ACCIDENTS!, **BLUETOOTH, **PREMIUM ALLOY WHEELS, **ONE OWNER, **IPOD CAPABLE.This vehicle contains the following FEATURES and OPTIONS: 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Convertible roof lining, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Glass rear window, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Comfort Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM 5 Touchscreen w/CD Player, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces. Certified Volkswagens come with added limited bumper to bumper warranty depending on year and model and a 112 point inspection. If you would like to know more about this vehicle, just give us a call and we will do whatever we can to make this a convenient and pleasurable experience.We are the #1 Certified VW dealer in the Carolinas! Offering the best selection and most knowledgeable sales staff around. All vehicles plus tax, tag, documentation and fees. Certified Volkswagens come with added limited bumper to bumper warranty depending on year and models. At VW of South Charlotte we offer Market Based Pricing so please call to check on the availability of this vehicle. We are committed to getting you financed and have extremely low interest rates from over 20 different banks. Every vehicle goes through a thorough 112 point inspection to bring the best product to our customers. Here at VW of South Charlotte we strive to put customers first and give them the best product available! Thank you for your business.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2.0T S with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW5DAAT0KM504196
Stock: P04196
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,950
Dean Team Volkswagen Kirkwood - Kirkwood / Missouri
Only 67 Miles! Delivers 33 Highway MPG and 24 City MPG! This Volkswagen Beetle has a durable Intercooled Turbo engine powering this Automatic transmission. Get Your Money's Worth for this Volkswagen Beetle with These Options Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 16' Whirl Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents, V-Tex leatherette seating surfaces, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode, Tires: 16' AS. Make a Reliable Purchase Carfax reports: Carfax One-Owner Vehicle, No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported. Stop By Today Our technicians perform the following services here at the Dean Team: Missouri state inspection, oil filter, lubed latches hinges, topped off all fluids, checked tire pressure coolant. That's the Dean Team Difference: *Full disclosure CarFax on every used car, *We finance, *Certified appraisers on staff to get the top dollar for your vehicle, *Free car washes for the life of your car, *Free loaner cars in our service department. For current specials or to schedule a test drive, please contact us by phone or by using the contact form. See it for yourself at Dean Team Kirkwood 10205 Manchester Rd, Kirkwood, Mo. 63122. ***Price includes our Dean Team $750 active military rebate. ***
Dealer Review:
This was my first time ever buying a car. I had no idea what to expect with financing or anything else. Brent made the experience a breeze as well as all the other dean team members. Everyone was so friendly and welcoming. I will definitely be back. I love my new Volkswagen
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 1.8T S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW517AT3HM806621
Stock: K5364
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 18,110 milesLemon history, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,250
Cedar Rapids Toyota - Hiawatha / Iowa
CEDAR RAIPIDS TOYOTA IS COMMITTED TO ADAPTING TO AN EVER-CHANGING SITUATION AND MAKING ADVANCEMENTS IN THE WAY CAR BUYING IS DONE. AT OUR DEALERSHIP, OUR EMPLOYEES ARE TAKING EVERY PRECAUTION TO MAINTAIN A CLEAN AND SAFE ENVIRONMENT DURING YOUR VISIT. AT CEDAR RAPIDS TOYOTA IS FOLLOWING EVERY CDC GUIDELINE. Recent Arrival! 2014 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T Black FWD 6-Speed Automatic 1.8L 4-Cylinder Turbocharged DOHCOdometer is 31743 miles below market average! 24/32 City/Highway MPGCedar Rapids Toyota: A Trusted Brand From A Trusted Dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 1.8T with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW517AT9EM816422
Stock: P10453
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 18,722 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,999$2,298 Below Market
Volkswagen of Fort Myers - Fort Myers / Florida
Only 18,722 Miles! Boasts 33 Highway MPG and 24 City MPG! This Volkswagen Beetle Convertible boasts a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 16" Whirl Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents, V-Tex leatherette seating surfaces.*This Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Comes Equipped with These Options *Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode, Tires: 16" AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Volkswagen of Fort Myers, 14060 S Tamiami Trl, Fort Myers, FL 33912.
Dealer Review:
After 3 leases and a car purchase, I'm turning in my last lease and never looking back. They are simply not trustworthy. One example is after buying a "certified" used Pacifica, I drove home and noticed the mirror was broken. When I contacted the sales guy, Gary, he told me the service manager said "go to the auto store and buy a mirror and glue it on top". I thought he was joking! I had to really press them to fix the mirror correctly, which as it turns out was a very expensive fix. On top of that, they had led me to believe the used car had just arrived and that was a blatant lie and the car had issue after issue costing me thousands of dollars. When I was ready to turn in my second lease, they pressed hard saying they wanted to 'make up' for the used car issues and 'take care of me'. So giving the sales guy Gary and the General Manager the benefit of the doubt, I leased a Tiguan..which isn't a great vehicle by the way (bad ac, electrical issues, etc). Less than 2 weeks after leasing my Tiguan, I see they started leasing them for $80 less per month than I was paying. They had no desire to acknowledge their deception or resolve it. I would not recommend this dealership to anyone. I'm switching to Toyota.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 1.8T S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW517ATXHM812268
Stock: PHM812268
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
