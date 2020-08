Used Volkswagen Convertible for Sale Near Me

Garnet Volkswagen - West Chester / Pennsylvania

After purchasing this vehicle I found out that the front brakes would not pass inspection and were unsafe. I had to have the entire front brake system replaced. Then the thermostat needed replacement. I soon found out the engine rings were bad causing the vehicle to burn excessive amounts of oil. This caused the rods to be bent and the vehicle broke down. I spent $2000 for the initial repairs and was told another 3000 was needed to make the vehicle operational. I purchased the vehicle for 5200 and now I have to scrap the vehicle as junk. This dealership knowingly sold me a vehicle that was unsafe to drive and had obvious mechanical issues that were not disclosed. I contacted the dealership several times and was insulted by the sales manager. I was told that they would call me back with a resolution and never did. Follow up phone calls were ignored.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 1.8T PZEV with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 32 Highway)

VIN: 3VW517AT7FM815531

Stock: 00V00628

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-19-2020