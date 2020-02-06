Used Volkswagen Convertible for Sale Near Me

Volkswagen of Fort Myers - Fort Myers / Florida

Only 18,722 Miles! Boasts 33 Highway MPG and 24 City MPG! This Volkswagen Beetle Convertible boasts a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 16" Whirl Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents, V-Tex leatherette seating surfaces.*This Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Comes Equipped with These Options *Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode, Tires: 16" AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Volkswagen of Fort Myers, 14060 S Tamiami Trl, Fort Myers, FL 33912.

Dealer Review:

After 3 leases and a car purchase, I'm turning in my last lease and never looking back. They are simply not trustworthy. One example is after buying a "certified" used Pacifica, I drove home and noticed the mirror was broken. When I contacted the sales guy, Gary, he told me the service manager said "go to the auto store and buy a mirror and glue it on top". I thought he was joking! I had to really press them to fix the mirror correctly, which as it turns out was a very expensive fix. On top of that, they had led me to believe the used car had just arrived and that was a blatant lie and the car had issue after issue costing me thousands of dollars. When I was ready to turn in my second lease, they pressed hard saying they wanted to 'make up' for the used car issues and 'take care of me'. So giving the sales guy Gary and the General Manager the benefit of the doubt, I leased a Tiguan..which isn't a great vehicle by the way (bad ac, electrical issues, etc). Less than 2 weeks after leasing my Tiguan, I see they started leasing them for $80 less per month than I was paying. They had no desire to acknowledge their deception or resolve it. I would not recommend this dealership to anyone. I'm switching to Toyota.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 1.8T S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 33 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3VW517ATXHM812268

Stock: PHM812268

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-24-2020