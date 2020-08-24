Used Toyota Wagon for Sale Near Me

833 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Showing 1 - 18 out of 833 listings
  • 2010 Toyota Venza in Red
    used

    2010 Toyota Venza

    99,462 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,650

    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Prius v Two in Light Brown
    used

    2017 Toyota Prius v Two

    36,166 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $20,611

    $527 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Toyota Venza in Silver
    used

    2011 Toyota Venza

    106,320 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $14,998

    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Prius v Two in Light Brown
    used

    2016 Toyota Prius v Two

    66,681 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $15,911

    $597 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Toyota Prius v
    used

    2012 Toyota Prius v

    118,235 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,650

    Details
  • 2010 Toyota Venza in Gold
    used

    2010 Toyota Venza

    129,288 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $10,900

    $1,077 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Prius v Four in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Toyota Prius v Four

    34,315 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $20,998

    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Venza XLE in Black
    used

    2015 Toyota Venza XLE

    105,971 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $16,800

    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Prius v
    used

    2013 Toyota Prius v

    115,214 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Prius v Four in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2017 Toyota Prius v Four

    23,849 miles
    Good Deal

    $22,091

    $2,022 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Prius v Four in Black
    used

    2015 Toyota Prius v Four

    72,800 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $15,995

    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Prius v Three in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Toyota Prius v Three

    31,057 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $18,900

    $427 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Venza XLE in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Toyota Venza XLE

    124,611 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,982

    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Prius v Three in Light Brown
    used

    2015 Toyota Prius v Three

    20,961 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $17,295

    $1,073 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Toyota Venza in Black
    used

    2011 Toyota Venza

    96,476 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $9,995

    $546 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Prius v Two in Silver
    used

    2013 Toyota Prius v Two

    45,326 miles

    $13,990

    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Prius v Two in Light Blue
    used

    2013 Toyota Prius v Two

    176,278 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,499

    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Prius v Five in Light Blue
    used

    2015 Toyota Prius v Five

    26,501 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $17,277

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Toyota searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 833 listings
  1. Home
  2. Used Cars For Sale
  3. Used Toyota For Sale
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Toyota
Station Wagon
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Toyota info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model

Hot new vehicles