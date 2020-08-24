Used Toyota Wagon for Sale Near Me
- 99,462 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,650
Country Toyota - Pampa / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Venza with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZA3BB6AU020688
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,166 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$20,611$527 Below Market
Serra Toyota of Traverse City - Traverse City / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Prius v Two with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
41 Combined MPG (43 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EU2HJ072412
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 106,320 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$14,998
CarMax San Gabriel Valley/Duarte - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Duarte / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Venza with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZK3BBXBU036973
Stock: 19355472
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 66,681 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$15,911$597 Below Market
Bosak Kia - Burns Harbor / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Prius v Two with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EU2GJ041692
Stock: 20448A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 118,235 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,650
Deacon Jones GMC Chevrolet Buick - Smithfield / North Carolina
Dealer Review:
My wife and I recently moved to N.C. and this was our first vehicle purchase. It was the best car buying experience we have ever had, this was our 14th car we've purchased. Nick Poplaski was our Sales Consultant, he did an outstanding job, no pressure and he tended to all of our needs and wants. We'll definitely be contacting Nick for our next purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Prius v with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EU7C3124713
Stock: RB13851A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 129,288 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$10,900$1,077 Below Market
Halbinsel Volkswagen - Escanaba / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Venza with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3BK3BB9AU030291
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,315 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,998
CarMax Austin South - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Austin / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Prius v Four with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EU2GJ053292
Stock: 18997474
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 105,971 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$16,800
Steve Landers Toyota of Northwest Arkansas - Rogers / Arkansas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Venza XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZK3BB8FU072232
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 115,214 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,995
Cain Toyota - North Canton / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Prius v with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EU9D3278177
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Toyota Prius v Four23,849 milesGood Deal
$22,091$2,022 Below Market
Mike Erdman Toyota - Merritt Island / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Prius v Four with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
41 Combined MPG (43 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EU7HJ074091
Stock: 51586A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 72,800 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$15,995
DCH Audi Oxnard - Oxnard / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Prius v Four with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EU9FJ021096
Stock: AX05037A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 31,057 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$18,900$427 Below Market
Bill Kay Buick GMC - Downers Grove / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Prius v Three with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EU7GJ048766
Stock: 2030063A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 124,611 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,982
Schomp Honda - Highlands Ranch / Colorado
Dealer Review:
Honda Schomp is the best dealer in regards to commodity, honesty, transparency. It is possible to follow the numbers and the information on the big screen. What is offered is what it ends up being. Anyone can see and take pictures of your quote. The quote is authentic and numbers accurate. No lying or omitting. Christopher is a great and honest sales man as well. Very good at following up and responding clearly. Good price and promotion is as shown. Not many extras or specials on the deals Location is great, modern and neat. Transaction was relaxed, hopefully.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Venza XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZK3BB9FU071204
Stock: 2H93349C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 20,961 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$17,295$1,073 Below Market
Hoover Toyota - Birmingham / Alabama
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Prius v Three with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EU2FJ026446
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 96,476 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$9,995$546 Below Market
Affordable Kars Auto Sales - Bell Gardens / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Venza with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZA3BB5BU045311
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 45,326 miles
$13,990
Walker Toyota - Miamisburg / Ohio
Dealer Review:
We have been searching the internet and other dealerships for some time seeking out the perfect Highlander. We finally found a match at Walker and decided to take a day to go check it out and hopefully come home with for Christmas. Unfortunately the car was “missing “ after much searching of the lot. We decided to leave and Rose was determined to find us one. We left our continued search to her. Rose was very understanding of our needs in a new Highlander and worked hard to find us a match. We were very pleased by her patience, determination and daily contact with us to let us know she is working on finding us the one. We had our research done and Rose was not pushy at all, which we greatly appreciate. After a few days she was able to find one and get it to Walker within a week. We are very happy with our purchase and highly recommend Rose for your vehicle needs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Prius v Two with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EU5D3262381
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 176,278 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,499
Prime Auto, LLC - Bethany / Connecticut
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Prius v Two with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EU9D3287543
Stock: 287543
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,501 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$17,277
Classic Mazda - Orlando / Florida
Dealer Review:
I enjoy going to Classic Mazda. They always look out for my needs. I lease my cars and they are always looking out for the best opportunities for me to get into the car I want. The service experience is always fast and they keep me updated on whats going on.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Prius v Five with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EU6FJ028930
Stock: FJ028930
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
