Used Toyota Wagon for Sale Near Me

Schomp Honda - Highlands Ranch / Colorado

***Just Traded In***. PRICED TO MOVE $500 below Kelley Blue Book! FUEL EFFICIENT 26 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Nav System, Heated Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, IVORY, LEATHER SEAT TRIM, Aluminum Wheels, Power Liftgate.SCHOMP AUTOMOTIVE GROUP: ONE PRICE. ONE PERSON. ONE HOUR.It's a promise we pioneered to consistently identify, respect, and exceed our clients' expectations. Seamless transactions with no surprises it's car buying redefined. Experience it firsthand only at Schomp Automotive.WHY BUY FROM SCHOMP HONDA?Your time is valuable. We believe in aggressively pricing our inventory daily at fair market value. At Schomp Honda, you deal with one person from the second you walk into the dealership until the moment you leave in your new car - less than 60 minutes from closing the deal, in most cases. That's why we call it the Schomp Honda Ultimate Buying Experience.OPTION PACKAGESEXPERTS REPORT"As ever, we like how the rear seatbacks fold easily at the pull of a lever to open up a large cargo bay, and passenger space is ample in both seating rows." -Edmunds.com.Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration.

Dealer Review:

Honda Schomp is the best dealer in regards to commodity, honesty, transparency. It is possible to follow the numbers and the information on the big screen. What is offered is what it ends up being. Anyone can see and take pictures of your quote. The quote is authentic and numbers accurate. No lying or omitting. Christopher is a great and honest sales man as well. Very good at following up and responding clearly. Good price and promotion is as shown. Not many extras or specials on the deals Location is great, modern and neat. Transaction was relaxed, hopefully.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Toyota Venza XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4T3ZK3BB9FU071204

Stock: 2H93349C

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-14-2020