Used Toyota Sedan for Sale Near Me

Bernardi Toyota - Framingham / Massachusetts

One owner, Service Records Available, Back up Camera, Bluetooth Hands-Free, 2 Sets of Keys, New cabin air filter, New engine air filter, Toyota Factory Certified, New wiper blades, Complete Oil Change and filter - top off fluids - reset maintenance interval., A/C Refresh (Freon Refill), Camry SE, 4D Sedan, Celestial Silver Metallic. 2017 Toyota Camry SE Certified.Service work completed on Toyota Camry includes : Total Value : $1,240.Toyota Certified Used Vehicles Details: * Roadside Assistance * Limited Comprehensive Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date. Roadside Assistance for 1 Year * 160 Point Inspection * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from TCUV purchase date * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Vehicle History * Transferable WarrantyOdometer is 18,960 miles below market average!BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Our internet market value pricing mission at Bernardi Auto Group is to present fair, competitive market value pricing to all of our customers. Certified and pre-owned internet market value pricing is achieved by polling over 40,000 websites hourly. This ensures that every one of our customers receives real time market value pricing on every vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games, we save customers time, frustration, and present a truly exceptional purchase experience. Internet market value pricing is by far, the best approach for our customers. CALL US TODAY! 866-978-2289 Bernardi for now, Bernardi for life!Standard Equipment-MECHANICAL & PERFORMANCE 2.5L 4-Cyl DOHC 16V w/ Dual VVT-i Engine 178 hp @ 6000 rpm / 170 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm 6-Speed Automatic ECT-i Transmission Sport-Tuned Suspension Paddle Shifters Pwr-Assist Front/Solid Rear Disc Brakes Electric Power Steering (EPS)-SAFETY & CONVENIENCE Star Safety System: Enhanced Vehicle Stability Control, Traction Control, Anti-Lock Brakes, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Brake Assist and Smart Stop Technology LATCH-Lower Anchor & Tether for CHildren Whiplash-Injury-Lessening Front SeatsTen Airbags-EXTERIOR 17" Alloy Wheels with Graphite Finish Projector-Beam Headlamps with Black Sport Trim Bezels & Auto On/Off Daytime Running Lights w/ On/Off Switch Color-Keyed Rear Spoiler Chrome-Tipped Exhaust Heated Power Outside Mirrors-INTERIOR Entune Audio: 6.1" Touch Screen, 6 Speakers, Bluetooth, USB, AUX, CD Sport Fabric SofTex-Trimmed Seats w/ 8-Way Power Driver Seat w/Lumbar Support Leather-Trimmed Steering Wheel with Audio and Bluetooth Controls Backup Camera TFT Multi-Information Display Tire Pressure Monitor System 60/40 Split Fold-Down Rear Seats Remote Keyless Entry System (2) 12V Power Outlets

Dealer Review:

Came in to check out a car. I got someone who seemed okay at first but fell flat when he had taken me out for a drive. Was slow to tell me where to go and had no initiative to tell me about the car. After drive I fell in love with the car I was going to purchase it same day. Put a downpayment on it then after a long wait time another guy came to me and I was told to put more down by him (he was the financial advisor not the seller now). Seeing that I was hesitant I was asked if I could get the money in two weeks time, and that I had the weekend to think about putting more money down on the car. Called the very next day, (not by the financial advisor) was demanded that I had the money tomorrow and was incredibly rude when I had refuted that I was given more time by the financial advisor. They had obviously not spoken to each other and discussed what was said to me and promised to me. I do not recommend this place. The seller had no drive to sell the car and the advisor had made false promises. I love the car, it was a wonderful vehicle but not worth to purchase after being so rudely put down.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Toyota Camry SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 33 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4T1BF1FK9HU754844

Stock: P15849

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-07-2020