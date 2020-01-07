Used Toyota Sedan for Sale Near Me
2019 Toyota Camry LE31,536 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$20,990
Classic Toyota - Mentor / Ohio
Our incredible 2019 Toyota has aced its 160 Point Inspection qualifying it as a Certified and has a complete history report. Toyota adds an additional 12 Month/12,000 Mile Comprehensive Warranty, plus a 7 Year/100,000 Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty and so much more. Ask us for Details! Our 2019 Toyota Camry LE Sedan offered in amazing Pre Dawn Gray will let you expand your driving horizons! Powered by a forceful 2.5 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 203hp paired with an impeccable 8 Speed Automatic transmission for easy passing demands. This Front Wheel Drive offers nearly 39mpg on the open highway, impressing you with acceleration and handling. Athletic and graceful, the exterior of the Camry is accented by a stunning shape. You will be immediately attracted to the LED lighting, alluring alloy wheels, and color-matched power mirrors. Slide into the comfortable LE fabric-trimmed seats as you savor ergonomically designed features including a 7-inch touchscreen display, Entune 3.0 Audio, Bluetooth, and a wonderful six-speaker sound system with steering wheel-mounted controls. You'll also appreciate remote keyless entry, cruise control, a rearview camera, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, and split-folding rear seats. Stunning looks, amazing handling, the newest technology, and the roomy interior make this Camry an absolute joy to own. Toyota offers Safety Sense technology for your protection, with adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assistance, and more, all to safeguard you in this impeccable Camry that will meet your needs with a sterling reputation for reliability. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Toyota Camry LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1B11HK1KU799036
Stock: TRAC805
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 24,449 milesFair Deal
$18,490
Reliable Toyota - Springfield / Missouri
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Corolla SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YFBURHE7JP838079
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,498 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$15,950$1,038 Below Market
Copeland Toyota - Brockton / Massachusetts
PRICED BELOW MARKET! THIS CAMRY WILL SELL FAST! -LOW MILES!- -BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, KEYLESS ENTRY, AND REAR SPOILER- -GREAT GAS MILEAGE- Save money at the pump knowing this Camry gets 33.0 MPG! Please call to confirm that this Camry is still available! Call us today to schedule a hassle-free test drive! We are located at: 970 W Chestnut St, Brockton, MA 02301.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Camry SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BF1FK0HU796710
Stock: 0218
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- 39,214 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,995
Solano Auto Sales - Reno / Nevada
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Corolla XSE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1BURHE3HC782054
Stock: 50568
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,258 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,500
Hudson Toyota - Jersey City / New Jersey
- 2014 Toyota Camry SEINCLUDES WARRANTY, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, RECENT HUDSON TOYOTA TRADE IN, SUNROOF, BLUE TOOTH, PLEASE ASK FOR SAFETY INSPECTION WHEN YOU COME DOWN!. Clean CARFAX. 25/35 City/Highway MPG - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Front Sport Bucket Seats, SofTex Seat Trim, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Spoiler, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Front beverage holders Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
Dealer Review:
Don't buy from Hudson Toyota! They cheat on you left and right and you will be doomed. We bought a used certified Toyota from them last year with the aim to get an accident free car. It turns out to be a car with prior severe accident that Hudson Toyota didn't disclose. Hard to believe their technicians couldn't tell the car had a prior accident as it only took minutes for a small body shop technician to identify the damage from the accident. Hudson Toyota played seek-and-hide tricks with us for months, having zero professionalism and quality customer service in mind. They are cheap too - the gain for such a scam is less than $15K! Very disappointed with the shameful Hudson Toyota (Penske) in Jersey City!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota Camry SE Sport with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BF1FK6EU753999
Stock: U753999B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 33,798 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,986
Acura of Jackson - Ridgeland / Mississippi
New Price! **10 YEAR 150,000 MILE LIMITED WARRANTY** see dealer for details, Sunroof / Moonroof, Advanced Technology Package, Automatic High Beam, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Departure Alert, Pre-Collision System & Dynamic Radar Cruise Ctrl. Clean CARFAX.Black 2017 Toyota Camry FWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.5L I4 SMPI DOHC24/33 City/Highway MPG**Price Includes $750 Finance Coupon** **Price excludes reconditioning fee of $995 and doc fee of $425** At Acura of Jackson, Mississippi's only Acura Dealership we strive to provide outstanding professional service in all areas of our dealership. We serve Mississippi as well as Alabama, Louisiana, and Tennessee. For your next used or new car or truck, visit us at www.AcuraOfJackson.com!
Dealer Review:
Acura not only makes great vehicles, but their service department is the very best! They offer accurate, reliable, and fast service. I highly recommend Acura in Ridgeland, MS...ask for Chris. He gets the job done...great team!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Camry XSE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BF1FKXHU385976
Stock: P54670A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 61,863 milesDelivery Available*
$17,590
Carvana - Denver - Denvery / Colorado
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1FK5HU215238
Stock: 2000638585
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 9,767 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,795
Colonial Toyota - Milford / Connecticut
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Toyota Camry LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1C11AK7LU870692
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 31,803 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental UseFair Deal
$18,477$273 Below Market
Alm Mall Of Georgia - Buford / Georgia
*LET'S GO PLACES! REARVIEW CAMERA. LANE DEPARTURE WARNING. LEATHER STEERING WHEEL WITH AUDIO CONTROL. BLUETOOTH CONNECTION. TRAFFIC ASSIST. KEYLESS ENTRY. REMOTE TRUNK RELEASE. THIS 2018 TOYOTA CAMRY LE IS WHITE WITH BLACK INTERIOR! EQUIPPED WITH CRUISE CONTROL. DUAL AIR BAGS. POWER PACKAGE. ALLOY WHEELS. REAR DEFROST. TRACTION CONTROL. SECURITY SYSTEM AND MORE!*
Dealer Review:
Love my Subaru from ALM. Great car, great price and great service. Mat Hankins pulled a great deal together for me including a few $ for my 18 year old Outback. Thanks ALM & Mat.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Toyota Camry LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1B11HK3KU197643
Stock: KU197643
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 5,271 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$24,998
CarMax Memphis - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Memphis / Tennessee
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TN, and excludes the cost of optional equipment selected by the purchaser, State and local taxes, tags, registration and title fees. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Toyota Camry SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1B11HK7KU789658
Stock: 16667419
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 198,044 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$1,250$2,400 Below Market
Andy Mohr Avon Nissan - Avon / Indiana
Illuminated entry. Recent Arrival!2002 Toyota Camry LE Lunar Mist Metallic23/32 City/Highway MPG Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!You will get MOHR for your money at Andy Mohr Avon Nissan! Call us at (317)-279-3300 or visit us online at www.AndyMohrAvonNissan.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota Camry LE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BE32K72U005746
Stock: C20008B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 43,455 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$14,894$847 Below Market
BMW of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
Lane Keeping Assist Bluetooth Connection Black; Fabric Seat Trim Slate Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
Dealer Review:
Dealing with BMW of Las Vegas was an awesome experience. The dealership is lovely, the salesperson we worked with - Ardie was great. He didn't pressure us and we feel like he worked to get us the best deal on the car we wanted. The Finance guy - Nawabi was also great. We signed all of the paperwork and then we changed our mind and decided to register the car in CA instead of NV. They had to redo all of the paperwork, but they were great about it. Several folks at the dealership followed up with us to make sure we were satisfied. I would highly recommend this dealership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Corolla LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YFBURHE5JP806585
Stock: JP806585
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 36,157 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$22,538$1,648 Below Market
Byers Kia - Lewis Center / Ohio
CARFAX One-Owner. 2018 Toyota Camry XSE FWD Maroon Leather. 28/39 City/Highway MPG At Celebration KIA where you can buy a new car and have a great time!! Leather, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Monitor w/Lane Change Assist warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Multi-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Perforated Leather Seat Trim, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Entune 3.0 Audio, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 8.0J x 19"" Black Machined-Finish Alloy.
Dealer Review:
I had an excellent experience buying from Celebration Kia. Not only was Luke personable and helpful, he clearly believes in the values and vision behind Celebration. I love my new Telluride and would highly recommend this dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Camry XSE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1B61HK5JU552862
Stock: K1233A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 110,576 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,990
Le Mieux & Son Toyota - Green Bay / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Camry LE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BF1FK7CU184111
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 77,037 milesGreat Deal
$12,093$2,189 Below Market
Livermore Maserati - Livermore / California
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! **LIFETIME POWER TRAIN WARRANTY*, Prior rental, WELL MAINTAINED, CLEAN CARFAX, PRICE TO SELL, LOW MILES, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Looking to find out more? We invite you to stop in and see us at Livermore Auto Group.2017 Toyota Corolla CVT FWDYou always get MORE at LIVERMORE!!! Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user as is without warranty of any kind, either express or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Prices do not include government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filling charge, and any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Corolla L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YFBURHE4HP692850
Stock: P7927
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- certified
2017 Toyota Camry SE13,865 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$18,998$438 Below Market
Bernardi Toyota - Framingham / Massachusetts
One owner, Service Records Available, Back up Camera, Bluetooth Hands-Free, 2 Sets of Keys, New cabin air filter, New engine air filter, Toyota Factory Certified, New wiper blades, Complete Oil Change and filter - top off fluids - reset maintenance interval., A/C Refresh (Freon Refill), Camry SE, 4D Sedan, Celestial Silver Metallic. 2017 Toyota Camry SE Certified.Service work completed on Toyota Camry includes : Total Value : $1,240.Toyota Certified Used Vehicles Details: * Roadside Assistance * Limited Comprehensive Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date. Roadside Assistance for 1 Year * 160 Point Inspection * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from TCUV purchase date * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Vehicle History * Transferable WarrantyOdometer is 18,960 miles below market average!BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Our internet market value pricing mission at Bernardi Auto Group is to present fair, competitive market value pricing to all of our customers. Certified and pre-owned internet market value pricing is achieved by polling over 40,000 websites hourly. This ensures that every one of our customers receives real time market value pricing on every vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games, we save customers time, frustration, and present a truly exceptional purchase experience. Internet market value pricing is by far, the best approach for our customers. CALL US TODAY! 866-978-2289 Bernardi for now, Bernardi for life!Standard Equipment-MECHANICAL & PERFORMANCE 2.5L 4-Cyl DOHC 16V w/ Dual VVT-i Engine 178 hp @ 6000 rpm / 170 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm 6-Speed Automatic ECT-i Transmission Sport-Tuned Suspension Paddle Shifters Pwr-Assist Front/Solid Rear Disc Brakes Electric Power Steering (EPS)-SAFETY & CONVENIENCE Star Safety System: Enhanced Vehicle Stability Control, Traction Control, Anti-Lock Brakes, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Brake Assist and Smart Stop Technology LATCH-Lower Anchor & Tether for CHildren Whiplash-Injury-Lessening Front SeatsTen Airbags-EXTERIOR 17" Alloy Wheels with Graphite Finish Projector-Beam Headlamps with Black Sport Trim Bezels & Auto On/Off Daytime Running Lights w/ On/Off Switch Color-Keyed Rear Spoiler Chrome-Tipped Exhaust Heated Power Outside Mirrors-INTERIOR Entune Audio: 6.1" Touch Screen, 6 Speakers, Bluetooth, USB, AUX, CD Sport Fabric SofTex-Trimmed Seats w/ 8-Way Power Driver Seat w/Lumbar Support Leather-Trimmed Steering Wheel with Audio and Bluetooth Controls Backup Camera TFT Multi-Information Display Tire Pressure Monitor System 60/40 Split Fold-Down Rear Seats Remote Keyless Entry System (2) 12V Power Outlets
Dealer Review:
Came in to check out a car. I got someone who seemed okay at first but fell flat when he had taken me out for a drive. Was slow to tell me where to go and had no initiative to tell me about the car. After drive I fell in love with the car I was going to purchase it same day. Put a downpayment on it then after a long wait time another guy came to me and I was told to put more down by him (he was the financial advisor not the seller now). Seeing that I was hesitant I was asked if I could get the money in two weeks time, and that I had the weekend to think about putting more money down on the car. Called the very next day, (not by the financial advisor) was demanded that I had the money tomorrow and was incredibly rude when I had refuted that I was given more time by the financial advisor. They had obviously not spoken to each other and discussed what was said to me and promised to me. I do not recommend this place. The seller had no drive to sell the car and the advisor had made false promises. I love the car, it was a wonderful vehicle but not worth to purchase after being so rudely put down.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Camry SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BF1FK9HU754844
Stock: P15849
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 33,300 milesDelivery Available*
$18,198
Enterprise Car Sales Duluth - Duluth / Georgia
Transfer of vehicle from another location to your neighborhood Enterprise Car Sales may require payment of a non-refundable transfer fee to begin the process. Contact a Sales Consultant for details. This vehicle passed a rigorous inspection by an ASE-Certified technician and is backed by a 12-Month/12,000 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty(1). We offer a free CARFAX (R) Vehicle History Report (TM) and a 7-Day Buyback (2) to give you peace of mind that you are buying a quality used vehicle. Call us for further details or stop by today for a test drive! 1-888-227-7253. (1) Limited Powertrain Warranty begins on the vehicle purchase date & extends for 12 months or 12,000 miles, whichever comes first. Coverage runs concurrently with manufacturer warranty. Restrictions apply. Contact a Sales Consultant for details. (2) For a period of 7 days after the date of purchase or 1,000 miles beyond the odometer reading at purchase, whichever comes first, the vehicle may be returned for the exact price originally paid minus a $200 restocking fee, (as allowed by law). Restrictions apply.Price includes Processing Fee of $199. Price does not include tax, title, tags, governmental fees, electronic filing charge, any emissions testing and/or state inspection fees, and any finance charges (if applicable).Vehicles subject to prior sale. We make every effort to provide accurate information including but not limited to price, miles and vehicle options, but please verify with your local Enterprise Car Sales location before purchasing. Current mileage may vary due to test drives and vehicle relocation. Used vehicles were previously part of Enterprise short term rental, lease fleet or purchased by Enterprise from other sources including auto auctions, with previous use possibly short term rental, lease or other.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Toyota Corolla LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (30 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDEPRAE0LJ040805
Stock: 7S93HX
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 36,863 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,988
Kari Toyota - Superior / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Camry SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BF1FK8HU653827
Certified Pre-Owned: No
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.