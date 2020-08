Used Toyota Sedan for Sale Near Me

Classic Toyota - Mentor / Ohio

Our incredible 2019 Toyota has aced its 160 Point Inspection qualifying it as a Certified and has a complete history report. Toyota adds an additional 12 Month/12,000 Mile Comprehensive Warranty, plus a 7 Year/100,000 Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty and so much more. Ask us for Details! Our 2019 Toyota Camry LE Sedan offered in amazing Pre Dawn Gray will let you expand your driving horizons! Powered by a forceful 2.5 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 203hp paired with an impeccable 8 Speed Automatic transmission for easy passing demands. This Front Wheel Drive offers nearly 39mpg on the open highway, impressing you with acceleration and handling. Athletic and graceful, the exterior of the Camry is accented by a stunning shape. You will be immediately attracted to the LED lighting, alluring alloy wheels, and color-matched power mirrors. Slide into the comfortable LE fabric-trimmed seats as you savor ergonomically designed features including a 7-inch touchscreen display, Entune 3.0 Audio, Bluetooth, and a wonderful six-speaker sound system with steering wheel-mounted controls. You'll also appreciate remote keyless entry, cruise control, a rearview camera, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, and split-folding rear seats. Stunning looks, amazing handling, the newest technology, and the roomy interior make this Camry an absolute joy to own. Toyota offers Safety Sense technology for your protection, with adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assistance, and more, all to safeguard you in this impeccable Camry that will meet your needs with a sterling reputation for reliability. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2019 Toyota Camry LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Mobile Internet .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

32 Combined MPG ( 28 City/ 39 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4T1B11HK1KU799036

Stock: TRAC805

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-12-2020