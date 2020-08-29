Used Toyota Luxury for Sale Near Me

Toyota of Naperville - Naperville / Illinois

XLE!! AWD!! COMPLETE REDESIGN!! 8 INCH COLOR TOUCH SCREEN!! HEATED SEATING!! SUNROOF!! POWER LIFTGATE!! LED HEADLIGHTS!! APPLE/ANDROID CARPLAY!! TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE 2.0!! 2020 TOYOTA HIGHLANDER XLE AWD, MOON DUST ON HARVEST BEIGE HEATED LEATHER SEATING, 3.5L V6 ENGINE UNDER THE HOOD, 8-SPD AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, LETS GO OVER ALL THE OPTIONS ON THIS XLE HIGHLANDER!! 8 INCH COLOR TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY, POWER GLASS SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATING, POWER LIFTGATE, 6-SPEAKER PREMIUM SOUND, USB MEDIA PORT, 4 USB CHARGE-PORTS, APPLE/ANDROID CARPLAY, WIRELESS SMARTPHONE CHARGING, 18 INCH MACHINE FINISHED WHEELS, LED HEADLIGHTS, TAILLIGHTS, AND FOG LIGHTS, HEATED POWER OUTSIDE MIRRORS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE INCLUDES: PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM WITH PEDESTRIAN DETECTION, DYNAMIC RADAR CRUISE CONTROL, LANE DEPARTURE ALERT WITH STEERING ASSIST, LANE TRACING ASSIST, AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAMS, ROAD SIGN ASSIST, 8 AIRBAGS, AND BLIND SPOT MONITORING W/ REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, LOADED UP AND LOOKING FOR A FAMILY TO HAUL AROUND TOWN!! NOW...HOW ABOUT SOME WARRANTY....YOU GET THE REMAINDER OF THE 36 MONTH OR 36,000 MILE BUMPER TO BUMPER COVERAGE GOOD UNTIL 02/28/2022 OR 36,000 MILES, PLUS 5 YEARS OR 60,000 MILE POWERTRAIN COVERAGE GOOD UNTIL 02/28/2025 OR 60,000 MILES, AND THE REMAINDER OF THE 2 YEARS TOYOTA CARE GOOD UNTIL 02/28/2022 OR 25,000 MILES....THAT COVERS ALL SCHEDULED MAINTENANCE FOR THE FIRST 2 YEARS OR 25,000 MILES.....PEACE OF MIND DRIVING....ALL ABOARD!! ONLY THING LEFT FOR YOU TO DO IS COME ON DOWN TO TOYOTA OF NAPERVILLE AND TAKE THIS LOADED UP HIGHLANDER FOR A SPIN AROUND OUR WORLD FAMOUS TOYOTA OF NAPERVILLE TEST TRACK!! FIRST FAMILY HERE WINS...SEE YA SOON...LET'S GO PLACES!!

Since we moved to the Naperville area, we have been very satisfied customers of this dealership. This also made us return for our second car purchase at this dealership. With all the research we had done over the past months, we had a pretty good understanding of our needs and which model would be fitting. From the start it became clear that Mukesh did not know the truck that we were looking at and different models of it. He gave incorrect details, could not really explain the difference between models, etc. We came well prepared and did our research upfront. When we got to our trade-in, he gave us false information, pulled up KBB information contradicting the state of the car, etc. Parameters used were different from the car and value was different than Toyota Naperville previously provided us. He mentioned that the dealership always provides a higher value to bring in the customer, the dealership would lose a lot of money and could not sell it themselves (needed to go to auction). The car is now on sale on the Toyota Naperville site ... more than twice the value he told us it was worth and >$6,500 than Mukesh gave us for it. I should have followed my wife's gut feeling and walked away from the deal Mukesh was offering but was already thinking too much of my new truck. Throughout the purchase he kept bringing up stories how good that he was with his previous job managing cookie sales and had no prior car sales experience. This was followed by how he wanted 5 star reviews from us. Mukesh kept hammering on that fact, even when we drove away with the new truck. He mentioned that he would call us the following week as a follow-up to see how the new truck was ... never received a call.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : Owner count not provided Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2020 Toyota Highlander XLE with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 27 Highway)

VIN: 5TDHZRBH3LS019434

Stock: R3728

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 04-24-2020