Used Toyota Luxury for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 5 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$39,965
Toyota of Naperville - Naperville / Illinois
XLE!! AWD!! COMPLETE REDESIGN!! 8 INCH COLOR TOUCH SCREEN!! HEATED SEATING!! SUNROOF!! POWER LIFTGATE!! LED HEADLIGHTS!! APPLE/ANDROID CARPLAY!! TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE 2.0!! 2020 TOYOTA HIGHLANDER XLE AWD, MOON DUST ON HARVEST BEIGE HEATED LEATHER SEATING, 3.5L V6 ENGINE UNDER THE HOOD, 8-SPD AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, LETS GO OVER ALL THE OPTIONS ON THIS XLE HIGHLANDER!! 8 INCH COLOR TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY, POWER GLASS SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATING, POWER LIFTGATE, 6-SPEAKER PREMIUM SOUND, USB MEDIA PORT, 4 USB CHARGE-PORTS, APPLE/ANDROID CARPLAY, WIRELESS SMARTPHONE CHARGING, 18 INCH MACHINE FINISHED WHEELS, LED HEADLIGHTS, TAILLIGHTS, AND FOG LIGHTS, HEATED POWER OUTSIDE MIRRORS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE INCLUDES: PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM WITH PEDESTRIAN DETECTION, DYNAMIC RADAR CRUISE CONTROL, LANE DEPARTURE ALERT WITH STEERING ASSIST, LANE TRACING ASSIST, AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAMS, ROAD SIGN ASSIST, 8 AIRBAGS, AND BLIND SPOT MONITORING W/ REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, LOADED UP AND LOOKING FOR A FAMILY TO HAUL AROUND TOWN!! NOW...HOW ABOUT SOME WARRANTY....YOU GET THE REMAINDER OF THE 36 MONTH OR 36,000 MILE BUMPER TO BUMPER COVERAGE GOOD UNTIL 02/28/2022 OR 36,000 MILES, PLUS 5 YEARS OR 60,000 MILE POWERTRAIN COVERAGE GOOD UNTIL 02/28/2025 OR 60,000 MILES, AND THE REMAINDER OF THE 2 YEARS TOYOTA CARE GOOD UNTIL 02/28/2022 OR 25,000 MILES....THAT COVERS ALL SCHEDULED MAINTENANCE FOR THE FIRST 2 YEARS OR 25,000 MILES.....PEACE OF MIND DRIVING....ALL ABOARD!! ONLY THING LEFT FOR YOU TO DO IS COME ON DOWN TO TOYOTA OF NAPERVILLE AND TAKE THIS LOADED UP HIGHLANDER FOR A SPIN AROUND OUR WORLD FAMOUS TOYOTA OF NAPERVILLE TEST TRACK!! FIRST FAMILY HERE WINS...SEE YA SOON...LET'S GO PLACES!!
Dealer Review:
Since we moved to the Naperville area, we have been very satisfied customers of this dealership. This also made us return for our second car purchase at this dealership. With all the research we had done over the past months, we had a pretty good understanding of our needs and which model would be fitting. From the start it became clear that Mukesh did not know the truck that we were looking at and different models of it. He gave incorrect details, could not really explain the difference between models, etc. We came well prepared and did our research upfront. When we got to our trade-in, he gave us false information, pulled up KBB information contradicting the state of the car, etc. Parameters used were different from the car and value was different than Toyota Naperville previously provided us. He mentioned that the dealership always provides a higher value to bring in the customer, the dealership would lose a lot of money and could not sell it themselves (needed to go to auction). The car is now on sale on the Toyota Naperville site ... more than twice the value he told us it was worth and >$6,500 than Mukesh gave us for it. I should have followed my wife's gut feeling and walked away from the deal Mukesh was offering but was already thinking too much of my new truck. Throughout the purchase he kept bringing up stories how good that he was with his previous job managing cookie sales and had no prior car sales experience. This was followed by how he wanted 5 star reviews from us. Mukesh kept hammering on that fact, even when we drove away with the new truck. He mentioned that he would call us the following week as a follow-up to see how the new truck was ... never received a call.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Toyota Highlander XLE with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDHZRBH3LS019434
Stock: R3728
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-24-2020
- 38,814 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$32,000
Toyota Bountiful - Bountiful / Utah
1-OWNER CARFAX VERIFIED! *DESIRED FEATURES:* NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, LEATHER SEATS, MOONROOF, POWER LIFT GATE, FOG LAMPS, 3RD ROW SEAT, ALLOY WHEELS, KEYLESS ENTRY.*TOTAL RECONDITIONING:* We put $1,163 worth of serviced items into Stock# JS539096 including Installed Four New Tires, Resurfaced Front Rotors and Replaced Brake Pads, Performed Used Car Vehicle Inspection, Completed a 4 Wheel Alignment, Completed Regular Oil and Filter Change, Replaced Engine Air Filter, and Performed State Emission TestThis sharp 2018 Toyota Highlander XLE is priced below KBB Market Value!This 2018 Toyota Highlander XLE features a *Celestial Silver Metallic Exterior with a Black Interior* and has only 38,814 miles. Toyota Bountiful proudly serves Bountiful, Salt Lake City & Farmington, Utah area Pre-Owned shoppers.*TECHNOLOGY & INTERIOR FEATURES:* This Toyota Highlander Includes, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Multi-zone Climate Control, Satellite Radio, Aftermarket Anti Theft System, Anti Theft System, Outside Temperature Gauge, Garage Door Opener, Single-Disc CD Player along with Rear Heat / AC, Automatic Climate Control, Power Drivers Seat, Power Moonroof, Overhead Console, Air Conditioning, Bucket Seats, Rear Reading Lamps, Illuminated entry, Rear Window Defroster, Reading Light(s), Split Folding Rear Seat, Tilt Steering Wheel, Vanity Mirrors, Center Arm Rest*SAFETY & ECONOMY FEATURES:* Includes Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Occupant sensing airbag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Speed Sensitive Steering, Delay-off headlights, Dual Air Bags, Knee AirBag, Overhead airbag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bags, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror. Plus EPA rated fuel economy of 26.0 highway, 20.0 City (Based on EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, etc.)*CONTACT US:* Call (888) 470-9126 or stop by Toyota Bountiful located at 2380 S Hwy 89.Delivery to door for Test Drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Highlander XLE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDJZRFH0JS539096
Stock: JS539096
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 31,400 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$33,100
Ricart Hyundai - Groveport / Ohio
Click the Express button, Free home delivery or 45 minute checkout.Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.MotorTrend Certified, One Owner Clean Carfax, AWD All Wheel Drive, Third Row Seating, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front Fog & Driving Lamp, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, LE Plus Package, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power Liftgate, Radio: Entune Audio Plus w/Connected Navigation, Remote keyless entry, Satellite Radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Wheels: 18 Split 5-Spoke Machined-Face Alloy.2019 Toyota Highlander LE PlusCelestial Silver Metallic3.5L V68-Speed Automatic Electronic with ECT-iHow Ricart Makes Shopping Easy:- Quality matters! With over $1300 on average for vehicle reconditioning, feel safe buying an used car.- Save Time With Express Checkout!! Do as much of your deal upfront from the comfort of work or home.- 1,000's vehicles at one location! Cars, trucks and suvs!- Complete transparency! View the service work done on the vehicle before you buy- Great prices! The majority of shoppers do hours of research before choosing a vehicle to purchase, so we put out incredibly competitive prices online.- Great people! We understand that you want to be around people that you enjoy that are able to help with any unanswered questions. Ricart was awarded with being one of the top places to work over the past 3 years, which helps you keep great company while making your vehicle purchase!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Toyota Highlander LE Plus with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDBZRFH0KS961343
Stock: PRT37480
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 34,137 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,998
Land Rover Sudbury - Sudbury / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Toyota 4Runner includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. As part of the Herb Chambers Certified inspection process, this vehicle received an oil and filter change with a top off of washer fluid and tire pressure, new front and rear brake pads and rotors, and all four tires mounted and balanced, for a total added value of $2675.38. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. At Herb Chambers, we make sure you get a vehicle you can count on! OPTION PACKAGES FABRIC-TRIMMED 50/50 SPLIT FOLD-FLAT 3RD ROW sliding 2nd row w/passenger-side 1-touch access to 3rd row and 3rd row curtain shield airbags, Trunk Carpet. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE 4x4, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks. CARFAX 1-Owner 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and, A complete Vehicle Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. VEHICLE REVIEWS Edmunds.com explains 'The off-road performance that 4Runner buyers seek is excellent. A top performer in this class.'. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU5JR1J5491203
Stock: T491203
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 15,609 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental UseFive Star DealerGood Deal
$33,995$924 Below Market
Beck Toyota - Indianapolis / Indiana
THIS BARCELONA RED METALLIC 2019 TOYOTA TACOMA SR5 4X4 DOUBLE CAB ONLY HAS ***14,901 MILES*** AND IS A ONE OWNER! FEATURES INCLUDE: ENTUNE AUDIO PLUS w/6.1' TOUCH-SCREEN, AM/FM/CD PLAYER, USB, STEERING WHEEL WITH AUDIO CONTROLS, POWER HORIZONTAL REAR WINDOW, POWER WINDOWS/DOORS/LOCKS, BACKUP CAMERA, LANE DEPARTURE ALERT WITH SWAY WARNING SYSTEM AND MUCH MORE!Safety equipment includes: Toyota Safety Sense P: Pre-Collision Sys w/Pedestrian Detection, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert w/ Sway Warning Sys, Automatic High Beams Rear Backup Camera Dr & Fr Pass Advanced Airbag System Seat-Mounted Side & Side Curtain Airbags 3-Pt Seatbelts for All Seating Positions Tire Pressure Monitor Sys w/Auto Locate... SAVE at BECK! CALL TODAY! 317-550-2663
Dealer Review:
Fast, friendly very little hassle. So far, so good.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Toyota Tacoma SR5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Pre-collision safety system.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFCZ5AN0KX177457
Stock: P7764
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 12,004 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$33,994
Gettel Toyota of Charlotte County - Punta Gorda / Florida
New Arrival! Navigation, Back-up Camera, Bluetooth, This 2019 Toyota RAV4 Limited, has a great Magnetic Gray Metallic exterior, and a clean Black interior! Heated Seats, Multi-Zone Air Conditioning, Auto Climate Control, Leather Steering Wheel Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof/Moonroof, HD Radio Aux Audio Input, Automatic Headlights Keyless Start Parking Sensors Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Radio Rear Spoiler, This Toyota RAV4 gets great fuel economy with over 35.0 MPG on the highway! Park Distance Control Stability Control, ABS Brakes Chrome Wheels Satellite Radio Front Wheel Drive Power Lift Gate Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 1801 Tamiami Trl, Punta Gorda, FL 33950. *Customer must trade-in a vehicle to receive $1,000 Trade Assist Credit; *Trade Assist credit is provided by this dealership; See dealer for complete details. **Financing must be provided by a lender using this dealership's assistance for Customer to receive $1,000 Financing Credit Assist credit; See dealer for complete details.
Dealer Review:
I had bad experience twice first in dec 2016 when it was known as Palm Toyota and again Dec 2017 they will tell you they will match any other dealer price but don't fall for it in Dec 2017 I wanted to buy Toyota Corolla-Le for my daughter and I shop around and then I called Palm Toyota and they told me yes we will beat that price and I had even told them how much was in Fort myers Toyota and I even told them all the features and told them if you cannot beat this price then I don't want to make one hour trip they promise me that they will give less then the price was quoted by fort myers Toyota so we go there and Boy I was surprised they give me run around and make an excuse why they can bot match..etc and we had to come back and buy from fort myers toyota.Then it was sold to Gettle and now in Dec-2017 I have to buy another Toyota for my other Daughter so I thought that since now it's a new company let me give them a chance and I told them that I have got the best price for 2018 toyota corolla-LE from Germain Toyota in Bonita Spring and they told me the same thing come down we will beat that price but they did the exactly the same thing as in 2016 and I had to come back and buy from Germain Toyota. So please stay away from this dealership Company name might have change but same betrayal practice.Just imagine what will happen after you buy the car from them?
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Toyota RAV4 Limited with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T3Y1RFV2KC008432
Stock: T004826A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 22,082 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$32,350$728 Below Market
Hampton Toyota - Lafayette / Louisiana
Contact Hampton Toyota today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2019 Toyota 4Runner SR5. If you're going to purchase a pre-owned vehicle, why wouldn't you purchase one with CARFAX one-owner report. With this exceptional SUV, you'll get sport, utility, and comfort. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Toyota 4Runner SR5 is a perfect addition to any home. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEZU5JR0K5201954
Stock: T200604A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-19-2020
- certified
2020 Toyota Tundra SR54,277 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$43,980
Pat Lobb's Toyota of McKinney - Mckinney / Texas
--TOYOTA CERTIFIED--, --7YR 100,000 MILE WARRANTY--, **160 Point Inspection**, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, LED HEADLIGHTS w/ LED DRL AND LED FOGLIGHTS, TUNDRA TSS OFF-ROAD SE BLACK PACKAGE w/ 20 in BLACK WHEELS AND TIRE UPGRADE, BLACK STEP TUBES, NAVIGATION, RUNNING BOARDS, BEDLINER, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE, STAR SAFETY SYSTEM(VSC,TRAC,ABS,EBD,BA,SST), PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, DYNAMIC RADAR CRUISE CONTROL, LANE DEPARTURE ALERT WITH STEERING ASSIST, AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAMS, BLUETOOTH/HANDS FREE CELL PHONE, REAR BACKUP CAMERA, LOCAL TRADE, NAVIGATION/GPS, FRESH OIL CHANGE, SERVICE RECORDS, FULLY DETAILED, SUPER CLEAN, FULL TANK OF GAS, RENTAL CAR ASSISTANCE, 38 Gallon Fuel Tank Capacity, Anti-Theft Immobilizer w/Alarm, Front Bucket Seats, Navigation System, SR5 Upgrade Package, Urethane Tilt/Telescopic 4-Spoke Steering Wheel. Certified. Certification Program Details: 12-month/12,000 mile Limited Comprehensive Warranty 7-year/100,000-mile Limited Powertrain Warranty 1-year of Roadside Assistance Towing reimbursement up to $50 per occurrence Substitute Transportation Transferable 160-point inspection CARFAX Vehicle History Report Financing at New Vehicle Rates and Terms Toyota Tundra 2020 SR5 RWD i-Force 5.7L V8 DOHC 32V LEV 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive Midnight BlackRecent Arrival! Odometer is 7014 miles below market average!Easy access from anywhere, 75 and 121!
Dealer Review:
I recently purchased a 2020 Toyota Tacoma from your dealership. I had the distinct pleasure of working with one of your sales person's, Rachel Mergott. Rachel is a professional, sincere, and knowledgeable salesperson. She made my recent vehicle purchase from your dealership, Pat Lobby Toyota of McKinney, a very positive experience. She was prepared ahead of time and was very honest about the whole process. Her engaging personality kept the sales process flowing smoothly. She worked very closely with her team to insure that there were no misunderstandings about the process. Once the sales was completed, she went above and beyond to insure I was very satisfied with my purchase and also made sure I understood how my new Toyota Tacoma's new features worked. Rachel represented your team very admirably. Please let her know that she made a positive impression on this customer. When the time comes for me to purchase another vehicle she will be the first person I will contact. Thanks Rachel
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Toyota Tundra SR5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFEY5F1XLX265628
Stock: 984389A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 18,198 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$37,658$530 Below Market
Rick Hendrick Toyota Sandy Springs - Atlanta / Georgia
CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 18,198! PRICED TO MOVE $400 below NADA Retail! EPA 22 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! SILVER SKY METALLIC exterior and GRAPHITE W/ GUN METAL interior, TRD Off Road trim. NAV, 4x4, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, TRD OFF ROAD PACKAGE (OC), Tow Hitch, Alloy Wheels.KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation MP3 Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks.OPTION PACKAGESTRD OFF ROAD PACKAGE (OC) Off Road grade package, Entune App Suite, Destination Search, iHeartRadio, MovieTickets.com, OpenTable, Pandora, Yelp, Facebook Places and Slacker Radio. Toyota TRD Off Road with SILVER SKY METALLIC exterior and GRAPHITE W/ GUN METAL interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 278 HP at 6000 RPM*.AFFORDABLE TO OWNThis Tacoma is priced $400 below NADA Retail.VISIT US TODAYOur dealership has new and used car buyers' best interest in mind with independent, friendly onsite financing that can take care of your transaction from start to finish. We will always work within your budget's comfort zone in our hassle-free environment.Pricing analysis performed on 8/29/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
Dealer Review:
I recently bought a Highlander from Desmond Quinn at this dealership and felt that he listened to my requests in a vehicle and evaluation as a potential new Toyota buyer. I found that he answered all of my questions fully, and was professional and knowledgeable through the process.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3TMCZ5AN9JM140220
Stock: X70090
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 8,146 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$30,998
CarMax Puyallup - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Puyallup / Washington
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in WA, and excludes tax, title and registration fees. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T3P1RFV6LC090372
Stock: 19373518
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2019 Toyota Tundra Limited22,437 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$42,770
Rick Hendrick Toyota Sandy Springs - Atlanta / Georgia
Limited trim. Toyota Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner, Excellent Condition, LOW MILES - 22,437! $3,100 below NADA Retail! Navigation, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, POWER TILT & SLIDE MOONROOF W/SLIDING. Aluminum Wheels, Trailer Hitch, Local Trade-In, Loaded, Navigation.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Heated Driver Seat MP3 Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors.OPTION PACKAGESPOWER TILT & SLIDE MOONROOF W/SLIDING SUNSHADE. Toyota Limited with Smoked Mesquite exterior and Black interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 381 HP at 5600 RPM*.AFFORDABLEThis Tundra is priced $3,100 below NADA Retail.BUY WITH CONFIDENCECertified vehicles must pass a thorough 160-point inspection, 7 Year/100,000 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty, 12-Month/12,000-Mile Limited Comprehensive Warranty, 1 Year Roadside Assistance includes jump starts, lockouts, fuel delivery, flat tire service and more, Free CarFax Vehicle History Report includedMORE ABOUT USOur dealership has new and used car buyers' best interest in mind with independent, friendly onsite financing that can take care of your transaction from start to finish. We will always work within your budget's comfort zone in our hassle-free environment.Pricing analysis performed on 8/29/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
Dealer Review:
I recently bought a Highlander from Desmond Quinn at this dealership and felt that he listened to my requests in a vehicle and evaluation as a potential new Toyota buyer. I found that he answered all of my questions fully, and was professional and knowledgeable through the process.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Toyota Tundra Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFFY5F13KX245451
Stock: DL42340A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 55,023 milesFair Deal
$30,997
Sunbury Motors Hyundai - Sunbury / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Highlander XLE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDJZRFH0JS861334
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,414 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental UseGood Deal
$42,598$1,293 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Trd Off Road Package Running Boards Skid Resistor Bedliner W/O Deck Rail System Bluetooth Connection Black; Fabric Seat Trim W/Trd Package Silver Sky Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! Take home this Toyota Tundra 4WD SR5, and you will have the power of 4WD. It's a great feature when you need to drive over tricky terrain or through inclement weather. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
Charlie was great helping find the right truck
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Toyota Tundra SR5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFDY5F15KX835304
Stock: KX835304
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 21,445 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$35,850
Woolwine Ford Lincoln - Collins / Mississippi
Collins may be a small town, but at Woolwine Ford Lincoln the selection is big and the savings are bigger. If you're shopping for a vehicle give us a call and let us help you find the vehicle that is right for you and your family.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3TMAZ5CN3JM075143
Stock: U5143
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 46,712 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$35,995
Cain Toyota - North Canton / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Tundra SR5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFDY5F15GX510983
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 3,811 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFive Star DealerFair Deal
$37,900
Fred Anderson Toyota - Raleigh / North Carolina
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. *Full Family Plan* INCLUDES OIL CHANGES FOR LIFE!, Still Under Factory Powertrain Warranty!!, Still Under Factory Warranty!!, Only One Owner and Accident Free Carfax!!, Navigation, Bought new here at Fred Anderson Toyota, Alloy wheels / Premium Wheels, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Leather Seats, Local Trade, Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, Backup Camera, Premium Audio, Sunroof / Panoramic Roof, USB Port, AWD, Black w/SofTex Seat Trim, 3 Spoke Leather Heated Steering Wheel, Front Seat Heating/Ventilation, Limited Grade Advanced Technology Package, Limited Grade Weather Package, Panoramic View Monitor, Rain Sensing Front Wipers, Rear Seat Heating, Wiper/Windshield Deicer, Wireless Phone Charger. Available at Fred Anderson Toyota, home of the Family Plan! Recent Arrival! 2020 Toyota RAV4 Limited AWD Midnight Black 8-Speed Automatic25/33 City/Highway MPGWe will buy your car and pay top dollar for it, even if you don't buy ours!! All pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. The prices shown above may vary from region to region, as will incentives, and are subject to change. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Please call or email for complete vehicle specific information. (919) 787-0099.
Dealer Review:
Purchased 2019 Highlander XLE at Fred Anderson Toyota and Matt Lowery was the salesperson. It was a great experience working with Matt. There were no gimmicks nor back and forth with the Sales price and i got the vehicle at the price i desired to buy at. Overall it was a very satisfying experience working with Matt. Will definetely recommend him and will be my go to guy for all future purchases.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Toyota RAV4 Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMN1RFV2LD526878
Stock: LS023144A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 39,083 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$40,982
Sunrise Ford Fontana - Fontana / California
Take your excitement to another level with our 2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road Double Cab 4WD proudly presented in Silver Sky Metallic! Powered by a 3.5 Liter V6 that offers 278hp while matched to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission for amazing road authority. Endowed with multi-terrain select, crawl control, and an electronically locking rear differential, our brawny Four Wheel Drive Double Cab helps you tame the toughest trails. Conquer your day in our Tacoma that grabs attention with its muscular fenders, distinct grille, and alloy wheels. The TRD Off-Road cabin is ready for action and helps you stay comfortable and relaxed with push-button start, a multi-information display, and power windows/locks. Maintain a connection thanks to Entune Audio that features a touchscreen display, impressive audio, full-color navigation, voice recognition, wireless smartphone charging, Bluetooth, and more! Named the best resale value by KBB, our Toyota is equipped with the Star Safety System, advanced airbags, and a backup camera to offer you additional peace of mind. Our Tacoma is primed to exceed your demands and is built for fun. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
Dealer Review:
Rocky and Luann were super. They really listened to my interests and conditions. They went over and above to get me the Mustang I wanted for my price point. Rocky even delivered the car to my house and demonstrated its features. I heartily recommend anyone buying a Ford to contact them at Sunrise Ford Fontana.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3TMCZ5ANXJM166597
Stock: V57350
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- certified
2017 Toyota Highlander SE28,438 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$31,839$1,539 Below Market
Performance Toyota - Fairfield / Ohio
*Toyota Certified!* Includes: AWD, LEATHER, 3RD ROW SEAT, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAM, CRASH AVOIDANCE, LOW MILES, MOON/SUNROOF, RECENT TRADE, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, BLUETOOTH, CARFAX 1-OWNER, AUX AUDIO, SIRIUSXM, CLEAN CARFAX, Spoiler / Ground Effects and more. See below for more value of choosing Toyota Certified Used Vehicles.*SERVICE & MAINTENANCE COMPLETED:* Stock# HS462537A FEATURES NO LESS THAN $389 IN PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE including the following items: Performed 160-Point Quality Assurance Inspection and Maintenance Service, Replaced Engine Air Filter, and Replaced Cabin Air Filter!*Plus Free Car Washes for Life a Great Value, and just another reason to get a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle from Performance Toyota. * Why shop anywhere else for a used Toyota Highlander? Get a Toyota Certified Highlander from Performance Toyota on Route 4 in Fairfield!This cool 2017 Toyota Highlander SE features a beautiful *Salsa Red Pearl exterior and a Black Leather interior*.*Technology and Entertainment Features*: Includes Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Multi-zone Climate Control, Navigation System, Anti Theft System, Garage Door Opener, Digital Media Storage, Bluetooth Connection, MP3 Compatible Radio, Adaptive Cruise Control, Single-Disc CD Player.*Safety and Economy Features*: Includes Electronic Stability Control, Side Mirror Turn Signals, Back-Up Camera, Lane Keeping Assist System, Cross Traffic Alerts, Blind Spot Monitoring, Daytime Running Lights, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Speed Sensitive Steering, Dual Air Bags, Drivers Air Bag, Overhead airbag, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee AirBag, Occupant sensing airbag, Delay-off headlights, Anti-Lock Brakes, Front Side Air Bags, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Child Proof Locks, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag. Plus EPA rated fuel economy of 26.0 highway MPG / 20.0 city MPG (Based on EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, etc.)Each Toyota Certified Used Vehicle is reconditioned to Toyota's exact standards by Toyota factory-trained technicians and backed by an extensive used car warranty. The Toyota Certified Used Vehicle Warranty coverage is an extension of the vehicle's original factory warranty and helps protect you against mechanical failures and breakdowns.When you drive home in this certified Used 2017 Toyota Highlander SE from Performance Toyota, feel confident in your purchase as this vehicle has gone through an extensive *160-point inspection*. It comes with a *12 month/12,000-mile Limited Comprehensive Warranty*1 and a *7 year/100,000-mile Limited Powertrain Warranty*2 and coverage begins from date of purchase.You'll also get *1 year of Roadside Assistance*4 which cover most services, including flat tires, lookout service, jump starts, towing and fuel delivery, PLUS reimbursement for towing to the nearest Toyota dealership5.*To get our below market retail value price on this 2017 Toyota Highlander SE STOCK# HS462537A* contact Performance Toyota before this Toyota gone! And we will give you top dollar for your trade!Performance Toyota has been family owned business serving Cincinnati Toyota shoppers for over 40 years. We also proudly serve Hamilton, Fairfield, West Chester, Colerain, Middletown, Liberty Township, Cleves, Lawrenceburg (Indiana), Sharonville, Springboro, Wyoming, Glendale, Blue Ash, Evendale and Mason. Call or stop by Performance Toyota on Route 4 in Fairfield today at(513) 874-8797 to schedule a test drive.. We Will Put A Smile On Your Face!
Dealer Review:
I drove a long way to look at a used car at this dealership. Kelly Blue Book and Carfax said it was a "Great Deal" for the listed price. That's what I was working hard to find - a great deal. However, while negotiating the price, I was told by an employee - I think it was a Sales Manager -that Toyota insisted that a tracking device be installed on all their cars or all their used cars. (I'm not sure which.) He said the device would enable Toyota to help me locate the car in the event it was stolen. A salesman also said something about me getting paid for any damage that occurred resulting from theft of the car. The cost for this was $995 on top of the listed sales price. I asked if I could opt of of this device and service. The sales manager said I couldn't. I could have, and probably should have walked out, but I went ahead and bought the car anyway, and my research tells me I got a good deal, but not the great deal I was looking for. In my opinion, the cost of this device, that was already installed on the car, and that I couldn't opt out of, should have been included in the advertised price of the car. On the proof of puchase it is simply listed as accessories. Incidentally, I didn't receive any literature regarding this device with the car. I guess I'll try calling Toyota to get the details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Highlander SE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDJZRFHXHS462537
Stock: HS462537A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-18-2020
