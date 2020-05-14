Used Toyota Hatchback for Sale Near Me

4,260 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,260 listings
  • 2010 Toyota Prius
    used

    2010 Toyota Prius

    90,950 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,900

    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Prius Three in Silver
    used

    2017 Toyota Prius Three

    23,865 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $20,590

    Details
  • 2019 Toyota Prius LE in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2019 Toyota Prius LE

    25,817 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $22,995

    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Prius Persona Series Special Edition in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Toyota Prius Persona Series Special Edition

    27,682 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,998

    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Prius Prime Advanced in Gray
    used

    2017 Toyota Prius Prime Advanced

    27,302 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,598

    Details
  • 2010 Toyota Prius IV in Silver
    used

    2010 Toyota Prius IV

    85,400 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $11,998

    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Yaris L in Gray
    used

    2017 Toyota Yaris L

    45,399 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $10,495

    $393 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Toyota Prius LE in Off White/Cream
    used

    2019 Toyota Prius LE

    20,467 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $20,310

    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Prius Two in Red
    used

    2017 Toyota Prius Two

    41,902 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $18,998

    Details
  • 2010 Toyota Prius IV in Silver
    used

    2010 Toyota Prius IV

    82,039 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,998

    Details
  • 2020 Toyota Prius Prime XLE in Light Blue
    certified

    2020 Toyota Prius Prime XLE

    5,560 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $30,821

    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Prius Three in Silver
    used

    2016 Toyota Prius Three

    82,233 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $15,291

    $861 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Toyota Prius XLE in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2020 Toyota Prius XLE

    1,554 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,991

    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Prius c Two in Gray
    used

    2017 Toyota Prius c Two

    27,208 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $14,673

    $1,213 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Prius Three in Light Green
    used

    2015 Toyota Prius Three

    84,500 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $13,888

    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Prius Two in Gray
    used

    2015 Toyota Prius Two

    98,242 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $11,000

    $753 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Prius Two in Silver
    used

    2015 Toyota Prius Two

    76,767 miles

    $14,599

    Details
  • 2019 Toyota Prius LE in Off White/Cream
    used

    2019 Toyota Prius LE

    17,536 miles

    $19,600

    Details

