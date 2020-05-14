Used Toyota Hatchback for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 90,950 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,900
Toyota of Santa Cruz - Capitola / California
�
Dealer Review:
I really liked working with Robert. He listened to my needs and helped me find the car that works for me. He was genuine and honest. I didn't feel pressured and felt like I had a friend who wanted to help.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Prius with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
50 Combined MPG (51 City/48 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKN3DU0A0058295
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,865 milesDelivery Available*
$20,590
Carvana - Houston - Houston / Texas
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Prius Three with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
52 Combined MPG (54 City/50 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKARFUXH3533309
Stock: 2000636216
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- certified
2019 Toyota Prius LE25,817 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$22,995
Kendall Toyota of Eugene - Eugene / Oregon
Kendall Toyota Used Car Center is pleased to offer this 2019 Toyota Prius. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The Toyota Prius L Eco is economically and environmentally smart. Toyota clearly delivers on its promise to provide a fuel-efficient vehicle that has the great qualities you need in a vehicle. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Toyota Prius L Eco. It is incomparable for the price and quality. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Toyota Prius LE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
52 Combined MPG (54 City/50 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKARFU1K3075098
Stock: TU9777
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 27,682 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,998
CarMax Corpus Christi - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Corpus Christi / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Prius Persona Series Special Edition with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
50 Combined MPG (51 City/48 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKN3DU6F0396842
Stock: 18814503
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,302 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,598
Herb Chambers BMW of Sudbury - Sudbury / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Toyota Prius Prime includes: Total Value: $586. Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. Non-Smoker vehicle, Receipt and complete pre-owned portfolio provided when you visit for your test drive. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. OPTION PACKAGES ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINER PACKAGE all-weather floor liners and cargo tray plus. Navigation, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Smart Device Integration, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Keeping Assist Toyota Advanced with Magnetic Gray Metallic exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 121 HP at 5200 RPM*. MP3 Player, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks. CARFAX 1-Owner EXCELLENT VALUE Was $24,498. This Prius Prime is priced $300 below NADA Retail. EXPERTS RAVE 'It's a nice-driving, comfortable and quiet alternative to cars like the Chevrolet Volt and Ford C-Max Energi and beats both on price, with a name that's still the gold standard in hybrid circles.' -KBB.com. .
Dealer Review:
I had a great experience recently leasing a new 2020 M340i From BMW Sudbury. From the negotiation with Tegan and Jamie (thanks for staying after hours to close the deal!) to the delivery process with Alex the business manager to my Genius appointment with Jack, a very positive experience overall. Tegan was awesome through the entire process and kept me up to date on what was going on the whole way. I have purchased and serviced several cars at BMW Sudbury and they continue to earn my business. Highly recommend!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Prius Prime Advanced with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
54 Combined MPG (55 City/53 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKARFP9H3049416
Stock: B26473A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 85,400 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$11,998
CarMax Serramonte - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Colma / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Prius IV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
50 Combined MPG (51 City/48 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKN3DU9A0010536
Stock: 19059166
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 45,399 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$10,495$393 Below Market
Car World - Tucson / Arizona
2 year Maintenance Plan is included through Car World! Ask for details! We have over 200 cars and trucks for you to choose from. Ask about our Guaranteed pre-approval.
Dealer Review:
Very happy with my car buying experience . Sergio , was pleasant and very helpful found me the right car for my needs . Tom made the car buying experience easy and was very helpful . Very satisfied . Walked out of the car lot smiling !
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Yaris L with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (30 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: VNKKTUD34HA080377
Stock: 8796
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-14-2020
- 20,467 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFair Deal
$20,310
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Toyota Prius LE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
52 Combined MPG (54 City/50 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKARFU2K3073716
Stock: 10421235
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 41,902 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$18,998
CarMax Kenner - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Kenner / Louisiana
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in LA, and excludes tax, title, tags, and $199 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Prius Two with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
52 Combined MPG (54 City/50 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKBRFU2H3558038
Stock: 18966279
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 82,039 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,998
CarMax Winston-Salem - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Winston Salem / North Carolina
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NC, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Prius IV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
50 Combined MPG (51 City/48 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKN3DU3A0096989
Stock: 19254651
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2020 Toyota Prius Prime XLE5,560 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$30,821
Don McGill Toyota - Houston / Texas
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified.Blue Magnetism 2020 Toyota Prius Prime Limited 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i.Toyota Certified Used Vehicles Details:* Transferable Warranty* 160 Point Inspection* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from TCUV purchase date* Limited Comprehensive Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date. Roadside Assistance for 1 Year* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $50ADVERTISED PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE RECONDITIONING FEES!!! We are in every neighborhood. I-10 at Kirkwood.
Dealer Review:
I went to Don McGill Toyota today and the staff was just great. For starters i was approached and the greeting was just wonderful. The Sales consultant name was Steve who approached me. He did a wonderful job and listing and hearing what my needs and wants were in this journey of mines in searching for a new car!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Toyota Prius Prime XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
54 Combined MPG (55 City/53 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKARFPXL3139943
Stock: 82136A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 82,233 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$15,291$861 Below Market
DARCARS Lanham Ford - Lanham / Maryland
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Prius Three with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
52 Combined MPG (54 City/50 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKARFU4G3025190
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2020 Toyota Prius XLE1,554 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,991
Hendrick Toyota Merriam - Merriam / Kansas
CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 1,554! REDUCED FROM $28,991!, FUEL EFFICIENT 50 MPG Hwy/54 MPG City! Heated Seats, Smart Device Integration, WiFi Hotspot, Keyless Start, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Keeping Assist, Apple CarPlay, Back-Up CameraSHOP WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-OwnerAFFORDABLEWas $28,991.KEY FEATURES INCLUDEHeated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Hybrid, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keeping Assist, Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Heated Seats. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control.OPTION PACKAGESALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINER PACKAGE Cargo Liner, All-Weather Floor Liners. Toyota XLE with BLIZZARD PEARL exterior and MOONSTONE interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 121 HP at 5200 RPM*.VEHICLE REVIEWSGreat Gas Mileage: 54 MPG City.WHO WE ARELet us show you some of our special vehicle offers and take you through our complete line of new and pre-owned inventory. We can help you find exactly what you are looking for.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
Dealer Review:
My daughter found the perfect car for her graduation gift and the buying process was quick and easy
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Toyota Prius XLE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
52 Combined MPG (54 City/50 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKARFU2L3105002
Stock: XAB1504A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 27,208 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$14,673$1,213 Below Market
Parkway Toyota - Englewood Cliffs / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Prius c Two with Tire Pressure Warning, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
46 Combined MPG (48 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKDTB30H1595430
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 84,500 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$13,888
Auto Plaza Ford - Fredericktown / Missouri
Price includes $1,000 trade assist (trade must be 2010 or newer). Your above price does not include our $199 admin fee. Tax,title, and license are extra.
Dealer Review:
Steve Kemp he goes out of his way to get you what you need and want. He is the best. I tell friends and family to go talk to Steve Kemp at auto plaza.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Prius Three with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
50 Combined MPG (51 City/48 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKN3DU3F1988967
Stock: F1092A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 98,242 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$11,000$753 Below Market
Swope Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Elizabethtown / Kentucky
2015 TOYOTA PRIUS TWO, HYBRID, Aluminum Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Automatic temperature control, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Panic alarm, Radio: AM/FM/CD Player w/Display Audio, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Traction control and More.Every Swope CERTIFIED Vehicle comes with a "FREE" 3 month 3000 mile warranty and CARFAX.Don't forget about our TOTAL SATISFACTION GUARANTEE. The right Car and the right Price or just Return with in 3 Days. Every purchase includes "COMPLIMENTARY" 2 year/24,000 mile maintenance.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Prius Two with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
50 Combined MPG (51 City/48 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKN3DU6F0444968
Stock: U20991381
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-09-2020
- 76,767 miles
$14,599
CarMax Buford - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Buford / Georgia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in GA, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Prius Two with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
50 Combined MPG (51 City/48 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKN3DU2F1989463
Stock: 18941345
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,536 miles
$19,600
Price Pro - Maumee / Ohio
Super Nice Car!! Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Bluetooth, Backup Camera. Great on Gas 54MPG. Why pay Retail!! When you can buy slightly above wholesale every day? At Price Pro, we pride ourselves on our ability to sell quality vehicles at prices no other dealerships can beat. We maintain a very low profit margin on our entire inventory. Our no hassle, no haggle buying experience makes purchasing your vehicle easy, with our unbeatable prices that are clearly posted! We will gladly show you our state of the art pricing process and the price at which competitors are selling the same vehicle. All of our vehicles are priced consistently lower than traditional dealerships. While other dealerships may occasionally have lower prices, those vehicles are aged, not serviced, and unsalable and cannot be compared to our high quality vehicles. Buy with complete confidence with our FREE complementary Experian Autocheck Vehicle History Report, available on our website. All of our vehicles are carefully inspected, serviced, and reconditioned offsite at our massive 30,000 sq ft, 17-acre facility. We take reconditioning to the next level and meet or exceed expectations used at traditional dealerships. In addition to providing the highest quality vehicle at the lowest price around, we also offer instant financing with the ability to match the best rates in town. We also want and accept any and all trades or we will even buy your vehicle outright. Save thousands shopping at Price Pro! Call Today (419) 794-5060
Dealer Review:
My experience with Price Pro was very pleasant. There is a high level of professionalism and transparency exhibited from this dealer. My Sales Person, Chad Lievens was truly awesome! Highly recommended.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Toyota Prius LE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
52 Combined MPG (54 City/50 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKARFU0K3078008
Stock: 14776A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Toyota searches:
Related Toyota info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2015
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2017
- Used Mazda CX-5
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2020 Toyota RAV4
- Honda Accord 2020
- 2020 Honda CR-V
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2020 Camry
- 2020 Charger
Vehicle rankings by type
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Chevrolet Blazer Lease Deals
- Jeep Wrangler Lease Deals
- Ford Mustang Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Corvette Lease Deals
- Kia Telluride Lease Deals
- Mazda CX-5 Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Tahoe Lease Deals
- Toyota Rav4 Lease Deals
- Honda CR-V Lease Deals
- Ford Explorer Lease Deals
Hot new vehicles
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.