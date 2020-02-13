Used Tesla Luxury for Sale Near Me

  • 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range
    used

    2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range

    10,006 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $48,991

    Details
  • 2015 Tesla Model S 60
    used

    2015 Tesla Model S 60

    99,614 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $32,673

    $1,645 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus in Dark Blue
    used

    2020 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus

    292 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $42,495

    Details
  • 2018 Tesla Model S 75D in Black
    used

    2018 Tesla Model S 75D

    19,964 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Five Star Dealer
    Fair Deal

    $54,999

    $1,054 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range

    26,571 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $44,000

    $1,516 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Tesla Model S P85 in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Tesla Model S P85

    50,193 miles
    Delivery Available*
    Fair Deal

    $37,990

    $2,509 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Tesla Model X Long Range in Gray
    used

    2020 Tesla Model X Long Range

    5,410 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $94,993

    Details
  • 2018 Tesla Model S 75D in Black
    used

    2018 Tesla Model S 75D

    21,727 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $56,998

    Details
  • 2018 Tesla Model S 75D in Black
    used

    2018 Tesla Model S 75D

    25,907 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $53,298

    $1,811 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range

    16,234 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $44,999

    $2,304 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Tesla Model S 75D in Silver
    used

    2016 Tesla Model S 75D

    10,717 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $58,677

    Details
  • 2014 Tesla Model S P85 in Black
    used

    2014 Tesla Model S P85

    10,736 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $47,380

    $663 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Tesla Model S 75D in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Tesla Model S 75D

    16,176 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $55,000

    $1,375 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Tesla Model 3 Long Range in Gray
    used

    2019 Tesla Model 3 Long Range

    14,725 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $44,999

    $2,143 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Tesla Model Y Performance in Dark Blue
    used

    2020 Tesla Model Y Performance

    464 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $63,490

    Details
  • 2016 Tesla Model X P90D in White
    used

    2016 Tesla Model X P90D

    40,660 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $69,995

    Details
  • 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range in Gray
    used

    2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range

    21,673 miles
    Delivery Available*
    Fair Deal

    $41,590

    Details
  • 2018 Tesla Model S 75D in Black
    used

    2018 Tesla Model S 75D

    21,087 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $53,500

    $879 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Tesla searches:

