Used Suzuki Truck for Sale Near Me

Superior Ford - Plymouth / Minnesota

: Local Trade Auto Check One Owner! CARFAX 1-Owner In Good Shape. Glacier White exterior and Graphite interior Sport trim. $1 400 below NADA Retail! 4x4 CD Player Aluminum Wheels Bed Liner Local Trade. AND MORE! WHY BUY FROM US: Whether you're from Minneapolis St. Paul anywhere in Minnesota or surrounding states you can rest assured that when you shop for a new or used Ford you're shopping for quality and reliability no matter which model appeals to you. VEHICLE REVIEWS: A rebadged and re-grilled Nissan Frontier the Equator shares its cab sizes bed configurations and powertrains with the Nissan. -CarAndDriver.com. Pricing analysis performed on 8/28/2020.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Suzuki Equator Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5Z61D0FV3CC449401

Stock: 20565A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-27-2020