Used Subaru Wagon for Sale Near Me

- 118,141 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,295$541 Below Market
International Subaru - Sheboygan / Wisconsin
PRE AUCTION SPECIAL!!! SOLD AS IS. AVAILABLE TO THE PUBLIC FOR A LIMITED TIME BEFORE IT'S SENT TO AUCTION.Local Trade, Outback 2.5i, 4D Wagon, 2.5L H4 SMPI SOHC, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, AWD, Champagne Gold Opal, Warm Ivory w/Tweed Seat Upholstery, 6 Speakers, Alloy wheels, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler. Odometer is 18687 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX.CARFAX One-Owner.2007 Subaru Outback Champagne Gold Opal
Dealer Review:
My wife and I had a great buying experience, I explained to Taylor what we were possibly interested in and that we were only there to test drive a Crosstrek, we'll we loved it. After waiting a week for a color to arrive that we could look at we decided to buy. We would recommend International Subaru and Taylor to anyone looking for a great buying experience and vehicle. We love our new 2019 Subaru Crosstrek
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Subaru Outback 2.5i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BP61C977333164
Stock: H565034A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 145,921 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,999
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2008 Subaru Forester Natl 4dr 4dr Automatic X with Premium Pkg features a 2.5L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Gray with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Roof Rack, Tilt Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Rear Wipers, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Subaru Forester 2.5 X Premium Package with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1SG65668H731426
Stock: EYC-731426
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-25-2019
- 133,717 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$6,887$538 Below Market
Rusty Wallace Nissan Of Knoxville - Knoxville / Tennessee
This unit has satellite radio capabilities. The Subaru Outback has a 2.5 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This mid-size suv is equipped with all wheel drive. This model projects refinement with a racy metallic gray exterior. This mid-size suv is accented with a stylish rear spoiler. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. With the adjustable lumbar support in this 2009 Subaru Outback your back will love you. This mid-size suv is accented with premium quality alloy wheels. This unit has fog lights for all weather conditions. Easily set your speed in this model with a state of the art cruise control system. Increase or decrease velocity with the touch of a button. Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. This Subaru Outback is equipped with a gasoline engine. This mid-sized SUV is perfect for your next adventure.
Dealer Review:
Everyone went over and beyond to help me find the right car for my budget
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Subaru Outback 2.5i Special Edition with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BP61C897334535
Stock: 2300C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 189,327 miles
$5,995
Ozark Motorsports - Ozark / Missouri
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Subaru Outback 2.5 XT Limited with AWD/4WD, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BP67C764311705
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 133,328 miles3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,990
Williams Kia - Traverse City / Michigan
Dealer Review:
I've been buying & leasing cars for 50 years and in that time I have seen Everthing from car salesmen. This week I purchased a new Kia Sorento from William's Kia in T. C. While it took some time and two visits sales rep. Greg Moore was honest and very professional throughout. I would highly recommend Greg and this dealership to anyone in the market for a Kia.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Subaru Forester S with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1SF65592H747380
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,299$263 Below Market
Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia
This Subaru FORESTER 2.5X AWD is ready to roll today and is the perfect car for you. Want that 'new car' smell? This car still has it, because it has never been smoked in. We believe in building consumer confidence and will stand by this belief through providing this full SERVICE HISTORY report. We here at Best Auto of Manassas INC want to make sure our customers are satisfied, so before we sell a vehicle it must complete our MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. It has never been in a wreck nor had any body work done to it at all. Highway driving is a breeze with the strong running 2.5L 4 cyl engine under the hood. With rising gas prices, fuel efficiency is more important than ever. This Subaru FORESTER 2.5X AWD's 2.5L 4 cyl gives you the gas mileage that you want. Become one with the road with the performance tuned suspension of this Subaru FORESTER 2.5X AWD. Compared with other car's out there, you will not find another better equipped Subaru FORESTER 2.5X AWD at the price we are offering. Every major mechanical system has been inspected and found to be in good working order. The previous owner kept this exterior in good condition and kept it from rusting and getting dings and dents. Given that this is a used car, the interior is really in very good shape with no rips, tears or stains to be had anywhere in it. Want a CARFAX? Not an issue! We supply a free report with all of our vehicles. Buyer confidence is important to us and to prove this we have gone to great lengths to become a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. We want you to be completely satisfied with your purchase, so we offer an optional extended warranty at a very affordable price. Just ask for the details. Bad credit? No credit? No problem! We offer GUARANTEED FINANCING on this and every other car that we sell. Call us today at (703) 367-0402 to find out just how low your monthly payments can be with approved credit and low money down. Priced below BLUE BOOK, this is a great deal. With amazing deals at Best Auto of Manassas INC, you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Sterling.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Subaru Forester 2.5 X with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1SG63698H706152
Stock: 11712
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 169,237 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,997
Bob's Bargain Center - Jacksonville / North Carolina
Thank you for visiting another one of Bob's Bargain Center's exclusive listings! There is still plenty of tread left on the tires. The body of this vehicle is straight and the paint is in excellent condition, with absolutely no signs of prior damage or reconditioning. This vehicle was tastefully optioned. The mileage is consistent with a car of this age. 100% CARFAX guaranteed! Very clean interior! Very smooth ride! This vehicle is priced to sell. Don't hesitate to contact Bob's Bargain Center. This Subaru Legacy Wagon (Natl) won't last long.
Dealer Review:
I went in on a Friday afternoon with only $500 and not so great credit. Chris and Codie sat with me and talked with me to find out my situation, listened to me and actually cared. They stayed late and jumped through hoops to get me into a good car. There was no pressure to buy something I couldn't afford, and were patient while I made my choice. I would recommend them to anyone and will go back when I'm ready to upgrade. Thank you so much for being awesome people that care about the person and not just getting a sale!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Subaru Outback H6-3.0 VDC with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BH896447602310
Stock: 2760B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-17-2020
- 95,400 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995$1,262 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
Dealer Review:
Dave & Dan did a good job, they were down to earth and honest about the vehicle history and conditions. Dave was very enthusiastic and accommodating. Dan was wise and experienced.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Subaru Outback 2.5I Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BP62C487358229
Stock: 358229A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 165,301 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$4,495
Cars On 15 - Lake Hopatcong / New Jersey
THIS ONE IS BRAND NEW!!!!! 1-OWNER... The exterior was well maintained and is extra clean. The paint is in great shape and condition. The interior was well maintained and is extra clean. The engine is functioning properly and has no issues. The transmission shifts very smoothly. The car was previously owned by a non smoker. This vehicle had one previous owner. This one was well taken care of WE SPECIALIZE IN ALL TYPES OF FINANCING Cars On 15 offers all types of financing and all types of warranties. We have over 50 years of combined experience in the USED CAR/FINANCING INDUSTRY. Thank You for looking. and please give us a call with any questions you may have.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Subaru Forester 2.5 X with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1SG63618H717615
Stock: 7615
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 80,241 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$9,333
DCH Brunswick Toyota - North Brunswick / New Jersey
ALL WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED FRONT SEATS, MP3 Player, NO ACCIDENTS on CARFAX, KEYLESS ENTRY, 26 MPG Highway, ALLOY WHEELS. DCH Brunswick Toyota proudly services the central New Jersey area, we can handle all of your Used Car needs.Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
Dealer Review:
Everyone at DCH is friendly, knowledgable, helpful, offering many options and possibilities to make sure I leave with the best choice of a car and payment plan. I always leave very happy about the experience. :)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Subaru Outback 2.5i Special Edition with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BP61C497329834
Stock: BTK0020
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 113,272 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,498
AutoNation Chevrolet North - Denver / Colorado
Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Seacrest Green Metallic Taupe This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2009 Subaru Outback we recently got in. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. Take home this 2009 Subaru Outback Special Edtn and enjoy the safety and added performance of AWD. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. With all records included, drive away confidently knowing the complete history of this Subaru Outback Special Edtn. Pre-owned doesn't have to mean used. The clean interior of this Subaru Outback makes it one of the nicest you'll find. You will never have to worry about keeping up with traffic in this Subaru Outback Special Edtn as it packs a beast under the hood. More information about the 2009 Subaru Outback: The 2009 Subaru Outback rides on a heavy-duty suspension with higher ground clearance, making it particularly adept at traversing rough roads, deep snow or anything else the outdoor adventurer may come across. True to its name, the Outback stands ready to face the elements both in form and function with exterior protective cladding and rugged styling cues. The Outback remains a compelling alternative to most wagons or sport-utility vehicles, with a low center of mass for safer handling and better maneuverability, while the interior is quite spacious and flexible enough to suit a small family. This model sets itself apart with Refined exterior styling with rough-road all-weather capability, confident handling and a roomy interior. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
Bought a new Silverado Diesel from Chevy North. Loved the experience and love the truck. The team helped me find the right model and trim, kept me up to date throughout the process and made sure I got a great deal! I recommend anybody in the market for a new truck or Chevy check them out first!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Subaru Outback 2.5i Special Edition with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BP61C096333806
Stock: 96333806
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 111,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,999
Bianco Auto Sales Stamford CT - Stamford / Connecticut
GUYS WE HAVE THE ONLY 5 SPEED WITH MILES THIS LOW IN TRI-STATE AREA!!!!--FUN FUN TO DRIVE--VERY RARE--ALL SERVICE UP TO DATE!!!--INTERIOR SO VERY CLEAN--BODY IS NICE--CLUTCH AND TRANNY ARE VERY STRONG!!!--ALWAYS GARAGED--GREAT GREAT GAS MILEAGE--HANDLES GREAT IN SNOW AND RAIN--WE SPECIALIZE IN SUBARUS!!!!--NO OTHER DEALER CAN MATCH OUR PRICES OR QUALITY!!!--PLEASE READ OUR REVIEWS AT WWW.BIANCOAUTOSALES.COM---ALL OUR CARS ARE SANITIZED!!!--WARRANTY--FINANCING!!!!--WE HAVE BEEN IN BUSINESS FOR OVER 42 YEARS--WE KNOW OUR SUBARUS!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Subaru Outback 2.5i Special Edition with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BP61C396343326
Stock: 09SUBFRBB
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 152,146 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,888
Bennington Subaru - Bennington / Vermont
2009 Subaru Outback 3.0R LimitedCARFAX One-Owner. AT HOME TEST DRIVE/DELIVERY AVAILABLE, BIG DEAL PLUS+, 2 YEARS UNLIMITED SCHEDULED MAINTENANCE AT NO EXTRA CHARGE, SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS., SERVICE RECORD AVAILABLE. Clean CARFAX.The team at Bennington Subaru in Bennington, Vermont proudly offers this Outback 3.0R for sale.Take advantage of our exclusive Big Deal Plus+ plan which includes 2 years of UNLIMITED scheduled maintenance at no extra charge! You will enjoy 2 years of unlimited oil+filter changes*, unlimited tire rotations and unlimited multi-point inspections along with lifetime state inspections for as long as you own your vehicle. Plus the added value of roadside assistance, towing reimbursement, service rewards and so much more! All of this at no extra charge and included with every vehicle we sell. And don't forget to ask about complimentary delivery to your home or office. We have many financing options available to qualified buyers, and will always give you a fair and honest value for your trade. *Based on factory recommended oil change intervals. Must present this offer to qualify for any special pricing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Subaru Outback 3.0R Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BP85C894318486
Stock: BS20347A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 128,025 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,000
Toyota of Nashua - Nashua / New Hampshire
Dealer Review:
Thank you so much for finding the best AWD Prius for me, and for making sure I know how to use the wonderful features imbedded in the multimedia system. The family and I will enjoy this car for years.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Subaru Outback 3.0 R L.L.Bean Edition with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BP86C484336495
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 195,577 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,490
Brothers Auto Sales - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
Regatta Red Pearl/Titanium Pearl 2004 Subaru Outback 3.0 VDC AWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.0L SMPI DOHCFully Serviced & Inspected!, Local Trade, 3.0L SMPI DOHC, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, CD player, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Tilt steering wheel.Recent Arrival! 19/26 City/Highway MPGBrothers Auto Sales Has Been Serving South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and The Surrounding Area For Almost 24 Years! Please Contact Us For Your No Hassle Experience and Save Time In The Store By Starting The Process Online. We Look Forward To Taking Care Of Your Car Needs Today and In The Future! Free Carfax Report! Financing (WAC) and Vehicle Service Contract Options Available!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Subaru Outback H6-3.0 VDC with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BH896047616768
Stock: A04S6768
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 145,405 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,999$321 Below Market
Tom Kadlec Kia - Rochester / Minnesota
Recent Arrival! Odometer is 21953 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Crystal Gray Metallic 2005 Subaru Forester 2.5X AWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.5L H4 SMPI SOHC 22/28 City/Highway MPG These are vehicles that fall outside of our regular Superstore retail guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that are perhaps ‘flawed’ in some way. Some general guidelines for a Superstore Super Budget vehicle: *They are not inspected. They are sold without a warranty *They are offered for a limited time only – up to 21 days *They are sold 100% AS-IS without any expressed or implied benefits or warranty coverage *They are sold with our “Super Budget Price” posted on the windshield. *There is no negotiation necessary. Why Super Budget? Simply put – our customers have requested that we make these vehicles available. Many of our customers have a need for basic transportation. By offering a broader selection of “kid’s cars”, 2nd cars, college cars, and other inexpensive transportation options, we feel we can better serve our current customers and the general market. We've Got You Covered! TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER! BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR! FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR! IT'S THAT EASY! Local Delivery. Ask Dealer for Details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Subaru Forester X with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1SG63675H741963
Stock: S3013B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 112,239 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,762
Caspian Auto Sales - Stafford / Virginia
Recent Arrival! 2009 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited Silver Outback 2.5i Limited, 4D Wagon, 2.5L H4 SMPI SOHC, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, AWD, Silver. 20/26 City/Highway MPG To Protect Your Safety, we are currently offering Home Services: Virtual Tour of Vehicle: We will use live interactive video chat to give you a virtual walk around of any vehicle we have in stock. Local Home Delivery: If you buy a vehicle, over the phone, email, text. (E-Contract) We will deliver the vehicle to your home or a place of your choosing. Don't miss your chance to SAVE HUGE $$$ at Caspian Auto Motors of VA EASY FINANCING PROGRAMS. Good, Bad, No Credit and 2nd Chance are approved.Just give us a call or fill out loan application We will call you less than 45 mins with the approval. 6 Months Nationwide Power train Warranty is included With the Full Price of the Vehicle..
Dealer Review:
He went beyond his usual grasp 2 make sure I got da right car n da right deal...I'd refer any n every1 2 him n his staff...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BP66C397322981
Stock: 322981SRT
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 171,913 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$4,495$563 Below Market
Bensons Chevrolet - Ludlow / Vermont
This 2008 Subaru Outback (Natl) LL Bean w/Nav is offered to you for sale by Bensons Chevrolet Inc. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. Simply put, this all wheel drive vehicle is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved steering, superior acceleration, and increased stability and safety while driving this AWD SubaruOutback (Natl) LL Bean w/Nav. Take the guesswork out of where you are going with the top-tier navigation system found on this exceptional Subaru Outback (Natl).
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Subaru Outback 2.5I with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BP61C387341097
Stock: 8206P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
