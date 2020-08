Used Subaru Wagon for Sale Near Me

International Subaru - Sheboygan / Wisconsin

PRE AUCTION SPECIAL!!! SOLD AS IS. AVAILABLE TO THE PUBLIC FOR A LIMITED TIME BEFORE IT'S SENT TO AUCTION.Local Trade, Outback 2.5i, 4D Wagon, 2.5L H4 SMPI SOHC, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, AWD, Champagne Gold Opal, Warm Ivory w/Tweed Seat Upholstery, 6 Speakers, Alloy wheels, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler. Odometer is 18687 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX.CARFAX One-Owner.2007 Subaru Outback Champagne Gold Opal

Dealer Review:

My wife and I had a great buying experience, I explained to Taylor what we were possibly interested in and that we were only there to test drive a Crosstrek, we'll we loved it. After waiting a week for a color to arrive that we could look at we decided to buy. We would recommend International Subaru and Taylor to anyone looking for a great buying experience and vehicle. We love our new 2019 Subaru Crosstrek

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Subaru Outback 2.5i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Aux Audio Inputs .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4S4BP61C977333164

Stock: H565034A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-29-2020