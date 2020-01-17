Used Subaru Wagon for Sale Near Me

Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia

This Subaru FORESTER 2.5X AWD is ready to roll today and is the perfect car for you. Want that 'new car' smell? This car still has it, because it has never been smoked in. We believe in building consumer confidence and will stand by this belief through providing this full SERVICE HISTORY report. We here at Best Auto of Manassas INC want to make sure our customers are satisfied, so before we sell a vehicle it must complete our MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. It has never been in a wreck nor had any body work done to it at all. Highway driving is a breeze with the strong running 2.5L 4 cyl engine under the hood. With rising gas prices, fuel efficiency is more important than ever. This Subaru FORESTER 2.5X AWD's 2.5L 4 cyl gives you the gas mileage that you want. Become one with the road with the performance tuned suspension of this Subaru FORESTER 2.5X AWD. Compared with other car's out there, you will not find another better equipped Subaru FORESTER 2.5X AWD at the price we are offering. Every major mechanical system has been inspected and found to be in good working order. The previous owner kept this exterior in good condition and kept it from rusting and getting dings and dents. Given that this is a used car, the interior is really in very good shape with no rips, tears or stains to be had anywhere in it. Want a CARFAX? Not an issue! We supply a free report with all of our vehicles. Buyer confidence is important to us and to prove this we have gone to great lengths to become a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. We want you to be completely satisfied with your purchase, so we offer an optional extended warranty at a very affordable price. Just ask for the details. Bad credit? No credit? No problem! We offer GUARANTEED FINANCING on this and every other car that we sell. Call us today at (703) 367-0402 to find out just how low your monthly payments can be with approved credit and low money down. Priced below BLUE BOOK, this is a great deal. With amazing deals at Best Auto of Manassas INC, you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Sterling.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Subaru Forester 2.5 X with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm, 2500lb Towing Capacity .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JF1SG63698H706152

Stock: 11712

Certified Pre-Owned: No

