Used Subaru Truck for Sale Near Me

Ron Carter Hyundai - Friendswood / Texas

JD Power gave this 2005 Baja a Power Circle Rating of 5 in Style, Overall Quality Design, and Powertrain Quality Design. This SUV comes with a CarFax Title History report indicating it is accident free and comes with a CarFax Buy Back Guarantee. This Baja includes: keyless entry, tinted windows, cruise control, front fog lamps, sunroof, and airbags.

Dealer Review:

My hat is off to my salesman Jarred Howard. I went in simply to service my vehicle and ended up buying a new 2020 Sante Fe. Worked tirelessly through the whole process for me to get me into my new car. I guess it can be said that I gave him a lot of lemons To work with and he made lemonade! I was most impressed about how much off hand knowledge he possessed not only with the car I ended up with, but several different makes and models I viewed during that day. I think I had decided that we had exhausted all means and measures to get myself into a car, and was about to throw in the towel. Jarred had one last idea , we jumped into a car and viewed the inventory one last time and just on simply recognizing the wheels and identifying the model that was specific to the model I was wanting, we stopped suddenly and looked just briefly and at that point I knew that would be the car I would buy, AND DID !!! Thanks to his tireless efforts, I got my car and he got the sale ..... I recommend this gentleman highly and I will buy from him again.... this was my second purchase from Ron Carter Hyundai and it gets a five star rating from me because of Jarred.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Description: Used 2005 Subaru Baja Turbo with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 21 Highway)

VIN: 4S4BT63C355103797

Stock: H01069B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-01-2020