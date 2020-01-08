Used Subaru Truck for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 238,634 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,990$1,169 Below Market
Rocha Family Auto Sales - Sequim / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Subaru Baja Sport with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BT62C057104573
Stock: 19159
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 155,526 miles4 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,999
Maximum Auto Search - Englewood / Colorado
Beautiful 2005 Subaru Baja Turbo, finished in Garnet Red Pearl over a Black Fabric interior.Very Clean Colorado Vehicle with good tires wrapping 16 inch alloy wheels.- Moonroof- Power windows, mirrors, locks with keyless entry, AC, cruise control- Fantastic Sound System with Radio, CD, and AUX inputs.A solid turbocharged 2.5L boxer 4 cylinder engine and 4 speed automatic transmission push power to all 4 wheels with legendary Subaru AWD, ensuring you get there, in all weather conditions, safely and comfortably.This beautiful, capable and comfortable AWD pickup won't be here long. Call and schedule a test drive, or stop by and see it today! Maximum Auto Search is a locally owned, family operated used car and truck dealership near Denver that has been in business since 2004. We specialize in unique, hard to find cars and trucks, and usually have over 400 hand selected units in inventory! Each car undergoes a thorough, rigorous safety inspection by one of our ASE Certified technicians. Because of our volume and our superior customer service, we have developed strong banking relationships with lenders like Wells Fargo, Capital One, ALLY, and USAA as well as local credit unions such as CUDC, Bellco and CUDL. Whether you are paying cash, have good credit, bad credit or no credit at all, we are here to help! Call us now at 720-279-0000 or visit us online at maximumautosearch.com. For a complimentary CARFAX report and additional photos, please visit our web page. Unless otherwise explicitly stated THERE ARE NO WARRANTIES EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED. Tambien hablamos Espanol!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 4 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Subaru Baja Turbo with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BT63CX55102470
Stock: 12994A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 111,391 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,950
Ocala Subaru - Ocala / Florida
**FASTEST GROWING SUBARU VOLVO DEALER IN FLORIDA**Come to Ocala for the guaranteed lowest prices.We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours.Our goal is to provide you an extraordinary experience.Call 352-629-7299 to schedule appointment.
Dealer Review:
Compared to other dealerships I would rate our overall car buying experience at 5 Stars. The entire staff including the sales managers, financial manager and salesman were very knowledgeable, personable and very helpful. They make you feel like family. The most comfortable I ever felt at a dealership. My husband and I have been to alot of dealerships over the years and this was the first time my husband didn't get aggravated with the staff. That says alot! The salesman we dealt with was Brandon Lea and he could't have been more helpful. His approach was quite relaxed and there was no pressure from him at all. I knew the deal I wanted and he made it work for me. I left that night with my new Outback Subaru and I am so hppy with it! Thanks Brandon!! And Thank you Ocala Subaru!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Subaru Baja Sport with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BT62C867105004
Stock: 5105004
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 170,000 miles
$6,999
Alexandria Motors Chevrolet - Alexandria / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Subaru Baja Sport with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BT62C867102796
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 179,000 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,900
ABA Auto Sales & Service - Bloomington / Indiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Subaru Baja with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BT61C136106062
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 96,126 miles
$7,912
Sansone's Route 1 Genesis - Avenel / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Subaru Baja Sport with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BT62CX67100340
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 166,861 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,999
Phil Long Honda - Glenwood Springs / Colorado
Baja trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 25 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Leather, Moonroof, All Wheel Drive, CD Player, Bed Liner, Aluminum Wheels SEE MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Bucket Seats, Bed Liner.EXPERTS REPORTEdmunds.com says - Comfortable ride, stable handling, convenience of an open bed, unlikely to be lost in a parking lot.Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.Offer is valid through 2020-09-01.
Dealer Review:
Logan, Russ, and Don were super helpful and went to great lengths to make certain I received the vehicle I wanted at a lease price I could afford. They allowed me to test a HRV for 3 days prior to my making the decision, which helped to cinch the deal for me.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Subaru Baja with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BT61C436102524
Stock: G2125A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 143,807 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
Wild West Cars & Trucks - Seattle / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Subaru Baja Sport with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BT62C067100685
Stock: 33080
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 121,876 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
Hawkeye Auto - Marion / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Subaru Baja Sport with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BT62C667102120
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 120,735 miles
$11,588
Ron Carter Hyundai - Friendswood / Texas
CARFAX CERTIFIED!! SUNROOF. SELL US YOUR CAR FOR $500 MORE THAN CARMAX! PRE-OWNED RATES STARTING @ 1.75% INSTANT CREDIT APPROVALS ONLINE! EXCELLENT / BAD CREDIT OK! ASK FOR THE CARFAX!! JD Power gave this 2005 Baja a Power Circle Rating of 5 in Style, Overall Quality Design, and Powertrain Quality Design. Now is the right time to buy. We've taken the time to do a background check on this SUV and the CarFax Title History report says it's worthy. They assure it is accident free and comes with a CarFax Buy Back Guarantee. Why look any further? This vehicle's sunroof is the perfect way to accent a road trip. This Baja includes: keyless entry, tinted windows, extremely convenient cruise control, front fog lamps and airbags. Offers to purchase may only be made following purchaser test drive. No Dealers.
Dealer Review:
My hat is off to my salesman Jarred Howard. I went in simply to service my vehicle and ended up buying a new 2020 Sante Fe. Worked tirelessly through the whole process for me to get me into my new car. I guess it can be said that I gave him a lot of lemons To work with and he made lemonade! I was most impressed about how much off hand knowledge he possessed not only with the car I ended up with, but several different makes and models I viewed during that day. I think I had decided that we had exhausted all means and measures to get myself into a car, and was about to throw in the towel. Jarred had one last idea , we jumped into a car and viewed the inventory one last time and just on simply recognizing the wheels and identifying the model that was specific to the model I was wanting, we stopped suddenly and looked just briefly and at that point I knew that would be the car I would buy, AND DID !!! Thanks to his tireless efforts, I got my car and he got the sale ..... I recommend this gentleman highly and I will buy from him again.... this was my second purchase from Ron Carter Hyundai and it gets a five star rating from me because of Jarred.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Subaru Baja Turbo with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BT63C355103797
Stock: H01069B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 123,100 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,924
Ocala Subaru - Ocala / Florida
Come to Ocala for the guaranteed lowest prices.We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours.Our goal is to provide you an extraordinary experience.Call 352-629-7299 to schedule appointment.
Dealer Review:
Compared to other dealerships I would rate our overall car buying experience at 5 Stars. The entire staff including the sales managers, financial manager and salesman were very knowledgeable, personable and very helpful. They make you feel like family. The most comfortable I ever felt at a dealership. My husband and I have been to alot of dealerships over the years and this was the first time my husband didn't get aggravated with the staff. That says alot! The salesman we dealt with was Brandon Lea and he could't have been more helpful. His approach was quite relaxed and there was no pressure from him at all. I knew the deal I wanted and he made it work for me. I left that night with my new Outback Subaru and I am so hppy with it! Thanks Brandon!! And Thank you Ocala Subaru!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Subaru Baja Sport with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BT62C467101953
Stock: 5101953A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 124,313 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,500
Apollo Auto Sales - Cumberland / Rhode Island
This 2005 Subaru Baja (Natl) Sport is offered to you for sale by Apollo Auto Sales . This Subaru Baja (Natl) Sport defines excellence in an SUV. It has the convenience of limitless boundaries paired with city sophistication. This vehicle has an added performance bonus: AWD. It improves handling on those winding back roads, and gives you added safety and control when driving through wet and snow weather conditions. Gently driven doesn't even begin to explain how lovingly cared for this ultra-low mileage vehicle has been. A truly breathtaking example of pure vehicle design achievement...this is the vehicle of your dreams! Apollo Auto Sales has been in Business Since 1972. We Specialize in Late Model-Low Mileage-Fully Serviced Vehicles. Apollo Auto Sales practices a Velocity Based Pricing Strategy which provides a Transparent Sales Process and Excellent Overall Customer Experience. Please Call Us to Check Availability and to Schedule your No Hassle-No Obligation Test Drive!! Call 401-728-8998 or Click: www.apolloautosales.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Subaru Baja Sport with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BT62C957107374
Stock: 138949
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-05-2020
- 124,346 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,200
Dewey Griffin Subaru - Bellingham / Washington
2003 Subaru Baja Base Yellow AWD 2.5L Phase II16" Alloy Wheels, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD/4 Speakers, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers.Odometer is 32961 miles below market average!Come to deweygriffinsubaru.com To See Our Specials!!! Call us at 360-734-8700 For Help with Any of Our Departments!!UNLIMITED FREE CAR WASHES AS LONG AS YOU OWN YOUR CAR!!We have a 5 of 5 Star Rating on Kelly Blue Book and DealerRater!! With scores like that -you KNOW we put Customers First!!,See us on our Facebook Page.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Subaru Baja with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BT61C637104138
Stock: 2007351
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-28-2020
- 260,424 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,834
Napleton's Schaumburg Subaru - Schaumburg / Illinois
SUPER RARE 2003 Subaru Baja Silver Stone Metallic. No Accidents! Clean Carfax, 1-Owner, well equipped with AWD, Alloy Wheels, Cloth Seats, Stability Control, Professionally Detailed Inside Out!!! Since 1931 there has been a Napleton in your neighborhood. Your business is important and you can count on us to handle it as such now and in the future. We always offer exceptional leases and very flexible financing plans as low as 0% APR and terms as long as 72 months!* We will work with you regardless of past credit history with trained specialists in store to serve your needs. Our inventory is constantly updating, contact our showroom if you don't see exactly what you want, if we don't have it, well get it! Other values on in-store manager specials, loaners, demos and late model used vehicles are available in-store to save you more! You may qualify for additional manufacturer incentives on your new vehicles. Our staff will be happy to research maximum incentives for you on your visit to our showroom. We always have volume incentives available to pass along to you! Top value is paid for your trade-in here at Napleton's! We are as competitive as any offering you will find in the market, give us the opportunity to earn your business! *Actual APR and loan terms depend on factors such as vehicle age, amount financed, and individual credit. See dealer for details.
Dealer Review:
Got a great price and placed an order and it was delivered as promised. The sales team was very informative and professional!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Subaru Baja with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BT61C437103392
Stock: 490743A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 139,692 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$9,876
Select Automotive - Virginia Beach / Virginia
CARFAX CERTIFIED VEHICLE! CLOTH INTERIOR, PRIVACY GLASS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS. SELECT OFFERS A 3 DAY OR 200 MILE EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE PROGRAM!!!Only 139,692 Miles! Boasts 25 Highway MPG and 20 City MPG! This Subaru Baja delivers a Gas Flat 4-Cyl 2.5L/150 engine powering this Manual transmission. Viscous limited-slip rear differential, Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/washers & driver side fin, Uniform child safety seat anchorage system.* This Subaru Baja Features the Following Options *Tilt steering column, Switchback system-inc: midgate foldable door between cargo bed & cabin, Swing-down rear license plate bracket, Stylized alloy-design fuel door, Silver stone lower body-side & tailgate cladding, Silver metallic bezels-inc: left dash, audio, shifter & door switch, Side-impact door beams, Roof rails w/crossbars, Remote keyless entry, Rear seat headrests.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Select Automotive located at 5073 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach Blvd, VA 23462 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
Dealer Review:
Super helpful and willing to work with you. Will is the best!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Subaru Baja Sport with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BT62CX36112375
Stock: 10909
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-10-2020
- 82,782 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
A & G Auto - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
LOW MILES NIEC BAJA ONLY 82782 MILES HARD TO FIND [[INSURANCE TITLE PAINT WORK ON RIGHT SIDE ONLY ALL ORIGINAL ]]WE TRADE OVER 500 USED CARS IN STOCK WWW.AANDGAUTOS.NET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Subaru Baja Turbo with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BT63C245101117
Stock: 101117
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Subaru searches:
Related Subaru info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2015
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2017
- Used Mazda CX-5
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2020 Toyota RAV4
- Honda Accord 2020
- 2020 Honda CR-V
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2020 Camry
- 2020 Charger
Vehicle rankings by type
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Chevrolet Blazer Lease Deals
- Jeep Wrangler Lease Deals
- Ford Mustang Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Corvette Lease Deals
- Kia Telluride Lease Deals
- Mazda CX-5 Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Tahoe Lease Deals
- Toyota Rav4 Lease Deals
- Honda CR-V Lease Deals
- Ford Explorer Lease Deals