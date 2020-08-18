Used Subaru Sedan for Sale Near Me
- 20,599 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$16,150
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3GKAA63H3615475
Stock: 10432191
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 89,574 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$14,999
Gale Toyota - Enfield / Connecticut
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited PZEV with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BNAN60G3015443
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not Provided
$16,997
Shults Chevrolet - Jamestown / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Subaru Legacy 2.5i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BNAB61H3051602
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 104,978 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,999
Ciocca Subaru - Allentown / Pennsylvania
CARFAX 1-Owner, Excellent Condition. FUEL EFFICIENT 31 MPG Hwy/23 MPG City! 2.5i Prem AWP trim. Heated Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, ALL-WEATHER PKG, Aluminum Wheels, All Wheel Drive. READ MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDEAll Wheel Drive, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player. MP3 Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls.OPTION PACKAGESALL-WEATHER PKG: front wiper de-icer, heated front seats, manual-folding heated exterior mirrors. Subaru 2.5i Prem AWP with Azurite Blue Pearl exterior and Off Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 170 HP at 5600 RPM*.EXPERTS ARE SAYING"The Legacy proves to be a sporty, all-wheel-drive sedan." -CarAndDriver.com. Great Gas Mileage: 31 MPG Hwy.SHOP WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-OwnerOUR OFFERINGSExperience the Difference at Ciocca Subaru! We are the nations largest Subaru Certified Pre-Owned dealership, contact us to find out why.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Dealer Review:
Had issues with the dealership during purchase - mainly due to an finance dept. I don't trust them. I questioned what we were told by finance. I contacted Subaru of America about a couple of issues. One was simple (the other not): oil change was pushed to do at 3k mi/3 months. Told it was necessary. Finance also gave wrong info about the break in period but I've had enough cars to know what I was told was wrong (do other consumers have the knowledge to know this - they may not and that's a concern). Maint. manual pg 31 says to do the 3k change under severe driving conditions. We don't drive in severe conditions. But, oh joy, it's a "free" change. That's for sure because I went there and it didn't happen. Subaru of America said do what the dealership says. So I went today - it's 3 months (under 3k mi.). The service rep (a nice guy) seemed to think I was off my rocker but not in a bad way for bringing it in. He said stay with 6k/6 mth for the change. He sent me home. No freebee and a waste of my time and gas. I asked him if he'd document it. He said he wouldn't and it wouldn't be a problem. I'll document it - that's fine. This has nothing to do with the service dept. but does have to do with the sales process (and not the sales rep. from whom we got the car). I'll go back to service as long as their work is decent. They were clean, nice, understanding and well, I'll see what happens.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BMBC66B3218552
Stock: B20118552
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- used
2018 Subaru WRX25,345 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,995
Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey
Just arrived is this sporty, NO-ACCIDENT, TWO-OWNER, NONSMOKER 2018 SUBARU WRX (AWD) with MANUAL TRANSMISSION. Driven only 25,345 miles, this sedan boasts spry driving dynamics, a powerful engine, and roomy seating space. Plus, it is STILL COVERED under the balance of the factory BUMPER-TO-BUMPER warranty until August 29th, 2020 or 36,000 miles (whichever comes first)! Additionally, this compact car will be covered by the remainder of the POWERTRAIN warranty until 2022 or 60,000 miles! It comes finely equipped with: - PERFORMANCE DESIGN FRONT SEATS - SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION - BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY - STARLINK MULTIMEDIA with TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY - A BACKUP CAMERA - AUTO DIMMING MIRROR with COMPASS & HOMELINK - STI SHIFT KNOB - CENTER ARMREST EXTENSION in BLACK ...and so much more! Please note that in January 2020 Subaru of America reacquired this vehicle due to customer complaints in regards to the engine, battery, clutch, electrical issues and warning lights illuminating. Subaru thoroughly inspected the vehicle and found that it fully met all manufacturer specifications, so no repairs were made. However, they agreed to repurchase the vehicle to promote customer satisfaction. We have all the documentation from Subaru of America on file. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AS THE FACTORY WARRANTY IS STILL INTACT! This is an exceptional opportunity to take this one home; don't hesitate or you will surely miss out! SAVE THOUSANDS off retail pricing with this magnificent condition 2018 SUBARU WRX! We will happily size up TRADE-IN OFFERS and have EXCELLENT FINANCE OPTIONS as well, so please give us a call TODAY at 732-919-0707!
Dealer Review:
Very high quality pre-owned vehicles with a large selection of manufacturers to choose from. Our salesperson Edward helped us with all the documents and we were in and out once we decided on the car we wanted. A very good experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Subaru WRX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1VA1A68J9807235
Stock: 24591
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 92,323 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,499
Prestige Imports Auto Sales - Morrisville / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Subaru Legacy 2.5i PZEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BNAA66G3013380
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,481 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$15,495$361 Below Market
Alm Mall Of Georgia - Buford / Georgia
*SUNROOF. HEATED FRONT SEATS. REARVIEW CAMERA. STEERING WHEEL WITH AUDIO CONTROL. PADDLE SHIFTER. UNIVERSAL GARAGE DOOR OPENER. KEYLESS ENTRY. PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM. BLUETOOTH CONNECTION. 2017 SUBARU IMPREZA PREMIUM. SILVER WITH BLACK INTERIOR. 43K MILES. ALLOY WHEELS. REAR DEFROST. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS.*
Dealer Review:
Love my Subaru from ALM. Great car, great price and great service. Mat Hankins pulled a great deal together for me including a few $ for my 18 year old Outback. Thanks ALM & Mat.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3GKAB6XH3609879
Stock: H3609879
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 16,766 milesDelivery Available*Fair Deal
$32,590
Carvana - New York City - New York City / New York
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
Dealer Review:
I tried to purchase a Sierra Denali from Carvana. I was approved thru my credit union at a lower rate than what Carvana offered and my credit union mailed me my check. Carvana sold the vehicle while I was processing my purchase and I ended up buying another truck locally at a dealer. On Black Friday I tried to give them another chance and tried to purchase a Volkswagen Jetta Sportwagen for my son. I filled out all the bank info with a $2000 deposit and the balance $12000 would come from my credit union. I signed all the paperwork online and scheduled a delivery date for 2 weeks later. 3 days after my online purchase, I kept getting texts stating that I would lose the $1000 Black Friday discount if they didn't have a copy of my check from the credit union sent over to them by 8pm that evening. I had already provided Carvana with my credit union information, account, as well as authorized them to verify my fund for both the deposit and the balance. They stated some bogus "guideline in underwriting," that this wasn't enough. So I said no problem, in the morning, we can get on a 3 way call and speak to both my bank and my credit union and they can provide verification. They said unfortunately, the price would go up $1000 if this was the case as there was an expiration date on the black Friday discount. I even offered, a screen shot of my credit union account, showing my loan was already funded via a check and my first payment was due in January, but they still said this was not acceptable. It seems they make it hard for you to complete a transaction with a discount and wanted to revert back to a no discount transaction stating there was not enough time to verify funds (really? I didn't set up delivery for 2 weeks exactly because I knew it would take time for my credit union to mail me a check). Their customer service rep Ally escalated the conversation to TJ her "manager" who was very smug and thought that when he strutted his "manager" title I would be impressed. I explained that I was buying from Carvana for the "convenience and hassle free process they claim to have" but yet will not hold a car even with a $2000 deposit for more than 24 hours unless you finance though them and since you are using a "3rd party" credit union (that has much lower rates than them for folks with great credit), their guidelines were different. To me it was simply a bait and switch, "buy at this price one day but the price will change a few days later after they had extracted all your personal financial information. Never again. I requested they cancel my order. Their prices are the same as car dealerships and as much as some folks think dealerships are tough to deal with, Carvana employs people who know nothing about customer service. There is no advantage in buying from them than from a dealership. In fact I would much rather deal with real people whom I can evaluate if they are trustworthy and be able to choose to do business with them or not. The fact that they are an internet dealership only empowers them to hide in anonymity when they try to treat you unscrupulously. Do yourself a favor buy your next vehicle the old fashioned way, find someone who you can meet in person and trust. Buying a car are stressful to some, Carvana will only make you more stressful and offer no advantage in pricing or service. If this is how you are treated when you are trying to buy a vehicle from them, imagine what will happen if there is a problem with your car/truck! Poor service in the beginning will translate to worse service when you need it. I hope you read all the other negative reviews on Yelp and other rating sites and see Carvana for what it really is.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Subaru WRX STI with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1VA2M65H9815630
Stock: 2000622154
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 82,188 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,981
Schomp Honda - Highlands Ranch / Colorado
CARFAX 1-Owner***Just Made Available***. EPA 36 MPG Hwy/26 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, Heated Rear Seat, Back-Up Camera, POPULAR PACKAGE #4, Aluminum Wheels, All Wheel Drive.SCHOMP AUTOMOTIVE GROUP: ONE PRICE. ONE PERSON. ONE HOUR.It's a promise we pioneered to consistently identify, respect, and exceed our clients' expectations. Seamless transactions with no surprises it's car buying redefined. Experience it firsthand only at Schomp Automotive.WHY BUY FROM SCHOMP HONDA?Your time is valuable. We believe in aggressively pricing our inventory daily at fair market value. At Schomp Honda, you deal with one person from the second you walk into the dealership until the moment you leave in your new car - less than 60 minutes from closing the deal, in most cases. That's why we call it the Schomp Honda Ultimate Buying Experience.OPTION PACKAGESPOPULAR PACKAGE #4 Splash Guards Part number J101SAL100, Exterior BSD, Interior Mirrors, Rear Bumper Applique Part number E771SAL300, Legacy Cargo Tray Part number J501SAL510.EXPERTS REPORTEdmunds.com explains "Standard all-wheel drive; excellent outward visibility; spacious cabin; top crash test scores.".Pricing analysis performed on 8/18/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration.
Dealer Review:
Honda Schomp is the best dealer in regards to commodity, honesty, transparency. It is possible to follow the numbers and the information on the big screen. What is offered is what it ends up being. Anyone can see and take pictures of your quote. The quote is authentic and numbers accurate. No lying or omitting. Christopher is a great and honest sales man as well. Very good at following up and responding clearly. Good price and promotion is as shown. Not many extras or specials on the deals Location is great, modern and neat. Transaction was relaxed, hopefully.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BNBJ69F3005052
Stock: 2PA0133
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 31,639 milesGood Deal
$18,200$1,504 Below Market
Waynesville Chevrolet Buick - Waynesville / North Carolina
2017 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited 2.5i LimitedOdometer is 1814 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. CARFAX Certified! AUTO STAR Certified, includes a 3 month/3,000 mile limited warranty. BEST PRICE GUARANTEED! Best Selection! Best Customer Service! AutoStar Family Dealerships serving WNC, Dealer Rater Certified Dealer. Internet price does not include tax, tag, title, $699 dealer administration fee or dealer installed accessories, see dealer for details.At Hendersonville Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, it's always worth the drive!Reviews: * Standard all-wheel drive in a segment where it's rare to even be an option; excellent outward visibility; high-tech safety features work well and are widely available throughout the lineup; top crash test scores. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BNAN68H3013621
Stock: H8790
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- 42,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,995
Boston Auto Sales - Brighton / Massachusetts
�
Dealer Review:
Below car has sever damage on front side. Dealer didn't say anything about in first phone even after asking about damages, wasted my travel time and effort. Carfax doesn't have details about the damage. VIN: 5FNYF6H35GB027600 2016 Honda Pilot EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Subaru Impreza 2.0i PZEV with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GJAA67FH005121
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,147 milesDelivery Available*
$19,448
Enterprise Car Sales Highlands Ranch - Highlands Ranch / Colorado
Transfer of vehicle from another location to your neighborhood Enterprise Car Sales may require payment of a non-refundable transfer fee to begin the process. Contact a Sales Consultant for details. This vehicle passed a rigorous inspection by an ASE-Certified technician and is backed by a 12-Month/12,000 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty(1). We offer a free CARFAX (R) Vehicle History Report (TM) and a 7-Day Buyback (2) to give you peace of mind that you are buying a quality used vehicle. Call us for further details or stop by today for a test drive! 1-888-227-7253. (1) Limited Powertrain Warranty begins on the vehicle purchase date & extends for 12 months or 12,000 miles, whichever comes first. Coverage runs concurrently with manufacturer warranty. Restrictions apply. Contact a Sales Consultant for details. (2) For a period of 7 days after the date of purchase or 1,000 miles beyond the odometer reading at purchase, whichever comes first, the vehicle may be returned for the exact price originally paid minus a $200 restocking fee, (as allowed by law). Restrictions apply.Price includes Delivery and Handling fee of $149. Price does not include tax, title, tags, governmental fees, any emissions testing and/or state inspection fees, and any finance charges (if applicable).Vehicles subject to prior sale. We make every effort to provide accurate information including but not limited to price, miles and vehicle options, but please verify with your local Enterprise Car Sales location before purchasing. Current mileage may vary due to test drives and vehicle relocation. Used vehicles were previously part of Enterprise short term rental, lease fleet or purchased by Enterprise from other sources including auto auctions, with previous use possibly short term rental, lease or other.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3GKAD61J3621714
Stock: 7SK55F
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 41,747 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$21,695$447 Below Market
FX Caprara Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Watertown / New York
CARFAX One-Owner. 2019 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Crystal White Pearl 12 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Detection warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Distance pacing cruise control: EyeSight Adaptive Cruise Control, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, harman/kardon Surround Sound Speaker System, harman/kardon Speakers, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Upholstery, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Subaru STARLINK 8.0 Multimedia Plus System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, STARLINK/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Steering Wheel Paddle-Shift Control Switches, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.AWD 25/34 City/Highway MPGFX marks the spot! Free Delivery up to 200 Miles from Dealership.
Dealer Review:
Thank you easy to work with. No hassle easiest sales transaction I ever made on a new vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BNAJ62K3025440
Stock: FD2987A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 12,114 milesGood Deal
$18,997$2,059 Below Market
Prime Subaru Hyannis - Hyannis / Massachusetts
Odometer is 8044 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! FREE HOME DELIVERY! Test drive this Subaru Legacy at HOME!, Clean CARFAX!, LOW MILES!!, All Wheel Drive, Back-up camera, Bluetooth, USB input, Alloy wheels, Satellite Radio, Keyless entry, 17' Alloy Wheels, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheel Package, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Upholstery, Distance pacing cruise control: EyeSight Adaptive Cruise Control, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Subaru STARLINK 6.5' Multimedia Plus System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, STARLINK/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Steering Wheel Paddle-Shift Control Switches, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 17' Steel w/Full Wheel Covers. The Prime Motor Group remains open selling cars remotely and promising a contact less delivery. Please call for more info.**Free delivery within 200 mile radius of the store**. At Prime Motor Group, we believe in giving you an experience that is fast, fair and simple. This means we use real market data from credible providers like Edmunds and KBB to validate our prices, so we spend less time negotiating and more time helping you find the perfect vehicle for you or your family! *Financing for well-qualified applicants only. Length of contract is limited. Subject to credit approval, vehicle insurance approval and vehicle availability. Must take delivery from retailer stock by June 30, 2020.
Dealer Review:
I love my new car but the purchasing process has been an absolute nightmare with this dealership. Purchasing a new car is supposed to be exciting but Prime Subaru has made it a hassle from start to finish. To elaborate: Prior to the purchase, I noticed a handful of scratches throughout the exterior of the car. I asked if those could be touched up prior to the purchase. The request was acknowledged but nothing was done. The day after I received my vehicle, I noticed it was not inspected. I was never notified of this and it was only after I realized this and contacted the sales representative was I advised that there was no inspection sticker. I proceeded to get the vehicle inspected myself and sent the invoice to be reimbursed. That was on November 1st. Today is December 17th and I have yet to receive a reimbursement check. After the purchase I realized the scratches that I previously mentioned, along with a few other minor issues, had never been taken care of. I was able to get in touch with the dealership and they agreed to remedy the issues and I dropped off the vehicle to be serviced. I’ll give credit where credit is due, I appreciate that they agreed to fix the few problems with the car. I dropped off the vehicle with the sales manager, Keith and he assured me that he would have his service team touch up the scratches and fix the handful of other issues. I was assured none of it would be a problem. When I came to pick up the vehicle two days later, the handful of other items had been fixed (and I appreciate that) but the scratches had not been taken care of. I had been promised when dropping off the vehicle that they would be fixed and there was no explanation as to why they weren’t corrected. Most importantly, I emailed the sales representative, Keith the sales manager and the general manager on Thursday, December 6th detailing these exact frustrations. I was called on Friday, December 7th by the sales representative and was told by him that he would get the check to me promptly and work to remedy the situation as a whole. It has been over one week since that conversation and I have received no further communication from the dealership and have yet to receive the reimbursement check. If I have to get an inspection sticker myself or if you are unable to make the fixes that I have requested, that’s ok, I don’t mind. But please communicate that to me. Do not tell me that you will do something and then never actually do it. Buyer beware, Prime Subaru is extremely lacking in courteous and prompt service.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Subaru Legacy 2.5i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BNAB69K3031539
Stock: SH21478A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 277 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$26,500
Jenkins Subaru - Bridgeport / West Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Subaru Legacy Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BWAF62L3018897
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 47,584 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,756
Lithia Nissan of Clovis - Clovis / California
LOW MILES - 47,576! PRICE DROP FROM $17,995, FUEL EFFICIENT 34 MPG Hwy/25 MPG City! Premium trim. Heated Seats, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, Auto-Off Headlights, All Wheel Drive, FOG LIGHT KIT, Alloy Wheels. CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, Auto-Off Headlights Rear Head Air Bag, Side Head Air Bag, All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, MP3 Player. OPTION PACKAGES: FOG LIGHT KIT Part number H451SAL000, AUTO-DIMMING MIRROR W/COMPASS & HOMELINK Part number H501SSG300. Subaru Premium with Ice Silver Metallic exterior and Slate Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 175 HP at 5800 RPM*. AFFORDABLE TO OWN: Reduced from $17,995. VISIT US TODAY: ***Why is Nissan of Clovis the Go-To Spot for Fresno, Madera and Visalia Drivers Seeking a New or Used Nissan Vehicle? It could be our varied and accommodating selection of new Nissan models, including the much-loved Nissan Altima, Maxima, Sentra, Murano and Pathfinder. Perhaps it's our equally vast range of high-quality, Nissan of Clovis-approved used cars. Visit our dealership at 370 W Herndon Ave Clovis, California and find out for yourself!*** Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Dealer Review:
Just bought a car at Lithia Nissan of Clovis and Erik Perez was so helpful and personable! Customer service is their number one priority here. They made sure to help me get the best deal on a car that best fit my needs! Thanks also to Brenda and Edmund! UPDATE: Just want to add the following. I went in preapproved with a credit union and could have been in and out in an hour but was unsure that I was getting the best financing option with my bank. Erik, Edmund and Bobby took the time (four hours) to find the absolute best deal (IT WAS AMAZING). These people will work with you on anything you need and if you voice any concerns, I guarantee they can come up with a solution that will erase any doubts. Lithia Nissan of Clovis has a great team. One more shout out because, really they deserve it: THANK YOU ERIK, EDMUND, BOBBY AND BRENDA. I genuinely appreciate all of your time and effort.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BNAC62H3068889
Stock: H3068889PL
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 8,726 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$36,300$1,223 Below Market
Bohn Buick-GMC - Harvey / Louisiana
We are excited to offer this 2019 Subaru WRX. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Quality and prestige abound with this Subaru WRX STI Limited. All-wheel drive means peace of mind all the time. This Silver AWD Subaru enjoys a host offeatures, including exceptional acceleration and superior stability so you can drive with confidence. A truly breathtaking example of pure vehicle design achievement...this is the vehicle of your dreams! At Bohn Buick GMC, you can be sure that your experience is our #1 priority. We will always do business in a manner that represents our core values of integrity, transparency, professionalism and teamwork. Visit us AT 3815 Lapalco Blvd in Harvey, LA...On the Westbank...In the Bohn Zone...Online at www.bohngmc.com . We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information. (504)347-4070
Dealer Review:
Very punctual and courteous!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Subaru WRX STI Limited with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1VA2V66K9800558
Stock: K9800558
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 72,441 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$28,934
Schomp Subaru - Aurora / Colorado
***Just Traded In***, CARFAX 1-Owner. Heated Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, AUTO-DIMMING MIRROR W/COMPASS & HOMEL. RECARO FRONT SEATS W/KEYLESS ACCESS, Turbo, Alloy Wheels.ONE PRICE. ONE PERSON. ONE HOUR. - CAR BUYING REDEFINEDWe offer our Best Price upfront with no hassle or negotiation. We perform daily market analyses to ensure you're getting the best price, with no Dealer Handling fees. From start to finish, you'll work with the same salaried Client Advisor. There are no finance managers, no towering desks, and no intimidation tactics. We know that your time is valuable. Once you've committed to purchasing terms and a vehicle, we aim to have your paperwork finalized and your vehicle ready for delivery in less than an hour.WHY BUY FROM SCHOMP SUBARU?Schomp Subaru has the largest selection of new Subaru vehicles and one of the largest pre-owned inventories in the Denver Metro area. We never charge Dealer Handling fees or any other hidden charges. We embrace the idea that a company should support the communities it serves. Our organization is a large contributor and donor to many local charitable organizations and sponsorships. We value your automotive buying experience and invite you to experience our One Price. One Person. One Hour. sales process to see how it differs from the traditional car buying experience. It's Car Buying Redefined.OPTION PACKAGESRECARO FRONT SEATS W/KEYLESS ACCESS Keyless Access w/Push Button Start, PIN code access, RECARO Performance Design Front Seats, 8-way power driver's seat and front driver's seatback pocket, AUTO-DIMMING MIRROR W/COMPASS & HOMELINK Part number H501SVA300.EXPERTS RAVEEdmunds.com's review says "The 2018 Subaru WRX is among the swiftest and best-handling compact cars around. Grip is truly impressive (0.94g on the skidpad)Pricing analysis performed on 8/26/2020.
Dealer Review:
Such an amazing experience working with Genesis. She was very prompt in responding and making sure we got what we wanted. Delivering the car to us was a super helpful perk. We love our new Ascent. Thank you for all your help, it was great meeting you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Subaru WRX STI with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1VA2N65J9804020
Stock: 6S02355A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.