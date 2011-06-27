Used Subaru Hatchback for Sale Near Me
- $16,999Fair Deal
2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium34,127 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Rutland Volkswagen - Rutland / Vermont
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3GTAB64H3723602
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $18,995
2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i39,081 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
High Line Auto Sales - Salem / New Hampshire
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3GTAA6XJ3730495
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $19,990
2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0iNot providedNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Johnstons Subaru - Middletown / New York
When you're ready for an automotive upgrade, try this 2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i on for size, which features a braking assist, a power outlet, hill start assist, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, side air bag system, digital display, and airbag deactivation. This one's available at the low price of $19,990. Looking to buy a safer wagon awd? Look no further! This one passed the crash test with 5 out of 5 stars. Interested? Call today and take it for a spin! At Johnstons Subaru, our goal is to exceed your expectations at all times. The moment your walk into our showroom, which features the latest Subaru Impreza, Forester, Legacy, Outback and WRX models available, we intend to help you find a new or used car you'll love. Johnstons Subaru, located at 3480 Route 6 in Middletown, NY, is your premier retailer of new and used Subaru vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3GTAA61K3762477
Stock: 91433
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $23,495
2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport6,610 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Mid-Hudson Subaru - Wappingers Falls / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3GTAJ65K3745097
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $19,695Fair Deal
2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium16,689 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Brilliance Subaru - Elgin / Illinois
SUBARU CERTIFIED! CERTIFICATION INCLUDED IN PRICE, NO UP-CHARGE! You will not be disappointed in the condition of this super clean, one owner, non-smokers, accident free 2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium hatchback featuring Subaru's legendary symmetrical all wheel drive and a 36 MPG fuel economy rating. This Certified Impreza features fully automatic delay off headlights, steering responsive fog lights, heated power door mirrors, alloy wheels, variably intermittent wipers, ABS, dual front impact airbags, dual front side impact airbags, drivers side knee airbag, overhead airbag, electronic stability control, traction control, Subaru EYESIGHT pre-collision avoidance system, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and sway warning with lane keep assist, rear cross traffic alert, heated front bucket seats, split folding rear seats, 6.5'' LCD with rear vision camera, Apple Car Play and Android Auto, auto climate controls, premium sound with CD, steering wheel audio controls, aux input, Pandora and Bluetooth, Subaru Starlink emergency communication system, automatic transmission with paddle shifters, and keyless entry with panic alarm. This Impreza has been inspected by Brilliance Subaru's service team, meets Subaru's required 152 point Certification checklist and has been professionally detailed. This Impreza is covered under the balance of Subaru's 3 year, 36,000 mile comprehensive warranty and 7 year, 100,000 mile Certified warranty with 24/7 roadside assistance. Our friendly team at Brilliance Subaru is here to help, please call (224) 281-4300 today!
Dealer Review:
I just purchased my first Subaru Outback. My salesman, Chad, was outstanding. He was very knowledgeable and patient.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3GTAD66K3732094
Stock: P2595
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- $26,995
2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Limited1,938 milesDelivery available*
Serramonte Subaru - Colma / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3GTAT64K3751017
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,173Great Deal | $1,294 below market
2015 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium PZEV60,945 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Toyota of Warren - Warren / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium PZEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GPAC60FH261614
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $17,970
2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium36,469 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Billion Auto Chevy Buick GMC Cadillac of Iowa City - Iowa City / Iowa
Despite efforts, it is inevitable that some price/vehicle inaccuracies may be present. Billion Auto reserves the right to correct any pricing errors or any incorrect statement of accessories on a vehicle and change product pricing and specifications as well as the terms of our guarantees and warranties without notice. This vehicle has only had one previous owner, cant get any better than that. Stop by and take it for a test drive before it is gone. Disclaimer:
Dealer Review:
If I could give zero stars I would. We found the vehicle we wanted online. we live out of state so put our trust in our sales associate. We were told this vehicle was in perfect condition with no scratches or blemishes (it was used). The deal that was made was that we would get it delivered to our hometown and that they would be able to match the financing interest rate that my local bank could get me. After making a verbal agreement that we wanted to buy this vehicle and putting a $500 hold on the vehicle we were disregarded. it took 3 days for them to get back to me and tell me that no they could not match my banks interest rate and that the sales manager should have never said this to us. Along with that I was told multiple times I will get back to you today and never heard anything. After a week of asking when will my vehicle be delivered I finally was told that "they weren't comfortable making this deal." So they went back on what they had said and would not deliver it to me. Which now is a blessing in disguise. Iowa City Billion brought the vehicle up to Sioux Falls, which was half way for us so we went down to look at it and purchase it there. When we got there the vehicle had scratches on the exterior paint and multiple scrapes and tears in the plastic interior pieces. Thankfully the sales consultant at Sioux Falls was kind enough to help troubleshoot this as he felt horrible that this had happened. He was able to buff out some of the scratches as well as find of some other plastic pieces from a different vehicle that was on their lot. After we decided that we would purchase this vehicle I had to continue to call Billion in Iowa City to see when my title paperwork would be coming. I did not receive that until the last day my temporary license was valid. I also continued to reach out wondering why they had not paid off the remaining amount I had on my previous loan for the vehicle I traded in. it is now well over a month since we bought our vehicle and my loan for my trade is still not paid off. I found out yesterday that Billion sent it to the wrong address. We signed papers on my vehicle on 8/24/18, it is now 9/26/18 and they still have not paid my previous loan off. the funny thing is my vehicle I traded in is sitting on their lot for sale, but they don't have the title as its still in my name because they haven't paid the loan off. This experience has been a NIGHTMARE!!! NEVER AGAIN Billion!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3GTAB69H3704091
Stock: 41463
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-27-2020
- $19,997Fair Deal | $448 below market
2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport25,635 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lexus of Roseville - Roseville / California
FUEL EFFICIENT 35 MPG Hwy 27 MPG City! CARFAX 1 Owner GREAT MILES 25 635! Sunroof Heated Seats Back Up Camera Satellite Radio iPod MP3 Input POPULAR PACKAGE 4A MOONROOF EYESIGHT KEYLESS ACCESS W ST... All Wheel Drive AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE All Wheel Drive Heated Driver Seat Back Up Camera Satellite Radio iPod MP3 Input. Subaru Sport with Ice Silver Metallic exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 152 HP at 6000 RPM . OPTION PACKAGES MOONROOF EYESIGHT KEYLESS ACCESS W START EyeSight System pre collision braking system braking system off switch brake assist and throttle management engine control lane departure lane keep assist w on off switch sway warning and off switch lead vehicle start alert vehicle in front and adaptive cruise control Rear Cross Traffic Alert Blind Spot Detection Power Moonroof tilt up internal retracting laminated glass UV and dark tint and auto open close harman kardon Amplifier Speakers POPULAR PACKAGE 4A All Weather Floor Mats Part number J501SFL100 Rear Bumper Applique Part number E771SFL010 Auto Dimming Mirror w Compass HomeLink Part number H505SVA101 bulk bag kit part number H505SFL010 Exterior Auto Dimming Mirror w Approach Light Part number J201SFL000 Cargo Tray Part number J501SFL300. EXPERTS REPORT The steering is quick and responsive and doesn't require much effort. Handling is a strong point for this Impreza regardless of trim. Edmunds.com. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.,,Prices plus government fees and taxes any finance charges any dealer document processing charge any electronic filing charge and any emissions testing charge. One at this price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3GTAM61H3748647
Stock: H3748647P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- $14,000Fair Deal
2014 Subaru Impreza WRX Base124,260 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Subaru of Englewood - Englewood / New Jersey
�
Dealer Review:
Couldn’t be happier with my experience in leasing my new Subaru Forester from Subaru of Englewood. The whole process was quick and painless. I’ve been a customer of this dealership for over 25 years and am always happy, but this time was exceptional. Transparent, efficient, and easy!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Subaru Impreza WRX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GR7E68EG210974
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $23,950
2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium23,099 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sunset Kia - Auburn / Washington
Sunset Kia of Auburn (On Auburn Way North) part of the Sunset Auto Family....Is the exclusive home of Warranty Protection for Life ....A no cost to you, limited powertrain warranty honored at any ASE certified repair facility in North America for as long as you own that qualifying new or pre owned vehicle. Recent Arrival!2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium AWD 4D Hatchback CVT Lineartronic 2.0L DOHC CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 28/36 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3GTAD60K3727344
Stock: PK2039
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-19-2020
- $19,844Fair Deal
2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Limited31,322 milesDelivery available*
Burke Brothers Volkswagen - Cape May Court House / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3GTAT60H3751265
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,900
2015 Subaru Impreza 2.0i PZEV53,725 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Executive Auto Gallery - Walnutport / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Subaru Impreza 2.0i PZEV with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GPAA64F8260386
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $16,480Good Deal | $1,215 below market
2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i19,177 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Matthews Mazda - Vestal / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3GTAA65H3736375
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $19,287Fair Deal
2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium24,993 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
McGeorge Toyota Preowned Center - Richmond / Virginia
**One Owner**, **Clean Vehicle History**, USB- I-pod Ready, Bluetooth Smart technology, Power Sunroof, Navigation, Lifetime State Inspections, Pre-Collision System.Odometer is 6078 miles below market average!The McGeorge Toyota Preowned Center is committed to providing the highest quality vehicles at competitive prices with a welcoming environment. We will provide you a complimentary CARFAX vehicle history report, comprehensive vehicle inspection, and a market analysis on how we arrived at our price. Every vehicle undergoes a rigorous 160-point inspection and is backed by a 7-day 500-mile exchange program. Buy with confidence! More than 166,000 satisfied McGeorge customers AND 24 consecutive Toyota President's Awards make your decision even easier! Nosotros hablamos espanol, por favor comunicarse con el Senor Carlos Aldecoa 804-461-1099.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3GTAB62J3709185
Stock: 236472A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- $15,997Fair Deal
2016 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport Limited PZEV46,991 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Car Web - Fredericksburg / Virginia
**CARWEB CERTIFIED** ONE OWNER WITH CLEAN CAR FAX REPORT and UNDER FACTORY WARRANTY! 2016 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport Limited with only 46,000 miles! Factory options include: Eye Sight Package, lane depart, adaptive cruise, heated leather seats, navigation, back up camera, blue tooth, XM radio, power moon roof, aluminum wheels, traction control and so much more.....Please visit our web site at www.carwebinc.com for more detailed information and a free car fax report. To set up an appointment for test drive, feel free to contact our sales team at 571-383-8106. Vehicle sold with 1 month or 1000 mile power train warranty. Price excludes tax, tag, title and processing fee of $699.00
Dealer Review:
I purchase a SUV from CarWeb and AJ was very professional and went above and beyond to help me, he took his time to explain everything to me before and after I purchase the vehicle AJ even help me set up certain functions on the vehicle. I must say if anyone is looking to purchase a vehicle from CarWeb I would highly recommend AJ and Majid
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport Limited PZEV with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GPAY60G8246587
Stock: P8992
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-17-2019
- New Listing$18,304Good Deal | $1,558 below market
2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium17,051 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Express.cars - Green Bay / Wisconsin
*Apple CarPlay/Android Auto *All-Weather floor liners *Heated front seats *Alloy wheels *Remote keyless entry *Bergstrom certified 2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium AWD Crystal White Pearl CVT Lineartronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V AWD / 4WD / 4x4 / Four Wheel Drive, Alloy wheels, All-Weather Floor Liners, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Heated front seats, Remote keyless entry. Odometer is 8,938 miles below market average! 28/37 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3GTAB6XJ3724016
Stock: TA1600A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $14,588Great Deal | $2,693 below market
2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i28,089 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Longo Lexus - El Monte / California
Backup CameraBluetooth130 POINT INSPECTED & comes with a WARRANTY!We are the #1 Lexus Dealership in the Western Area since 1990. We typically have over 100 quality used cars and we stand behind every one of them with a warranty. We take great pride in the cars that we sell and the services we provide. The majority of our business comes from repeat and referral customers. We have Subway, Starbucks, and AAA on the premises for your convenience. We have won numerous awards for our great service including the Elite of Lexus since 1992 - the most prestigious award given to Lexus dealerships.
Dealer Review:
This was our 1st time to Longo Lexus & Jose Mendoza greeted us with professionalism. He was very courteous & responsive our questions & needs. We ended up buying the car. I would highly recommend this dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3GTAA61J3716372
Stock: 2T11195
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-04-2020
