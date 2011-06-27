Close

Billion Auto Chevy Buick GMC Cadillac of Iowa City - Iowa City / Iowa

If I could give zero stars I would. We found the vehicle we wanted online. we live out of state so put our trust in our sales associate. We were told this vehicle was in perfect condition with no scratches or blemishes (it was used). The deal that was made was that we would get it delivered to our hometown and that they would be able to match the financing interest rate that my local bank could get me. After making a verbal agreement that we wanted to buy this vehicle and putting a $500 hold on the vehicle we were disregarded. it took 3 days for them to get back to me and tell me that no they could not match my banks interest rate and that the sales manager should have never said this to us. Along with that I was told multiple times I will get back to you today and never heard anything. After a week of asking when will my vehicle be delivered I finally was told that "they weren't comfortable making this deal." So they went back on what they had said and would not deliver it to me. Which now is a blessing in disguise. Iowa City Billion brought the vehicle up to Sioux Falls, which was half way for us so we went down to look at it and purchase it there. When we got there the vehicle had scratches on the exterior paint and multiple scrapes and tears in the plastic interior pieces. Thankfully the sales consultant at Sioux Falls was kind enough to help troubleshoot this as he felt horrible that this had happened. He was able to buff out some of the scratches as well as find of some other plastic pieces from a different vehicle that was on their lot. After we decided that we would purchase this vehicle I had to continue to call Billion in Iowa City to see when my title paperwork would be coming. I did not receive that until the last day my temporary license was valid. I also continued to reach out wondering why they had not paid off the remaining amount I had on my previous loan for the vehicle I traded in. it is now well over a month since we bought our vehicle and my loan for my trade is still not paid off. I found out yesterday that Billion sent it to the wrong address. We signed papers on my vehicle on 8/24/18, it is now 9/26/18 and they still have not paid my previous loan off. the funny thing is my vehicle I traded in is sitting on their lot for sale, but they don't have the title as its still in my name because they haven't paid the loan off. This experience has been a NIGHTMARE!!! NEVER AGAIN Billion!!!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

31 Combined MPG ( 28 City/ 37 Highway)

VIN: 4S3GTAB69H3704091

Stock: 41463

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-27-2020