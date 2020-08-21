Used Subaru Coupe for Sale Near Me
- 17,807 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$23,700$1,605 Below Market
Bob Bell Genesis - Glen Burnie / Maryland
2017 Subaru BRZ LimitedAt Bob Bell, our goal is to present you with a car you will be happy to drive, every day. We use real-time Internet price comparisons to consistently adjust prices, offering consumers "THE BEST PRICE" possible. We strive to offer you an excellent selection of vehicles, a great deal and a positive experience with our professional staff. We sell and service all makes and models! Some examples are Ford, Hyundai, Kia, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Nissan, Mazda, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as every other brand. Proudly serving Anne Arundel County, Howard County, Prince Georges County, Carroll County, Baltimore, Baltimore County and many more! **CALL 410-766-3600**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Subaru BRZ Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZCAC16H9606571
Stock: 206386A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 88 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$28,589
Honda of Concord - Concord / North Carolina
CARFAX 1-Owner. Limited trim. REDUCED FROM $28,991! Heated Leather Seats, NAV, CD Player, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Bluetooth, Back-Up Camera, Alloy Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio.BUY WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-OwnerEXCELLENT VALUEWas $28,991.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls.WHY BUY FROM USWe devote ourselves to helping and serving our customers to the best of our ability. It is our honor to have you come in to our dealership and drive the vehicle of your dreams home. Our goal is to offer the most modern and convenient access to up-to-date and accurate information, which our customers have come to expect and rely upon for all their automotive needs.Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
Dealer Review:
This was the best car buying experience I've had. I was shopping for a new 2020 Honda Civic Touring in a specific color red. I looked online for the dealerships that had the car I wanted and this was one of them. However, I lived 2.5 hours away from this dealership so I called to get some info. I started working with Tanisha and she was AMAZING! I went in to 3 Honda dealerships and called around to 4 others and Tanisha at Honda of Concord was the only one willing to work with me over the phone. She was even willing to text me when I couldn't talk because I was at work. I truly appreciated her efforts is working with me remotely. Every other dealership wanted me to drive 2 hours just to get estimations on the numbers. Tanisha was able to get me to the price I wanted with a few extras! Once we settled on a price, I was able to drive the 2.5 hours and have the deal ready to go. Unfortunately, Tanisha was under the weather so once I got there I finished the deal with Chris Lee. He was also really great. The numbers were exactly what I agreed upon with no shadiness. He was very nice and honest. My largest appreciation was that he treated me with respect. Being a young woman, many other salespeople at other dealerships did not treat me with respect and listen to what I wanted. Chris knew when I was coming and had everything ready for me when I got there. He had my car parked right out front and took me to see it before filling out the paperwork. I then finished up the deal with the manager Joy Spencer. She was also very nice and helpful. She explained everything I was signing so I understood it and answered all my questions. This is my 4th car and my 2nd new car and overall this was the best experience I have had. I would recommend this team to anybody looking for great service and a great deal.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Subaru BRZ Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZCAC10L9701524
Stock: H201929A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 37,298 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,998
CarMax Henderson - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Henderson / Nevada
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NV, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Subaru BRZ Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZCAC18G9604626
Stock: 19305709
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 40,594 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$24,998
CarMax Ontario - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Ontario / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Subaru BRZ Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZCAC10H9602192
Stock: 19279122
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,374 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,998
CarMax Montgomery - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Montgomery / Alabama
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in AL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls, check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Subaru BRZ Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZCAC15J9602436
Stock: 17779487
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 18,776 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,998
CarMax Waukesha - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Waukesha / Wisconsin
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in WI, and excludes tax, title, tags and $99 dealer service fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: PERSONAL USE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Subaru BRZ Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZCAC14D2613537
Stock: 18951702
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 59,361 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$17,950$832 Below Market
Shift - Los Angeles - Whittier / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1511208 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift's website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Subaru BRZ Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZCAC14F9607635
Stock: c188768
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 23,715 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,202
AutoFair Subaru - Haverhill / Massachusetts
2017 Subaru BRZ Limited SUBARU CERTIFIED, 7 YEAR / 100,000 MILE FACTORY WARRANTY, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, APPLE CAR PLAY/ANDROID AUTO, GOOD BRAKES, GOOD TIRES, PREMIUM SOUND, USB PORTS, ALLOY WHEELS, SERVICE RECORD AVAILABLE, Alloy wheels, Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Radio: Subaru Starlink 6.2" Multimedia System.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Subaru Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 152 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Vehicle History * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * SiriusXM 3-Month trial subscription, $500 Owner Loyalty coupon & 1 year trial subscription to STARLINKOdometer is 4738 miles below market average! 24/33 City/Highway MPG***Subaru Certified including 100,000 mile Factory Warranty. Subaru Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $0 * 152 Point Inspection * SiriusXM 3-Month trial subscription, $500 Owner Loyalty coupon & 1 year trial subscription to STARLINK * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History.
Dealer Review:
had a great experience with Cliff who was aweso me..got the car I wanted and was treated fairly and courteously
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Subaru BRZ Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZCAC14H8603190
Stock: SH03046T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 1,212 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,885
Leith Volkswagen of Cary - Cary / North Carolina
Dealer Review:
If you want to buy a new or used car. Go see Chris Cappella. He was great quick with our paperwork, friendly and courteous. Definitely worth your time to see him if your in the market
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Subaru BRZ tS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZCAD12L9700762
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not Provided
$14,998
Graham Chevrolet - Mansfield / Ohio
Dealer Review:
All the staff were great! Especially Tim Sexton. Very courteous, knowledgeable and professional.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Subaru BRZ Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZCAC12D2610667
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,820 miles
$29,998
CarMax Ft. Lauderdale - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Davie / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Subaru BRZ Series.Gray with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZCAC11K9600250
Stock: 19412225
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,360 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,998
CarMax Laurel - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Laurel / Maryland
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final used vehicle purchase will be made in MD, and excludes tax, title and tags but includes $99 dealer processing charge (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Subaru BRZ Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZCAC14J8603762
Stock: 19109278
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,451 miles
$26,998
CarMax San Antonio - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - San Antonio / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Subaru BRZ Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZCAC18J9601409
Stock: 19233740
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,300 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,999
Billy Cain Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Commerce / Georgia
Banks Crossing CDJR is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2019 Subaru BRZ Premium only has 22,768mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Subaru BRZ Premium is sure to sell fast. A truly breathtaking example of pure vehicle design achievement...this is the vehicle of your dreams! There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Subaru BRZ Premium. It is incomparable for the price and quality.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Subaru BRZ Premium with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZCAB19K9600059
Stock: 2301A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 49,106 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$21,490
Noblesville Imports - Noblesville / Indiana
Dark Gray Metallic 2016 Subaru BRZ Limited **LIMITED**, **6-SPEED MANUAL**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, **POPULAR PACKAGE 3**, **AFTERMARKET TURBO SYSTEM**, **AFTERMARKET EXHAUST SYSTEM**, **COILOVER SUSPENSION**, **BLACK ALCANTARA W/ LEATHER BOLSTERS**, **HEATED SEATS**, **VSC SPORT**, **TOUCHSCREEN**, **DUAL-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL**, **PUSH BUTTON START**, **HOMELINK**, **FOG LIGHTS**, **PRIVACY GLASS**, **WIND DEFLECTORS**, **SPOILER**, **USB/AUX INPUT**, **BOOST/OIL TEMP GUAGE**, 17" x 7.0J Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Adapter Plate, Alcantara Upholstery w/Leather Bolsters, Auto-Dim Mirror w/Compass & Homelink, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fender Trim - Chrome, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Interior Illumination Kit-Blue, Popular Package #3, Power door mirrors, Radio: Subaru Starlink 6.2" Multimedia System, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Spoiler, Traction control.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Subaru BRZ Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZCAC10G9603213
Stock: 603213
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 73,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,900
Bill Fitts Auto Sales - Little Rock / Arkansas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Subaru BRZ Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZCAC1XD1609773
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,690 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,995
Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey
Just arrived is this attractive, NO-ACCIDENT, ONE-OWNER, NONSMOKER 2018 Subaru BRZ Limited (RWD). This affordable sports car boasts playful driving dynamics, well-tuned suspension, fun handling, and an energetic engine. With its odometer now reading 26,690, it is STILL COVERED under the balance of the factory BUMPER-TO-BUMPER warranty until August 2021 or 36,000 miles (whichever comes first)! Additionally, this sports car will be covered by the remainder of the POWERTRAIN warranty until 2023 or 60,000 miles! It comes pleasantly equipped with: - - STARLINK NAVIGATION with 7-INCH TOUCHSCREEN - BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY - SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION with APPLE CARPLAY and ANDROID AUTO - iPOD CONTROL CAPABILITY - PERFORMANCE DESIGN HEATED FRONT SEATS - A BACKUP CAMERA - AUTO-DIMMING MIRROR with COMPASS - HOMELINK - REAR BUMPER APPLIQUE ...and so much more! Please check out the window sticker for additional features. If you're on a desktop or laptop, it is just above Basic Info--to the far right. Please note that in February 2020 Subaru of America reacquired this vehicle due to customer complaints in regards to the Check Engine light illuminating and length of time it took to resolve it. Subaru thoroughly inspected the vehicle and found that it fully met all manufacturer specifications, so no repairs were made. However, they agreed to repurchase the vehicle to promote customer satisfaction. We have all the documentation from Subaru of America on file. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AS THE FACTORY WARRANTY IS STILL INTACT! This is an exceptional opportunity to take this one home; don't hesitate or you will surely miss out! SAVE THOUSANDS off retail pricing with this magnificent condition 2018 Subaru BRZ Limited! We will happily size up TRADE-IN OFFERS and have EXCELLENT FINANCE OPTIONS as well, so please give us a call TODAY at 732-919-0707!
Dealer Review:
Very high quality pre-owned vehicles with a large selection of manufacturers to choose from. Our salesperson Edward helped us with all the documents and we were in and out once we decided on the car we wanted. A very good experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Subaru BRZ Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZCAC14J8602546
Stock: 24489
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- certified
2017 Subaru BRZ Limited35,079 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$23,999$360 Below Market
Lithia Subaru of Fresno - Fresno / California
Subaru Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 34,832! EPA 33 MPG Hwy/24 MPG City! Limited trim. Heated Seats, Satellite Radio, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera. SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com's review says "This is a small sport coupe that's relatively economical, has fantastic steering and handling, and connects the driver to the road in a way that few other cars can. If you're looking for something that will simply transport you to work in comfort, the BRZ can do that, too. ". Great Gas Mileage: 33 MPG Hwy. PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE: AutoCheck One Owner Vehicles must pass a 152-point inspection, Additional coverages available, One-year Trial Subscription to STARLINK Safety Plus Package with Automatic Collision Notification, Some of our pre-owned vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/, 24/7 Roadside Assistance is included, 3-Month trial to SiriusXM satellite radio programming included, $500 Owner Loyalty Coupon. Free CarFax Vehicle History Report available, 7-year/100,000-mile Powertrain coverage with $0 deductible Pricing analysis performed on 8/21/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Dealer Review:
Stress free car buying
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Subaru BRZ Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZCAC10H8604188
Stock: H8604188PLC
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-17-2020
