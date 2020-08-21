Used Subaru Coupe for Sale Near Me

  • 2017 Subaru BRZ Limited in Red
    used

    2017 Subaru BRZ Limited

    17,807 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $23,700

    $1,605 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Subaru BRZ Limited in Black
    used

    2020 Subaru BRZ Limited

    88 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $28,589

    Details
  • 2016 Subaru BRZ Limited in Gray
    used

    2016 Subaru BRZ Limited

    37,298 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,998

    Details
  • 2017 Subaru BRZ Limited in Silver
    used

    2017 Subaru BRZ Limited

    40,594 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $24,998

    Details
  • 2018 Subaru BRZ Limited in Gray
    used

    2018 Subaru BRZ Limited

    15,374 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $28,998

    Details
  • 2013 Subaru BRZ Limited in Black
    used

    2013 Subaru BRZ Limited

    18,776 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,998

    Details
  • 2015 Subaru BRZ Limited in Gray
    used

    2015 Subaru BRZ Limited

    59,361 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $17,950

    $832 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Subaru BRZ Limited in Black
    used

    2017 Subaru BRZ Limited

    23,715 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,202

    Details
  • 2020 Subaru BRZ tS in White
    used

    2020 Subaru BRZ tS

    1,212 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $28,885

    Details
  • 2013 Subaru BRZ Limited in Black
    used

    2013 Subaru BRZ Limited

    Not Provided

    $14,998

    Details
  • 2019 Subaru BRZ Series.Gray in Gray
    used

    2019 Subaru BRZ Series.Gray

    19,820 miles

    $29,998

    Details
  • 2018 Subaru BRZ Limited in Silver
    used

    2018 Subaru BRZ Limited

    19,360 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $28,998

    Details
  • 2018 Subaru BRZ Limited in Gray
    used

    2018 Subaru BRZ Limited

    16,451 miles

    $26,998

    Details
  • 2019 Subaru BRZ Premium in Gray
    used

    2019 Subaru BRZ Premium

    23,300 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,999

    Details
  • 2016 Subaru BRZ Limited in Gray
    used

    2016 Subaru BRZ Limited

    49,106 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $21,490

    Details
  • 2013 Subaru BRZ Limited in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Subaru BRZ Limited

    73,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,900

    Details
  • 2018 Subaru BRZ Limited in Gray
    used

    2018 Subaru BRZ Limited

    26,690 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Lease

    $21,995

    Details
  • 2017 Subaru BRZ Limited in Red
    certified

    2017 Subaru BRZ Limited

    35,079 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $23,999

    $360 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Subaru searches:

