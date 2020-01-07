Used smart Hatchback for Sale Near Me

Queens Auto Mall - Queens / New York

3-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel, ABS brakes, Alarm, Center Console w/Cupholders, Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Integrated Daytime LED Running Lights, Low tire pressure warning, Power Steering, pure base upholstery, Pure Package, Remote keyless entry, Smart Audio System, Traction control. CARFAX One-Owner. 2017 smart Fortwo Pure RWD 5-Speed Manual 1.0L I331/39 City/Highway MPG Queens Auto Mall, Inc.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 smart fortwo pure with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

34 Combined MPG ( 31 City/ 39 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WMEFJ5DA8HK169434

Stock: 079688

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-11-2020