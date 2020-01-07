Used smart Hatchback for Sale Near Me

234 listings
  • 2016 smart fortwo
    used

    2016 smart fortwo

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2016 smart fortwo passion in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 smart fortwo passion

    25,796 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,485

    $320 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 smart fortwo passion in White
    used

    2016 smart fortwo passion

    28,560 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $7,500

    Details
  • 2016 smart fortwo passion in White
    used

    2016 smart fortwo passion

    42,176 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $8,900

    $225 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 smart fortwo
    used

    2016 smart fortwo

    19,537 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $8,500

    Details
  • 2016 smart fortwo passion
    used

    2016 smart fortwo passion

    28,200 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $7,500

    Details
  • 2016 smart fortwo electric drive coupe in Black
    used

    2016 smart fortwo electric drive coupe

    12,315 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $8,188

    $1,018 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 smart fortwo passion in White
    used

    2016 smart fortwo passion

    24,223 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,994

    Details
  • 2016 smart fortwo
    used

    2016 smart fortwo

    28,387 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $10,998

    Details
  • 2017 smart fortwo pure
    used

    2017 smart fortwo pure

    16,016 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $11,980

    Details
  • 2016 smart fortwo passion in Black
    used

    2016 smart fortwo passion

    20,351 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,000

    Details
  • 2016 smart fortwo passion in White
    used

    2016 smart fortwo passion

    20,118 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,788

    Details
  • 2016 smart fortwo pure in Black
    used

    2016 smart fortwo pure

    34,625 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $9,599

    Details
  • 2019 smart EQ fortwo pure in Black
    used

    2019 smart EQ fortwo pure

    1,336 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,277

    Details
  • 2013 smart fortwo passion coupe in White
    used

    2013 smart fortwo passion coupe

    48,621 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $4,995

    $1,689 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 smart fortwo passion in White
    used

    2016 smart fortwo passion

    19,720 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $9,989

    Details
  • 2016 smart fortwo passion in Dark Brown
    used

    2016 smart fortwo passion

    19,715 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $9,844

    Details
  • 2009 smart fortwo pure in Red
    used

    2009 smart fortwo pure

    35,347 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,400

    Details

