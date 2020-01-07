Used smart Hatchback for Sale Near Me
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$9,995
Patterson Volkswagen Tyler - Tyler / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 smart fortwo with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (32 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFJ5DA0GK139617
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,796 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,485$320 Below Market
My Town Motors - Auburn / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 smart fortwo passion with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (32 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFJ5DA0GK059217
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,560 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$7,500
Pete Mankins Nissan - Texarkana / Texas
ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Clean CARFAX.CARFAX One-Owner.2016 smart Fortwo Passion 5 Speed Automatic with Smart-Shift White 1.0L I3Each and every pre-owned vehicle offered at Pete Mankins Nissan is subjected to a rigorous one hundred thirty point safety service check!! We happily provide a FREE Carfax report both on our website and at the dealership. We won't be beat on price. Call for questions 903-701-5466.
Dealer Review:
very good people to work with very respectful people this is my 3 vehicle to buy from them.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 smart fortwo passion with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (32 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFJ5DA1GK142848
Stock: P3831
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-04-2020
- 42,176 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$8,900$225 Below Market
Topline Automotive - Monterey Park / California
2016 SMART FOR TWO, BROWN/BLACK , CLEAN CARFAX TWO OWNERS , FOR BEST DEALS PLEASE CALL 626-572-8888 OR VISIT WWW.TOPLINE168.COM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 smart fortwo passion with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (32 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFJ5DA3GK052035
Stock: 23797
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 19,537 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$8,500
Toyota of Warren - Warren / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 smart fortwo with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (32 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFJ5DA0GK140153
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,200 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$7,500
Pete Mankins Nissan - Texarkana / Texas
ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Clean CARFAX.CARFAX One-Owner.2016 smart Fortwo Passion 5 Speed Automatic with Smart-Shift White 1.0L I3Each and every pre-owned vehicle offered at Pete Mankins Nissan is subjected to a rigorous one hundred thirty point safety service check!! We happily provide a FREE Carfax report both on our website and at the dealership. We won't be beat on price. Call for questions 903-701-5466.
Dealer Review:
very good people to work with very respectful people this is my 3 vehicle to buy from them.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 smart fortwo passion with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (32 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFJ5DA0GK142386
Stock: P3829
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-04-2020
- 12,315 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$8,188$1,018 Below Market
Envision Mercedes-Benz of West Covina - West Covina / California
Deep Black 2016 smart Fortwo electric drive Passion RWD Single-Speed Automatic Zytek Permanent Magnet MotorOdometer is 15687 miles below market average! 122/93 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 smart fortwo electric drive coupe with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
107 Combined MPG (122 City/93 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEEJ9AA2GK845138
Stock: GK845138
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 24,223 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,994
smart center Germantown - Germantown / Maryland
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 smart fortwo passion with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (32 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFJ5DA2GK051572
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,387 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$10,998
Orr Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Russellville - Russellville / Arkansas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 smart fortwo with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (32 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFJ5DA9GK137719
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,016 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$11,980
Queens Auto Mall - Queens / New York
3-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel, ABS brakes, Alarm, Center Console w/Cupholders, Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Integrated Daytime LED Running Lights, Low tire pressure warning, Power Steering, pure base upholstery, Pure Package, Remote keyless entry, Smart Audio System, Traction control. CARFAX One-Owner. 2017 smart Fortwo Pure RWD 5-Speed Manual 1.0L I331/39 City/Highway MPG Queens Auto Mall, Inc. Opened over 30 years ago as a public automotive auction house. We now conveniently operate as a traditional dealership with industry leading in-house services. Valet parking, special finance options, DMV and insurance centers, and a dedicated team of professional product specialists power our efficient platform to ensure your needs are fully catered to. With not one, but two huge luxury indoor showrooms in the heart of Queens, NY, we offer a comfortable and safe solution to purchasing your next vehicle. 100% credit approval and your total satisfaction are our primary goals. Stop by today and enjoy a car buying experience 30 years in the making! We reserve the right to pass all vehicles through New York State inspection prior to delivery and a New York State inspection is mandatory on all vehicles sold to be registered in New York State. Advertised prices do not include transportation, detailing, and reconditioning incurred by Queens Auto Mall for safety. A professional detail is completed prior to vehicle being shown to the public and once again prior to final sale. Taxes, registration, and DMV are not included in advertised pricing because they are dependent upon the registrant. A $75 documentation fee will be added at the time of purchase. Vehicles are sold cosmetically as is and equipped as is. Costs incurred by Queens Auto Mall as a result of customer requests are not included in advertised pricing. Any additional fees required by law, which may vary based on location, are not included in any advertised pricing. Advertised pricing must be presented prior to negotiation. No offers may be combined and online pricing excludes all prior offers. Delivery eligible upon approval by dealer and valid exclusively in Queens, Brooklyn, and Nassau County. Vehicle options and pricing are subject to change. Special price includes all dealer rebates and incentives. All internet special prices expire 12:01AM today. We make every effort to adequately represent the condition and features of all our inventory including vehicle information, pictures, pricing, and status but there may be inaccuracies. Queens Auto Mall, Inc. Assumes no responsibility for inaccuracies in online information nor is it responsible for errors in any third party advertisements. See dealer for complete details. Please confirm any questions or concerns by contacting Queens Auto Mall, Inc. Directly. Based on model year EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 smart fortwo pure with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFJ5DA8HK169434
Stock: 079688
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 20,351 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,000
Prime Motor Cars - Scarborough / Maine
15" passion wheels, passion orange/black design, manual transmission, Fortwo Passion, 2D Coupe, 1.0L I3, 5-Speed Manual, RWD, Orange, Orange, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Radio: Smart Audio System w/AUX/USB Interface, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2016 smart Fortwo Passion 2D Coupe Orange
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 smart fortwo passion with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (32 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFJ5DA9GK080065
Stock: MS2649
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 20,118 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,788
Victory Buick GMC - Victoria / Texas
Odometer is 1698 miles below market average! HONDA OF VICTORIA - A WHOLE NEW CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! 2016 smart Fortwo Passion RWD White
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 smart fortwo passion with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (32 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFJ5DA9GK126137
Stock: PH6885
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 34,625 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$9,599
CarMax Hillside (Eisenhower Expy) - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Hillside / Illinois
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in IL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 smart fortwo pure with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (32 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFJ5DA8GK057327
Stock: 18463170
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 1,336 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,277
LeSueur Car Company - Tempe / Arizona
This 2019 smart EQ fortwo pure is a reliable and environmentally friendly vehicle. It comes with back-up cam, bluetooth connectivity and steering wheels controls. This smart car also can get up to 58 miles in a single charge. Come check it out at LeSueur Car Co, today!This vehicle was repurchased by the manufacturer due to a complaint from the previous owner. Despite having resolved the issue, the manufacturer stepped in to promote customer satisfaction or to comply with local laws and repurchased the vehicle. As a result, this vehicle is known as a manufacturer buyback. *VERY IMPORTANT* ALL regular warranties remain intact with this vehicle, and extended warranties are also available. The car has NO existing problems and all complaints have been resolved.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 smart EQ fortwo pure with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
108 Combined MPG (124 City/94 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFJ9BA3KK382745
Stock: 382745
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-24-2020
- 48,621 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$4,995$1,689 Below Market
Luther Brookdale Mazda - Brooklyn Center / Minnesota
: EPA 38 MPG Hwy/34 MPG City! LOW MILES - 48,607! Passion trim. iPod/MP3 Input, Panoramic Roof, Aluminum Wheels, CarAndDriver.com's review says The smallest car in the U.S. (a Mini is more than 40 inches longer), the diminutive Smart offers a spacious interior for two.. READ MORE! DISCOVER THE LUTHER ADVANTAGE: The Luther Advantage is a complete and comprehensive package of benefits designed to make buying-and driving-a vehicle from the Luther dealerships a pleasant and convenient experience. From the peace of mind that comes with a 5 Day-500 Mile Return or Exchange Policy, 30 Day 1,500 miles Full Warranty and 60 Day 2,500 miles Limited Powertrain Warranty and Free CARFAX Reports & Clean Title Guarantee on pre-owned vehicles, as well as providing Luther customers with full range of valuable savings at participating Holiday Stationstores including 10 cents off a gallon, $6 for “The Works” car wash among other advantages and guarantees. As much as we like satisfying customers, we like keeping them even more. WHY BUY FROM US?: Voted 2014 Dealer of the Year by DealerRater.com. We put all our vehicles through a strict Multi-Point Inspection. Come in and ask your salesperson to show you the work order for this vehicle and ask about our Luther Advantage Warranty. With every used vehicle purchase, we offer Luther Advantage Gas Discounts, Complementary Car Washes, and more… At Brookdale Mazda Mitsubishi, we pledge to provide you the highest level of customer service before, during, and after your vehicle purchase. Check whether a vehicle is subject to open recalls for safety issues at safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 smart fortwo passion coupe with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (34 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEEJ3BAXDK691771
Stock: W9340
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 19,720 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$9,989
Patterson Volkswagen Tyler - Tyler / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 smart fortwo passion with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (32 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFJ5DA9GK126235
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,715 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$9,844
Reiselman Buick GMC - Springfield / Tennessee
2016 smart Fortwo Passion BrownCLEAN CAR FAX!, FULL FACTORY WARRANTY!, LOW MILEAGE!, Fortwo Passion, 2D Coupe, 1.0L I3, RWD.Odometer is 7260 miles below market average! 32/39 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 smart fortwo passion with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (32 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFJ5DA8GK079604
Stock: 1103309A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 35,347 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,400
Roush Honda - Westerville / Ohio
AUTOCHECK ACCIDENT FREE, LOCAL TRADE, 117 POINT INSPECTION, FRESH OIL CHANGE, WIPERS & AC FILTER. 2009 smart Fortwo Pure RWD 5-Speed Automated Manual 1.0L I3 Rally RedOdometer is 24860 miles below market average! 33/41 City/Highway MPGCome to our dealership at where you can browse our entire inventory in person at 5885 Westerville Road, or call 614-794-3525, or e-mail at internet@roushhonda.com for a full list of records including an AutoCheck report and to schedule your test drive.
Dealer Review:
Spyros Tabone was the consummate professional. He answered all our questions and guided us through the decision making process with efficiency and most importantly without the overt pressure to upgrade you get from less experienced sales persons. When we bought the vehicle he patiently walked us through its function, asking questions as to our driving style, and showing us how to set it up to our liking. Nice Job! I could not ask for better.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 smart fortwo pure with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (33 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEEJ31XX9K225982
Stock: BL2247
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
