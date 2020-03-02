Used Scion Wagon for Sale Near Me

  • 2008 Scion xB in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Scion xB

    111,645 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,993

    Details
  • 2012 Scion xB in Silver
    used

    2012 Scion xB

    152,631 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2012 Scion xB
    used

    2012 Scion xB

    70,667 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,499

    Details
  • 2014 Scion xB in White
    used

    2014 Scion xB

    122,050 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $6,500

    Details
  • 2009 Scion xB
    used

    2009 Scion xB

    132,288 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,495

    $738 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Scion xB
    used

    2009 Scion xB

    94,071 miles

    $7,505

    Details
  • 2008 Scion xB in Light Green
    used

    2008 Scion xB

    177,980 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,450

    $1,754 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Scion xB in Silver
    used

    2009 Scion xB

    239,185 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,495

    Details
  • 2009 Scion xB
    used

    2009 Scion xB

    138,169 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,700

    Details
  • 2015 Scion xB in Black
    used

    2015 Scion xB

    87,668 miles

    $9,299

    $3,083 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Scion xB in Dark Red
    used

    2006 Scion xB

    116,420 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2015 Scion xB in White
    used

    2015 Scion xB

    101,387 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $9,900

    $459 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Scion xB in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Scion xB

    106,938 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,500

    $1,127 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Scion xB in Red
    used

    2014 Scion xB

    91,472 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,000

    $1,649 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Scion xB in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Scion xB

    62,231 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,998

    Details
  • 2012 Scion xB in Dark Brown
    used

    2012 Scion xB

    72,601 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,695

    $479 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Scion xB in Black
    used

    2008 Scion xB

    83,699 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,988

    Details
  • 2012 Scion xB in Dark Red
    used

    2012 Scion xB

    106,999 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $6,995

    $1,709 Below Market
    Details

