Used Scion Wagon for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 111,645 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,993
Dwayne Lane Skagit - Burlington / Washington
Priced to Move - $637 below KBB Retail!! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag, Signal mirrors - Turn signal in mirrors...Other features include: Power locks, Power windows, Manual Transmission, Air conditioning, Cruise control... Enjoy 8.5% Sales Tax!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Scion xB with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLKE50E981014069
Stock: 81014069
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-28-2020
- 152,631 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,995
Max Auto Sales - San Antonio / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Scion xB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLZE4FE6CJ003376
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,667 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,499
South Creek Brokers - Longmont / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Scion xB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLZE4FE2CJ028954
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2014 Scion xB122,050 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$6,500
Labadie Toyota - Bay City / Michigan
�
Dealer Review:
Get It In Writing!! I thought I did, but later discovered that the promise made to me when I bought the car didn't exist (although the sales rep did remember it clearly). The used car I bought had an engine light on when I test drove it. The Labadie mechanics cleared the light without reading the code. I asked that Labadie fix any problem if the light came back on and they agreed to take care of it for 6 months. I thought I had that in writing, but I guess I didn't. So, the light went on and off for weeks after I bought the car and I read the code--P0017 [timing chain misalignment], but I didn't take it to service then because the warning light wouldn't stay on. When the light finally came on and stayed on, I took it in for repair and they refused to pay for the repair ($2700 estimate!). At first, the sales agent said it was over 6 months from when I bought the car, but it was only 5 months at that time. Then the managers came in and pointed out that I had gone over mileage on my oil changes (the first over 1000, the second over 3000--but still not something that would cause any actual damage) and used that as an excuse to deny service. Since the fault was present way before I even needed my first oil change, it is obvious that the oil change overages are just an excuse by the dealership to avoid having to fix the problem the car had when they sold it to me. My mistakes: buying a car with an engine light on (though they did clear it) not getting their promise to repair the problem if the light came back on (I thought I had something written, but I can't find it if I did) going over mileage on oil changes (though not related to the problem) Labadies mistakes: Not honoring their promises. Using unrelated excuses to avoid taking responsibility I would have never bought the car if I thought they would not take care of the engine light problem when it came back. I was fooled into thinking that they would take care of it, but I didn't get the promise in writing. None of the managers we talked to about this at Labadie considered or even listened to the sales agent who repeatedly told them and me that I did have that promise made by Labadie as a purchase condition, though it did not appear in the final documents. Labadie did offer to do the repair "at cost" for just $2100--a savings to me of $600! If they aren't honest enough to fulfill their promises, I certainly won't give them any more of my money.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Scion xB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLZE4FE9EJ057452
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 132,288 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,495$738 Below Market
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
2009 Scion xB with the 2.4L 4 cylinder engine. Cloth seats. Call 509-276-2925 for more information.
Dealer Review:
They are asking the same price for a leaf with 100,000 miles as other dealers with leafs with 40000 miles. They also do not show pictures of the battery capacity bars, which shows the ignorance about the vehicle they're selling.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Scion xB with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLKE50E391063592
Stock: 26020
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 94,071 miles
$7,505
AutoNation Ford Tustin - Tustin / California
Absolutely Red This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
Made an appointment and Roberto, the salesperson was on time. Excellent customer service. Answered all of our questions and showed us all the extras the truck came with. He did not pressure us and took the time to try to help us. I will definitely recommend this dealership to my family and friends.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Scion xB with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLKE50EX91096184
Stock: 91096184
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- 177,980 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$3,450$1,754 Below Market
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, MP3. This Scion xB also includes Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, CD Player, Sport Seats, Rear Wipers, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Aux. Audio Input. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aux. Audio Input, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Cup Holders, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Scion xB with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLKE50E581026817
Stock: 121853
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 239,185 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,495
Krug Auto Sales - Dayton / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Scion xB with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLKE50E491076352
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 138,169 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,700
Low Miles Auto - Whittier / California
Non-smoker owner, Arctic cold a/c, No pets, Title in possession, Drives great, Must test drive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Scion xB with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLKE50E791071095
Stock: 071095
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 87,668 miles
$9,299$3,083 Below Market
Delaware Subaru - Wilmington / Delaware
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Scion xB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLZE4FE2FJ068696
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2006 Scion xB116,420 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
Lakewood Happy Motors - Lakewood / Colorado
Traction Control, Stability Control, Traction Control, Front Wheel Drive, Tires - Front All-Season, Tires - Rear All-Season, Temporary Spare Tire, Wheel Covers, Steel Wheels, Power Steering, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS, Brake Assist, Power Mirror(s), Privacy Glass, Intermittent Wipers, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Cloth Seats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Power Windows, Rear Defrost, A/C, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Premium Sound System, MP3 Player, Equalizer, Auxiliary Audio Input, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, ABS, Brake Assist, Traction Control, Stability Control, Traction Control, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Scion xB with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLKT324064101871
Stock: 32465
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 101,387 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$9,900$459 Below Market
S&R Motors - Hayward / California
2015 Scion xB Base FWD Super White 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Certification Program Details: ***S&R Motors Pre-owned Certified Program Available. 1 Months or 1,000 Miles of Limited Warranty available and included at Advertised Pricing only, See Dealer for Details.***Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner, HOT Seller, Great resell value, Beautiful color combo, gets you great gas mileage, 1 owner, call us today to check on availability.Rare Vehicle, Great Service History, Clean CarFax, 1 Owner, Bluetooth, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.We serve AAA and Costco members, and are an USAA and True Car Certified Dealership. We are a CUDL Finance Dealership (Credit Unions Direct Lending) with Great Financing options are available. Bad Credit, No Credit, and 1st time buyers are welcome! S&R Motors Pre-owned Certified Program Available. 1 Months or 1,000 Miles of Limited Warranty available and included at Advertised Pricing only, See Dealer for Details. S&R Motors LW Base Coverage provides coverage for specified components within the following seven (3) vehicle assembly groups: Engine, Transmission/Transaxle/Transfer Case, Front/Rear Wheel Drive, See Dealer for covered components and parts, S&R Motors Certified Program is only available at advertised pricing, any discount will take away the Certified Limited Warranty*** We Accept Digital Cryptocurrency as a method of payment, Bitcoin, Ethereum and Similar Cryptocurrencies are accepted as a method of payment. Dealer will decide on the amount that will be accepted on case by case basis. See Dealer for details and Terms of acceptance. Verification of ownership is required.Go to our website srmotorsonline.com for up to 50 pics, free copy of carfax and more information, Call or txt us today at 510-571-9718 to check availability. Our goal and promise is to provide excellent Customer Service to all our customers. Let S&R Motors make you a happy car buyer!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Scion xB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLZE4FE2FJ070268
Stock: 4312
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- used
2011 Scion xB106,938 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,500$1,127 Below Market
Bob Steele Chevrolet - Cocoa / Florida
* Free Lifetime Oil Changes and Tire Rotations, * Bluetooth. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 15316 miles below market average!All Bob Steele Chevrolet customers receive FREE LIFETIME OIL CHANGES AND TIRE ROTATIONS with every purchase of a new or used car!SEE STEELE BEFORE YOU MAKE ANY DEAL! @ BobSteeleChevy.com | SteeleDEALS.com. 2011 Scion xB Base
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Scion xB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLZE4FE1B1120202
Stock: G6799A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- used
2014 Scion xB91,472 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,000$1,649 Below Market
Northtown Honda - Amherst / New York
Boasts 27 Highway MPG and 22 City MPG! This Scion xB boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 6.5J x 16' Steel, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer. This Scion xB Features the Following Options Transmission: Electronic 4-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: sequential shifting, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P205/55R16 AS SBR, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Sliding Front Center Armrest, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Side Impact Beams, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel. Visit Us Today For a must-own Scion xB come see us at Northtown Honda, 2277 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst, NY 14228. Just minutes away!
Dealer Review:
I appreciate all the hard work and effort put forth by Terrance McDuffie, he was amazing! He certainly knows how to make buying a car a worry free, hassle free experience! His time management of the process was a plus. I did not have to spend hours sitting, and was pleased with the service. I love the vehicle and will recommend your dealership to friends.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Scion xB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLZE4FE3EJ062064
Stock: 20G460B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 62,231 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,998
CarMax Memphis - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Memphis / Tennessee
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TN, and excludes the cost of optional equipment selected by the purchaser, State and local taxes, tags, registration and title fees. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Scion xB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLZE4FE1FJ066874
Stock: 16454730
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,601 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,695$479 Below Market
Dorschel Kia - Rochester / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Scion xB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLZE4FE4CJ019057
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,699 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,988
Ciocca Toyota of Williamsport - Muncy / Pennsylvania
LOCAL TRADE - FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! xB trim. Kelley Blue Book Top 10 New Back-to-School Car, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Non-Smoker vehicle, Fresh State Inspection, Multi Point Service Inspection.KEY FEATURES INCLUDEPremium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input Scion xB with Black Sand Pearl exterior and Dark Gray interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 158 HP at 6000 RPM*.EXPERTS ARE SAYINGEdmunds.com explains "Scion xB is a capable compact people mover and cargo hauler that packs a decent underhood punch.". Consumer Guide Best Buy Car. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating.MORE ABOUT USCiocca Toyota of Williamsport is a member of the Ciocca Dealerships Family. Our goal is 100% customer satisfaction, not only with the vehicle you buy.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Scion xB with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLKE50E881032076
Stock: T20082076
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 106,999 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,995$1,709 Below Market
Metro Auto - La Habra / California
Front air conditioning|Front air conditioning zones - single|Rear vents - second row|Airbag deactivation - occupant sensing passenger|Front airbags - dual|Side airbags - front|Side curtain airbags - front rear|Antenna type - mast|Auxiliary audio input - iPod/iPhone jack|Digital Sound Processing|In-Dash CD - MP3 Playback single disc|Premium brand - Pioneer|Radio - AM/FM|Radio data system|Satellite radio - SiriusXM ready|Total speakers - 6|Watts - 160|ABS - 4-wheel|Braking assist|Electronic brakeforce distribution|Front brake diameter - 10.8|Front brake type - ventilated disc|Rear brake diameter - 11.0|Rear brake type - disc|Armrests - drivers seat|Center console - front console with armrest|Cruise control|Cupholders - front rear|Multi-function remote - keyless entry|One-touch windows - 1|Power outlet(s) - 12V front|Power steering|Reading lights - front|Steering wheel - tilt and telescopic|Steering wheel mounted controls - audio|Storage - door pockets in floor under seat|Vanity mirrors - dual|Exhaust tip color - chrome|Front bumper color - body-color|Mirror color - body-color|Rear bumper color - body-color|External temperature display|Gauge - tachometer|Multi-functional information center|Trip computer|Warnings and reminders - low fuel level tire fill alert|Side mirror adjustments - power|Side mirrors - integrated turn signals|Child safety door locks|Child seat anchors - LATCH system|First aid kit|Safety brake pedal system|Emergency locking retractors - front|Front seatbelts - 3-point|Rear seatbelts - 3-point|Driver seat manual adjustments - height|Front headrests - adjustable 2|Front seat type - sport bucket|Rear headrests - adjustable 3|Rear seat folding - flat|Rear seat type - 60-40 split bench|Upholstery - cloth|Anti-theft system - engine immobilizer|Power door locks|Stability control|Traction control|Steering ratio - 16.0|Turns lock-to-lock - 2.90|Front shock type - gas|Front spring type - coil|Front stabilizer bar|Front struts - MacPherson|Front suspension classification - independent|Front suspension type - lower control arms|Rear shock type - gas|Rear spring type - coil|Rear suspension classification - semi-independent|Rear suspension type - torsion beam|Spare tire size - temporary|Spare wheel type - steel|Tire Pressure Monitoring System|Tire type - all season|Wheels - steel|Front wipers - intermittent|Power windows|Rear privacy glass|Rear wiper|Window defogger - rear
Dealer Review:
For about a year have been going dealer to dealer where they "guaranteed" approval but have been turned down from all. Except for metro auto in la habra they knew how 5o back their approval guarantee to the dot...also good help from Rick for the assistance on the lot.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Scion xB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLZE4FE0C1147098
Stock: C1147098
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-03-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Scion searches:
Related Scion info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2015
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2017
- Used Mazda CX-5
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2020 Toyota RAV4
- Honda Accord 2020
- 2020 Honda CR-V
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2020 Camry
- 2020 Charger
Vehicle rankings by type
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Chevrolet Blazer Lease Deals
- Jeep Wrangler Lease Deals
- Ford Mustang Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Corvette Lease Deals
- Kia Telluride Lease Deals
- Mazda CX-5 Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Tahoe Lease Deals
- Toyota Rav4 Lease Deals
- Honda CR-V Lease Deals
- Ford Explorer Lease Deals