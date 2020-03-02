Used Scion Wagon for Sale Near Me

Labadie Toyota - Bay City / Michigan

Get It In Writing!! I thought I did, but later discovered that the promise made to me when I bought the car didn't exist (although the sales rep did remember it clearly). The used car I bought had an engine light on when I test drove it. The Labadie mechanics cleared the light without reading the code. I asked that Labadie fix any problem if the light came back on and they agreed to take care of it for 6 months. I thought I had that in writing, but I guess I didn't. So, the light went on and off for weeks after I bought the car and I read the code--P0017 [timing chain misalignment], but I didn't take it to service then because the warning light wouldn't stay on. When the light finally came on and stayed on, I took it in for repair and they refused to pay for the repair ($2700 estimate!). At first, the sales agent said it was over 6 months from when I bought the car, but it was only 5 months at that time. Then the managers came in and pointed out that I had gone over mileage on my oil changes (the first over 1000, the second over 3000--but still not something that would cause any actual damage) and used that as an excuse to deny service. Since the fault was present way before I even needed my first oil change, it is obvious that the oil change overages are just an excuse by the dealership to avoid having to fix the problem the car had when they sold it to me. My mistakes: buying a car with an engine light on (though they did clear it) not getting their promise to repair the problem if the light came back on (I thought I had something written, but I can't find it if I did) going over mileage on oil changes (though not related to the problem) Labadies mistakes: Not honoring their promises. Using unrelated excuses to avoid taking responsibility I would have never bought the car if I thought they would not take care of the engine light problem when it came back. I was fooled into thinking that they would take care of it, but I didn't get the promise in writing. None of the managers we talked to about this at Labadie considered or even listened to the sales agent who repeatedly told them and me that I did have that promise made by Labadie as a purchase condition, though it did not appear in the final documents. Labadie did offer to do the repair "at cost" for just $2100--a savings to me of $600! If they aren't honest enough to fulfill their promises, I certainly won't give them any more of my money.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2014 Scion xB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 28 Highway)

VIN: JTLZE4FE9EJ057452

Certified Pre-Owned: No

