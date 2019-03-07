Used Scion Sedan for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chevrolet Airport - Orlando / Florida

Bluetooth Connection This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. The less money you spend at the pump, the more money you'll have to spend on you. So why not consider this wonderfully styled, fuel-efficient Scion iA. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. This vehicle comes with an extra bonus: past service records are included. This Scion iA is beautiful and the interior is clean with virtually no flaws. You will never have to worry about keeping up with traffic in this Scion iA as it packs a beast under the hood. This is your chance to own the very rare Scion iA. More information about the 2016 Scion iA: The Scion iA is a new entry in the crowded subcompact field. Up against segment stalwarts like the Honda Fit, Ford Fiesta and Hyundai Accent, the iA more than holds its own. With a sporty Mazda-based platform, standard features typically reserved for more upmarket cars, and a price right near the bottom of segment, the iA is a lot of car for the money and one certainly worth a closer look. Strengths of this model include standard features, Crisp handling, interior comfort, and quiet ride All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

Dealer Review:

I can’t begin to tell you how amazing my experience with Denise was when I had to buy a new car! I unexpectedly needed a new vehicle after my last car kicked the bucket without warning. I found my way online to this wonderful dealership and quickly at the desk of Denise to look for a brand new 2020 Chevrolet Bolt. She was very easy to get along with, friendly and above all listened to my needs. Working with the sales manager Safaa they understood my financial needs and found a payment that would work for me. Not only did they get me a fantastic vehicle, they made my money go towards a car I never could’ve imagined driving. I’m at a loss for words with how amazing my experience was and would recommend them to anyone looking for a wonderful buying experience!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Scion iA with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

37 Combined MPG ( 33 City/ 42 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3MYDLBZV5GY126570

Stock: GY126570

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-15-2020