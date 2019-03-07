Used Scion Sedan for Sale Near Me
- 49,194 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,588
Herzog-Meier Mazda - Beaverton / Oregon
Clean CARFAX. BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR!, Backup Camera, Bluetooth Wireless, Oil Change, Keyless Entry, Accident Free Carfax History, Power Package. This vehicle is a great value for the price. Call, inquire online or come see us for a test drive today! Awards: * 2016 IIHS Top Safety Pick+, Top Safety Pick+, Top Safety Pick+
Dealer Review:
This is a test review
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion iA with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (31 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MYDLBZV7GY102982
Stock: TM102982
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- 50,442 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,998
CarMax Naples - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Naples / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion iA with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (33 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MYDLBZV5GY106738
Stock: 19097445
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 59,579 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,998
CarMax Murrieta - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Murrieta / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion iA with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (33 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MYDLBZV9GY140679
Stock: 19275167
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 43,298 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,925
Gunther Volkswagen of Fort Lauderdale - Davie / Florida
IIHS Top Safety Pick+, Top Safety Pick+, Top Safety Pick+. Only 43,298 Miles! Delivers 42 Highway MPG and 33 City MPG! This Scion iA delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 16" x 5.5" Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers.*This Scion iA Comes Equipped with These Options *Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P185/60R16 All-Season, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Sport front bucket seats, Smart Device Integration.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Gunther Volkswagen of Fort Lauderdale, 1660 S State Rd 7, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33317 to claim your Scion iA!
Dealer Review:
I had previously leased 3 vehicles from Gunther through the same salesperson (9 years). Last week I was given a firm price for a Lease on a New Tiguan and the next day went for the test drive, after the test drive and liking the car, the price was jacked up $14 a month, no price increase before the test drive, only after we liked it. The salesperson informed me that Janos Turoczi (Sales Manager) told him that was the new price. I wrote to Vinnie (General Manager) and Jay Gunther (Owner) about the situation and no one seemed to care. I guess this is their new sales tactics. They are acting like a used car lot that customers dread going to.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion iA with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (33 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MYDLBZVXGY127696
Stock: U010965A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 104,411 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,998
Paris Chevrolet Buick GMC - Paris / Texas
Scion iA 1.5L DOHC FWD Black Awards: * 2016 IIHS Top Safety Pick+, Top Safety Pick+, Top Safety Pick+
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion iA with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (33 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MYDLBZVXGY116438
Stock: B3041A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 34,805 miles
$13,589
Toyota of Laramie - Laramie / Wyoming
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion iA with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (33 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MYDLBZV2GY127787
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 68,980 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,500$851 Below Market
International Subaru - Tinley Park / Illinois
4D Sedan, 1.5L DOHC, 6-Speed, FWD, Silver, Cloth. Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Awards: * 2016 IIHS Top Safety Pick+, Top Safety Pick+, Top Safety Pick+ 2016 Scion iA International Autos is a name you can trust! We are committed to ensure you are fully satisfied with your purchase. Please call us or visit us today!
Dealer Review:
Jeff N. made the process of buying our first Subaru very enjoyable. All communications We’re very thorough and respectful. It seemed like our satisfaction with the process and the car choice was the highest priority.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion iA with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (33 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MYDLBZV2GY132469
Stock: GY132469
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 52,677 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,997
Flagship Motorcars of Lynnfield - Lynnfield / Massachusetts
$1,186.44 INVESTED IN A RIGOROUS 164 POINT SAFETY INSPECTION, NEW AIR FILTER, WIPER BLADES, OIL CHANGE, NEW BATTERY, AND A FULL INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL! SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Scion iA includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. OUR SHOWROOMS ARE NOW OPEN Visit Us Online Or In Store Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. At Herb Chambers, we make sure you get a vehicle you can count on! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Smart Device Integration. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Brake Assist. Scion iA with STEALTH exterior and MID BLUE BLACK interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 106 HP at 6000 RPM*. CARFAX 1-Owner Was $10,997. VEHICLE REVIEWS Edmunds.com's review says 'Strong value, as just about every feature comes standard engaging handling for the class refined interior high fuel economy.'. .
Dealer Review:
This was my first car purchase from a dealership and I have to say that it was much easier and less stressful than I thought it would be. I was able to quickly test drive the car I wanted and Franco Cordano was an amazing salesman who answered all my questions and was super helpful with making sure this was the car for me. I am very pleased with my new car and the service I received at Flagship.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion iA with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (31 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MYDLBZV6GY132457
Stock: F10952A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 45,514 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,589
AutoNation Chevrolet Airport - Orlando / Florida
Bluetooth Connection This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. The less money you spend at the pump, the more money you'll have to spend on you. So why not consider this wonderfully styled, fuel-efficient Scion iA. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. This vehicle comes with an extra bonus: past service records are included. This Scion iA is beautiful and the interior is clean with virtually no flaws. You will never have to worry about keeping up with traffic in this Scion iA as it packs a beast under the hood. This is your chance to own the very rare Scion iA. More information about the 2016 Scion iA: The Scion iA is a new entry in the crowded subcompact field. Up against segment stalwarts like the Honda Fit, Ford Fiesta and Hyundai Accent, the iA more than holds its own. With a sporty Mazda-based platform, standard features typically reserved for more upmarket cars, and a price right near the bottom of segment, the iA is a lot of car for the money and one certainly worth a closer look. Strengths of this model include standard features, Crisp handling, interior comfort, and quiet ride All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
I can’t begin to tell you how amazing my experience with Denise was when I had to buy a new car! I unexpectedly needed a new vehicle after my last car kicked the bucket without warning. I found my way online to this wonderful dealership and quickly at the desk of Denise to look for a brand new 2020 Chevrolet Bolt. She was very easy to get along with, friendly and above all listened to my needs. Working with the sales manager Safaa they understood my financial needs and found a payment that would work for me. Not only did they get me a fantastic vehicle, they made my money go towards a car I never could’ve imagined driving. I’m at a loss for words with how amazing my experience was and would recommend them to anyone looking for a wonderful buying experience!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion iA with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (33 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MYDLBZV5GY126570
Stock: GY126570
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 27,087 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,795$463 Below Market
Capital Motor Group - Medford / New York
1-Owner Vehicle, Low Miles, Backup Camera
Dealer Review:
I usually hate having to buy a car-not my favorite thing to do at all! Capital Motor Group had really nice inventory so I decided to check them out. So glad I did. Really a great experience and I would recommend anyone there.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion iA with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (33 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MYDLBZV5GY132840
Stock: 132840
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 37,272 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$11,500$420 Below Market
Adams Auto Group - Charlotte / North Carolina
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion iA with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (33 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MYDLBZV5GY101989
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 11,803 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,797
Fisker of the Fox Valley - Appleton / Wisconsin
* 1-OWNER CLEAN CARFAX * BACK UP CAMERA * BERGSTROM CERTIFIED 2016 Scion iA FWD Gray 6-Speed 1.5L DOHC 6 Speakers, AM/FM radio, MP3 decoder, Power steering, Radio: 7\ Display Audio, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry. Odometer is 13065 miles below market average! Reviews: * Strong value, as just about every feature comes standard; engaging handling for the class; refined interior; high fuel economy. Source: Edmunds Why Buy from Bergstrom Automotive? A Team driven to deliver great guest service Upfront pricing, fast and friendly Negotiation free buying experience Non-commissioned sales team Price Protection Guarantee 3 days, no questions asked, money back guarantee Every vehicle comes with a warranty Two offers to purchase your vehicle Financing options for every credit situation Invested in our communities " " " " " " " " " https://www.bergstromauto.com/VehicleDetails/used-2016-Scion-iA-BASE-Appleton-WI/3438836293 " CDK
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion iA with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (33 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MYDLBZV7GY130765
Stock: A1074
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 89,832 milesTheft history, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,500
Serra Toyota of Decatur - Decatur / Alabama
This outstanding example of a 2016 Scion iA is offered by Serra Toyota of Decatur. The greater your fuel-efficiency, the less your carbon footprint. And with exceptional MPGs, this Scion iA treads ever so lightly on Mother Earth. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Scion iA is the one! Driven by many, but adored by more, the Scion iA is a perfect addition to any home. More information about the 2016 Scion iA: The Scion iA is a new entry in the crowded subcompact field. Up against segment stalwarts like the Honda Fit, Ford Fiesta and Hyundai Accent, the iA more than holds its own. With a sporty Mazda-based platform, standard features typically reserved for more upmarket cars, and a price right near the bottom of segment, the iA is a lot of car for the money and one certainly worth a closer look. Strengths of this model include standard features, Crisp handling, interior comfort, and quiet ride
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Theft History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion iA with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (33 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MYDLBZV0GY101690
Stock: 101690R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-21-2020
- 31,578 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$7,195$4,349 Below Market
Car World - Hawthorne / California
Pairing unique looks with supreme efficiency, our 2016 Scion iA Sedan is proudly served up in a gorgeous Pulse paint scheme! With a 1.5 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 106hp on demand with its fun-to-drive 6 Speed Manual transmission. Our Front Wheel Drive Sedan rewards you with a drive at the leading edge of comfort while scoring near 42mpg on the open road. Daring and dramatic, the sporty appearance of our iA sedan is enhanced by sharp-eyed headlights, cutting lines, and a large hexagonal grille, along with two upper slits on each side of the Scion badge. The iA interior is attractive, functional, and comfortable with a multitude of amenities including push-button ignition, USB and auxiliary audio inputs, Bluetooth, and a seven-inch touch screen that can also be controlled via the knob in the center console. You'll appreciate steering-wheel controls and voice recognition for audio and phone functions as you stand out from the crowd in this stunning sedan. Combine a backup camera, forward collision warning, airbags, a tire pressure monitor system, and other state-of-the-art safety features from Scion, and you'll see that peace of mind also comes standard with our iA. You owe it to yourself to get behind the wheel of this Scion iA; it could be the best decision you'll make this year! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Do you have Bad Credit, No Credit, have filed for Bankruptcy, receive SSI or are an Uber or Lyft driver? We have you covered! Known as the 'King of Credit', we are able to finance any customer who is interested in purchasing from CarWorld. We help customers like no other dealership! We discount prices, never quality! And remember, if we can't do it, nobody can! SPECIAL WE'RE THANKFUL FOR YOU! We're saying Happy Holidays with a special thank you gift: $1,000 TRADE-IN CREDIT Receive a minimum $1,000 credit towards your down payment of vehicle purchase Push it, pull it or even tow it! Get the car HERE and RECEIVE THE CREDIT Special Markdowns on Select Models! Don't wait until ticket prices go up! SHOP EARLY BEFORE THEY'RE GONE! *Get pre-approved in MINUTES with our 100% secure credit app* You can be driving your nicer, newer car home TODAY!
Dealer Review:
Lied about availability abd do udnt care when i told them i drove for hour and a half..when I tols them 5k was my price range they walked away. I had $9000 and bought the.next day in San Diego. Dont waste your time going to scam world
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion iA with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (33 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MYDLBZV8GY141550
Stock: Y141550
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-01-2020
- 37,411 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,112
Matt Castrucci Auto Mall - Dayton / Ohio
Recent Arrival!CARFAX One-Owner.Clean CARFAX.Gray 2016 Scion iA FWD 6-Speed Manual 1.5L DOHC Clean Carfax - 1 Owner, 4D Sedan.Please call for a test drive of this vehicle today! Odometer is 7117 miles below market average! 31/41 City/Highway MPG 31/41 City/Highway MPGAwards: * 2016 IIHS Top Safety Pick+, Top Safety Pick+, Top Safety Pick+At Castrucci Auto Mall of Dayton Used Car Superstore, we carry a large selection of import and domestic cars, trucks, SUVs and vans, including, Honda, Mazda, Nissan, Kia, Chevrolet, Dodge, Toyota, Chrysler, Jeep, Pontiac, GMC, Buick, Saturn, Acura, Infinit, Lexus, BMW, Ford, Hyundai, Cadillac and Mitsubishi. We offer tradional financing and special financing.Reviews: * Strong value, as just about every feature comes standard; engaging handling for the class; refined interior; high fuel economy. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion iA with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (31 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MYDLBZV6GY118039
Stock: NG118039
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 15,577 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,298$2,057 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Hollywood / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. BBB Accredited A+, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry. Maroon 2016 Scion iA Base FWD 6-Speed Automatic 1.5L DOHCOdometer is 20763 miles below market average! 33/42 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Strong value, as just about every feature comes standard; engaging handling for the class; refined interior; high fuel economy. Source: EdmundsFlorida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.
Dealer Review:
Totally awesome, if you can get two more sales associated like Sean NIKOO you made it. John you are truly a businessman and amazing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion iA with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (33 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MYDLBZV3GY139754
Stock: 106624
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2019
- 20,048 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,822
Valley Hi Kia - Victorville / California
Wow only 20k miles on this Scion iA with FULL POWER GROUP A/C and AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION.This iA is in SHOW ROOM condition inside and out.You can tell the previous owner PAMPERED this car.Check out UNDER $10,000 LAND AT VALLEY HI KIA. Home of REAL TIME PRICING.
Dealer Review:
This was my first time purchasing a car. The team at Valley Hi Kia truly made this experience a wonderful one. I had submitted an interest form online and I was promptly contacted by Marisol Martinez. She was attentive to my questions, concerns, and interests. She set up an appointment for me to come in and reassured me that she will share the notes of our conversation with the sales associate. Two days later, I made it to my appointment, I met with the team who took great care of me, and drove off with the car that I had been obsessing over for 2 months. Thank you Mr. Anwar Shawwaf, Mr. Grey D’Antonio, Mr. Fareez Fakhoury, and Mr. Danny Lopez for the amazing first-time-car-buying experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion iA with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (33 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MYDLBZV0GY113550
Stock: PK20284
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 100,558 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,398
Driver's Mart - Winter Park / Florida
Clean CarFax Vehicle History, 16" x 5.5" Alloy Wheels, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. Graphite 2016 Scion iA Base33/42 City/Highway MPGAwards:* 2016 IIHS Top Safety Pick+, Top Safety Pick+, Top Safety Pick+This vehicle is offered pre-reconditioned and is backed by our market-leading 5-day, 300-mile return policy. If you're not happy with your purchase, just bring it back for a full refund or exchange, plain and simple. FAST & EASY CREDIT APPROVAL. VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR A FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT. Serving all of central Florida, including Orlando, Oviedo, Winter Park, Casselberry, Longwood, Sanford, Winter Garden, Winter Springs, Lake Mary, Maitland, Apopka, and Kissimmee. Dealer Document Processing Fee of $899 not included.
Dealer Review:
Ok so where do I start? We all know when looking for a car we go online try to find the best deals, find a dealer that is trustworthy and wonât nickle a dime us right? I took a look at Drivers Mart and it seems to be legit so I was like let me see if I could be pre- approved on the website. I was approved so then I called the dealer to schedule an appointment. Few minutes later, John Citrone â literally best car salesman in his 70sâ contacted me saying to come on in lets work on something to get you driving home today. I got my friend to take me there and when I first walked in Iâve never been inside a dealer that everyone said hello, John coming down smiling, shaking my hand and welcoming me. Iâm 19 years old still building my credit so I was worried I wonât be able to get a vehicle, but that never stopped John. Mr. Citrone didnât pressure me, acted like a person not your âtypical salesmanâ laughed and talked about options about vehicles, told me what I needed and what to not get. With the General Managers help, I was able to go home with a 2015 Hyundai Veloster with 44k miles on it, very clean in & out and was able to drive home. Mel down in service was very knowledable about mechanic work & told me exactly what I needed and to not get. Mel quoted me 4 hours to get oil changes, rotation and other stuff for my car but I had an appointment to go to so he got me rolling out of there 2 1/2 hours later, SUPERB! I will recommend my friends to shop there as they treated me like family, 10 stars all the wayð!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion iA with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (33 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MYDLBZV7GY118342
Stock: GY118342
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
