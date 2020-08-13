Used Scion Hatchback for Sale Near Me
2014 Scion xD94,522 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,546$1,152 Below Market
Amato Hyundai Superstore - Milwaukee / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Scion xD with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKKUPB4XE1042563
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2010 Scion xD160,463 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995
Oxmoor Ford Lincoln - Louisville / Kentucky
2010 Scion xD **THIS VEHICLE IS AT OXMOOR FORD, PLEASE CALL (502) 426-2500**, **ONE OWNER**, **LOCAL TRADE**, **EXCEPTIONAL SERVICE HISTORY**, **WELL MAINTAINED**, **GREAT BEGINNER CAR**.
Dealer Review:
Only issue was when taking test drive car was Out of gas and keys were not left in car. All other of the visit was A+.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Scion xD with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKKU4B4XA1006378
Stock: 41427A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- used
2009 Scion tCNot ProvidedNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,995
Keiths Auto Sales - Penn Laird / Virginia
Visit Our Website WWW.KEITHSAUTOSALES.COM For More Pictures! Call One of Our Friendly, Knowledgeable Salesmen Today!
Dealer Review:
I have purchased my last 2 vehicles here..Great services never pushed me into anything i didn't want. I will always return here for any future vehicle purchases. Great group of people..Honest salesman and owners..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Scion tC with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKDE167790294080
Stock: 23061
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2012 Scion tC89,934 miles
$9,998
CarMax Puyallup - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Puyallup / Washington
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in WA, and excludes tax, title and registration fees. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Scion tC with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKJF5C72C3038222
Stock: 18537118
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 41,812 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,495$513 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet Doral - Miami / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chevrolet Doral has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2016 Scion iM. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Scion iM. A rare find these days. High-performance tires are another option found on this vehicle. More information about the 2016 Scion iM: With a base price of around $19,000, the Scion iM qualifies as entry-level. However, the base iM is sold with virtually no options, but with surprisingly high levels of standard equipment, making the as-equipped price gap between it and its rivals disappear. Even without taking the standard equipment into consideration, the iM makes sense as a reliable little city runabout, offering plenty of interior space and utility for a vehicle built on such a small wheelbase. Fuel economy is excellent and though the iM is small, it still offers enough power to feel perfectly at home on a freeway. This model sets itself apart with easy on fuel, high levels of standard equipment., Fun and practical, hatchback body style with a roomy cabin, and available CVT gearbox All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
We bought our first suv 3 years ago and now had to upgrade to a bigger one. Franco has been our go to guy for all our car buying needs. He goes above and beyond and tries to get us the best deal possible! Thank you so much!! The whole team is great to work with. Will definitely always go back here for our car buying needs!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion iM with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNKARJE6GJ500832
Stock: GJ500832
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 20,773 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$14,995
House Of Kars - Manassas / Virginia
VERY WELL KEPT!!! CLEAN CARFAX----VIRGINIA STATE INSPECTION DONE, READY TO GO!!!! WE FINANCE AND GUARANTEE CREDIT APPROVAL----CALL 703-331-1818 TO SCHEDULE TEST DRIVE -***HABLAMOS ESPANOL***
Dealer Review:
I'll start this out by saying that I live in Richmond, VA. From my home, the dealership is 1.75 hours away. I called this morning to inquire about a 2002 Audi TT ALMS Edition, which I was told was still available. I talked with Jaime about how good the car looked, but how through VIN research and Carfax reports, I knew that the car had been listed at the previous dealership at $8,995. Not only that, but it'd been traded into a dealership in February of this year, and up until now had been bounced between dealerships. I also told him that the KBB trade value was between $3-5,000 depending on options and condition. If I was going to make the drive, I was going to expect to not be jerked around and drive the car home today. Jaime told me he talked to his manager, who I later found out was Christian Flores, and guaranteed the previous 8,995, plus their fees. He explained the fees and taxes, which basically came to $1,000. Basically it'd be sticker price. No problem. I got my ducks in a row with a loan and insurance quotes, took a half day from work, and started driving. The problems started when I arrived. The place is hard to find. Jaime, to his credit, did try to tell me how to find them, but it's a pretty weird situation if you're trying to let Google take the wheel. When I got there, I was warmly greeted by Jaime, keys ready, and I was shown how the butterfly doors worked (the dealership didn't do that; one of the previous owners did. The dealership did, however, put the black vinyl on. This is important for later). I got in the car and found the stereo set to its factory safe mode - it won't work without the code. Jaime didn't know the code. We searched the manual - nothing. Finally, I find online that there's a SN on the stereo that matches a code that you have to pay Audi about $100 to get. I tested the other electric equipment, which seemed ok, but then the driver-side window wouldn't roll up. I also noticed the LED panel was only 1/3 working, and there were gold thumbtacks all over the headliner holding it up. The mechanic fixed the window quickly and explained the clasp - if you push down, it comes undone (not his fault, but dumb). I started haggling with Christian since $9,995 is obviously not the correct price (the liner nor LED were featured in pictures on the site). He offered to drop to $9,000, so I consulted an Audi-loving friend who told me it'd be a no for her; bottom line, $8,000 max, all fees included, with a warranty of some kind on extra things breaking, since Christian wasn't willing to fix any of the problems if he gave any discounts at all. He said, "Look, you know what the price was before you drove up here, the car is 16 years old!" To which I replied, "But I didn't know about these problems or about this tone you're taking with me." He countered with $8,700, no warranty, and told me they'd added the vinyl decals and put some extra love into this car. At that point I wanted to know what they paid for it at auction, but he wouldn't answer, so I left. As I drove off, Christian called offering of $8,300, but the damage was done, and it wasn't what I deemed acceptable. For reference, this is the description of the vehicle listed on the dealership website: [html removed] "2002 AUDI TT AWD with powerful 1.8L DOHC SMPI 20-valve 225 HP I4 turbocharged engine and driven only 91061 miles! Fully loaded and much more! COMES WITH A 3 MONTHS 4,500 MILES POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED AT LISTED PRICE----VIRGINIA STATE INSPECTION DONE, READY TO GO!!!! WE FINANCE AND GUARANTEE CREDIT APPROVAL----CALL 703-331-1818 TO SCHEDULE TEST DRIVE -***HABLAMOS ESPANOL*** Optional Features Included A/C Front Alloy Wheels CD Player Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Power Mirrors Power Steering Power Windows Side Air Bag Tilt Wheel Traction Control Chrome Wheels Passenger Air Bag Power Door Locks Cruise Control AM/FM Stereo All Wheel Drive Heat/AC"
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion iM with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNKARJE2GJ515733
Stock: HK4867
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- used
2008 Scion tC179,403 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,950
Lee's Auto Center - Raleigh / North Carolina
MASTERCARD VISA AND DISCOVER CARD ACCEPTED! All of our vehicles come with a free CARFAX. Warranties are available on all vehicles. Lee's Auto Center offers quality used cars trucks and sport utilities for the lowest prices possible. Lee's Auto Centers staff has over 50 years of combined automobile experience we offer our customers the absolute best customer service possible. Stop by today to see why Lee's Auto Center is the perfect place to purchase your next vehicle!
Dealer Review:
I have to write a review and praise this place....this is the 2nd time buying a car from them....and it was great....No hassle car buying....lots of cars to choose from on lot.....Loved the 1st car we bought for our daughter and and love the 2nd car we just bought for my husband.....Easy....Efficient....and Great Customer service...Thank you...we will be back when we need another vehicle...and we will recommend to family and friends...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Scion tC with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKDE167880245369
Stock: 307619766
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2009 Scion tC148,495 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,375$789 Below Market
Prestigious Automotive - National City / California
Beautiful White Southern California Luxury Economy Cpe w/Select-Shift Automatic Transmission PS Cold AC Excellent Running Economical 2.4 Liter VVT-i 4 Cylinder EFi Engine FACTORY SLIDING MOONROOF Tilt Wheel Cruise Control Power Windows Door Locks & Mirrors Factory Pioneer AM/FM Stereo Sound System w/CD Player Front Bucket Seats w/Center Console w/Cupholders & Floor-Mounted Transmission Shifter Fold-Flat Split 60/40 Rear Seats Retractable Rear Hatch Cover Custom White-Diamond Edition 17 Alloy Wheels w/Matching Set of Quality Falken ZIEX'' 215/45R 17 Performance Radial Tires Current Smog Certification & more; Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report w/Documented New Car Dealer Service & Maintenance Records; Excellent Value at Just $4375/Best; Financing Available; Trades & Credit Cards Accepted; For more information please call Kevin at (619) 985-6527 (Cell) or (619) 765-2321 (Office); To view more pictures and/or to apply for financing on-line please visit our website at www.presautoinc.com ... For fastest response and best service please call Kevin at (619) 985-6527. Thanks. ... OUR DEALERSHIP REMAINS OPEN DURING THE TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN FOR YOUR AUTOMOTIVE NEEDS
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Scion tC with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKDE167X90276804
Stock: 276804
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,180 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,599
CarMax Virginia Beach - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Virginia Beach / Virginia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in VA, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Scion tC with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKJF5C72FJ002028
Stock: 19165203
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 73,656 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,988$2,277 Below Market
Honda of Fayetteville - Fayetteville / Arkansas
This 2015 Scion tC 2dr 2dr Hatchback Automatic features a 2.5L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Blue with a Other interior. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Bucket Seats, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Driver Air Bag, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Auto-Off Headlights, Power Driver Mirror, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Cloth Seats, Compact Spare Tire, Rear Head Air Bag, Side Head Air Bag Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Scion tC with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKJF5C77FJ013610
Stock: J013610
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- used
2016 Scion tC51,585 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,989$1,172 Below Market
Heritage Toyota Catonsville - Catonsville / Maryland
Recent Arrival! Certified. *PANORAMIC SUNROOF*, *STAR SAFETY SYSTEM*, *HANDS FREE BLUETOOTH*, *PREMIUM SOUND*, *SPLIT FOLDING REAR SEAT*, *STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS*, *SPEED CONTROL*, *POWER PACKAGE*, *REMOTE KEY LESS ENTRY*, *ALLOY WHEELS*. CARFAX One-Owner. Magnetic Gray 2016 Scion tC FWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.5L I4 Dual VVT-i 23/31 City/Highway MPG Certification Program Details: Mile One Certified, this vehicle comes with a 12 month or 12,000 mile powertrain warranty. Buy with Confidence. *Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a dealer processing fee ($500 Maryland; not required by law); ($389 Pennsylvania). Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded from these offers. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
Dealer Review:
Our sale representative Mr. Powers was professional, friendly and worked with us to get the best price. I highly recommend Heritage Toyota of Catonsville for purchasing any Toyota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion tC with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKJF5C73GJ017249
Stock: 3U017249
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- used
2010 Scion tC120,058 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$7,695
Herrera Auto Sales - Los Angeles / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Scion tC with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKDE3B7XA0319690
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 68,341 miles
$11,895
Priority INFINITI of Greenbrier - Chesapeak / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion iM with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNKARJE4GJ503048
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2007 Scion tC128,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,400
Minnetonka Motors - Hopkins / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Scion tC with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKDE177570163242
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2008 Scion tC124,420 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,450
Korz Auto Farm - Kansas City / Kansas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Scion tC with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKDE167680221586
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 77,603 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$12,991
Lapin Motor Co. - Portland / Oregon
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Scion tC with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKJF5C72FJ003888
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2014 Scion tC66,954 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,975$1,256 Below Market
Wilson Auto Group - Flowood / Mississippi
This 2014 Scion tC in Gray features: FWD LOW MILEAGE!, LOCAL TRADE!, Buy Happy!...its the Wilson Way!.23/31 City/Highway MPG Awards:* 2014 IIHS Top Safety Pick, Top Safety Pick, Top Safety Pick+Come look it over in person at Wilson Auto Group on Lakeland Drive in Rankin County near Dogwood Festival Mall. Go to our website at https://www.wilsonautogroup.com Or call us right now at (601)914-4200 Buy HAPPY...its the Wilson Way!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Scion tC with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKJF5C79E3085248
Stock: K255887A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- used
2013 Scion tC100,344 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,983
AutoNation USA Katy - Houston / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Panoramic Roof This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. NOW and only at AutoNation USA Katy! We have a huge selection of CERTIFIED vehicles without inflated dealer prices! Why pay for big Mercedes, Ford, Dodge, Chevy ,Toyota and all others high prices when you can get an AutoNation USA KATY CERTIFIED vehicle backed by the LARGEST vehicle retailer in the WORLD!! CALL NOW: 832-739-6800 Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The Scion tC will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. More information about the 2013 Scion tC: The 2013 Scion tC is a car designed and marketed at younger buyers. It offers sporty performance while also rewarding drivers with decent fuel economy. The interior is second to none in terms of comfort and ergonomics, and the extensive array of factory accessories means the tC is basically a blank canvas that Scion encourages buyers to customize in to their liking. This model sets itself apart with Endlessly customizable, interior space and amenities, sporty character, and affordability AUTONATION USA KATY - WE WILL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS! TOP DOLLAR! 15625 KATY FREEWAY HOUSTON, TEXAS 77094 All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
One of the least stressful and seamless experiences I’ve had when purchasing a car. My awesome sales woman Karla was very patient, transparent, and professional with her service. It honestly felt like a friendly neighbor was helping me get a car, not an employee of a dealership. Thank you again to the great team at Autonation of Katy!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion tC with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKJF5C72D3057127
Stock: D3057127
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
