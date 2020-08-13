Used Scion Hatchback for Sale Near Me

436 listings
  • 2014 Scion xD in Black
    used

    2014 Scion xD

    94,522 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,546

    $1,152 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Scion xD in Gray
    used

    2010 Scion xD

    160,463 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2009 Scion tC in Silver
    used

    2009 Scion tC

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2012 Scion tC in White
    used

    2012 Scion tC

    89,934 miles

    $9,998

    Details
  • 2016 Scion iM in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Scion iM

    41,812 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,495

    $513 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Scion iM in Light Blue
    used

    2016 Scion iM

    20,773 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $14,995

    Details
  • 2008 Scion tC
    used

    2008 Scion tC

    179,403 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,950

    Details
  • 2009 Scion tC in White
    used

    2009 Scion tC

    148,495 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,375

    $789 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Scion tC in Gray
    used

    2015 Scion tC

    74,180 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,599

    Details
  • 2015 Scion tC in Light Blue
    used

    2015 Scion tC

    73,656 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,988

    $2,277 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Scion tC in Gray
    used

    2016 Scion tC

    51,585 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,989

    $1,172 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Scion tC
    used

    2010 Scion tC

    120,058 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $7,695

    Details
  • 2016 Scion iM in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Scion iM

    68,341 miles

    $11,895

    Details
  • 2007 Scion tC
    used

    2007 Scion tC

    128,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,400

    Details
  • 2008 Scion tC
    used

    2008 Scion tC

    124,420 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,450

    Details
  • 2015 Scion tC in Light Blue
    used

    2015 Scion tC

    77,603 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,991

    Details
  • 2014 Scion tC in Gray
    used

    2014 Scion tC

    66,954 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,975

    $1,256 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Scion tC in Gray
    used

    2013 Scion tC

    100,344 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,983

    Details

