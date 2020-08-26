Used Saturn SUV for Sale Near Me

Jeff Wyler Honda in Florence - Florence / Kentucky

CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 20935 miles below market average!Jeff Wyler Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles include a limited warranty which includes: * Free Carfax History Report * Comprehensive Mulit-Point Vehicle Inspection by our Certifed Service Technicians. * 6 Month / 6,000 Limited Warranty * 3 Day / 250 Miles Exchange Policy (see details below)19/26 City/Highway MPG The final price includes a $500 trade-in allowance. You must have owned or leased the vehicle for a minimum of 30 days. Vehicle must have a mutually agreed on value of $2,500 or greater. Residency restrictions may apply. See dealer for qualifications and complete details. Ask about available certifications.

I budgeted most of a day to shop for my latest car at Jeff Wyler Honda of Florence. I ended up with so much extra time -- and so many good endorphins -- that I went on a 10-mile run and still had to wait around for dinner. Beginning to end, it took about two and a half hours with test drive, trade-in, financing, cleaning the vehicle, cleaning out my old vehicle, and completing all of the required paperwork. I never waited, and my salesperson, Chad Jasper, planned the (otherwise unplanned) experience so well that there just wasn't downtime. Chad was a total pro in all phases of the encounter, from initial meeting, to showing vehicles that might fit my needs, to patiently explaining all of the features of my 2019 Passport. He even helped me clean out my old car, which was above and beyond. The entire team at Jeff Wyler Florence interacted with me at some point, congratulating me on my purchase, expressing what they liked about the Passport, explaining how much of an upgrade it would be over my previous vehicle. I felt like I was taking home a prized possession by the end, and that's a good feeling to have leaving a dealership. I don't think my experience could have been better or more painless.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2008 Saturn VUE XE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 26 Highway)

VIN: 3GSCL33P78S617788

Stock: 2243678A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-15-2020