Used Saturn SUV for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 144,797 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
Best Auto Buy - Las Vegas / Nevada
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Saturn VUE Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GSCL93Z89S566629
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 113,699 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,365
Jeff Wyler Honda in Florence - Florence / Kentucky
CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 20935 miles below market average!Jeff Wyler Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles include a limited warranty which includes: * Free Carfax History Report * Comprehensive Mulit-Point Vehicle Inspection by our Certifed Service Technicians. * 6 Month / 6,000 Limited Warranty * 3 Day / 250 Miles Exchange Policy (see details below)19/26 City/Highway MPG The final price includes a $500 trade-in allowance. You must have owned or leased the vehicle for a minimum of 30 days. Vehicle must have a mutually agreed on value of $2,500 or greater. Residency restrictions may apply. See dealer for qualifications and complete details. Ask about available certifications.
Dealer Review:
I budgeted most of a day to shop for my latest car at Jeff Wyler Honda of Florence. I ended up with so much extra time -- and so many good endorphins -- that I went on a 10-mile run and still had to wait around for dinner. Beginning to end, it took about two and a half hours with test drive, trade-in, financing, cleaning the vehicle, cleaning out my old vehicle, and completing all of the required paperwork. I never waited, and my salesperson, Chad Jasper, planned the (otherwise unplanned) experience so well that there just wasn't downtime. Chad was a total pro in all phases of the encounter, from initial meeting, to showing vehicles that might fit my needs, to patiently explaining all of the features of my 2019 Passport. He even helped me clean out my old car, which was above and beyond. The entire team at Jeff Wyler Florence interacted with me at some point, congratulating me on my purchase, expressing what they liked about the Passport, explaining how much of an upgrade it would be over my previous vehicle. I felt like I was taking home a prized possession by the end, and that's a good feeling to have leaving a dealership. I don't think my experience could have been better or more painless.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Saturn VUE XE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GSCL33P78S617788
Stock: 2243678A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 182,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,990
Kals Kars Company - Wadena / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Saturn VUE XE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GSCL33P59S523510
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 131,882 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,080
Honda Marysville - Marysville / Ohio
*DESIRABLE FEATURES:* CLEAN CARFAX, REMOTE START, REAR HEAT / AC, AWD, 3RD ROW SEAT, ALLOY WHEELS, KEYLESS ENTRY.*SERVICE & MAINTENANCE COMPLETED:* Stock# 7J109472 FEATURES NO LESS THAN $475 IN PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE & SAFETY EQUIPMENT UPGRADES. Specifically this Honda Marysville 2007 Saturn Outlook reconditioning process Included: Performed a Complete Inside & Out Vehicle Detail, Performed complete used car vehicle inspection, and Performed oil and filter change!Of all the used cars for sale in Ohio this all wheel drive 2007 Saturn Outlook XE features an impressive 3.60 Engine with a Midnight Blue Exterior with a Black Fabric Interior. With only 131,882 miles this 2007 Saturn Outlook is your best buy in Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This 2007 Saturn Outlook represents one of many of Honda Marysville used vehicles for sale in Columbus, OH and includes: AM/FM Stereo, Outside Temperature Gauge, Single-Disc CD Player*STOCK# 7J109472* Honda Marysville has this 2007 Saturn Outlook XE ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Honda Marysville will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Honda Marysville today at *(888) 639-8830 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2007 Saturn Outlook XE! Honda Marysville of Marysville, Dublin, Urbana, Lima, Delaware, Marion, OH. You can also visit us at, 640 Coleman's Blvd Marysville OH, 43040 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 22.0 Highway MPG and 16.0 City MPG! This Saturn Outlook comes Factory equipped with an impressive 3.60 engine, an automatic transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Heated Mirrors, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Traction Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Disc Brakes, Telescoping Wheel, Cruise Control, Intermittent Wipers, Rear Window Wiper, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Tachometer, Trip Computer, Power Steering*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Marysville, Dublin, Urbana, Lima, Delaware, Marion, OH used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Marysville, OH dealership over these interior options: Bucket Seats, Air Conditioning, Illuminated entry, Rear Reading Lamps, Rear Seat Center Armrest, Tilt Steering Wheel, Vanity Mirrors, Rear Window Defroster, Split Folding Rear Seat, Center Arm Rest, Reading Light(s)*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* Whether driving to From New Albany to Westerville, you'll arrive in style with exterior options like: Color Matched Bumpers, Auto Headlamp, Spoiler / Ground Effects*SAFETY OPTIONS:* If you're making a cross-town Columbus commute from Worthington to Grove City, you'll enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Delay-off headlights, Dual Air Bags, Anti-Lock Brakes, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Front Side Air Bags, Passenger Air Bag Sensor*Used Cars Columbus Ohio:* with over 376 Honda used cars for sale at our Columbus, OH Honda dealership. Honda Marysville has the used cars Columbus, Ohio shoppers trust for safety, reliability and service.*Bluetooth may not work with all mobile phones
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saturn Outlook XE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZEV13727J109472
Stock: 7J109472
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-26-2020
- 209,374 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,500
Armbruster Chevrolet Buick - Falls City / Nebraska
Contact Armbruster Motor Company today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2008 Saturn VUE XR. This Saturn VUE XR is an incredibly versatile vehicle that is a 'must have' for any family. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Saturn VUE XR is the one! This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. More information about the 2008 Saturn VUE: The base 2008 Saturn Vue XE with, in front-wheel drive, represents a particularly strong value, with its wide range of standard features and economical engine, while the Vue Green Line will appeal to those who want to make an eco-friendly statement. It carries an EPA fuel economy rating of 25 city, 32 highway--the best of any sport-utility vehicle for 2008--and it's also quite affordably priced, starting at less than $25,000. In general, the Vue has a nice, controlled ride and good carlike handling, matched with an especially roomy interior and good towing ability for its size. Strengths of this model include controlled ride, fuel economy (XE and Green Line), standard safety equipment, New look, extensive cargo space, and towing stability feature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Saturn VUE XR with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GSCL53708S684308
Stock: 2022
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 124,322 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,260
Toyota Bountiful - Bountiful / Utah
*DESIRED FEATURES:* HEATED SEATS, LEATHER SEATS, ON*STAR, FOG LAMPS, ALLOY WHEELS, KEYLESS ENTRY.This awesome 2004 Saturn VUE V6 is priced below KBB Market Value!This 2004 Saturn VUE V6 features a *Silver Exterior with a Grey Interior* and has only 124,322 miles. Toyota Bountiful proudly serves Bountiful, Salt Lake City & Farmington, UT area Pre-Owned shoppers.*TECHNOLOGY & INTERIOR FEATURES:* This Saturn VUE Includes, Anti Theft System, Aftermarket Anti Theft System, AM/FM Stereo, Outside Temperature Gauge, Single-Disc CD Player along with Power Tilt/Sliding Sunroof, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Compass, Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Air Conditioning, Split Folding Rear Seat, Vanity Mirrors, Reading Light(s), Tilt Steering Wheel, Rear Window Defroster*SAFETY & ECONOMY FEATURES:* Includes Speed Sensitive Steering, Dual Air Bags, Delay-off headlights, Anti-Lock Brakes, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror. Plus EPA rated fuel economy of 0.0 highway, 0.0 City (Based on EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, etc.)*CONTACT US:* Call (888) 470-9126 or stop by Toyota Bountiful located at 2380 S Hwy 89.Delivery to door for Test Drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Saturn VUE with Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZCZ53404S853943
Stock: 4S853943
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- used
2002 Saturn VUE219,447 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$2,500
Haley Auto Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Farmville / Virginia
ATTN: Please read CAREFULLY. Mechanic’s Special Vehicle. THIS VEHICLE FAILS HALEY’S INTERNAL INSPECTION PROCESS. This vehicle is in need of immediate mechanical and/or body repairs. These repairs vary from vehicle to vehicle in severity but could include ENGINE and/or TRANSMISSION REPLACEMENT. Our certified technicians have deemed this vehicle unfit to make it through Haley’s rigorous multipoint inspection. As a result, this vehicle is subject to wholesale auction. Prior to this vehicle’s release at auction, Haley is offering this vehicle to the general public at a reduced price. We recommend you to have an independent mechanic come here and look at this vehicle PRIOR to your purchase. This vehicle is sold AS IS, WHERE IS, HOW IS. There are NO Warranties expressed or implied.All sales are FINAL. No return policy applies to this Vehicle. CASH sales only. ---Vehicle located at Haley of Farmville, 1906 S. MAIN ST. FARMVILLE, VA 23901. 434-392-8166
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Saturn VUE with Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer, Alarm.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZCZ23D12S819280
Stock: P17562A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 192,729 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$5,500
John & Sons Auto Sales - Grand Rapids / Michigan
2009 Saturn Outlook 3.6L AWD. Cloth interior 3rd row seating keyless entry rear climate controls automatic headlights steering wheel mounted controls cruise control AUX phone connection. Mileage: 192729We’re located right off U.S 131 5 minutes away from downtown Grand Rapids - 1154 Grandville Ave SW Grand Rapids MI 49503. Phone # 616-245-2153Visit John & Sons Auto Sales online at johnandsonsauto.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 616-245-2153 today to schedule your test drive.WARRANTY: This vehicle does qualify for the purchase of an optional warranty.SORRY WE DO NOT FINANCE. Since 1947 our small family-owned dealership has been giving our customers great deals and friendly service. We proudly serve Grand Rapids Kalamazoo Holland Muskegon Rockford Big Rapids Lansing and Grand Haven. Se Habla Espanol! Find us at JOHNANDSONSAUTO.COM
Dealer Review:
I just bought a Toyota Corolla from Ed. I would recommend them to anyone! Ed is so honest. I usually hate dealing with car dealers, but I am so happy with them. They were very decent to work with...I did not feel I was being taken advantage of like so many car salesmen. He was very fair. I would buy another car from him in a heartbeat in the future. Very trustworthly, and that says a lot about a persons character! Thanks again for the smooth purchase!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Saturn Outlook XE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZEV13D49J118781
Stock: 1990
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 168,817 miles
$5,850
Temecula Hyundai - Temecula / California
Clean CARFAX. This Vehicle is Located at: Temecula Hyundai, 27430 Ynez Road, Temecula, California 92591. Dealer Installed accessories are optional and may be purchased for an additional charge.All prices subject to government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge.While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where some of the factory rebates, incentives, options or vehicle features may be listed incorrectly as we get data from multiple data sources. PLEASE MAKE SURE to confirm the details of this vehicle (such as what factory rebates you may or may not qualify for) with the dealer to ensure its accuracy. Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Saturn VUE with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZCZ63414S820200
Stock: P3920A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-31-2020
- used
2005 Saturn VUE210,039 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$1,995$1,445 Below Market
Kia of Bradley - Bradley / Illinois
Cruise Control Side Airbags Power Mirrors CD Player
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Saturn VUE with Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZCZ53495S812051
Stock: K13204A1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 153,922 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,999
Metropolitan Ford - Eden Prairie / Minnesota
CARFAX 1-Owner. XR trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 24 MPG Hwy/16 MPG City! Third Row Seat, Aluminum Wheels, Trailer Hitch, Satellite Radio, Captains Chairs, Onboard Communications System, Dual Zone A/C, Rear Air, TRAILERING PACKAGE. CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Rear Air, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C. Rear Spoiler, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control. OPTION PACKAGES: SEATING, 7-PASSENGER (2-2-3 SEATING CONFIGURATION) includes front row captains chairs, (AQ4) second-row captains chairs with Smart Slide and third row flat-folding 60/40 bench seat, TRAILERING PACKAGE includes (V08) heavy-duty engine cooling system and (VR2) trailer hitch, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, FWD (STD), AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH MP3 COMPATIBLE CD PLAYER seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, Radio Data System (RDS), speed-compensated volume and TheftLock (STD), ENGINE, 3.6L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V6 (Dual exhaust: 275 hp (205kW) @ 6600 rpm, 251 lb-ft of torque (340 N-m) @ 3200 rpm.) (STD). Saturn XR with Carbon Flash exterior and Black interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 275 HP at 6600 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Consumer Guide Best Buy SUV. Edmunds.com's review says provides just about everything you'll need from a large crossover SUV. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 24 MPG Hwy. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner WHO WE ARE: Metropolitan Ford Of Eden Prairie in Eden Prairie, MN treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations Pricing analysis performed on 8/26/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Saturn Outlook XR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZER23738J168011
Stock: 201835A8
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 167,436 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,000$803 Below Market
Indy Honda - Indianapolis / Indiana
Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! SOLD AS IT WAS TRADED IN! AS IS!!, 115-Volt 3-Prong Household-Style Power Outlet, 4-Way Power Passenger Seat Adjuster, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster w/Memory, AM/FM Stereo w/CD/DVD Player/DVD-Navigation, Body-Color Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Mirrors, Bose Surround Sound Audio Package, Compass, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Enhanced Convenience Package, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Low tire pressure warning, Memory Package, Outside temperature display, Power door mirrors, Power Windows, Rear Audio System Controls, Rear-View Camera System, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, XM Radio. 2009 Saturn OUTLOOK Garnet FWD XR 4D Sport Utility 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 SIDI VVTWelcome to Indy Honda, your source for Honda in Indianapolis. Our massive selection of new and used Hondas is conveniently located on the south side of Indianapolis, IN. We love Honda here, in fact, we love it so much that we put it in our name. Not only did we put it in our name, but we flooded our lot with every Honda that your heart could desire. Whether you want something new, or a reliable car with a few miles under its belt, we got you covered. If it is quality Honda service that you are looking for, then you really come to the right place. We don’t just want to be your car dealership. At Indy Honda we want to be your car dealership for life. When you drive off our lot, our work is not yet done. At Indy Honda our customers always come first, that is why you will not find us pushing you into a car or into service that you don’t want or are uncomfortable with. Indy Honda. New Used Preowned Advertised price is subject to reconditioning costs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Saturn Outlook XR with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZER23D59J214185
Stock: P6160A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 171,982 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,910
Randy Wise Chevrolet - Flint / Michigan
2004 Saturn VUE, 2.2L I4 MPI DOHC, FWD, PERFECT CARFAX, 16' Steel Wheels, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, Cruise Control, Dual front impact airbags, Front Bucket Seats, Power Package, Power Windows, Split folding rear seat, Tilt steering wheel. 22/28 City/Highway MPG REASONS YOU SHOULD MAKE THE WISE CHOICE: 1) A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau 2) We recondition ALL vehicles to Certified Standards 3) We WILL show you the Car Fax 4) We have LIVE MARKET PRICING 5) Our prices are the SAME on the lot as they are on the Internet 6) We offer a FREE PRICE CHECK on every used vehicle in stock 7) Our Sales Staff is paid to HELP you purchase a vehicle NOT to sell you one. Stop by or call today 989-288-2666.
Dealer Review:
Heather did a fantastic job! She was able to get me out of my lease early and into my dream SUV! It acomidates the whole family even my grandkids!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Saturn VUE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZCZ33D94S804857
Stock: DX1104A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- used
2007 Saturn VUE76,851 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,000$495 Below Market
Carbone Nissan - Yorkville / New York
Please call Douglas Risucci or Joe Curri at (315) 624-0402 Or Visit us at 4965 Commercial Dr. Yorkville NY 13495.Repair Order Available!, Fully Inspected, Fully Detailed, Excellent Service History, Local Trade, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Chrome Package, Comfort Package, Front Fog Lamps, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Manual Driver Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Polar White 2007 Saturn VUE V6 AWD 5-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 MPI SOHC 24VRecent Arrival! Odometer is 59515 miles below market average! Some of our Pre-Owned vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle’s unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/ALL WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED FRONT SEATS, KEYLESS ENTRY, 25 MPG Highway, ALLOY WHEELS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saturn VUE with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZCZ63457S837831
Stock: N84500A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- used
2006 Saturn VUE151,049 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,952$475 Below Market
21st Century Auto Sales - Blackfoot / Idaho
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Saturn VUE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZCZ33D56S833629
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2007 Saturn VUE154,905 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,245
Copple Chevrolet GMC - Louisville / Nebraska
2007 Saturn VUE V6 3.5L V6 MPI SOHC 24V FWD 5-Speed Automatic POWER SUNROOF/MOONROOF, NON-SMOKER, LOCAL TRADE. THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH THE FOLLOWING FEATURES AND OPTIONS : ** Chrome Package (Front Fog Lamps), Comfort Package (6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, and Manual Driver Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster), 16' Alloy Wheels, 17' Alloy Wheels, 4.06 Axle Ratio, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Chrome Roof-Mounted Luggage Rack Side Rails, Compass, Copernicus Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Emergency communication system: OnStar, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Carpeted Floor Mats, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Side-Impact Head Curtain Airbags, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, and Variably intermittent wipers. Visit us at www.copplecars.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saturn VUE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZCZ53477S805277
Stock: 17682
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 147,184 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,689
Community Motor Buick Chevrolet - Cedar Falls / Iowa
This Saturn VUE has great equipment and many features including, *Heated Seats, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Hands-Free, Moonroof/Sunroof, Power Seat, Leather Seats, Keyless Entry, On-Star, Great Vehicle History, One Owner, 178 Point Inspection By Factory Certified Technicians, 3.6L V6 SFI, Gray w/Leather-Appointed Seat Trim. Techno Gray 2008 Saturn VUE XR FWD 4D Sport Utility 3.6L V6 SFI Come see why more people choose our Community!*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Saturn VUE XR with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GSCL53718S728185
Stock: PR19083B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- used
2003 Saturn VUE85,433 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,999
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2003 Saturn Vue 4dr VUE AWD Automatic V6 features a 3.0L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Silver with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, 12v Power Outlet, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Saturn VUE with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZCZ63B03S895919
Stock: YC-895919
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Saturn searches:
Related Saturn info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2015
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2017
- Used Mazda CX-5
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2020 Toyota RAV4
- Honda Accord 2020
- 2020 Honda CR-V
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2020 Camry
- 2020 Charger
Vehicle rankings by type
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Chevrolet Blazer Lease Deals
- Jeep Wrangler Lease Deals
- Ford Mustang Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Corvette Lease Deals
- Kia Telluride Lease Deals
- Mazda CX-5 Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Tahoe Lease Deals
- Toyota Rav4 Lease Deals
- Honda CR-V Lease Deals
- Ford Explorer Lease Deals