Used Saturn SUV for Sale Near Me

147 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Showing 1 - 18 out of 147 listings
  • 2009 Saturn VUE Hybrid
    used

    2009 Saturn VUE Hybrid

    144,797 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2008 Saturn VUE XE in Red
    used

    2008 Saturn VUE XE

    113,699 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,365

    Details
  • 2009 Saturn VUE XE in Gray
    used

    2009 Saturn VUE XE

    182,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,990

    Details
  • 2007 Saturn Outlook XE in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Saturn Outlook XE

    131,882 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $6,080

    Details
  • 2008 Saturn VUE XR in Red
    used

    2008 Saturn VUE XR

    209,374 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,500

    Details
  • 2004 Saturn VUE in Silver
    used

    2004 Saturn VUE

    124,322 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,260

    Details
  • 2002 Saturn VUE in White
    used

    2002 Saturn VUE

    219,447 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,500

    Details
  • 2009 Saturn Outlook XE
    used

    2009 Saturn Outlook XE

    192,729 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,500

    Details
  • 2004 Saturn VUE in Silver
    used

    2004 Saturn VUE

    168,817 miles

    $5,850

    Details
  • 2005 Saturn VUE in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Saturn VUE

    210,039 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,995

    $1,445 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Saturn Outlook XR in Black
    used

    2008 Saturn Outlook XR

    153,922 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2009 Saturn Outlook XR
    used

    2009 Saturn Outlook XR

    167,436 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,000

    $803 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Saturn VUE in Silver
    used

    2004 Saturn VUE

    171,982 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,910

    Details
  • 2007 Saturn VUE in White
    used

    2007 Saturn VUE

    76,851 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,000

    $495 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Saturn VUE in Silver
    used

    2006 Saturn VUE

    151,049 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,952

    $475 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Saturn VUE in Gray
    used

    2007 Saturn VUE

    154,905 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,245

    Details
  • 2008 Saturn VUE XR in Gray
    used

    2008 Saturn VUE XR

    147,184 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,689

    Details
  • 2003 Saturn VUE in Silver
    used

    2003 Saturn VUE

    85,433 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,999

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Saturn searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 147 listings
  1. Home
  2. Used Cars For Sale
  3. Used Saturn For Sale
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Saturn
SUV
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Saturn info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model

Hot new vehicles