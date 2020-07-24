Used Saturn Coupe for Sale Near Me
- 82,918 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,500
Tate Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Frederick - Frederick / Maryland
NOBODY has WHAT TATE has! This 2006 Chili Pepper Red Saturn ION 2 FWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: 4 DOOR CONVENIENCE WITH THE STYLISH COUPE LOOK! RECENT TRADE-IN! MARYLAND STATE INSPECTION, LOW MILES! Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 38792 miles below market average! 24/32 City/Highway MPG Buying made easy. Come in Early for our fast and efficient process, (before noon!) Come in for a look and drive. Appointments encouraged but not required. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Saturn ION 2 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8AN15F66Z102541
Stock: 20083A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 168,429 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,994
Dutchs Ford - Mount Sterling / Kentucky
15" Steel Wheels, 16" Alloy Wheels, 4 Speakers, 4-Speaker Extended Range Sound System Feature, AM/FM radio, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cruise Control, Deluxe Front Bucket Seats, Driver & Front Passenger Maplights, Driver door bin, Driver Side Manual Seat Height Adjuster, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Front & Rear Carpeted Floormats, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front Manual Air Conditioning, Front wheel independent suspension, ION 2 Cloth Seat Trim, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power Windows, Preferred Package, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Spoiler, Rear window defroster, Remote Keyless Entry w/Alarm, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Temperature & Compass, Tilt steering wheel, Travel Package, Variably intermittent wipers.Pacific Blue 2006 Saturn 4D Coupe ION 2 ECOTEC 2.2L I4 MPI DOHC 16V FWDClick the Autocheck button for a FREE full history report on any of ANY of our vehicles, courtesy of Dutch's Auto!Get the deal that you deserve at Dutch's!!!
Dealer Review:
Salesman responded to a message late Friday night, we met up with him Sat. morning. Took vehicle for a ride, sat talked for some time about multiple subjects even with the owner also, made a deal and purchased it. Left Very Happy and with a Full tank of fuel! Thanks so much! Couldn't ask for a better experience and Nicer people!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Saturn ION 2 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Sunroof/Moonroof, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8AN15F16Z173162
Stock: 173162
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 174,518 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,488
Bickmore Auto Sales - Gresham / Oregon
WELCOME TO BICKMORE AUTO SALESCOME AND CHECK OUT OUR BIG VARIETY OF VEHICALS LIKE THIS 2006 SATURN ION!CALL OR COME ON IN TODAY AND COME TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE BEFORE IT'S GONE!!!SEE WHY PEOPLE SAY IT IS EASY TO BUY AT BICKMORE AUTO SALES FINANCING AVAILABLE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT! 503-328-98102020 E. POWELL BLVDGRESHAM, OR, 97080WWW.BICKMOREAUTO.COM BICKMORE AUTO SALES DA9720CUDL AUTHORIZED DEALER (CREDIT UNION DIRECT LENDING)1ST TIME BUYER PROGRAM AVAILABLEOVER 30 1 OWNER'S IN STOCK!WE HAVE AN (A) RATING WITH BBB! (BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU)
Dealer Review:
We had a wonderful experience at bickmore auto. Michael was so helpful and went above and beyond to help use get into the vehicle that we wanted. I will be referring everyone i know to Bickmore!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Saturn ION 3 with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Sunroof/Moonroof, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8AW15B66Z124663
Stock: 9178
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 126,802 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,450
Riverton Elko Buick Chevrolet GMC - Elko / Nevada
New Price! Blue 2002 Saturn SC1 FWD 5-Speed Manual with Overdrive 1.9L 4-Cylinder SOHC SMPI AS-IS, NO INSPECTION. 28/40 City/Highway MPG
Dealer Review:
CK, Kevin and Bill are awesome!! They got us a smokin hot deal on this new truck and we walked out of their the new owners!! We are so pleased with all of them and we thank them for all their hard work!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Saturn S-Series SC1 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZN12842Z303860
Stock: 19G130D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-12-2020
- 115,113 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,900
Hagerstown Ford - Hagerstown / Maryland
2005 Saturn ION 2 2 FWDAS IS VEHICLE SOLD OUT OF STATE CUSTOMER UNDERSTANDS THIS VEHICLE IS COMPLETELY OUT OF WARRANTY. CUSTOMER ALSO UNDERSTANDS THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD WITH ABSOLUTELY NO WARRANTY OR GAURANTEE FROM HAGERSTOWN FORD. CUSTOMER TAKES FULL RESPONSIBILITY TO GET VEHICLE INSPECTED IN THEIR RESIDENTIAL STATE (WHICH IS NOT MARYLAND). THE CUSTOMER UNDERSTANDS IF THE MOTOR BLOWS UP, OR THE TRANSMISSION LOCKS UP ON THEIR WAY HOME, HAGERSTOWN FORD HAS ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATION TO REPAIR OR SHARE IN THE COST OF REPAIRS. CUSTOMER ALSO UNDERSTANDS IF THEIR HOME STATE REQUIRES ANY REPAIRS WHATSOEVER TO GET THIS VEHICLE INSPECTED, THE CUSTOMER IS RESPONSIBLE TO PAY FOR THOSE COSTS!
Dealer Review:
I received great service during the difficult Covid-19 crisis. They arranged for me to test drive my F150 in a save manner and were great to work with.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Saturn ION 2 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8AN12F25Z141792
Stock: X53046A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 171,964 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,200
Suburban Ford of Sterling Heights - Sterling Heights / Michigan
Black 2005 Saturn ION 2 FWD 5-Speed Manual with Overdrive ECOTEC 2.2L I4 SMPI DOHC **WHOLESALE PRICING TO THE PUBLIC** Recent Arrival! 26/35 City/Highway MPG
Dealer Review:
I couldn't be any happier with Nicole, Michael and Jim. They know how to treat people right!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Saturn ION 2 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8AM12F45Z117934
Stock: AP29057A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 106,707 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,300
National Car Mart - Cleveland / Ohio
We have been Cleveland's leading Independent dealership for over 50 years. Every vehicle we sell has been safety inspected and serviced and is ready for immediate delivery. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. If you are interested in this vehicle, it is our suggestion that you contact us at your earliest convenience, as we do turn our inventory very quickly.
Dealer Review:
The best dealership I ever saw my life trust me thanks everyone special Chris he is a wonderful guy also the manger the financial guy thanks all by mohamed shirelle
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saturn ION 2 with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8AM15F37Z180327
Stock: 02727
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 121,027 miles
$4,639
Mile High Acura - Denver / Colorado
New Price! Clean CARFAX.LOW MILES!, CLEAN CARFAX, VALUE VEHICLE!, ION 2, 4D Coupe, ECOTEC 2.2L I4 SMPI DOHC, 5-Speed Manual with Overdrive, Polar White.Located in Denver CO, and also serving Aurora, Parker, Highlands Ranch, Castle Rock, Littleton, Lakewood, Englewood, Lone Tree, Boulder, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins, Centennial, and Golden. All prices include Dealer and Handling of $599.
Dealer Review:
I bought my vehicle and the service was excellent. highly recommend this dealership and ask for Matt Heintz! great and easy to work with. Love my new car!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Saturn ION 2 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8AM12F34Z165827
Stock: 19750A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 225,388 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$2,250
M & M Car Sales - Madison Heights / Michigan
ECONOMY PRICED SATURN SC-1 - - GREAT LITTLE GAS SAVER SPECIAL - - AUTOMATIC - - Great vehicle. Will get you where you need to be! PERFECT TRANSPORTATION - - M&M Carsales have been in business over 40 years. We specialize in financing vehicles under $10,000. Good or Bad credit we can help. The number one used car dealer in the new Downtown district - Stop in and see why!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Saturn S-Series SC1 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZP12852Z143160
Stock: 28859
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 130,201 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,599
FIAT of Metro East - Fairview Heights / Illinois
Public Wholesale Cars are sold "As Is" and do not have any implied warranty at all. You are purchasing these vehicles just like another used car dealer would purchase it. This means Lou fusz Alfa Romeo and Fiat in no way warranties any type of mechanical failure after the sale transaction is complete. These vehicles have not had any type of mechanical inspection done by Lou Fusz Alfa Romeo and Fiat. For customers wanting some type of warranty available on a user car Lou Fusz Alfa Romeo and Fiat offers a complete selection of late model inventory.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Saturn ION 2 with Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8AM12F44Z179154
Stock: G18751XP
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 118,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,999
Essig Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Aledo / Illinois
Recent Arrival! 1999 Saturn SC1 Gold 2D Coupe, 1.9L I4 SMPI 8V, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Gold, Tan Cloth. Located in Aledo Illinois, Essig Motors has been family owned and operated since 1989. Owner Jim Essig's experience in the auto industry began in 1975 working for his father's dealership in Washington, Illinois. We are honored to serve Mercer county, surrounding areas, and our growing online community with new, certified pre-owned, pre-owned, and also new and pre-owned commercial vehicles. Essig Motors offers an exceptional selection of new cars, trucks and SUVs including Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge and Ram. Our knowledgeable, friendly sales staff is here to answer your questions and help you find the vehicle that meets your needs today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Saturn S-Series SC1.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZP1285XZ256369
Stock: 9956369
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 121,461 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,500
Cable Dahmer Chevrolet - Independence / Missouri
Come in today and experience the Cable Dahmer difference! This vehicle is located at Cable - Dahmer Chevrolet Inc! Call for a free test drive in this 2007 Saturn ION. FWD 2007 Saturn ION 3 16" Machined Face Aluminum Wheels, 4-Speaker Coaxial Audio System Feature, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/MP3 Playback, Driver & Front Passenger Interior Map Lights, Power Sunroof, Remote Keyless Entry, Tilt steering wheel. Contact us online or give us a call at (866) 650-1809 to have your questions answered, obtain a price quote for this vehicle, or schedule your test drive today!
Dealer Review:
After a horrible experience with this dealership on the purchase of a used vehicle, I sent an email to Marty Dahmer, GM and got zero response. This just solidified my feelings about this dealership. It is mismanaged and they don't care about anything but their bottom line. Customer Service is severly lacking We were warned not to buy from them, but we didn't listen. Our mistake. We purchased a used GMC truck and the dealer agreed to fix a few things. In addition, we purchased a Total Protection Packages and asked for the windows to be tinted.. We were told to bring the unit in on Monday morning. It should only take a couple days they said, but we will get it back to you by Friday. (We had informed them that we had a camping trip planned and needed the truck.) Every time I called Service, beginning on Wednesday, for an update I was told someone would call me back and they never did (at least 6 times and that is being generous). I finally got one guy on the phone who said he had been waiting for 2 days for the sales department to call him back. I found this odd since the sales department is literally across the parking lot and there should be a manager onsite at all times. He also informed me nothing had been done but the window tint. I got upset and called back asking for the used car manager. When I called and asked for the Used Car Manager, I assuming I was getting Alex as that is how he introduced himself the day we purchased the truck. I told whomever answered the phone that I did not want to pay for a loaner vehicle (only free for 2 days) and thought if it was going to take more than 2 days, they need to cover the cost.. He said no problem. This may have been Alex, I have no idea. When I called back again on Thursday and asked for the Used Car Manager again, assuming again that I would get Alex, I got Tyler or Taylor whom I could not confirm was a sales manager at all. He also said he would call me back and didn’t. I called him again about an hour or so later…this time he was rude. I asked him to connect me to whomever I spoke to earlier. He said, who was it? I said, the Used Car Manager. He said he was a used car manager. I asked, how many managers do they need?? (This is a very good question considering this whole mess.) He said there are 4 of us, your truck will be ready Friday. I said ok, but I need to know who I talked to because he said he would not be charging me for the loaner car. His response was “Your truck will be ready Friday.” I explained that he already said that, but we are getting jacked around and now our truck has been sitting there 4 days and you’ve done next to nothing. His response, “Your truck will be ready Friday.” I called my husband who is out on the road and told him the situation. He had Alex's cell number and gave him a call. Alex said the issue was that the GM plant was on strike and it was hard to get parts. (The only part they need is the grill piece which we would have gladly come back for). He then told my husband that the wheel caps that were in the back seat didn’t go with that truck and he would give us his employee discount to buy new ones. My husband told him they were pictured on vehicle on their website. Alex said he couldn’t see that picture because the truck was sold and removed from the website. Luckily he had taken a screenshot. I provided this explanation and the screen shot to Marty Dahmer in an email. The picture of the truck that was displayed on their website does in fact show the wheel caps and the vehicle was sold with wheel caps and we expected them on the truck for no additional cost to us. Noon: Friday - they have had the truck for 4 1/2 days. My husband and I bought this truck to pull out camper. We had a trip planned for 2 months for that weekend and planned to leave Friday afternoon. Remember I was told repeatedly that my vehicle would be ready Friday? Service department has no idea what is going on with my truck and says they will call me back. Guess what? Nobody called me back. I finally went up to the dealership and asked the service desk what is going on with my truck. The service guy says, I think it’s done, I just need to talk to Cole. (who the xxxx is Cole?) He sends Alex out, who tells me all they have left to do is the Finishing Touch (the most time consuming part of the service request) and it will be ready Saturday. He fed me the same line of garbage I’ve been hearing for 5 days and I told him I was disgusted with all of them and stormed out. We had to cancel our plans. Alex called my husband to apologize and offered us a free oil change. Really? Did you happen to notice that we have free oil changes already in our contract? My husband said he’d rather just cancel the deal and get his truck back…he and his family has been a customer of Cable Dahmer since the late 80s and is beyond disappointed. We picked the truck up on Saturday when they finished applying the protection packages. We still don't have the wheel caps or the key to unlock the lugs. They said they were on order. Alex hid from us when we came in and someone else, yet another sales manager offered his apologies. They said they filled the truck up with gas for us which was more xxxxxxxx because my husband had filled it up on Saturday and drove only about 60 miles before we dropped it off.. I returned the loaner car to the sales department (gave the key to the salesman) and told them we were not paying for it or filling it with gas. They called us 2 days later asking where the keys were to the loaner car. Are the employees at this dealership really this incompetent?? Literally every step of the way was a fiasco. This website allows me to select the employees we worked with during this transaction. Unfortunately, it's not up to day because the only name we could find was Marty Dahmer. Again, I emailed Marty Dahmer, even called to confirm I had the correct email address, but he never responded. He is the General Manager...how can he take all these complaints so lightly. Like I said, multiple people warned us not to buy from this dealership stating they don't care about the customer. I have to concur. This is by far the worst car buying experience we have ever had.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saturn ION 3 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Sunroof/Moonroof, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8AW15F17Z143688
Stock: D97775A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 96,615 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,750
Royal Moore Buick GMC - Hillsboro / Oregon
> WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC!!! >*** THIS CAR NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY, ON-SITE PURCHASE ONLY! Royal Moore Auto center is not able to offer financing on these pre-Wholesale vehicles. Due to the COVID 19 Virus, the normal auto auctions that we sell our vehicles deemed to not be 'front line' and 'retail' ready, are closed. Royal Moore Auto Center will now make these vehicles available to the public. These vehicles have NOT been inspected by the Royal Moore Auto Center because they do not meet our requirements and therefore may, and usually do, need repairs. The Customer will pay ALL costs for ANY repairs. The Customer understands that Royal Moore Auto Center is NOT obligated to make any repairs regardless of any oral statement about these vehicles. The Customer understands that the vehicle is being purchased ' AS IS' AND WITH NO WARRANTIES OR GUARANTEES. 2001 Saturn SC1 Clean CARFAX. 26/36 City/Highway MPG Tax, Title, Registration, $150.00 Documentation Fee, and any optional dealer installed accessories are not included in this price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Saturn S-Series SC1 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZP14891Z305187
Stock: T8371A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 183,438 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,950
Doug Justus Auto Center - Louisville / Tennessee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Saturn S-Series SC1 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZN12881Z208376
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,139 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,999
AutoNation Honda Renton - Renton / Washington
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires and new battery! Anti-Lock Brake System (Abs) 15" Special Alloy Wheels Rear Spoiler Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
Nhat was very helpful and informative.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Saturn S-Series SC2 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZR12791Z113188
Stock: 1Z113188
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-13-2020
- 110,281 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,677
Castle Buick GMC - North Riverside / Illinois
CASTLE BUICK GMC, **NORTH RIVERSIDE ILLINOIS, **MILES ONLY 110281, **CLEAN AUTOCHECK, **CLOTH SEATS. Odometer is 34773 miles below market average! Silver Nickel 2005 Saturn ION 2 FWD Hydra-Matic 4-Speed Automatic ECOTEC 2.2L I4 SMPI DOHC24/32 City/Highway MPGWelcome to Castle Buick GMC Welcome to Castle Buick GMC! At Castle Buick GMC, we take pride in being a locally-owned, trusted member of the North Riverside community. For many years, North Riverside, Cicero, and Chicago neighbors have come to us for a trustworthy and attentive car buying event. To see why hundreds buy their Buick GMC from us every year, stop by our Castle Buick GMC or experience our Buick GMC car inventory digitally. Castle Buick GMC is a quality used dealership that's proud to have a huge selection of used, certified and pre-owned vehicles for North Riverside customers to test drive. Whether you are looking for an used car under $10,000 or a certified pre-owned vehicle that looks and feels like new, Castle Buick GMC is the place to find it. We are a one-stop shop for your automotive needs! People from all over North Riverside, Cicero, and Chicago come to Castle Buick GMC for the best deals on new Buick GMC, used cars, and more. Come in today and see why! You may also contact one of our fine sales representatives at (877) 917-9559!!!!
Dealer Review:
I love my new Buick, purchased on 7/24/2020. Lou Matthews is a great sales rep. He is professional, knowledgeable, and courteous. I felt no pressure or stress. The process of buying the care was very pleasant. He made the entire process so easy for me. What a nice guy! His customer service added value to my auto purchase. Be sure to ask for Mr. Lou Matthews. He'll direct you to the right car and get you a great deal.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Saturn ION 2 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8AN14FX5Z157882
Stock: B20448B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 69,899 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995
Premier Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Troy - Troy / Alabama
Check out this car at PremierTroy.com or give us a call for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Saturn S-Series SC2.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZH1272VZ314276
Stock: 1986212C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-18-2020
- 89,927 miles
$5,907
Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Lafayette / Indiana
MSRP $17,120.00 INSTALLED OPTIONS Federal Emissions $0 Original Shipping Charge $465 RETAIL PRICE ORIGINALLY NEW $17,585.00 Virtually every vehicle comes with our exclusive FREE LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY! For the entire duration of ownership, have peace of mind knowing your vehicle will be covered from costly repairs with a $0 deductible on parts & labor and valid nationwide!
Dealer Review:
This company sucks bought a car and had problems out of it. Had to replace brakes, rotors, also front end problems they lied that it completed inspection and it didn’t. Took it to numerous of dealerships just took make sure the issues were it said to be and was told that twin city dodge lied to me about inspection of car. Stay away they will lie to you just to sale a vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Saturn S-Series SC2 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZY12752Z200526
Stock: J00016B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
