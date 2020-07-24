Used Saturn Coupe for Sale Near Me

26 listings
  • 2006 Saturn ION 2 in Red
    used

    2006 Saturn ION 2

    82,918 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,500

    Details
  • 2006 Saturn ION 2 in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Saturn ION 2

    168,429 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,994

    Details
  • 2006 Saturn ION 3 in Silver
    used

    2006 Saturn ION 3

    174,518 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,488

    Details
  • 2002 Saturn S-Series SC1 in Dark Blue
    used

    2002 Saturn S-Series SC1

    126,802 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,450

    Details
  • 2005 Saturn ION 2 in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Saturn ION 2

    115,113 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,900

    Details
  • 2005 Saturn ION 2 in Black
    used

    2005 Saturn ION 2

    171,964 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,200

    Details
  • 2007 Saturn ION 2 in Red
    used

    2007 Saturn ION 2

    106,707 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,300

    Details
  • 2004 Saturn ION 2 in White
    used

    2004 Saturn ION 2

    121,027 miles

    $4,639

    Details
  • 2002 Saturn S-Series SC1 in Dark Blue
    used

    2002 Saturn S-Series SC1

    225,388 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,250

    Details
  • 2004 Saturn ION 2 in Red
    used

    2004 Saturn ION 2

    130,201 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,599

    Details
  • 1999 Saturn S-Series SC1
    used

    1999 Saturn S-Series SC1

    118,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,999

    Details
  • 2007 Saturn ION 3 in Silver
    used

    2007 Saturn ION 3

    121,461 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,500

    Details
  • 2001 Saturn S-Series SC1
    used

    2001 Saturn S-Series SC1

    96,615 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,750

    Details
  • 2001 Saturn S-Series SC1 in Red
    used

    2001 Saturn S-Series SC1

    183,438 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,950

    Details
  • 2001 Saturn S-Series SC2 in Gold
    used

    2001 Saturn S-Series SC2

    92,139 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,999

    Details
  • 2005 Saturn ION 2 in Silver
    used

    2005 Saturn ION 2

    110,281 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,677

    Details
  • 1997 Saturn S-Series SC2
    used

    1997 Saturn S-Series SC2

    69,899 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2002 Saturn S-Series SC2 in Black
    used

    2002 Saturn S-Series SC2

    89,927 miles

    $5,907

    Details

