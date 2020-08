Used Saab SUV for Sale Near Me

Dan Cummins Georgetown Chevrolet Buick - Georgetown / Kentucky

THIS IS A FRESH TRADE THAT HAS NOT AND WILL NOT BE SERVICED. SOLD COMPLETELY AS IS AS WAS TRADED. SOLD WITH ABSOLUTELY NO GUARANTEES AT ALL. THIS IS JUST AN ALTERNATIVE TO TAKING IT TO THE AUCTION. PREVIOUS OWNER INFORMATION AVAILABLE. HERE ARE SOME THINGS ABOUT THE VEHICLE THAT WE NOTICED AND THERE COULD BE OTHER ISSUES PRESENT! Carfax OK, Runs and drives good! AC is Cold, Tires OK, Leather, Sunroof, Rear entertainment, Clean inside and out, Scratches and dings (see pics), Nice!!! AS TRADED $6000 + TAX & FEES!!!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Saab 9-7X 5.3i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5S3ET13M082803502

Stock: 9409D

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-25-2020