Used Saab Sedan for Sale Near Me

- 76,332 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,995
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***BEAUTIFUL LOW MILEAGE SAAB................................2008 SAAB 9-3 2.0T SEDAN, BLACK WITH A LITE BEIGE LEATHER INTERIOR, TIPTRONIC AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, POWER SUNROOF, DRIVERS POWER SEAT, AM/FM CD PLAYER, ONLY 76K MILES, CLEAN CARFAX***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Saab 9-3 2.0T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3FB49Y481108415
Stock: MAX18494
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 82,150 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,895
Panorama Motors - Livonia / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Saab 9-3 2.0T with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3FA4BY6B1306921
Stock: 1713
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 88,015 miles
$6,987
Members Auto Lease - Warrensville Heights / Ohio
Parchment Silver over Grey Leather 9-3 Turbo Sedan Automatic Air All power Front Wheel Drive Moonroof Heated Seats Alloys Only Driven 6,000 miles a year Extremely Clean Check us out and see why we are YOUR source for quality affordable transportation. Call Bruce 216-403-4347
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Saab 9-3 2.0T with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3FD49Y561002805
Stock: 2806C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 73,621 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,913
Napleton's Schaumburg Mazda - Schaumburg / Illinois
Since 1931 there has been a Napleton in your neighborhood. Your business is important and you can count on us to handle it as such now and in the future. We always offer exceptional leases and very flexible financing plans as low as 0% APR and terms as long as 72 months!* We will work with you regardless of past credit history with trained specialists in store to serve your needs. Our inventory is constantly updating, contact our showroom if you don't see exactly what you want, if we don't have it, well get it! Other values on in-store manager specials, loaners, demos and late model used vehicles are available in-store to save you more! You may qualify for additional manufacturer incentives on your new vehicles. Our staff will be happy to research maximum incentives for you on your visit to our showroom. We always have volume incentives available to pass along to you! Top value is paid for your trade-in here at Napleton's! We are as competitive as any offering you will find in the market, give us the opportunity to earn your business! *Actual APR and loan terms depend on factors such as vehicle age, amount financed, and individual credit. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Saab 9-3 2.0T with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3FD49Y961143992
Stock: 190800A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 117,665 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,500
AutoAuctionSanDiego - San Diego / California
This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $3500. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $2000 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Look at this 2006 Saab 9-3 . Its transmission and Gas 4-Cyl 2.0L/121 engine will keep you going. This Saab 9-3 comes equipped with these options: Wood-effect trim, Undercoating & anti-corrosion treatment, Trunk illumination, Traction control system (TCS), Storage in doors, Side-mounted turn signal lamps, Saab information display-inc: clock, day & date, exterior temp, trip computer, Rear window defroster, Rear outboard LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for Children), and Rear outboard adjustable head rests. Test drive this vehicle at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Saab 9-3 2.0T with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3FD49Y761006095
Stock: 26501
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 177,473 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$1,975
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2001 Saab 9-5 4dr 2.3t 4dr Turbo Sedan features a 2.3L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is White with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Wood Trim, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, OnStar, Rear Fog Lamps, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Saab 9-5 2.3t with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3ED48E913047943
Stock: AAW-047943
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 74,243 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,849
Dutchs Ford - Mount Sterling / Kentucky
CALL DIRECT (859) 585-5277 for info, pricing or to schedule a test drive.This vehicle is located at Dutchs Used Lot.203 Greenland Court Mount Sterling , KY 40353.Branded Title, Leather, Heated Seats, Full Tank of Gas, Low Miles, Hard to Find, Bluetooth / Hands-free Calling, All of Dutch's Customers get a free loaner car if your current car is in need of service!. Odometer is 11934 miles below market average! 2011 Black Saab 4D Sedan 9-5 Turbo4Click the Autocheck button for a FREE full history report on any of ANY of our vehicles, courtesy of Dutch's Auto!Get the deal that you deserve at Dutch's!!!
Dealer Review:
Salesman responded to a message late Friday night, we met up with him Sat. morning. Took vehicle for a ride, sat talked for some time about multiple subjects even with the owner also, made a deal and purchased it. Left Very Happy and with a Full tank of fuel! Thanks so much! Couldn't ask for a better experience and Nicer people!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Saab 9-5 Turbo4 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (20 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3GN4AR3B4004326
Stock: 004326
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-04-2020
- 81,408 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,491
Houston Direct Auto - Houston / Texas
2011 Saab 9-5 Turbo4 PremiumClean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Carbon Gray Metallic 2011 Saab 4D Sedan 9-5 Turbo4 6-Speed Automatic Sentronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder SIDI Turbocharged FWDOdometer is 6364 miles below market average!PremiumWelcome to Houston Direct Auto! We strive to provide everyone with the highest level of customer service, quality cars, and competitive pricing. We have a very large and diverse inventory- hundreds of vehicles of all types and for every budget - we have something for everyone! We also offer dozens of financing options with competitive rates! Visit us at WWW.HOUSTONDIRECTAUTO.COM or come and take a look in person. We have two locations in Houston! Southwest Houston Location 4011 Jeanetta St. And North Houston location at 1901 Little York Rd. Our website will specify which location the vehicle is located at. You can also give us a call at (832) 263-2712. We would love the opportunity to answer all of your questions- we are here to help! We are not your ordinary dealership- we are your #1 Dealer and have made it our mission to AMAZE you!
Dealer Review:
The sale process was hassle free. I am impressed to say the least. I was not pressured at all. I really enjoyed the sale process.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Saab 9-5 Turbo4 Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3GN4AR7B4002367
Stock: 002367
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- used
2008 Saab 9-5105,558 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,648
Volkswagen of Newtown Square - Edgemont / Pennsylvania
Yes we are OPEN. Yes we are Delivering Vehicles Daily. Yes your SAFETY is our Top Priority. We show and sell vehicles by appointment and we wear masks and disinfect vehicles before and after every interaction with clientsWelcome to Volkswagen of Newtown Square in Edgmont. We offer an incredible selection of both new and Pre-Owned Volkswagen vehicles. We strive to make the financing process as simple as possible for you click, call or come in. Check out this latest arrival:2008 Saab 9-5 2.3T in snow silver metallic with black Leather.snow silver metallic Odometer is 10724 miles below market average! 4D Sedan FWD 2.3L 4-Cylinder MPFI DOHC Turbocharged 5-Speed Automatic with Sentronic Clean CARFAX. All Serviced and Pa. State Inspection., 9-5 2.3T, 4D Sedan, 2.3L 4-Cylinder MPFI DOHC Turbocharged, 5-Speed Automatic with Sentronic, FWD, snow silver metallic, black Leather.Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team.Thanks for shopping Volkswagen of Newtown Square located at 4940 West Chester Pike in Edgmont PA we are just minutes from Philadelphia, Plymouth Meeting, King of Prussia, Exton, Downington and West Chester. Visit us 24/7 at www.lovevwautos.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Saab 9-5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3ED49G783504050
Stock: 83504050
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,999
Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia
This Saab 9-3 LINEAR Turbo Charger SUPER LOW MILES is one that you really need to take out for a test drive to appreciate. The odometer can speak volumes on a vehicle's reliance and this 9-3 LINEAR Turbo Charger SUPER LOW MILES's low mileage will assure you of its solid dependence. You can breathe easy knowing that the 'new car' smell is genuine because thankfully the former owner was not a smoker. Driven by a determination to earn your confidence, we have taken this car through a painstakingly detailed MULTI-POINT INSPECTION to ensure your utmost satisfaction. The body is perfect and straight as a pin and has never been wrecked. Humility is said to be a virtue. Well, you can leave that virtue at the door because the ferocious power of this Saab 9-3 LINEAR Turbo Charger SUPER LOW MILES's 2.0L 4 cyl engine is anything but humble. You put in enough hours throughout the week, so why not have a car that does the same? Let the fuel efficiency of this Saab 9-3 LINEAR Turbo Charger SUPER LOW MILES's 2.0L 4 cyl engine work hard to keep money in your wallet. Driving has never been so much fun than with this sports tuned suspension. You will not find another Saab 9-3 LINEAR Turbo Charger SUPER LOW MILES fully equipped with all the convenience, safety, and power options at this price. You can rest assured that this car is mechanically perfect from stem to stern as a result of our thorough multi-point inspection process. The flawless finish looks like it was just driven off the lot. The condition of the interior will have you believing that you just bought a brand new car. We know you want the CARFAX report, and we have it for you on this one and every other vehicle we sell. We are proud to be a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. Every car that we sell has been thoroughly inspected by us and is also comes with a clean history as verified by CARFAX. Call us for information about our optional extended warranty packages that we have available. Cash Buyers Welcome. Come In and Make A Deal! We are located only minutes from Somerville! Not a single dent or scratch! Runs great and drives like new. Actual miles. A/C is ice cold! Hard-to-find model! Power everything! Perfect family vehicle. Perfect first car!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Saab 9-3 Linear with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3FB49S531007484
Stock: 11919
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 119,988 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,800
AutoAuctionSanDiego - San Diego / California
This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $2800. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $1000 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Look at this 2005 Saab 9-3 Linear. Its transmission and Gas I4 2.0L/121 engine will keep you going. This Saab 9-3 features the following options: Variable intermittent wipers w/6-jet high pressure windshield washer system, Undercoating/anti-corrosion treatment, Trionic w/direct ignition, Traction control system, Tinted heat-absorbing windows, Seatback pockets, Saab information display-inc: clock, exterior temp, trip computer, Remote central locking, Rear seatback load-shift protection, and Rear seat outboard child seat tether anchors. Stop by and visit us at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Saab 9-3 Linear with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3FB45S451003130
Stock: 26214
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-11-2020
- 107,921 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,591
Spradley Barr Mazda - Fort Collins / Colorado
5ou 2007 Saab 9-3 2.0T FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Sentronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder Turbocharged Odometer is 30572 miles below market average! 21/30 City/Highway MPG
Dealer Review:
Friendly, helpful staff--all of them!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saab 9-3 2.0T with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3FD49Y971133402
Stock: CL0085A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 125,988 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,999
Tim's Truck Capital - Epsom / New Hampshire
Tim's Truck Capital is honored to offer this great 2011 Saab 9-5 Turbo4 in Gray Beautifully equipped with 17" x 7" 5-Spoke Blade Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/Single Disc CD Player, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers!Let Tim's Truck Capital Assist you with your Financing Needs. We can Offer a Finance Program that is Custom Tailored for you through our large Auto Financing Provider Network.As with any Used Vehicle, you may find some Minor Imperfections in keeping with the Age and Mileage of the Vehicle. We do everything we can to Recondition & Restore our Vehicles to as High a Standard as can be Expected.We Strive to Offer only the Best Vehicles possible at a Reasonable Price. If you have a Specific Question about any of our Vehicles, don't Hesitate to Call and Ask for a ' Live Description ' and Personal Vehicle " Walk-Around " from our Sales Staff.Tim's Truck Capital: 904 Suncook Valley Highway Epsom, New Hampshire. Please feel free to Visit our Website: www.timstruckcapital.com or Call us Direct with Any Questions and to Confirm Availability: 888-710-0774.
Dealer Review:
Shawn and Nate helped me as a first time buyer get into a comfortable car that will be safe for the winter. It took them a long time and a lot of hard work to get numbers to match my income. They picked a car that i would not normally put myself in, but i have fallen in love with it. Thank you!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Saab 9-5 Turbo4 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (20 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3GN4AR4B4007509
Stock: TE1249A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- used
2008 Saab 9-595,000 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,700
Swedish Motors - Marietta / Pennsylvania
Here is your dream car an extra sharp Ice Blue 9-5 Sedan with the famous 2.3L turbo and 260HP. Indulge yourself in luxury, comfort and performance for the price of a mid-size car plus 30 MPG's. The Saab 9-5 is the culumination of more that a decade of development and refinement. This example is equiped with all options available except for Navigation. It's equiped with dual climate control, heated seats, Xenon Headlamps, rear parking assist and a really cool moonroof. It features a clean carfax and was sold and serviced here at Swedish. Find yourself surounded by one of the safest vehicles on the road with the performance and handling of a sports car and the roominess of a family sedan. Drive it & you'll buy it. Every Swedish Motors vehicle goes through an Extensive Service Inspection and Detailing Service before being placed on our lot. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Full Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, OnStar, Premium Sound, Roll Stability Control, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Rich Kushner at 717-426-2202 x101 or Rich@Swedishmotors.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Saab 9-5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3ED49GX83508674
Stock: 08674
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-18-2020
- 82,301 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,995
JNM Auto Sales - Leesburg / Virginia
You will instantly feel at home once you step into this Saab 9-3. Want a car with low miles? This Saab 9-3 has exceptionally low miles with the odometer reading at 82,301. Driven by a determination to earn your confidence, we have taken this car through a painstakingly detailed MULTI-POINT INSPECTION to ensure your utmost satisfaction. We have checked and double checked all of the major mechanical systems and know they are in great shape and waiting for you to drive it. We run a AutoCheck Report on every car we buy and make that information available to you just for asking. With amazing deals at JNM Auto Sales, you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Hamilton. NEW VIRGINIA STATE SAFETY INSPECTION AND EMISSION.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saab 9-3 2.0T with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3FD49Y471118273
Stock: 4679
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2009 Saab 9-3160,144 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,995
Daystarr Motors - Minnetonka / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Saab 9-3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3FB49YX91012452
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 132,465 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,995
Prestige Auto Sales - Brillion / Wisconsin
Heated Leather! Remote start! Luxurious and fuel efficient! Last year of production! Clean Carfax, no accidents! 2.0L, turbo 4-cylinder engine! Automatic transmission! Nice and tall 225/55R17 Continental tires all the way around! Traction control! 17 inch alloy wheels! Keyless entry! Power windows, locks, seats and mirrors! Cd with usb and aux ports! Steering wheel controls! Bluetooth! On Star! Air conditioning! Sporty, reliable and great on gas! New Lexus store trade in! Our inventory changes daily so please call ahead to make sure this vehicle is still available and to set up an appointment. We would love to hear from you! Make sure you take advantage of our financing options. There are additional photos and information available on our website, www.prestigeauto.com. All our vehicles have been through a full safety and mechanical inspection. We also welcome trade ins. Prestige Auto Sales is celebrating over 35 years of business! Thank you!
Dealer Review:
I don't recommend anyone to go here. Steered my dad away after the fact I had a local mechanic look at my truck I bought from them, over 1,400 in parts that it needed. They threw a fit about it, they ended up fixing it nonetheless. Very unprofessional on the phone as well when I called about the work it needed, was not safe to drive, he comes back at me with "oh but it was safe when you test drove it". Businessmen dealership or stealership? Won't ever be going back to them.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Saab 9-5 Turbo4 Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3GN4AR2B4004639
Stock: 10243
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 98,125 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$6,700
National Car Mart - Cleveland / Ohio
We have been Cleveland's leading Independent dealership for over 50 years. Every vehicle we sell has been safety inspected and serviced and is ready for immediate delivery. This 2011 Saab 9-3 comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. If you are interested in this vehicle, it is our suggestion that you contact us at your earliest convenience, as we do turn our inventory very quickly.
Dealer Review:
The best dealership I ever saw my life trust me thanks everyone special Chris he is a wonderful guy also the manger the financial guy thanks all by mohamed shirelle
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Saab 9-3 2.0T with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3FA4CYXB1309240
Stock: 02669
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
