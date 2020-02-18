Used Saab Sedan for Sale Near Me

33 listings
  • 2008 Saab 9-3 2.0T in Black
    used

    2008 Saab 9-3 2.0T

    76,332 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2011 Saab 9-3 2.0T in Gray
    used

    2011 Saab 9-3 2.0T

    82,150 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,895

    Details
  • 2006 Saab 9-3 2.0T in Light Brown
    used

    2006 Saab 9-3 2.0T

    88,015 miles

    $6,987

    Details
  • 2006 Saab 9-3 2.0T in Silver
    used

    2006 Saab 9-3 2.0T

    73,621 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,913

    Details
  • 2006 Saab 9-3 2.0T in Black
    used

    2006 Saab 9-3 2.0T

    117,665 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,500

    Details
  • 2001 Saab 9-5 2.3t in White
    used

    2001 Saab 9-5 2.3t

    177,473 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,975

    Details
  • 2011 Saab 9-5 Turbo4 in Black
    used

    2011 Saab 9-5 Turbo4

    74,243 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,849

    Details
  • 2011 Saab 9-5 Turbo4 Premium in Gray
    used

    2011 Saab 9-5 Turbo4 Premium

    81,408 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,491

    Details
  • 2008 Saab 9-5 in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Saab 9-5

    105,558 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $6,648

    Details
  • 2003 Saab 9-3 Linear in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 Saab 9-3 Linear

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2005 Saab 9-3 Linear
    used

    2005 Saab 9-3 Linear

    119,988 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,800

    Details
  • 2007 Saab 9-3 2.0T in Light Blue
    used

    2007 Saab 9-3 2.0T

    107,921 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,591

    Details
  • 2011 Saab 9-5 Turbo4
    used

    2011 Saab 9-5 Turbo4

    125,988 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,999

    Details
  • 2008 Saab 9-5 in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Saab 9-5

    95,000 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,700

    Details
  • 2007 Saab 9-3 2.0T in Black
    used

    2007 Saab 9-3 2.0T

    82,301 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2009 Saab 9-3
    used

    2009 Saab 9-3

    160,144 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2011 Saab 9-5 Turbo4 Premium in Dark Brown
    used

    2011 Saab 9-5 Turbo4 Premium

    132,465 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2011 Saab 9-3 2.0T in White
    used

    2011 Saab 9-3 2.0T

    98,125 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,700

    Details

