Used Saab Convertible for Sale Near Me

8-Way Power Front Seats, Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror, Cold Weather Package, Compass, Driver's Side 3-Position Seat Memory, Heated Front Seats, High-Pressure Headlamp Washers, Integrated Garage Door Opener, Navigation System, Power Front Windows w/Express Up/Down, Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Rear Park Assist System, Remote Open for Windows & Convertible Top, Touring Package. 2006 Saab 9-3 Aero 2.8L 6-Cylinder Turbocharged With our market research report you can take comfort in knowing you are getting the best deal anywhere....ASK TO SEE IT ON ALL OUR PRE-OWNED SELECTION!!!!!!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Saab 9-3 Aero with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: YS3FH71U866110144

Stock: S4625B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-01-2020