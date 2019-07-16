Used Saab Convertible for Sale Near Me

13 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Showing 1 - 13 out of 13 listings
  • 2006 Saab 9-3 Aero in Black
    used

    2006 Saab 9-3 Aero

    204,385 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,825

    Details
  • 2003 Saab 9-3 SE in Silver
    used

    2003 Saab 9-3 SE

    45,119 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,900

    Details
  • 2005 Saab 9-3 Aero in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Saab 9-3 Aero

    58,009 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,997

    Details
  • 2002 Saab 9-3 SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2002 Saab 9-3 SE

    83,540 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $5,495

    Details
  • 2011 Saab 9-3 2.0T in Black
    used

    2011 Saab 9-3 2.0T

    98,696 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,900

    Details
  • 2011 Saab 9-3 Aero in White
    used

    2011 Saab 9-3 Aero

    28,323 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,998

    Details
  • 2004 Saab 9-3 Arc in Red
    used

    2004 Saab 9-3 Arc

    143,524 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,988

    Details
  • 2008 Saab 9-3 2.0T in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Saab 9-3 2.0T

    162,352 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2006 Saab 9-3 2.0T in Black
    used

    2006 Saab 9-3 2.0T

    124,265 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,300

    Details
  • 1997 Saab 900 SE
    used

    1997 Saab 900 SE

    56,745 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,350

    Details
  • 2003 Saab 9-3 SE in Silver
    used

    2003 Saab 9-3 SE

    156,000 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,900

    Details
  • 2002 Saab 9-3 SE
    used

    2002 Saab 9-3 SE

    140,000 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,000

    Details
  • 2001 Saab 9-3 Viggen in Silver
    used

    2001 Saab 9-3 Viggen

    80,324 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Saab searches:

Showing 1 - 13 out of 13 listings
  1. Home
  2. Used Cars For Sale
  3. Used Saab For Sale
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Saab
Convertible
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Saab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model

Hot new vehicles