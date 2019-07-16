Used Saab Convertible for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 204,385 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,825
Kocourek Chevrolet - Wausau / Wisconsin
8-Way Power Front Seats, Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror, Cold Weather Package, Compass, Driver's Side 3-Position Seat Memory, Heated Front Seats, High-Pressure Headlamp Washers, Integrated Garage Door Opener, Navigation System, Power Front Windows w/Express Up/Down, Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Rear Park Assist System, Remote Open for Windows & Convertible Top, Touring Package. 2006 Saab 9-3 Aero 2.8L 6-Cylinder Turbocharged With our market research report you can take comfort in knowing you are getting the best deal anywhere....ASK TO SEE IT ON ALL OUR PRE-OWNED SELECTION!!!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Saab 9-3 Aero with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3FH71U866110144
Stock: S4625B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- used
2003 Saab 9-3 SE45,119 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,900
Andrew's Imports - Mobile / Alabama
***45K MILES***HIGH OUTPUT TURBO***ONSTAR***POWER HEATED FRONT SEATS WITH DRIVER MEMORY***POWER WINDOWS***POWER HEATED EXTERIOR MIRRORS***CRUISE CONTROL***FOLD-DOWN REAR SEAT***AM/FM/CD PLAYER***HEADLAMP WASHERS***DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS WITH AUTO SHUT OFF***POWER CONVERTIBLE TOP***INSTRUMENT NIGHT PANEL FEATURE***16 ALLOY WHEELS***ORIGINAL PAINT***CLEAN CARFAX***1- OWNER***NEW TIRES***NON-SMOKER***CALL REGGIE OR ANDREW AT 251-342-4150 TODAY*** - This 2003 Saab 9-3 2dr 2dr Convertible SE features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Silver Metallic with a Gray Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, not covered by a warranty. - Contact Andrew Fusaiotti at 251-342-4150 or andrewsimports2@gmail.com for more information. - You can also view this listing and see our other vehicles for sale at www.andrewsimport.com/ -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Saab 9-3 SE with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3DF78K437005012
Stock: 005012
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-23-2019
- 58,009 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,997
Audi Buffalo - Bowmansville / New York
Nocturne Blue Metallic Recent Arrival! 2005 Saab 9-3 Aero FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Sentronic 2.0L I4 High-Output Turbo. CLEAN CARFAX LOW MILEAGE SAAB Featuring Touring Package adding Driver's memory seat, Rain sensing wipers, Rear Park Assist, 6-disc CD Changer, Comfort close & remote Top Operation, Pre-Wiring for hands-free phone and auto-dimming interior mirror with integrated garage door opener! Also featuring Fully Automatic Soft Top, Automatic Adjusting Top Storage, AM/FM/CD Steroe with 13-speakers, Cruise Control with resume function, Power windows with One Touch Open, Power door locks, Leather Steering Wheel with Audio Controls, Dual Power Front Seats, Two-Tone Leather Seating Surfaces, Heated Front Seats And Much More!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Saab 9-3 Aero with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3FH79Y856005156
Stock: 20-17605U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- used
2002 Saab 9-3 SE83,540 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$5,495
Hayes Family Auto - Watertown / Wisconsin
Super clean with a spotless Carfax comes loaded with power top, heated seats, leather interior, and more! Don't miss out on this budget friendly convertible, backed by warranty and low credit union financing!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Saab 9-3 SE with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3DF78K127014751
Stock: H4499
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 98,696 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,900
Selective Motor Cars - Costa Mesa / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Saab 9-3 2.0T with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3FA7CY6B1305509
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,323 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,998
Bachman Volkswagen - Louisville / Kentucky
New Arrival! Please Call for availability. Due to high volume, and high demand, some vehicles will be sold before pictures or descriptions are posted.
Dealer Review:
SHAWN RAMSEY was superb. He came 110 miles to pick me up from home. Although their initial asking price was much lower than KBB, they also gave me 2.5% discount. I will definitely go there again if I want to buy a VW.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Saab 9-3 Aero with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3FC7CY7B1307876
Stock: SP14293
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 143,524 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,988
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
The 2004 Saab 9.3L 4 Cylinder features alloy wheels Power convertible topLeather interior and wind deflector.
Dealer Review:
They are asking the same price for a leaf with 100,000 miles as other dealers with leafs with 40000 miles. They also do not show pictures of the battery capacity bars, which shows the ignorance about the vehicle they're selling.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Saab 9-3 Arc with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3FD79Y446010865
Stock: 21196
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 162,352 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995
Anytime Auto Group - Sherman Oaks / California
18/27 City/Highway MPG 2008 snow silver metallic Saab 9-3 5-Speed Automatic with Sentronic Anytime Auto Group is a bad credit and a good credit car dealership in Van Nuys and Sherman Oaks with the intention of helping people purchase a vehicle no matter what their current economic or credit status is. Good credit, or bad credit, we are able to offer rates as low as 3.9% OAC (the vehicle has to qualify as well). Come to the Sherman Oaks region and consult with us about selling your car. Our low overhead allows us to offer you more money. If you are in need of returning a lease, come to our dealership and we may even be able to buy out your lease return and save you penalty fees, especially if you are over your mileage limit or have a minor damage on your car! Call or visit our Pre-owned Car Dealership today! Conveniently located 3 blocks North of the 101 Freeway on the Van Nuys Auto Row.
Dealer Review:
I received a better price for my used car than anyone else I went to. The process was quick and the entire staff was very friendly. They had a great selection of other cars as well. It's great because they're not a single brand, you get to see so many different makes and models. I will definitely be back for buying or selling my next car.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Saab 9-3 2.0T with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3FB79YX86006184
Stock: 13062
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 124,265 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,300
National Buick GMC - American Fork / Utah
EXCLUSIVE MARKET PRICING NO HAGGLE WITH NO PRESSURE AND CLEAN TITLE @ 10790 South State St Sandy UT 84070. Bring this ad with you ! ! Call (801) 307-1990. Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee** Saab FEVER... Spotless! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Passenger Airbag, Daytime running lights, Rear fog lights...Other features include: Leather seats, Power locks, Power windows, Turbo, Convertible roof - Power... Call (801) 307-1990 NOW FOR THE BEST DEAL!!! All internet prices include the NAP $3500 rebate.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Saab 9-3 2.0T with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3FD79Y666004763
Stock: A5659A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- used
1997 Saab 900 SE56,745 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,350
LaFontaine Buick GMC - Highland / Michigan
The Family Deal It's not just what you get, it's how you feel. 1997 Saab 900 SE Blue FWD Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Leather, Non Smoker, Heated Seats, 2D Convertible, 2.0L I4 Turbocharged. At LaFontaine our mission is to build lifelong relationships that connect families, strengthen communities and personalize the automotive experience.
Dealer Review:
It was an outstanding experience. Very fast getting through the F&I office.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Saab 900 SE.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3DF78N5V7014508
Stock: 0G1471P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- used
2003 Saab 9-3 SE156,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,900
Sundance Chevrolet - Grand Ledge / Michigan
Silver 2003 Saab 9-3 SE FWD 4-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC High-Output Turbo BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER What is YOUR PREFERRED Price or Payment? Please Call Us At 1-800 SUNDANCE or 517-627-4051.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Saab 9-3 SE with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3DF78K537004046
Stock: A12680B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2019
- used
2002 Saab 9-3 SE140,000 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$7,000
Peninsula Subaru - Bremerton / Washington
2002 Saab 9-3 SE FWD 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC HOT Features: 16' x 6.5' Silver Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Convertible roof lining, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: OnStar, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Glass rear window, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Anniversary Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium AM/FM Stereo w/Single In Dash CD, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio. Come to http://www.peninsulasubaru.com to See Our Specials!! Call (800) 458-5808 for Help with any of our Departments.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Saab 9-3 SE with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3DF75K227010731
Stock: L1588A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-07-2020
- 80,324 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
Euro-Tech Motor - Wichita / Kansas
This car is truly the hot rod of the early generations of 9-3's. With upgraded options like a higher capacity inter cooler, higher flow exhaust, performance tuned ECU, performance clutch and pressure plate, stiffened and lowered suspension components as well as reinforced CV joints and driveshafts this car drives and handles like a dream. This Saab gives German cars like Mercedes and BMW from the same era a real run for their money. Not to mention this Viggen is rare as it gets. Only 3,000 were imported to North America and Canada combined, with the convertible being the unicorn of the models. Only 1,330 convertible Viggens were sold in North America and Canada, this car being one of less than 400 sold in 2001 in the United States.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Saab 9-3 Viggen with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3DP75G717005144
Stock: 17005144
Certified Pre-Owned: No
