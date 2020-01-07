Used Rolls-Royce Luxury for Sale Near Me

173 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Showing 1 - 18 out of 173 listings
  • 2018 Rolls-Royce Wraith in White
    used

    2018 Rolls-Royce Wraith

    1,393 miles

    $285,990

    Details
  • 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan in Red
    used

    2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan

    2,700 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $379,888

    Details
  • 2014 Rolls-Royce Wraith in Black
    used

    2014 Rolls-Royce Wraith

    17,348 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $169,890

    $1,984 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Rolls-Royce Ghost in White
    used

    2010 Rolls-Royce Ghost

    46,233 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $91,395

    Details
  • 2015 Rolls-Royce Wraith in White
    used

    2015 Rolls-Royce Wraith

    19,072 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $199,999

    Details
  • 2015 Rolls-Royce Phantom in Silver
    used

    2015 Rolls-Royce Phantom

    37,065 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $184,999

    Details
  • 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II in Purple
    used

    2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II

    9,740 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $154,977

    $11,831 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Rolls-Royce Ghost in Black
    used

    2013 Rolls-Royce Ghost

    27,223 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $112,900

    $11,249 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Rolls-Royce Wraith in Black
    used

    2015 Rolls-Royce Wraith

    18,946 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $179,998

    Details
  • 2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn
    used

    2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn

    3,748 miles
    No accidents, Lease

    $318,888

    Details
  • 2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith in White
    certified

    2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith

    2,810 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $228,888

    Details
  • 2014 Rolls-Royce Wraith in Red
    used

    2014 Rolls-Royce Wraith

    16,996 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $159,900

    $2,166 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan in Gray
    certified

    2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan

    2,400 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $338,520

    Details
  • 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II in Black
    used

    2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II

    7,934 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $169,949

    Details
  • 2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn
    used

    2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn

    691 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $298,992

    Details
  • 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith in Black
    used

    2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith

    16,613 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $182,988

    $4,105 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II in Black
    used

    2016 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II

    10,594 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $189,990

    $1,287 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith in Black
    used

    2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith

    7,736 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $199,980

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Rolls-Royce searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 173 listings
  1. Home
  2. Used Cars For Sale
  3. Used Rolls-Royce For Sale
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Rolls-Royce
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Rolls-Royce info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model

Hot new vehicles