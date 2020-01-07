Used Rolls-Royce Luxury for Sale Near Me

Excell Auto Group - Boca Raton / Florida

Introducing this beautiful and sporty 2013 Rolls Royce Ghost feauturing a powerful 6.6L V12 engine! Have you been dreaming of owning a gorgeous Rolls Royce but did not want to pay the new car price or get haggled at a dealership? Here is your chance to own this fantastic Rolls Royce Ghost at a great price and without the stress! This esteemed Rolls Royce is the true definition of luxury, prestige, and comfort. Options on this extremely tasteful and customized 2013 Rolls Royce Ghost include: Black Rolls Royce logo on Headrest Sunroof Wrapped Silver Engine Bonnet Rear Entertainment System Rear Picnic Tables All trim blacked out AC/Heated front seats Vossen Wheels Wood Panels/Door Dash Satellite Radio Navigation Bluetooth Auxiliary Inputs Power Everything AND MORE! This 2013 Rolls-Royce Ghost is a Black exterior with a White leather interior interior that is waiting to take you anywhere in style! You will also have a piece of mind as this 2013 Rolls Royce Ghost is a 100% Carfax certified, accident-free vehicle and is eligible for extended warranty! YOU CAN OWN THIS BEAUTIFUL, BLACK WITH WHITE INTERIOR 2013 ROLLS ROYCE GHOST FOR $899 A MONTH WITH $22,000 DOLLARS DOWN PLUS TAX AND REGISTRATION IN YOUR STATE. The payments advertised are based on 144 month finance at 6.50% rate! Look at the pictures below and judge for yourself how nice it looks. Please feel free to call with any questions regarding the vehicle at 561.998.5557 Daytime or 561.756.1933 Evenings, we hope you will be our next satisfied client. Contact Sales Department at 561-998-5557 or scott@excellauto.com for more information. - Contact Sales Department at 561-998-5557 or 3595036@ebizdealers.com for more information. -

Unbelievably wonderful car buying experience w/ Excell Auto Group. Truly 5 Star Service !! I had been shopping for a pre-owned Porsche 911 Targa 4S (2018 White with red Interior) for over 2 years and saw one that immediately caught my attention on Excell Auto's website. I called 2 days before Christmas and even though the owner was taking vacation he could not have been more personable. He spent 30 minutes on the phone answering many of my questions regarding the Targa. He had Jonathan (his salesman) follow up with dozens more pictures. Jonathan and I spoke several times between Christmas and New Years about the history of the car, the previous owner, etc. After feeling totally comfortable with Scott (the owner) and Jonathan we came to a price that both Excell and I felt was fair. I felt so comfortable with Scott and Jonathan that I purchased the vehicle before ever "putting my hand on the hood" or test driving it. Two weeks after purchasing the Targa I drove into Boca and was picked up in Excell's Private Limo at the car rental agency. When I pulled up to Excell, there was the Targa sitting at the front door of the dealership with a big red bow on the hood. The car is magnificent. It is everything and more than I expected. From the moment Jonathan greated me at the front door to the moment I drove away, the experience was far beyond anything I have experienced at any dealership. After meeting Scott I was given a tour of Excell and was met warmly and professionally by every employee no matter their position. All paperwork was completed before I arrived and the follow up title, permanent license arrived two weeks after purchase. This dealership is honest and that is so refreshing. The purchase of my Targa 4S has been an absolute pleasure. I will be back for my next car because of their honesty and customer service . Thank you Excell Auto. You are the Best. Dave S.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2013 Rolls-Royce Ghost with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 21 Highway)

VIN: SCA664S53DUX51723

Stock: X51723

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-15-2020