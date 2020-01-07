Used Rolls-Royce Luxury for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 1,393 miles
$285,990
O'Gara Coach Westlake - Westlake Village / California
O'Gara Coach Westlake is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2018 Rolls-Royce Wraith as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the White exterior paint and Tan interior. Other manufacturer options include: RWD 8-Speed Automatic 6.6L V12 DGI DOHC 48V Twin TurbochargedRecent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 7821 miles below market average!O'Gara Coach Westlake ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Rolls-Royce Wraith with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C5XJUX86985
Stock: 2669UC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 2,700 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$379,888
Rolls Royce Motorcars of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan V12 Odometer is 2131 miles below market average! Certified.Clean CARFAX. Rolls-Royce Provenance Certification, ABS brakes, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Traction control. Please don't hesitate to call 571-287-0045 and ask for Tina Grossman or email tina.Grossman@rrmcsterling.com anytime and she will be able to answer any and all questions!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SLA689X57KU113665
Stock: R19007
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-21-2018
- 17,348 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$169,890$1,984 Below Market
Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills / California
Rolls Royce Beverly Hills is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2014 Rolls-Royce Wraith as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Diamond Black exterior paint and Seashell/Black Accent interior. Other manufacturer options include:Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 1339 miles below market average! Certified.Certification Program Details: Certified Pre-Owned with WarrantyRolls Royce Beverly Hills ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway. Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills is an O'Gara Coach Company. The O'Gara Coach Company is the leading Factory Authorized Dealer for Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, McLaren, Maserati and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. We proudly serve the Greater Los Angeles Area and Orange County including Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, the Hollywood Hills, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Anaheim, Pasadena and delivery to anywhere in the world. Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills is known for its extensive inventory of world-renowned New and Certified Pre-Owned (Rolls-Royce Provenance) / Used Rolls-Royces. These include the Ghost series, Wraith coupe, Phantom family, Dawn model and convertible Phantom Drophead Coupe. O'Gara offers competitive finance, lease and purchase options on all New and Certified Pre-Owned / Used vehicles. Respected as one of the most successful luxury and exotic automotive outlets in the world, O'Gara Coach Company continues to set unmatched records in luxury and performance sales as well as service. Where Luxury is Never Compromised.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Rolls-Royce Wraith with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C51EUX84709
Stock: 20B1282A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 46,233 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$91,395
Road Runner Auto Sales - Wayne / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Rolls-Royce Ghost with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S56AUX48665
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,072 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$199,999
Atlanta Autos - Marietta / Georgia
STARLIGHT HEADLINER! NAVIGATION!, REAR BACK-UP CAMERA!, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM/CD/MP3 w/Navigation, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Heated Front Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Starlight Headliner, Traction control, 18 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Audio memory, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: Rolls-Royce Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Headlight cleaning, Heads-Up Display, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, HVAC memory, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM/CD/MP3 w/Navigation, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Heated Front Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Starlight Headliner, Traction control.Clean CARFAX.We are open for business and we're prioritizing your health and safety. From the comfort of your home you can shop, get pricing, and trade-in values. Test drives from your home or work, deals made over the phone or email and complimentary delivery. Atlanta Autos offers extremely competitive Finance Options as well as we offer Lease Options on many of our vehicles. Atlanta Autos offers the service of facilitating Transport Services for any of our Cars, Trucks or SUV's Nationwide! Shipping Services include Open Transport as well as Closed Transport Service depending on your choice. Connect With Us on Facebook & Instagram @atldreamcars - you will see updates as we get some of our Featured New Arrivals as well as great tips on Auto Ownership such as Routine Maintenance tips, fun facts, etc. Drive What You Deserve at Atlanta Autos where we offer Affordable Luxury & Performance Cars for all different budget minded customers!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Rolls-Royce Wraith with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C52FUX85305
Stock: X85305
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 37,065 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$184,999
Braman Miami Pre-Owned - Miami / Florida
2015 Rolls-Royce Phantom Base 6.75L V12 DI DOHC 48V ZF 8-Speed Automatic RWDNew Price!ORIGINAL MSRP $465,07511/19 City/Highway MPGRolls-Royce Provenance Details:* Vehicle History* Multipoint Point Inspection* No limitations to the vehicle Model Year age (from MY04 onward) & 100,000 miles & clean CarFax are required for the program* Warranty Deductible: $0* Roadside Assistance* Limited Warranty: 24 Month* Transferable Warranty
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Rolls-Royce Phantom with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA681S57FUX73137
Stock: RU104779A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-27-2019
- 9,740 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$154,977$11,831 Below Market
Baron BMW - Merriam / Kansas
Looking for a 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost? This is it. This 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Rolls-Royce Ghost . There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Rolls-Royce Ghost . It is incomparable for the price and quality. More information about the 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost: With a price starting at around $260,000, the Rolls-Royce Ghost competes with the likes of the Bentley Continental Flying Spur and the Aston Martin Rapide S. While the more expensive Phantom is offered in a full family of body styles, including a Coupe and 'Drophead Coupe' convertible, the Ghost is only offered as a sedan. The Ghost is one of the longest cars on the market, yet it can feel surprisingly nimble for such a large car; it doesn't feel much heavier than the BMW 7-Series or Mercedes-Benz S-Class in the corners, but its true heft translates to excellent road-going comfort on the highway. The exclusivity of the Rolls Royce nameplate is of course one of its biggest selling points. This model sets itself apart with hand-finished details and workmanship, Quiet, dignified character, surprisingly nimble handling, and strong acceleration We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
Dealer Review:
I got a great car at a great price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S57FUX53400
Stock: FUX53400
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 27,223 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$112,900$11,249 Below Market
Excell Auto Group - Boca Raton / Florida
Introducing this beautiful and sporty 2013 Rolls Royce Ghost feauturing a powerful 6.6L V12 engine! Have you been dreaming of owning a gorgeous Rolls Royce but did not want to pay the new car price or get haggled at a dealership? Here is your chance to own this fantastic Rolls Royce Ghost at a great price and without the stress! This esteemed Rolls Royce is the true definition of luxury, prestige, and comfort. Options on this extremely tasteful and customized 2013 Rolls Royce Ghost include: Black Rolls Royce logo on Headrest Sunroof Wrapped Silver Engine Bonnet Rear Entertainment System Rear Picnic Tables All trim blacked out AC/Heated front seats Vossen Wheels Wood Panels/Door Dash Satellite Radio Navigation Bluetooth Auxiliary Inputs Power Everything AND MORE! This 2013 Rolls-Royce Ghost is a Black exterior with a White leather interior interior that is waiting to take you anywhere in style! You will also have a piece of mind as this 2013 Rolls Royce Ghost is a 100% Carfax certified, accident-free vehicle and is eligible for extended warranty! YOU CAN OWN THIS BEAUTIFUL, BLACK WITH WHITE INTERIOR 2013 ROLLS ROYCE GHOST FOR $899 A MONTH WITH $22,000 DOLLARS DOWN PLUS TAX AND REGISTRATION IN YOUR STATE. The payments advertised are based on 144 month finance at 6.50% rate! Look at the pictures below and judge for yourself how nice it looks. Please feel free to call with any questions regarding the vehicle at 561.998.5557 Daytime or 561.756.1933 Evenings, we hope you will be our next satisfied client. Contact Sales Department at 561-998-5557 or scott@excellauto.com for more information. - Contact Sales Department at 561-998-5557 or 3595036@ebizdealers.com for more information. -
Dealer Review:
Unbelievably wonderful car buying experience w/ Excell Auto Group. Truly 5 Star Service !! I had been shopping for a pre-owned Porsche 911 Targa 4S (2018 White with red Interior) for over 2 years and saw one that immediately caught my attention on Excell Auto's website. I called 2 days before Christmas and even though the owner was taking vacation he could not have been more personable. He spent 30 minutes on the phone answering many of my questions regarding the Targa. He had Jonathan (his salesman) follow up with dozens more pictures. Jonathan and I spoke several times between Christmas and New Years about the history of the car, the previous owner, etc. After feeling totally comfortable with Scott (the owner) and Jonathan we came to a price that both Excell and I felt was fair. I felt so comfortable with Scott and Jonathan that I purchased the vehicle before ever "putting my hand on the hood" or test driving it. Two weeks after purchasing the Targa I drove into Boca and was picked up in Excell's Private Limo at the car rental agency. When I pulled up to Excell, there was the Targa sitting at the front door of the dealership with a big red bow on the hood. The car is magnificent. It is everything and more than I expected. From the moment Jonathan greated me at the front door to the moment I drove away, the experience was far beyond anything I have experienced at any dealership. After meeting Scott I was given a tour of Excell and was met warmly and professionally by every employee no matter their position. All paperwork was completed before I arrived and the follow up title, permanent license arrived two weeks after purchase. This dealership is honest and that is so refreshing. The purchase of my Targa 4S has been an absolute pleasure. I will be back for my next car because of their honesty and customer service . Thank you Excell Auto. You are the Best. Dave S.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Rolls-Royce Ghost with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S53DUX51723
Stock: X51723
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-15-2020
- 18,946 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$179,998
Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills / California
Rolls Royce Beverly Hills is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2015 Rolls-Royce Wraith as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Diamond Black exterior paint and Black interior. Other manufacturer options include: Certified.Certification Program Details: Certified Pre-Owned with WarrantyRolls Royce Beverly Hills ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway. Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills is an O'Gara Coach Company. The O'Gara Coach Company is the leading Factory Authorized Dealer for Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, McLaren, Maserati and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. We proudly serve the Greater Los Angeles Area and Orange County including Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, the Hollywood Hills, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Anaheim, Pasadena and delivery to anywhere in the world. Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills is known for its extensive inventory of world-renowned New and Certified Pre-Owned (Rolls-Royce Provenance) / Used Rolls-Royces. These include the Ghost series, Wraith coupe, Phantom family, Dawn model and convertible Phantom Drophead Coupe. O'Gara offers competitive finance, lease and purchase options on all New and Certified Pre-Owned / Used vehicles. Respected as one of the most successful luxury and exotic automotive outlets in the world, O'Gara Coach Company continues to set unmatched records in luxury and performance sales as well as service. Where Luxury is Never Compromised.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Rolls-Royce Wraith with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C53FUX85412
Stock: 6851UC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 3,748 milesNo accidents, Lease
$318,888
Rusnak Maserati Of Pasadena - Pasadena / California
Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Arctic White 2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn RWD 8-Speed Automatic 6.6L DOHC Bespoke Interior - Module Editing, RR Monogram To All Headrests, Seat Piping - Center Only.Keeping true to the Rusnak Standard, only the finest of pre-owned inventory has the privilege of occupying our indoor used showroom.Certification Program Details: ProvenanceCall to reserve your exclusive test drive today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA666D58KU115918
Stock: 12T00015
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-30-2019
- certified
2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith2,810 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$228,888
Paul Miller Rolls-Royce Bentley - Parsippany / New Jersey
2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith English WhiteCertified. 6.6L V12 DGI DOHC 48V Twin Turbocharged 8-Speed Automatic 12/19 City/Highway MPG ABS brakes, AM/FM/CD/MP3 w/Navigation, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Heated Front Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Clean CARFAX.Rolls-Royce Provenance Details:* Multipoint Point Inspection* Limited Warranty: 12 Month* Transferable Warranty* Warranty Deductible: $0* No limitations to the vehicle Model Year age (from MY04 onward) & 100,000 miles & clean CarFax are required for the program* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance*** 100% Online Purchase Available *** PAUL MILLER BENTLEY AND ROLLS ROYCE is offering contact-less Delivery & Pick-up! *** Enhanced Safety Pre-cautions and Sanitization of vehicles & facility! ***We pride ourselves in delivering a truly outstanding experience to our customers at all levels and across all departments. We work hard to ensure our customers are dealt with honestly, in a straightforward manner, professionally, and courteously - Paul Miller. Bentley Parsippany, 250 US-46, Parsippany New Jersey, 07054.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C50HUX86553
Stock: W6124
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 02-13-2020
- 16,996 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$159,900$2,166 Below Market
Bentley High Point - High Point / North Carolina
Red Velvet Sparkle exterior, with Tan primary and Dark Spice secondary hides and seat piping. With Canadel Santos Palisander veneers to fascia. This is an exquisitely equipped motor car, with an extensive list of special features including: US Wraith Package (an extensive technology group), Adaptive Headlights, Starlight Headliner, Up-Lit Spirit of Ecstasy, Colour Keyed Boot trim, Lambswool Floor Mats, and RR Goodwood Treadplates. Fitted with a 6.6 litre 46 valve V-12 aluminium alloy engine, with direct fuel injection, it has 624 SAE HP @ 5600 rpm, with 590 lb ft of torque between 1500-5500 rpm, and is coupled to an eight speed electronically controlled automatic transmission. This well-maintained motor car has only been driven 16,996 miles. It had a cost new of $371,950.00. It is available for a modest $159,900.00
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Rolls-Royce Wraith with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C53EUX84548
Stock: EUX84548
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan2,400 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$338,520
Park Place – Bentley, Rolls-Royce, McLaren & Maserati - Dallas / Texas
*This low mileage one owner 2019 Cullinan is a the gem after which it was named. This particular car is equipped with the unique Immersive Seating option which not only provides a center console but also makes Cullinan the only SUV with a glass partition between luggage compartment and rear passengers. This ensures unparalleled sound insulation and uninterrupted comfort. This option also allows you to simply lean back and unwind as the ventilated massage seats cosset you in ultimate luxury. Then toast the occasion with a drink from the whisky decanter housed in the center console, which also contains two Rolls-Royce whisky glasses.**18 Speaker Bespoke Rolls-Royce Audio System tuned for the acoustic signature of the Cullinan will give you the smoothest, purest sound.**Cullinan's iconic Spirit of Ecstasy is also Uplit!**The two-tone Silver Satin Bonnet finish will create a unique and personal ownership experience for years to come.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SLA689X51KU113919
Stock: MB7936R
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-13-2020
- 7,934 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$169,949
The Sarasota Studio - Sarasota / Florida
Factory Certified, Includes Warranty, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Function, Collision Warning System, Driver's Assistance Systems Three, Front & Rear Ventilated Seats, Front Cam & Radar Parking Distance Sensors, Individual Seat Configuration, Night Vision, Picnic Tables, Rear Massage Seats, Rear Theater Configuration, Seat Piping, Wheels: 21 5 Twin Spoke Fully Polished Alloy.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Certification Program Details: When you opt for a Certified Pre-Owned Rolls-Royce vehicle, you gain access to: One or Two Year Limited CPO Coverage Unrivaled peace of mind One-to-one customer care at authorized Rolls-Royce Motor Cars dealers Uncompromising pre-delivery inspection and preparation Complimentary standard servicing using genuine Rolls-Royce parts, including 24-hour worldwide roadside assistance Independent vehicle history and mileage verification Reduced cost of ownershipThis vehicle is currently located at Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars at 3333 Gandy Blvd, St Petersburg, Florida. Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars is minutes from Downtown St Pete, The Sundial, Downtown Tampa, International Plaza, St Pete Beach and Clearwater Beach. Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars offers quality vehicles and an unmatched level of service. To verify this vehicle’s availability please visit our website Dimmitt.com or call (877) 731-5930.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S58FUX53311
Stock: P3651
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 691 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$298,992
Perillo Pre-Owned Outlet - Downers Grove / Illinois
- LUXURY MOTORING IS ALWAYS BETTER WITH A DROP-TOP - IT'S MAGNIFICENT - PERFECT PEDIGREE - DRAMATIC COLOR COMBINATION -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA666D53KU118063
Stock: R699A-C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 16,613 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$182,988$4,105 Below Market
O'Gara Coach San Diego - La Jolla / California
O'Gara Coach San Diego is proud to present for sale this stunning 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Diamond Black exterior paint currently fitted with a full matte white wrap and Seashell interior. Other manufacturer options include:- Diamond Black currently wrapped in a Matte White Metallic- The Wraith Package- Front Ventilated Seats- Contrast Stitching- RR Inlays to Monitor Lid- Treadplate - WraithRecent Arrival!O'Gara Coach San Diego ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C57GUX86127
Stock: 1553UC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 10,594 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$189,990$1,287 Below Market
Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills / California
Rolls Royce Beverly Hills is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2016 Rolls-Royce Ghost as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Diamond Black exterior paint and Seashell interior. Other manufacturer options include: - Driver's assistance 1- Picnic tables- Panorama sunroof- High-beam assistance- Lane Departure Warning- Head-Up Display- Front ventilated seats- RR monogram to all headrestsRecent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 5362 miles below market average! Certified.Certification Program Details: Certified Pre-Owned with WarrantyRolls Royce Beverly Hills ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway. Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills is an O'Gara Coach Company. The O'Gara Coach Company is the leading Factory Authorized Dealer for Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, McLaren, Maserati and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. We proudly serve the Greater Los Angeles Area and Orange County including Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, the Hollywood Hills, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Anaheim, Pasadena and delivery to anywhere in the world. Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills is known for its extensive inventory of world-renowned New and Certified Pre-Owned (Rolls-Royce Provenance) / Used Rolls-Royces. These include the Ghost series, Wraith coupe, Phantom family, Dawn model and convertible Phantom Drophead Coupe. O'Gara offers competitive finance, lease and purchase options on all New and Certified Pre-Owned / Used vehicles. Respected as one of the most successful luxury and exotic automotive outlets in the world, O'Gara Coach Company continues to set unmatched records in luxury and performance sales as well as service. Where Luxury is Never Compromised.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S59GUX53755
Stock: 6775UC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 7,736 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$199,980
Braman Miami Pre-Owned - Miami / Florida
Recent Arrival! 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith Base 6.6L V12 DGI DOHC 48V Twin Turbocharged 8-Speed Automatic RWDOdometer is 2543 miles below market average!13/21 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C55GUX86269
Stock: RU200025A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
