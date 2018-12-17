Used Rolls-Royce Coupe for Sale Near Me
- 1,393 miles
$285,990
O'Gara Coach Westlake - Westlake Village / California
O'Gara Coach Westlake is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2018 Rolls-Royce Wraith as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the White exterior paint and Tan interior. Other manufacturer options include: RWD 8-Speed Automatic 6.6L V12 DGI DOHC 48V Twin TurbochargedRecent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 7821 miles below market average!O'Gara Coach Westlake ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Rolls-Royce Wraith with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C5XJUX86985
Stock: 2669UC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 17,348 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$169,890$1,984 Below Market
Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills / California
Rolls Royce Beverly Hills is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2014 Rolls-Royce Wraith as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Diamond Black exterior paint and Seashell/Black Accent interior. Other manufacturer options include:Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 1339 miles below market average! Certified.Certification Program Details: Certified Pre-Owned with WarrantyRolls Royce Beverly Hills ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway. Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills is an O'Gara Coach Company. The O'Gara Coach Company is the leading Factory Authorized Dealer for Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, McLaren, Maserati and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. We proudly serve the Greater Los Angeles Area and Orange County including Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, the Hollywood Hills, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Anaheim, Pasadena and delivery to anywhere in the world. Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills is known for its extensive inventory of world-renowned New and Certified Pre-Owned (Rolls-Royce Provenance) / Used Rolls-Royces. These include the Ghost series, Wraith coupe, Phantom family, Dawn model and convertible Phantom Drophead Coupe. O'Gara offers competitive finance, lease and purchase options on all New and Certified Pre-Owned / Used vehicles. Respected as one of the most successful luxury and exotic automotive outlets in the world, O'Gara Coach Company continues to set unmatched records in luxury and performance sales as well as service. Where Luxury is Never Compromised.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Rolls-Royce Wraith with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C51EUX84709
Stock: 20B1282A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 19,072 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$199,999
Atlanta Autos - Marietta / Georgia
STARLIGHT HEADLINER! NAVIGATION!, REAR BACK-UP CAMERA!, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM/CD/MP3 w/Navigation, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Heated Front Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Starlight Headliner, Traction control, 18 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Audio memory, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: Rolls-Royce Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Headlight cleaning, Heads-Up Display, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, HVAC memory, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM/CD/MP3 w/Navigation, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Heated Front Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Starlight Headliner, Traction control.Clean CARFAX.We are open for business and we're prioritizing your health and safety. From the comfort of your home you can shop, get pricing, and trade-in values. Test drives from your home or work, deals made over the phone or email and complimentary delivery. Atlanta Autos offers extremely competitive Finance Options as well as we offer Lease Options on many of our vehicles. Atlanta Autos offers the service of facilitating Transport Services for any of our Cars, Trucks or SUV's Nationwide! Shipping Services include Open Transport as well as Closed Transport Service depending on your choice. Connect With Us on Facebook & Instagram @atldreamcars - you will see updates as we get some of our Featured New Arrivals as well as great tips on Auto Ownership such as Routine Maintenance tips, fun facts, etc. Drive What You Deserve at Atlanta Autos where we offer Affordable Luxury & Performance Cars for all different budget minded customers!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Rolls-Royce Wraith with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C52FUX85305
Stock: X85305
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 18,946 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$179,998
Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills / California
Rolls Royce Beverly Hills is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2015 Rolls-Royce Wraith as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Diamond Black exterior paint and Black interior. Other manufacturer options include: Certified.Certification Program Details: Certified Pre-Owned with WarrantyRolls Royce Beverly Hills ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway. Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills is an O'Gara Coach Company. The O'Gara Coach Company is the leading Factory Authorized Dealer for Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, McLaren, Maserati and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. We proudly serve the Greater Los Angeles Area and Orange County including Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, the Hollywood Hills, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Anaheim, Pasadena and delivery to anywhere in the world. Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills is known for its extensive inventory of world-renowned New and Certified Pre-Owned (Rolls-Royce Provenance) / Used Rolls-Royces. These include the Ghost series, Wraith coupe, Phantom family, Dawn model and convertible Phantom Drophead Coupe. O'Gara offers competitive finance, lease and purchase options on all New and Certified Pre-Owned / Used vehicles. Respected as one of the most successful luxury and exotic automotive outlets in the world, O'Gara Coach Company continues to set unmatched records in luxury and performance sales as well as service. Where Luxury is Never Compromised.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Rolls-Royce Wraith with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C53FUX85412
Stock: 6851UC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- certified
2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith2,810 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$228,888
Paul Miller Rolls-Royce Bentley - Parsippany / New Jersey
2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith English WhiteCertified. 6.6L V12 DGI DOHC 48V Twin Turbocharged 8-Speed Automatic 12/19 City/Highway MPG ABS brakes, AM/FM/CD/MP3 w/Navigation, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Heated Front Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Clean CARFAX.Rolls-Royce Provenance Details:* Multipoint Point Inspection* Limited Warranty: 12 Month* Transferable Warranty* Warranty Deductible: $0* No limitations to the vehicle Model Year age (from MY04 onward) & 100,000 miles & clean CarFax are required for the program* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance*** 100% Online Purchase Available *** PAUL MILLER BENTLEY AND ROLLS ROYCE is offering contact-less Delivery & Pick-up! *** Enhanced Safety Pre-cautions and Sanitization of vehicles & facility! ***We pride ourselves in delivering a truly outstanding experience to our customers at all levels and across all departments. We work hard to ensure our customers are dealt with honestly, in a straightforward manner, professionally, and courteously - Paul Miller. Bentley Parsippany, 250 US-46, Parsippany New Jersey, 07054.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C50HUX86553
Stock: W6124
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 02-13-2020
- 16,996 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$159,900$2,166 Below Market
Bentley High Point - High Point / North Carolina
Red Velvet Sparkle exterior, with Tan primary and Dark Spice secondary hides and seat piping. With Canadel Santos Palisander veneers to fascia. This is an exquisitely equipped motor car, with an extensive list of special features including: US Wraith Package (an extensive technology group), Adaptive Headlights, Starlight Headliner, Up-Lit Spirit of Ecstasy, Colour Keyed Boot trim, Lambswool Floor Mats, and RR Goodwood Treadplates. Fitted with a 6.6 litre 46 valve V-12 aluminium alloy engine, with direct fuel injection, it has 624 SAE HP @ 5600 rpm, with 590 lb ft of torque between 1500-5500 rpm, and is coupled to an eight speed electronically controlled automatic transmission. This well-maintained motor car has only been driven 16,996 miles. It had a cost new of $371,950.00. It is available for a modest $159,900.00
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Rolls-Royce Wraith with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C53EUX84548
Stock: EUX84548
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,613 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$182,988$4,105 Below Market
O'Gara Coach San Diego - La Jolla / California
O'Gara Coach San Diego is proud to present for sale this stunning 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Diamond Black exterior paint currently fitted with a full matte white wrap and Seashell interior. Other manufacturer options include:- Diamond Black currently wrapped in a Matte White Metallic- The Wraith Package- Front Ventilated Seats- Contrast Stitching- RR Inlays to Monitor Lid- Treadplate - WraithRecent Arrival!O'Gara Coach San Diego ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C57GUX86127
Stock: 1553UC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 7,736 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$199,980
Braman Miami Pre-Owned - Miami / Florida
Recent Arrival! 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith Base 6.6L V12 DGI DOHC 48V Twin Turbocharged 8-Speed Automatic RWDOdometer is 2543 miles below market average!13/21 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C55GUX86269
Stock: RU200025A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 1,080 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$285,988
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Orange County - Irvine / California
Exterior Style:Main Exterior Colour GunmetalContrast Exterior Colour Black DiamondUpper Two-Tone21 Ten Spoke Part Polished WheelsBody Coloured Wheel CentresNo CoachlineExterior OptionsDelete Front Number PlateSide View CameraStandard Spirit of EcstasyInterior Style:Primary Interior Colour Arctic WhiteSecondary Interior Colour BlackBespoke Interior - Module EditingFront Ventilated SeatsConvenience Door Pocket LightingWraith Bespoke ClockRR Monogram to all Headrests BlackContrast stitching BlackDoor Piping BlackFull Natural Grain LeatherInstrument Panel with Top StitchExtended Leather HeadlinerStarlight HeadlinerPiano BlackInterior Options:Two-tone steering wheel. Black / Arctic White.Lambswool FootmatsPolished Stainless Steel PackageRolls-Royce Bespoke AudioDriver Assistance 3Active Cruise Control with Stop & GoHead-Up DisplayNight Vision With Pedestrian RecognitionHigh-Beam AssistanceLane Departure WarningOther:Black Boot TrimConnected Drive ServicesWiFi Hotspot PreparationDecoding for no-dazzle High-Beam as.Bespoke Audio Speaker Grille
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Rolls-Royce Wraith with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C5XJUX87067
Stock: R1344A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-17-2018
- 4,929 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$178,894$23,198 Below Market
Auto Holding - Hillside / New Jersey
BEST PRICE ON THE MARKET!! NO NEED FOR PERFECT CREDIT!! FREE CARFAX!!! THIS 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith IS PRICED FOR A QUICK SALE!!! ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS!!! IT HAS A GREAT LOOKING EXTERIOR! PLEASE CALL US TO CONFIRM THE AVAILABILITY AND SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT WE ARE LOCATED MINUTES FROM NEW YORK, AS WELL AS NORTH AND SOUTH JERSEY. $NOTHING DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE *** CHOOSE FROM OVER 200 FRONT LINE READY VEHICLES ***INSTANT FINANCING*** TOP RATED NJ USED CAR DEALER!!! EASY APPROVAL, LOW PAYMENT WITH WWW.AUTOHOLDING.US -Contact us at 908-686-0100 or autoholding@gmail.com for a FREE Carfax Report. All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Auto Holding Vehicle Certification, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
Dealer Review:
I visited Auto Holdings to search for a vehicle and met sales person Levan who truly was a professional person. He listens to what the client needs, doesn’t force to purchase any of their vehicles and he accommodates the client to test drive. I recommend this sales person for his patience and understanding of what the clients needs.. I will definitely come back for future vehicle purchase. Thank you Levan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C56GUX86135
Stock: GUX86135
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 7,171 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$199,950
The Sarasota Studio - Sarasota / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Certification Program Details: When you opt for a Certified Pre-Owned Rolls-Royce vehicle, you gain access to: One or Two Year Limited CPO Coverage Unrivaled peace of mind One-to-one customer care at authorized Rolls-Royce Motor Cars dealers Uncompromising pre-delivery inspection and preparation Complimentary standard servicing using genuine Rolls-Royce parts, including 24-hour worldwide roadside assistance Independent vehicle history and mileage verification Reduced cost of ownershipThis vehicle is currently located at Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars at 3333 Gandy Blvd, St Petersburg, Florida. Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars is minutes from Downtown St Pete, The Sundial, Downtown Tampa, International Plaza, St Pete Beach and Clearwater Beach. Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars offers quality vehicles and an unmatched level of service. To verify this vehicle’s availability please visit our website Dimmitt.com or call (877) 731-5930.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C54GUX86263
Stock: LUX54786A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- certified
2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith5,121 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$205,950
Holman Motorcars - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Holman Motorcars is delighted to offer this good-looking 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith Diamond Black with the following features:Contrast Stitching, Driver's Assistance Systems One, Heads-Up Display, High Beam Assistance, Lambswool Floormats, Polished Stainless Steel Tread Plates, Starlight Headliner, Upper Two-Tone Metallic Paint, Wheels: 21" 5 Spoke Fully Polished Alloy. 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Certified. Certification Program Details: Rolls-Royce CertificationThank you for selecting Holman Motorcars to research your next luxury vehicle lease or purchase. Buy with full confidence from a fully authorized Aston Martin/Bentley/Rolls Royce dealership owned and operated by Holman Automotive Group, a family run company in business for over 90 years that treats all of our customers like royalty. Our Ft. Lauderdale dealership has the best selection of new/pre-owned Rolls Royce/Bentley/Aston Martin vehicles available. If you have any questions regarding a specific vehicle, please call Ralph Avila at 954-335-2250.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C51GUX85958
Stock: GUX85958
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 7,617 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$245,981
Perillo Pre-Owned Outlet - Downers Grove / Illinois
- THE MOST DRIVER-CENTRIC ROLLS EVER! - COMPLETELY BESPOKE - PERFECT PEDIGREE -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C59HUX86678
Stock: GC2794A-C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 6,836 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$214,995$14,854 Below Market
INFINITI of Coral Gables - Coral Gables / Florida
2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith Base Midnight Sapphire 2D Coupe 6.6L V12 DGI DOHC 48V Twin TurbochargedDriver Assistance 1, Head-Up Display, High-Beam Assistance, Wheels: 21" 5 Spoke Fully Polished Forged Alloy.Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 773 miles below market average!Financing is available for all credit situations. The financing team at INFINITI of Coral Gables has decades of experience and wide-ranging lending relationships to get you financed on the vehicle of your dreams! Here, at INFINITI of Coral Gables, we are proud to offer low mile, late model inventory at incredible prices. All of our vehicles are inspected and reconditioned by ASE certified technicians. INFINITI of Coral Gables sets out to offer all clients great prices, flexible financing terms, high- quality vehicles, and a thoroughly transparent buying process. Please call us today to begin your purchase!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C51HUX86688
Stock: X86688C01
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 17,499 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$221,990
Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills / California
Rolls Royce Beverly Hills is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the English White exterior paint and Seashell interior. Other manufacturer options include: CARFAX One-Owner. Certified.Certification Program Details: Certified Pre-Owned with WarrantyRolls Royce Beverly Hills ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway. Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills is an O'Gara Coach Company. The O'Gara Coach Company is the leading Factory Authorized Dealer for Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, McLaren, Maserati and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. We proudly serve the Greater Los Angeles Area and Orange County including Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, the Hollywood Hills, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Anaheim, Pasadena and delivery to anywhere in the world. Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills is known for its extensive inventory of world-renowned New and Certified Pre-Owned (Rolls-Royce Provenance) / Used Rolls-Royces. These include the Ghost series, Wraith coupe, Phantom family, Dawn model and convertible Phantom Drophead Coupe. O'Gara offers competitive finance, lease and purchase options on all New and Certified Pre-Owned / Used vehicles. Respected as one of the most successful luxury and exotic automotive outlets in the world, O'Gara Coach Company continues to set unmatched records in luxury and performance sales as well as service. Where Luxury is Never Compromised.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C50HUX86584
Stock: 6852UC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 2,851 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$171,888
O'Gara Coach San Diego - La Jolla / California
O'Gara Coach San Diego is proud to present for sale this stunning 2014 Rolls-Royce Wraith as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the English White exterior paint and Seashell/Black Contrast interior. Other manufacturer options include:- Drivers Assist 1- Comfort Entry- Front Massage seats- 21: Five Spoke Part Polished WheelsRecent Arrival! Odometer is 16589 miles below market average! Certified.Certification Program Details: Rolls Royce Provenance includes a minimum of two years' servicing and warranty, and two years' roadside assistance. If you are ready to become a Rolls-Royce owner, O'gara Coach will be able to help you find your perfect motor car. Or you can search our Provenance Pre-Owned collection online. If you can't find what you're looking for, we can notify you the moment your preferred Rolls-Royce becomes available.O'Gara Coach San Diego ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Rolls-Royce Wraith with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C50EUX84443
Stock: 20B0019A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 8,857 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$215,988$13,342 Below Market
O'Gara Coach San Diego - La Jolla / California
O'Gara Coach San Diego is proud to present for sale this stunning 2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Diamond Black exterior paint and Seashell interior.Other manufacturer options include:- 21 Five Spoke Part Polished Wheels- Contrast Interior Environment- Front Ventilated Seats- RR Monograms to all Headrest in Black Stitching- Contrast Stitching in Black- Two Tone Steering Wheel- Lambswool FloormatsCertification Program Details: Rolls Royce Provenance includes a minimum of two years' servicing and warranty, and two years' roadside assistance. If you are ready to become a Rolls-Royce owner, O'gara Coach will be able to help you find your perfect motor car. Or you can search our Provenance Pre-Owned collection online. If you can't find what you're looking for, we can notify you the moment your preferred Rolls-Royce becomes available.O'Gara Coach San Diego ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C5XHUX86768
Stock: 20R0013A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- certified
2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith10,829 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$220,479$8,851 Below Market
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Orange County - Irvine / California
MIDNIGHT SAPPHIRE, CLEAN, ORIGINAL MSRP $370,300, BESPOKE AUDIO, PALDAO, SILVER BADGE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA665C50HUX86570
Stock: R1348A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 01-24-2019
