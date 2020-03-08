Used Ram Truck for Sale Near Me

Towbin Dodge Ram - Henderson / Nevada

Towbin Dodge, located in the Valley Auto Mall in Henderson, is pleased to offer this Maximum Steel Metallic Clearcoat 2020 Ram 1500 Laramie for purchase, this vehicle is well equipped with many features including. Certified By Carfax - No Accidents, Certified By Carfax - One Owner, Remainder Of Factory Warranty Still Applies, 2nd Row In Floor Storage Bins, 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Service, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Service, 8.4'' Touchscreen Display, Apple CarPlay, Auto High Beam Headlamp Control, Bed Utility Group, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, Deployable Bed Step, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, Foam Bottle Insert (Door Trim Panel), For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.com, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, harman/kardon 19 Speaker Premium Sound, HD Radio, Heated Second Row Seats, Integrated Center Stack Radio, Laramie Level 2 Equipment Group, No Satellite Coverage w/HI/AK/PR/VI/GU, ParkSense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop, Pick-Up Box Lighting, Quick Order Package 27H Laramie, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4'' Display, Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers, Rear 60/40 Folding Split Recline Seat, Rear Underseat Compartment Storage, Remote Tailgate Release, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SiriusXM Traffic Plus, SiriusXM Travel Link, Spray In Bedliner, Tailgate Ajar Warning Lamp, Wireless Charging Pad. 4WD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 6919 miles below market average! Thanks for checking out this great vehicle. When looking to buy pre-owned, why not buy from the #1 Dodge dealer in Nevada? Give us a call or come by today to see our huge inventory selection and let our great team assist you in locating your next vehicle!

I rarely write reviews but the customer service and car buying experience was second to none! Today I found myself literally amazed at how simple and quickly I got into a new Dodge Durango. Let me start by saying Jose Sandoval is the guy to go see! After spending 3 days going back and forth with a “buy here pay here” car lot with the “we approve everyone” mottos we felt completely discouraged when even they wouldn’t finance us on a vehicle. Our credit situation isn’t the best but we thought let’s just give a big car lot a shot. We decided to go down to Towbin Dodge in the Valley AutoMall in search of a family size vehicle. We had our eyes set on a Dodge Durango and long story short we left with the exact vehicle we wanted! At no point in time did we feel like we had to beg and give a limb, Jose gave us the option to pay what we were comfortable with and didn’t suggest any lesser vehicles. He explained everything in great depth and made us feel comfortable. To top it all off he heard us make a comment jokingly about wanting to get lunch soon and he got on his phone and ordered us lunch out of his own pocket. That’s going above and beyond and we can’t thank him enough! He genuinely cared about our satisfaction not just a sale! Don’t take my word for it! Go down and see Jose Sandoval I guarantee you’ll be happy you did.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2020 Ram 1500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 24 Highway)

VIN: 1C6SRFRT2LN222343

Stock: TPU14818

Certified Pre-Owned: No

