Used Ram Truck for Sale Near Me

  • 2016 Ram 1500 Longhorn in White
    used

    2016 Ram 1500 Longhorn

    100,417 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $25,999

    $6,057 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Ram 1500 Laramie in Gray
    used

    2020 Ram 1500 Laramie

    6,409 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $46,337

    Details
  • 2017 Ram 2500 Laramie in White
    used

    2017 Ram 2500 Laramie

    39,720 miles

    $48,000

    $1,858 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ram 1500 Big Horn in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Ram 1500 Big Horn

    46,328 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $29,998

    $823 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ram 1500 Sport in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Ram 1500 Sport

    56,888 miles

    $37,900

    Details
  • 2020 Ram 1500 Big Horn in Silver
    used

    2020 Ram 1500 Big Horn

    14,318 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $38,930

    $3,135 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Express in Silver
    used

    2019 Ram 1500 Classic Express

    4,750 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $36,985

    Details
  • 2017 Ram 1500 Laramie in Black
    certified

    2017 Ram 1500 Laramie

    41,288 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $33,777

    $1,703 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Big Horn in Silver
    used

    2019 Ram 1500 Classic Big Horn

    34,804 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $35,963

    Details
  • 2017 Ram 2500 Big Horn in Black
    used

    2017 Ram 2500 Big Horn

    35,000 miles

    $39,750

    Details
  • 2017 Ram 1500 Tradesman in White
    used

    2017 Ram 1500 Tradesman

    33,368 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $22,000

    Details
  • 2017 Ram 1500 Express in Black
    certified

    2017 Ram 1500 Express

    23,371 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $28,266

    Details
  • 2020 Ram 1500 Classic SLT Fleet in Gray
    certified

    2020 Ram 1500 Classic SLT Fleet

    9,577 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $38,974

    Details
  • 2020 Ram 1500 Laramie in Silver
    used

    2020 Ram 1500 Laramie

    5,192 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $51,998

    $781 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Ram 2500 Laramie in White
    used

    2019 Ram 2500 Laramie

    18,012 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $59,874

    Details
  • 2020 Ram 1500 Laramie in White
    certified

    2020 Ram 1500 Laramie

    20,098 miles
    No accidents, Rental Use

    $41,999

    Details
  • 2018 Ram 1500 Express in Gray
    used

    2018 Ram 1500 Express

    24,759 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $25,899

    $2,347 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ram 1500 Tradesman in White
    used

    2015 Ram 1500 Tradesman

    90,053 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,491

    $1,068 Below Market
    Details

