Used Ram Truck for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 100,417 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,999$6,057 Below Market
Michael's Auto Sales - Hollywood / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ram 1500 Longhorn with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RR7PM4GS197629
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 6,409 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$46,337
Family Trucks and Vans - Denver / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Ram 1500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6SRFDT4LN198585
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 39,720 miles
$48,000$1,858 Below Market
Ferrario Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Towanda / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ram 2500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6UR5FL7HG615696
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 46,328 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$29,998$823 Below Market
CarMax Merrillville - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Merrillville / Indiana
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in IN, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ram 1500 Big Horn with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RR7LGXHS509177
Stock: 18745008
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 56,888 miles
$37,900
Bob Novick Chevrolet Buick GMC - Bridgeton / New Jersey
Certified. Bluetooth, Backup Camera, *Local Trade*, *NAVIGATION*, *Remote Start*, *One Owner*, CLEAN CARFAX, 1500 Sport, 4D Crew Cab, HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Blue Streak Pearlcoat, Black w/Cloth Bucket Seats, 8.4" Touchscreen Display, Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Class IV Receiver Hitch, Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, GPS Navigation, Heated Front Seats, Heated Seats & Wheel Group, Heated Steering Wheel, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power driver seat, Radio: Uconnect 3C Nav w/8.4" Display, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, SIRIUSXM Traffic, SIRIUSXM Travel Link, Uconnect Access.Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Blue Streak Pearlcoat 2017 Ram 1500 Sport 4WD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVTBob Novick Auto Mall has been family owned and operated since 1971. We stock a wide selection of new and pre-owned vehicles.As an added benefit each new vehicle includes the following:*The Novick VIP Program is designed to provide you with essential automotive services. To keep your new investment running smoothly for years to come.FCA US Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Transferable Warranty* Warranty Deductible: $100* Limited Warranty: 3 Month/3,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Roadside Assistance* Vehicle History* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Includes First Day Rental, Car Rental Allowance, and Trip Interruption Benefits* 125 Point InspectionDriven by our values!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ram 1500 Sport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RR7MT2HS865862
Stock: CR20067A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 14,318 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$38,930$3,135 Below Market
Tom Ahl Buick GMC - Lima / Ohio
You can now buy your next vehicle all online! We have added the WebBuy app to our website so you can select you new vehicle, get a trade-in value on your vehicle, even arrange financing all from the safety of your own home. Do it at your own pace, be in control and buy your new vehicle on your terms. Click the Buy Now button to get started.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! INCLUDES LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY...NO ACCIDENTS!, SIRIUS XM, BLUE TOOTH HANDS FREE, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, 4D Crew Cab, HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT, 4WD, Wheels: 20" x 9" Aluminum Chrome Clad (WRK).For over 50 years, Tom Ahl has been committed to earning your business, trust and friendship by providing you with the greatest value in a vehicle for the lowest cost to you. We offer full disclosure with every vehicle by providing a complimentary Autocheck vehicle history report and a copy of repairs made following our extensive 72 point inspection. For a "deal so good it'll knock your socks off", visit Tom Ahl's today!
Dealer Review:
Ordered a new vehicle at Tom Ahl - amazing service from Randy Mason - thank you
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Ram 1500 Big Horn with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6SRFFT2LN125745
Stock: C60328A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 4,750 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$36,985
Gross Chevrolet Buick GMC - Black River Falls / Wisconsin
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Express...CREW CAB...5.7L HEMI V8...8-SPEED AUTOMATIC...4X4...TRAILERING EQUIPMENT...AND MUCH MORE!! Here's the best part...this one is priced well below NADA blue book! A nice priced Ram 1500 Crew Cab Express with low mileage and great equipment won't last long. Come find out why we're the area's number one dealer group before this truck is gone!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Express with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RR7KT7KS580357
Stock: FA20-213
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-26-2018
- certified
2017 Ram 1500 Laramie41,288 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$33,777$1,703 Below Market
Bill DeLuca Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Haverhill / Massachusetts
One Owner - Clean Car Fax *, Navigation System / GPS *, Power Moonroof / Sunroof *, 1500 Laramie, 4WD, Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat.Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2017 Ram 1500 Laramie 3.6L V6 24V VVT 8-Speed Automatic 4WD Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!*** Nobody Beats a DeLuca Deal! Great Sales Experience and Quality Service for over 60 Years! **
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ram 1500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RR7NG3HS803520
Stock: D20289A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 34,804 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$35,963
Heartland Chevrolet Buick GMC - England / Arkansas
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Big Horn 4WD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT BLUETOOTH, REAR VIEW CAMERA, REMOTE START, 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, 1-YR SiriusXM Guardian Trial, 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat, 8.4' Touchscreen Display, Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control, Apple CarPlay, Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Big Horn Badge, Big Horn Regional Package, Bright/Bright Billets Grille, Class IV Receiver Hitch, Cloth 40/20/40 Premium Bench Seat, Cluster 7.0' TFT Color Display, Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips, Electric Shift-On-Demand Transfer Case, Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps, Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals, Folding Flat Load Floor Storage, Front Armrest w/3 Cupholders, Front Center Seat Cushion Storage, Front Fog Lamps, Glove Box Lamp, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, HD Radio, Humidity Sensor, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Bed Lighting, Media Hub (2 USB, AUX), Overhead Console w/Garage Door Opener, ParkSense Ft/Rr Park Assist System, Power 10-Way Driver Seat, Power Heated Fold-Away Mirrors, Power Lumbar Adjust, Power-Folding Mirrors, Quick Order Package 27S Big Horn, Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4' Display, Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat, Rear Dome w/On/Off Switch Lamp, Rear Floor Mats, Rear Power Sliding Window, Remote Start System, Remote USB Port - Charge Only, Security Alarm, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Storage Tray, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Universal Garage Door Opener, USB Host Flip, Wheels: 20' x 8' Aluminum Chrome Clad. Free Delivery ANYWHERE in the State! Recent Arrival! Odometer is 2526 miles below market average! All Pricing includes $1000.00 Trade in Assistance and $1000.00 Financing Assistance obtained through Heartland Ford.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Big Horn with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RR7TT7KS712984
Stock: UH712984
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 35,000 miles
$39,750
Jim Shorkey Fiat - North Huntingdon / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ram 2500 Big Horn with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6UR5DJ4HG586062
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,368 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$22,000
Jones Junction Used Cars - Bel Air / Maryland
This 2017 Ram 1500 is Jones certified and Carfax certified with no damage history. Its in perfect condition and just passed a Maryland State Inspection where we completed an oil and filter change, replaced the wiper blades, and replaced the front and rear brake pads.Its well equipped with power windows, power locks, power seats, bluetooth, cruise control, two key fobs, an owners manual plus so much more!JONES CERTIFIED USED CAR DETAIL: -Qualifies for Jones for Life Program -30 day/1000 mile Limited Warranty with $0 Deductible -Free Carfax Report -155 Point Inspection -Jones Inspection exceeds Maryland's minimum requirements -Thorough Interior and Exterior Detail -Factory Trained Technician -Checked for Factory Recalls -Clean Title.Jones Junction is proud to announce that 2020 marks their 103rd consecutive year as a family-run automotive business serving the Harford County and surrounding Maryland, Pennsylvania and Delaware communities. The Jones family believes their success lies in focused dedication to hard work and integrity. Their goal is not simply to sell a car; it is to create a lifelong partnership with their customers. All prices plus Taxes, Tags, and $500 Dealer Processing fee, not required by law, Feel free to visit us at WWW.JONESJUNCTION.COM, or come by today at 1713 Harford Rd Fallston, MD. 21047.
Dealer Review:
Gabby was super nice and helpful! The whole process was very smooth.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ram 1500 Tradesman with Towing Hitch, USB Inputs, Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6JR6DT2HG704572
Stock: HK6300
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- certified
2017 Ram 1500 Express23,371 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,266
Northwest Hills Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Torrington / Connecticut
2017 Ram 1500 Express **CERTIFIED**, **ONE OWNER CLEAN CAR FAX**, **172 Point Inspection**, ** 4 WHEEL DRIVE **, 1-Year SiriusXM Radio Service, 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio, 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat, Body Color Front Fascia, Body Color Grille, Body Color Rear Bumper w/Step Pads, Carpet Floor Covering, Center Hub, Cloth 40/20/40 Bench Seat, Delete Class IV Receiver Hitch, Delete Spray In Bedliner, Fog Lamps, For More Info, Call 800-643-2112, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Front Armrest w/3 Cupholders, No Satellite Coverage w/AK/HI/PR/VI, Popular Equipment Group, Quick Order Package 22J Express, Ram 1500 Express, Rear Folding Seat, Remote Keyless Entry w/All-Secure, SiriusXM Satellite Radio. Clean CARFAX. SAY YES TO SULLIVAN - FCA US Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 125 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Limited Warranty: 3 Month/3,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Includes First Day Rental, Car Rental Allowance, and Trip Interruption Benefits * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History We promise the best possible experience with your purchase including a completely stress free experience from the first phone call to the time you take delivery. Email or call us to arrange a hassle free test drive today!
Dealer Review:
I worked with Jessie from Sullivan Honda and he was wonderful! He made the leasing process very easy for me and it was a stress free experience. I had the Jeep of my dreams right away and he was able to get me very reasonable payments. I highly recommend him!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ram 1500 Express with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RR7FG6HS733221
Stock: X13087
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- certified
2020 Ram 1500 Classic SLT Fleet9,577 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$38,974
Melloy Dodge Ram - Albuquerque / New Mexico
Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat 2020 Ram 1500 Classic SLT 4WD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT 1-YR SiriusXM Guardian Trial, 8.4' Touchscreen Display, Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control, Apple CarPlay, Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Cluster 7.0' TFT Color Display, Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps, Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals, Glove Box Lamp, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, HD Radio, Heated Front Seats, Heated Seats Wheel Group, Heated Steering Wheel, Humidity Sensor, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Bed Lighting, Luxury Group, Media Hub (2 USB, AUX), Overhead Console w/Garage Door Opener, Power Heated Fold-Away Mirrors, Power-Folding Mirrors, Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4' Display, Rear Dome w/On/Off Switch Lamp, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Spray In Bedliner, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Universal Garage Door Opener, USB Host Flip. Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Ram 1500 Classic SLT Fleet with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6RR7LT6LG152433
Stock: X10664
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 5,192 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$51,998$781 Below Market
Towbin Dodge Ram - Henderson / Nevada
Towbin Dodge, located in the Valley Auto Mall in Henderson, is pleased to offer this Maximum Steel Metallic Clearcoat 2020 Ram 1500 Laramie for purchase, this vehicle is well equipped with many features including. Certified By Carfax - No Accidents, Certified By Carfax - One Owner, Remainder Of Factory Warranty Still Applies, 2nd Row In Floor Storage Bins, 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Service, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Service, 8.4'' Touchscreen Display, Apple CarPlay, Auto High Beam Headlamp Control, Bed Utility Group, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, Deployable Bed Step, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, Foam Bottle Insert (Door Trim Panel), For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.com, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, harman/kardon 19 Speaker Premium Sound, HD Radio, Heated Second Row Seats, Integrated Center Stack Radio, Laramie Level 2 Equipment Group, No Satellite Coverage w/HI/AK/PR/VI/GU, ParkSense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop, Pick-Up Box Lighting, Quick Order Package 27H Laramie, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4'' Display, Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers, Rear 60/40 Folding Split Recline Seat, Rear Underseat Compartment Storage, Remote Tailgate Release, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SiriusXM Traffic Plus, SiriusXM Travel Link, Spray In Bedliner, Tailgate Ajar Warning Lamp, Wireless Charging Pad. 4WD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 6919 miles below market average! Thanks for checking out this great vehicle. When looking to buy pre-owned, why not buy from the #1 Dodge dealer in Nevada? Give us a call or come by today to see our huge inventory selection and let our great team assist you in locating your next vehicle!
Dealer Review:
I rarely write reviews but the customer service and car buying experience was second to none! Today I found myself literally amazed at how simple and quickly I got into a new Dodge Durango. Let me start by saying Jose Sandoval is the guy to go see! After spending 3 days going back and forth with a “buy here pay here” car lot with the “we approve everyone” mottos we felt completely discouraged when even they wouldn’t finance us on a vehicle. Our credit situation isn’t the best but we thought let’s just give a big car lot a shot. We decided to go down to Towbin Dodge in the Valley AutoMall in search of a family size vehicle. We had our eyes set on a Dodge Durango and long story short we left with the exact vehicle we wanted! At no point in time did we feel like we had to beg and give a limb, Jose gave us the option to pay what we were comfortable with and didn’t suggest any lesser vehicles. He explained everything in great depth and made us feel comfortable. To top it all off he heard us make a comment jokingly about wanting to get lunch soon and he got on his phone and ordered us lunch out of his own pocket. That’s going above and beyond and we can’t thank him enough! He genuinely cared about our satisfaction not just a sale! Don’t take my word for it! Go down and see Jose Sandoval I guarantee you’ll be happy you did.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Ram 1500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6SRFRT2LN222343
Stock: TPU14818
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 18,012 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$59,874
Amarillo Hyundai - Amarillo / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ram 2500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6UR5NL3KG608365
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2020 Ram 1500 Laramie20,098 milesNo accidents, Rental Use
$41,999
Greenville Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT - Greenville / Texas
#1 Seat Foam Cushion, 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Audio memory, Automatic temperature control, Center Console Parts Module, Driver Seat Memory, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Full Length Upgraded Floor Console, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated steering wheel, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Manufacturer's Statement of Origin, Memory seat, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Pedal memory, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Power 4-Way Passenger Lumbar Adjust, Power 8-Way Driver & Passenger Seats, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Quick Order Package 25H Laramie, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4 Display, Speed control. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Want us to come to you? No problem! Virtual Test Drives and Trade Appraisals: Just ask and we’ll send you a live video walk around of the vehicle you are considering, and we can do the same for your trade. Online Financing: Complete your finance application online and speed up your car-buying process. At Home Delivery: We’ll bring the vehicle and paperwork to you within a certain distance! Thanks for the opportunity to serve our local community and earn your business.Greenville Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram offers quality vehicles at below market pricing. Shop all of our Inventory at www.greenvillechrysler.com Located at 5401 Interstate Hwy 30, Greenville, TX 75402.
Dealer Review:
I have to say, Jane Rice is a badass! She came in on her day off to help me get into the truck I wanted. My anxiety was horrible and she helped calm my nerves. She made everything less painful then I thought it would be. I highly recommend Greenville Chrysler and Jane Rice...She's pretty amazing!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Ram 1500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6SRFDT5LN121949
Stock: NLN121949
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 24,759 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,899$2,347 Below Market
Autopia Motorcars - Union / New Jersey
We Will Be Delivering Vehicles and Our Interest Rate Has Dropped
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ram 1500 Express with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RR7FG6JS246767
Stock: 246767
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 90,053 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,491$1,068 Below Market
McFadden Friendly Motors - South Haven / Michigan
This 2015 Ram 1500 Quad Cab pick up features power windows, locks and mirrors, cruise control, air conditioning, remote keyless entry with all secure locking including tail gate, Uconnect 3.0 sound system with satellite radio, usb and aux ports, tow package with class IV hitch, 4 and 7 way wiring harness, plus spray in bed liner, aluminum wheels, 40/20/40 front bench seat with large folding center armrest / storage, 3.6L V-8 and rotary dial shifted 8spd automatic and much more! During our inspection we replaced the engine air filter, 3rd brake light bulb, oil filter housing, gas cap, wiper blades, resurfaced the front brake rotors, and changed the engine oil and filter. Auto Check history report shows this vehicle to be a one owner and accident free! At McFadden Friendly Motors, we strive to provide you with the best quality vehicles for the lowest possible price, and this 1500 is no exception. This vehicle has been quality inspected, serviced and is sold with warranty! So stop in, call or click today before this great value is gone!!! See our entire inventory at www.mcfaddenfriendly.com! At McFadden Friendly Motors Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram we make purchasing an automobile safe and easy! From actual pictures that allow you to see what your really buying, a transparent sales staff that give you all the facts and let you make your own decision, tools on our website to evaluate your trade-in, apply for financing, and estimate your payments, no contact test drives, as well as a no contact purchase and delivery experience, and with our talented finance department that will work hard to get you the best financing terms regardless or how good or bad your credit is, we make shopping and buying a vehicle at McFaddens fun, easy and safe!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ram 1500 Tradesman with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RR6FG7FS561725
Stock: P5381
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ram searches:
Related Ram info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2015
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2017
- Used Mazda CX-5
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2020 Toyota RAV4
- Honda Accord 2020
- 2020 Honda CR-V
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2020 Camry
- 2020 Charger
Vehicle rankings by type
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Chevrolet Blazer Lease Deals
- Jeep Wrangler Lease Deals
- Ford Mustang Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Corvette Lease Deals
- Kia Telluride Lease Deals
- Mazda CX-5 Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Tahoe Lease Deals
- Toyota Rav4 Lease Deals
- Honda CR-V Lease Deals
- Ford Explorer Lease Deals