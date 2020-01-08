Used Ram Hybrid for Sale Near Me
- 17,268 milesDelivery Available*Good Deal
$34,990$2,671 Below Market
Carvana - Philadelphia - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RRFFG8KN812325
Stock: 2000609886
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 9,008 milesGreat Deal
$38,995$4,445 Below Market
Shepard Toyota - Rockland / Maine
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ram 1500 Rebel with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RRFEG2KN822933
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 5,395 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$36,400$4,210 Below Market
Webb Chevrolet Plainfield - Plainfield / Illinois
�
Dealer Review:
The first vehicle we leased, the deal was very good. Upon further research on this 2nd lease, we have come to find out it was not a very good deal. That being said, this will be the last vehicle we lease or buy from Webb Chevrolet Plainfield.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RRFFG1KN674434
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 1,926 miles
$37,999
Fred Beans Cadillac - Doylestown / Pennsylvania
NO MISTAKE!!! UNDER 2000 MILES ON THE DASH! 4 wheel drive! 4 door cab! Bed liner! Running boards! Towing package! Carfax single owner with no accidents! Serviced through our state of the art shop with fresh pa state inspection!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RRFBG2KN718723
Stock: B00234P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 21,103 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$40,995
Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey
Just arrived is this FACTORY FRESH, NO-ACCIDENT, ONE-OWNER, NONSMOKER 2019 RAM 1500 LARAMIE CREW CAB 4x4 (4WD). Driven only 21,103 miles, this completely redesigned 1500 boasts a six-foot four-inch box, plenty of A+ materials in the cabin, as well as incredibly spacious seats. Plus, it is STILL COVERED under the balance of the factory BUMPER-TO-BUMPER warranty until March 2022 or 36,000 miles (whichever comes first)! Additionally, this full-size truck will be covered by the remainder of the POWERTRAIN warranty until 2024 or 60,000 miles! It comes finely equipped with: - 20-INCH PREMIUM PAINT/POLISHED WHEELS - UCONNECT 4 with 8.4-INCH DISPLAY - SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION with APPLE CARPLAY - A TOWING PACKAGE with CLASS-IV RECEIVER HITCH - DUAL-ZONE FRONT AUTOMATIC AIR CONDITIONING - HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS - A PARKVIEW REAR BACKUP CAMERA ...and so much more! WHY buy new when we have this absolutely LIKE-NEW, barely touched, 2019 RAM 1500 LARAMIE CREW CAB 4x4 available for THOUSANDS LESS than the price of a brand new one?! We will happily size up TRADE-IN OFFERS and have EXCELLENT FINANCE OPTIONS as well, so please give us a call TODAY at 732-919-0707!
Dealer Review:
Very high quality pre-owned vehicles with a large selection of manufacturers to choose from. Our salesperson Edward helped us with all the documents and we were in and out once we decided on the car we wanted. A very good experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ram 1500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RRFJG5KN721441
Stock: 24446
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 23,127 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$35,588
Coughlin Chillicothe - Chillicothe / Ohio
***4WD/AWD/4X4***, ***BACKUP/REAR/REVERSE CAMERA***, ***CLEAN CARFAX - NO ACCIDENTS***, ***FACTORY WARRANTY***, *** LOCAL TRADE-IN***, ***CARFAX 1-OWNER***. At Coughlin Chevrolet, Buick, GMC in Chillicothe we offer all our pre-owned inventory at market based pricing to insure a no haggle experience and a fair price right up front. 2019 Ram 1500 CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! We carry all makes and models and have vehicles in all different colors. Our Pre-owned Vehicles could have some of the following features listed: Alloy wheels, aluminum wheels, backup camera, Bluetooth, cargo package, chrome wheels, convenience package, leather seats, navigation system, power package, remote start, se package, safety package, sunroof/moonroof, tow package, adaptive cruise control, comfort package, tow package, trailer package, appearance package, cargo package, power package, safety package, acoustical package, dvd entertainment system, preferred package, technology package, driver confidence package, audio package, heat package, memory package, off road package, premium package, premium sound package, remote vehicle starter prep package, skid plate package, solid smooth ride suspension package, sound package, sport package, steel wheels, suspension package, z71 package, 3rd row seat, Bluetooth, hands-free, cd player, cruise control, dvd player. Keyless entry, lift kit, multi-zone climate control, navigation, portable audio connection, power locks, power windows, premium audio, security system, steering wheel controls, sunroof, trailer hitch, apple carplay/android auto, brake assist, homelink, memory seat, stability control, android auto, apple carplay.
Dealer Review:
I would highly recommend this dealership. On a chance we drove down to Chillicothe from Columbus looking for a used suv. Our salesman Joe Coleman was fantastic!! He listened to what we were looking for and our budget. He treated us like family and explained our options and allowed my wife and I to discuss them without any hassle or aggressive sales pitch. It was such a relief, seeing how we had spoken to sales people from other dealerships that were not so welcoming, understanding, and even interested in anything other than selling us a car. I would happily drive the hour back to Coughlin Chevrolet of Chillicothe if I were in the market for another car. The general manager Andy Gilbert does a great job there! I have previously purchased multiple cars from Andy when he was in sales and even requested him at a previous dealership prior to our trip to Coughlin. To somehow cross paths with him as we were finishing our deal was the icing on the cake. I couldn't give a higher recommendation for a dealership, general manager, and salesman. *****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RRFFG7KN824580
Stock: CC6932A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 20,234 milesFair Deal
$38,593$1,745 Below Market
HE McGonigal Buick GMC - Kokomo / Indiana
MSRP $42,790.00 INSTALLED OPTIONS Quick Order Package 23 Z Big Horn/Lone Star $0 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio $95 Tires: LT275/65 R18 C Owl On/Off Road $0 Black Forest Green Pearlcoat $100 Diesel Gray/Black, Cloth Bench Seat $0 Bed Utility Group $845 Trailer Tow Group $645 Big Horn Level 2 Equipment Group $2,400 North Edition $1,395 Engine Block Heater Included Trailer Brake Control Included 33 Gallon Fuel Tank $445 E Locker Rear Axle Included Wheel To Wheel Side Steps $745 Radio: Uconnect 4 W/8.4' Display Included Single Disc Remote CD Player Included Remote Start System Included Front & Rear Rubber Floor Mats Included Tri Fold Tonneau Cover $695 Parksense Front/Rear Park Assist W/Stop Included Manufacturer's Statement Of Origin $0 Original Shipping Charge $1,695 RETAIL PRICE ORIGINALLY NEW $51,850.00 Virtually every vehicle comes with our exclusive FREE LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY! For the entire duration of ownership, have peace of mind knowing your vehicle will be covered from costly repairs with a $0 deductible on parts & labor and valid nationwide!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RRFMG7KN871689
Stock: PRC0104
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 30,335 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$35,942$1,567 Below Market
Secret City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Oak Ridge / Tennessee
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RRFFG1KN647413
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,524 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$33,887$1,399 Below Market
Yark Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Toledo / Ohio
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Big Horn IP Badge, Big Horn Level 1 Equipment Group, Class IV Receiver Hitch, Cluster 3.5" TFT Color Display, Foam Bottle Insert (Door Trim Panel), Glove Box Lamp, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Power 8-Way Driver Seat, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Heated Fold Away Mirrors, Quick Order Package 23Z Big Horn/Lone Star, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4" Display, Rear Dome w/On/Off Switch Lamp, Rear Power Sliding Window, Rear Window Defroster, Single Disc Remote CD Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Universal Garage Door Opener. 2019 Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star V6 billet silver metallic clearcoat Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. FCA US Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 125 Point Inspection * Includes First Day Rental, Car Rental Allowance, and Trip Interruption Benefits * Transferable Warranty * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Limited Warranty: 3 Month/3,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Vehicle HistoryWelcome to Yark Automotive where we make buying a car easy with LIVE MARKET PRICING. Our live market pricing mission is to present the best pricing to all of our customers. Pre-owned live market pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned web sites hourly. This ensures that every one of our customers receives real time market price on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games. After being in business for 35+ years, we realize that live market pricing is, by far, the best approach for our customers.
Dealer Review:
I had a relatively nice experience at first. I bought a 2017 journey and even added the extended warranty for 6 years. The agent explained everything nice and explained if I wanted to add navigation to my vehicle that it would roughly be 600 or so. I was excited but then when I reached out to the service department they told me it would be more in the range of 2000 dollars. That obviously is a big difference in price and is equivalent to a down payment. They told me instead of adding nav that I could switch out the vehicle I wanted to get nav, however it was not the color I wanted, rather then making it right and adding nav at the 600 dollar price range regardless if it truly is 2000. They should not have claimed something if they were not 100 percent positive on what I could add to my vehicle.. Seems very deceiving because I would have shopped around for one that did have navigation instead of planning on adding navigation to the vehicle you sold me. I was contacted and informed that now they would be able to get it 500 dollars cheaper and that they talked to all managers to ensure they got the best price possible, that still is not even close to what I was originally told...You guys make tons of money from people daily and we are spending thousands of dollars on your expertise, the least you can do is be honest with a mistake and make it right. very unfortunate.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RRFFG0KN676241
Stock: D201044A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 21,325 milesFair Deal
$35,937$1,022 Below Market
Lester Glenn Hyundai of Toms River - Toms River / New Jersey
Thank you for visiting another one of Lester Glenn Chrysler Dodge Jeep's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2019 Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star with 21,325mi.This Ram includes:PREMIUM LIGHTING GROUPFog LampsBIG HORN LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUPMulti-Zone A/CDriver Vanity MirrorRemote Engine StartSmart Device IntegrationIntegrated Turn Signal MirrorsHD RadioPassenger Vanity MirrorA/CPower Mirror(s)CD PlayerHeated Steering WheelClimate ControlAuto-Dimming Rearview MirrorRear Parking AidUniversal Garage Door OpenerHeated MirrorsSecurity SystemRear DefrostAM/FM StereoPower Driver SeatHeated Front Seat(s)Satellite RadioTow HitchAdjustable PedalsBluetooth ConnectionPassenger Illuminated Visor MirrorDriver Illuminated Vanity MirrorAuxiliary Audio InputPower Folding MirrorsDriver Adjustable LumbarUCONNECT 4C NAVMulti-Zone A/CSmart Device IntegrationHD RadioNavigation SystemA/CClimate ControlAM/FM StereoSatellite RadioBluetooth ConnectionTelematics*Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.*When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. With its full CARFAX one-owner history report, you'll know exactly what you are getting with this well-kept Ram 1500.Why own a car when you can own a lifestyle? We at Lester Glenn Chrysler Dodge Jeep offer you nothing less than the best with our Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. This vehicle meets Ram's highest level of standards, allowing us to provide you with what you deserve. Handle any terrain with ease thanks to this grippy 4WD. Whether you're on a slick pavement or exploring the back country, you'll be able to do it with confidence.You'll quickly realize how much you will need a navigation system once you are stopping for directions or looking up addresses on your phone instead of looking at the road. This Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star features a navigation system that will free you of these unnecessary headaches. The interior of this Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star has been through meticulous inspection and could almost pass for a brand new vehicle.**DODGE CERTIFIED** ***Free Carfax***This DODGE CERTIFIED pre-owned vehicle has passed our stringent certification process that only the finest vehicles make it through. It has been put through a vigorous 125-point inspection to make sure that this vehicle is in top shape. It comes a 7 year/100,000 mile powertrain factory backed limited Warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance, car rental allowance and also comes with a complimentary 3-month subscription to SIRIUS Satellite Radio. The interior was extremely well maintained by the previous owner. The exterior looks great. The engine is in very good condition and it runs and drives excellent. You must see this vehicle to believe it. It won't last long so call today. . Factory certification is subject to location of purchase. See dealer for details.EXPERIENCE THE WAY CAR BUYING SHOULD BE... EXPERIENCE LESTER GLENN!!! Lester Glenn Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM FIAT offers Free Oil Changes on every pre-owned vehicle purchased! Call now for more details: (732) 240-8832.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RRFBG4KN712065
Stock: KN71206A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 3,500 milesNo accidents, Personal UseFair Deal
$34,200$1,621 Below Market
Premier Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT - New Orleans / Louisiana
�
Dealer Review:
Purchased a 2018 Jeep Sahara from Premier their add stated Premier Certified vehicle. Great car, sales person knew little about the vehicle but the price. The window sticker listed equipment that they could not find nor did they provide such as floor mats and the tops freedom bag. Salesman stated the car had been serviced and ready to go but found the oil life was at 10% when I checked. I don't trust hem or their service so I performed the oil change myself with Mobil 1 5w-30 and what a difference in engine performance. Would not recommend the dealer at all!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Ram 1500 Big Horn with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RREBGXLN311759
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 8,111 miles
$39,999
David Corry Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Corry / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RRFFGXKN699820
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,115 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseDelivery Available*Good Deal
$36,999$3,722 Below Market
Enterprise Car Sales Ventura - Ventura / California
Transfer of vehicle from another location to your neighborhood Enterprise Car Sales may require payment of a non-refundable transfer fee to begin the process. Contact a Sales Consultant for details. This vehicle passed a rigorous inspection by an ASE-Certified technician and is backed by a 12-Month/12,000 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty(1). We offer a free CARFAX (R) Vehicle History Report (TM) and a 7-Day Buyback (2) to give you peace of mind that you are buying a quality used vehicle. Call us for further details or stop by today for a test drive! 1-888-227-7253. (1) Limited Powertrain Warranty begins on the vehicle purchase date & extends for 12 months or 12,000 miles, whichever comes first. Coverage runs concurrently with manufacturer warranty. Restrictions apply. Contact a Sales Consultant for details. (2) For a period of 7 days after the date of purchase or 1,000 miles beyond the odometer reading at purchase, whichever comes first, the vehicle may be returned for the exact price originally paid minus a $200 restocking fee, (as allowed by law). Restrictions apply.Price does not include processing, administrative, closing, dealer and handling, or similar fees of $199 or less. Price does not include tax, title, tags, governmental fees, electronic filing charge, any emissions testing and/or state inspection fees, and any finance charges (if applicable).Vehicles subject to prior sale. We make every effort to provide accurate information including but not limited to price, miles and vehicle options, but please verify with your local Enterprise Car Sales location before purchasing. Current mileage may vary due to test drives and vehicle relocation. Used vehicles were previously part of Enterprise short term rental, lease fleet or purchased by Enterprise from other sources including auto auctions, with previous use possibly short term rental, lease or other.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ram 1500 Rebel with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RRFEG9KN841530
Stock: 7SCTMD
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 13,650 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$35,557$976 Below Market
Rouen Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Woodville / Ohio
Recent Arrival! 2019 Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star 4WD 3.6L V6 24V VVT 8-Speed Automatic This Ram 1500 has many features and is well equipped including, *Automatic Headlights, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Keyless Access with Push Button Start, Remote Start, Touchscreen Controls, Voice Recognition, Aluminum Wheels. Odometer is 4556 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner. Certified. FCA US Certified Pre-Owned Details: * * Vehicle History * Includes First Day Rental, Car Rental Allowance, and Trip Interruption Benefits * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Limited Warranty: 3 Month/3,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * 125 Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Roadside Assistance Rouen Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram has been in business over 30 years and proud to have been awarded the FCA Customer First Award for Excellence! We are a full-service car dealership with a large new and used inventory of your favorite vehicles. You'll love our no pressure car buying atmosphere and our friendly staff. Each vehicle purchase comes with the Rouen Advantage- 2 years No Charge Oil Changes. Remember Rouen He'll Deal
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RRFFG8KN853957
Stock: DT20561A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 12,874 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$38,856
Gettel Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Punta Gorda / Florida
Certified Vehicle! CarFax 1-Owner, Value Priced below the market average! -Backup Camera -4X4 4WD -Bluetooth Home Delivery Available, Virtual Appointments, Buy Vehicle Online, Test Drives Brought To You, and Private Appointments -Aux. Audio Input ABS Brakes -Automatic Headlights -AM/FM Radio and many other amenities that are sure to please. Based on the excellent condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Ram 1500 is sure to sell fast. -CARFAX 1-Owner *Financing must be provided by a lender using this dealership's assistance for Customer to receive $1,000 Financing Assist credit; See dealer for complete details.**Customer must trade-in a vehicle to receive $1,000 Trade Assist credit; Trade Assist credit is provided by this dealership and not all trades may qualify for savings.; See dealer for complete details.
Dealer Review:
I just left this “dealer” it should be called **SCAM**PALACE** it will be more appropriated... Yesterday around 2pm i called asking for a 2020 Ram 1500 a sales person name JOEL CORDERO if thats a real person witch i don’t know at this point. JOEL told me that the vehicle it was there also invited me to come for a test drive, to what i explained that I’m 60 miles away and i had to pick up my 6 years old kid so i offer them a full price deposit but he said they can’t take any deposits to hold a vehicle....weird! Today I got an email from him at 11:18Am sayin the truck still here so i ruched my self at work and before i stared driving to Punta Gorda i called several times(at least 8) but some how JOEL CORDERO was busy all the time and no one else could call me back with answers for few questions i had also about trading in my actual ram, Upon my arrival(3:05pm) obviously JOEL CORDERO wasn’t to be found anywhere,,,, Then this other sales person ask me if I’m the one that is looking for the 2020 rebel? Yes, thats me, Then he said it SOLD.... If you want to talk to a manager go see TEE he said! Then i realized that i have been baited so i went to see how good am i at guessing, meet with TEE (manager? at least what he said) FIRST thing TEE said it was: Come to my office I WILL MAKE IT RIGHT! At this point I’m 100% convinced that they bait and switch, All he want to make right is to sell me another vehicle..... I honeslty wish i could give them minus 5 starts, a cheap low class sales team, more like a THIEF TEAM !!! - added 120 miles to my vehicle. - wasted half tank of gas - wasted 3 hours of my time but I’m letting everyone know what kind of business gettel is offering at Punta Gorda.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RRFFG3KN791173
Stock: CP1785
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 34,302 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$37,998$1,668 Below Market
Best Buy Quality Cars - Bellflower / California
LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, SHE IS A BEAUTY. SHE IS A MUST SEE. FULLY LOADED. NAVIGATION. BACKUP CAMERA. LEATHER INTERIOR. PREMIUM WHEELS. GORGEOUS LOOKING TRUCK. STILL REMAINING FACTORY WARRANTY. RUNS GREAT. EVERYTHING WORKS GREAT. LOW MILES. LOW PRICE. CLEAN TITLE. WE FINANCE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ram 1500 Rebel with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RRFEG9KN841544
Stock: 841544
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,641 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$35,999$1,513 Below Market
Rouen Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Woodville / Ohio
Recent Arrival! 2019 Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star 4WD 3.6L V6 24V VVT 8-Speed Automatic This Ram 1500 has many features and is well equipped including, *Automatic Headlights, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Chrome Wheels, Bluetooth, Keyless Access with Push Button Start, Remote Start, Touchscreen Controls, Voice Recognition. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 872 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. FCA US Certified Pre-Owned Details: * * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Limited Warranty: 3 Month/3,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Includes First Day Rental, Car Rental Allowance, and Trip Interruption Benefits * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Vehicle History * 125 Point Inspection * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty Rouen Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram has been in business over 30 years and proud to have been awarded the FCA Customer First Award for Excellence! We are a full-service car dealership with a large new and used inventory of your favorite vehicles. You'll love our no pressure car buying atmosphere and our friendly staff. Each vehicle purchase comes with the Rouen Advantage- 2 years No Charge Oil Changes. Remember Rouen He'll Deal
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RRFFGXKN780364
Stock: DT20648A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 4,183 milesDelivery Available*
$39,990
Carvana - Washington DC - Washington / District of Columbia
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
Dealer Review:
Every person working at carvana, with the exception of Crystal in underwriting and Tracy in Executive Team, have all been mad, negligent, racist, unknowledgeable, unprofessional, and discriminating in the upper mgt level!! My delivery has been postponed 3 times, and will be postponed for 4th time after I call them to file complaint on my nightmare, Lisa!! Lisa has been the most [non-permissible content removed] dealer employee I've encountered, contacted, mssg in the 3 1/2 months on mkt to buy a vehicle thus far!!! She called me twice, mad?? She canceled the 3rd delivery, demanding I re-sign another contract by noon, not taking into consideration that I cannot function physically until or after 3 p.m. My vehicle was scheduled to be delivered until 4:30 p.m. Driver advised me on first embarrassing delivery that as long as contract was signed during delivery, and I had proof that purchased vehicle was on auto insurance policy, he'd leave my car!! I did add it to my auto insurance policy to start by date given, only to find that they never brought the car on that day!! Now I have to go through the troubles to get it off!! Driver was rude, late, and brought car to me at dark, and don't even carry an I pad for customers to e-sign, in case contract not retrievable online to customer!! He was yelling across the street my business and personal information to me!! What was most humiliating was that he brought down the vehicle, with my neighbors watching, to later take it and put it back on flatbed!!! I had purchased the vehicle in full!! The funds were verified with my credit union, which took an hour and 3 attemps due to their lack of organization!! Beware of your MONEY!!! If this happened to me when I was paying for the Mercedes, CASH and in full, imagine with financing!!! It only means that due to their negligence and discrimination against a Disabled, Gay Hispanic, they are only setting Carvana up for lawsuits!!! All of this occurred to me before signing their e-contract!! I'd rather have received my paid in full vehicle in a timely manner as they advertise, then to seek legal remedy!!! My recommendation to the wise and public is, if you are Disabled, Gay or Hispanic, and you want to buy a car from CARVANA is have time for haggling, discrimination and racism!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RRFFG9KN847178
Stock: 2000660268
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.