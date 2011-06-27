Close

Jim Glover Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat - Owasso / Oklahoma

CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Grnte Cryst Met 2018 Ram 2500 Tradesman 4WD 6-Speed Cummins 6.7L I6 Turbodiesel 2500 Tradesman, 4D Crew Cab, Cummins 6.7L I6 Turbodiesel, 6-Speed, 4WD, Grnte Cryst Met.

Dealer Review:

It took almost 3 months for my Jeep to get fixed, but due to the Corona virus I totally understand the delay. Craig in service was super helpful and let me I know daily via text of what was going on. I appreciate everything they have done under their power. I very proud of what they have done and will definitely us them again for my service needs.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Ram 2500 Tradesman with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 3C6UR5CL4JG380572

Stock: DT4799A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-24-2020