Used Ram Diesel for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Type
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Vehicle Listing Details
- $25,999Great Deal | $6,057 below market
2016 Ram 1500 Longhorn100,417 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Michael's Auto Sales - Hollywood / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ram 1500 Longhorn with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RR7PM4GS197629
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $48,000Good Deal | $1,858 below market
2017 Ram 2500 Laramie39,720 milesDelivery available*
Ferrario Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Towanda / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ram 2500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6UR5FL7HG615696
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $59,874Great Deal
2019 Ram 2500 Laramie18,012 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Amarillo Hyundai - Amarillo / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ram 2500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6UR5NL3KG608365
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $39,840Fair Deal
2013 Ram 2500 Laramie109,005 milesDelivery available*
Lively Cadillac - Longview / Texas
1 Year Trial (Registration Required), 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, 1-Year SIRIUSXM Traffic Service, 1-Year SIRIUSXM Travel Link Service, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, Bucket Seats, Cold Weather Group, Diesel Exhaust Brake, Engine Block Heater, Full Length Floor Console, GPS Navigation, HD Radio, Heated Front Seats, Heated Second Row Seats, High Back Seats, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Power 10-Way Memory Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats, Power Lumbar Adjust, Power Sunroof, Protection Group, Quick Order Package 2FH Laramie, Radio: Uconnect 8.4AN AM/FM/BT/Access/NAV, Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat, SIRIUSXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, Tow Hooks, Ventilated Front Seats, Winter Front Grille Cover, 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Audio memory, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, Center Hub, Chrome Exterior Mirrors, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Electronically Controlled Throttle, Emergency communication system, Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps, Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory, Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bumper Sight Shields, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Leather Trim 40/20/40 Bench Seat, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 8.4A AM/FM/BT/Access, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voltmeter, Mega Cab, 4x4, 4wd, Diesel, 6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel, Lift, Wheels, Tires, 1 Year Trial (Registration Required), 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, 1-Year SIRIUSXM Traffic Service, 1-Year SIRIUSXM Travel Link Service, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, Bucket Seats, Cold Weather Group, Diesel Exhaust Brake, Engine Block Heater, Full Length Floor Console, GPS Navigation, HD Radio, Heated Front Seats, Heated Second Row Seats, High Back Seats, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Power 10-Way Memory Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats, Power Lumbar Adjust, Power Sunroof, Protection Group, Quick Order Package 2FH Laramie, Radio: Uconnect 8.4AN AM/FM/BT/Access/NAV, Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat, SIRIUSXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, Tow Hooks, Ventilated Front Seats, Winter Front Grille Cover. Odometer is 13495 miles below market average! Black 2013 Ram 2500 Laramie Mega Cab 4x4 Come see us at Orr Cadillac GMC we are a family-owned dealership where we strive to exceed your expectations every day. Come see us and put us to the test. 4WD 6-Speed Cummins 6.7L I6 Turbodiesel If you are looking for an used Car Truck SUV or certified Cadillac GMC Chevrolet Buick come, check out the wide range at Orr Longview! We provide excellent used vehicles that are ready to be in your driveway! If you are wondering what your trade is worth, we can answer that! We have a finance team to help you get the best rate possible! Shop 24/7 at www.orrlongview.com you will be glad you did, we exceed expectations every day!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ram 2500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6UR5NL6DG590608
Stock: T590608
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- $25,995Good Deal | $4,626 below market
2011 Ram 2500 Laramie145,584 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
B & B Automotive - Albertville / Alabama
THIS 2011 DODGE 2500 LARAMIE CREW CAB COMES EQUIPPED WITH THE 6.7 CUMMINS DIESEL ALUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION AND 4 WHEEL DRIVE...........IT HAS HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER BUCKET SEATS DVD PLAYER ALL POWER AND MANY OTHER NICE FEATURES (SEE OUR OPTION SECTION FOR A COMPLETE LIST)..........IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO HAVE MORE INFORMATION GIVE US A CALL AT 256-878-5606 OR 256-302-5606.........WE DO OFFER LOW INTEREST CREDIT UNION FINANCING..........WE DO NOT CHARGE DEALER OR DOCUMENT FEES.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ram 2500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7UT2CL5BG562569
Stock: 20130
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $58,995
2020 Ram 2500 Lone Star2,468 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Benoit Ford - Deridder / Louisiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Ram 2500 Lone Star with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6UR5DL3LG111111
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $14,950Great Deal | $4,648 below market
2014 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof93,190 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
96 Auto Sales - Sarcoxie / Missouri
2014 promaster 1500- 3.0L Diesel - runs and drives great! excellent maintenance record! Ladder racks on top and full of shelves and drawers inside!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof with USB Inputs, Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6TRVAD7EE127111
Stock: 127111
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $55,971
2019 Ram 2500 Big Horn31,639 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Findlay Buick GMC - Prescott / Arizona
Welcome to Findlay Buick GMC in Prescott, AZ. All of our vehicles are hand picked and inspected for your piece of mind. This Ram is equipped with the following options:Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Tow Package, Automatic headlights, 3.73 Axle Ratio, Quick Order Package 2HZ Big Horn, Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5 Display.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Bright White Clearcoat 2019 Ram 2500 Big Horn 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Cummins 6.7L I6 Turbodiesel
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ram 2500 Big Horn with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6UR5DL8KG627768
Stock: PG2013
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- New Listing$42,503
2018 Ram 2500 Tradesman52,942 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jim Glover Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat - Owasso / Oklahoma
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Grnte Cryst Met 2018 Ram 2500 Tradesman 4WD 6-Speed Cummins 6.7L I6 Turbodiesel 2500 Tradesman, 4D Crew Cab, Cummins 6.7L I6 Turbodiesel, 6-Speed, 4WD, Grnte Cryst Met. Thank you for shopping at Jim Glover Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Fiat! We are committed to providing an excellent customer service experience during your vehicle purchase. We know you have options when choosing where to buy your next vehicle, here are a few reasons why your best choice is right here at Jim Glover Dodge: -Honest and transparent pricing -No pressure environment -Free Carfax history report -Most value for your trade-in -The Glover Guarantee -Engines for Life -Five day exchange program -Free delivery within 100 miles. Recent Arrival! Thank you for choosing Jim Glover Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Fiat, we appreciate the opportunity to earn your business for life. Whether you are looking for a new Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, Fiat or pre-owned car, truck, or SUV you will find it here. We have helped many customers from Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Sand Springs, Broken Arrow, Owasso, Sapulpa, Claremore, Okmulgee, Stillwater, Muskogee, Bartlesville, Joplin, Coffeyville and Ft. Smith find the vehicle of their dreams! If you have any questions, please call us today at 918.401.4600 or inquire online at www.jimgloverdodge.com.
Dealer Review:
It took almost 3 months for my Jeep to get fixed, but due to the Corona virus I totally understand the delay. Craig in service was super helpful and let me I know daily via text of what was going on. I appreciate everything they have done under their power. I very proud of what they have done and will definitely us them again for my service needs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ram 2500 Tradesman with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6UR5CL4JG380572
Stock: DT4799A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $32,995Fair Deal
2016 Ram 1500 Longhorn68,226 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gillman Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Houston / Texas
Buckle up for the ride of a lifetime! This 2016 RAM 1500 Longhorn includes a top-notch backup sensor, ventilated seats, remote starter, parking assistance, a navigation system, braking assist, dual climate control, hill start assist, stability control, and traction control. It comes with a 6 Cylinder engine. This one scored a crash test rating of 4 out of 5 stars. Drivers love the sleek luxury brown pearlco exterior with a cattle tan/black interior. Come see us today and see this one in person!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ram 1500 Longhorn with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RR7PM2GS304337
Stock: 0C80028A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- $55,850
2018 Ram 2500 Laramie61,803 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Joe Cooper Ford of Shawnee - Shawnee / Oklahoma
�
Dealer Review:
The salesman, Jeremiah, was very helpful
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ram 2500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6UR5FL8JG170374
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $35,700Fair Deal | $628 below market
2018 Ram 1500 Laramie77,917 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Steve Landers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Little Rock / Arkansas
STEVE LANDERS CUSTOM ELITE!!!!, ***ONE OWNER***, ***BLUETOOTH Hands Free, ***BACK UP CAMERA, 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, 1-YR SiriusXM Guardian Trial, 20" x 9" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheels, 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Service, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Service, 6 Speakers, 8.4" Touchscreen Display, ABS brakes, Active Grille Shutters, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Audio memory, Auto High Beam Headlamp Control, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, Cold Weather Group, Compass, Convenience Group, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Shift, Electronic Stability Control, Electronically Controlled Throttle, Emergency communication system: SiriusXM Guardian, Engine Block Heater, Folding Flat Load Floor Storage, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, HD Radio, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, Heated Second Row Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated steering wheel, High Back Seats, Illuminated entry, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Keyless Enter-N-Go, Leather steering wheel, Leather Trim 40/20/40 Bench Seat, Low tire pressure warning, Media Hub (2 USB, AUX), Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power 10-Way Memory Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 28H Laramie, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers, Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Remote USB Port, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SiriusXM Traffic Plus, SiriusXM Travel Link, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Tip Start, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, USB Host Flip, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated Front Seats, Ventilated front seats, Voltmeter, Winter Front Grille Cover. CARFAX One-Owner.Red 2018 Ram 1500 Laramie 4D Crew Cab 4WD 8-Speed Automatic EcoDiesel 3.0L V6BACKED BY STEVE LANDERS CDJR 3 MONTH 3,000 MILE WARRANTY. 19/27 City/Highway MPGCertified. FCA US Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Includes First Day Rental, Car Rental Allowance, and Trip Interruption Benefits * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $100 * 125 Point Inspection * Roadside Assistance * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Limited Warranty: 3 Month/3,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Vehicle History
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ram 1500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RR7VM8JS240394
Stock: S240394L
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $14,995
2015 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2500 High Roof244,454 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
A & G Auto - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
DIESEL ONE OWNER NICE VAN MOSTLY HIGWAY MILES OVER 500 USED CARS 150 VAN IN STOCK WWW.AANDGAUTOS.NET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2500 High Roof with USB Inputs, Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6TRVDD5FE505049
Stock: 505049
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $56,971Fair Deal
2019 Ram 2500 Laramie45,459 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Findlay Buick GMC - Prescott / Arizona
Welcome to Findlay Buick GMC in Prescott, AZ. All of our vehicles are hand picked and inspected for your piece of mind. This Ram is equipped with the following options:CARFAX One-Owner. Bright White Clearcoat 2019 Ram 2500 Laramie 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Cummins 6.7L I6 TurbodieselRecent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ram 2500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6UR5FLXKG537759
Stock: PG2039
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- $49,999
2017 Ram 2500 Laramie50,156 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Massey Cadillac South - Orlando / Florida
This 2017 Ram 2500 Laramie comes complete with features such as Rear-view Camera, RADIO: UCONNECT 3C NAV -inc: GPS Navigation; SiriusXM Satellite Radio; HD Radio; Media Hub (2 USB; AUX); Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth; 8.4' Touchscreen Display, Four Wheel Drive, Tow Hitch, WiFi Hotspot, Leather Heated Steering Wheel, Heated/Cooled Front Seats, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, and much more! Our website is updated daily to make sure our online inventory is as accurate as possible. The prices online are the same prices that you will find at our dealership. You won't find any funny business at Massey Cadillac! We value your time and rely on our team to make sure everyone has a stress free and hassle free experience. With thousands of Happy Customers Massey Cadillac is one of the Top Cadillac dealers in the nation. Don't settle for less when you can work with a dealer that genuinely cares about giving you the most transparent car buying experience of your life! Call us at 866-939-5521 to schedule your test drive. This vehicle is located just south of the Florida Mall at 8819 S. Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ram 2500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6UR5KL6HG732353
Stock: THG732353
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $52,995
2019 Ram 3500 Big Horn11,625 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CARFAX One-Owner. **Back Up Camera, **Power Door Locks, **Power Windows, **Exhaust Brake, **Tow Package, Quick Order Package 2HZ Big Horn. **PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2019 Ram 3500 Big Horn 4D Crew Cab Big Horn 4WD
Dealer Review:
Go here knowing you are going to have to pay $2200 above whatever price you see online. Even after that unpleasant surprise for "GPS, Paint Protection, Interior Protection" we haggled and settled on a number. They were so swamped that when we asked for an out the door price, they sent us on our way and told me they would text me the information I asked for. As you can imagine, no text or information was sent. We drove an hour to deal with them.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ram 3500 Big Horn with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63R3HL0KG694861
Stock: 31035
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- $59,967
Certified 2017 Ram 3500 Limited6,032 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT Johnson City - Johnson City / Tennessee
Engine: 6.7L I6 Cummins Turbo Diesel Quick Order Package 2Fm Limited Dual Rear Wheels Power Sunroof Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Dual Alternators Rated At 440 Amps Ctr Stop Lamp W/Cargo View Camera Chrome Tubular Side Steps Tires: Lt235/80R17E Owl On/Off Road 220 Amp Alternator Clearance Lamps Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) 3.42 Axle Ratio Black; Laramie Limited Leather Bucket Seats Bright White Clearcoat Gvwr: 14;000 Lbs Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 68Rfe Wheels: 17" X 6.0" Polished Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
Great guys and girls very knowledgeable on their products I would highly recommend them
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ram 3500 Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63RRKL7HG628005
Stock: HG628005
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- $42,500
2018 Ram 2500 SLT76,898 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tracy Chevrolet - Tracy / California
4WD, DIESEL, BACK UP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, TRAILER BRAKE, CLOTH SEATS, BLUETOOTH, TOWING PACKAGE, POWER SLIDING REAR WINDOW, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, PRIOR RENTAL. CARFAX One-Owner. White 2018 Ram 2500 SLT 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Cummins 6.7L I6 Turbodiesel Cummins 6.7L I6 Turbodiesel, 4WD. Recent Arrival! See all our inventory at WWW.TRACYCHEVROLET.COM.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ram 2500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6UR5DL6JG242630
Stock: 20U0618
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
Related Ram info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2015
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2017
- Used Mazda CX-5
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2020 Toyota RAV4
- Honda Accord 2020
- 2020 Honda CR-V
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2020 Camry
- 2020 Charger
Vehicle rankings by type
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Chevrolet Blazer Lease Deals
- Jeep Wrangler Lease Deals
- Ford Mustang Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Corvette Lease Deals
- Kia Telluride Lease Deals
- Mazda CX-5 Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Tahoe Lease Deals
- Toyota Rav4 Lease Deals
- Honda CR-V Lease Deals
- Ford Explorer Lease Deals