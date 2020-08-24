Used Porsche Sedan for Sale Near Me
- 55,792 miles
$40,987
Royal Automotive - Birmingham / Alabama
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Panamera S E-Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
50 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AD2A76FL041417
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 49,488 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$35,800$848 Below Market
Century Auto - Daly City / California
Stunning Panamera Platinum Edition, Fully Loaded with Leather, Moonroof, Navigation, Rear View Back Up Camera, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, BOSE Sound, Power Rear Spoiler, Power Telescoping Steering Wheel, Dual Power Seats Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Adjustable Dynamic Suspension, Power Tailgate, 20 Inch Premium Wheels, HID Headlights, Very Nice Panamera.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Porsche Panamera with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A74DL016358
Stock: 7764
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 43,638 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$41,300$6,303 Below Market
Palmetto Luxury, LLC - Florence / South Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Panamera 4S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A72FL051318
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,983 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$36,990
Discovery Auto Center - Tampa / Florida
***CARFAX CERTIFIED*NAVIGATION*FULL LEATHER PKG*V6 ENGINE*BOSE PREMIUM SOUND*BLUETOOTH*WE DELIVER IN THE 300 MILE RADIUS*CALL OR STOP BY TODAY*Price shown is after Trade & Finance Assist credit. To receive $500 Trade Assist credit, customer must trade-in a vehicle. To receive $500 Finance Assist credit, financing must be provided by a lender through dealers assistance; See dealer for complete details. Nationwide shipping is available. Free delivery on internet price only. Conveniently located in Tampa, FL at 10536 N Florida Ave. Call today to schedule your test drive! (813) 443-8244. Se habla espanol! *Information and description deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before relying on it to make a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include tax, tag, title, finance charges, or $795 dealer fee. $195 processing fee will be charged to all customers registering outside of Florida. CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES *By submitting my cell phone number to the Dealership, I agree to receive text messages and phone calls, which may be recorded and/or sent using automated dialing equipment or software from Discovery Auto Center and its affiliates in the future. I understand that my consent to be contacted is not a requirement to purchase any product or service and that I can opt-out at any time. I agree to pay my mobile service providers text messaging rates, if applicable.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Porsche Panamera 4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A7XDL015697
Stock: 015697
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 2,332 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$146,851
Porsche Austin - Austin / Texas
Premium Package PlusLED-Matrix Headlights incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)Soft Close DoorsSeat Ventilation (Front)Lane Change Assist (LCA)Assistance PackageNight Vision AssistLane Keep Assist (LKA) incl. Speed Limit IndicatorPorsche InnoDrive incl. Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)Window Trim in High Gloss BlackWheel Center Caps with Colored Porsche CrestStorage Package4-zone Climate ControlIonizer
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AH2A76JL145094
Stock: PP5854A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- certified
2018 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid9,214 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$83,990
Porsche Irvine - Irvine / California
Premium Package 14-Way Power Seats Bose Surround Sound-System Dark Walnut Interior Package Front Seat Ventilation Ristretto Brown Metallic Dual Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Window Trim In High-Gloss Black Black/Luxor Beige; Two-Tone Partial Leather Seat Trim Power Steering Plus Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Voice Control This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2018 Porsche Panamera we recently got in. This Porsche includes: STORAGE PACKAGE BLACK/LUXOR BEIGE, TWO-TONE PARTIAL LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats PREMIUM PACKAGE Keyless Start Seat Memory Power Passenger Seat Adjustable Steering Wheel Power Driver Seat Power Door Locks Keyless Entry Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Blind Spot Monitor Premium Sound System Driver Adjustable Lumbar DARK WALNUT INTERIOR PACKAGE Woodgrain Interior Trim POWER STEERING PLUS WINDOW TRIM IN HIGH-GLOSS BLACK VOICE CONTROL 14-WAY POWER SEATS Seat Memory Power Passenger Seat Adjustable Steering Wheel Power Driver Seat Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Driver Adjustable Lumbar FRONT SEAT VENTILATION Cooled Front Seat(s) Heated Front Seat(s) WHEELS: 21 EXCLUSIVE DESIGN IN PLATINUM SILVER Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance BOSE SURROUND SOUND-SYSTEM Premium Sound System WHEEL CENTER CAPS W/COLORED PORSCHE CREST RISTRETTO BROWN METALLIC *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
I’ve purchased many cars. This was the best experience. No pressure. All my questions answered and more.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AE2A74JL177762
Stock: JL177762
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$99,840
Porsche of Fairfield - Fairfield / Connecticut
2020 Porsche Panamera 4Clean CARFAX. 19/26 City/Highway MPGWE ARE THE ONLY PORSCHE PREMIER DEALER IN THE STATE CT!!!... #PORSCHEFAIRFIELD.COM. COME SEE OUR GREAT SELECTION OF LOCALLY TRADED PREOWNED VEHICLES AT PORSCHE OF FAIRFIELD! TRADES WELCOMED!!! As part of Penske Automotive we are a dedicated Authorized Porsche Dealer delivering outstanding customer service and professional advice and consultation. Check our inventory online at www.porscheoffairfield.com!! - Contact Mauricio Sanchez at 844-770-2226 or Mauricio.Sanchez@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Porsche Panamera 4 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A74LL100730
Stock: LL100730
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-24-2019
- 3,915 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$90,878$7,450 Below Market
Porsche Downtown LA - Los Angeles / California
Porsche of Downtown L.A. is proud to present you this beautiful 2020 Panamera in PDK transmission with an original MSRP of $104,670 and a Clean Carfax History. The exterior color is a beautiful Gentian Blue Metallic with Black interior. It is well equipped with Upgraded 21" 911 Turbo Design Wheels, Front Seat Ventilation, Porsche Crest on Headrest (Front and Rear), LED Headlights Including Porsche Dynamic Light System, Tinted LED Taillights, Smoking Package, Bose Surround Sound System, Model Designation Painted, Porsche Logo Painted in Black, Premium Package Plus, Power Seats (14-Way) with Memory Package, Storage Package, Power Sunblind for Rear Side Windows, Wheel Center Caps with Colored Porsche Crest, Power Steering Plus, Preparation for Deletion of Model Designation, Sport Tailpipes in Black, and more. Call us now to schedule a test drive with one of our Porsche Sales Consultants at (888) 824-4852 or visit our website for more information at https://www.porschedowntownla.com Trade Ins Welcome at the Porsche Downtown Los Angeles, Ca 90007
Dealer Review:
I stopped by and it is a nice showroom, the people were nice, too. Ultimately I did not buy, but if I change my mind, I'll return to this dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Porsche Panamera with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A78LL100066
Stock: P20100066NL
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 9,280 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$74,399$9,415 Below Market
Porsche Littleton - Littleton / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche Panamera 4 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A75JL114570
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,924 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$43,995
Evolution Cars - Conyers / Georgia
REST EASY! With its Buyback Qualified CARFAX report, you can rest easy with this Porsche purchase. LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Rear Air Conditioning, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Navigation System, Rear Heated Seats . This Porsche Panamera also includes Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Homelink System, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Satellite Radio, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Parking Sensors, Front AC Seats, Rear AC Seats, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Rear-Side Airbags, Adaptive headlights, Power Lift Gate, Tire Pressure Monitor, Carpeted Floor Mats, Overhead Console, Aux. Audio Input, HID Headlamps. Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Rear AC Seats, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 404-736-5757 or sunny@evolutioncars.com for more information. - FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL US OUR SALES AT 1-404-736-5757 . WE ARE OPEN EVERY DAY OF THE WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILED PHOTOS VISIT US AT www.evolutioncars.com . WE DO OFFER FULL FINANCING AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES and complimentary 2 Year Maintenance in greater Atlanta, Ga Area. TRADE-IN'S WELCOME . EVRY CAR UNDER 100000 MILES CAN HAVE 30 DAY AND 1000 MILES WARRANTY, https://www.carchex.com/auto-warranty/carchex-and-edmunds/ . ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED . NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES . All shipping deals have to be cash or equivalent before unit is shipped, Get with sales Associate for more info. OFFERING THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED MARKET ! UNSEEN LOW PRICES... EASY - NO HAGGLE, NO HASSLE INTERNET PRICING PLUS FREE SHIPPING FOR CERTAIN ZIP CODES!!!! We do our best to list all the correct information, however we will not be bound by or responsible for any error or misprint in our advertisement. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer as well as the existence and condition of any equipment listed. We may or may not have all the keys, owner's manuals, and floor mats, but we will be happy to obtain extra ones for you at our cost. Pricing subject to change without notice. * ALL VEHICLE PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, TAG ($44), ELT-FEE ($199), CUSTOMER SERVICE PACK ($699). Some third Party website allow to advertise with fee so please Get with sales Associate for more info. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Porsche Panamera 4S Executive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0BB2A71EL063978
Stock: EL063978
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 2,031 miles
$167,990
Herb Chambers Porsche of Burlington - Burlington / Massachusetts
Navigation, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Captains Chairs, Turbo Charged, Power Liftgate, All Wheel Drive. Turbo trim. Warranty 4 yrs/50k Miles - Drivetrain Warranty KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Navigation, All Wheel Drive, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER The Herb Chambers Companies generates over 2.7 billion dollars in sales each year with over 2,400 employees. Last year over 60,000 people chose Herb Chambers for their new or used vehicle and another 500,000 clients serviced with one of our 60 dealerships. Please allow us the opportunity to exceed your expectations as well! .
Dealer Review:
We purchased a 2020 Macan Turbo and worked with Corey Floyd. We had a great experience. Corey was very knowledgeable, professional and made the buying process easy. He was super low key through the buying process. Corey made sure we understood all the functions of the Macan before we left the dealership. Trey the finance manager was friendly, professional and explained everything in detail.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Porsche Panamera Turbo with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AF2A75KL145337
Stock: K145336NV
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 19,119 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$72,894$2,407 Below Market
Auto Holding - Mountain Lakes / New Jersey
**** WE HAVE THE BEST PRICES IN THE TRI-STATE AREA! ***CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TO ROUTES 80, 287 AND WE'RE ON 46.; MINUTES FROM NYC, UPSTATE, AND PA!200 CARS IN STOCK, PICKUP AVAILABLE, AND WE BUY TRADE-INS!WE DEAL WITH ANY CREDIT:ZERO $ DOWN PAYMENT FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR QUALIFIED BUYERS.OUR FINANCE RATES START FROM 1.99% FOR QUALIFIED CUSTOMERS!!! * (CONDITIONS APPLY)BUY WITH CONFIDENCE:FREE CARFAX WITH EVERY PURCHASE AND ASK ABOUT OUR PRE-SALE MAINTENANCE!VISIT US ONLINE: WWW.AUTOHOLDING46.COMCALL 877-346-3921 TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT!*All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Optional Dealer Prep Fee, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. In order to honor the advertised price, customer must print vehicle listing and present at time of arrival at dealership, and acquire managers signature on printed listing.Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
Dealer Review:
My salesman was Deep. He didn't bother me with calls, he sent texts and I could respond when whenever. He had the car and keys waiting floor me, for the test drive. Everything was completed in a very timely manner.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche Panamera 4 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A79JL103863
Stock: m46103863
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-04-2020
- 3,399 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$128,999
Porsche West Broward - Davie / Florida
This vehicle qualifies for rates as low as 3.49%, see Dealer for Additional Details. Color & Equipment Dolomite Silver Metallic Exterior with Black Leather Interior. Rear Axle Steering incl. Power Steering Plus Deletion of Model Designation Ionizer Power Sunblind for Rear Compartment incl. Power Sunblind for Rear Side Windows 21 Exclusive Design Wheels in Silver Platinum Massage Seat Function (Front) incl. Seat Ventilation (Front) Deletion of GTS Logo on Front Doors ParkAssist (Front and Rear) incl. Surround View Head-Up Display Premium Package Plus All-Season Tires for 21 Wheels Power Seats (14-way) with Memory Package Storage Package Ambient Lighting Plus -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Porsche Panamera GTS with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AG2A70KL140316
Stock: 140316
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-06-2019
- 48,601 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$47,944
BMW of Gwinnett Place - Duluth / Georgia
This 2016 Porsche Panamera has a Black exterior and Black interior! Options include a Automatic Transmission, Navigation System, Heated Front Seats, Power Front Seats, Front Ventilated Seats, Power Windows/Locks, Dual Zone a/c Controls, Steering Wheel with Controls, BOSE Stereo System, Privacy Glass, and a Moonroof.Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks. ONLY 48,601 Miles! CENTER OF EXCELLENCEBMW of Gwinnett Place was just awarded Center of Excellence for the sixth consecutive time! BMW of Gwinnett Place is the only BMW dealership in Georgia to win this prestigious award! The Center of Excellence Award is reserved for dealers who distinguish their operation through exceptional performance, brand representation, and outstanding customer experience. WHY BUY FROM US?BMW of Gwinnett Place is proud to be the #1 volume BMW dealer in the Nation as well as the largest retailer in Penske Automotive Group. BMW of North America has awarded BMW of Gwinnett Place with it's SIXTH consecutive Center of Excellence Award for 2016! BMW of Gwinnett Place is the only BMW dealership in Georgia to win this prestigious award! Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - Contact Tomasz Kleps at 678-722-7143 or tkleps@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Porsche Panamera Edition with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A73GL000530
Stock: 21587A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 20,665 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$65,800$499 Below Market
Puente Hills Mitsubishi - City of Industry / California
You won't want to miss this excellent value! It offers the latest in technological innovation and style. The engine breathes better thanks to a turbocharger, improving both performance and economy. This 4 door, 4 passenger sedan just recently passed the 20,000 mile mark! Porsche prioritized fit and finish as evidenced by: power front seats, rain sensing wipers, and leather upholstery. Porsche made sure to keep road-handling and sportiness at the top of it's priority list. It features an automatic transmission, rear-wheel drive, and a 3 liter 6 cylinder engine. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Dealer Review:
Friendly sales staff. I processed application online. This was quick. I made an appointment to go see the cars. I did come out with my new 2020 Mitsubishi. I am happy with what I got.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche Panamera with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A72HL101320
Stock: PH1740
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- 34,967 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,995
Porsche Plano - Plano / Texas
Burmester High-End Surround Sound-System Front/Rear Seat Ventilation Illuminated Aluminum Door Sill Guards Porsche Entry & Drive Walnut Interior Pkg Platinum Silver Metallic Bluetooth Phone Interface Rear Interior Lighting Pkg Sun/Moonroof Heated Front/Rear Seats Heated 3-Spoke Multi-Function Walnut Steering Wheel Leather Seats Variable Assist Pwr Steering Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Black; Standard Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. 2010 Panamera S Model Year 2010 Model Code 970120 Model Type Panamera S VIN WP0AB2A78AL062509 Commission Number 705067 Total Retail Price* $107,500 Warranty Start Date 10-29-2010 Transmission Not Available Exterior Color Platinum Silver Metallic Interior Color Black Optional equipment Option Code Description Price 970120 Panamera S $89,800 810 Floor mats $150 446 Wheel Caps with Colored Crest $185 542 Seat Ventilation (Front/Rear) $1,600 619 Bluetooth Phone Interface $695 625 Porsche Entry & Drive $1,090 630 Rear interior lighting package $595 658 Variable Assist Power Steering $270 682 Burmester High-End Sound-Systm $5,690 417 20 RS Spyder Design wheel $3,120 821 Walnut interior package $995 842 Steering Wheel Walnut Heated $500 870 Universal audio interface $440 1H Platinum Silver Metallic $760 AB Black $0 343 Heated Seats (Front and Rear) $510 XES Prep Illum Door Sill Guards $0 XXC Door Sill Guards Alumin Illum $1,100 Total Retail Vehicle Price: $107,500 Delivery, Processing and Handling Fee: Not Available Total of Charges & Taxes: Not Available Total Retail Price*: $107,500 All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
Excellent job from Mark Laurenzi and the whole team. This is the third new car that i buy from Mark and he has been absolutely always great.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Porsche Panamera S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A78AL062509
Stock: AL062509
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 53,272 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,998$4,781 Below Market
Ideal Motor Group - San Gabriel / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Porsche Panamera with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A76DL011663
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedTitle issue, Personal Use
$105,520
Porsche of Fairfield - Fairfield / Connecticut
2020 Porsche Panamera 4Clean CARFAX. 19/26 City/Highway MPGWE ARE THE ONLY PORSCHE PREMIER DEALER IN THE STATE CT!!!... #PORSCHEFAIRFIELD.COM. COME SEE OUR GREAT SELECTION OF LOCALLY TRADED PREOWNED VEHICLES AT PORSCHE OF FAIRFIELD! TRADES WELCOMED!!! As part of Penske Automotive we are a dedicated Authorized Porsche Dealer delivering outstanding customer service and professional advice and consultation. Check our inventory online at www.porscheoffairfield.com!! LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: 14-Way Power Seats, Black/Luxor Beige, Partial Leather Seat Trim with Two-Tone Interior, Bose Surround Sound System, Carrara White Metallic, Front Seat Ventilation, Led Headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System, Porsche Crest Embossed On Headrests, Smoking Package, Sport Tailpipes In Silver. - Contact Mauricio Sanchez at 844-770-2226 or Mauricio.Sanchez@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Porsche Panamera 4 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A7XLL100117
Stock: LL100117
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-18-2019
