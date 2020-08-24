Used Porsche Sedan for Sale Near Me

535 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Showing 1 - 18 out of 535 listings
  • 2015 Porsche Panamera S E-Hybrid in Gray
    used

    2015 Porsche Panamera S E-Hybrid

    55,792 miles

    $40,987

    Details
  • 2013 Porsche Panamera in Black
    used

    2013 Porsche Panamera

    49,488 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $35,800

    $848 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Porsche Panamera 4S in Gray
    used

    2015 Porsche Panamera 4S

    43,638 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $41,300

    $6,303 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Porsche Panamera 4 in Black
    used

    2013 Porsche Panamera 4

    35,983 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $36,990

    Details
  • 2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid in Black
    used

    2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid

    2,332 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $146,851

    Details
  • 2018 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid in Dark Brown
    certified

    2018 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid

    9,214 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $83,990

    Details
  • 2020 Porsche Panamera 4 in Black
    used

    2020 Porsche Panamera 4

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $99,840

    Details
  • 2020 Porsche Panamera in Dark Blue
    used

    2020 Porsche Panamera

    3,915 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $90,878

    $7,450 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Porsche Panamera 4 in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Porsche Panamera 4

    9,280 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $74,399

    $9,415 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Porsche Panamera 4S Executive in Gray
    used

    2014 Porsche Panamera 4S Executive

    35,924 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $43,995

    Details
  • 2019 Porsche Panamera Turbo in Dark Blue
    used

    2019 Porsche Panamera Turbo

    2,031 miles

    $167,990

    Details
  • 2018 Porsche Panamera 4 in Black
    used

    2018 Porsche Panamera 4

    19,119 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $72,894

    $2,407 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Porsche Panamera GTS in Silver
    used

    2019 Porsche Panamera GTS

    3,399 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $128,999

    Details
  • 2016 Porsche Panamera Edition in Black
    used

    2016 Porsche Panamera Edition

    48,601 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $47,944

    Details
  • 2017 Porsche Panamera in Black
    used

    2017 Porsche Panamera

    20,665 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $65,800

    $499 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Porsche Panamera S in Silver
    used

    2010 Porsche Panamera S

    34,967 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $32,995

    Details
  • 2013 Porsche Panamera in Black
    used

    2013 Porsche Panamera

    53,272 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $30,998

    $4,781 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Porsche Panamera 4 in White
    used

    2020 Porsche Panamera 4

    Not Provided
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $105,520

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Porsche searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 535 listings
  1. Home
  2. Used Cars For Sale
  3. Used Porsche For Sale
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Porsche
Sedan
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Porsche info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model

Hot new vehicles