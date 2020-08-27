Used Porsche Coupe for Sale Near Me

Mercedes-Benz of Hunt Valley - Cockeysville / Maryland

Transmission: 7-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (Pdk) Premium Package Plus W/14-Way Sport Seats 14-Way Power Sport Seats Sport Chrono Package Navigation Module For Porsche Communication Module Connect Plus Lane Change Assist Black/Bordeaux Red; Two-Tone Partial Leather Seat Trim W/Leather Pkg Navigation System Rear Spoiler Painted In High-Gloss Black Seat Belts In Guards Red Headlight Cleaning Sys Covers In Exterior Color Power Steering Plus Door Handles Painted In High-Gloss Black Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Model Designation 718 White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Mercedes-Benz of Hunt Valley is pleased to be currently offering this 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman S with 958mi. This Porsche includes: NAVIGATION MODULE FOR PORSCHE COMMUNICATION MODULE Navigation System LANE CHANGE ASSIST Blind Spot Monitor WHEELS: 20 CARRERA Tires - Front Performance Aluminum Wheels Tires - Rear Performance TRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED PORSCHE DOPPELKUPPLUNG (PDK) Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode 7-Speed A/T A/T REAR SPOILER PAINTED IN HIGH-GLOSS BLACK BLACK/BORDEAUX RED, TWO-TONE LEATHER SEAT TRIM W/LEATHER INTERIOR Leather Seats WHITE DOOR HANDLES PAINTED IN HIGH-GLOSS BLACK HEATED MULTIFUNCTION STEERING WHEEL Steering Wheel Audio Controls Heated Steering Wheel BLACK/BORDEAUX RED, TWO-TONE PARTIAL LEATHER SEAT TRIM W/LEATHER PKG Leather Seats SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE 14-WAY POWER SPORT SEATS Mirror Memory Seat Memory Power Passenger Seat Adjustable Steering Wheel Power Driver Seat Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Driver Adjustable Lumbar Bucket Seats PREMIUM PACKAGE PLUS W/14-WAY SPORT SEATS Multi-Zone A/C Keyless Start Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Cooled Front Seat(s) A/C Climate Control Intermittent Wipers Hands-Free Liftgate Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Heated Front Seat(s) Power Door Locks Keyless Entry HID headlights Remote Trunk Release Rain Sensing Wipers Headlights-Auto-Leveling POWER STEERING PLUS *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. You deserve a vehicle designed for higher expectations. This Porsche 718 Cayman S delivers with a luxurious, well-appointed interior and world-class engineering. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Porsche 718 Cayman S. Left your phone at the restaurant? No problem. With the navigation system on this Porsche 718 Cayman, you'll be able to quickly find your way back to get it. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

I was in and out in of this dealership in less than an hour. Upon arrival, my paperwork was awaiting and ready for me to sign. The sales rep and financial team were extremely professional and answered all my questions with ease. They were even able to get my payments where I needed them to be without a ton of back and forth negotiations. They made me a priority. By far the best car buying experience I've ever had.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman S with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 26 Highway)

VIN: WP0AB2A80JK278546

Stock: JK278546

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-24-2020