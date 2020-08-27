Used Porsche Coupe for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 32,314 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$65,995
RAC Performance - Carrollton / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Porsche 911 Carrera S with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A97CS120331
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 713 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$439,994
Porsche Santa Clarita - Valencia / California
GREAT MILES 713! GT2 RS trim. Leather, Nav System, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, Aluminum Wheels, Turbo Charged Engine. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Satellite Radio EXPERTS CONCLUDE: Edmunds.com explains "Few cars match the 911's poise in so many areas. The 911 range is at once fast yet tremendously composed, rewarding and civilized.". MORE ABOUT US: The Galpin Difference Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AE2A98JS185631
Stock: SCP1028
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-27-2020
- 22,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$52,484
Porsche of Fort Myers - Fort Myers / Florida
Clean Carfax.Self Dimming MirrorsHeated Seats19" Turbo WheelManual transmissionBOSE High End Sound PackageBlack Standard LeatherGuards RedPower Seat PackagePorsche Crest in HeadrestsWe accept all types of trades, please contact us with any inquires, questions or concerns!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Porsche 911 Targa 4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0BA29937S745164
Stock: TA745164
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 48,248 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$25,950
Modesto Mitsubishi - Modesto / California
APPLY ONLINE, WE ARE A CREDIT UNION DIRECT LENDER. ALL CREDIT UNION MEMBERS WELCOME. 100% FINANCING AS LOW AS 3.9% UP TO 84 MONTHS (subject to credit approval) CALL FOR MORE DETAILS. - This 2007 Porsche Cayman 2dr 2dr Coupe S features a 3.4L H6 SFI 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is SILVER with a Black Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Power Driver Seat, Wheels-Aluminum, 4 Wheel Disc Brakes, Tire-Pressure Monitoring System, Steering Wheel-Leather Wrapped, Bucket Seats, Mirrors-Pwr Driver, Heated Side Mirrors, Mirrors-Vanity-Driver, Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illuminated, Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger, Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illuminated, Air Bag - Driver, Air Bag - Passenger, Air Bag - Side, Built-in Garage Door Opener, Spoiler Heated Mirrors, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Cammisa Motor Car Co at 877-773-6315 or lcammisa@cammisamotor.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Porsche Cayman S with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB29877U783484
Stock: 1662
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-08-2020
- certified
2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS18,848 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$72,895$3,868 Below Market
Porsche West Broward - Davie / Florida
Color & Equipment White Exterior with Standard Interior in Black Leather Sport Seats Plus Premium Package Plus with Adaptive Sport Seats Plus PDK PASM Sport Suspension Seat Ventilation Smoking Package GT Sport Sterring Wheel Adaptive Sport Seats Plus with Memory Package Lane Change Assist Bose Surround Sound System Porsche Certified Pre-Owned This vehicle has been inspected in compliance with Porsche's 111-point checklist by Porsche trained technicians. The Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty is a total of 2 years from the time of retail used delivery or 6 years from the original purchase date. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Back-up camera, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A85JS278574
Stock: P278574
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 3,275 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$162,900
Tactical Fleet - Addison / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche 911 Turbo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AD2A92HS167235
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,679 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$118,854
Rusnak/Westlake Porsche - Thousand Oaks / California
Certified. Gray 2014 Porsche 911 50th Anniversary Edition RWD 7-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) 3.8L H6 DOHC 430 hp 911 50th Anniversary Editio, 2D Coupe, 3.8L H6 DOHC 430 hp, 7-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), RWD, Gray, Black Leather, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive Electrical 18-Ways Sports Seats Plus, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Look Fuel Tank Cap, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Automatically Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Burmester High End Surround Sound System, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electrical 14-Ways Sports Seats w/Memory Package, Electronic Stability Control, Fire Extinguisher, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Front Seat Ventilation, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, LED Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Online Service, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Partial Leather Seat Trim, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Steering Plus, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Sound Package Plus, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio & HD Radio Receiver, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sports Seat Plus Backrests in Leather, Steering wheel memory, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 9J x 20" Fr/11.5J x 20" Rr Light Alloy. Clean CARFAX.Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Warranty Deductible: $0* Includes Trip Interruption reimbursement* 111 Point Inspection* Limited Warranty: 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Transferable Warranty* Roadside AssistanceWe're confident that once you've experienced the dedication and commitment of the Rusnak Standard and how we strive to embody it in every aspect of our dealership experiences, you simply won't want to do business anywhere else. So, if you're ready to enjoy a higher quality of luxury auto sales and service experiences, we'd like to humbly invite you to pay us a visit at one of our many dealerships. Come enjoy the Rusnak Standard of care and see why so many Southern California drivers put their trust in the Rusnak Auto Group.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Porsche 911 50th Anniversary Edition with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A95ES122890
Stock: 23T00915
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 1,032 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$71,570
Mercedes-Benz of Hunt Valley - Cockeysville / Maryland
Transmission: 7-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (Pdk) Premium Package Plus W/14-Way Sport Seats 14-Way Power Sport Seats Sport Chrono Package Navigation Module For Porsche Communication Module Connect Plus Lane Change Assist Black/Bordeaux Red; Two-Tone Partial Leather Seat Trim W/Leather Pkg Navigation System Rear Spoiler Painted In High-Gloss Black Seat Belts In Guards Red Headlight Cleaning Sys Covers In Exterior Color Power Steering Plus Door Handles Painted In High-Gloss Black Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Model Designation 718 White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Mercedes-Benz of Hunt Valley is pleased to be currently offering this 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman S with 958mi. This Porsche includes: NAVIGATION MODULE FOR PORSCHE COMMUNICATION MODULE Navigation System LANE CHANGE ASSIST Blind Spot Monitor WHEELS: 20 CARRERA Tires - Front Performance Aluminum Wheels Tires - Rear Performance TRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED PORSCHE DOPPELKUPPLUNG (PDK) Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode 7-Speed A/T A/T REAR SPOILER PAINTED IN HIGH-GLOSS BLACK BLACK/BORDEAUX RED, TWO-TONE LEATHER SEAT TRIM W/LEATHER INTERIOR Leather Seats WHITE DOOR HANDLES PAINTED IN HIGH-GLOSS BLACK HEATED MULTIFUNCTION STEERING WHEEL Steering Wheel Audio Controls Heated Steering Wheel BLACK/BORDEAUX RED, TWO-TONE PARTIAL LEATHER SEAT TRIM W/LEATHER PKG Leather Seats SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE 14-WAY POWER SPORT SEATS Mirror Memory Seat Memory Power Passenger Seat Adjustable Steering Wheel Power Driver Seat Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Driver Adjustable Lumbar Bucket Seats PREMIUM PACKAGE PLUS W/14-WAY SPORT SEATS Multi-Zone A/C Keyless Start Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Cooled Front Seat(s) A/C Climate Control Intermittent Wipers Hands-Free Liftgate Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Heated Front Seat(s) Power Door Locks Keyless Entry HID headlights Remote Trunk Release Rain Sensing Wipers Headlights-Auto-Leveling POWER STEERING PLUS *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. You deserve a vehicle designed for higher expectations. This Porsche 718 Cayman S delivers with a luxurious, well-appointed interior and world-class engineering. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Porsche 718 Cayman S. Left your phone at the restaurant? No problem. With the navigation system on this Porsche 718 Cayman, you'll be able to quickly find your way back to get it. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
I was in and out in of this dealership in less than an hour. Upon arrival, my paperwork was awaiting and ready for me to sign. The sales rep and financial team were extremely professional and answered all my questions with ease. They were even able to get my payments where I needed them to be without a ton of back and forth negotiations. They made me a priority. By far the best car buying experience I've ever had.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman S with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A80JK278546
Stock: JK278546
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 39,096 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,995$567 Below Market
JKB Auto Sales - Harrisonville / Missouri
Dealer Review:
Excellent Sales Team! Very helpful and pleasure to deal with.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Porsche Cayman with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A84GK170412
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2020 Porsche 911 Carrera267 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$106,900
Porsche Naples - Naples / Florida
New Price! Certified. 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera RWD Gentian Blue Metallic 8-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) 3.0L H6 Turbocharged DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV70 379hp Clean Carfax, One Owner, Local Trade, 14-Way Power Sport Seats w/Memory Package, BOSE Surround Sound System, Electric Slide/Tilt Sunroof, Lane Change Assist (LCA), Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+), Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, Seat Ventilation, Sport Exhaust System w/Tailpipes in Silver, Storage Package, Wheels: 20" Front/21" Rear Carrera Classic, Window Trim in High Gloss Silver.Odometer is 1283 miles below market average!Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Limited Warranty: 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Roadside Assistance* Transferable Warranty* Warranty Deductible: $0* Includes Trip Interruption reimbursement* 111 Point Inspection
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A98LS206315
Stock: TA206315
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 84,647 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$72,991
Porsche Monterey - Seaside / California
Excellent Condition. GT3 trim, Carrara White exterior and Black interior. Leather Interior, Moonroof, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Edmunds.com explains "pinpoint steering, effortless acceleration, powerful brakes". KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Sunroof, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors. Porsche GT3 with Carrara White exterior and Black interior features a Flat 6 Cylinder Engine with 415 HP at 7600 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: From Edmunds.com: Still the quintessential sports car after four decades, the Porsche 911 has a unique blend of style, performance and sound that you can enjoy everyday. AFFORDABLE TO OWN: Was $73,991. This 911 is priced $3,900 below Kelley Blue Book. OUR OFFERINGS: Many drivers from Monterey know us as their neighbors. Others know us for the integrity of our pre-owned car collection, Porsche parts, service and repairs. In short, Porsche Monterey is a comprehensive Porsche and pre-owned car center. Anything you could want that relates to either new Porsche models or CPO cars - from a simple answer to a repair - you can find here, under one roof. That's our story. We hope to have the opportunity to learn yours soon. Pricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Porsche 911 GT3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC29937S792314
Stock: 7S792314P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- 22,818 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$159,997
Flemington Porsche - Flemington / New Jersey
2 YEAR/24K MILE WARRANTY, WE CANNOT SAY ENOUGH ABOUT THIS AMAZING TRADE!!!, HKS Headers, Akrapovic Exhaust, GT3 Wheel with Center Lock, MANUAL GT3 RS!, Contrasting Color - Guards Red, ONE OF ONLY 712 SOLD IN THE U.S. AND Canada, 2 Year 24k Additional Mile Warranty, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Instrument Dials in Guards Red Paint Finish, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Sound Package Plus, Sport Chrono Package without PCM, Sport Chrono Timer Display Painted Guards Red, Three-Spoke Sports Steering Wheel w/Smooth Leather, Traction control. 2010 Porsche 911 GT3 RS RWD 6-Speed Manual 3.8L H6 SMPI DOHC GrayThe Flemington Car & Truck Country dealership family is New Jersey's best resource for new and used cars. We offer 16 brands and over 6,000 vehicles at all of our different dealerships, and are all about our customers and building lasting relationship with every one we do business with. We are proud to have been given the title of New Jersey's Dealer of the Year by Dealer Rater for the past 2 years. We started from humble beginnings back in 1976 when owner Steve Kalafer purchased Ditschman Ford Lincoln Mercury in Frenchtown, NJ and three years later moved the dealership to Flemington, NJ. This became the foundation for the Flemington family of dealerships. Our commitment to customer satisfaction and quality products has been rewarded with many national and local awards like, Time Magazine Quality Dealer Award National Finalist, New Jersey Automotive Dealer of the Year, People Magazine Award for Outstanding Service and the Automotive New/Good Housekeeping Automotive Dealership Service Excellence Award. Call us today at (908) 389-6267.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Porsche 911 GT3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2A9XAS783676
Stock: BP51679C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 12,329 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$66,399$835 Below Market
Porsche Littleton - Littleton / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman S with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A85HK285261
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 67,963 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$36,900
Porsche North Scottsdale - Phoenix / Arizona
18 x 8 Front & 18 x 10 Rear Silver Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo with In-Dash CD, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. 18/26 City/Highway MPG Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Front Bucket Seats, Leather Seat Trim, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, Front Center Armrest, Spoiler, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Display: analog Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Porsche 911 Carrera with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA29925S716845
Stock: PP4052A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 37,969 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$53,990$3,692 Below Market
MDK International - Burbank / California
by appointment only * fixed prices PLEASE NOTE: No test drives are offered on some of our cars without proof of funds or pre-approved financing! We do not take personal checks or credit cards! * Very nicely optioned and very well preserved 997.2 - some p-people prefer these to newer 991 due to hydraulic power-steering and stiffer chassis - original MSRP of $104290 - 997 feels quite a bit more mechanical then newer 991 * PDK - THE best double clutch automatic transmission there is * Full leather interior * Sport Chrono Plus pkg * Bose High End Sound Package * Bluetooth Phone Interface * Navigation Module for PCM * XM Radio * Pwr Comfort Seats w/Driver Mem * Recent brakes and nearly brand new tires all the way around * 2 keys + book + service records * 2 previous owners w/ lots of records APPOINTMENT ONLY no-haggle pricing Financing / Warranties - Third party inspections are welcome - Trade-ins are welcome - We buy cars - Delivery options available - for more information please see our [FAQ] You can also schedule an appointment / apply for financing / check availability on out web site at: mdk-global.com
Dealer Review:
Our son purchased a beautiful BMW 335i in the summer of 2017, with tan leather interior and wood grain trim. Mike had explained everything about the car and our son was very happy with the purchase. Here it is two years later and our sons car runs perfectly. In November 2018, our Toyota was totaled by a car passing a red light. We went to MDK first because of our sons positive experience. We purchased a beautiful Toyota Sienna Limited, with the same color scheme (tan and wood grain interior) like our son has, and the car is great for our grandchildren with the video, during our long trips that we regularly take. Mike took care of everything we had concerns about and Darya was so nice taking care of the financial end. These people are very honest and do their best to please the customer. We will always go to them first if we need another car. We wanted to wait and see how the car was before we wrote this review, and now it is 8 months since we purchased it and it runs beautifully. We are very happy with this purchase and this Company, and highly recommend MDK.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Porsche 911 Carrera S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB29969S721498
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 3,157 miles
$158,895
Freeman Toyota Preowned - Hurst / Texas
This Black 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 might be just the 2 dr coupe for you. It has a 6 Cylinder engine. We're offering a great deal on this one at $158,895. Flaunting a stunning black exterior and a black interior, this car is a sight to see from the inside out. Want to learn more? Call today for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2A9XJS174541
Stock: JS174541
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 12,977 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$124,999
Millenia Motors - Longwood / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche 911 GT3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2A9XFS183439
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,266 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$53,000
Paul Miller Subaru - Parsippany / New Jersey
*All advertised prices are plus tax, title, dmv, dealer fees, and dealer installed options. *** 100% Online Purchase Available *** PAUL MILLER PORSCHE is offering contact-less Delivery & Pick-up! *** Enhanced Safety Precautions and sanitation of vehicles & facility ***Black 2006 Porsche 911 Carrera S RWD 6-Speed Manual 3.8L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHCRecent Arrival! Odometer is 33948 miles below market average! 18/26 City/Highway MPG
Dealer Review:
Paul Miller Subaru did not have it easy with my sale. There was the quarantine and a hurricane. Responding to me was difficult because there were no phone lines available but they made the effort. I lost my cool after one point but the Sales Manager Sharon turned my frustrations around. They worked with me on my reservations and I'm glad for it.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Porsche 911 Carrera S with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB299X6S742687
Stock: I8019
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
