Used Porsche 911 Convertible for Sale
- $71,590Fair price$3,579 Below Market42,636 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal use only6cyl ManualCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*Leather SeatsUpgraded HeadlightsPower Driver SeatTire Pressure Warnin...Auto Climate Control+more
Located in Columbus, OH / 301 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2A90BS754300
Stock: 2001878655
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2022
- $75,990Good price29,907 miles6cyl ManualCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*Leather SeatsUpgraded HeadlightsPower Driver SeatTire Pressure Warnin...Auto Climate Control+more
Located in Dallas, TX / 1,159 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2A91BS754502
Stock: 2001911602
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2022
- $68,990Good price$3,085 Below Market38,731 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use6cyl ManualCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*BluetoothLeather SeatsUpgraded HeadlightsPower Driver SeatTire Pressure Warnin...+more
Located in Sacramento, CA / 2,345 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2A99CS140267
Stock: 2001681138
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-25-2022
- $72,590Fair price$2,274 Below Market52,030 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal use6cyl ManualCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*BluetoothLeather SeatsUpgraded HeadlightsPower Driver SeatTire Pressure Warnin...+more
Located in Miami, FL / 931 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2A95CS754097
Stock: 2001837277
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2022
- $299,998Great price$20,382 Below Market2,653 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6cyl Automated ManualPorsche Burlington (Burlington, MA)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Burlington, MA / 407 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Turbo S trim. Porsche Approved Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 2,653! JUST REPRICED FROM $304,998. NAV, Heated Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, ...
Dealer Review:
Worked with David Corbin at Porsche Burlington. Just took delivery and he was very helpful in getting me to understand the many features. Recommend asking for him. David M., Lynnfield
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CD2A90NS260257
Stock: P8325
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2022
- $90,000Great price15,238 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use6cyl ManualRideNDrive (Garland, TX)AWD/4WDNavigationLeather SeatsUpgraded HeadlightsPower Driver Seat+more
Located in Garland, TX / 1,150 miles away from Ashburn, VA
**AT RIDE N DRIVE SHOP HUNDREDS OF PRE-OWNED VEHICLES THAT ARE LIKE NEW & MOST ARE STILL UNDER FACTORY WARRANTY. ASK ABOUT OUR NATIONWIDE SHIPPING, CE...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CD29989S773332
Stock: 773332
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $289,888Great price$36,474 Below Market7,253 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6cyl Automated ManualRusnak/Westlake Porsche (Thousand Oaks, CA)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Thousand Oaks, CA / 2,298 miles away from Ashburn, VA
** Under Construction Sale Event ** Going On Now!! **911 Turbo S, 2D Cabriolet, 3.0L H6 Turbocharged DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV70 640hp, 8-Speed Porsche Doppe...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: Yes
Features and Specs:
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CD2A98MS263437
Stock: 23P01930
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 03-08-2022
- $102,988Great price$6,638 Below Market35,190 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal use6cyl Automated ManualPorsche Irvine (Irvine, CA)AWD/4WDNavigationLeather SeatsUpgraded HeadlightsPower Driver Seat+more
Located in Irvine, CA / 2,252 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Additional Leather Interior Pkg Sport Seat Backs In Exterior Color Leather Rear Center Console Carbon Pkg A-Pillar Leather Interior Pkg Leather-Trimme...
Dealer Review:
Mario and the sales team at Irvine Porsche were very helpful and helped us select a Macan S for purchase. 5-stars.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CD2A95BS773306
Stock: BS773306
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-05-2022
- $272,990Great price$30,779 Below Market8,109 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use6cyl Automated ManualEd Napleton's Kia Of Elmhurst (Elmhurst, IL)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Elmhurst, IL / 585 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Porsche 911 Turbo AWD One Owner, Clean Carfax.Navigation System, High-End Surround Sound System, Front Axle Lift System, Central Tachometer in White, ...
Dealer Review:
I was interested in a vehicle that I found on Edmunds.com. I provided my contact information to set up an appointment. The next morning I received emails, texts, and phone calls. I set up an appointment to see the car because it was "by appointment only". Thithin two hours I was at the dealership. I then waited 1/2 hour to have the car brought over. Finally I was told that the vehicle had been sold that morning. I complained to the sales manager and he told me the vehicle had been sold that morning. Furious I got in my brother's car, who was gracious enough to drive me there on short notice, and we headed home. On the way a costumer service representative called and apologized and disclosed that the vehicle had been sold the previous evening. Lost a day's wages because of this. Dealership 1-costumer 0.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CD2A93MS263829
Stock: RT12390
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-26-2022
- $178,991Great price5,494 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6cyl Automated ManualPorsche North Houston (Houston, TX)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Houston, TX / 1,195 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Porsche North Houston proudly offers this beautiful *2019 Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet* in *Chalk* over a *Black* interior with *5,494* miles. The *911...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CD2A90KS144701
Stock: SKS144701
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2022
- $140,992Great price4,517 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use6cyl Automated ManualPorsche North Houston (Houston, TX)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Houston, TX / 1,195 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Porsche North Houston proudly offers this beautiful * Certified Pre-Owned 2021 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet * in * Carmine Red * over an * Black * in...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2A98MS239650
Stock: PMS239650
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-26-2022
- $70,900Great price$15,768 Below Market28,369 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal use only6cyl ManualHGreg Lux (Pompano Beach, FL)BluetoothLeather SeatsUpgraded HeadlightsPower Driver SeatTire Pressure Warnin...+more
Located in Pompano Beach, FL / 895 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CLEAN CARFAXNATIONWIDE SHIPPING AVAILABLETRADE INSFINANCING WITH COMPETITIVE RATESINSTALLED OPTIONS7 Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) Auto Transmiss...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2A97CS754277
Stock: 906052
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-13-2021
- $151,991Great price10,702 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6cyl Automated ManualAutobahn BMW (Fort Worth, TX)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Fort Worth, TX / 1,191 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Certified 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Dolomite Silver on Black/Bordeaux Red Leather Sport Exhaust, Front & Rear Park Assist, Surround View, Lane Chang...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2A9XLS262598
Stock: P43858
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2022
- $195,798Great price$15,533 Below Market10,125 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6cyl Automated ManualPorsche Wichita (Wichita, KS)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Wichita, KS / 1,070 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2019 Porsche 911 Turbo S, Located at Porsche Wichita.KS Test Drive Delivery All Walser Auto Campus dealerships located in Wichita KS offer a FREE new ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CD2A93KS144627
Stock: 56AA843P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-12-2021
- $139,995Great price3,969 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use6cyl Automated ManualPorsche Plano (Plano, TX)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Plano, TX / 1,155 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Premium Package 14-Way Power Seats W/Memory Package Wheels: 20" Front/21" Rear Carrera S Bose Surround Sound System Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus ...
Dealer Review:
Purchased a CPO 2019 Boxster S from Mark Laurenzi Boardwalk Porsche and now Porsche of Plano. This was the 5th Porsche I have purchased from Mark over 15+ years and 7th Porsche I have owned since 1989. Once again Mark provided superior, friendly, honest and professional sales help to find the right Porsche for me. Mark's help and strong knowledge of everything Porsche was definitely the key to my purchasing my latest Porsche. I am enjoying my Boxster immensely. It handles superbly and looks magnificent. Not as fast as the 2 turbo 911's I have owned in the past, but I enjoy every minute driving it. I drive 17 miles to Addison 3 days a week and it is the only reason I get motivated in the morning to go to work. I would without reservation highly recommend discussing with Mark any questions you might have regarding Porsche's. His knowledge of the brand is excellent. You will enjoy the experience whether or not you decide to purchase a Porsche.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2A99MS239169
Stock: MS239169
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-15-2022
- $148,888Good price$10,408 Below Market11,749 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use6cyl Automated ManualBMW of Sherman Oaks (Sherman Oaks, CA)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Sherman Oaks, CA / 2,278 miles away from Ashburn, VA
LOW MILES - 11,749! Carrera S trim, GT Silver Metallic exterior and Black interior. Heated Leather Seats, Nav System, Back-Up Camera, Turbo Charged En...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2A9XLS263069
Stock: LS263069T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2022
- 6,739 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use6cyl ManualCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBluetoothNavigationLeather SeatsUpgraded Headlights+more
Located in Dallas, TX / 1,159 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2A94FS154126
Stock: 2001876434
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2022
- $27,723Great price$7,134 Below Market74,089 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal use only6cyl AutomaticVista Motors (Ontario, CA)Heated seatsNavigationLeather SeatsUpgraded HeadlightsPower Driver Seat+more
Located in Ontario, CA / 2,237 miles away from Ashburn, VA
We're excited to offer this capable 2004 Porsche 911 . VarioCam Plus variable valve timing system, Speed-dependent extendable rear spoiler, Side-impac...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA29904S653073
Stock: 653073
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-29-2022
- $159,900Great price$7,106 Below Market3,465 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6cyl Automated ManualAlfa Romeo of Fort Lauderdale (Fort Lauderdale, FL)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Fort Lauderdale, FL / 900 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet Manual (992)Ferrari Maserati Alfa Romeo of Fort Lauderdale is thrilled to present this gorgeous Porsche 911 Carrera S ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2A93MS248219
Stock: FP5425A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-02-2022
- $395,900Great price3,327 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only6cyl ManualTactical Fleet (Addison, TX)Back-up cameraBluetoothNavigationLeather SeatsUpgraded Headlights+more
Located in Addison, TX / 1,158 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Carrara White Metallic 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster RWD 6-Speed Manual 4.0L H6 DOHC 24V LEV3-LEV160 502hp Speedster Limitation Number, 2-Zone Automatic ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CF2A9XKS172421
Stock: PKS172421
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $67,995Great price$8,630 Below Market22,056 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal use only6cyl ManualCarmel Motors (Indianapolis, IN)Leather SeatsUpgraded HeadlightsPower Driver SeatTire Pressure Warnin...Auto Climate Control+more
Located in Indianapolis, IN / 464 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM Stereo w/MP3/CD/DVD Player, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Entertainme...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB29999S754231
Stock: 754231
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-18-2022
