Used Porsche 911 Convertible for Sale

764 listings
  • 2011 Porsche 911 Carrera S Convertible

    2011 Porsche 911
    Carrera S Convertible

    $71,590
    Fair priceFair price
    $3,579 Below Market
    42,636 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal use only
    6cyl Manual
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Leather Seats
    Upgraded Headlights
    Power Driver Seat
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    Auto Climate Control
    +more

    Located in Columbus, OH / 301 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WP0CB2A90BS754300
    Stock: 2001878655
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-06-2022

  • New Listing
    2011 Porsche 911 Carrera S Convertible

    2011 Porsche 911
    Carrera S Convertible

    $75,990
    Good priceGood price
    29,907 miles
    6cyl Manual
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Leather Seats
    Upgraded Headlights
    Power Driver Seat
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    Auto Climate Control
    +more

    Located in Dallas, TX / 1,159 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WP0CB2A91BS754502
    Stock: 2001911602
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-16-2022

  • 2012 Porsche 911 Carrera Convertible

    2012 Porsche 911
    Carrera Convertible

    $68,990
    Good priceGood price
    $3,085 Below Market
    38,731 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    6cyl Manual
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Bluetooth
    Leather Seats
    Upgraded Headlights
    Power Driver Seat
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    +more

    Located in Sacramento, CA / 2,345 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WP0CA2A99CS140267
    Stock: 2001681138
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 03-25-2022

  • 2012 Porsche 911 Carrera S Convertible

    2012 Porsche 911
    Carrera S Convertible

    $72,590
    Fair priceFair price
    $2,274 Below Market
    52,030 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal use
    6cyl Manual
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Bluetooth
    Leather Seats
    Upgraded Headlights
    Power Driver Seat
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    +more

    Located in Miami, FL / 931 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WP0CB2A95CS754097
    Stock: 2001837277
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-01-2022

  • 2022 Porsche 911 Turbo S Convertible

    2022 Porsche 911
    Turbo S Convertible

    $299,998
    Great priceGreat price
    $20,382 Below Market
    2,653 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    6cyl Automated Manual
    Porsche Burlington (Burlington, MA)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Burlington, MA / 407 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Turbo S trim. Porsche Approved Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 2,653! JUST REPRICED FROM $304,998. NAV, Heated Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, ...

    Dealer Review:

    Worked with David Corbin at Porsche Burlington. Just took delivery and he was very helpful in getting me to understand the many features. Recommend asking for him. David M., Lynnfield

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WP0CD2A90NS260257
    Stock: P8325
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-29-2022

  • 2009 Porsche 911 Turbo Convertible

    2009 Porsche 911
    Turbo Convertible

    $90,000
    Great priceGreat price
    15,238 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use
    6cyl Manual
    RideNDrive (Garland, TX)
    AWD/4WD
    Navigation
    Leather Seats
    Upgraded Headlights
    Power Driver Seat
    +more

    Located in Garland, TX / 1,150 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    **AT RIDE N DRIVE SHOP HUNDREDS OF PRE-OWNED VEHICLES THAT ARE LIKE NEW & MOST ARE STILL UNDER FACTORY WARRANTY. ASK ABOUT OUR NATIONWIDE SHIPPING, CE...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WP0CD29989S773332
    Stock: 773332
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • Certified 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S Convertible

    Certified 2021 Porsche 911
    Turbo S Convertible

    $289,888
    Great priceGreat price
    $36,474 Below Market
    7,253 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    6cyl Automated Manual
    Rusnak/Westlake Porsche (Thousand Oaks, CA)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Thousand Oaks, CA / 2,298 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    ** Under Construction Sale Event ** Going On Now!! **911 Turbo S, 2D Cabriolet, 3.0L H6 Turbocharged DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV70 640hp, 8-Speed Porsche Doppe...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: Yes

    Features and Specs:

    17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WP0CD2A98MS263437
    Stock: 23P01930
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 03-08-2022

  • 2011 Porsche 911 Turbo S Convertible

    2011 Porsche 911
    Turbo S Convertible

    $102,988
    Great priceGreat price
    $6,638 Below Market
    35,190 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal use
    6cyl Automated Manual
    Porsche Irvine (Irvine, CA)
    AWD/4WD
    Navigation
    Leather Seats
    Upgraded Headlights
    Power Driver Seat
    +more

    Located in Irvine, CA / 2,252 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Additional Leather Interior Pkg Sport Seat Backs In Exterior Color Leather Rear Center Console Carbon Pkg A-Pillar Leather Interior Pkg Leather-Trimme...

    Dealer Review:

    Mario and the sales team at Irvine Porsche were very helpful and helped us select a Macan S for purchase. 5-stars.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WP0CD2A95BS773306
    Stock: BS773306
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-05-2022

  • 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo Convertible

    2021 Porsche 911
    Turbo Convertible

    $272,990
    Great priceGreat price
    $30,779 Below Market
    8,109 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    6cyl Automated Manual
    Ed Napleton's Kia Of Elmhurst (Elmhurst, IL)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Elmhurst, IL / 585 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Porsche 911 Turbo AWD One Owner, Clean Carfax.Navigation System, High-End Surround Sound System, Front Axle Lift System, Central Tachometer in White, ...

    Dealer Review:

    I was interested in a vehicle that I found on Edmunds.com. I provided my contact information to set up an appointment. The next morning I received emails, texts, and phone calls. I set up an appointment to see the car because it was "by appointment only". Thithin two hours I was at the dealership. I then waited 1/2 hour to have the car brought over. Finally I was told that the vehicle had been sold that morning. I complained to the sales manager and he told me the vehicle had been sold that morning. Furious I got in my brother's car, who was gracious enough to drive me there on short notice, and we headed home. On the way a costumer service representative called and apologized and disclosed that the vehicle had been sold the previous evening. Lost a day's wages because of this. Dealership 1-costumer 0.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WP0CD2A93MS263829
    Stock: RT12390
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-26-2022

  • 2019 Porsche 911 Turbo Convertible

    2019 Porsche 911
    Turbo Convertible

    $178,991
    Great priceGreat price
    5,494 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    6cyl Automated Manual
    Porsche North Houston (Houston, TX)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Navigation
    Leather Seats
    +more

    Located in Houston, TX / 1,195 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Porsche North Houston proudly offers this beautiful *2019 Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet* in *Chalk* over a *Black* interior with *5,494* miles. The *911...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WP0CD2A90KS144701
    Stock: SKS144701
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-08-2022

  • Certified 2021 Porsche 911 Carrera Convertible

    Certified 2021 Porsche 911
    Carrera Convertible

    $140,992
    Great priceGreat price
    4,517 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    6cyl Automated Manual
    Porsche North Houston (Houston, TX)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Leather Seats
    +more

    Located in Houston, TX / 1,195 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Porsche North Houston proudly offers this beautiful * Certified Pre-Owned 2021 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet * in * Carmine Red * over an * Black * in...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WP0CA2A98MS239650
    Stock: PMS239650
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 07-26-2022

  • 2012 Porsche 911 Carrera S Convertible

    2012 Porsche 911
    Carrera S Convertible

    $70,900
    Great priceGreat price
    $15,768 Below Market
    28,369 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal use only
    6cyl Manual
    HGreg Lux (Pompano Beach, FL)
    Bluetooth
    Leather Seats
    Upgraded Headlights
    Power Driver Seat
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    +more

    Located in Pompano Beach, FL / 895 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    CLEAN CARFAXNATIONWIDE SHIPPING AVAILABLETRADE INSFINANCING WITH COMPETITIVE RATESINSTALLED OPTIONS7 Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) Auto Transmiss...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WP0CB2A97CS754277
    Stock: 906052
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 10-13-2021

  • 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Convertible

    2020 Porsche 911
    Carrera 4S Convertible

    $151,991
    Great priceGreat price
    10,702 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    6cyl Automated Manual
    Autobahn BMW (Fort Worth, TX)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Fort Worth, TX / 1,191 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Certified 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Dolomite Silver on Black/Bordeaux Red Leather Sport Exhaust, Front & Rear Park Assist, Surround View, Lane Chang...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WP0CB2A9XLS262598
    Stock: P43858
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-03-2022

  • Certified 2019 Porsche 911 Turbo S Convertible

    Certified 2019 Porsche 911
    Turbo S Convertible

    $195,798
    Great priceGreat price
    $15,533 Below Market
    10,125 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    6cyl Automated Manual
    Porsche Wichita (Wichita, KS)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Wichita, KS / 1,070 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2019 Porsche 911 Turbo S, Located at Porsche Wichita.KS Test Drive Delivery All Walser Auto Campus dealerships located in Wichita KS offer a FREE new ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WP0CD2A93KS144627
    Stock: 56AA843P
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 08-12-2021

  • Certified 2021 Porsche 911 Carrera Convertible

    Certified 2021 Porsche 911
    Carrera Convertible

    $139,995
    Great priceGreat price
    3,969 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    6cyl Automated Manual
    Porsche Plano (Plano, TX)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Leather Seats
    +more

    Located in Plano, TX / 1,155 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Premium Package 14-Way Power Seats W/Memory Package Wheels: 20" Front/21" Rear Carrera S Bose Surround Sound System Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus ...

    Dealer Review:

    Purchased a CPO 2019 Boxster S from Mark Laurenzi Boardwalk Porsche and now Porsche of Plano. This was the 5th Porsche I have purchased from Mark over 15+ years and 7th Porsche I have owned since 1989. Once again Mark provided superior, friendly, honest and professional sales help to find the right Porsche for me. Mark's help and strong knowledge of everything Porsche was definitely the key to my purchasing my latest Porsche. I am enjoying my Boxster immensely. It handles superbly and looks magnificent. Not as fast as the 2 turbo 911's I have owned in the past, but I enjoy every minute driving it. I drive 17 miles to Addison 3 days a week and it is the only reason I get motivated in the morning to go to work. I would without reservation highly recommend discussing with Mark any questions you might have regarding Porsche's. His knowledge of the brand is excellent. You will enjoy the experience whether or not you decide to purchase a Porsche.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WP0CA2A99MS239169
    Stock: MS239169
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 06-15-2022

  • Price Drop
    2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S Convertible

    2020 Porsche 911
    Carrera S Convertible

    $148,888
    Good priceGood price
    $10,408 Below Market
    11,749 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use
    6cyl Automated Manual
    BMW of Sherman Oaks (Sherman Oaks, CA)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Leather Seats
    +more

    Located in Sherman Oaks, CA / 2,278 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    LOW MILES - 11,749! Carrera S trim, GT Silver Metallic exterior and Black interior. Heated Leather Seats, Nav System, Back-Up Camera, Turbo Charged En...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WP0CB2A9XLS263069
    Stock: LS263069T
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-20-2022

  • 2015 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Convertible

    2015 Porsche 911
    Carrera 4S Convertible

    $109,590
    6,739 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    6cyl Manual
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Bluetooth
    Navigation
    Leather Seats
    Upgraded Headlights
    +more

    Located in Dallas, TX / 1,159 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WP0CB2A94FS154126
    Stock: 2001876434
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-18-2022

  • 2004 Porsche 911 Carrera Convertible

    2004 Porsche 911
    Carrera Convertible

    $27,723
    Great priceGreat price
    $7,134 Below Market
    74,089 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal use only
    6cyl Automatic
    Vista Motors (Ontario, CA)
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Leather Seats
    Upgraded Headlights
    Power Driver Seat
    +more

    Located in Ontario, CA / 2,237 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    We're excited to offer this capable 2004 Porsche 911 . VarioCam Plus variable valve timing system, Speed-dependent extendable rear spoiler, Side-impac...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WP0CA29904S653073
    Stock: 653073
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 04-29-2022

  • 2021 Porsche 911 Carrera S Convertible

    2021 Porsche 911
    Carrera S Convertible

    $159,900
    Great priceGreat price
    $7,106 Below Market
    3,465 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    6cyl Automated Manual
    Alfa Romeo of Fort Lauderdale (Fort Lauderdale, FL)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Leather Seats
    +more

    Located in Fort Lauderdale, FL / 900 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet Manual (992)Ferrari Maserati Alfa Romeo of Fort Lauderdale is thrilled to present this gorgeous Porsche 911 Carrera S ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WP0CB2A93MS248219
    Stock: FP5425A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-02-2022

  • 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster Convertible

    2019 Porsche 911
    Speedster Convertible

    $395,900
    Great priceGreat price
    3,327 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only
    6cyl Manual
    Tactical Fleet (Addison, TX)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Navigation
    Leather Seats
    Upgraded Headlights
    +more

    Located in Addison, TX / 1,158 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Carrara White Metallic 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster RWD 6-Speed Manual 4.0L H6 DOHC 24V LEV3-LEV160 502hp Speedster Limitation Number, 2-Zone Automatic ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WP0CF2A9XKS172421
    Stock: PKS172421
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • 2009 Porsche 911 Carrera S Convertible

    2009 Porsche 911
    Carrera S Convertible

    $67,995
    Great priceGreat price
    $8,630 Below Market
    22,056 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal use only
    6cyl Manual
    Carmel Motors (Indianapolis, IN)
    Leather Seats
    Upgraded Headlights
    Power Driver Seat
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    Auto Climate Control
    +more

    Located in Indianapolis, IN / 464 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM Stereo w/MP3/CD/DVD Player, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Entertainme...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WP0CB29999S754231
    Stock: 754231
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 03-18-2022

Showing 1 - 21 out of 764 listings
