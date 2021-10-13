Located in Plano , TX / 1,155 miles away from Ashburn, VA

Purchased a CPO 2019 Boxster S from Mark Laurenzi Boardwalk Porsche and now Porsche of Plano. This was the 5th Porsche I have purchased from Mark over 15+ years and 7th Porsche I have owned since 1989. Once again Mark provided superior, friendly, honest and professional sales help to find the right Porsche for me. Mark's help and strong knowledge of everything Porsche was definitely the key to my purchasing my latest Porsche. I am enjoying my Boxster immensely. It handles superbly and looks magnificent. Not as fast as the 2 turbo 911's I have owned in the past, but I enjoy every minute driving it. I drive 17 miles to Addison 3 days a week and it is the only reason I get motivated in the morning to go to work. I would without reservation highly recommend discussing with Mark any questions you might have regarding Porsche's. His knowledge of the brand is excellent. You will enjoy the experience whether or not you decide to purchase a Porsche.

