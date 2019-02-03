Used Pontiac Wagon for Sale Near Me

36 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Showing 1 - 18 out of 36 listings
  • 2008 Pontiac Vibe in Silver
    used

    2008 Pontiac Vibe

    169,916 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $4,250

    $504 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Pontiac Vibe in Silver
    used

    2005 Pontiac Vibe

    191,017 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $3,000

    $256 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Pontiac Vibe in Purple
    used

    2004 Pontiac Vibe

    187,522 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $2,500

    $990 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Pontiac Vibe in Silver
    used

    2004 Pontiac Vibe

    73,407 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $4,395

    $1,582 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Pontiac Vibe in Purple
    used

    2004 Pontiac Vibe

    62,055 miles
    Fair Deal

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2005 Pontiac Vibe in Dark Red
    used

    2005 Pontiac Vibe

    151,876 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,000

    Details
  • 2007 Pontiac Vibe in Silver
    used

    2007 Pontiac Vibe

    162,346 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $5,000

    $526 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Pontiac Vibe in Red
    used

    2005 Pontiac Vibe

    151,156 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $4,500

    Details
  • 2006 Pontiac Vibe in Black
    used

    2006 Pontiac Vibe

    229,746 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2005 Pontiac Vibe in Gray
    used

    2005 Pontiac Vibe

    196,726 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,899

    Details
  • 2005 Pontiac Vibe in Orange
    used

    2005 Pontiac Vibe

    120,266 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,300

    Details
  • 2006 Pontiac Vibe
    used

    2006 Pontiac Vibe

    203,039 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,999

    Details
  • 2003 Pontiac Vibe in Red
    used

    2003 Pontiac Vibe

    203,163 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2006 Pontiac Vibe in Gray
    used

    2006 Pontiac Vibe

    141,503 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer
    Great Deal

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2006 Pontiac Vibe in Gray
    used

    2006 Pontiac Vibe

    229,674 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,599

    Details
  • 2006 Pontiac Vibe in Dark Red
    used

    2006 Pontiac Vibe

    193,172 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $4,997

    Details
  • 2007 Pontiac Vibe in Gray
    used

    2007 Pontiac Vibe

    Not Provided

    $4,777

    Details
  • 2007 Pontiac Vibe in Gray
    used

    2007 Pontiac Vibe

    94,579 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $4,931

    $1,293 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Pontiac searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 36 listings
  1. Home
  2. Used Cars For Sale
  3. Used Pontiac For Sale
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Pontiac
Station Wagon
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Pontiac info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model

Hot new vehicles