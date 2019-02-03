Used Pontiac Wagon for Sale Near Me
- 169,916 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$4,250$504 Below Market
Neals Auto Sale - Louisville / Kentucky
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Pontiac Vibe with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5Y2SL65818Z404031
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 191,017 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$3,000$256 Below Market
TLC Motors - Moore / South Carolina
1.8L I4 DOHC VVT-i 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD 29/34 City/Highway MPGSouth Carolina's High Volume, Low Profit dealer.Must see!! Why pay more?? ***MORE PHOTOS AVAILABLE AT OUR HOME PAGE VISIT WWW.TLCMOTORS.COM***Come in for a test drive today. CARFAX report available. Buy with confidence from a reputable home town dealer that has been in business 25+ years! For immediate inquiry call TLC Motors at 864-595-0777 Visit TLC Motors Inc. Online at www.tlcmotors.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 864-595-0777 today to schedule your test drive.
Dealer Review:
I called Saturday morning to make sure the vehicle I was interested in was still available. The man I spoke to said he was with someone but would call me back in 10 minutes. After 45 minutes with no return call, I called back again. I spoke to Christian, who checked to see if the vehicle was available, and said it was. I told him I was driving pretty far (50 miles), that I was pre-qualified for financing, that I wanted to purchase the vehicle, and wanted to be certain the vehicle would be available if I drove that far. He said no problem, come on down. I told him I would be there in an hour and a half. I drove the 50 miles and arrived an hour and a half later, and they were in the process of selling the vehicle. But it’s not even that, Christian could have cared less. No apology, just “I don’t know what to tell you.” I reminded him how far I had driven to get there and that just an hour and a half before he had assured me the vehicle was available. He said “We have a deposit program,” which he at no time did he mention when I had called earlier, or I would have put a deposit down. I asked him why he couldn’t have just held it till Noon when I told him I would be there, he said people say all the time they are coming and don’t. I reminded him that I had told him earlier that I was pre-approved, which should have been an indication I was serious. Again “I don’t know what to tell you.” Christian is very cold and inconsiderate. Will not be back to this awful, unprofessional place.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Pontiac Vibe with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5Y2SL63815Z402472
Stock: 402472
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 187,522 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$2,500$990 Below Market
Andy Mohr Toyota - Avon / Indiana
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 4 Speakers, AM/FM radio, CD player, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Weather band radio, 16" Steel Wheels w/Bolt-On Covers, Air Conditioning, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Outside temperature display, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Roof rack, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, MUST GO, REDUCED PRICE, MUST SEE, 4 Speakers, AM/FM radio, CD player, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Weather band radio.Neptune 2004 Pontiac Vibe 4D Hatchback 1.8L 4-Cylinder VVT-i FWDVisit us at: 8941 E. Highway 36 Avon, IN 46123 By Phone 317.713.8181 or www.andymohrtoyota.com.
Dealer Review:
So I go on edmunds.com and find a vehicle after searching for a vehicle for me a disabled single parent of a disabled child. I see a vehicle on Edmond site that is a GMC 2011 model available for $4,500, and I communicated to the dealership that I am interested in buying this vehicle. I get a text message from a guy named Brandon asking me if we can communicate by text message, I inform him immediately yes because I want this vehicle, and I don't hear anything more from him or the dealership at all. I sent several messages after that asking him what was going on, and I don't hear anything! I tried to click on the link that I had to view the advertisement for the vehicle on the edmunds.com site, and it is gone! The vehicle was available when Brandon reached out to me, but then suddenly it's gone! If you have a customer pending waiting to come look at the vehicle and purchase the vehicle you tell the people to call after him that hey we have somebody that's interested in looking at the vehicle so you'll have to wait until we know what they're going to do! This company has no ethics for it to have done what it is done and ignore me and my communications with them! I would not recommend any parent ever go to this company to buy a vehicle, and any parent that has a disabled child that buys a vehicle from this company after reading this review, should feel more than ashamed of themselves for help supporting a company that would leave a disabled bad in the position that I am in with a disabled child after having communicated with them about buying a vehicle that they sold after I had told them I was interested in it!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Vibe with Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5Y2SL62884Z407166
Stock: C20485B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 73,407 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$4,395$1,582 Below Market
Family Kia - Saint Augustine / Florida
Your 2004 Pontiac Vibe 4dr HB is perfect for daily work or weekend road trips to our neighboring communities of Jacksonville, St. Augustine & Palm Coast, FLFamily Kia also offers extended vehicle service contracts so our Jacksonville area drivers enjoy a worry free used car, SUV or van ownership experience.This front wheel drive 2004 Pontiac Vibe 4dr HB is one of those used cars Palm Coast, FL shoppers seek out for its Silver exterior with a Graphite Interior. With 73,407 miles this 2004 Vibe with a gas l4 1.8l/109 engine is your best buy near Jacksonville, St. Augustine & Palm Coast, Florida.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* AM/FM Stereo, Built in Equalizer, Single-Disc CD Player. Your Silver 2004 Pontiac Vibe 4dr HB near Jacksonville, FL is available for immediate test drives in St. Augustine, FL.*Our Car Dealership in St. Augustine :* Call Family Kia today at *(904) 770-4684 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2004 Pontiac Vibe 4dr HB! Family Kia serves Jacksonville, St. Augustine & Palm Coast, FL. You can also visit us at, 2665 U.S. Highway 1 South St. Augustine FL, 32086 to check it out in person! Family Kia Used car dealership only sells used cars Jacksonville, FL buyers can trust for safety and worry free driving.*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* This Pontiac Vibe comes factory equipped with an impressive gas l4 1.8l/109 engine, an 4-speed automatic w/od transmission. Other installed mechanical features include Front Wheel Drive, Power Mirrors, Disc Brakes, Cruise Control, Rear Window Wiper, Intermittent Wipers, Spare Tire (Small Size), Tires - Front Performance, Power Steering, Tachometer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Tires - Rear Performance. Family Kia is Northeast Florida's only location where you can test drive a new, used or Certified car. That's why more Florida used car shoppers and owners drive to Family Kia in St. Augustine for used cars, trucks & SUVs sales, service, parts and accessories.*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Cargo Shade, Bucket Seats, Air Conditioning, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Rear Window Defroster, Tilt Steering Wheel, Floor Mats, Vanity Mirrors, Split Folding Rear Seat*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* Roof / Luggage Rack, Wheel Covers, Steel Wheels, Auto Headlamp*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Daytime Running Lights, Drivers Air Bag, Child Proof Locks, Passenger Air Bag. This 2004 Pontiac Vibe 4dr HB comes standard with peace of mind for any driving conditions*Why utilize Kia Motors Finance Financing?* You can use our Kia Dealer car payment calculator to calculate your payment on this Silver 2004 Pontiac Vibe 4dr HB. Our Family Kia Kia Motors Finance Specialists work with every level of credit and Kia Financing needs. From bad credit car financing to the highest credit scores, our Kia Motors Finance experts offer more and better credit options than used car lots in Palm Coast, Florida.The Family Kia used car dealership in Northeast Florida is an easy drive or fly in from anywhere in the United States. Our car lot sits just south of Jacksonville where your 2004 Pontiac Vibe 4dr HB will be waiting for your test drive and/or shipping instructions.Looking for used cars in Palm Coast? We're glad you found this used Pontiac Vibe for sale at our car dealership in St. Augustine, FL just south of Jacksonville. Looking for financing? Our Family Kia finance specialist will find the best rates available for this used Pontiac Vibe for sale. Family Kia has new cars for sale and used cars for sale in St. Augustine. So, if you're shopping used car dealerships in Palm Coast consider driving just past St. Augustine Shores to St. Augustine where you'll experience Northeast Florida's preferred Kia dealer service, sales and the Family Kia difference!Family Kia Used Car, Truck, SUV And Van Super center stocks the vehicles Jacksonville, St. Augustine & Palm Coast, Florida shoppers prefer like this 2004 Pontiac Vibe 4dr HB stock # 200912A.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Vibe with Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5Y2SL62854Z425530
Stock: 200912A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 62,055 milesFair Deal
$5,999
Key Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Moline / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Vibe with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5Y2SL62874Z403352
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 151,876 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,000
Lake Toyota - Devils Lake / North Dakota
<b>Summary</b> Give Frank Black Cloud a call at 701-662-5346 for all the details and to schedule a test drive TODAY!Lake Toyota in Devils Lake for all your pre-owned needs, any make, any model! If we don't have it we'll get it for you!!! <b>Vehicle Details</b> This unit has lots of cargo space. It will have plenty of room to safely transport your kids to the next ballgame or family outing. This Pontiac Vibe is fun to drive! The vehicle comes standard with numerous top of the line safety features. The Pontiac Vibe has dependability you can trust. This model is an all-around vehicle, well equipped for anything. Whether it is work or play this is a very functional vehicle that will meet all your requirements.
Dealer Review:
Service was exceptional and I can't believe more pleased with my new car and that I choose my first Toyota..thanks Tanner Nicholls and I would definitely recommend lake Toyota to anyone thinking of a new vehicle
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Pontiac Vibe with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5Y2SM63885Z440116
Stock: T9L075X
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 162,346 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$5,000$526 Below Market
Markley Honda - Fort Collins / Colorado
Our unique and ready to go 2007 Pontiac Vibe is a sporty Hatchback shown proudly in Silver! Powered by a 1.8 Liter 4 Cylinder delivers up to 126hp while mated to the 4 Speed Automatic transmission for smooth shifts. Our Front Wheel Drive delivers near 33mpg on the open road. Our Vibe sports cloth seats, reclining front seats, rear 60/40 split-bench seat, AM/FM stereo with CD player, power accessories and other must-have features. Standard safety features form Pontiac include daytime running Lamps, safety belts, and multiple airbags. This Vibe stands out for its practicality and versatility, providing outstanding cargo and storage capacity and strong fuel efficiency for budget-minded commuters. Fun gas-savers like this don't last long on our lot - you need to act fast! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! We Value You As A Customer And Look Forward To Showing You What The MARKLEY DIFFERENCE Is All About. We've Been In Business For 82 Years For A Reason! Call Us Now At MARKLEY MOTORS At 1-970-226-2213. USED VEHICLES MAY BE SUBJECT TO UNREPAIRED MANUFACTURER RECALLS. PLEASE CONTACT THE MANUFACTURER OR DEALER FOR THAT LINE MAKE FOR RECALL ASSISTANCE/QUESTIONS OR CHECK THE NATIONAL HIGHWAY TRAFFIC SAFETY ADMINISTRATION WEBSITE FOR CURRENT RECALL INFORMATION BEFORE PURCHASING.
Dealer Review:
I have nothing but praise for all hands on-board for this one. Team effort by sales and service during the pandemic. With their safety precautions in place it helped make the experience as good as it could get. LOVE the car!! B
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Pontiac Vibe with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Upgraded Stereo, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5Y2SL658X7Z435843
Stock: G95098A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 151,156 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$4,500
Rinaldi Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Shenandoah / Pennsylvania
Other features include: Air conditioning, 1.8 liter inline 4 cylinder DOHC engine, 130 hp horsepower, Power mirrors, Tilt steering wheel...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Pontiac Vibe with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5Y2SL63845Z425163
Stock: 1886B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-02-2019
- 229,746 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,999
Hank Graff Chevrolet - Davison / Michigan
Recent Arrival! 4D Hatchback, 1.8L 4-Cylinder VVT-i, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Abyss (Black), Graphite Cloth, 16' Steel Wheels w/Bolt-On Covers, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Antilock Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cruise Control, Cyber Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Interior Lighting, Manual Day/Night Rear-View Mirror w/Reading Lights, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Door Locks, Power door mirrors, Power Programmable Door Locks, Power steering, Power Windows, Preferred Package, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote Keyless Entry, Roof rack: rails only, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio. FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 1.8L 4-Cylinder VVT-i
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Vibe with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5Y2SL65876Z455269
Stock: 6-22597BF
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 196,726 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,899
Phoenix Auto Group - Belton / Texas
Toyota Corolla drivetrain, built to last, 4-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, 16in alloy wheels, Bridgestone Tires, remaining tire tread at about 90 percent all the way around, power adjustable mirrors, interior in great condition, cold a/c, fog lights, runs and drives excellent. Stop by and test drive it today! We have 80 plus cars and trucks on the lot to choose from. Visit us online at www.pagcar.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Pontiac Vibe with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5Y2SL63865Z409160
Stock: 11928
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 120,266 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,300
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning. This Pontiac Vibe also includes Clock, Tachometer, Roof Rack, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, CD Player, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Vanity Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Tire Pressure Monitor, 115V Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats. Air Conditioning, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Roof Rack, Clock, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 115V Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Pontiac Vibe with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5Y2SM63885Z400439
Stock: 122591
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 203,039 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,999
Gilly's Auto Sales - Rochester / Minnesota
All vehicles get a 5 day money back guarantee and free carfax. Please call or text Gilly at 507-261-9665. Runs and drives great,
Dealer Review:
Friendly and knowledgeable people. They are easy to deal with and will work with you to your satisfaction. Wide price range of vehicles to chose from at low prices.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Vibe with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5Y2SM65886Z428630
Stock: 4264
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 203,163 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
Gary's Auto Sales Sneads Ferry - Sneads Ferry / North Carolina
** 1.8L 4CYL ENGINE ** AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION ** FRONT WHEEL DRIVE ** 16 INCH HUB CAPS ** POWER SUNROOF ** DUAL & DRIVER AIRBAGS ** POWER STEERING/BRAKES/MIRRORS/WINDOWS/LOCKS ** REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY ** THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM ** DRIVER & PASSENGER HEAT & A/C ** CENTER CONSOLE ** CUP HOLDERS ** DELAY WIPERS ** MAP LIGHTS ** REAR WINDOW DEFOGGER/WASHER/WIPER ** TILT STEERING WHEEL ** VANITY MIRROR ** ANALOG GAUGES ** CRUISE ** TACHOMETER ** TRIP ODOMETER ** AM/FM RADIO ** CD PLAYER ** JVC ** GRAY CLOTH INTERIOR ** CARPET FLOORS ** FRONT BUCKET SEATS **
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Pontiac Vibe with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5Y2SL628X3Z465987
Stock: 465987
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 141,503 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFive Star DealerGreat Deal
$4,995
Jeff Haas Mazda - Houston / Texas
Very Nice. Vibe trim, Neptune (Blue) exterior and Graphite interior. FUEL EFFICIENT 36 MPG Hwy/30 MPG City! CD Player, Edmunds.com's review says "A supple ride makes the Vibe a good companion.", Non-Smoker vehicle, Local trade, LOW MILES SEE MORE!EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILY5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. Child Safety Locks, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety equipment includes Child Safety Locks Pontiac Vibe with Neptune (Blue) exterior and Graphite interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 126 HP at 6000 RPM*.VEHICLE FEATURESBucket Seats, Luggage RackEXPERTS CONCLUDE"The Vibe's running gear and most of its cabin design is from Toyota, which bodes well for long-term reliability and durability. Build quality is also excellent, as most of the interior bits and pieces are sourced from Toyota." -Edmunds.com. Great Gas Mileage: 36 MPG Hwy.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Dealer Review:
Ease of making a deal. Great no pressure salesman.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Vibe with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Upgraded Stereo, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5Y2SL65896Z420605
Stock: 26074A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 229,674 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$3,599
Honda of Abilene - Abilene / Texas
MOONSTONE exterior and GRAPHITE INTERIOR TRIM interior. PREFERRED PACKAGE, CD Player, ENGINE, 1.8L VVT-I, 4-CYLINDER, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC..., Edmunds.com explains "A supple ride makes the Vibe a good companion." CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: CD Player Child Safety Locks, Bucket Seats, Luggage Rack, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes. OPTION PACKAGES: PREFERRED PACKAGE includes (AU0) Keyless Entry, remote, (AU3) Door locks, power (Base and GT), (AU4) Door locks, power programmable (Base and AWD), (A31) Windows, power, (K34) Cruise control, (DC4) Mirror, inside rearview, manual day/night and Lighting, interior, includes illuminated entry with delay (Includes (AU3) Door locks, power only when (MM5) Transmission, 5-speed manual is ordered.), TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE, ENGINE, 1.8L VVT-I, 4-CYLINDER (FWD-126 HP [93.9 kW] @ 6000 rpm, 122 lb.-ft. [164.7 N-m] @ 4200 rpm) (AWD-118 HP [88.8 kW] @ 6000 rpm, 115 lb.-ft. [155.3 N-m] @ 4200 rpm) (STD). Pontiac Vibe with MOONSTONE exterior and GRAPHITE INTERIOR TRIM interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 126 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com's review says "The Vibe's running gear and most of its cabin design is from Toyota, which bodes well for long-term reliability and durability. Build quality is also excellent, as most of the interior bits and pieces are sourced from Toyota.". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: Honda of Abilene sells new and used Honda cars, Honda trucks & Honda SUVs in Abilene, TX. We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing! Plus TT&L and fees. See dealer for details.
Dealer Review:
I have long wanted a two door Jeep Wrangler. I found a beauty on the Honda of Abilene site. I called to make sure it was there and immediately headed for Abilene when I was told it was there. An hour later I walked in and asked about the Red Wrangler. One salesman got fairly loud and was pretty sure it sold already. I pointed out I called an hour before and confirmed it was there, but he was still pretty sure it was gone. Thank goodness Raia came to the rescue! She came out and actually went out to the back to check on the Red Wrangler, and it was there! She had me test drive it and helped me walk through the financial process looking at numbers. I still wanted my wife to test drive it after she got off work and Raia coordinated that for me, too! When my wife showed up for the test drive, Raia had another customer, but still took time to line up the test drive. Unfortunately she had a not so good experience in the test drive with the salesman she got stuck with. If it had not been for how good Raia had been to us, I probably would have kept looking at other dealerships after my wife's test drive with the other salesman. However, like I said, Raia's kindness and customer service brought me back the next day and I now own that Beautiful Red Wrangler! My wife and I will buy a vehicle from Raia any day! We dealt with several people over two days, and Raia and Jacob were the ones that made us want to do business at Honda of Abilene.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Vibe with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5Y2SL65846Z450532
Stock: 19506HV
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- 193,172 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$4,997
Shea Buick GMC - Flint / Michigan
Welcome to Shea Automotive! We have 600+ used cars in ONE LOCATION! Stop on in or call 810-732-7500 to schedule a test drive!Recent Arrival!CARFAX One-Owner. Salsa (Dark Red) 2006 Pontiac Vibe Base FWD 1.8L 4-Cylinder VVT-i 16" Cast Aluminum Wheels, 16" Steel Wheels w/Bolt-On Covers, 4 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cyber Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Door Locks, Power door mirrors, Power Programmable Door Locks, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Preferred Package, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Roof rack: rails only, Split folding rear seat, Sun & Sound Package, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio.Odometer is 6675 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Vibe with Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Upgraded Stereo, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5Y2SL65836Z448593
Stock: P23459A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- Not Provided
$4,777
Subaru City of Milwaukee - Milwaukee / Wisconsin
2007 Pontiac Vibe Base Brown FWD 1.8L 4-Cylinder VVT-i Sunroof/Moonroof, 4-Speaker Audio System Feature, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Power steering. Schlossmann Subaru City of Milwaukee in Milwaukee, WI treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about a vehicle using our online form or by calling 888-864-8183. This vehicle also may include the following 4-Speaker Audio System Feature, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Power steering, 16 Steel Wheels w/Bolt-On Covers, 4 Speakers, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Cyber Cloth Seat Trim, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front wheel independent suspension, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Roof rack: rails only, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, and Weather band radio Please confirm actual equipment at the time of inspection.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Pontiac Vibe with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5Y2SL65897Z431797
Stock: J6667
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 94,579 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$4,931$1,293 Below Market
Lithia Toyota of Missoula - Missoula / Montana
STEALTH exterior and GRAPHITE interior. JUST REPRICED FROM $5,968, EPA 34 MPG Hwy/29 MPG City! PREFERRED PACKAGE, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PL... ENGINE, 1.8L VVT-I 4-CYLINDER, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC... READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: . Child Safety Locks, Bucket Seats, Luggage Rack, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes. OPTION PACKAGES: PREFERRED PACKAGE includes (AU0) Remote Keyless Entry, (AU3) power door locks, (A31) power windows, (K34) cruise control, (DC4) inside rearview manual day/night mirror with dual reading lights and illuminated entry interior lighting with delay (Includes (AU4) power programmable door locks only when (MX0) 4-speed automatic transmission is ordered.), TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER digital clock, Radio Data System (RDS), TheftLock, programmable equalizer and (UW4) 4-speaker system (STD), ENGINE, 1.8L VVT-I 4-CYLINDER (126 hp [93.9 kW] @ 6000 rpm, 122 lb-ft of torque [164.7 N-m] @ 4200 rpm) (STD). Pontiac Vibe with STEALTH exterior and GRAPHITE interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 126 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXPERTS RAVE: 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 34 MPG Hwy. EXCELLENT VALUE: Was $5,968. WHY BUY FROM US: Lithia Toyota of Missoula sells new and used Toyota cars, Toyota trucks & Toyota SUVs in Missoula. We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing! Price does not include title, license, or $399 dealer doc fee. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Pontiac Vibe with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5Y2SL65877Z433628
Stock: 9482
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
