Used Pontiac Sedan for Sale Near Me

292 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 292 listings
  • 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix GXP in Gray
    used

    2006 Pontiac Grand Prix GXP

    219,690 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,799

    Details
  • 2007 Pontiac G6 in Dark Red
    used

    2007 Pontiac G6

    153,792 miles
    Frame damage, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,000

    Details
  • 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT2 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT2

    263,936 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,900

    Details
  • 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix GT in Silver
    used

    2006 Pontiac Grand Prix GT

    84,445 miles

    $7,343

    Details
  • 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT2 in Silver
    used

    2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT2

    123,066 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $4,000

    Details
  • 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix GT in Red
    used

    2003 Pontiac Grand Prix GT

    150,908 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,300

    Details
  • 2008 Pontiac G6 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2008 Pontiac G6

    117,681 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $4,935

    Details
  • 2008 Pontiac G6 in Red
    used

    2008 Pontiac G6

    159,541 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $1,595

    Details
  • 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix GT
    used

    2000 Pontiac Grand Prix GT

    226,332 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $1,395

    Details
  • 2009 Pontiac G8 GT in Red
    used

    2009 Pontiac G8 GT

    99,874 miles

    $15,822

    $2,586 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Pontiac G6 in Gray
    used

    2006 Pontiac G6

    178,743 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $2,900

    $1,371 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix in Black
    used

    2008 Pontiac Grand Prix

    158,030 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,257

    Details
  • 2009 Pontiac G8 in Red
    used

    2009 Pontiac G8

    104,334 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2000 Pontiac Bonneville SE
    used

    2000 Pontiac Bonneville SE

    196,603 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,600

    Details
  • 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix GT in Black
    used

    2005 Pontiac Grand Prix GT

    169,353 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,996

    Details
  • 2009 Pontiac G6
    used

    2009 Pontiac G6

    213,005 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,875

    Details
  • 2002 Pontiac Sunfire SE in White
    used

    2002 Pontiac Sunfire SE

    165,046 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,893

    Details
  • 2009 Pontiac G8 GT in White
    used

    2009 Pontiac G8 GT

    106,528 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $20,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Pontiac searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 292 listings
  Home
  Used Cars For Sale
  Used Pontiac For Sale
