Used Pontiac Sedan for Sale Near Me

- 219,690 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$1,799
Deery Brothers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Waukee - Waukee / Iowa
NO ACCIDENT AUTO CHECK! GXP! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE! GOOD COMMUTER CAR No payments for 90 days! Special low APR financing is available with approved credit! Stealth (Gray Metallic) 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix GXP FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 5.3L V8 SFI Generous trade in allowances., No Payments for 90 days. Special interest rates available., 5.3L V8 SFI. Recent Arrival! 18/27 City/Highway MPG Come see why people from all over the midwest are saving BIG MONEY at Deery Waukee. Great selection, top dollar for your trade, and the low prices make this the place to save!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix GXP with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heads up display.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WC58C661258781
Stock: P847B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2007 Pontiac G6153,792 milesFrame damage, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,000
Gates Chevy World - Mishawaka / Indiana
2007 Pontiac G6 Recent Arrival! 20/29 City/Highway MPG 20/29 City/Highway MPG This Vehicle is Located at Gates of Elkhart 2405 Cassopolis St Elkhart, IN ...Text Alex at 563-726-5475 for more information!!! Odometer is 3363 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Pontiac G6 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZG58N074101093
Stock: E2201P1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 263,936 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$1,900
Schafer Chevrolet - Pinconning / Michigan
CONGRATULATIONS! Your search has found yourself this great deal from the best used car dealership. This Ivory White 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT2 Sunroof/Moonroof, 4D Sedan, 3.8L V6 SFI Series III, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, 16' 5-Spoke Aluminum Silver Painted Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Security system, Speed control, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control. WHY IS SCHAFER THE BEST? First, and most importantly we have the best prices in Michigan. Our prices on average are thousands of dollars below Kelly Blue Book/NADA values. In addition, our prices are no haggle and often below wholesale prices. We will show you the price comparison of our vehicle versus the competition so you can see for yourself what a great deal you're getting. We'll give you a 3 day 100% money back satisfaction guarantee*. You will also be given a CarFax vehicle history report free of charge. Most vehicles come with a 6 month/6,000 mile limited powertrain warranty. ** Schafer Chevrolet is proud to have a 4.5 star Google review rating on over 600 reviews by real customers just like you. Our store has been reliable and trusted for our 90 years in business. Schafer Chevrolet is the only dealer to give you all this! Our inventory moves fast! So get off the internet now, and give us a call or come in! You'll be glad you did! * 3 day return policy is only available on vehicles less than ten years of age and under 100,000 miles. Limited to 150 miles after purchase. ** 6 month/6,000 mile limited powertrain warranty only pertains to vehicles with under 100,000 miles and less than ten years of age.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WS522441155701
Stock: 32668
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 84,445 miles
$7,343
Lima Chevrolet - Lima / Ohio
Clean CARFAX. Liquid Silver Metallic 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix GT FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.8L V6 SFI Series III Supercharged Remote Start, Power Sunroof, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control. Clean vehicle history too! 19/28 City/Highway MPG Family owned and operated since 1918 , Lima Chevrolet Cadillac is a quality oriented, full service automotive dealership that prides itself on creating a positive atmosphere for all of our customers and employees based on trust, respect, honesty, and integrity. If at any time you have a question, please do not hesitate to contact a Lima Chevrolet Cadillac professional online or give us a call at 419-993-6000! Please note the advertised price does not include sales tax, vehicle registration fees, other fees required by law, finance charges and any documentation charges. Dealership not responsible for equipment inaccuracies.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WR584161100016
Stock: 35330A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 123,066 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$4,000
LaFontaine Buick GMC - Highland / Michigan
The Family Deal It's not just what you get, it's how you feel. 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT2 Galaxy Silver Metallic FWD Odometer is 56096 miles below market average! Leather, Heated Seats, Grand Prix GT2, 3.8L V6 SFI Series III. At LaFontaine our mission is to build lifelong relationships that connect families, strengthen communities and personalize the automotive experience.
Dealer Review:
It was an outstanding experience. Very fast getting through the F&I office.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WS522341116159
Stock: 20G3183B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 150,908 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,300
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix 4dr 4dr Sedan GT features a 3.8L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Red with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Heated Mirrors, Remote Trunk Lid -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix GT with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2WP52K03F163786
Stock: AAW-163786
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- used
2008 Pontiac G6117,681 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$4,935
Webster Groves Subaru - Webster Groves / Missouri
<b>Equipment</b> Our dealership has already run the CARFAX report and it is clean. A clean CARFAX is a great asset for resale value in the future. This 2008 Pontiac G6 has satellite radio capabilities. This Pontiac G6 has a 3.5 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Keep safely connected while in this unit with OnStar. You may enjoy services like Automatic Crash Response, Navigation, Roadside Assistance and Hands-Free Calling. The Pontiac G6 is front wheel drive. This Pontiac G6 shines with clean polished lines coated with an elegant white finish. Easily set your speed in this model with a state of the art cruise control system. Increase or decrease velocity with the touch of a button. With the adjustable lumbar support in this 2008 Pontiac G6 your back will love you. This model is equipped with a gasoline engine. This vehicle has front air bags that will protect you and your passenger in the event of an accident. <b>Packages</b> G6 PREFERRED PACKAGE: includes (AP9) cargo nets; (AP3) Remote vehicle starter system; (B37) front and rear carpeted floor mats; (JA7) leather-wrapped brake handle; (VY7) leather-wrapped shift knob; (UK3) steering-wheel mounted audio controls and (N34) leather-wrapped steering wheel. SPORT PACKAGE: includes (LZ4) 3.5L Variable Valve Timing V6 SFI engine; (PFF) 17" (43.2 cm) 5-spoke aluminum painted wheels; (F83) 3.05 axle ratio; Hydraulic Power Steering (HPS); (T96) front fog lamps and (T43) rear spoiler. FOG LAMPS: FRONT; INTEGRAL IN FASCIA WITH PROJECTOR BEAM. REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM. CARGO NETS: TRUNK. FLOOR MATS: CARPETED FRONT AND REAR. MOLDINGS: BODY-COLOR BODYSIDE. SPOILER: REAR. CUSTOMER DIALOGUE NETWORK. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase. <b>Additional Information</b> Here's a vehicle we think you'll love!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Pontiac G6 with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZG57N684146932
Stock: W2001573A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- used
2008 Pontiac G6159,541 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,595
Aitkin Motor - Aitkin / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Pontiac G6 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZG57N984191878
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 226,332 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,395
Brett Spaulding Sales - Onawa / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix GT.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2WP52K3YF234387
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,874 miles
$15,822$2,586 Below Market
Fort Wayne Nissan - Fort Wayne / Indiana
Spotless Carfax! One-Owner showing a great service history - The G8 is extremely sporty and fun to drive - This one is in great condition for the year and miles - Airbag light flashing on the dash, 18 Machined-Face Aluminum Wheels. 2009 Pontiac G8 GT Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Liquid Red 6-Speed Automatic with Driver Shift Control RWD Odometer is 3624 miles below market average!With Some Available options like 18 Machined-Face Aluminum Wheels, 11 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc CD/XM Satellite, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Safe & Sound, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Sport Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Seating Surfaces, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, and XM Radio.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Pontiac G8 GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2EC57YX9L194870
Stock: P5162A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- used
2006 Pontiac G6178,743 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$2,900$1,371 Below Market
Shea Buick GMC - Flint / Michigan
Welcome to Shea Automotive! We have 600+ used cars in ONE LOCATION! Stop on in or call 810-732-7500 to schedule a test drive!Stealth (Gray Metallic) 2006 Pontiac G6 Base FWD 3.5L V6 SFI 16" Painted Cast Aluminum Wheels, 16" Steel Wheels w/Bolt-On Wheel Covers, 17" Painted Cast Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Antilock 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Cargo Net, CD player, Convenience Package, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Enhanced Traction Control System, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc In-Dash CD Changer, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Carpeted Floormats, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front Reclining 45/45 Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Link Cloth Seat Trim, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Adjustable Gas & Brake Pedals, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Sunshade, Power windows, Premium Value Package w/Power Sunroof, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Spoiler, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport Suspension, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac G6 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZG558064180195
Stock: P23043A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 158,030 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,257
Kohls Weelborg Chevrolet - New Ulm / Minnesota
Weelborg Chevrolet is proud to present this 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix . 4D Sedan, 3.8L V6 SFI Series III, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Black, Ebony w/Nuance Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, 16' 5-Spoke Polished Aluminum Wheels, Cargo Net, Chrome Interior Accents, Driver & Fr Pass Illuminated Vanity Visor Mirrors, Driver 2-Way Power Lumbar Seat Adjuster, Driver Information Center/Trip Computer, Front Fog Lamps, Front Passenger Seat w/Flat-Folding Seatback, Interior Switchable Front & Rear Reading Lights, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Sunroof, Preferred Package, Premium Lighting Package, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Sport Package, Stainless-Steel Dual-Outlet Exhaust, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Sun & Sound Package. 18/28 City/Highway MPG 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix Weelborg Chevrolet...Sweet Wheels Great Deals... contact us at WWW.MYKWCHEVY.COM or 507-233-2000.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WP552181152855
Stock: 9184
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- used
2009 Pontiac G8104,334 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,995
Prestige Motorworks - Concord / North Carolina
Super Clean! Leather Alloy wheels
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Pontiac G8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2ER57779L196050
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 196,603 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$2,600
I-Cey Cars - Aiken / South Carolina
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Pontiac Bonneville SE.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2HX54K3Y4209667
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 169,353 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,996
Express.cars - Green Bay / Wisconsin
2005 Pontiac Grand Prix GT FWD Black 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.8L V6 SFI Series III 16 5-Spoke Polished Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Comfort & Info Package, Compass & Outside Air Temperature, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver Information Center/Trip Computer, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Emergency communication system: OnStar, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio. 20/30 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WS522251345031
Stock: TL1180A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- used
2009 Pontiac G6213,005 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,875
Walters Mitsubishi - Pikeville / Kentucky
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Pontiac G6 with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZJ57K694241676
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 165,046 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$2,893
Art Gamblin Motors - Enumclaw / Washington
Stock V5126A 2 Owner. CLEAN HISTORY REPORT! This 2002 Pontiac Sunfire SE comes with CLOTH interior and CD player. This Arctic White Sunfire is powered with a 2.2L 4-Cylinder OHV engine paired with an automatic transmission. Drive with the safety of anti-lock brakes, traction control, and frontal airbags. Additional options include manual windows, manual locks, manual mirrors, manual seats, air conditioning, EQ control, AM/FM radio, front bucket seats, 6-speaker sound system, and tilt steering wheel. Axle 3.63 Ratio. Our Budget Vehicles all meet Washington State safety standards. These vehicles will meet all safety standards prior to being offered for sale. Budget Vehicles may have mechanical issues and/or cosmetic issues that are not up to Art Gamblin Motors standards. We are offering these Budget Vehicles at Reduced prices, making this a great value for safe transportation. All Budget Vehicles are sold AS-IS, WITHOUT A WARRANTY, and Art Gamblin Motors will not FIX, REPAIR, and OR REFUND after the sale, or at any time in the future. 24/32 City/Highway MPG Call us today to check availability. Visit https://www.gamblinmotors.com for a full list of vehicle pictures and options, as well as the rest of our new and pre-owned inventory. Art Gamblin Motors takes trade- ins, paid for or not, and we will pay TOP DOLLAR for your trade-in. Save hundreds with LOWER SALES TAX! Our sales tax is almost 1% lower than most King County car dealers and over 1/2% lower than most Pierce County dealers. Our average new vehicle owner, without a trade-in, saves over $350 in sales tax verses Puyallup, Auburn, Renton and Seattle. Options, pricing and availability subject to change. Every effort is made to make sure the vehicle model and options are correctly described, but errors can occur. Customers are responsible to verify vehicle content and description before they buy. Dealership is not responsible for errors in description or content. Art Gamblin Motors has been a trusted family owned and operated dealership in Enumclaw, WA for 45 years. Google us and check out our reviews to see why you should do business with Gamblin Motors. Call us today and buy with confidence from a trusted dealer that genuinely cares. All vehicles are one of each. Sale Price does not include sales tax, license and a negotiable $150 Documentary Service Fee may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. HABLA ESPANOL!.
Dealer Review:
I purchased my vehicle about a week ago. My sales rep was Rick K, and he was amazing and very easy to work with. I had absolutely no problems with him. If you must buy here, definitely ask for Rick K! He is a good, honest man. The dealership itself however, I do not recommend, and would advise buying at any other dealer. They were very stingy and not willing to work with me on standard things. I had asked for several standard repairs and did not negotiate the price on my new vehicle. It is a 2020 pre-owned Silverado that had some issues, missing floor mats, low fluids, low filter life, scratches and dents, etc. They refused to properly fix any of these issues because I negotiated an extra $250 out of my trade in vehicle, even though it is now posted for almost $6,000 more than offered during trade in. The only thing they did replace were the rotors since they were extremely warped. The service center employees were very nice when we had them replaced. Any of these other things would have been taken care of at any other dealership. For a used 2020 IN 2020 to have been sold with these problems after an apparent 150 point inspection is extremely disappointing! I had much higher hopes for Gamblin Motors, but was very let down with the overall experience. I have purchased a few vehicles in the past and this has been my worst experience. I do not plan to return for repairs, purchases, or recalls, and will find a new dealer in the future.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Pontiac Sunfire SE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2JB524427441320
Stock: V5126A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 106,528 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$20,995
L & S Automotive - Plantsville / Connecticut
What can you say about this rare animal. Look but dont wait.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Pontiac G8 GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2EC57Y39L172774
Stock: 172774
Certified Pre-Owned: No
