Used Pontiac Coupe for Sale Near Me
- 17,605 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$16,694$2,041 Below Market
Lustine Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Woodbridge / Virginia
SUPER CLEAN WELL MAINTAINED 2004 PONTIAC GTO! RARE VEHICLE IN AMAZING CONDITION! STOP IN TODAY AND DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS GREAT DEAL!Call our PROFESSIONAL SALES TEAM @ 703-348-0841Recent Arrival! CLEAN CARFAX, LOADED WITH SAFTEY FEATURES!!, 10 Speakers, 17 x 8 5-Spoke Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/In-Dash 6-Disc CD Chngr, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Sport Bucket Seats, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Blaupunkt, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.2004 Pontiac GTO BaseCall our PROFESSIONAL SALES TEAM @ 703-348-0841 for MORE INFORMATION and ADDITIONAL DISCOUNTS!!! Lustine Chrysler Dodge Jeep & RAM equals a FANTASTIC BUYING EXPERIENCE!!!Prices exclude Tax, Tags, Freight and Processing fee of 799.00.
Dealer Review:
I had a good experience purchasing two vehicles from Kevin Newborn at Lustine. I felt like I got a good price on the vehicles and the customer service was good. Kevin was easy to work with and cared about treating the customer fairly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac GTO with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2VX12G94L277744
Stock: 0U9378B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 159,798 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$1,287
Tooele Chevrolet Buick - Tooele / Utah
7 DAY MONEY BACK GUARANTEE / 30 DAY EXCHANGE on eligible pre-owned vehicles. One Low Upfront Price... no haggle, no hassle! 1999 Pontiac Grand Am GT1, 2D Coupe, 3.4L V6 SFI DOHC, 4-Speed Automatic, FWD, 81u, Dark Pewter Cloth, Sport Interior. Clean CARFAX. 20/28 City/Highway MPG Tooele Motor Company - A New Company, A New Philosophy OUR 7 BRAND PROMISES: - One Low Price, Plain & Simple Always - Relaxed Shopping Experience - Financial Solutions for Today and Your Future - Real Cash Value for your Trade - The Right Vehicles at the Right Time - You Cant Buy the Wrong Vehicle - Dependable Service to Meet Your Needs Non-Commissioned Professional Sales Staff, so you can expect a no-pressure, relaxed car buying experience from start to finish. Actual price may differ for various reasons, including but not limited to, manufacturer eligibility requirements, manufacturer rebates, special limited time offers, and dealer incentives. Listed price for the vehicle does not include government fees, taxes, $297.50 document fee, title and licensing fees. All prices, specifications and are availability subject to change. Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on our website, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Not responsible for typographical errors. Always contact dealer for most current information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Pontiac Grand Am GT1.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2NW12E8XM801138
Stock: D1474B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 62,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,999
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix 2dr 2dr Coupe GT features a 3.8L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Carpeted Floor Mats, Cup Holders, Overhead Console, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Lid, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix GT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2WP12K12F167613
Stock: CYC-167613
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 35,497 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$15,685$1,498 Below Market
Kareem Auto Sales - Sacramento / California
Free 30 Days /3,000 Limited Warranty !, 2D Coupe, 5.7L V8 SFI Aluminum, 6-Speed Manual, RWD, Impulse Blue Metallic, black Leather. Clean CARFAX. RWD 6-Speed Manual 5.7L V8 SFI AluminumOdometer is 32685 miles below market average! 17/29 City/Highway MPGThanks for looking , If you need more information such as additional Photo's or a copy of your Free Car Fax History Report we are here to help . You can email us www.Kareemautosales.com or come visit us at our easy to get to location in Sacramento CA.2004 Pontiac GTO 6-Speed Manual Low Mileage 35K LEATHER Blue om Black Super Clean In&out Must CleanThanks for looking , If you need more information such as additional Photo's or a copy of your Free Car Fax History Report we are here to help . You can email us www.Kareemautosales.com or come visit us at our easy to get to location in Sacramento CA.-All Vehicles come with FREE warranty (call dealer for details)-We offer great extended warranty on our vehicles-Free CarFax Report History-Check us out on Yelp! 4.5 Stars-275+ Vehicles to choose from-Financing for all types of credit-CUDL (Credit Union Direct Lending)-Great 1st time buyer program-All vehicles pass Smog & Safety Inspection and receive a fresh oil change-Our buyers have over 10+ years of buying experience-Business HoursMonday - Saturday: 10:00am 7:00pmSunday: 10:00am - 5:00pm-And As
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac GTO with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2VX12G54L271505
Stock: 10574
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-14-2019
- 103,268 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,999
Purifoy Chevrolet - Fort Lupton / Colorado
2002 Pontiac Grand Am GT Galaxy Silver Metallic FWD 3.4L V6 SFI Ram Air 4-Speed Automatic 16" Cast Aluminum Painted Wheels, 45/45 Reclining Sport Bucket Seats, 4-Way Driver's Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, 8-Speaker Monsoon High-Performance Sound System, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cruise Control w/Resume Speed, Custom Air Conditioning, Delay-off headlights, Delco ETR AM/FM Stereo w/CD, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front Licence Plate Depression Cover, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Left & Right Power Single Post Black Molded Mirrors, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Power Windows w/Driver's Express Down, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Decklid Spoiler, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Redondo/Patina Cloth Seat Trim, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split Folding Rear Seat, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio. Vehicle pricing includes all offers, incentives, delivery and a $499 D&H Fee which is charged to everybody by state and federal law and represents costs and additional profit to the dealer for items such as inspection, cleaning and adjusting vehicles plus preparing documents related to the sale. Rebate availability or other incentives are subject to restrictions, including without limitation, geographic limitations. Prices do not include government fees and taxes, finance charges, title, license, transportation costs, emissions testing fees or other fees unless itemized in math box. All payments and prices are subject to approved credit. Any monthly payment calculator which may be offered on this website is an estimate only. All prices, rebates, offers, specifications, photos, and availability are subject to change without notice. Contact us to confirm current information. MPG estimates on this website are EPA estimates for the vehicle when it was new. Every effort is made to ensure display of accurate data, however the vehicle listings within this website may not reflect all accurate vehicle items. We are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. If any vehicle has an unavailable photo, please contact us to obtain photos. Options, specifications, pricing, photos, and availability are subject to change without notice. Used vehicles may be subject to manufacturer recalls that have not been repaired. Please contact the manufacturer for recall information before purchasing.
Dealer Review:
We were looking for an upgrade and decided to look locally due to the current COVID 19 restrictions. So happy that we did! The staff at Purifoy was amazing. Rick was very professional, but also so personable. It was like dealing with an old friend. He was very knowledgeable and walked us through the process with amazing customer service skill! The feel of buying this car was so different from any other experience we have had. They treat you like friends and family. Bob was also very nice to work with! We will be telling everyone we know to look to Purifoy for their next vehicle. Ask for Rick, you won't be disappointed!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Pontiac Grand Am GT with Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Leather Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2NW12E92C200173
Stock: 19-134TA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 16,977 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$25,495
Auto Mall of Springfield - Springfield / Illinois
Auto Mall of Springfield presents you with this 2006 Pontiac GTO 6.0L V8. 2 owner GTO with a clean car-fax!This vehicle is in PRISTINE condition. Previous owner owned it for 7 years! ONLY 16,000 MILES. This vehicle is loaded with options including leather seats, premium alloy wheels, 6 cd changer, am/fm radio, cruise control, tinted windows, spoiler, and more. Stop by today or give us a call at 217-753-0037 if you have any questions or would like to schedule a test drive.
Dealer Review:
I had a very good experience with these guys, they are very honest and very prompt when responding. I inquired about a few BMW's they had and Sam helped me pick the best one for my money. They have a very large inventory and have pretty much any type of car you would want. I would definitely recommend.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac GTO with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2VX12U86L830473
Stock: 21205
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 85,708 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$17,996
AutoNation Toyota Libertyville - Libertyville / Illinois
Transmission; 6-Speed Manual Leather Seats Rear Spoiler Black Leather Seating Customer Dialogue Network Engine; 6.0L V8 Sfi Aluminum Seats; Front And Rear Sport Bucket; Leather Solid Paint Tires; P245/45Zr17-95W; Blackwall Wheels; 17" X 8" (43.2 Cm X 20.3 Cm); 5-Spoke Aluminum; Painted This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. One Owner, Accident Free CARFAX, This Vehicle has been Extremely well Maintained And It Completely Passed our AUTONATION Used Car Inspection. There is still plenty of tread left on the tires. This vehicle shows no sign of paint work. This vehicle has all of the right options. Very low mileage vehicle. 100% CARFAX guaranteed! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
After initiating my search from out of town Olexandre helped me through the entire process Very satisfied with the price, financing and most importantly the great car. Kudos to the wonderful service and attention Olexandre provided. He made it happen.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac GTO with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2VX12U06L526554
Stock: 6L526554
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 40,798 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,588
Audi North Austin - Austin / Texas
Leather Seat Trim. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. - Austin's first & best Audi dealership with the largest inventory & lowest prices on New & Used Audi vehicles. Call Internet Sales for the BEST PRICE on any vehicle 8 4 4 - 4 7 4 - 6 0 7 6 or visit us at AudiNorthAustin dot com. - - Pricing and vehicle details are provided by a third party polling service. Any mistake is neither the responsibility of Audi North Austin nor our site provider. All reasonable efforts are made to ensure our pricing is current and updated on a regular basis. -
Dealer Review:
It was such a nice experience shopping at this dealership. Tanner was our specialist. He was so sweet and we never felt like we were being pressured. He was able to help us look at the exact car we were interested in and help get the pricing to for our price range.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac GTO with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2VX12U56L838398
Stock: A15027A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- used
2007 Pontiac G5172,651 miles
$2,788
Leo Venters Motors - Ayden / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Pontiac G5 with Rear Bench Seats, Remote Start, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2AL15F177253901
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 152,000 miles
$2,000
Larry Beckman Motors Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Odebolt / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix GT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2WP12KX2F158246
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 127,665 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$11,510$1,473 Below Market
Toyota of Tampa Bay - Tampa / Florida
** TOYOTA OF TAMPA BAY PRE- AUCTION VEHICLES ** These vehicles have been recently traded and are offered to the public before they go to dealer only auctions. Vehicles are Sold AS-IS, including ALL Mechanical and Cosmetic Defects. ** Pre-Auction Safety Inspection Only and may not be available for immediate delivery ** 6.0L V8 SFI Aluminum, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, Phantom Black Metallic, Black w/Black Leather Seat Trim, Clean Carfax Certified, Leather. Phantom Black Metallic GTO RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 6.0L V8 SFI AluminumTOYOTA OF TAMPA BAY ADVANTAGE At Toyota of Tampa Bay, you receive exclusive features and benefits to both enhance and protect your vehicle. From protective coatings for you paint, headlights, and interior surfaces such as surface sanitation to nitrogen tire service and roadside assistance, we provide you the MOST VALUE for your money. GUARANTEED! (See dealer for more details) Toyota of Tampa Bay near Brandon and Wesley Capel is a full-service dealership that offers a wide variety of services to our visitors and guests. Just one visit and you'll see just how dedicated we are to your complete satisfaction. We have a friendly and knowledgeable staff ready to help you every step of the way. Whether it's sales, service, body shop or financing, you'll always get the attention you deserve from Toyota of Tampa Bay. Call or Text us at (813) 534-5197 to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 1101 E Fletcher Ave Tampa, FL 33612. Fast, Friendly, Fair & Fun! Final vehicle sale price subject to safety inspection costs, certification costs and repair order costs. All offers are mutually exclusive. All vehicles subject to prior sale. See dealer for complete details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac GTO with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2VX12U66L554570
Stock: U382091A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 58,371 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$13,999$1,406 Below Market
Auto Exchange - Lawrence / Kansas
Back after a 30 year absence the legendary 2004 Pontiac GTO Coupe offers a throaty 5.7 Liter V8 that offers 350hp that hits 0-60 in 5.3 seconds. Connected to a quick shifting Automatic transmission this super sporty GTO sits low to the ground on its independent sports suspension and handles like a racecar brakes like a champ and actually offers decent economy. Our pictures of this GTO are stunning and deserve your attention! Go ahead take another look at the Red Leather Seats and Door Inserts. Slide inside and check out the bright red background on the gauges the sport pedals the leather-wrapped wheel with cruise control and rocking audio system. Add in a rear spoiler and aluminum wheels and you need to see more of this gorgeous sport coupe! We know you will love its awesome power smooth ride and responsive acceleration. This GTO is stable yet doesn't sacrifice fun! A unique coupe that will make you feel as special as you really are our Pontiac GTO! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac GTO with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2VX12GX4L265070
Stock: 265070
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2007 Pontiac G5147,148 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$2,900$562 Below Market
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, MP3. This Pontiac G5 also includes Clock, Tachometer, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, Rear Spoiler, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Carpeted Floor Mats, Aux. Audio Input. Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aux. Audio Input, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Pontiac G5 with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2AL15F277226626
Stock: 122079
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 93,884 miles1 Accident, 8 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,580
Hyundai of Columbia - Columbia / Tennessee
It's time to experience car buying the way it SHOULD be! Want a good deal? You've found it... Welcome to Hyundai of Columbia! Recent Arrival! FINANCING FOR EVERYONE, WE WILL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DO NOT BUY FROM US, 17" x 8" 5-Spoke Aluminum Wheels. 17/29 City/Highway MPGHyundai of Columbia is the largest pre-owned car volume dealer in the area. We have OVER 1400 used vehicles to choose from including a large selection of lifted trucks and custom Jeeps! Our non-commissioned sales team is standing by to assist! CALL, CLICK, or COME BY TODAY!
Dealer Review:
I have purchased 56 new cars in my life time. David Pierce stands head & shoulders above the rest. Kind, knowledge, & not pushy, Absolutely impeccable attention to details. Great follow up.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac GTO with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2VX12G44L236910
Stock: H5776A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 107,311 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$5,685$720 Below Market
McCafferty Ford of Langhorne - Langhorne / Pennsylvania
Only 107,310 Miles! Boasts 29 Highway MPG and 21 City MPG! This Pontiac G6 boasts a Gas V6 3.5L/213 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS, 17" (43.2 CM) CAST ALUMINUM, CHROME TECH, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (Includes manual shift mode) (STD), SUNROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING, includes sunshade.*This Pontiac G6 Features the Following Options *PREMIUM VALUE PACKAGE 2, includes (PFE) Wheels, 17" (43.2 cm) cast aluminum, Chrome Tech (GT), (NW2) Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm), alloy, ultra-bright, 5-spoke, flangeless (GTP), (CF5) Sunroof, power, and (UC6) Sound system, ETR AM/FM stereo with 6-disc CD changer, in-dash , SOUND SYSTEM, ETR AM/FM STEREO WITH 6-DISC CD CHANGER, IN-DASH, ELECTRONICALLY-TUNED, includes Radio Data System, seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, TheftLock, random disc function, graphic equalizer and Driver Information Center, SEATS, FRONT, 45/45 BUCKET, RECLINING (STD), REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM, included in key fob, LIGHT TAUPE IMPRESSION CLOTH SEAT TRIM (Includes (FAD) Trim, simulated Walnut Burl accents.), LICENSE PLATE BRACKET, FRONT, ENGINE, 3.5L 3500 V6 SFI (201 HP [149.7 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 222 lb.-ft [300.7 N-m] @ 3200 rpm) (STD), EBONY IMPRESSION CLOTH SEAT TRIM (Available with (FAD) Trim, simulated Walnut Burl accents.), AIR BAGS, SIDE ROOF RAIL AND SIDE-IMPACT, FRONT, Wipers, intermittent, front, controlled-cycle.*Visit Us Today *For a must-own Pontiac G6 come see us at Fred Beans Ford Kia Langhorne, 1939 E Lincoln Hwy, Langhorne, PA 19047. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac G6 GT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZH178464262871
Stock: KL003801
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- Not Provided1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$795
Chester Chrysler Center - Chester / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Pontiac Grand Am GT with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2NW12EX3C177357
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 88,325 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$12,780$229 Below Market
Pointe Buick GMC - Penns Grove / New Jersey
Clean. PRICE DROP FROM $13,500. Leather, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Premium Sound System, ENGINE, 5.7L V8 SFI ALUMINUM CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Premium Sound System, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Alarm. OPTION PACKAGES TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD), ENGINE, 5.7L V8 SFI ALUMINUM (STD). Pontiac GTO with Quicksilver Metallic exterior and INTERIOR TRIM ANTHRACITE interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 350 HP at 5200 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicle EXPERTS ARE SAYING Edmunds.com explains 'GTO is often credited as the first true 'muscle car.''. AFFORDABILITY Was $13,500. VISIT US TODAY Welcome to Pointe Buick GMC. We are conveniently located in South Jersey on Route 130 in Carneys Point New Jersey 4 miles from the Delaware Memorial Bridge and 8 miles from the Commodore Barry Bridge. We have many happy customers from all over the country but mostly from New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware. Please check our reviews on www.dealerrater.com and you will see what our customers are saying about us. We are a family owned Dealership Pricing analysis performed on 8/28/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac GTO with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2VX12GX4L305759
Stock: G2211C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2019
- used
2009 Pontiac G5151,502 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$4,995
Lakewood Happy Motors - Lakewood / Colorado
STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED, CARGO NET TRUNK, EBONY CLOTH SEAT TRIM (STD), FOG LAMPS FRONT, TIRES P205/55R16 TOURING BLACKWALL, CRUISE CONTROL ELECTRONIC WITH SET AND RESUME SPEED STEERING-WHEEL MOUNTED, BLUETOOTH FOR PHONE personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system and HMI (Human Machine Interface), AUDIO SYSTEM AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER AND MP3 PLAYBACK seek-and-scan digital clock auto-tone control Radio Data System (RDS) automatic volume TheftLock auxiliary input jack USB port and 36 cross-band presets, SMOKERS PACKAGE includes ashtray and lighter, MY LINK PACKAGE includes (DCP) OnStar 1-year of Directions and Connections plan 1 year of XM Radio Service (UUI) AM/FM stereo with CD player MP3 playback and USB port (UPF) Bluetooth for phone (NZ0) 16" (40.6 cm) machine-faced aluminum wheels (QLG) P205/55R16 touring blackwall tires (JM4) 4-wheel antilock front disc/rear drum brakes (N34) leather-wrapped steering wheel (K34) cruise control (UK3) steering wheel mounted audio and cruise controls and (VY7) leather-wrapped shift knob, LICENSE PLATE FRONT MOUNTING PACKAGE, ENGINE ECOTEC 2.2L CONTINUOUS VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER MFI (155 hp [115.6 kW] @ 6100 RPM 150 lb-ft of torque [202.5 N-m @ 4900 RPM) (STD), QUICKSILVER METALLIC, SHIFT KNOB LEATHER-WRAPPED, EXHAUST STAINLESS-STEEL WITH CHROME TIP SINGLE OUTLET, TRANSMISSION 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE includes 3.63 axle ratio on G5 and 3.91 axle ratio on GT, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS MOUNTED AUDIO AND CRUISE CONTROLS, SEATS FRONT BUCKET with manual recliners driver manual lumbar adjustable outboard head restraints and rear 60/40 split-bench with trunk pass-through (STD), BRAKES 4-WHEEL ANTILOCK FRONT DISC/REAR DRUM includes Electronic Brake Force Distribution Includes (NW7) all-speed traction control when (MX0) 4-speed automatic transmission is ordered.), APPEARANCE PACKAGE includes (B84) body-color bodyside moldings (N11) single-outlet stainless-steel exhaust with chrome tip (T37) front fog lamps and (AP9) trunk cargo net, WHEELS 16" (40.6 CM) MACHINE-FACED ALUMINUM, TIRE SPARE includes spare wheel, ONSTAR 1-YEAR OF DIRECTIONS AND CONNECTIONS PLAN. Includes the innovative easy to use Turn-by-Turn Navigation services which provide voice-guided directions (where available). Also includes Automatic Crash Notification Automatic Notification of Air Bag Deployment Stolen Vehicle Location Assistance a link to all Emergency Services Roadside Assistance Remote Door Unlock OnStar Vehicle Diagnostics Hands-Free Calling AccidentAssist Remote Horn and Lights Information and Convenience Services and Driving Directions. OnStar services require vehicle electrical system (including battery) wireless service and GPS satellite signals to be available and operating for features to function properly. OnStar acts as a link to existing emergency service providers. Stolen Vehicle Location Assistance and Remote Door Unlock success varies with conditions. OnStar Vehicle Diagnostics available on most 2004 MY and newer GM vehicles. Diagnostic capability varies by model. Turn-by-Turn Navigation, Front Wheel Drive, Power Steering, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, Wheel Covers, Steel Wheels, Tires - Front All-Season, Tires - Rear All-Season, Rear Spoiler, Automatic Headlights, Power Mirror(s), Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, Requires Subscription, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Cloth Seats, Power Outlet, Floor Mats, Floor Mats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Security System, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, A/C, Rear Defrost, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Daytime Running Lights, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Telematics, Emergency Trunk Release, Tire Pressure Monitor
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Pontiac G5 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (25 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2AS18H397175320
Stock: 32402
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2020
