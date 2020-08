Used Pontiac Convertible for Sale Near Me

South Easton Motor Sales - South Easton / Massachusetts

First time working with this dealership and it was the best experience I have had at any other dealership weather it be new or used. Eric was fantastic to work with. They accommodated having my mechanic look over vehicle before I purchased, did all the registry and insurance running. Would recommend them to anyone who is looking for used vehicles.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2009 Pontiac G6 GT with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 26 Highway)

VIN: 1G2ZH361694102110

Stock: 17554

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-09-2020