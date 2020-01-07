Used Pontiac Convertible for Sale Near Me
- 72,714 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
South Easton Motor Sales - South Easton / Massachusetts
SOUTH EASTON MOTOR SALES IS OPEN FOR ONLINE SALES! SEMSCARS.NET - PHONE: 508-238-1077 - TEXT: 508-717-8999 - ASK ABOUT OUR NO HASSLE, LOW INTEREST, FIRST TIME BUYER'S PROGRAM. PRICED BELOW MARKET AVERAGE -72,000 MILES, LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, CONVERTIBLE HARD TOP, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, SAME OWNER LAST 10 YEARS, GARAGE KEPT, AND MUCH MORE! EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. FINANCING AVAILABLE. FIRST TIME BUYER PROGRAMS AVAILABLE. CALL OR E-MAIL FOR DETAILS. WE HAVE OVER 50 4X4'S IN STOCK! OVER 100 VEHICLES IN STOCK! WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR VEHICLES AND IT SHOWS! OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK! SINCE 1947!
Dealer Review:
First time working with this dealership and it was the best experience I have had at any other dealership weather it be new or used. Eric was fantastic to work with. They accommodated having my mechanic look over vehicle before I purchased, did all the registry and insurance running. Would recommend them to anyone who is looking for used vehicles.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Pontiac G6 GT with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZH361694102110
Stock: 17554
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 41,658 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$19,945
David Bruce Auto Center - Bourbonnais / Illinois
Great Find! Same Owner Since 2002 and VERY Well Kept! Upgraded CUSTOM Exhaust System! WS6 Ram Air, Firebird Trans Am powered by GM's 5.7-liter LS1 V-8. Functional Ram Air hood-scoop that helps direct cool air into the engine, along with a freer-flowing exhaust system. These enhancements boost output to 320 horsepower at 5,200 rpm and 345 foot-pounds of torque at 4,400 rpm. That adds 15 horsepower and 25 foot-pounds of torque over the standard Trans Am. The WS6 package also adds a power steering cooler and special 17-inch aluminum wheels. The Firebird employs a double-wishbone front suspension with a traditional live-axle setup in the rear. Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS standard. *The Firebird Trans Am WS6's performance capabilities were quite strong for its time. It could accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in five seconds flat. A quarter-mile run took just 13.5 seconds at 107.4 mph. While straight-line speed was the main attraction, the Pontiac also put out very decent braking and handling numbers. It could decelerate from 60 to 0 mph in 121 feet, which was about 10 feet better than the Camaro Z28, its platform-mate equivalent from Chevrolet. On a 200-foot skid pad, it could achieve a solid 0.84G of lateral acceleration. Finally, the Trans Am WS6 could race its way through a 600-foot slalom course at 64.6 mph. *source: itstillruns.com REQUEST INFORMATION OR TEST DRIVE TODAY!! CONTACT DAVE SOSNOWSKI, INTERNET SALES MANAGER, WITH ANY QUESTIONS!! COUNT ON UPFRONT, HONEST INFORMATION WITHOUT THE HASSLE OR CIRCUS ACT!! SEE YOU SOON!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FV32G2X2229168
Stock: X2229168
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 16,003 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,991
Hall Mazda - Brookfield / Wisconsin
LOW MILES! TEXAS CAR, NEVER SEEN SNOW! 5-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION! LEATHER! AM/FM/CD PLAYER! AUTO-ON HEADLIGHTS! DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS! SPEED-SENSITIVE WIPERS! This 2006 Pontiac Solstice Convertible is finished in Silver Metallic paint with Black Leather seats. With only 16,000 miles this is a rare car! ! At Hall Mazda we understand the importance of online shopping, especially during these uncertain times, so we are careful to compare our Pre-Owned vehicles to similar examples within a large radius, and then price them competitively and fairly so you can be assured of a stress-free, no-haggle, no-hassle buying experience. We offer a complimentary pick-up service from Milwaukees Airport, Railway Station or Ferry Terminal for our customers traveling from out of town. Alternatively, if you are unable to visit us we can handle the paperwork remotely, and even help you to arrange transportation on your new purchase to any destination nationwide.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Solstice with Soft Top, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2MB35B76Y118312
Stock: 11827P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 123,007 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
Sherman Chevrolet - Sherman / Texas
Recently Serviced, 72 Point Pre-owned Inspection.
Dealer Review:
We absolutely love Sherman Chevrolet! We will always come back!!! Blake and Wayne went above and beyond for us, we thank you guys so much!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Solstice with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Upgraded Stereo, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2MB33B06Y104982
Stock: 6Y104982
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-30-2020
- 83,264 milesNo accidents, 8 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
Sound Motors - Branchville / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FV32P8V2225025
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 105,921 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$6,450$392 Below Market
AutoQuest USA - Fort Myers Beach / Florida
2007 Pontiac G6 GT Hard Top Convertible 3.9L V6 4-Speed Automatic Transmission !! Great Condition !! ONLY 105,921 MILES !! Non-Smoker !! Ivory White Exterior Ebony Black Leather Interior !! Optional 3.9L V6 Engine !! Retractable Hard Top !! Premium Pkg. !! Along with eye-catching style, the 2007 Pontiac G6 offers sun worshippers a rare option, a retractable-hardtop convertible. The G6 convertible's retractable hardtop promises the security, styling and quietness of a coupe when the top is up. The transformation to alfresco mode takes place in fewer than 30 seconds with the touch of a button, and the car's rear seat is still roomy enough for two adults. !! Leather Seating !! Front Fog Lights !! Heated Front Seats !! The interior of the Pontiac G6 features stylish seating with generous side bolsters to hold you in place during aggressive cornering. The gauges showcase Pontiac's signature red type, and are set in an attractive cluster with chrome rings. Plenty of chrome and faux metal accents brighten up the interior. The Premium Package for the GT and GTP trims features leather seating, heated front seats and remote vehicle start. All that's missing is you in the drivers seat, call us now and lets deal on this excellent convertible. We welcome pre-buy inspection of all units. Call with any questions you may have 239-603-3368. Support with shipping & financing are available. Autoquest USA has been in business for 28 years and have built our reputation on honesty and customer satisfaction. Call with any questions you may have 239-603-3368 / 239-985-9450. Support with shipping & financing are available. If we don`t have the vehicle you are looking for, we will find it for you. We specialize in finding the vehicle that best fits your personal needs. Call or email us today! Prices do not include sales tax, registration or any applicable dealer fees ($299.00). We are not responsible for vehicle inspections findings, on vehicle sold out of the state of Florida. While we strive to provide accurate and thorough listing information, we are not responsible for typos or data entry errors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Pontiac G6 GT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZH361074209148
Stock: 209148
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 47,284 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,900
John Hiester Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Lillington / North Carolina
RWD 4-Speed Automatic 5.7L V8 SMPI 16V 5.7L V8 SMPI 16V.Recent Arrival!Get off your kiester and come to Hiester!!! Plus tax, title and license. Price does not include $699 dealer doc fee. See dealer for Stock Numbers. Price on all new vehicles contains dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FV32P2V2221293
Stock: D12809B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 25,077 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,999
Mike Anderson Chevrolet of Merrillville - Merrillville / Indiana
ECOTEC 2.4L I4 SFI DOHC VVT, 5-Speed Automatic, Fresh Trade**, Great Service History**, Local Trade**. 2008 Aggressive (Victory Red) Pontiac Solstice All vehicles go through a multi-point inspection, it does not matter if the car has 1000 miles or 150,000 miles, it still goes through the same multi-point inspection. Then we price all of our vehicles at or below 'Fair Market Value'. We know it can be a pain shopping for an used car. We try to eliminate all surprises when shopping. We review our checklist with you to explain what our technicians looked at, as well as the repair order to detail all work performed on the vehicle. FOR AVAILABILITY CALL 219-947-4151 ASK FOR SANDRA TOSCANO OR YOLANDA DIGANGI. We want to make sure your experience here at Mike Anderson Chevrolet is the best. Investing In Life Long Relationships, Not Short Terms Deals! Mike Anderson Chevrolet values your feedback as we are always trying to be better. We are 100% committed to customer satisfaction and would love for you to tell us how we're doing.
Dealer Review:
The sales people make you feel like family. I had the best sales experience with James Ireland and Kory Fortman.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Pontiac Solstice with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2MC35B68Y132153
Stock: 0007929A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 50,142 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,577
Legend Auto - Sacramento / California
Dealer Review:
This past weekend I went Auto shopping for a vehicle and came across a one of a kind sales person. Kian Mash at Legend Auto Sales. What made him one of a kind was the customer service that he provided. I came by to test drive the CLS 550 he listed. However it had been sold 2 days before. I was a little sad; however there was one coming available on Wed. Kian also pointed out an S500 that was available. After much hesitation I took it for a test drive and fell in love. I didn't want to make an inpulse by so we went to breakfast. I notified Kian that I would be back and provided him my contact information. On the way to breakfast we passed a couple of lots. I proceed to another dealer and fell in love with a XTS. However due to the service at the other dealer. I just wanted to go home. Next morning my plan was to just go and look and hold off until I get what I really want. I sent Kian a text on Sunday and apologized fro not coming back to the pick up the car. I explained to him what happen and that I was going to wait for the CLS. Well I get a really nice text from Kian "Good morning sorry to hear that, but let us try and I will promise we will beat any one on percentage rate by far." I notified Kian I was really hesitant and I will think on it. He gain texted me. " I could get you another 600.00 of the S550 fo you if you still interested. That is a fantastic deal." Please keep in mind the car was already at an amazing price. So I notified Kain that I would come by. My intention was to go by and apologize for not coming back. I get to the dealer; we walk in and start discussing what happened. I provided Kain a copy of my report and he said let me take it to the Finance Manager while you look around. While walking around the show room flow i come across a 740i simply beautiful. Knowing if I get in this car i'm going to want it. Kain stated just sit and feel it. Kain came back from the Finance Manager's office and stated "I can get you a deal on either one. I wasn't for sure so I went for it. I waited about 20 minutes and he came back to let me know I was approved. What an amazing experience to know that finally someone kept their word. Kain provided exceptional service along with the Fiance Manger Sam. They went over the details of the sale, contract, specks, warranty with me thoroughly. It was truly an amazing experience. Kain knows his cars and truly cares about each one of his customers. Just learning about him and his personal experiences; made me feel very comfortable with going back to him. I recommend you take a trip down to Legend Auto. Ask for Kain I promise you will not be disappointed. (The show room is simply beautiful.)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Pontiac Solstice SCCA SSB Champion Edition with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2MB35B68Y122323
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 46,461 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,990
Sunvertibles - Franklin / Tennessee
This is a 2006 Pontiac Solstice with Premium Package, Power Package, Convenience Package, 18 Alloy Wheels, Premium Leather Seating and Keyless Entry! This Pontiac has a Clean CARFAX and is part of our 5-Star Quality Lineup. This beautiful Solstice is Dark Tarnished Silver Metallic Exterior with Steel/Sand Leather Interior, it has 46,461 miles and comes with a 3-month/5,000 mile limited warranty. Other features include, Cruise Control, CD Player, Power Windows and Power Door Locks. Our Market-Based Pricing System offers a fair and upfront price for this amazing Pontiac Solstice. Make the short drive from Nashville, Murfreesboro, or Clarksville to visit our Franklin, TN dealership for a test drive today! - -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Solstice with Soft Top, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2MB33B26Y103929
Stock: 8599
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 160,553 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$4,295$346 Below Market
Galena Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Galena / Illinois
Galena Chrysler, a partner owned and operated business for over 20 years, offers the easiest no hassle buying process in the business. We have the best selection and our sales staff is paid on SALARY not commission like every other dealership. If we do not have specific comments on a vehicle, please call us for a walk around description. For over 20 years at Galena Chrysler, 'We're Better and We'll Prove It.'
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Pontiac G6 GT with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZH361374148670
Stock: 74148670
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 47,365 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,999
Emmons Motor Company - Webster / Texas
This 2009 Pontiac Solstice 2dr 2dr Convertible GXP features a 2.0L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Pure (Summit White) with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Premium Package, Rear Spoiler, Front License Plate Bracket, 2-way power adjustable drivers seat, 260 hp horsepower, Audio controls on steering wheel, Bluetooth, Boost gauge, Center Console - Full with covered storage, Compressor - Intercooled turbo, Convertible roof - Manual, Convertible window - Glass rear window, Daytime running lights, Dusk sensing headlights, Front fog/driving lights, Front seat type - Bucket, Fuel economy EPA highway (mpg): 27 and EPA city (mpg): 19, Limited slip differential - Mechanical, Multi-function remote - Trunk/hatch/door/tailgate, Rear-wheel drive 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, OnStar, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 713-943-1958 or temmons@emmonsmotorcompany.com for more information. -
Dealer Review:
We test drove a pickup, loved it and put in a financing application, then went home to make insurance comparisons. Next day, we're told truck had sold. A truck that had been there for close to 3 months suddenly had two serious buyers? Ok. Emmons really needs to start noting in their computer system when an application is in process. That way, if another buyer comes along priority can be given to the first interested party and not have it sold out from under them.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Pontiac Solstice GXP with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2MT35X49Y102341
Stock: 34631
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 55,400 miles
$11,591
King Hyundai - Deerfield Beach / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Pontiac Solstice GXP with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2MG35X28Y100459
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 108,410 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$7,000
Michael Bates Chevrolet - Woodhaven / Michigan
2008 Pontiac G6 GT Carbon Black Metallic 3.9L V6 SFI VVT LEATHER SEATS ', DUAL POWER FRONT SEATS WITH MEMORY, ODOR FREE CLEAN INTERIOR, SUPER SHARP BOTH INSIDE AND OUT, WILL NOT DISAPPOINT. FWD We provide car financing to all customers. We invite you to fill out the auto financing at http://www.michaelbateschevy.com Whether you have good credit or bad credit, are looking to buy a new or used car, we want to help you find the best financing option. Our financing department looks forward to assisting you in your next new or used car purchase. Apply for a no-obligation car loan at Michael Bates Chevrolet, Inc. Even if you've already secured a loan from your bank, we may be able to find you a lower interest rate. Check out our easy to use no obligation loan application at http://www.michaelbateschevy.com. Michael Bates Chevrolet located minutes for Detroit Metro Airport with shuttle service available.
Dealer Review:
Great salesman and I'm happy with the product.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Pontiac G6 GT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZH361284286606
Stock: 21423A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 84,596 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,495$240 Below Market
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***LEATHER INTERIOR.......................................2006 PONTIAC SOLSTICE ROADSTER, MYSTERIOUS BLACK WITH A BLACK/BEIGE LEATHER INTERIOR, 5 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, & MIRRORS, AM/FM CD PLAYER, KEYLESS ENTRY, POLISHED ALLOY WHEELS, PLEASE CALL US AT 703 822 7998 TO SCHEDULE AN APPT TO VIEW***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Solstice with Soft Top, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2MB35B76Y118147
Stock: MAX18890
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 129,472 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,987
Elk Mountain Motors - East Helena / Montana
Nice car with a very cool retractable hard top. Great summer rig that can be used all year. Give us a call text or email for info. 406-495-1890
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Pontiac G6 GT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2ZH36N574155929
Stock: 155929
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 76,285 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,997
Sunland Park Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - El Paso / Texas
PRE AUCTION BARGAIN SALE, AS-IS, Recent Arrival! 3-Spoke Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, BluetoothÂ For Phone, Body-Color Power Outside Mirrors, Convenience Package, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Power Door Locks, Power Windows, Preferred Package, Premium Package, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Accessory Controls. CALL TODAY TO CHECK AVAILABILITY AND ADDITIONAL OPTIONS. -Vehicle undergo a very, basic inspection and are sold AS-IS, -Vehicle sold without warranty, -Vehicle offered for a limited time only, -Sold 100% AS-IS without warranty coverage,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Pontiac Solstice with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2MB35BX9Y102979
Stock: LW329571B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 52,821 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$8,890$1,445 Below Market
Atlanta Auto Brokers - Marietta / Georgia
Extended Warranty Available, Leather, Leather / Leatherette, Multi-function Steering Wheel, 3-Spoke Leather-Wrapped Urethane Steering Wheel, Convenience Package, Driver Information Center, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Leather Seating Surfaces, Option Package 1SA, Power Door Locks, Power Package, Power Remote Control Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Power Windows, Premium Package, Remote Keyless Entry, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering Wheel Accessories.20/28 City/Highway MPG2006 Pontiac SolsticeECOTEC 2.4L I4 SFI DOHC 2D ConvertibleDeep (Dark Blue Metallic)Close-Ratio 5-Speed Manual
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Solstice with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2MB33B06Y105808
Stock: AB2530
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
