Used Pontiac Convertible for Sale Near Me

This past weekend I went Auto shopping for a vehicle and came across a one of a kind sales person. Kian Mash at Legend Auto Sales. What made him one of a kind was the customer service that he provided. I came by to test drive the CLS 550 he listed. However it had been sold 2 days before. I was a little sad; however there was one coming available on Wed. Kian also pointed out an S500 that was available. After much hesitation I took it for a test drive and fell in love. I didn't want to make an inpulse by so we went to breakfast. I notified Kian that I would be back and provided him my contact information. On the way to breakfast we passed a couple of lots. I proceed to another dealer and fell in love with a XTS. However due to the service at the other dealer. I just wanted to go home. Next morning my plan was to just go and look and hold off until I get what I really want. I sent Kian a text on Sunday and apologized fro not coming back to the pick up the car. I explained to him what happen and that I was going to wait for the CLS. Well I get a really nice text from Kian "Good morning sorry to hear that, but let us try and I will promise we will beat any one on percentage rate by far." I notified Kian I was really hesitant and I will think on it. He gain texted me. " I could get you another 600.00 of the S550 fo you if you still interested. That is a fantastic deal." Please keep in mind the car was already at an amazing price. So I notified Kain that I would come by. My intention was to go by and apologize for not coming back. I get to the dealer; we walk in and start discussing what happened. I provided Kain a copy of my report and he said let me take it to the Finance Manager while you look around. While walking around the show room flow i come across a 740i simply beautiful. Knowing if I get in this car i'm going to want it. Kain stated just sit and feel it. Kain came back from the Finance Manager's office and stated "I can get you a deal on either one. I wasn't for sure so I went for it. I waited about 20 minutes and he came back to let me know I was approved. What an amazing experience to know that finally someone kept their word. Kain provided exceptional service along with the Fiance Manger Sam. They went over the details of the sale, contract, specks, warranty with me thoroughly. It was truly an amazing experience. Kain knows his cars and truly cares about each one of his customers. Just learning about him and his personal experiences; made me feel very comfortable with going back to him. I recommend you take a trip down to Legend Auto. Ask for Kain I promise you will not be disappointed. (The show room is simply beautiful.)

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2008 Pontiac Solstice SCCA SSB Champion Edition with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 25 Highway)

VIN: 1G2MB35B68Y122323

Certified Pre-Owned: No

