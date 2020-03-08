Used Oldsmobile Sedan for Sale Near Me

Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California

PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! - RELIABLE 4 CYLINDER W. LOW ORIGINAL MILES! - BRAND NEW FRONT BRAKES - BRAND NEW FRONT TIRES - COLD AC - ABS BRAKES AND TRAC CONTROL - POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS - ITS CHEAP BECAUSE THE INTERIOR HAS A FAIR AMOUNT OF WEAR AND TEAR. SEE PICS, ITS NO SHOWROOM QUEEN, IT SHOWS WEAR - WOULD BE GREAT AS A FIRST CAR OR A COMMUTER, ITS SAFE, RELIABLE, AND GETS GOOD GAS MILEAGE. BUT CERTAINLY NOT A LOOKER - THE 2.2L 4 CYLINDER WAS ONE OF THE GOOD MOTORS GM MADE! - KENWOOD MP3 RADIO WITH USB INPUT - ADD ~20% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE! PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!

Dealer Review:

I was looking for a car under $4000 and lots of places I went to either the car was terrible and not as described, or somehow felt fishy. The people at Starfire went out of their way to point out the flaws before I came, their website was VERY helpful. I like self service and was able to do it all on their website. I can see how if you are not internet savvy, this may not be the place for you though. Be aware they informed me that the "estimated payments" shown are usually inaccurate as a lot of these cars cant be financed (too old, too high miles). They had some options (I used my credit card) but I thought mentioning this would help others. Thanks!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 Oldsmobile Alero GL1 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G3NL52F83C309777

Stock: DF7222461O

Certified Pre-Owned: No

