Used Oldsmobile Sedan for Sale Near Me

- 129,792 miles
$3,995
D-Patrick Honda - Evansville / Indiana
1999 Oldsmobile LSS Base Recent Arrival! We want you to shop confidently for your next used car at D-Patrick Honda. Our premium used vehicles are put through an extensive inspection before hitting our lot. Because of this, we are able to offer a 30-day warranty on all used vehicles, unless clearly offered as-is . We also offer extended warranties, additional protection plans and offer a free to you CarFax vehicle history report. We have a large selection of all makes and models, all in one location. Check out our D-Patrick Honda Helping Kids program, and nominate someone today. Get your next used vehicle at a community driven, locally owned dealership, D-Patrick Honda. *Disclaimer - Price listed does not include a $199 documentation fee, applicable tax, title, tags, license, destination charges, $150 service and preparation, and any dealer installed options. 16" Aluminum Wheels, 6 Speaker Dimensional Sound System, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, CD player, Center Console, Compass, Cruise Control, Delay-off headlights, Delco ETR AM/FM Stereo w/CD/Cass., Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's & Passenger's Power Seats, Dual front impact airbags, Dual Zone Air Conditioning, Floor Mats, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Inside Day/Night Electrochromic Mirror, Inside/Outside Temperature Indicator, Keyless Remote Lock Control Package, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Lighted Visor Vanity Mirrors, Outside Power Mirrors, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driv
Dealer Review:
I have been leasing my cars with Honda since 2001 and I will never go elsewhere. David Mac does a great job!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Oldsmobile LSS .
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G3HY52K5X4800285
Stock: A14985
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 189,596 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$1,998
Leskovar Mitsubishi - Kennewick / Washington
1998 OLDSMOBILE 88, SOLD FOR PARTS AND SALVAGE ONLY DUE TO AGE AND MILES
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight .
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G3HN52K6W4824568
Stock: Q1974A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,407 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$2,490$200 Below Market
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! - RELIABLE 4 CYLINDER W. LOW ORIGINAL MILES! - BRAND NEW FRONT BRAKES - BRAND NEW FRONT TIRES - COLD AC - ABS BRAKES AND TRAC CONTROL - POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS - ITS CHEAP BECAUSE THE INTERIOR HAS A FAIR AMOUNT OF WEAR AND TEAR. SEE PICS, ITS NO SHOWROOM QUEEN, IT SHOWS WEAR - WOULD BE GREAT AS A FIRST CAR OR A COMMUTER, ITS SAFE, RELIABLE, AND GETS GOOD GAS MILEAGE. BUT CERTAINLY NOT A LOOKER - THE 2.2L 4 CYLINDER WAS ONE OF THE GOOD MOTORS GM MADE! - KENWOOD MP3 RADIO WITH USB INPUT - ADD ~20% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE! PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
Dealer Review:
I was looking for a car under $4000 and lots of places I went to either the car was terrible and not as described, or somehow felt fishy. The people at Starfire went out of their way to point out the flaws before I came, their website was VERY helpful. I like self service and was able to do it all on their website. I can see how if you are not internet savvy, this may not be the place for you though. Be aware they informed me that the "estimated payments" shown are usually inaccurate as a lot of these cars cant be financed (too old, too high miles). They had some options (I used my credit card) but I thought mentioning this would help others. Thanks!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Oldsmobile Alero GL1 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G3NL52F83C309777
Stock: DF7222461O
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 158,105 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,200
Jim Clark Chevrolet - Junction City / Kansas
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. 4-Speed Automatic. 3.8L V6 SMPI 12V 4-Speed Automatic FWD We want your Trade! We will give you more for it! We will even buy yours if you dont buy ours! Come see why Jim Clark Chevrolet-Cadillac was voted Best Used Car Dealer in the Flint Hills!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1994 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale .
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G3HN52L9RH331442
Stock: V34752
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 117,996 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,499
Arrow Motors - Linden / New Jersey
REASONABLE PRICED AND IT MAKES GREAT TRANSPORTATION!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Oldsmobile Alero GX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G3NK52T01C211896
Stock: 1C211896
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 133,958 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$2,490
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! - THESE ARE GREAT CARS FOR THE MONEY - RELIABLE 4 CYLINDER ENGINE - YES YOU CAN GET ANY PARTS YOU NEED! READILY AVAILABLE ONLINE OR AT ANY GM/CHEVY DEALER - ITS BASICALLY A CHEVY MALIBU - COLD AC - POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS - 2 BRAND NEW TIRES - CLEAN INTERIOR - OUTSIDE HAS SOME COSMETIC DENTS - ADD ~20% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE! PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
Dealer Review:
I was looking for a car under $4000 and lots of places I went to either the car was terrible and not as described, or somehow felt fishy. The people at Starfire went out of their way to point out the flaws before I came, their website was VERY helpful. I like self service and was able to do it all on their website. I can see how if you are not internet savvy, this may not be the place for you though. Be aware they informed me that the "estimated payments" shown are usually inaccurate as a lot of these cars cant be financed (too old, too high miles). They had some options (I used my credit card) but I thought mentioning this would help others. Thanks!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Oldsmobile Alero GL1 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G3NL52F14C195266
Stock: OT2202421O
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 204,582 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$2,000
Corwin Public Wholesale - Fargo / North Dakota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Oldsmobile Alero GL2 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G3NL52E52C204264
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 127,793 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,999
Moran Chevrolet - Clinton Township / Michigan
SOLD AS IS!. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. FWD18/27 City/Highway MPG
Dealer Review:
Our Salesman Andy Curcuru, is a real upfront gentleman!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Oldsmobile Aurora 3.5 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G3GR64H324215150
Stock: CL58127A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 107,921 miles
$2,500
Al Serra Buick GMC - Grand Blanc / Michigan
Clean CARFAX! GLS! AM/FM Radio with CD and AUX Port! Power driver seat! Al Serra Wholesale to the Public offers the consumer the ability to buy a vehicle at pre auction pricing. This vehicle is likely to have multiple mechanical and or auto body defects. All vehicles displayed Wholesale to the Public are sold AS IS. The term AS IS means that there is absolutely NO expressed or implied warranty of condition or fitness for a particular purpose. This applies to both the mechanical and cosmetic condition of the AS IS vehicles. The purchaser of an AS IS vehicle will pay all cost for any repairs. Al Serra Auto Plaza assumes no responsibility for any repairs regardless of any verbal statements made about any vehicle in the Wholesale to the Public section. 20/29 City/Highway MPG You'll Do Better at Al Serra! Pictures may not reflect actual vehicle. Posted miles may vary. Some options listed may be inaccurate due to VIN decoders. Some vehicles may have added accessories. The Doc Fee is $220. See Dealer for details. Al Serra Auto Plaza. One Destination. So Many More Choices! Please contact us at 810-694-5600 or visit alserra.com for more information and to see Michigan's largest used vehicle inventory.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Oldsmobile Alero GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G3NF52E43C128013
Stock: 2006828A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 137,352 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,680
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! - Very clean inside and out! - TIRES HAVE GOOD TREAD BUT ARE A FEW YEARS OLD W/ SOME CRACKING - NEW-ISH FRONT BRAKES W/ ROTORS - NEW POWER STEERING PUMP AND RACK! - Very well kept, runs very well! - Alloy wheels - Automatic Climate Control - ABS Brakes - Power windows and locks - Keyless Entry - Cruise Control - Everything works! WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
Dealer Review:
I was looking for a car under $4000 and lots of places I went to either the car was terrible and not as described, or somehow felt fishy. The people at Starfire went out of their way to point out the flaws before I came, their website was VERY helpful. I like self service and was able to do it all on their website. I can see how if you are not internet savvy, this may not be the place for you though. Be aware they informed me that the "estimated payments" shown are usually inaccurate as a lot of these cars cant be financed (too old, too high miles). They had some options (I used my credit card) but I thought mentioning this would help others. Thanks!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Oldsmobile Intrigue GL with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G3WS52H11F182648
Stock: AL7231951
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, Personal Use
$1,000
Highview Motors - Altavista / Virginia
1992 OLDS CUTLASS SUPREME 4 DOOR SEDAN-- HASN'T BEEN STARTED / MOVED IN OVER 5 YEARS-- PAINT IS POOR-- SUPPOSED TO BE SOMETHING WRONG WITH EIGTHER THE ENGINE OR TRANSMISSION-- ALUMINUM WHEELS-- A/C-- AM / FM STEREO--TIRES DRYROTTED-- www.highviewmotors.net-- NO PROCESSING FEES, SAVES YOU UP TO $598.00 OVER THE COMPETITION!!-- TOLL FREE- 1.888.300.2405-- HIGHVIEW MOTORS INC-GMC TRUCKS 1409 MAIN ST. ALTAVISTA, VA 24517-- GMC CERTIFIED SERVICE-- PPG COLLISION REPAIR CENTER-- 24 HR. TOWING RECOVERY SERVICE-- 'SINCE 1961'
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme S.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G3WH54T0ND317264
Stock: R5962A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-31-2002
- 122,682 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,500
Sundance Chevrolet - Grand Ledge / Michigan
1997 Oldsmobile Regency FWD 4-Speed Automatic 3.8L V6 SMPI 12V Recent Arrival! BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER What is YOUR PREFERRED Price or Payment? Please Call Us At 1-800 SUNDANCE or 517-627-4051.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Oldsmobile Regency .
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G3HC52K9V4856502
Stock: 206300B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 182,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,750
International Honda - Sheboygan / Wisconsin
PRE AUCTION SPECIAL!!! SOLD AS IS. AVAILABLE TO THE PUBLIC FOR A LIMITED TIME BEFORE IT'S SENT TO AUCTION.4D Sedan, 4.0L V8, 4-Speed Automatic, FWD, Gold Metallic, Neutral. Clean CARFAX.CARFAX One-Owner.1998 Oldsmobile Aurora Gold Metallic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Oldsmobile Aurora .
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G3GR62C0W4122745
Stock: 3611500A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 102,994 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,495
Reichard Buick GMC - Dayton / Ohio
Carfax one owner vehicle. Local area trade in om a new vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Oldsmobile Alero GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G3NF52E43C173453
Stock: 0297A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-28-2020
- 140,048 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,999
Lithia Toyota of Billings - Billings / Montana
SANDSTONE exterior and NEUTRAL interior, GL1 trim. EPA 29 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Alloy Wheels, CD Player, REAR DECK-LID SPOILER, 6-WAY PWR DRIVER SEAT ADJUSTER, 3.4L (207) OHV SMPI V6 ENGINE. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: CD Player, Aluminum Wheels. Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Traction Control, Bucket Seats. OPTION PACKAGES: 3.4L (207) OHV SMPI V6 ENGINE, 6-WAY PWR DRIVER SEAT ADJUSTER, REAR DECK-LID SPOILER. Oldsmobile GL1 with SANDSTONE exterior and NEUTRAL interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 170 HP at 4800 RPM*. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 29 MPG Hwy. VISIT US TODAY: Lithia Toyota of Billings serving the greater Billings, MT area offers great prices, rebates, parts and service for new and used Toyota cars, vans and SUVs to all of our neighbors in Great Falls Montana, Missoula Montana, Helena Montana, and Bozeman Montana. Our Expert Service & Parts staff is here to assist our Billings, Montana customers in keeping their Toyotas in great shape. Price does not include title, license, $8.24 DMV, or $399 dealer doc fees. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Oldsmobile Alero GL2 with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G3NL52E52C223963
Stock: 38042
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 145,986 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$2,700
International Honda - Sheboygan / Wisconsin
PRE AUCTION SPECIAL!!! SOLD AS IS. AVAILABLE TO THE PUBLIC FOR A LIMITED TIME BEFORE IT'S SENT TO AUCTION.Aurora 3.5, 4D Sedan, 3.5L V6 SFI DOHC Twin Cam, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Ivory White, Dark Gray Leather. Clean CARFAX.2002 Oldsmobile Aurora Ivory White
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Oldsmobile Aurora 3.5 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G3GR64H424151314
Stock: A050107A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 94,800 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$4,088
Tom Kelley Chevrolet Buick - Decatur / Indiana
2001 Oldsmobile Aurora 4.0 4.0L V8 SFI DOHC Ivory White 17/25 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 46300 miles below market average! Where else can you shop 7 brands in one location? We offer new Ford, New Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram, New Chevrolet and New Buick. In addition to a great selection of used pre-owned inventory. Used vehicles as low as $2,000. Why Choose Us? You will receive FREE UNLIMITED CAR WASHES, good at ALL State of the Art Kelley Car Wash Locations, for as long as you own your vehicle! (**2 washes per week equates to an $832.00 value per year!**) Free Car Wash Locations include the 14/69 Auto Mall, Kelley Chevrolet, and Tom Kelley Chevrolet Buick Ford! (Just south of Fort Wayne in Decatur, IN) Kelley Automotive Group is proud to Pre-Apply Forever New Paint Protection to ALL New & Pre-Owned vehicles. To receive the Forever New Limited Warranty, $399 will be added to the purchase price of your Pre-Owned Vehicle. (Kelley Price + $399 (to receive Limited Warranty)
Dealer Review:
We were warmly greeted and our salesperson listened to our wants and needs. We were able to find a vehicle that meet our criteria and the sales staff accomadated our schedule to complete the purchase and pick up of our new vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Oldsmobile Aurora 4.0 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G3GS64C314120370
Stock: 3U52472
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 122,959 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
Miller Auto Plaza - Saint Cloud / Minnesota
3.5L V6 SFI DOHC Twin Cam FWD Our 5 Star Promise *Non-Commissioned Sales People *Real-Time Pricing = Better Pricing *We got Your Back Warranty *Largest Indoor Showroom in the Midwest *Largest Selection of Vehicles in Central MN.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Oldsmobile Aurora 3.5 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G3GR64H814114894
Stock: 3700B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
