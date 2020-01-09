Used Nissan Wagon for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 83,520 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,495
Cars USA - Virginia Beach / Virginia
2 OWNERS SINCE NEW CARFAX CERTIFIED NO ACCIDENTS MANY DOCUMENTED SERVICE RECORDS FROM A FRANCHISE DEALER!!! WE ARE A USAA CERTIFIED DEALER AND A CARFAX ADVANTAGE CERTIFIED DEALER!!! THOUSANDS OF SATISFIED CUSTOMERS SINCE 1990. *** LOADED WITH POWER OPTIONS *** RUNS GREAT EXCELLENT CONDITION ***Back-Up Camera Bluetooth Connection Climate Control Fog Lamps Keyless Start Navigation System Privacy Glass Satellite Radio Tire Pressure MonitorA/C Adjustable Steering Wheel AM/FM Stereo Automatic Headlights Auxiliary Audio Input Brake Assist Bucket Seats CD Player Child Safety Locks Cruise Control Driver Air Bag Driver Vanity Mirror Engine Immobilizer Floor Mats Front Head Air Bag Front Reading Lamps Front Side Air Bag Intermittent Wipers Keyless Entry Leather Steering Wheel MP3 Player Passenger Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Power Outlet Power Steering Power Windows Rear Bench Seat Rear Defrost Security System Stability Control Steering Wheel Audio Controls Traction Control Trip Computer Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Interior Cloth Odometer Operable Mechanical 1.8L None 4 Cylinder Engine ABS Brakes Continuously Variable Transmission Front Wheel Drive Gasoline Fuel
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Cube 1.8 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Stereo.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2KR3BT204315
Stock: 204315
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 164,584 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$7,000
Gates Chevy World - Mishawaka / Indiana
COME GET SOME NEW WHEELS WITH OUR SWEET SUMMER DEALS, ONLY AT GATES!!! Cube 1.8 S, 4D Wagon, 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V, CVT, FWD, scarlet red metallic, black Cloth, SERVICED AND READY TO ROLL @ GATES CHEVY WORLD. Gates is Family owned and Chevy Strong for over 90 years! Call or text Andrea @ (574)575-1029 to become a part of the family! 2010 Nissan Cube Recent Arrival! 1.8 S 27/31 City/Highway MPG 27/31 City/Highway MPG Come see why Gates Automotive is Mishawaka's oldest dealership! Family owned for over 90 years!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Cube 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2KR2AT159429
Stock: M4891P1A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 56,823 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,998
CarMax Ontario - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Ontario / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Cube 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2KRXET352126
Stock: 19418115
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 107,088 miles
$6,500
Hyundai on Perryville - Rockford / Illinois
HYUNDAI ON PERRYVILLE HAS IT GOING ON!!! CALL OUR PROFESSIONAL SALES STAFF TODAY!!! (815)-229-0089!!! ICONIC NISSAN CUBE S!!! BEAUTIFUL CARIBBEAN BLUE PEARL!!! BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY!!! AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION!!! POWER PACKAGE!!! CRUISE CONTROL!!! KEYLESS ENTRY!!! FUEL-SAVING 1.8L DOHC POWERPLANT!!! SO MUCH FUN TO DRIVE!!! PRACTICAL AND VERSATILE!!! LEGENDARY NISSAN RELIABILITY AND OVERALL BUILD-QUALITY!!! EXCELLENT FUEL ECONOMY!!! TONS OF CARGO ROOM!!! SILKY SMOOTH RIDE AND HANDLING!!! MAXIMUM INTERIOR COMFORT!!! PLENTY OF ROOM FOR EVERYONE!!! FAMILY FRIENDLY, ROADTRIP READY!!! EASY ENTRY FOR PETS!!! WONDERFUL CAR!!! STYLISH AND FUN!!! BUILT TO LAST!!! ULTRA LOW-COST OF OWNERSHIP!!! WANT LOW PAYMENTS ON A BEAUTIFUL NISSAN CUBE??? ACT NOW!!! EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!HYUNDAI ON PERRYVILLE IS LOCATED AT 343 N. PERRYVILLE RD. ROCKFORD ILLINOIS, 61107. CALL US TODAY AT (815)-229-0089 OR VISIT US ONLINE AT WWW.HYUNDAIONPERRYVILLE.COM FOR MORE DETAILS. SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY!!! WE ARE HERE FOR YOU!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Cube 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2KR7BT212059
Stock: HV12059
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 104,203 miles
$6,740$294 Below Market
Germain Nissan of Columbus - Columbus / Ohio
2012 Nissan Cube 1.8 S GERMAIN VALUE VEHICLE, AM/FM RADIO, SUPER CLEAN CAR INSIDE AND OUT, GOOD TIRES, CD PLAYER, GREAT SERVICE HISTORY, NON SMOKER, ** SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE **, ** FUEL SAVER **, METICULOUSLY DETAILED INSIDE AND OUT.Recent Arrival! 27/31 City/Highway MPGWe strive to be as accurate as possible, however on occasion errors may occur. Please contact us to verify that the vehicle is in stock and all options listed are available.
Dealer Review:
Best car buying experience ever! Staff was amazing and very helpful in the purchase of our 2020 Nissan Rogue.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Cube 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2KR7CT253227
Stock: P61828
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-01-2020
- 116,677 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,999
Lou Fusz Buick GMC - Saint Louis / Missouri
Phantom White Pearl 2010 Nissan Cube 1.8 SL FWD CVT 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16VRecent Arrival!Lou Fusz Buick/GMC is 15 minutes from anywhere in St Louis. Located at 10950 Page Ave, St. Louis, MO 63132. We feature all the Top Customer Satisfaction scores around town! If you live in North County, South County, West County, St Charles County, ot St Louis City you are less than 15 minutes away from the ultimate Preowned buying experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Cube 1.8 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Stereo.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2KRXAT158898
Stock: BH08094P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 127,513 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,996$877 Below Market
Fontana Nissan - Fontana / California
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!27/31 City/Highway MPGClean CARFAX.To see more quality vehicles like this one right here just click on www.fontananissan.com or dial 909-574-2288.
Dealer Review:
This is my 6th vehicle purchase from Fontana Nissan. I live 100 miles away and it's totally worth the drive. This time I'm buying a 2019 Frontier 4x4 for my daughter who is moving to the East coast (aka snow). I know Danny and Joanna from previous sales, and they have earned the trust of myself, my family, and the many friends I have referred.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Cube 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2KR8CT255231
Stock: OR8316A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-12-2020
- used
2011 Nissan Cube114,524 miles
$5,599
Stoltz Hyundai of Dubois - Du Bois / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Cube with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2KRXBT213769
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 95,483 miles
$7,900
Taha's Auto Sales - Rochester / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan Cube 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2KR8DT302775
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 112,188 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,990
Uptown Motorcars Chevrolet - Slinger / Wisconsin
MARKET BASED PRICING IS JUST THE BEGINNING. THIS 2011 NISSAN CUBE IS FUN TO DRIVE AND HAS PRACTICALITY WRITTEN ALL OVER IT ! ! ! ADMITTEDLY IT'S GOT A FEW CHARACTER BLEMISHES LIKE A FEW DINGER'S, A COUPLE OF SMALL DENTS, SOME SCRATCHES, YOU KNOW, JUST THE USUAL ;- } .......... BUT DON'T YOU WORRY YOUR PEA PICKIN' LITTLE HEART CUZ WE AIN'T EVEN GONNA CHARGE YOU FOR THEM ! ! ! COME TAKE A PEEK AT OUR UGLY DUCKLING TODAY ..... IT WILL REALLY QUACK YOU UP ! ! Call or email Carrie at carrie@uptownchevrolet.com or (262) 644-8400 to arrange your personal test drive today!! Customer Satisfaction has been the benchmark of our growth since 1946. We welcome your comments whenever you use one of our sales or service facilities. Higher standards, lower prices since 1946. Uptown begins with You!.
Dealer Review:
It was a great buying experience each time I buy a vehicle from Uptown. Everyone I have met there has been knowledgeable, friendly, and helpful. Would recommend them to anyone looking to buy a new o used vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Cube 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2KR2BT211093
Stock: S2593-1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 85,198 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
Cowboys Wholesale - Huntsville / Alabama
Thank you for stopping by Cowboy's Wholesale used cars Located at 912 Jordan LN. Huntsville AL. 35816 This is a 2012 Nissan Cube 4dr wagon/suv 4cyl automatic trans a/c fwd good gas mileage power windows and locks tilt wheel cruise control stereo cd w/ aux leather inter and VERY LOW MILES come on out and see us under ouir masks we have free smiles
Dealer Review:
my multiple experiences with cowboys wholesale have all been very pleasing and professional...owner and staff all demonstrate great character and integrity, and knowledge of products
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Cube 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2KR6CT255471
Stock: 8697
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 127,549 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995$804 Below Market
Rivera Auto Sales - St. Paul / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Nissan Cube 1.8 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (28 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ28R19T108569
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 117,414 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,299
Texas Perfect Auto - Houston / Texas
�
Dealer Review:
Accepts cash no finance
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Cube 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2KRXAT163910
Stock: 163910
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2011 Nissan Cube66,707 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$6,995
Billion Auto Mazda - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Cube with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2KR5BT211640
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2010 Nissan Cube106,070 miles
$5,999
Hyundai of Beckley - Beckley / West Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Cube with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2KR8AT165798
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,054 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,966
County Ford - Graham / North Carolina
This 2012 Nissan cube 4dr 5dr Wagon I4 CVT 1.8 S features a 1.8L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Gun Metallic Pearl Metallic with a gray Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Cloth Interior Surface, Adjustable Front Bucket Seats, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, 6 Speakers, Front Bucket Seats, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window wiper, Split folding rear seat, Front beverage holders 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Stephen Stearns at 888-920-5943 or sstearns@stearnsauto.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Cube 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2KR7CT254295
Stock: P3932A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 133,224 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$5,590
Lucky Line Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia
***** WE FINANCE ***** 2011 NISSAN CUBE 1.8 SL CLEAN CARFAX WITH EXCELLENT SERVICE HISTORY RECORDS / PREMIUM WHEELS/ AUX&USB/ NAVIGATION/ SATELLITE RADIO/ WITH GOOD TIRES A MUST SEE !ASK OUR SALES DEPARTMENT FOR EXTENDED WARRANTY . After business hours please contact Tamim at 540 287-5112
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Cube 1.8 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Stereo.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2KR2BT214625
Stock: LLM7133
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 120,986 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,952
AutoNation USA Houston - Houston / Texas
[N92] Interior Illumination Pkg [L92] Interior Designer Pkg Bluetooth Connection Black; Cloth Seat Trim Golden Ginger This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2011 Nissan cube 1.8 S is offered to you for sale by AutoNation USA Houston. This Nissan includes: [N92] INTERIOR ILLUMINATION PKG GOLDEN GINGER [L92] INTERIOR DESIGNER PKG Floor Mats *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Nissan cube 1.8 S is sure to sell fast. More information about the 2011 Nissan cube: The Cube utilizes Nissan's economical 1.8L 4-cylinder engine also used in the Versa. The upright box-like styling also allows for seating for 5 passengers as well as 11 cubic feet of cargo space inside. The Cube's unusual styling is a stylish alternative to other boxy compacts, such as Scion's xB and the new Suzuki SX4. Interesting features of this model are Modern styling, compact maneuverability, anti-lock brakes and side airbags standard, and versatile, roomy interior All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
It takes two to make a good thing happen. This sales team held up their end of the deal. Mo (Sales) and Ed (Finance) treated me with respect once I walked in the door. Took me for a great test drive on typical Houston streets (if you live inside the loop, you know what I mean). Worked with me on a fair trade for my vehicle. Never overly eager to sell. Their patience while I did my inspections and research on the vehicle/VIN was appreciated. Option to purchase the extended warranty was great since it is covered/accepted by any AutoNation. Much better than CarMax (have bought twice from CarMax, hopefully never again). Do your research/homework, don't expect a dealer to tell you everything about that one car...set the expectation before you buy and let the sales team hook you up with the car of YOUR choice and great buying experience is in your future. Thank you Mo and Ed for your time. AutoNation USA Houston is lucky to have you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Cube 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2KR6BT203823
Stock: BT203823
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Nissan searches:
Related Nissan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2015
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2017
- Used Mazda CX-5
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2020 Toyota RAV4
- Honda Accord 2020
- 2020 Honda CR-V
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2020 Camry
- 2020 Charger
Vehicle rankings by type
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Chevrolet Blazer Lease Deals
- Jeep Wrangler Lease Deals
- Ford Mustang Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Corvette Lease Deals
- Kia Telluride Lease Deals
- Mazda CX-5 Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Tahoe Lease Deals
- Toyota Rav4 Lease Deals
- Honda CR-V Lease Deals
- Ford Explorer Lease Deals