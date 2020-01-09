Used Nissan Wagon for Sale Near Me

48 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 48 listings
  • 2011 Nissan Cube 1.8 SL in Dark Brown
    used

    2011 Nissan Cube 1.8 SL

    83,520 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,495

    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Cube 1.8 S in Dark Red
    used

    2010 Nissan Cube 1.8 S

    164,584 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,000

    Details
  • 2014 Nissan Cube 1.8 S in Gray
    used

    2014 Nissan Cube 1.8 S

    56,823 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,998

    Details
  • 2011 Nissan Cube 1.8 S in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Nissan Cube 1.8 S

    107,088 miles

    $6,500

    Details
  • 2012 Nissan Cube 1.8 S in Black
    used

    2012 Nissan Cube 1.8 S

    104,203 miles

    $6,740

    $294 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Cube 1.8 SL in White
    used

    2010 Nissan Cube 1.8 SL

    116,677 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,999

    Details
  • 2012 Nissan Cube 1.8 S in White
    used

    2012 Nissan Cube 1.8 S

    127,513 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,996

    $877 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Nissan Cube
    used

    2011 Nissan Cube

    114,524 miles

    $5,599

    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Cube 1.8 S in Silver
    used

    2013 Nissan Cube 1.8 S

    95,483 miles

    $7,900

    Details
  • 2011 Nissan Cube 1.8 S in Gray
    used

    2011 Nissan Cube 1.8 S

    112,188 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,990

    Details
  • 2012 Nissan Cube 1.8 S in Dark Brown
    used

    2012 Nissan Cube 1.8 S

    85,198 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2009 Nissan Cube 1.8 SL in Gray
    used

    2009 Nissan Cube 1.8 SL

    127,549 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    $804 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Cube 1.8 S in Dark Brown
    used

    2010 Nissan Cube 1.8 S

    117,414 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,299

    Details
  • 2011 Nissan Cube
    used

    2011 Nissan Cube

    66,707 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Cube
    used

    2010 Nissan Cube

    106,070 miles

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2012 Nissan Cube 1.8 S in Gray
    used

    2012 Nissan Cube 1.8 S

    72,054 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,966

    Details
  • 2011 Nissan Cube 1.8 SL in White
    used

    2011 Nissan Cube 1.8 SL

    133,224 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,590

    Details
  • 2011 Nissan Cube 1.8 S in Gold
    used

    2011 Nissan Cube 1.8 S

    120,986 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,952

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Nissan searches:

