Used Nissan SUV for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- certified
2019 Nissan Rogue Sport SL23,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,992
McGavock Nissan Abilene - Abilene / Texas
ONE OWNER, MOONROOF/SUNROOF, FULLY DETAILED, Recent Oil Change, Auto-Dimming Inside Mirror w/HomeLink, LED Low & High Beam Headlights, Power Sliding Moonroof, Premium Package. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Transferable Warranty * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Roadside Assistance * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $100 * 167 Point Inspection Mcgavock Nissan is Family owned and operated dealership and we treat our customers just like they are part of the family. Visit us today for the very best deals in West Texas.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Nissan Rogue Sport SL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ1CR4KW620178
Stock: AP1322
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 34,522 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$29,998$1,397 Below Market
CarMax Costa Mesa - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Costa Mesa / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Nissan Armada SV with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AY2NDXK9089664
Stock: 19255272
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 41,999 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,400
Waynesville Chevrolet Buick - Waynesville / North Carolina
2017 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum Clean CARFAX. CARFAX Certified! AUTO STAR Certified, includes a 3 month/3,000 mile limited warranty. BEST PRICE GUARANTEED! Best Selection! Best Customer Service! AutoStar Family Dealerships serving WNC, Dealer Rater Certified Dealer. Internet price does not include tax, tag, title, $699 dealer administration fee or dealer installed accessories, see dealer for details.At Hendersonville Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, it's always worth the drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DR2MM9HC622022
Stock: H9138
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 26,503 miles
$18,998
CarMax Schaumburg - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Schaumburg / Illinois
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in IL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Rogue SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AT2MV0HC824406
Stock: 19197383
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2019 Nissan Rogue S33,978 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$19,995
Superior Nissan - Fayetteville / Arkansas
Well Maintained, Low Miles, Back-up Camera, Cloth Seats, Keyless Entry, Rogue S, 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Certified. Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Warranty Deductible: $100* Vehicle History* Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Roadside Assistance* 167 Point Inspection* Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Transferable Warranty26/33 City/Highway MPGFaster. Simpler. More Transparent. Superior Automotive Group has helped thousands of customers find the right car by leveraging one of Arkansas' largest selections of new and pre-owned vehicles at unparalleled prices. Yet, it's our extra-mile customer service and uncommonly candid and respectful staff that have won the trust and loyalty of Arkansas drivers for 30 years. Come visit one of our Superior dealerships today and let us exceed your expectations.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Nissan Rogue S with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AT2MT5KC772793
Stock: Y1835
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 67,819 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,900$810 Below Market
Prestige Nissan of Lee's Summit - Lee's Summit / Missouri
Recent Arrival!CARFAX One-Owner.Saharan Sun 2015 Nissan Rogue S AWD CVT with Xtronic 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V 25/32 City/Highway MPG4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5.694 Axle Ratio, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD/RDS/AUX NissanConnect, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 17 Steel w/Full Covers.Please Note: Must qualify for all available rebates. Sale price includes all available rebates and affiliate discount to the dealer. Must finance through dealer lender or add $1,000.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Rogue S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AT2MK0FC788011
Stock: 260331A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 14,135 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$24,995
Grainger Nissan of Anderson - Anderson / South Carolina
SL trim. CARFAX 1-Owner. PRICE DROP FROM $28,990, FUEL EFFICIENT 33 MPG Hwy/26 MPG City! NAV, Heated Leather Seats, iPod/MP3 Input CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration, Blind Spot Monitor, Hands-Free Liftgate. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release. Nissan SL with GUN METALLIC exterior and Charcoal interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 170 HP at 6000 RPM*. A GREAT TIME TO BUY: Was $28,990. This Rogue is priced $1,500 below NADA Retail. All prices include $499 dealer documentation fee. Pricing analysis performed on 8/22/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Dealer Review:
I just wanted to say how amazing my experience was. I came into the dealership to look at the 2016 Honda Civic Touring. I've been car shopping since August 2019 and took months to narrow my search to a Honda, Toyota, or a Subaru. I finally found out all about the benefits of a Honda Civc Touring and found several but the one at Grainger Nissan just took me by surprise. I never realized how much I wanted a coupe. I also never realized how much I love Gun-Metallic Grey. I was expecting this to take over 6 hours of my day. This was not the case. It took a max of 2 and a half hours. Mr. Clay came out to help me with figuring out the vehicle details and any questions or concerns I had with the vehicle. He let me test drive it, take a feel around in the car, was extremely patient with my readings. The gentleman went above and beyond in helping me stay calm and comfortable during the entire experience. I will absolutely recommend this dealership to any person that needs a new or used car. I will be getting my car detailed and serviced by them as well in the future. It is an absolute blast getting to drive this car every single day. I am so blessed and thankful that I got someone who understood my concerns and needs. Thank you again, Clay. I hope you and Grainger Nissan have an amazing New Year. Maybe I can catch you when I come back for my car services. We can talk about how bad the Giants are doing. God bless you guys!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Nissan Rogue SL with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AT2MT8LC712685
Stock: NP1861
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 32,135 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$25,750
Briggs Chevrolet Buick GMC of Ft Scott - Fort Scott / Kansas
Please call us for more information. Please call us for more information. Please call us for more information. Please call us for more information. Please call us for more information. Please call us for more information. Please call us for more information. Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Nissan Rogue SL with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AT2MT6KC700498
Stock: ABMTB0016
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 20,001 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,988
NorthStar Chevrolet - Moon Township / Pennsylvania
Palatial Ruby exterior and Charcoal interior, S trim. LOW MILES - 20,001! FUEL EFFICIENT 32 MPG Hwy/25 MPG City! Bluetooth, CD Player, Smart Device Integration, iPod/MP3 Input, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Smart Device Integration. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. Nissan S with Palatial Ruby exterior and Charcoal interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 170 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXPERTS REPORT 'Front seat comfort is as good as it gets in this class. You'll won't feel confined in the Rogue whether in the front or back. The rear seats offer 9 inches of fore/aft adjustment, and both rows offer a good sense of space.' -Edmunds.com. Great Gas Mileage: 32 MPG Hwy. AutoCheck One Owner MORE ABOUT US North Star is the #1 Volume Dealer in Pittsburgh! As a GM 'Mark of Excellence Award' winner for Outstanding Sales, Customer Satisfaction and Service in Pittsburgh for over ten years, our pricing strategy is simple, you get our best prices on all our vehicles, not just the stock numbers in an Ad, and we will not be beat! Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Rogue S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AT2MV4HC813733
Stock: L0676B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 4,162 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$27,650$1,012 Below Market
Hertz Car Sales Schaumburg Chicago - Schaumburg / Illinois
At Hertz Car Sales, have your next purchase sanitized and delivered to your door with our home delivery options. Take advantage of no- haggle pricing, and our cars come with a 7 day/250 mile Buy Back Guarantee, as well as a 12mth/12K mile limited powertrain warranty. Also, we have financing options for almost every budget and can provide competitive trade-in appraisals at our location. We even have additional protection products available to protect your investment. Contact us today to find out more!Certified. Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Third Row Seats, Premium Wheels, Keyless Start, 3rd row seats: bench, Alloy wheels, Brake assist, Cloth Seating Surfaces, Distance pacing cruise control: Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC) w/Full Speed Range and Hold, Electronic Stability Control, Fully automatic headlights, Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/NissanConnect, Rear Parking Sensors, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. Magnetic Black Pearl 2020 Nissan Pathfinder SV 4WD CVT with Xtronic V6Odometer is 9274 miles below market average! 20/27 City/Highway MPGCertification Program Details: At Hertz Car Sales every retail vehicle undergoes an inspection process to make sure they meet quality standards. Also, all our vehicles come with a free Auto check vehicle history report. Visit us at hertzcarsales.com/schaumburg or call us at 847-278-0279.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Nissan Pathfinder SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DR2BM9LC602235
Stock: 1562768
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,561 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,875$1,265 Below Market
Black Buick GMC - Statesville / North Carolina
Plus Tax, Tag and 799 Admin Fee. Plus 750 First Place Finish. Must finance with GM financial . Must qualify for all rebates. All Rebates to Dealer. See Dealer For Details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Pathfinder S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DR2MM4HC668146
Stock: 668146
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-14-2020
- 7,156 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$26,388$682 Below Market
Hertz Car Sales Torrance - Torrance / California
At Hertz Car Sales, have your next purchase sanitized and delivered to your door with our home delivery options. Take advantage of no- haggle pricing, and our cars come with a 7 day/250 mile Buy Back Guarantee, as well as a 12mth/12K mile limited powertrain warranty. Also, we have financing options for almost every budget and can provide competitive trade-in appraisals at our location. We even have additional protection products available to protect your investment. Contact us today to find out more! Certified. Cayenne Red Metallic 2020 Nissan Murano SV CVT with Xtronic AWD 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V CVT with Xtronic, AWD.Odometer is 1735 miles below market average! 20/28 City/Highway MPGCertification Program Details: At Hertz Car Sales every retail vehicle undergoes an inspection process to make sure they meet quality standards. Also, all our vehicles come with a free Auto check vehicle history report. Visit us at hertzcarsales.com/torrance or call us at 310-683-0246.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Nissan Murano SV with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AZ2BS7LN130719
Stock: 55511
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,846 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseDelivery Available*
$17,999
Enterprise Car Sales Montclair - Montclair / California
Transfer of vehicle from another location to your neighborhood Enterprise Car Sales may require payment of a non-refundable transfer fee to begin the process. Contact a Sales Consultant for details. This vehicle passed a rigorous inspection by an ASE-Certified technician and is backed by a 12-Month/12,000 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty(1). We offer a free CARFAX (R) Vehicle History Report (TM) and a 7-Day Buyback (2) to give you peace of mind that you are buying a quality used vehicle. Call us for further details or stop by today for a test drive! 1-888-227-7253. (1) Limited Powertrain Warranty begins on the vehicle purchase date & extends for 12 months or 12,000 miles, whichever comes first. Coverage runs concurrently with manufacturer warranty. Restrictions apply. Contact a Sales Consultant for details. (2) For a period of 7 days after the date of purchase or 1,000 miles beyond the odometer reading at purchase, whichever comes first, the vehicle may be returned for the exact price originally paid minus a $200 restocking fee, (as allowed by law). Restrictions apply.Price does not include processing, administrative, closing, dealer and handling, or similar fees of $199 or less. Price does not include tax, title, tags, governmental fees, electronic filing charge, any emissions testing and/or state inspection fees, and any finance charges (if applicable).Vehicles subject to prior sale. We make every effort to provide accurate information including but not limited to price, miles and vehicle options, but please verify with your local Enterprise Car Sales location before purchasing. Current mileage may vary due to test drives and vehicle relocation. Used vehicles were previously part of Enterprise short term rental, lease fleet or purchased by Enterprise from other sources including auto auctions, with previous use possibly short term rental, lease or other.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Nissan Rogue SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNMAT2MTXKP510961
Stock: 7RNWD8
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 25,048 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$17,998$591 Below Market
CarMax Fayetteville - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Fayetteville / North Carolina
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NC, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Rogue SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNMAT2MV2HP558741
Stock: 19232310
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 4,443 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,250$569 Below Market
East Charlotte Nissan - Charlotte / North Carolina
PRE CERTIFIED ASK FOR DETAILS, **MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON**, **LIKE NEW CONDITION, **CLEAN CARFAX... NO ACCIDENTS, **PREMIUM WHEELS, **BLUETOOTH, **USB PORTS, **REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY w/PANIC ALARM, **TRACTION CONTROL, **REMAINDER OF THE FACTORY WARRANTY, **RECONDITIONED BY A FACTORY TRAINED TECHNICIAN, **LOCAL TRADE IN**, Rogue S FWD SPECIAL EDITION, 4D Sport Utility, 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V, CVT with Xtronic, FWD, Magnetic Black, Charcoal w/Cloth Seat Trim, 17" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Chrome Interior Door Handles, Chrome Outside Door Handles, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated Outside Mirrors w/LED Turn Signal Lamps, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Privacy Glass, Roof Rails, Special Edition Badge, Special Edition Package. This vehicle includes the following Options: Special Edition Package (17" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Chrome Interior Door Handles, Chrome Outside Door Handles, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated Outside Mirrors w/LED Turn Signal Lamps, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Privacy Glass, Roof Rails, and Special Edition Badge), Rogue S FWD SPECIAL EDITION, 4D Sport Utility, 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V, CVT with Xtronic, FWD, Magnetic Black, Charcoal w/Cloth Seat Trim, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6.386 Axle Ratio, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto High-beam Headlights, Blind Spot Warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD/AUX, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers. We offer market based pricing. Please call to check on the availability of this vehicle. We will buy your vehicle even if you do not buy ours! Open 7 days per week, shop 24 hours per day online at www.eastcharlottenissan.com All Prices include $1000 Trade-in Assist, and $1000 Finance Assist.
Dealer Review:
Amazing experience buying my first vehicle! Chris and Matt helped me through every step of the process and we had fun at the same time! They answered every question I had and explained things when I didnt understand! Definitely recommend this dealership! Staff are helpful and friendly! Over all great experience 10/10 would recommend!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Nissan Rogue S with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AT2MT4LW013805
Stock: P5598
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 125,327 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,999$688 Below Market
Bergen Car Company - Lodi / New Jersey
Local Trade, Leather, Heated Seats, AWD, Nav/Navigation/GPS, Sunroof/Moonroof, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Dual Climate Control, CLEAN CARFAX, AWD. Super Black 2011 Nissan Rogue SV AWD CVT 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V22/26 City/Highway MPG *Bergen Car Company, Inc. Is a one price dealership, Cash or Finance, the price you see is the price you get. We wholesale to the public. We accept all forms of payments.***BUY WITH CONFIDENCE*** Our cars go through Service and Inspection as we prepare them to become in an A1 condition WE STAND BEHIND ALL OF OUR CARS. Some of our cars are still under Factory Warranty and we also offer Extended Warranty for up to 4 years on all eligible vehicles . We are linked to over 21 Lenders. FINANCING IS OUR SPECIALTY!!! Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit! EVERYBODY IS APPROVED or countered with a good offer! Bergen Car Company gets you the lowest rate and the best term available. PRICE DOESN'T INCLUDE GOVERNMENT FEES, TAXES, DOCUMENTARY FEES 495$ dealer preparation fee 395$ Please feel free to call us or come in for a test drive. Phone 877-492-9557 Alternate Phone 9739286300 Business Hours: 9 am to 8 pm Mon-FRI 9-6 Sat, Location: 22 US HighWay 46 East, Lodi NJ 07644 E-Mail:Info@BergenCar.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Rogue SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AS5MV0BW680729
Stock: MH680729
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- 42,961 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$30,345
West Herr Subaru - Orchard Park / New York
�
Dealer Review:
I purchase the all new Subaru Accent from West Herr a few weeks ago. The entire process was smooth as silk. Russ, my contact at West Herr Toyota, put me in touch with Marc at West Herr Subaru after I told him that I wanted to try out the all new Ascent. I had read very positive reviews of the Ascent and after a test drive decided to buy the Touring model. It has all of the most up to date safety system and top of the line luxury features. I have had the car nearly two months now and it is the best car that I have ever owned. Everyone at West Herr made the purchasing experience very satisfying. Thanks Russ & Marc for helping me find a car that I love.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Nissan Pathfinder SL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DR2MM8KC619264
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 31,831 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseDelivery Available*
$19,499
Enterprise Car Sales Oklahoma City - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
Transfer of vehicle from another location to your neighborhood Enterprise Car Sales may require payment of a non-refundable transfer fee to begin the process. Contact a Sales Consultant for details. This vehicle passed a rigorous inspection by an ASE-Certified technician and is backed by a 12-Month/12,000 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty(1). We offer a free CARFAX (R) Vehicle History Report (TM) and a 7-Day Buyback (2) to give you peace of mind that you are buying a quality used vehicle. Call us for further details or stop by today for a test drive! 1-888-227-7253. (1) Limited Powertrain Warranty begins on the vehicle purchase date & extends for 12 months or 12,000 miles, whichever comes first. Coverage runs concurrently with manufacturer warranty. Restrictions apply. Contact a Sales Consultant for details. (2) For a period of 7 days after the date of purchase or 1,000 miles beyond the odometer reading at purchase, whichever comes first, the vehicle may be returned for the exact price originally paid minus a $200 restocking fee, (as allowed by law). Restrictions apply.Price does not include processing, administrative, closing, dealer and handling, or similar fees of $199 or less. Price does not include tax, title, tags, governmental fees, electronic filing charge, any emissions testing and/or state inspection fees, and any finance charges (if applicable).Vehicles subject to prior sale. We make every effort to provide accurate information including but not limited to price, miles and vehicle options, but please verify with your local Enterprise Car Sales location before purchasing. Current mileage may vary due to test drives and vehicle relocation. Used vehicles were previously part of Enterprise short term rental, lease fleet or purchased by Enterprise from other sources including auto auctions, with previous use possibly short term rental, lease or other.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Nissan Rogue SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNMAT2MT2KP529195
Stock: 7R8J7M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Nissan searches:
Related Nissan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2015
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2017
- Used Mazda CX-5
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2020 Toyota RAV4
- Honda Accord 2020
- 2020 Honda CR-V
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2020 Camry
- 2020 Charger
Vehicle rankings by type
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Chevrolet Blazer Lease Deals
- Jeep Wrangler Lease Deals
- Ford Mustang Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Corvette Lease Deals
- Kia Telluride Lease Deals
- Mazda CX-5 Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Tahoe Lease Deals
- Toyota Rav4 Lease Deals
- Honda CR-V Lease Deals
- Ford Explorer Lease Deals
Hot new vehicles
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.