Used Nissan SUV for Sale Near Me

30,388 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Showing 1 - 18 out of 30,388 listings
  • 2019 Nissan Rogue Sport SL in Black
    certified

    2019 Nissan Rogue Sport SL

    23,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $22,992

    Details
  • 2019 Nissan Armada SV in Gray
    used

    2019 Nissan Armada SV

    34,522 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $29,998

    $1,397 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum in Silver
    used

    2017 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum

    41,999 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $29,400

    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Rogue SV in Black
    used

    2017 Nissan Rogue SV

    26,503 miles

    $18,998

    Details
  • 2019 Nissan Rogue S in Gray
    certified

    2019 Nissan Rogue S

    33,978 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $19,995

    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Rogue S in Gold
    used

    2015 Nissan Rogue S

    67,819 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,900

    $810 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Nissan Rogue SL in Gray
    used

    2020 Nissan Rogue SL

    14,135 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $24,995

    Details
  • 2019 Nissan Rogue SL in Silver
    used

    2019 Nissan Rogue SL

    32,135 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $25,750

    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Rogue S in Red
    used

    2017 Nissan Rogue S

    20,001 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,988

    Details
  • 2020 Nissan Pathfinder SV in Black
    used

    2020 Nissan Pathfinder SV

    4,162 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $27,650

    $1,012 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Pathfinder S in White
    used

    2017 Nissan Pathfinder S

    19,561 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,875

    $1,265 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Nissan Murano SV in Dark Red
    used

    2020 Nissan Murano SV

    7,156 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $26,388

    $682 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Nissan Rogue SV in Light Blue
    used

    2019 Nissan Rogue SV

    33,846 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Delivery Available*

    $17,999

    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Rogue SV in Black
    used

    2017 Nissan Rogue SV

    25,048 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $17,998

    $591 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Nissan Rogue S in Black
    used

    2020 Nissan Rogue S

    4,443 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $22,250

    $569 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Nissan Rogue SV in Black
    used

    2011 Nissan Rogue SV

    125,327 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,999

    $688 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Nissan Pathfinder SL in Gray
    used

    2019 Nissan Pathfinder SL

    42,961 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $30,345

    Details
  • 2019 Nissan Rogue SV in Black
    used

    2019 Nissan Rogue SV

    31,831 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Delivery Available*

    $19,499

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Nissan searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 30,388 listings
  1. Home
  2. Used Cars For Sale
  3. Used Nissan For Sale
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Nissan
SUV
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Nissan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model

Hot new vehicles

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.