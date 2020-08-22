Used Nissan SUV for Sale Near Me

Grainger Nissan of Anderson - Anderson / South Carolina

SL trim. CARFAX 1-Owner. PRICE DROP FROM $28,990, FUEL EFFICIENT 33 MPG Hwy/26 MPG City! NAV, Heated Leather Seats, iPod/MP3 Input CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration, Blind Spot Monitor, Hands-Free Liftgate. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release. Nissan SL with GUN METALLIC exterior and Charcoal interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 170 HP at 6000 RPM*. A GREAT TIME TO BUY: Was $28,990. This Rogue is priced $1,500 below NADA Retail. All prices include $499 dealer documentation fee. Pricing analysis performed on 8/22/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

Dealer Review:

I just wanted to say how amazing my experience was. I came into the dealership to look at the 2016 Honda Civic Touring. I've been car shopping since August 2019 and took months to narrow my search to a Honda, Toyota, or a Subaru. I finally found out all about the benefits of a Honda Civc Touring and found several but the one at Grainger Nissan just took me by surprise. I never realized how much I wanted a coupe. I also never realized how much I love Gun-Metallic Grey. I was expecting this to take over 6 hours of my day. This was not the case. It took a max of 2 and a half hours. Mr. Clay came out to help me with figuring out the vehicle details and any questions or concerns I had with the vehicle. He let me test drive it, take a feel around in the car, was extremely patient with my readings. The gentleman went above and beyond in helping me stay calm and comfortable during the entire experience. I will absolutely recommend this dealership to any person that needs a new or used car. I will be getting my car detailed and serviced by them as well in the future. It is an absolute blast getting to drive this car every single day. I am so blessed and thankful that I got someone who understood my concerns and needs. Thank you again, Clay. I hope you and Grainger Nissan have an amazing New Year. Maybe I can catch you when I come back for my car services. We can talk about how bad the Giants are doing. God bless you guys!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2020 Nissan Rogue SL with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 26 City/ 33 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5N1AT2MT8LC712685

Stock: NP1861

Certified Pre-Owned: No

