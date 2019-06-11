Used Nissan Sedan for Sale Near Me
- 46,461 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,873$3,014 Below Market
CRM Motors - Pelham / Alabama
This 2019 Nissan Sentra is a nice affordable sedan for every day driving. This sedan has a very clean interior with backup camera and navigation. It also saves you money by getting up to 37 miles to the gallon on the highway. Come to CRM Motors at 2710 Pelham Parkway or call 205-358-3603 and schedule a test drive today. Our friendly staff members will be glad to assist you in finding the right vehicle for you and your budget. See you soon.........
Dealer Review:
We generally hate shopping at car dealerships for our vehicles due to the pressures you typically get from salesmen. This is something we didn't have to experience at CRM! Cameron was beyond amazing, he was very patient and friendly, and honest. No pressure from him which we truly appreciated, pressure from a salesman will run me out the door! I highly recommend if you need a vehicle to see if they have what you need, we most definitely will again in the future!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Nissan Sentra S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB7APXKY202648
Stock: 202648
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 44,299 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseDelivery Available*
$19,999
Enterprise Car Sales Lancaster - East Petersburg / Pennsylvania
Transfer of vehicle from another location to your neighborhood Enterprise Car Sales may require payment of a non-refundable transfer fee to begin the process. Contact a Sales Consultant for details. This vehicle passed a rigorous inspection by an ASE-Certified technician and is backed by a 12-Month/12,000 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty(1). We offer a free CARFAX (R) Vehicle History Report (TM) and a 7-Day Buyback (2) to give you peace of mind that you are buying a quality used vehicle. Call us for further details or stop by today for a test drive! 1-888-227-7253. (1) Limited Powertrain Warranty begins on the vehicle purchase date & extends for 12 months or 12,000 miles, whichever comes first. Coverage runs concurrently with manufacturer warranty. Restrictions apply. Contact a Sales Consultant for details. (2) For a period of 7 days after the date of purchase or 1,000 miles beyond the odometer reading at purchase, whichever comes first, the vehicle may be returned for the exact price originally paid minus a $200 restocking fee, (as allowed by law). Restrictions apply.Price does not include processing, administrative, closing, dealer and handling, or similar fees of $199 or less. Price does not include tax, title, tags, governmental fees, electronic filing charge, any emissions testing and/or state inspection fees, and any finance charges (if applicable).Vehicles subject to prior sale. We make every effort to provide accurate information including but not limited to price, miles and vehicle options, but please verify with your local Enterprise Car Sales location before purchasing. Current mileage may vary due to test drives and vehicle relocation. Used vehicles were previously part of Enterprise short term rental, lease fleet or purchased by Enterprise from other sources including auto auctions, with previous use possibly short term rental, lease or other.
Dealer Review:
When I arrived at Enterprise Car Sales I was greeted by Andrew Funk who made the process of buying a car very easy and was able to find me a car that met all my needs and at a very reasonable price. I didn’t feel rushed or hassled at all and was very pleased with the whole experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BL4EV3KC117686
Stock: 7RG5PL
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 63,148 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,991
Kerry Nissan - Florence / Kentucky
TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER! BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR! FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR! IT'S THAT EASY! Recent Arrival! Red Brick 2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 SL FWD CVT with Xtronic 1.6L I4 DOHC 16V CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY...NO ACCIDENTS, ONE OWNER. 31/40 City/Highway MPG Proudly Serving: Cincinnati, Dayton, Lexington, Louisville, Hamilton, Florence, Alexandria, Beavercreek, Springdale, West Chester, Monroe, Fairfield, Kenwood, Newport and all of greater Cincinnati Ohio and Northern Kentucky. In the event a vehicle is listed at an incorrect price due to typographical, photographic, or technical error or error in pricing information received from our suppliers, the dealership shall have the right to refuse or cancel any orders placed for vehicle listed at the incorrect price. Incentives based on retail purchase special/low APR and lease incentives may vary, see dealer for details. Price does not include Tax, Title, License, Documentation Fee or any dealer added accessories.
Dealer Review:
Amazing customer service from Amanda, Brent, and Walt. I promise you will be in good hands at Kerry Nissan! This dealership follows the GOLDEN RULE and treats you the way they would want to be treated.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (31 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CN7AP2FL874996
Stock: 17039B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 35,484 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseDelivery Available*
$15,799
Enterprise Car Sales Roseville - Roseville / California
Transfer of vehicle from another location to your neighborhood Enterprise Car Sales may require payment of a non-refundable transfer fee to begin the process. Contact a Sales Consultant for details. This vehicle passed a rigorous inspection by an ASE-Certified technician and is backed by a 12-Month/12,000 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty(1). We offer a free CARFAX (R) Vehicle History Report (TM) and a 7-Day Buyback (2) to give you peace of mind that you are buying a quality used vehicle. Call us for further details or stop by today for a test drive! 1-888-227-7253. (1) Limited Powertrain Warranty begins on the vehicle purchase date & extends for 12 months or 12,000 miles, whichever comes first. Coverage runs concurrently with manufacturer warranty. Restrictions apply. Contact a Sales Consultant for details. (2) For a period of 7 days after the date of purchase or 1,000 miles beyond the odometer reading at purchase, whichever comes first, the vehicle may be returned for the exact price originally paid minus a $200 restocking fee, (as allowed by law). Restrictions apply.Price does not include processing, administrative, closing, dealer and handling, or similar fees of $199 or less. Price does not include tax, title, tags, governmental fees, electronic filing charge, any emissions testing and/or state inspection fees, and any finance charges (if applicable).Vehicles subject to prior sale. We make every effort to provide accurate information including but not limited to price, miles and vehicle options, but please verify with your local Enterprise Car Sales location before purchasing. Current mileage may vary due to test drives and vehicle relocation. Used vehicles were previously part of Enterprise short term rental, lease fleet or purchased by Enterprise from other sources including auto auctions, with previous use possibly short term rental, lease or other.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Nissan Sentra SR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB7AP1KY325495
Stock: 7SRGCT
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 95,076 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,991
D-Patrick Ford Lincoln - Evansville / Indiana
2014 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S Recent Arrival! We want you to shop confidently for your next used car at The BIG Ford Store, D-Patrick Ford. We are located on Highway 41 and Walnut, right next to the Lloyd Expressway. Our premium used vehicles are put through an extensive inspection before hitting our lot. Because of this, we are able to offer a 30-day warranty on all used vehicles, unless clearly offered as-is . We also offer extended warranties, additional protection plans and offer a free to you CarFax vehicle history report. We have a large selection of all makes and models, all in one location. Including a large selection of used trucks for sale. Looking to sell your current vehicle? We buy cars for cash. *Disclaimer - Price listed does not include a $199 documentation fee, applicable tax, title, tags, license, destination charges, $150 service and preparation, and any dealer installed options. 18" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/CD6/MP3 Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless
Dealer Review:
This is only my second time buying a car from a dealer. Both Alyssa and Henry relieved my anxiety. I look forward to dealing with D Patrick again in the future.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA5AP7EC493942
Stock: W14140
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 39,838 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$13,599
CarMax Cool Springs - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Franklin / Tennessee
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TN, and excludes the cost of optional equipment selected by the purchaser, State and local taxes, tags, registration and title fees. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Sentra S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB7AP2HY293343
Stock: 19251360
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,673 miles
$13,100
Premier Honda - New Orleans / Louisiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Sentra SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB7AP8JY214568
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2018 Nissan Altima 2.5 S9,052 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$17,600$249 Below Market
Sansone Jr's 66 Nissan - Neptune / New Jersey
Sansone Jr's 66 Automall on Route 66 in Neptune is proud to offer this quality pre-owned vehicle., CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY/NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED,, FULLY SERVICED HERE, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, ONE OWNER, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, BLUETOOTH/HANDS FREE CELL PHONE, BACK UP CAMERA, FACTORY CERTIFIED, CVT with Xtronic. 2018 Nissan Altima 2.5 S FWD 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V CVT with Xtronic Brilliant Silver Metallic Certified. Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 167 Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Roadside Assistance New Price! Recent Arrival! Odometer is 23659 miles below market average! PRICE INCLUDES $1000 SANSONE JR'S OWNER LOYALTY REBATE -see dealer for details. For Nissan's and Kia's the Price also excludes a $500 CPO fee and a $600 college graduate rebate. (Must qualify) see dealer for details- restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL3AP7JC186599
Stock: P7059
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 24,064 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,788$304 Below Market
McCord's Dodge Chrysler Jeep - Longview / Washington
Introducing the 2016 Nissan Sentra! A great car and a great value! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan still has less than 25,000 miles! Nissan paid particular attention to efficiency and practicality with the following features: variably intermittent wipers, cruise control, and more. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 1.8 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan Sentra SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB7AP3GL668622
Stock: B4188
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-14-2020
- 82,822 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,000
Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago - Chicago / Illinois
The ALL NEW Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago is Proud to offer you this Exceptional 2011 Nissan Sentra, Appointed with the 2.0 SL Trim and is finished in Super Black Metallic over charcoal Leather inside. We fully understand the importance of VALUING YOUR TIME and providing you a QUALITY VEHICLE!As the newest Volkswagen dealer in Chicago, we are bringing a different philosophy to this marketplace. We promise to always provide you with a QUALITY VEHICLE and a GREAT PRICE! We do this by using software that compares our NEW/Used vehicles to the marketplace. Ask to see our reporting, it's pretty cool! We focus on exceptional customer service and respecting your time because once you walk in the doors you are part of our family. Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago also has an outstanding Service Center. For any maintenance needs, large or small, we have the best team to get you back on the road quickly and safe. You can also take advantage of a complimentary Uber while your car is being serviced to continue on with your busy day. Stop by Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago today and let us welcome you into our family.
Dealer Review:
Working with Braden was very enjoyable. He made us feel comfortable in determining what kind of Volkswagen worked best with not only our life style but our budget. He helped us identify features we didn't know existed and was very enthusiastic throughout our experience. We would HIGHLY recommend Braden and VW of Downtown Chicago. Thank you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Sentra 2.0 SL with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB6AP6BL689774
Stock: V212639A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- certified
2019 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL11,456 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$26,988
Kelly Nissan of Woburn - Woburn / Massachusetts
EPA 36 MPG Hwy/26 MPG City! Nissan Factory Certified with 100,000 mile warranty! ONLY 11,456 Miles! SL AWD Model in Storm Blue with Charcoal Heated Leather Seats, Navigation System, Power Moonroof, XM Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bose Premium Sound System, 17' Alloy Wheels, All Wheel Drive SEE MORE! $450 REBATE AND ONE YEAR FREE MAINTENANCE FOR FINANCING WITH NISSAN MOTOR ACCEPTANCE CORP WITH APPROVED CREDIT KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration, Blind Spot Monitor. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. OPTION PACKAGES WHEELS: 17' ALUMINUM ALLOY. Nissan 2.5 SL with STORM BLUE CHRO exterior and Charcoal interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 182 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING Edmunds.com's review says 'Nissan's Zero Gravity seats are built from NASA-derived technology, with shape, support and cushioning that make them among the most comfortable buckets around.'. Great Gas Mileage: 36 MPG Hwy. SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE Inspection completed by Nissan technicians, and factory-authorized parts are used when necessary. Certified warranty is honored at any Nissan dealer nationwide, 7-year/100,000-Mile Limited Warranty, Rental Car, 24-Hour Roadside Assistance and Towing Assistance, includes rental car reimbursement, Certified warranty is transferable when sold from one private party to another, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, along with the CarFax 3-year Buy Back Guarantee, SiriusXM Satellite Radio with 3-month trial subscription MORE ABOUT US We Make It Easy - Contact us today at 781-835-3500 to schedule a test drive! Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Dealer Review:
I came to kelly nissan to purchase a nissan rogue. Dan was my rep, he initially did a great job helping me. But then we started negotiations on a 2020 nissan rogue. And he ended up lying to me! And not keeping his word on an agreed upon price! He printed out the original 31k price on the 2020 rogue. Which I then negotiated with him to get that down to 29,900. We then got a print out of the 2019 rogue to compare which came out as 29,400. I then told him i would like the 2020 rogue but for 29k. I was told no by the manager Aurys and Dan. So i grabbed Dans business card and told him ill be in touch if i decide to move forward on the 29,900 price for the 2020 rogue. I then went to check out another nearby dealership, and after thinking the rogue over again i decided i would end up doing the 29,900 for the 2020 rogue. So i came back kelly nissan 2 hrs later to get the 29,900 price on the 2020 rogue that we negotiated. Dan then lied and said the 29,900 was for the 2019 rogue price. Which i find to be horrible service. I said to Dan you know thats not true, he sticked to this lie and acted like he didn't care about my business anymore. After this i will not be returning to kelly nissan, and i highly recommend going elsewhere. These sales reps just want your money and you cannot trust them. They broke their agreement on a price with me, and lied to me. That is unacceptable !
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BL4EW6KC236003
Stock: WP0236
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 4,125 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$31,650
Central Avenue Nissan - Yonkers / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BL4EW3LC128004
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,022 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$12,995
Camelback DriveTime - Phoenix / Arizona
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL3AP0HC292998
Stock: 1010180639
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,981 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$13,495
Kissimmee DriveTime - Kissimmee / Florida
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Versa 1.6 SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CN7AP2JL818811
Stock: 1120171747
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2019 Nissan Sentra SR20,624 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,995$227 Below Market
AutoNation Nissan Miami - Miami / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Aspen White Tricoat Charcoal; Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2019 Nissan Sentra we recently got in. This Nissan includes: ASPEN WHITE TRICOAT [L92] CARPETED FLOOR MATS W/TRUNK MAT (PIO) Floor Mats [C03] 50 STATE EMISSIONS *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Enjoy an extra level of calm when purchasing this Nissan Sentra SR, it's a CARFAX One-Owner. The CARFAX report shows everything you need to know to confidently make your pre-owned purchase. The less money you spend at the pump, the more money you'll have to spend on you. So why not consider this wonderfully styled, fuel-efficient Nissan Sentra. Previous service records are included, making this Nissan Sentra extra special. Clean interior? How about flawless. This Nissan Sentra looks like has never been used. This vehicle's tires have been thoroughly inspected and are classified as like new. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
Hector C. was excellet, very helpful and informative.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Nissan Sentra SR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB7AP5KY284269
Stock: KY284269
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 37,076 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,998
CarMax Fort Bend - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Richmond / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL3AP8GC197345
Stock: 18962521
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 46,987 miles
$13,989
Classic Mazda - Texarkana / Texas
2018 Nissan Versa 1.6 S Black
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Versa 1.6 SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CN7AP9JL856357
Stock: W856357
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 18,287 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$13,900
Dean Mitchell Auto Mall - Mobile / Alabama
This 2019 Nissan Versa Sedan 4dr features a 1.6L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Child Proof Door Locks, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact andy Mitchell at 251-338-7444 or ANDY@DEANMITCHELLAUTO.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Nissan Versa SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CN7AP3KL850300
Stock: AL850300
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-06-2019
