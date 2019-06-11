Used Nissan Sedan for Sale Near Me

Kelly Nissan of Woburn - Woburn / Massachusetts

EPA 36 MPG Hwy/26 MPG City! Nissan Factory Certified with 100,000 mile warranty! ONLY 11,456 Miles! SL AWD Model in Storm Blue with Charcoal Heated Leather Seats, Navigation System, Power Moonroof, XM Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bose Premium Sound System, 17' Alloy Wheels, All Wheel Drive SEE MORE! $450 REBATE AND ONE YEAR FREE MAINTENANCE FOR FINANCING WITH NISSAN MOTOR ACCEPTANCE CORP WITH APPROVED CREDIT KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration, Blind Spot Monitor. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. OPTION PACKAGES WHEELS: 17' ALUMINUM ALLOY. Nissan 2.5 SL with STORM BLUE CHRO exterior and Charcoal interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 182 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING Edmunds.com's review says 'Nissan's Zero Gravity seats are built from NASA-derived technology, with shape, support and cushioning that make them among the most comfortable buckets around.'. Great Gas Mileage: 36 MPG Hwy. SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE Inspection completed by Nissan technicians, and factory-authorized parts are used when necessary. Certified warranty is honored at any Nissan dealer nationwide, 7-year/100,000-Mile Limited Warranty, Rental Car, 24-Hour Roadside Assistance and Towing Assistance, includes rental car reimbursement, Certified warranty is transferable when sold from one private party to another, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, along with the CarFax 3-year Buy Back Guarantee, SiriusXM Satellite Radio with 3-month trial subscription MORE ABOUT US We Make It Easy - Contact us today at 781-835-3500 to schedule a test drive! Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

I came to kelly nissan to purchase a nissan rogue. Dan was my rep, he initially did a great job helping me. But then we started negotiations on a 2020 nissan rogue. And he ended up lying to me! And not keeping his word on an agreed upon price! He printed out the original 31k price on the 2020 rogue. Which I then negotiated with him to get that down to 29,900. We then got a print out of the 2019 rogue to compare which came out as 29,400. I then told him i would like the 2020 rogue but for 29k. I was told no by the manager Aurys and Dan. So i grabbed Dans business card and told him ill be in touch if i decide to move forward on the 29,900 price for the 2020 rogue. I then went to check out another nearby dealership, and after thinking the rogue over again i decided i would end up doing the 29,900 for the 2020 rogue. So i came back kelly nissan 2 hrs later to get the 29,900 price on the 2020 rogue that we negotiated. Dan then lied and said the 29,900 was for the 2019 rogue price. Which i find to be horrible service. I said to Dan you know thats not true, he sticked to this lie and acted like he didn't care about my business anymore. After this i will not be returning to kelly nissan, and i highly recommend going elsewhere. These sales reps just want your money and you cannot trust them. They broke their agreement on a price with me, and lied to me. That is unacceptable !

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : Owner count not provided Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2019 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

30 Combined MPG ( 26 City/ 36 Highway)

VIN: 1N4BL4EW6KC236003

Stock: WP0236

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-25-2020