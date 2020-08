Used Nissan Sedan for Sale Near Me

CRM Motors - Pelham / Alabama

This 2019 Nissan Sentra is a nice affordable sedan for every day driving. This sedan has a very clean interior with backup camera and navigation. It also saves you money by getting up to 37 miles to the gallon on the highway. Come to CRM Motors at 2710 Pelham Parkway or call 205-358-3603 and schedule a test drive today. Our friendly staff members will be glad to assist you in finding the right vehicle for you and your budget. See you soon.........

Dealer Review:

We generally hate shopping at car dealerships for our vehicles due to the pressures you typically get from salesmen. This is something we didn't have to experience at CRM! Cameron was beyond amazing, he was very patient and friendly, and honest. No pressure from him which we truly appreciated, pressure from a salesman will run me out the door! I highly recommend if you need a vehicle to see if they have what you need, we most definitely will again in the future!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2019 Nissan Sentra S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

32 Combined MPG ( 29 City/ 37 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3N1AB7APXKY202648

Stock: 202648

Certified Pre-Owned: No