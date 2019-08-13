Used Nissan Minivan for Sale Near Me

CarMax Independence Boulevard - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Charlotte / North Carolina

Purchased my vehicle from the Independence Blvd location in Charlotte, NC on Sept 6th. On September 13th this vehicle required roadside assistance to have it jumped. The mechanic just laughed at how loose the battery was in the car and said it was a three year old battery.The next day the car wouldn't start and couldn't be jumped. I've been told now by CarMax that I should just buy a new battery because the next appointment to have it looked at isn't until next week and if the new battery doesn't work I would need to pay to have it towed back to CarMax and I'd be refunded later. I had a great and pleasant sales experience buying the car but I can't imagine going back or recommending CarMax to anyone if they can't simply take care of towing a customers car back and fixing the situation after only purchasing the vehicle less than TWO weeks ago. The salesman who sold me the car won't return calls, texts emails from me also.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2012 Nissan Quest SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 24 Highway)

VIN: JN8AE2KPXC9035029

Stock: 19371471

Certified Pre-Owned: No

