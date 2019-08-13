Used Nissan Minivan for Sale Near Me
- 77,877 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,488
Dossett Buick GMC - Tupelo / Mississippi
We love our customers, we treat them like family. This wonderful Quest is the notable MiniVan you've been dreaming about!! Classy!!! Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee. Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag, Front fog/driving lights...Other features include: Bluetooth, Power locks, Power windows, CVT Transmission, Climate control...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Quest SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP0F9130171
Stock: UV12831
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 79,049 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,997
A Luxury Autos - Miramar / Florida
This 2015 Nissan NV200 4dr features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Continuously Variable transmission. The vehicle is Not Specified with a Not Specified interior. It is offered As-Is, not covered by a warranty. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Clock, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aux. Audio Input, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Premium Sound, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact RICARDO FUNG at 954-882-2176 or RADICALIFES@HOTMAIL.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan NV200 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N6CM0KN9FK732068
Stock: W732068
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2019
- 119,724 miles
$12,997
Evansville Kia - Evansville / Indiana
**MP3 / IPOD COMPATIBLE!**, **BOSE PREMIUM STEREO**, **MOONROOF**, **REAR ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM**, **REAR BACK UP CAMERA!**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **HEATED LEATHER SEATS**, **SECOND ROW CAPTAINS CHAIRS!**, **3RD ROW SEATING!**, **DUAL POWER SLIDING DOORS**, **UPGRADED WHEELS**, **FWD - GREAT ALL YEAR 'ROUND - BETTER MPG!, **6CYL - UNBELIEVABLE PICK-UP!**, **MANAGER SPECIAL**, *GREAT BUY**, **RECENT ARRIVAL**, **PARKING AID***. Odometer is 8127 miles below market average! What does it mean to get a car from Duell's Evansville Kia Mazda Volvo: Here is the Duell's Advantage: * Huge Selection at Very Aggressive Prices! * We Take Our Internet Business Seriously! * Friendly, No Pressure, Information Rich Sales People! * Always Fair and Friendly Service Pricing! * Comprehensive Service with Loaner Cars - No Charge! * No Hassle Sell or Trade Any Car - We Need Your Car! * #1 in Sales Volume and Customer Satisfaction! Duell's Evansville Kia, because the most important option on your vehicle is its dealership. Please call for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Quest LE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP0B9006055
Stock: 08753
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 46,375 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,900
Norris Ford - Baltimore / Maryland
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Fresh Powder 2016 Nissan NV200 S FWD CVT with Xtronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16VRecent Arrival! 24/26 City/Highway MPG
Dealer Review:
Francis Oneill was very professional, knowledgeable and friendly. I t was a pleasure to work with him
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan NV200 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N6CM0KN6GK692193
Stock: HW6375
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 90,532 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,998
CarMax Independence Boulevard - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Charlotte / North Carolina
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NC, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
Dealer Review:
Purchased my vehicle from the Independence Blvd location in Charlotte, NC on Sept 6th. On September 13th this vehicle required roadside assistance to have it jumped. The mechanic just laughed at how loose the battery was in the car and said it was a three year old battery.The next day the car wouldn't start and couldn't be jumped. I've been told now by CarMax that I should just buy a new battery because the next appointment to have it looked at isn't until next week and if the new battery doesn't work I would need to pay to have it towed back to CarMax and I'd be refunded later. I had a great and pleasant sales experience buying the car but I can't imagine going back or recommending CarMax to anyone if they can't simply take care of towing a customers car back and fixing the situation after only purchasing the vehicle less than TWO weeks ago. The salesman who sold me the car won't return calls, texts emails from me also.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Quest SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KPXC9035029
Stock: 19371471
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,670 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$18,998
Hoselton Chevrolet - East Rochester / New York
CLEAN HISTORY & NO ACCIDENTS, BACK UP CAMERA, Back Door Glass Defroster, Back Door Glass Package, Cruise Control Package, Interior Rear View Mirror. Included with our Pre-Owned Promise you will received: * 12 Months or 12k mile Wearable Item Coverage * 6 Months or 6k mile Major Item Coverage * Love or Leave it Promise with 3 Day Refunds or 30 Day Exchanges * 12 Months of Roadside Assistance and much more!! Click her for complete details http://www.hoselton.com/about-us/hoselton-preowned-promise/ Please call us @ (585) 662-2670 with any questions and to check availability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan NV200 S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N6CM0KN8JK698861
Stock: 0N0248A1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 64,669 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,995
Hawthorne Auto Square - Hawthorne / California
Meet the newest addition to our used car family, our cars are beautiful on the interior as well as the exterior. We offer In-House Financing, Out Side Finance, and Credit Union Direct Lending, We offer very aggressive financing options with down payment options for those with challenged credit, or those just simply looking for a good deal. We offer our customer the option to extended warranty (for purchase) and/ a 30 day/1000 mile In-House limited warranty; please call in to see what you need to qualify for a car...EASY, SIMPLE FINANCING FOR YOUR AND YOUR FAMILY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Quest SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP1F9130678
Stock: 9130678
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-26-2020
- 64,320 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$10,200
Auto Boutique - Houston / Texas
This vehicle is being sold on a first come first serve basis. All in store purchase to be on AS-IS basis. Price Does not include Sales Tax, DMV Fees, Documentary fee, and Zurich Shield of $499 For this vehicle we offer all kinds of extended warranties, please check with our finance department at 713-352-0777
Dealer Review:
Anthony was my salesman. I visited the week before to test drive SUV 's. All websites continually named Auto Boutique as BELOW other dealerships and individuals. Anthony was so accommodating, kind and gracious, he is the reason I decided that whatever it was, I would but from them. The next week found the car I wantwd, Christian gave a faor trade in and Wiem workwd out the finance. GREAT place, I will recommend to everyone
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan Quest S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KPXG9155354
Stock: T06262
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 88,464 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,749
Bedford Nissan - Bedford / Ohio
New Arrival! Don't miss out on this one. Call today for updated pricing and info. Take a look at this list of features: 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4.878 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM/CD Audio System, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Comfort Heated Front Bucket Seats, Radio data system, Rear air conditioning, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers. Odometer is 3674 miles below market average!2013 Nissan Quest 3.5 SL 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V FWD CVTThank you for viewing Bedford Nissan’s pre-owned inventory. At Bedford Nissan all vehicles are put through a rigorous inspection process to insure vehicle safety. Vehicles are also fully detailed. We work with all credit situations and have over 30 banks readily available for loans. Please call, email, chat or stop by for more information on this vehicle or any other one in our inventory. We are always available to help. Bedford Nissan is a family-owned and operated dealership and one of Ohio’s top dealerships in sales and customer service. We have served the Akron, Beachwood, Bedford, Brookpark, Brunswick, Cleveland, Mayfield, Medina, Middleburg Heights, North Olmsted, and Streetsboro communities for 49 years. We stand apart from other dealers with our honest, friendly, no hassle approach to business. Thank you again for the opportunity and we look forward to earning your business.
Dealer Review:
If you want a car buying experience where they go the extra mile to get you what you want. Go here and ask for George. This salesman worked his tail off to get me all I wanted at the price I needed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan Quest SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP1D9061505
Stock: 11524
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 91,900 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,600$1,474 Below Market
Coconut Point Honda - Estero / Florida
Used 2013 Nissan Quest 3.5 SL. Clean CARFAX. CLEAN CARFAX, 3rd ROW SEATING, ** We Deliver Anywhere! **, **PASSED DEALER INSPECTION**, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4.878 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM/CD Audio System, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Comfort Heated Front Bucket Seats, Radio data system, Rear air conditioning, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. Odometer is 5093 miles below market average!Here at Coconut Point Honda we take our Internet Business Very Seriously!Shopping at Coconut Point Honda is car buying the way it should be; Fun, Informative, and Fair! Here are our promises:* Transparent Pricing and Sales Process- NO GIMMICKS!!* We offer home delivery and a fully, and a full at home sales process if that is what you prefer. Call for details!* Pressure Free , Efficient, Friendly, and Helpful Sales Staff!* In House Team of Loan and Lease Specialists! Good with numbers, and even better with people! Credit Challenged? Give us a try!* Free Car Washes with any Service!* Massive Inventory For One Stop Shopping!* Certified Factory Service Technicians!Coconut Point Honda, Proud Winner of Honda's President Award! Come see why for yourself today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan Quest SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP2D9068625
Stock: D9068625T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 80,906 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,991
Matt Bowers Chevrolet - Slidell / Louisiana
Recent Arrival!20/27 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Quest S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP4F9127872
Stock: 3956B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 101,629 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,765$2,058 Below Market
Serra Buick GMC - Washington / Michigan
15 WHEELS, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, REAR PARKING CAMERA, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, CRUISE CONTROL, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/CD Radio, Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, NissanConnect w/Navigation & Mobile Apps, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Traction control, Wheels: 15 Steel w/Center Caps. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX.Fresh Powder 2016 Nissan NV200 SV 4D Cargo Van 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V CVT with Xtronic FWD24/26 City/Highway MPGPLEASE CALL OR EMAIL OUR INTERNET TEAM TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR VISIT DRIVESERRA.COM FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO SEE OUR COMPLETE SELECTION OF USED VEHICLE INVENTORY.
Dealer Review:
My son and I visited this dealership a couple of weeks ago to look at a used vehicle. I have to say that I am almost 53 and have had a few visits to different dealerships. I've dealt with a variety of different salesman and Steve Wehby here at Serra will stand out as one of the few that I will ever try to deal with in the future. He was friendly, courteous and up front throughout the entire transaction. My son and I thank you Steve!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan NV200 SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N6CM0KNXGK696604
Stock: P16128
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 116,613 miles
$9,999
Select Motors - Wichita / Kansas
* CHECK THIS OUT * GREAT FOR A FAMILY * 2012 NISSAN QUEST ONLY 116K * 3RD ROW * BACK UP CAMERA * SUPER CLEAN *
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Quest SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP0C9038599
Stock: A5357
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 138,710 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,900
City Motor Sales - San Jose / California
PLEASE CALL 415- 672 -2234 FOR MORE DETAIL OR SCHEDULE TEST DRIVE. 2015 NISSAN NV 200 CARGO VAN CLEAN TITLE PLEASE CALL 415- 672 -2234 FOR MORE DETAIL. PRICE TO SELL CASH ONLY $ 10,900 CREDIT UNION MEMBER WELCOME Mileage: 138,710 Engine: 4-Cyl, 2.0 Liter Transmission: Automatic, CVT w/Xtronic Drivetrain: FWD PLEASE CALL 415- 672 -2234 FOR MORE DETAIL. Navigation System Bluetooth Wireless Backup Camera Keyless Entry Parking Sensors CAR IS LOCATED AT: CITY MOTOR SALES 398 SOUTH VAN NESS AVE ( CORNER OF 15TH ST ) SAN FRANCISCO CA 94103 BUSINESS HOURS: 10 AM TO 6:00 PM (MONDAY-SATURDAY) CLOSED SUNDAY. BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE CALL 415- 672 -2234 FOR MORE DETAIL. TRADE - IN WELCOME
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan NV200 SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N6CM0KN8FK731476
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 111,881 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,200
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
- Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Nissan Quest GXE with 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4N2XN11T4YD823725
Stock: 122753
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 62,620 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,995
The Chevrolet Exchange - Lake Bluff / Illinois
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Odometer is 19486 miles below market average!Brilliant Silver Metallic 2012 Nissan Quest 3.5 SL FWD CVT 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V
Dealer Review:
Moody is my sales rep and was very nice and professional. The General Manager Rafa was very accomodating and eager to help. Baha the finance manager was very easy to work with. Overall a 5 star experience! Sebastian
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Quest SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP7C9046280
Stock: CP3065
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 67,484 miles
$15,986
Braman Honda - Miami / Florida
Recent Arrival! REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, BRAMAN CERTIFIED PREOWNED VEHICLE!!, REAR BACKUP CAMERA, BEST COLOR COMBINATION!!!, ## OIL CHANGE AND FILTER ##, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD Radio, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Electronic Stability Control, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Tachometer. CARFAX One-Owner. 2017 Nissan NV200 SV Fresh Powder CVT with Xtronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V FWDThank you for visiting Braman Honda, your Miami Honda dealership serving Miami and the surrounding areas. We understand that trying to find the right vehicle or automotive service can be challenging. That’s why our team of dedicated professionals is committed to making it as easy as possible for you to learn about, purchase, and care for the new or used vehicle you need. Please contact dealer to verify all features and additional equipment listed for this unit.24/26 City/Highway MPGCALL NOW!! This vehicle will not make it to the weekend!!
Dealer Review:
Great customer service. The process was fast and i got the car i liked at a reasonable price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan NV200 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N6CM0KN9HK693050
Stock: 29724Q
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 109,608 miles
$6,450
Car Source - Grove City / Ohio
Dealer Review:
Orin was the salesman that took care of helping me pick out a vehicle. He’s extremely personable and over me experience was great. Jeard did an excellent job on getting the finance side of things handled flawlessly. Overall a outstanding experience. I would certainly recommend to family and friends.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Quest SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP3C9035700
Certified Pre-Owned: No
