Used Nissan Minivan for Sale Near Me

477 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Showing 1 - 18 out of 477 listings
  • 2015 Nissan Quest SV in Gray
    used

    2015 Nissan Quest SV

    77,877 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,488

    Details
  • 2015 Nissan NV200 S in White
    used

    2015 Nissan NV200 S

    79,049 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,997

    Details
  • 2011 Nissan Quest LE in White
    used

    2011 Nissan Quest LE

    119,724 miles

    $12,997

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan NV200 S in White
    used

    2016 Nissan NV200 S

    46,375 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,900

    Details
  • 2012 Nissan Quest SV in Black
    used

    2012 Nissan Quest SV

    90,532 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,998

    Details
  • 2018 Nissan NV200 S in White
    used

    2018 Nissan NV200 S

    19,670 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $18,998

    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Quest SV in Silver
    used

    2015 Nissan Quest SV

    64,669 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $15,995

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan Quest S in Silver
    used

    2016 Nissan Quest S

    64,320 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $10,200

    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Quest SL in Gray
    used

    2013 Nissan Quest SL

    88,464 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,749

    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Quest SL in White
    used

    2013 Nissan Quest SL

    91,900 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,600

    $1,474 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Quest S in Black
    used

    2015 Nissan Quest S

    80,906 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,991

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan NV200 SV in White
    used

    2016 Nissan NV200 SV

    101,629 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $10,765

    $2,058 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Nissan Quest SL in White
    used

    2012 Nissan Quest SL

    116,613 miles

    $9,999

    Details
  • 2015 Nissan NV200 SV in Silver
    used

    2015 Nissan NV200 SV

    138,710 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,900

    Details
  • 2000 Nissan Quest GXE
    used

    2000 Nissan Quest GXE

    111,881 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,200

    Details
  • 2012 Nissan Quest SL in Silver
    used

    2012 Nissan Quest SL

    62,620 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,995

    Details
  • 2017 Nissan NV200 SV in White
    used

    2017 Nissan NV200 SV

    67,484 miles

    $15,986

    Details
  • 2012 Nissan Quest SV in Silver
    used

    2012 Nissan Quest SV

    109,608 miles

    $6,450

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Nissan searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 477 listings
  1. Home
  2. Used Cars For Sale
  3. Used Nissan For Sale
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Nissan
Minivan
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Nissan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model

Hot new vehicles