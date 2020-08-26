Used Nissan Hybrid for Sale Near Me
- certified
2017 Nissan Rogue SV Hybrid45,091 miles
$21,997
Boch Nissan - Norwood / Massachusetts
Nissan Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner, Excellent Condition, LOW MILES - 45,091! EPA 34 MPG Hwy/31 MPG City! Moonroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Dual Zone A/C, Remote Engine Start, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Bluetooth READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Hybrid, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Heated Seats. OPTION PACKAGES: HEV PREMIUM PACKAGE safety shield technologies and moving object detection, Motion Activated Liftgate, Around View Monitor, moving object detection, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Panoramic Moonroof, Radio: AM/FM/CD/RDS/AUX NissanConnect, navigation, mobile apps, Nissan navigation w/voice guidance, 7" color touch screen display, Nissan voice recognition for navigation and audio, SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link (Weather, Fuel prices, Movie listings, Stock info and Sports), Siri Eyes Free, and Bose Audio w/3 speakers (9 total). Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls. Remainder of Factory Powertrain Warranty, Clean CarFax Inspection completed by Nissan technicians, and factory-authorized parts are used when necessary. Certified warranty is honored at any Nissan dealer nationwide WHY BUY FROM US: The Boch Automotive Dealerships in New England serves New and Used automotive shoppers in Boston, Norwood, Westwood, Attleboro, North Attleboro, Foxboro, Dedham, Needham, Newton, Worcester, Wellesley, Concord, Providence, and surrounding areas in New England. Sale price includes $995 cash or trade, must finance with dealer to receive sale price. $495 documentation fee not included in sale price. Pricing analysis performed on 8/26/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Rogue SV Hybrid with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (31 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1ET2MV6HC812536
Stock: P87909
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 18,340 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,927
AutoNation Toyota South Austin - Austin / Texas
[U02] Premium Package Sun/Moonroof Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Charcoal; Cloth Seat Trim Magnetic Black Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Toyota South Austin's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2019 Nissan Rogue SV Hybrid with 18,340mi. This 2019 Nissan Rogue comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Want more room? Want more style? This Nissan Rogue SV Hybrid is the vehicle for you. Start enjoying more time in your new ride and less time at the gas station with this 2019 Nissan Rogue. Enjoy driving? Well now you will get more thrills behind the wheel thanks to the heightened performance of AWD. Better handling. Better traction. Better driving experience. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
So thankful the guys took such great care of me and got me into the vehicle I never knew I needed!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Nissan Rogue SV Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (31 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1ET2MV9KC743204
Stock: KC743204
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 116,819 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,274
Morehart Murphy Regional Auto Center - Durango / Colorado
Summary Our experienced Morehart Murphy Regional Auto Center team is excited to assist you in your next vehicle purchase. Welcome to the best source for online deals. Vehicle Details This 2014 Nissan Pathfinder Hybrid has a clean CARFAX vehicle history report. This vehicle is a certified CARFAX 1-owner. The vehicle is in great condition. Plenty of cargo room in this mid-size suv for everything that travels with you. This vehicle is a great vehicle for families. The vehicle is fun to drive! The performance tuned suspension of the Nissan Pathfinder Hybrid handles great on all turns.The vehicle comes standard with numerous top of the line safety features. This mid-size suv has durability you can depend on as the miles tick away. This unit is a versatile vehicle. The Nissan Pathfinder Hybrid is designed to handle any icy road condition that Mother Nature can throw at you. Your passengers will feel safe with stable braking and handling on all road conditions. Equipment This 2014 Nissan Pathfinder Hybrid comes with third row seating for extra passengers. This unit has four wheel drive capabilities. Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. This 2014 Nissan Pathfinder Hybrid is accented with premium quality alloy wheels. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. This vehicle features a high end BOSE stereo system. See what's behind you with the back up camera on this model. Good News! This certified CARFAX 1-owner vehicle has only had one owner before you. The vehicle has a clean CARFAX vehicle history report. This mid-size suv features cruise control for long trips. It has a 2.5 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This Nissan Pathfinder Hybrid projects refinement with a racy metallic gray exterior. It features a hands-free Bluetooth phone system. Control your garage door with its built in HomeLink System. The Nissan Pathfinder Hybrid comes equipped with a gas/electric hybrid drive system. Help alleviate lower back pain with the driver seat lumbar support in it. This mid-sized SUV is perfect for your next adventure. You'll never again be lost in a crowded city or a country region with the navigation system on this Nissan Pathfinder Hybrid. Enjoy the convenience of the power liftgate on this Nissan Pathfinder Hybrid. The rear bucket seats in it will give your passengers a comfortable and spacious ride. The state of the art park assist system will guide you easily into any spot. This unit looks aggressive with a streamlined rear spoiler. Make room for more passengers, carry extra luggage or your favorite sports gear with the roof rack on this mid-size suv. This 2014 Nissan Pathfinder Hybrid has an adjustable telescoping wheel that allows you to achieve a perfect fit for your driving comfort. This vehicle is equipped with the latest generation of XM/Sirius Radio. Packages [T01] TRAILER TOW PACKAGE: finisher; 7-Pin Trailer Wiring Harness; Tow Hitch Receiver [H01] SL TECH PACKAGE: Radio: Premium AM/FM/CD Audio System w/Navigation; 13 Bose speakers; voice recognition; XM NavTraffic and NavWeather; Zagat survey restaurant guide; Bluetooth streaming audio; and 8' VGA display color monitor; Compass [C03] 50 STATE EMISSIONS Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder SL Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (25 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1CR2MM0EC660861
Stock: 10321A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 29,327 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,499
Lithia Chevrolet Buick GMC of Helena - Helena / Montana
GREAT MILES 29,327! WAS $21,999, EPA 35 MPG Hwy/33 MPG City!, $200 below Kelley Blue Book! Navigation, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Dual Zone A/C, Remote Engine Start, Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, [U02] HEV PREMIUM PACKAGE SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Heated Driver Seat, Hybrid, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Heated Seats Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks. OPTION PACKAGES: HEV PREMIUM PACKAGE safety shield technologies and moving object detection, Motion Activated Liftgate, Around View Monitor, moving object detection, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Panoramic Moonroof, Radio: AM/FM/CD/RDS/AUX NissanConnect, navigation, mobile apps, Nissan navigation w/voice guidance, 7" color touch screen display, Nissan voice recognition for navigation and audio, SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link (Weather, Fuel prices, Movie listings, Stock info and Sports), Siri Eyes Free, and Bose Audio w/3 speakers (9 total), ROOF RAIL CROSS BARS. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: Great Gas Mileage: 35 MPG Hwy. A GREAT VALUE: Reduced from $21,999. This Rogue is priced $200 below Kelley Blue Book. AutoCheck One Owner VISIT US TODAY: At Chevrolet Buick GMC of Helena, we are local people helping local people find the car, truck or SUV that meets their needs and at a fair price. In fact, it is our promise that if you find a lower advertised price on a comparable vehicle in the 4 state area we will refund you the difference. Our customers are very important to us and it is our goal that they be 100% satisfied when doing business with us from the sales process to servicing their vehicle and doing right the first time. Price does not include title, license, or dealer doc fees. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
Dealer Review:
I recently was looking online and found a vehicle that I was very interested in at Lithia Chevrolet of Helena. I put in an online request and they quickly got back to me and got me all the information! I ended up purchasing my Jeep Wrangler from them and i LOVE it! 10/10 would recommend
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Rogue SV Hybrid with 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (33 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1ET2MT8HC780686
Stock: HC780686T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-23-2020
- 50,891 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,875
Rolling Hills Honda - Saint Joseph / Missouri
FOR YOUR CONVENIENCE, WE DELIVER!BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR!FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR!IT'S THAT EASY!One Owner, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Heat Package, Heated Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Navigation System, Satellite Radio, Adaptive Cruise, Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitoring, Seat Memory, Power Liftgate, Fog Lamps, MP3 Player, 2.0L DOHC, AWD. 2018 Nissan Rogue Hybrid SL Gray AWD 2.0L DOHC CVT with Xtronic
Dealer Review:
I highly recommend Rolling hills to purchase your next vehicle. The sales staff go out of their way to make you feel comfortable with their NO pressure sales. The financial staff go beyond normal means to get you in a vehicle of your choice. All the staff give you the red carpet treatment. Thank you Jeremy for everything.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Rogue SV Hybrid with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (31 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1ET2MV0JC797179
Stock: H13512A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- certified
2017 Nissan Rogue SL Hybrid51,476 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,900
1st Nissan of Simi Valley - Simi Valley / California
KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000. Scores 35 Highway MPG and 33 City MPG! Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Nissan Rogue delivers a Gas/Electric I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Variable transmission. MAGNETIC BLACK, CHARCOAL, LEATHER APPOINTED SEAT TRIM, [Z66] ACTIVATION DISCLAIMER.*This Nissan Rogue Comes Equipped with These Options *[P03] SL HEV PREMIUM PACKAGE -inc: Forward Emergency Braking, pedestrian detection, Power Panoramic Moonroof, [U35] NAVIGATION MANUAL, [M92] RETRACTABLE CARGO COVER, [L94] FLOOR MATS & 5-PC CARGO AREA PROTECTOR -inc: 2-pc front and 2-pc 2nd row floor mats,, [B93] CHROME REAR BUMPER PROTECTOR, [B92] BLACK SPLASH GUARDS (SET OF 4), Wheels: 18 Alloy, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable intermittent wipers, Valet Function.
Dealer Review:
Mike and team helped me find a solution to fit all of my needs
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Rogue SL Hybrid with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (33 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1ET2MT6HC774272
Stock: 4000631
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 03-14-2020
- 45,324 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,998$1,183 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet North - Denver / Colorado
[P03] Sl Hev Premium Package Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Almond; Leather Appointed Seat Trim Pearl White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chevrolet North Denver has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2017 Nissan Rogue. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The CARFAX report for this 2017 Nissan Rogue SL Hybrid highlights that it's a One-Owner vehicle, and for good reason. A One-Owner vehicle gives you the feel of owning a new vehicle without paying the new car price. This SUV is a great example of beauty and brawn with classic styling and a workhorse power plant. Outstanding fuel economy and sleek styling are two great reasons to consider this Nissan Rogue. You'll love the feel of AWD in this 2017 Nissan Rogue. It provides a perfect balance of handling power and control in virtually every driving condition. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Nissan Rogue SL Hybrid. The easiest choice in purchasing your next vehicle is choosing one with a detailed history like this gently driven pre-owned vehicle. This pre-owned Nissan Rogue looks like new with a clean interior that's been well-kept. Speed is a game changer and this awesome machine is so fast it didn't just change the game, it rewrote all of the rules. When this vehicle was shipped from the factory, Nissan decided that no option should be left off of this magnificent automobile. So, if you're in the market for a Nissan Rogue SL Hybrid that is equipped with copious amounts of options, then we may just have the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
Bought a new Silverado Diesel from Chevy North. Loved the experience and love the truck. The team helped me find the right model and trim, kept me up to date throughout the process and made sure I got a great deal! I recommend anybody in the market for a new truck or Chevy check them out first!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Rogue SL Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (31 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1ET2MV3HC769502
Stock: HC769502
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 16,332 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,698$2,571 Below Market
HGreg.com - Doral / Florida
HGreg.com offers virtual car buying from the comfort and safety of your home! Our car buying redefined process upgraded with total online or over the phone purchasing with contactless delivery. Visit HGreg.com/Direct to find out more! Priced THOUSANDS below KBB!! This Car is TRUST VERIFIED. With locations in Doral, Broward, Miami, Orlando, Kendall and West Palm Beach, HGreg.com is the FASTEST GROWING automotive group in North America.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V, 17" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6.386 Axle Ratio, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Warning (BSW) warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD/AUX, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V.Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and dealer fees, and destination charges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Nissan Rogue SV Hybrid with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (33 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1ET2MT8KC747145
Stock: 334518
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-29-2020
- 40,700 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$22,921
Nissan of Portland - Portland / Oregon
CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 40,700 FUEL EFFICIENT 34 MPG Hwy/31 MPG City Nav System, Heated Seats, Moonroof, Dual Zone A/C CLICK MEKEY FEATURES INCLUDEAll Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Hybrid, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Heated Seats Nissan SV Hybrid with GUN METALLIC exterior and Charcoal interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 141 HP at 6000 RPM. OPTION PACKAGESHEV PREMIUM PACKAGE safety shield technologies and moving object detection, Motion Activated Liftgate, Around View Monitor, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Power Panoramic Moonroof, Radio: AM/FM/CD/RDS/AUX NissanConnect, mobile apps, Nissan navigation w/voice guidance, 7 color touch-screen display, Nissan voice recognition for navigation and audio, SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link (weather, fuel prices, movie listings, stock info and sports) and Siri Eyes Free, Bose Audio and 9 total speakers. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks. EXPERTS RAVEEdmunds.coms review says Front seat comfort is as good as it gets in this class. Youll wont feel confined in the Rogue whether in the front or back. The rear seats offer 9 inches of fore/aft adjustment, and both rows offer a good sense of space.. BUY WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-Owner Pricing analysis performed on 8/20/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Dealer Review:
What a great experience! No pressure at all. Very nice and professional service. Would recommend Rustom Nissan of Portland to anyone seeking an honest, pleasant buying experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Rogue SV Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (31 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1ET2MV7HC829202
Stock: 2039551
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- 30,050 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,991$1,203 Below Market
Lexus of Albuquerque - Albuquerque / New Mexico
Dealer Review:
I purchased an LS500 and got it shipped to Texas. I worked directly with the GM, Mark. He ensured the that everything was taken care of from initial paperwork, to sending photos, shipping and TX registration and license plates. Whenever I buy my next Lexus, I will prefer to work with them instead of any of the 4 local dealers in Houston.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Rogue SL Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (31 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1ET2MVXHC769531
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 48,602 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,500
Rairdon's Dodge Chrysler Jeep of Kirkland - Kirkland / Washington
*CLEAN VEHICLE REPORT* *ONE OWNER* *HYBRID* *NAVIGATION* *LEATHER* *BLUETOOTH* *360 DEGREE ROUND-VIEW CAMERA* *ALL WHEEL DRIVE* *PUSH BUTTON START* *PANORAMIC GLASS SUNROOF* *KEYLESS ENTRY* *SEVEN DAY TRIAL EXCHANGE*A better buying experience awaits at Rairdon's in Kirkland! We've got the ride for you! For example, this 2017 Nissan Rogue Hybrid SV! This gorgeous Rogue Hybrid comes fully inspected with a one-owner clean vehicle report and is equipped with all the goods like navigation, leather, Bluetooth, 360 degree round-view camera, panoramic glass sunroof, push button start, all wheel drive, room for five, and so much more! Come check it out and experience the Culture of Care difference!*All vehicles are one of each. All Pre-Owned or certified vehicles are used. A negotiable documentary service fee of up to $150 may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. All financing is subject to credit approval. Prices exclude tax, title, and license. Please consider verifying any information in question with a dealership sales representative. MSRP is Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price, it is not our sale price, The Net MSRP after rebates is not an advertised price and both are used for comparison purposes only. The offering price of this vehicle is conditioned on a negotiated waiver of implied warranties if the Buyers Guide on the vehicle is AS IS-NO DEALER WARRANTY. If the Buyers Guide on the vehicle is IMPLIED WARRANTIES ONLY, the offer includes implied warranties of merchant ability. Call Dealer to determine form of Buyers Guide on the vehicle. Washington residents only. MPG is based on EPA estimates for newly manufactured vehicles only. Actual rating will vary with driving conditions, habits, and vehicle condition.
Dealer Review:
Very friendly salespeople. We would definitely buy from them again.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Rogue SV Hybrid with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (31 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1ET2MV4HC788821
Stock: HC788821
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- certified
2017 Nissan Rogue SL Hybrid73,269 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,973
Coastal Nissan - Norwell / Massachusetts
*****NISSAN CERTIFIED*****7-year/100,000-mile limited warranty AND 24-hour Emergency Roadside Assistance INCLUDED!!BRAND NEW BRAKE PADS AND ROTORS (FRONT & REAR) !!!
Dealer Review:
I recently purchased a car through Coastal Nissan. everything was online due to COVID-19, but they were incredibly responsive and helpful! The whole process was really simple, overall a great experience!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Rogue SL Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (31 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1ET2MV7HC828616
Stock: N9627A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 9,922 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,989$1,332 Below Market
Antwerpen Nissan - Clarksville / Maryland
Antwerpen Nissan is dedicated to making your purchase experience Easy, Fun, and Enjoyable. We will do whatever we can to save you Time, Money, and Hassle. Experience the Antwerpen Advantage. Call us at 410-531-5703 www.antwerpennissan.com ****Sale price includes $1,000 Finance Discount for Financing thru dealer lender.****Home Delivery! 2019 Nissan Rogue Hybrid SV Silver 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V, AWD.Clean CARFAX. Recent Arrival! 31/34 City/Highway MPG
Dealer Review:
Matt Cooper is definitely an awesome salesman. He has so much patience and a great wealth of knowledge. He made my car buying experience very seamless and enjoyable.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Nissan Rogue SV Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (31 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1ET2MV2KC748650
Stock: P2157RN
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- 69,949 miles
$19,991
AutoNation USA Houston - Houston / Texas
[H02] Platinum Technology Package Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Black; Leather Appointed Seat Trim Pearl White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation USA Houston's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2016 Nissan Murano Platinum with 69,949mi. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This Nissan Murano Platinum has a tough exterior complemented by a well-designed interior that offers all the comforts you crave. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the Nissan Murano. Why spend more money than you have to? This Nissan Murano will help you keep the extra money you'd normally spend on gas. Drive any city's streets like you've lived there all your life using the navigation system on this Nissan Murano. More information about the 2016 Nissan Murano: In a crowded crossover segment, the redesigned Nissan Murano stands out. It punches above its weight by offering standard V6 power, a premium interior, athletic handling, and unmistakable exterior styling that make it the freshest choice available. With a base price under $30,000, there's little reason not to consider it. Strengths of this model include powerful V6, Unmistakable styling, optional tech features, and spacious interior All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
It takes two to make a good thing happen. This sales team held up their end of the deal. Mo (Sales) and Ed (Finance) treated me with respect once I walked in the door. Took me for a great test drive on typical Houston streets (if you live inside the loop, you know what I mean). Worked with me on a fair trade for my vehicle. Never overly eager to sell. Their patience while I did my inspections and research on the vehicle/VIN was appreciated. Option to purchase the extended warranty was great since it is covered/accepted by any AutoNation. Much better than CarMax (have bought twice from CarMax, hopefully never again). Do your research/homework, don't expect a dealer to tell you everything about that one car...set the expectation before you buy and let the sales team hook you up with the car of YOUR choice and great buying experience is in your future. Thank you Mo and Ed for your time. AutoNation USA Houston is lucky to have you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan Murano Platinum with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (28 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1CZ2MG6GN151424
Stock: GN151424
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 71,687 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,995
Cool Motors - Phoenix / Arizona
2011 Nissan Altima Hybrid with a 2.5L I4 engine. Automatic CVT transmission. Carfax reports this as a 1 owner vehicle. Excellent condition inside and out. Carfax has 34 service records available. The vehicle was owned in Arizona. The interior is clean and in good condition. The engine is functioning properly and has no issues. AC blows ice cold. Tires are in good condition.No high pressure salesmen here. Want to take the vehicle to be checked out by your mechanic? Just let us know where you would like to take it. We want you to be happy and comfortable with your purchase. Come in today to take a look at this Cool vehicle. A rated with the BBB. Local family owned. NO AUCTION CARS. Hand picked local trades from people like you. Same location for nearly 18 years and in business for over 30. Here is a link to view and see what previous customers say about Cool Motors: https://www.cars.com/dealers/164935/cool-motors/reviews/ https://www.cargurus.com/Cars/m-Cool-Motors-sp284849
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Altima Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (33 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4CL2AP5BC109413
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 50,437 miles
$26,980
Arrotta’s Max Autosports of Spokane - Spokane / Washington
The automatic transmission makes driving easier in stop-and-go traffic and on hilly roads plus get amazing fuel mileage with this 4 Cylinder engine.The AWD system increases traction - particularly in snow and rain and improves handling on dry surfaces plus this great color combination of Palatial Ruby exterior with a clean Charcoal interior looks stunning.The factory built-in navigation system saves you time, fuel and eliminates frustration when traveling whereas the Nissan back-up camera delivers assurance when backing out of a parking spot or down a driveway. Keyless start is the ideal convenience option when you're on the move and have your hands full, not to mention the remote engine start is a pleasant way to start your day. The satellite radio Offers 100's of channels, fade-free signal, nationwide reception and barely any commercials, additionally the Bluetooth connection on this vehicle not only cuts down on possible law violations, but also keeps both your hands free to grip the wheel.You can say goodbye to lots of CD's with the built-in MP3 player, not to mention the premium sound system delivers amazing sound of your favorite tracks. The AUX input is a must have for the ultimate in entertainment selection, not to mention the keyless entry feature adds to security and convenience. The installed stability control stabilizes the vehicle during sudden evasive maneuvers, not to mention the cruise control improves your fuel consumption.This alarm system trims down your car insurance premium and keeps your belongings safe, additionally the heated front seats are a great feature for any cold morning drive. The memory seat option is a must have if anyone accidentally changes your perfect seat position, additionally the brake assist delivers a huge safety advantage - if the system identifies an emergency, it automatically initiates full braking faster than any driver ... Read the full description on our Website at: www.spokaneautomax.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Rogue SL Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (31 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1ET2MV3HC767653
Stock: 79110
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 43,912 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,999
Integrity Auto Sales - Sacramento / California
Visit Integrity Auto Sales online at integrityautoz.com to see more pictures of this vehicle. Call or text (916) 235-9489 for quick answers to your questions about this vehicle, schedule your test drive and more. Your message will always be answered by a real human � never an automated system. ALL CAR LOANS MAYBE SUBJECT TO A DOWN PAYMENT, AND CREDIT APPROVAL!!! Sale Price and/or Market Value represents the approximate value of a standard unit at retail. Sale price will vary with condition, mileage, and options. Taxes and licensing are not included. Pricing of the sale are negotiable such as vehicle price, term, interest rate, and trade appraisal. All information and any agreement is subject to change upon execution of contracting the sale documents. Neither seller or purchaser holds any above information as obligations. Customer is held responsible for inspecting the vehicle before making a purchase. Pricing is subject to change without notice. Internet price expires today. All vehicles are used and one of each.
Dealer Review:
Me and my wife was looking to buy a SUV as our family car and I found this place on Facebook and same day we went there. We found a car and help by Mr. Garcia as I remember, whose professional and no pressure on us to buy , about two hours time we bought a car. Most importantly the Integrity auto sales financing by well known lenders and has flexibility to address every credit situation with reasonable interest rates. We are happy with our purchase and we recommend anyone to go there and checked out this place.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Rogue SL Hybrid w/Prod. End 04/17 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (33 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1ET2MT6HC787183
Stock: 5154
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- 40,515 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,488$3,053 Below Market
SC Motors - Placentia / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Rogue SV Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (31 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1ET2MV1HC792681
Stock: 792681
Certified Pre-Owned: No
