Used Nissan Hybrid for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chevrolet North - Denver / Colorado

[P03] Sl Hev Premium Package Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Almond; Leather Appointed Seat Trim Pearl White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chevrolet North Denver has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2017 Nissan Rogue. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The CARFAX report for this 2017 Nissan Rogue SL Hybrid highlights that it's a One-Owner vehicle, and for good reason. A One-Owner vehicle gives you the feel of owning a new vehicle without paying the new car price. This SUV is a great example of beauty and brawn with classic styling and a workhorse power plant. Outstanding fuel economy and sleek styling are two great reasons to consider this Nissan Rogue. You'll love the feel of AWD in this 2017 Nissan Rogue. It provides a perfect balance of handling power and control in virtually every driving condition. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Nissan Rogue SL Hybrid. The easiest choice in purchasing your next vehicle is choosing one with a detailed history like this gently driven pre-owned vehicle. This pre-owned Nissan Rogue looks like new with a clean interior that's been well-kept. Speed is a game changer and this awesome machine is so fast it didn't just change the game, it rewrote all of the rules. When this vehicle was shipped from the factory, Nissan decided that no option should be left off of this magnificent automobile. So, if you're in the market for a Nissan Rogue SL Hybrid that is equipped with copious amounts of options, then we may just have the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

Dealer Review:

Bought a new Silverado Diesel from Chevy North. Loved the experience and love the truck. The team helped me find the right model and trim, kept me up to date throughout the process and made sure I got a great deal! I recommend anybody in the market for a new truck or Chevy check them out first!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Nissan Rogue SL Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

33 Combined MPG ( 31 City/ 34 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5N1ET2MV3HC769502

Stock: HC769502

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-15-2020