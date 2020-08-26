Used Nissan Hybrid for Sale Near Me

AutoNation USA Houston - Houston / Texas

[H02] Platinum Technology Package Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Black; Leather Appointed Seat Trim Pearl White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation USA Houston's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2016 Nissan Murano Platinum with 69,949mi. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This Nissan Murano Platinum has a tough exterior complemented by a well-designed interior that offers all the comforts you crave. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the Nissan Murano. Why spend more money than you have to? This Nissan Murano will help you keep the extra money you'd normally spend on gas. Drive any city's streets like you've lived there all your life using the navigation system on this Nissan Murano. More information about the 2016 Nissan Murano: In a crowded crossover segment, the redesigned Nissan Murano stands out. It punches above its weight by offering standard V6 power, a premium interior, athletic handling, and unmistakable exterior styling that make it the freshest choice available. With a base price under $30,000, there's little reason not to consider it. Strengths of this model include powerful V6, Unmistakable styling, optional tech features, and spacious interior All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

It takes two to make a good thing happen. This sales team held up their end of the deal. Mo (Sales) and Ed (Finance) treated me with respect once I walked in the door. Took me for a great test drive on typical Houston streets (if you live inside the loop, you know what I mean). Worked with me on a fair trade for my vehicle. Never overly eager to sell. Their patience while I did my inspections and research on the vehicle/VIN was appreciated. Option to purchase the extended warranty was great since it is covered/accepted by any AutoNation. Much better than CarMax (have bought twice from CarMax, hopefully never again). Do your research/homework, don't expect a dealer to tell you everything about that one car...set the expectation before you buy and let the sales team hook you up with the car of YOUR choice and great buying experience is in your future. Thank you Mo and Ed for your time. AutoNation USA Houston is lucky to have you.

Description: Used 2016 Nissan Murano Platinum with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 28 City/ 31 Highway)

