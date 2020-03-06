Used Nissan Diesel for Sale Near Me

Kunes Country Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Woodstock - Woodstock / Illinois

NAVIGATION, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, ADVANCED SAFETY Tech, HEATED SEATS, REMOTE START, BACKUP CAMERA, SIRIUSXM RADIO, REAR PARK ASSIST, BLUETOOTH, 3.916 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Brake assist, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front side impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power driver seat, Power windows, Premium Leather Seat Trim, Radio: NissanConnect w/Navigation & Mobile Apps, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Rockford Fosgate Premium 12 Speaker Audio System, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Wheels: 20" x 7.5" Dark Chrome-Like PVD. Magnetic Black 2016 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve 4WD Aisin 6-Speed Automatic 5.0L V8Odometer is 16443 miles below market average!It doesn't matter if you're hauling concrete or your daughter's collection of My Little Pony dolls, this Nissan Titan XD gets the job done with ease! Tons of torque and horsepower (or ponypower) along with plenty of space for passengers and cargo. Your kids won't remember that time you got 39.5 MPG in your Prius, but they'll remember every time they climb into this sweet Nissan Titan XD. Find out why our dealerships have won DealerRater.com DEALER OF THE YEAR a whopping 10 TIMES! Call, email, or live chat with one of our friendly sales professionals now to schedule your test drive!

Dealer Review:

PSA Do NOT buy a car from Kunes Country Woodstock. Kunes Country of Woodstock I have had the worst experience of my life buying anything while trying to purchase a new car. I have been lied to on multiple occasions, ignored by Sean the Sales Manager, Phil the GM and their corporate offices, and taken advantage of. I bought the car May 1st from them without even seeing the car because they told me I had to sign the loan/finance documents and pay a deposit for them to obtain the car from another dealership. (Yes; I know that was a mistake) With constant communication and customer service issues the car has finally arrived but with scuff and scratches all over it. It took a week for them to buff out and detail the car. All while them refusing to give me any copies of the loan paperwork I signed. When I went to go see it a second time it was NOT detailed by any means and the scuff marks were still plainly visible. While waiting they told me it would take 10 min to buff out. It was over a hour I waited until I went to go to the service area to see it. There, I see Sean rubbing the same area and not letting me see what has been done. They told me it would be finished soon so I wait another 20 min. When I go take a look at their final job the scuff mark has now turned into a full blown scratch through the clear coat. Once asked about what happened he ignored me and continues to say it will be fixed when I bring it back in for the remote start to be put in. I couldn’t hold back tears from coming from the overflow of emotions from all of the stress I’ve had trying to deal with the sales team. When I gathered myself I went inside to talk to Sean and tell them that I don’t want the car and they said they don’t have a return policy. I told them it isn’t the car I paid for, it has damage to it. Sean told me I already signed everything so the car is mine there is no other option than for me to take the new car with damage home because they can’t take back the loan it is already being processed. I was not told this coming in signing the documents, I was naive and they took advantage of me. I am having a full blown panic attack in front of Sean and Phil while they sit reclined in their chairs smiling, my hands are shaking, my chest hurts and I am having a hard time breathing I can’t even look them in the face. I am lucky I was accompanied by my friend who told them we will need to take a step outside. Once I was able to collect myself, I called the finance company, Chrysler Capital, and they told me there is no finance application or paperwork under my name and they will stop any future inquiries from that dealership. I went in to tell Sean but then Phil the General Manager said he will be taking over the account. I have tried contacting Phil multiple times previously with no response. Phil told me that if the loan can’t be pushed through Chrysler Capital they will bring it to any loan company that will accept it and won’t refund my deposit on a damaged car. He said will do whatever it takes to make me take the (brand new damaged) car. I can’t believe I have been through all of this grief, of being away from my kids to go to the dealership multiple times, to be unavailable to my kids while dealing with this over phone and e-mail, all to try and support a local business and get a reliable car for my husband and I to get to work during this pandemic.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1N6BA1F48GN507437

Stock: WT1023B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-03-2020