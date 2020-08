Used Nissan Diesel for Sale Near Me

Valley Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Staunton / Virginia

Recent Arrival! 2016 Nissan Titan XD SL 4D Crew Cab, 5.0L V8, Aisin 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Deep Blue Pearl, Black w/Leather Seat Trim, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Rockford Fosgate Premium 12 Speaker Audio System, Running Boards, Traction control. Odometer is 14856 miles below market average!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2016 Nissan Titan XD SL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



VIN: 1N6BA1F40GN502250

Stock: R61709A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-28-2020