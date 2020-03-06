Used Nissan Diesel for Sale Near Me
- 45,310 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$36,500
Valley Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Staunton / Virginia
Recent Arrival! 2016 Nissan Titan XD SL 4D Crew Cab, 5.0L V8, Aisin 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Deep Blue Pearl, Black w/Leather Seat Trim, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Rockford Fosgate Premium 12 Speaker Audio System, Running Boards, Traction control.Odometer is 14856 miles below market average!To Protect Your Safety, we are currently offering Home Services:Virtual Tour of Vehicle: We will use live interactive video chat to give you a virtual walk around of any vehicle we have in stock.Test Drive at Home: We will bring the vehicle to your home for a no-obligation test drive.Local Home Delivery: If you buy a vehicle, over the phone, email, text. (E-Contract?) We will deliver the vehicle to your home or a place of your choosing.At Carter Myers, your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan Titan XD SL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA1F40GN502250
Stock: R61709A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 20,100 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$38,183
Parks Buick GMC - Greenville / South Carolina
2017 Gun Metallic Nissan Titan XD CARFAX One-Owner. CARFAX Clean Vehicle History. Contact us online at www.ParksBuickGMC.com or give us a call at (864) 288-5600 to have your questions answered, obtain a price quote for this vehicle, or schedule your test drive today. Our prices cannot be beat! Come visit us at 2640 Laurens Rd, Greenville SC!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Titan XD SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA1F46HN514176
Stock: 289035A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 1,451 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$46,000
World Car Nissan - San Antonio / Texas
NAVIGATION, TURBO DIESEL, 4X4, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, SIRIUS XM RADIO, PERIMITER ALARM, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, PUSH BUTTON START, FRONT TOW HOOKS, SPRAY IN BEDLINER, CLASS IV TRAILER HITCH, FRONT FOG LIGHTS. Odometer is 15091 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX. 2019 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X Turbo Diesel, Navigation, Back Up Camera, Bedliner 4WD 6-Speed Automatic 5.0L V8 3.916 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speaker System, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Block heater, Brake assist, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Captain's Chairs, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Nissan Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Siri Eyes Free, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Stain Resistant Cloth Seat Trim w/Vinyl Bolsters, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA1F42KN534478
Stock: PN534478
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 15,363 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$43,000
Subaru Of Muskegon - Muskegon / Michigan
One Owner!! No Accidents!! No Damage!! Clean CARFAX!! Recent Arrival! 2018 Nissan Titan XD SV 5.0L V8 4WD CARFAX One-Owner. Passed My Auto Import rigorous pre-delivery Inspection, Professionally detailed for delivery, Full tank of fuel for delivery, Professionally Maintained and inspected on the lot..
Dealer Review:
My salesman was Steve and he was great to work with. He answered all my questions and was very professional. No high pressure whatsoever. He got me a great deal without all the haggling.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Titan XD SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA1F43JN526596
Stock: P11266
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 37,179 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$40,998
CarMax Glencoe (Edens Expy) - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Glencoe / Illinois
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in IL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA1F45HN543300
Stock: 18971150
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,514 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$39,990$813 Below Market
Tooele Chevrolet Buick - Tooele / Utah
7 DAY MONEY BACK GUARANTEE / 30 DAY EXCHANGE on eligible pre-owned vehicles. One Low Upfront Price... no haggle, no hassle! CARFAX One-Owner. 2017 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X, 4D Crew Cab, 5.0L V8, Aisin 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Cayenne Red, black Leather. Tooele Motor Company - A New Company, A New Philosophy OUR 7 BRAND PROMISES: - One Low Price, Plain & Simple Always - Relaxed Shopping Experience - Financial Solutions for Today and Your Future - Real Cash Value for your Trade - The Right Vehicles at the Right Time - You Cant Buy the Wrong Vehicle - Dependable Service to Meet Your Needs Non-Commissioned Professional Sales Staff, so you can expect a no-pressure, relaxed car buying experience from start to finish. Actual price may differ for various reasons, including but not limited to, manufacturer eligibility requirements, manufacturer rebates, special limited time offers, and dealer incentives. Listed price for the vehicle does not include government fees, taxes, $297.50 document fee, title and licensing fees. All prices, specifications and are availability subject to change. Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on our website, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Not responsible for typographical errors. Always contact dealer for most current information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA1F42HN550768
Stock: F1493A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 60,176 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,976
Mangold Ford - Eureka / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Titan XD SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA1F38HN531908
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,397 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,999$2,544 Below Market
Turnersville Jeep Chrysler Dodge RAM - Sicklerville / New Jersey
This Nissan Titan XD boasts a Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-8 5.0 L/305 engine powering this Automatic transmission. BRILLIANT SILVER, BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM, [Z66] ACTIVATION DISCLAIMER.* This Nissan Titan XD Features the Following Options *[S01] BLIND SPOT WARNING DELETE PACKAGE -inc: Deletes blind spot warning w/rear cross traffic alert and painted bumper (adds metal bumper), Metal Bumper , [B11] RUNNING BOARDS, Wheels: 20" x 7.5" Painted Alloy, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shift Knob, Transmission: Aisin 6-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tracker System, Tires: LT265/60R20 AS BSW.* Stop By Today *Live a little- stop by Turnersville Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM located at 3100 Route 42, Sicklerville, NJ 08081 to make this car yours today!
Dealer Review:
Six days ago, I inquired about a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee online. Within a couple minutes of inquiring about leasing this vehicle, Jennifer, the internet sales manager, called me. I asked her about the current money factor, diminished value, and incentives for this particular vehicle. She said she needed to ask her sales manager and would call me right back (You would think she would have this info on hand since she IS the internet sales manager) Well, six days later and still no return call. I don't want to spend my day off work siting in the Dealership going back and forth over lease rates. After reading multiple reviews on this dealership (Most of them bad), I decided to take my business elsewhere.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan Titan XD SL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA1F46GN505119
Stock: 05119
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 42,453 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$44,985
Mike Willis Ford - Sulphur / Louisiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA1F48JN527226
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2019 Nissan Titan XD SL15,439 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$48,950
Granbury Nissan - Granbury / Texas
** Bluetooth, ** Backup Camera, ** Alloy Wheels, ** Heated Seats, ** Keyless Entry, ** Leather Seats, ** Navigation System, ** Remote Start, ** Stability Control, ** USB Port, ** Premium Sound System, ** 4WD/4x4, Titan XD SL Certified 7YR 100K WARRANTY, 4D Crew Cab, 5.0L V8, 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Gun Metallic, Black w/Leather Seat Trim. Certified. Gun Metallic 2019 Nissan Titan XD SL 5.0L V8 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Thank you for considering Granbury Nissan. We started in the car business 20+ years ago and decided to use our expertise to serve our customers better than anyone else. From Sales, Service, to Parts. Granbury Nissan carries with it a dedication to excellence that can't be beat. Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * 167 Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Roadside Assistance * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Vehicle History Titan XD SL Certified 7YR 100K WARRANTY, Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Certified, 4D Crew Cab, 5.0L V8, 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Gun Metallic, Black w/Leather Seat Trim, 12 Speakers, 3.916 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: NissanConnect Services, Fender Premium Audio w/12 Speakers, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated Captain's Chairs, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Nissan Navigation System, NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Rear window defrost
Dealer Review:
Melisa went above and beyond to make sure I got to drive off the lot in the car I chose! 12/10 will use her again!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Nissan Titan XD SL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA1F41KN526288
Stock: UN526288
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 60,028 miles
$34,995
Eastlake Auto Brokers - Kirkland / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA1F40HN544256
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 144,309 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,997
Chillicothe Truck - Chillicothe / Ohio
Recent Arrival! This Nissan Titan XD has many features and is well equipped including, 3.916 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speaker System, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Brake assist, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual Front Captain's Chairs, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, PRO-4X Style Cloth Seating Surfaces, Radio data system, Radio: NissanConnect w/Navigation & Mobile Apps, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Dark Painted Finish Alloy. Magnetic Black 2016 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X 4WD Aisin 6-Speed Automatic 5.0L V8
Dealer Review:
Let me start by saying Cr was my salesman , a very polite and professional yet understanding person ! He helped me get my dream truck with little to no hassle would recommend 10/10 to anyone looking for a good used truck !
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA1F48GN515070
Stock: TX-515070
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 85,007 miles
$30,921$659 Below Market
Fort Wayne Nissan - Fort Wayne / Indiana
RARE!! 5.0L V8 CUMMINS Turbo Diesel - Aisin 6 Speed Automatic Transmission - 555 Lb -Ft of Torque, Around View Monitor, Rockford Fosgate Audio, Navigation System, Premium Leather Seat Trim. 2016 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve CARFAX One-Owner. Cayenne Red Aisin 6-Speed Automatic 4WDWith Some Available options like Navigation System, Premium Leather Seat Trim, 12 Speakers, 3.916 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Brake assist, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated & Cooled Captain's Chairs, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: NissanConnect w/Navigation & Mobile Apps, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Rockford Fosgate Premium 12 Speaker Audio System, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voltmeter, and Wheels: 20 x 7.5 Dark Chrome-Like PVD.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA1F45GN508366
Stock: P5144
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 41,598 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$33,500$2,511 Below Market
Kunes Country Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Woodstock - Woodstock / Illinois
NAVIGATION, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, ADVANCED SAFETY Tech, HEATED SEATS, REMOTE START, BACKUP CAMERA, SIRIUSXM RADIO, REAR PARK ASSIST, BLUETOOTH, 3.916 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Brake assist, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front side impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power driver seat, Power windows, Premium Leather Seat Trim, Radio: NissanConnect w/Navigation & Mobile Apps, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Rockford Fosgate Premium 12 Speaker Audio System, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Wheels: 20" x 7.5" Dark Chrome-Like PVD. Magnetic Black 2016 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve 4WD Aisin 6-Speed Automatic 5.0L V8Odometer is 16443 miles below market average!It doesn't matter if you're hauling concrete or your daughter's collection of My Little Pony dolls, this Nissan Titan XD gets the job done with ease! Tons of torque and horsepower (or ponypower) along with plenty of space for passengers and cargo. Your kids won't remember that time you got 39.5 MPG in your Prius, but they'll remember every time they climb into this sweet Nissan Titan XD. Find out why our dealerships have won DealerRater.com DEALER OF THE YEAR a whopping 10 TIMES! Call, email, or live chat with one of our friendly sales professionals now to schedule your test drive!
Dealer Review:
PSA Do NOT buy a car from Kunes Country Woodstock. Kunes Country of Woodstock I have had the worst experience of my life buying anything while trying to purchase a new car. I have been lied to on multiple occasions, ignored by Sean the Sales Manager, Phil the GM and their corporate offices, and taken advantage of. I bought the car May 1st from them without even seeing the car because they told me I had to sign the loan/finance documents and pay a deposit for them to obtain the car from another dealership. (Yes; I know that was a mistake) With constant communication and customer service issues the car has finally arrived but with scuff and scratches all over it. It took a week for them to buff out and detail the car. All while them refusing to give me any copies of the loan paperwork I signed. When I went to go see it a second time it was NOT detailed by any means and the scuff marks were still plainly visible. While waiting they told me it would take 10 min to buff out. It was over a hour I waited until I went to go to the service area to see it. There, I see Sean rubbing the same area and not letting me see what has been done. They told me it would be finished soon so I wait another 20 min. When I go take a look at their final job the scuff mark has now turned into a full blown scratch through the clear coat. Once asked about what happened he ignored me and continues to say it will be fixed when I bring it back in for the remote start to be put in. I couldn’t hold back tears from coming from the overflow of emotions from all of the stress I’ve had trying to deal with the sales team. When I gathered myself I went inside to talk to Sean and tell them that I don’t want the car and they said they don’t have a return policy. I told them it isn’t the car I paid for, it has damage to it. Sean told me I already signed everything so the car is mine there is no other option than for me to take the new car with damage home because they can’t take back the loan it is already being processed. I was not told this coming in signing the documents, I was naive and they took advantage of me. I am having a full blown panic attack in front of Sean and Phil while they sit reclined in their chairs smiling, my hands are shaking, my chest hurts and I am having a hard time breathing I can’t even look them in the face. I am lucky I was accompanied by my friend who told them we will need to take a step outside. Once I was able to collect myself, I called the finance company, Chrysler Capital, and they told me there is no finance application or paperwork under my name and they will stop any future inquiries from that dealership. I went in to tell Sean but then Phil the General Manager said he will be taking over the account. I have tried contacting Phil multiple times previously with no response. Phil told me that if the loan can’t be pushed through Chrysler Capital they will bring it to any loan company that will accept it and won’t refund my deposit on a damaged car. He said will do whatever it takes to make me take the (brand new damaged) car. I can’t believe I have been through all of this grief, of being away from my kids to go to the dealership multiple times, to be unavailable to my kids while dealing with this over phone and e-mail, all to try and support a local business and get a reliable car for my husband and I to get to work during this pandemic.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA1F48GN507437
Stock: WT1023B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- 106,737 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$36,492
Wilson Auto Group - Flowood / Mississippi
This 2017 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve in Pearl White features: RWD CARFAX One-Owner.Come look it over in person at Wilson Auto Group on Lakeland Drive in Rankin County near Dogwood Festival Mall. Go to our website at https://www.wilsonautogroup.com Or call us right now at (601)914-4200 Buy HAPPY...its the Wilson Way!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA1F22HN551465
Stock: 2876
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 16,665 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$30,995
Ron Marhofer Buick GMC - North Canton / Ohio
FACTORY WARRANTY!, 4 WHEEL DRIVE!, TOW PACKAGE!, BLUETOOTH!, CRUISE CONTROL!, ALLOY WHEELS!, ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX REPORT!, TITAN XD DIESEL. Ron Marhofer Buick/GMC has a large selection of pre-owned cars, trucks and SUVâ s. Each vehicle is thoroughly inspected and marked with our best, no hassle price up front. We offer free home delivery up to 150 miles from the dealership. If you may be interested in this service please let one of our team members know. Additionally, you get free car washes for as long as you own the vehicle at any Ron Marhofer Auto Family location! 2017 Glacier White Nissan Titan XD S 5.0L V8 Odometer is 41544 miles below market average!
Dealer Review:
Great customer service all around! They went the extra mile to get us a great deal.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Titan XD S with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA1RP2HN555457
Stock: CVPB3618
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 38,871 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$38,000$1,669 Below Market
Tuscaloosa Ford - Tuscaloosa / Alabama
Recent Arrival! Tuscaloosa Ford is pleased to offer this Beautiful 2017 Nissan Titan XD. This Platinum Reserve Titan XD is beautifully finished in Cayenne Red and complimented by Black w/Leather Seat Trim. It comes well equipped with . Gives you an amazing driving experience along with impressive Fuel efficiency rating. Leather, Rear Backup Camera, Navigation/Nav/GPS.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Odometer is 32435 miles below market average!At Tuscaloosa Ford, we proudly serve the great Tuscaloosa area with outstanding service and rock-bottom pricing. Less than an hour away, we also offer Birmingham residents an alternative choice for your next new Ford vehicle. We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience that are set on satisfying our customers' needs. We invite you to browse our new and used inventory here on our website, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing. You can also learn more about our parts and service departments, and check out the latest specials. In order to get internet price you must either bring in the printed page, or mention the special to dealership, and have same reference in your contract at time of purchase. All prices to include any and all factory or certificate issued rebates. All vehicles plus tax, & title. Used cars may be subject to recalls for safety issues that have not been repaired. Visit www.safercar.gov for current vehicle recall information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA1F47HN551964
Stock: L0634A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 6,009 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$49,900
Tenneson Nissan - Tifton / Georgia
2018 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X Pearl White Clean CARFAX.Here at Tenneson Nissan, we want you to know "Why buy from Us! We offer a fantastic selection of late-model used vehicles and vehicles under $10,000, plus we have special daily deals where you can find even greater discounts on the used vehicle that suits your needs. We also offer Oil Changes for Life* and most vehicles come with our "Fortress" Certification. So take some time out of your day to stop by or call so we can show you how friendly and affordable a car dealership can be! (*See dealer for details) `TALL ON SERVICE. SHORT ON PRICE. Internet price does not include certification fee and service prep.3.916 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speaker System, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Block heater, Brake assist, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Captain's Chairs, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: NissanConnect w/Navigation & Mobile Apps, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Stain Resistant Cloth Seat Trim w/Vinyl Bolsters, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, and Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Painted Dark Finish Alloy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA1F49JN532421
Stock: DN14490
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-30-2018
