Used Nissan Diesel for Sale Near Me

251 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 251 listings
  • 2016 Nissan Titan XD SL in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Nissan Titan XD SL

    45,310 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $36,500

    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Titan XD SV in Gray
    used

    2017 Nissan Titan XD SV

    20,100 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $38,183

    Details
  • 2019 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X in Gray
    used

    2019 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X

    1,451 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $46,000

    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Titan XD SV in Black
    used

    2018 Nissan Titan XD SV

    15,363 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $43,000

    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve in White
    used

    2017 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve

    37,179 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $40,998

    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X in Red
    used

    2017 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X

    23,514 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $39,990

    $813 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Titan XD SV in Black
    used

    2017 Nissan Titan XD SV

    60,176 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $32,976

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan Titan XD SL in Silver
    used

    2016 Nissan Titan XD SL

    83,397 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $27,999

    $2,544 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve in Black
    used

    2018 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve

    42,453 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $44,985

    Details
  • 2019 Nissan Titan XD SL in Gray
    certified

    2019 Nissan Titan XD SL

    15,439 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $48,950

    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X in White
    used

    2017 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X

    60,028 miles

    $34,995

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X in Black
    used

    2016 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X

    144,309 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $27,997

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve in Red
    used

    2016 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve

    85,007 miles

    $30,921

    $659 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve in Black
    used

    2016 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve

    41,598 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $33,500

    $2,511 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve in White
    used

    2017 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve

    106,737 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $36,492

    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Titan XD S in White
    used

    2017 Nissan Titan XD S

    16,665 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $30,995

    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve in Red
    used

    2017 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve

    38,871 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $38,000

    $1,669 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X in White
    used

    2018 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X

    6,009 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $49,900

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Nissan searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 251 listings
