Automax Atlanta - Lilburn / Georgia

This 2016 Nissan 370Z 2dr 2dr Coupe Manual features a 3.7L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Manual transmission. The vehicle is Black Cherry with a Black Cloth interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - One owner, Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records, Have original manuals, This Nissan is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Cloth seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Cloth Interior Surface, Satellite; Sentry Key; Daytime Running Lights; Active Belts; Retractable Roof Panel Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, HID Headlamps, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact General Dealership at 404-454-0000 or sales@automaxatlanta.com for more information. - OVER 60+ PICS ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE @ WWW.AUTOMAXATLANTA.COM -

I found my BMW X1 on Edmunds and contacted the dealership via email. Manny called within the hour and we began working out the details. Carl was very patient with me in going over my purchase options. I live 5hrs away so we had most everything worked out before I got to the dealership the next day. Manny and I went for a test drive, and he showed me how to work all of the amenities of the car...and went above and beyond to make sure I was taken care of. Joel in finance is a total sweetheart and was also very patient in explaining everything and getting me the best APR (lower than my bank) and financing options with warranty. I have purchased & financed many, many cars over the years, but this was the most fun, pleasant experience I have ever had in working with a dealership. As a female, it is hard to find a good sales team that doesn't talk down to me or treat me like I don't know what I'm doing. I did not find that with this team. They are all great guys who want their customers to leave happy and come back again. Their selection & quality of inventory was amazing also. I highly recommend this dealership and will be back in the future.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 3 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2016 Nissan 370Z Sport with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 26 Highway)

VIN: JN1AZ4EH4GM932515

Stock: 20561

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-14-2020