- $29,987Fair Deal | $679 below market
2020 Nissan 370Z Base11,162 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Liberty Chevrolet - Selma / California
LOW MILEAGE, ONE OWNER CARFAS WITH ALLOY WHEELS, BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA AND MORE!!! White 2020 Nissan 370Z RWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.7L V6 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter. Recent Arrival! 19/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Nissan 370Z with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH0LM820417
Stock: H112335A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $15,995
2012 Nissan 370Z Base67,478 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Booth Motors - Longmont / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan 370Z with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH7CM561554
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $64,999Fair Deal
2015 Nissan GT-R Premium43,251 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Brooklyn Auto Sales - Brooklyn / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan GT-R Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AR5EF9FM280798
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,495
2008 Nissan 350Z Base113,973 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
TX Auto Group - Houston / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan 350Z with Tire Pressure Warning, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights, Trip Computer, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BZ34E18M750598
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $34,476
2019 Nissan 370Z NISMO15,212 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Coronet Mitsubishi - Peru / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Nissan 370Z NISMO with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH5KM420044
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,991Fair Deal
2012 Nissan Altima 2.5 S117,533 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
PDX Motors - Portland / Oregon
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL2EPXCC261674
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,999Good Deal | $683 below market
2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 S99,000 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
North Hills Auto Mall - Pittsburgh / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL2EP5AC140497
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$7,495
2010 Nissan Altima 3.5 SR124,570 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
X9 Motors - Euclid / Ohio
.............PERFECT CARFAX! JUST SERVICED! SOUTHERN VEHICLE - HAS NEVER SEEN SNOW OR SALT! We are pleased to present this 2010 Nissan Altima Coupe V6 3.5L SR, Black on Black! It comes equipped with a 3.5L 6-Cylinder Engine with Automatic Transmission, Navigation, Rear View Camera, Full Leather Interior, Heated Front Seats, Push Start Button, Keyless Entry, Sunroof, Bluetooth, USB, Bose Premium Sound System, AUX, XM Radio, CD and MP3 Player, Anti-Theft System, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Xenon Headlights, Dual Exhaust, Fog Lights, 18 Alloy Wheels and much more.......... .......With questions please call 216-612-7246 or email us or just stop by for a test drive. All of our vehicles pass safety and mechanical inspection prior to sale! We offer a free Carfax report with every vehicle that we sell, free airport pick-ups for out of state buyers, Financing with low rates (for pre-approval please visit www.x9motors.com and fill out a credit application), Service Contracts ranging from 3 to 48 months for an added peace of mind, We do take Trade-Ins............ - This 2010 Nissan Altima 2dr SR V6, NAVI, CAMERA, HEATED LEATHER, SUNROOF, BOSE RADIO features a 3.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Crimson Black Metallic with a BLACK Full Leather interior. It is offered with a Service Contract available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Heated Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Our Sales Department at 216-612-7246 or info@x9motors.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Altima 3.5 SR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BL2EP5AC171284
Stock: X07052020
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- $9,995
2012 Nissan Altima 2.5 S160,151 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hubler Honda - Taylorsville / Indiana
: 2.5 S trim, CRIMSON BLACK exterior and Charcoal interior. FUEL EFFICIENT 32 MPG Hwy/23 MPG City! CARFAX 1-Owner. CD Player, Keyless Start, Aluminum Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input, "The 2012 Nissan Altima is a solid pick for a midsize sedan or coupe, particularly if you're looking for something with some sporting flair" -Edmunds.com. CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: CD Player Nissan 2.5 S with CRIMSON BLACK exterior and Charcoal interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 175 HP at 5600 RPM*. Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel ABS. WHY BUY FROM US: Buy with confidence at Hubler Honda, a dealer to help you! Pricing analysis performed on 7/25/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Dealer Review:
Hubler Honda provides an excellent Sales Support, especially I would recommend to work with Greg Erdmann, who has great knowledge about Honda Vehicles but he walks extra mile to get into shoes of customer to understand exact needs and help get the right vehicle. Greg supported me in getting new vehicle understanding my vehicle use needs aligning to financial target spend for vehicle purchase. If you wish to enjoy exemplary experience of vehicle purchase, I would strongly recommend to work with Greg.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL2EP7CC239230
Stock: 200537A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- $29,980
Certified 2019 Nissan 370Z Base23,148 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Garden Grove Nissan - Garden Grove / California
Garden Grove Nissan proudly offers this Nissan 370Z with home delivery services, video walk a round presentations, and home test drives. Inquire for details. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Certification Program Details: 7 Years / 100,000 Mile Limited Powertrain WarrantyGarden Grove Nissan is the premier Nissan Dealership in Orange County, easily accessible off the 22 Freeway, between the 405 and the 5. 19/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Nissan 370Z with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EHXKM422081
Stock: NU422081
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- $22,977Fair Deal
2016 Nissan 370Z Sport49,084 miles3 AccidentsDelivery available*
Automax Atlanta - Lilburn / Georgia
This 2016 Nissan 370Z 2dr 2dr Coupe Manual features a 3.7L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Manual transmission. The vehicle is Black Cherry with a Black Cloth interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - One owner, Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records, Have original manuals, This Nissan is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Cloth seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Cloth Interior Surface, Satellite; Sentry Key; Daytime Running Lights; Active Belts; Retractable Roof Panel Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, HID Headlamps, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact General Dealership at 404-454-0000 or sales@automaxatlanta.com for more information. - OVER 60+ PICS ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE @ WWW.AUTOMAXATLANTA.COM -
Dealer Review:
I found my BMW X1 on Edmunds and contacted the dealership via email. Manny called within the hour and we began working out the details. Carl was very patient with me in going over my purchase options. I live 5hrs away so we had most everything worked out before I got to the dealership the next day. Manny and I went for a test drive, and he showed me how to work all of the amenities of the car...and went above and beyond to make sure I was taken care of. Joel in finance is a total sweetheart and was also very patient in explaining everything and getting me the best APR (lower than my bank) and financing options with warranty. I have purchased & financed many, many cars over the years, but this was the most fun, pleasant experience I have ever had in working with a dealership. As a female, it is hard to find a good sales team that doesn't talk down to me or treat me like I don't know what I'm doing. I did not find that with this team. They are all great guys who want their customers to leave happy and come back again. Their selection & quality of inventory was amazing also. I highly recommend this dealership and will be back in the future.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan 370Z Sport with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH4GM932515
Stock: 20561
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- $10,995
2013 Nissan Altima 2.5 S64,159 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Gary's Auto Sales Sneads Ferry - Sneads Ferry / North Carolina
** 2.5L 4 CYL ENGINE ** AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION ** OVER DRIVE ** 17 INCH FACTORY ALUMINUM WHEELS ** DUAL FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS ** POWER STEERING/BRAKES/WINDOWS/MIRRORS/LOCKS ** LOCKABLE GLOVE BOX ** REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY & TRUNK ACCESS ** THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM ** D/N INTERIOR REAR VIEW MIRROR ** DRIVER/PASSENGER HEAT & A/C ** EXTERIOR THERMOMETER ** CENTER CONSOLE ** CUP HOLDERS ** DELAY WIPERS ** OVER HEAD CONSOLE ** MAP LIGHT ** REAR WINDOW DEFOGGER ** TILT STEERING WHEEL ** VANITY MIRROR ** ANALOG GAUGES ** CLOCK ** CRUISE CONTROL ** TACHOMETER ** TRIP COMPUTER ** AM/FM RADIO ** CD PLAYER ** AUXILIARY PLUG IN ** BLACK CLOTH INTERIOR ** CARPET FLOORS ** FACTORY CARPET FLOOR MATS ** MANUAL ADJUSTABLE FRONT SEAT LUMBAR ** FRONT BUCKET SEATS **
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL2EP9DC293887
Stock: 293887
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $17,900Good Deal | $1,717 below market
2009 Nissan 370Z Touring47,661 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Square One Auto - Rahway / New Jersey
This 2009 Nissan 370Z 2dr features a 3.7L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Brilliant Silver Metallic with a Black Cloth interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Cloth Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Carbon Fiber Trim, Cup Holders, HID Headlamps, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact alex collantes at 732-943-2444 or alex@sq1auto.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Nissan 370Z Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ44E69M409636
Stock: NISSAN-9M409636
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- New Listing$13,977
2011 Nissan 370Z Touring134,111 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Central Florida Toyota - Orlando / Florida
Call Us for our absolute bottom-line pricing. You deserve to drive what you love. KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Multi-CD Changer, Keyless Start, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors. OPTION PACKAGESSPORT PKG viscous limited slip differential, SynchroRev match, 19 Rays super lightweight forged alloy wheels, 245/40R19 front/275/35R19 rear tires, sport brakes, front chin spoiler, rear spoiler. Nissan Touring with Gun Metallic exterior and Black interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 332 HP at 7000 RPM*. EXPERTS CONCLUDEEdmunds.com's review says Affordable high-performance sports cars don't get any better than the 2011 Nissan 370Z.. EXCELLENT VALUEReduced from $14,977. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $36,200*. VISIT US TODAYAs one of the hardest working Toyota dealers in FL, Central Florida Toyota focuses on customer satisfaction and provides the highest quality service in both our sales and service departments. Find the new or used vehicle you are looking for or simply have the peace of mind in knowing that your vehicle is being serviced by our certified technicians. Central Florida Toyota has been chosen by SiriusXM to provide all of our used cars that are Satellite Radio ready, a free 3 month trial. Hurry and enjoy your favorite music, sporting events and talk shows for free. This offer is limited to only vehicles that are satellite equipped from the factory. Pricing analysis performed on 8/29/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Carbon Fiber Trim, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan 370Z Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH4BM550431
Stock: BM550431
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- $23,499
2017 Nissan 370Z Sport Tech33,568 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Momentum BMW - Houston / Texas
Navigation System, Rear-view Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Auxiliary Audio Input, Keyless Entry/Start, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Climate Control.Momentum BMW has been serving Houston and surrounding communities for the last 25 years. In an effort to better serve our customers, we have expanded our BMW Pre-Owned department and facility. We have a boutique full of gift ideas and a showroom full of a variety of SUVs, sedans, coupes, and convertibles. We now feature the largest BMW Certified Pre-Owned inventory in Texas and have our own BMW Certified service and reconditioning center. BMW Certified technicians will carefully perform all repairs in order to give our customers the best possible product and peace of mind. We are the only BMW Dealer in Houston to be prestigiously named a Center of Excellence in 2016 by BMW, an award that represents the facilities that score in the top ten percent for Quality and Customer Service. Customer Service is our first priority and we invite you to experience the Ultimate Driving Machine at Momentum BMW the Ultimate Dealer. Please verify any information in question with Momentum BMW. Come in and enjoy a cup of coffee or tea, browse the internet and relax. Hope to see you soon.
Dealer Review:
excellent buying experience. great staffs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan 370Z Sport Tech with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH5HM952757
Stock: THM952757
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $31,991Fair Deal
2019 Nissan 370Z Sport Touring20,600 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Hendrick BMW - Charlotte / North Carolina
CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 20,600 Miles! Passion Red exterior, Sport Touring trim. Heated Leather Seats, NAV, Back-Up Camera, Alloy Wheels, Satellite Radio.KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Leather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Satellite Radio, Back-Up Camera. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors. CARFAX 1-OwnerEXPERTS ARE SAYING". the Z is about balancing handling with power. You sit low so that you can feel the road. The suspension is appropriately stiff but helps the car to corner flat with minimal brake dive. The steering is communicative and direct, and the engine is torquey." -Edmunds.com.MORE ABOUT USExperience "The Ultimate Driving Machine" at the #1 rated BMW dealership in the nation three years running, Hendrick BMW! Visit us at 7036 E. Independence Blvd. Charlotte, NC 28227 or on our website at www.HendrickBMWCharlotte.com, "like" us on Facebook and follow us @HendrickBMW on Twitter. Hendrick BMW is the only dealership ever to win BMW's Center of Excellence award 12 years in a row!Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
Dealer Review:
While not a Hendrick fan, I will say that this BMW team did a great job in a very difficult environment. They were responsive, reasonable and accommodating. I'd recommend our sales person and sales manager. Thanks
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Nissan 370Z Sport Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH4KM420214
Stock: ZB50695A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- New Listing$19,800
2012 Nissan 370Z NISMO103,993 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Premium Autos - Norco / California
WE ARE OPEN! BIG SAVINGS GOING ON LOW MILEAGE, CLEAN TITLE VEHICLES - BELOW MARKET PRICING EZ FINANCING AVAILABLE - ALL/NO CREDIT OK Get Pre-Approved Today! *Unlimited Miles Extended Warranty Coverage Available! www.premiumautosinc.com VIST US TODAY @ 2100 Hamner Ave Norco, CA 92860 951-384-2436
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan 370Z NISMO with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4EH2CM560764
Stock: 560764
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- $4,495Great Deal | $838 below market
2008 Nissan Altima 3.5 SE108,279 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Car World - Hawthorne / California
Check out our 2008 Nissan Altima Coupe SE featured in Radiant Silver Metallic! Powered by a 3.5 Liter V6 producing 270hp and connected to a CVT. Our Rear Wheel Drive can get near 26mpg on the open road! It comes with a sunroof, tinted windows, aftermarket blacked-out alloy wheels, and great styling. Inside our SE, you'll find comfortable leather seating, climate controls, an AM/FM/CD player, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, and more! Nissan offers a multitude of safety features including ABS, brake assist, traction control and airbags all designed for your protection. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Do you have Bad Credit, No Credit, have filed for Bankruptcy, receive SSI or are an Uber or Lyft driver? We have you covered! Known as the 'King of Credit', we are able to finance any customer who is interested in purchasing from CarWorld. We help customers like no other dealership! We discount prices, never quality! And remember, if we can't do it, nobody can! SPECIAL WE'RE THANKFUL FOR YOU! We're saying Happy Holidays with a special thank you gift: $1,000 TRADE-IN CREDIT Receive a minimum $1,000 credit towards your down payment of vehicle purchase Push it, pull it or even tow it! Get the car HERE and RECEIVE THE CREDIT Special Markdowns on Select Models! Don't wait until ticket prices go up! SHOP EARLY BEFORE THEY'RE GONE! *Get pre-approved in MINUTES with our 100% secure credit app* You can be driving your nicer, newer car home TODAY!
Dealer Review:
Lied about availability abd do udnt care when i told them i drove for hour and a half..when I tols them 5k was my price range they walked away. I had $9000 and bought the.next day in San Diego. Dont waste your time going to scam world
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Altima 3.5 SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BL24EX8C110894
Stock: C110894
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-08-2020
