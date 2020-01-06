Used Nissan Convertible for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 64,592 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,627
Prince Toyota - Tifton / Georgia
Dealer Review:
Corey at Prince Toyota is absolutely nothing short of exceptional. He “listened” to my likes and dislikes.He found me one that met my budget, my needs, and my wants. It was a tough list,but he found me the perfect car! He possessed superior patience with my pickiness in a vehicle! I absolutely recommend him as a wonderful salesman and representative of the Prince family. I can also say every single person I met at Prince was super nice, friendly, and helpful! The other sales representatives were super friendly, the finance guys were very helpful. I loved the transparency of what they could offer and the detailed explain actions throughout the process! If you are sick of “typical bulldog sales associates” go to Prince Toyota and ask for Corey!!!!!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan 350Z Touring with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BZ36A28M851529
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 157,398 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,990
Signature Autos - Austin / Texas
* TWIN TURBO.. * WISECO PISTONS AND RODS.. * JWT 500 SERIES TURBO CAM LIFTERS.. * Z1 AIR INTAKE COOLERS.. * BOOST CONTROLLER.. * Z1 OVERSIZED RADIATOR.. * NISMO 555S FUEL INJECTORS.. * NEW REUPHOLSTERED SEATS..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1993 Nissan 300ZX .
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1RZ27H6PX001632
Stock: 12364
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 118,258 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,995
David McDavid Honda of Irving - Irving / Texas
Carfax One Owner! PRICED TO SELL QUICKLY! Research suggests it will not be available for long. This 2017 Nissan 370Z Touring has a great looking Magnetic Black exterior and a Black interior! -Bluetooth- -Heated Front Seats- -Keyless Entry- -Backup Camera- -Navigation System- -Vehicle Detailed!- This 370Z has many valuable options: -Leather Seats- -AM/FM Radio- -Satellite Radio- -Aux Audio Input- -Cooled Front Seats- -Auto Climate Control- -Premium Sound System- -High Intensity Headlights- -Automatic Headlights- -Rear Wheel Drive- -Remote Start- -Security System- -Power Locks- -Keyless Start/Push Button Start- -Power Windows- -Power Mirrors- -Power Driver's Seat- -Steering Wheel Controls- -Cruise Control- -Leather Steering Wheel- On top of all that, it has MANY safety features. -ABS Brakes- -Brake Assist- -Traction Control- -Stability Control-
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan 370Z Touring with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4FH1HM940300
Stock: HM940300
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 40,215 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$12,999
Select Motors - Wichita / Kansas
* WOW * CHECK THIS OUT * SUPER CLEAN * LOW MILES * 2004 NISSAN 40K * 26 CAR FAX SERVICE * LEATHER * CONVERTIBLE *
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan 350Z Touring with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ36A64M252803
Stock: B5391
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 48,301 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$20,988
Lithia Volkswagen of Des Moines - Johnston / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan 370Z Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4FH5CM370830
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 67,796 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$10,995
Auto Locators - Louisville / Tennessee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan 350Z Touring with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BZ36A58M852478
Stock: 35DD
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 90,773 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$16,995
Evolution Cars - Conyers / Georgia
REST EASY! With its Buyback Qualified CARFAX report, you can rest easy with this Nissan purchase. KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, MP3, Bluetooth. This Nissan 370Z also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Cruise Control, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Subwoofer, Satellite Radio, Xenon, Carbon Fiber Trim, Cup Holders, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, HID Headlamps. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carbon Fiber Trim, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Premium Sound, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Sales Team at 404-736-5757 or sunny@evolutioncars.com for more information. - FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL US OUR SALES AT 1-404-736-5757 . WE ARE OPEN EVERY DAY OF THE WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILED PHOTOS VISIT US AT www.evolutioncars.com . WE DO OFFER FULL FINANCING AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES and complimentary 2 Year Maintenance in greater Atlanta, Ga Area. TRADE-IN'S WELCOME . EVRY CAR UNDER 100000 MILES CAN HAVE 30 DAY AND 1000 MILES WARRANTY, https://www.carchex.com/auto-warranty/carchex-and-edmunds/ . ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED . NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES . All shipping deals have to be cash or equivalent before unit is shipped, Get with sales Associate for more info. OFFERING THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED MARKET ! UNSEEN LOW PRICES... EASY - NO HAGGLE, NO HASSLE INTERNET PRICING PLUS FREE SHIPPING FOR CERTAIN ZIP CODES!!!! We do our best to list all the correct information, however we will not be bound by or responsible for any error or misprint in our advertisement. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer as well as the existence and condition of any equipment listed. We may or may not have all the keys, owner's manuals, and floor mats, but we will be happy to obtain extra ones for you at our cost. Pricing subject to change without notice. * ALL VEHICLE PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, TAG ($44), ELT-FEE ($199), CUSTOMER SERVICE PACK ($699). Some third Party website allow to advertise with fee so please Get with sales Associate for more info. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan 370Z Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4FH5CM370133
Stock: CM370133
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 38,100 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$21,277
East Coast Auto Group - Linden / New Jersey
Our iconic 2013 Nissan 370Z Touring Coupe shown in Brilliant Silver Metallic is ready to tackles today's asphalt jungle. Powered by an award-winning VQ 3.7 Liter V6 that delivers 332hp connected to a 6 Speed Manual transmission. This Rear Wheel Drive Coupe helps you master the corners or the straightaways while managing near 26mpg Features 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, HID Xenon headlights, LED daytime running lights along with dual exhaust outlets. Step inside the leather-appointed 370Z Touring cockpit to find large gauges that adjust with the steering wheel making them easier for quick glances to keep your eyes on the road, the leather-wrapped oval steering wheel rim which was designed to fit your hands giving you a more connected feel to your Z and a heated power drivers seat which features unique bolsters for additional support and even integrated knee pads. While the Nissan 370Z rewards you with spirited performance, it also provides you with impressive protection. 6 airbags, Vehicle Dynamic Control, and Traction Control System are just a few of the advanced safety features you will find. Don't deprive yourself of owning an icon. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
Dealer Review:
Bought my Panamera here and had a great experience. It's a beautiful place and the staff is friendly. We actually had a lot of fun shopping here. Most of all the cars are all in fantastic shape, and these people are honest and will work with you. Thank you guys!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan 370Z Touring with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4FH8CM370062
Stock: 370062
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 107,464 milesFrame damage, 5 Owners, Lease
$7,995
Automax of Memphis - Memphis / Tennessee
Dealer Review:
Bought a Fiat 500 from them in March. And had a wonderful, easy, trusting experience. Also I got a great little car at a good price. The salesman and the finance guy were really really trustworthy. I definitely recommend AutoMax for a used car purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Nissan 350Z Touring with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ36A65M759864
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,823 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$29,499
Gunn Acura - San Antonio / Texas
Clean CARFAX.Gun Metallic 2017 Nissan 370Z Touring 7-Speed Automatic RWD 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V TouringReviews:* Rewarding to drive thanks to sharp steering and precise handling around turns; the rev-matching manual transmission is easy to shift. Source: Edmunds
Dealer Review:
This was my first car purchase and it went very smoothly. I expected to have to haggle the price for hours but the one simple price was great and Ali was so easy to work with. I would definitely recommend any friends and family interested in an Acura to come to Gunn!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan 370Z Touring with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4FH0HM940496
Stock: BC11167A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 40,537 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$26,400
Bill Abbott Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Monticello / Illinois
customer traded in 2 vehicles for 1 - thus was not a primary vehicle. **LOCAL TRADE IN**ACCIDENT-FREE AUTOCHECK**NON-SMOKER**GARAGE-KEPT**YOU WON'T BE DISAPPOINTED WITH THE MILES**HEATED AND COOLED SEATS**BLACK HARD TOP**REAR BACK-UP CAMERA**SO MUCH MORE**Special Web Pricing on this groovy Convertible Vehicle! Dare to compare! Very Low Mileage: LESS THAN 41k miles!!! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Xenon headlights, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag, Daytime running lights, Stability control...Other features include: Navigation, Bluetooth, Power locks, Power windows, Heated seats, Auto, Convertible roof - Power, Climate control, Cruise control, Audio controls on steering wheel, Universal remote transmitter, 3.7 liter V6 DOHC engine, 332 hp horsepower, Power seats, Heated seats, Multi-function remote - Windows, Power heated mirrors, Tilt steering wheel, 2 Doors, Fuel economy EPA highway (mpg): 25 and EPA city (mpg): 18... All rates, terms & financing subject to credit approval. Any payments listed are for illustrative purposes only, please visit an associate for details. Prices may vary in conjunction with rebates and/or special offers. Thank you for shopping online.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan 370Z Touring with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4FHXHM940375
Stock: 0J002M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-22-2019
- 124,798 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,800$220 Below Market
Pristine Auto Group - Bloomfield / New Jersey
Excellent condition 2005 350z roadster grand touring Automatic transmission Factory navigation system Upgraded radio unit Convertible soft top in great shape Upgraded wheels Runs and drives excellent Clean title Se habla español Financing available Nationwide shipping
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Nissan 350Z Touring with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ36A25M751003
Stock: 751003
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,730 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$36,799
Phil Smith Kia - Lighthouse Point / Florida
CARFAX, ONE OWNER!!! Black 2018 Nissan 370Z Touring Sport RWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.7L V6 332HP!!! For VALUE to the EXTREME, stop by and check out our WIDE SELECTION OF PRE-OWNED cars at PHIL SMITH KIA! 4250 N Federal Hwy, Lighthouse Point, FL 33064. **HEATED LEATHER SEATS**, **RECENT OIL CHANGE!**, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Navigation System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, A/C & Heated Ventilated Bucket Front Seats, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Convertible roof lining, Convertible roof wind blocker, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Glass rear window, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 2 DIN AM/FM/CD Bose Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voltmeter, Wheels: 19" x 9" Fr/19" x 10" Rr RAYS Forged Alloy. CARFAX One-Owner. Black 2018 Nissan 370Z Touring Sport RWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.7L V6 Recent Arrival!
Dealer Review:
How they made it possible for me to get a vehicle, even when I was upset
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan 370Z Touring Sport with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4FHXJM520282
Stock: PV2899C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 94,600 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
Valley VIP Sales - Spokane / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Nissan 350Z Enthusiast with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ36D16M400630
Stock: 2223
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 5,324 miles
$26,998
CarMax Spokane - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Spokane Valley / Washington
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in WA, and excludes tax, title and registration fees. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan 370Z Touring with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4FH1EM621085
Stock: 18880466
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,821 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$31,991
Ancira Nissan - San Antonio / Texas
This Chicane Yellow 2018 Nissan 370Z Touring for sale in San Antonio is well equipped. Some of the great features include:**KEYLESS ENTRY**, **ONE OWNER**, **LEATHER SEATS**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, **POWER WINDOWS**, **POWER DOOR LOCKS**, **BLUETOOTH**, **ALLOY WHEELS**, **AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS**.Chicane Yellow 2018 Nissan 370Z Touring RWD 3.7L V6 7-Speed Automatic*****Grand Opening Sale - Ancira Nissan has a brand new, world-class facility conveniently located at 10835 W IH 10 with all the amenities you deserve. We are 7 time winners of the Nissan Owner First Award of Excellence since 2002. Price made us #1! Price keeps us #1! THINK ANCIRA!Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan 370Z Touring with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4FH7JM520093
Stock: N823035A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 136,334 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,495
Cincinnati Used Auto Sales - Cincinnati / Ohio
THIS 2006 NISSAN 350Z TOURING ROADSTER IS IN GREAT CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT! THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES A 3 MONTH/ 4500 MILE WARRANTY! ASK ABOUT OUR GREAT FINANCE OPTIONS! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS XENON HEADLIGHTS! RIDES AND DRIVES LIKE A DREAM! ONE OF THE NICEST Z'S WHITHIN HUNDREDS OF MILES! PRICED TO SELL QUICK! HURRY IN, THIS GREAT DEAL WON'T LAST LONG! FOR MORE GREAT DEALS AND IMAGES OF THIS BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE VISIT US AT WWW.CINCINNATIUSEDAUTOSALES.COM! ASK FOR JUSTIN, ZACK, OR TROY!
Dealer Review:
The sales person I dealt with is Justin delta he was very helpful and patience. An did what he could to get me in the right vehicle . And he did I purchased a 2011 caddilac srx through the dealership and proud to say thank you Justin and the sales team there at Cincinnati used auto sales
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Nissan 350Z Touring with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ36A26M453357
Stock: 14468
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2018 Nissan 370Z Touring367 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$39,900
O'Brien Nissan - Bloomington / Illinois
Clean CARFAX. FRESH OIL CHANGE, BLUETOOTH/HANDS FREE CELL PHONE, DEALER SERVICED, REAR BACKUP CAMERA, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, A/C & Heated Ventilated Bucket Front Seats, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Body Color Splash Guards (4-Piece), Carpeted Floor Mats, Carpeted Trunk Mat, Convertible roof lining, Delay-off headlights, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Glass rear window, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Ventilated front seats, Voltmeter. 2018 Nissan 370Z Touring Sport Certified. Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty * Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Vehicle History * 167 Point Inspection 3.7L V6 Magnetic Black RWD 7-Speed Automatic Odometer is 18825 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan 370Z Touring with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AZ4FH5JM520366
Stock: NP20366
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-01-2020
