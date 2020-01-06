Used Nissan Convertible for Sale Near Me

Evolution Cars - Conyers / Georgia

KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, MP3, Bluetooth. This Nissan 370Z also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Cruise Control, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Subwoofer, Satellite Radio, Xenon, Carbon Fiber Trim, Cup Holders, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, HID Headlamps.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Nissan 370Z Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JN1AZ4FH5CM370133

Stock: CM370133

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-16-2020