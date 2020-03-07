Used Mitsubishi Truck for Sale Near Me
- 128,013 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$7,900
Thornhill Motor Company - Fort Worth / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mitsubishi Raider LS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1Z7HC28K77S217477
Stock: 12640
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 105,000 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
Price Auto Sales 2 - Concord / New Hampshire
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mitsubishi Raider LS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, 6ft Bed, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1Z7HC22K47S125333
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 173,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,998
Reynolds Auto Group - Plano / Texas
We just traded for this Mitsubishi Raider LS (which is a Dodge Dakota) Comes with a clean CarFax report showing 2 owners no accidents or any other problems.Fresh state inspection including emissions.Powered by the ever popular 3.7 V6 that runs great and auto transmission that shifts just as designed to. Drives real good on an almost new set of tires. Free of any mechanical problems.Features Power windows/locks/mirrors etc Factory radio with cd player cruise and tilt bed liner everything works just fine the a/c is ice cold the heat hot. No electrical issues at all. This is a very good truck for the money has lots of life left in it if taken care of. Come see and test drive it and you will agree as trucks go it is good value for the dollar.Perfect for business or will make a good daily driver.For more information an appointment to view and test drive please call Roy Claggett any time @ 214-450-9664This is a cash vehicle sorry we do not do in house financing
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mitsubishi Raider LS with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, 6ft Bed, Extended Cab, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1Z7HC22K67S109148
Stock: 109148
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 118,603 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$9,990
LEONARD EVANS CARS - Wenatchee / Washington
<b>Summary</b> Welcome to Leonard Evans Used Cars Superstore. <b>Equipment</b> The vehicle has a clean CARFAX vehicle history report. This unit comes with power adjustable seat to get your seat just right for you. Power seats are a must! This Mitsubishi Raider is equipped with a heavy duty towing package. It has a pickup shell to keep your gear out of the weather. Easily set your speed in this 1/2 ton pickup with a state of the art cruise control system. Increase or decrease velocity with the touch of a button. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. It has a V8, 4.7L high output engine. Average MPG City 14 Hwy 19
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mitsubishi Raider Duro Cross V8 with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1Z7HC38N76S513730
Stock: 513730
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 135,750 milesTitle issue, 8 Owners, Rental Use
$4,295
Auction Direct Plus - Opa Locka / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mitsubishi Raider LS with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, 6ft Bed, Extended Cab, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1Z7HC22K47S233984
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 212,977 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995
Crossroads Used Cars - Tremont / Illinois
Crew Cab! Runs strong! Wow, we have a nice crew cab Raider for you! The body is in decent shape with a clean, shiny, and stylish appearance. I really like the smooth, quiet, reliable, peppy, affordable, fun, and sporty ride. The interior is in excellent condition. This Raider comes with chrome running board tubes, bedliner, canvas bed cover, tow package, Newer tires on factory Alloy wheels, Aux port, Cd stereo, rear sliding window, auto, air, 3.7 V6, rear ABS brakes, front fog lamps, rear privacy glass, power windows, power locks, cruise, and more. If you want a unique truck with style,reliability, quality, value, and performance, then this beautiful Raider may be for you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mitsubishi Raider LS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1Z7HC28K27S213403
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 87,766 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,000
National Car Mart - Cleveland / Ohio
We have been Cleveland's leading Independent dealership for over 50 years. Every vehicle we sell has been safety inspected and serviced and is ready for immediate delivery. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. If you are interested in this vehicle, it is our suggestion that you contact us at your earliest convenience, as we do turn our inventory very quickly.
Dealer Review:
The best dealership I ever saw my life trust me thanks everyone special Chris he is a wonderful guy also the manger the financial guy thanks all by mohamed shirelle
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mitsubishi Raider LS with Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1Z7HC22K06S500732
Stock: 02047
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 101,176 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,488
Geri Lynn Nissan - Houma / Louisiana
Vehicle may have road chips, scratches, wheel scuffs, etc. Depending on the age/miles of the vehicle normal wear and tear should be anticipated. We may or may not have all the keys and floor mats. We will be happy to obtain extra ones for you at Dealer cost.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mitsubishi Raider LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1Z7HC28K58S588302
Stock: N20201B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,489
Car's Trade Center - Orlando / Florida
2006 Mitsubishi Raider with a 6 Cylinder 3.7 Liter Engine and an Automatic Transmission. With this very nice Truck you get plenty of options here are just a few. Power adjustable Windows Door Locks and Side Mirrors. Power adjustable driver Seat. AM/FM Radio with a CD Player and MP3. Included is an Anti Theft Alarm Cool A/C. You don't get many Vehicles with so many options we can't list them all here so check out the Options list on our web site www.carstradecenter.com .� Please feel free to contact us with any questions you may have. We strive to give each and every customer complete and accurate descriptions.*** WE ARE OPEN TO OFFERS AND TRADES *** *** WE LOVE TRADES ***........*** EVERYONE IS APPROVED ***................................................ $1 000 DOWN.....$200 per month with approved credit We are able to finance any credit situation!!! - no credit - bad credit - repo - foreclosure - old bankruptcy - ANY SITUATION!!!! Give us a chance to get you a great loan with very low interest rates. He has over 20 years experience in this area. We work with more than 20 lenders or BHPH. We have every option to find you the best loan to fit your needs .... WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! Guaranteed financing for all credit types!!! .......................***WARRANTY AVAILABLE *** (407)930-5052 / (888)326-3654
Dealer Review:
When there to look at a check the schedule me to take it for a test drive also seen another car that was posted for sale to look at too. When I got there the wasn't there and was told that it was already sold and asked about the other car and that one was to... Not to happy just wasn't my time...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mitsubishi Raider LS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Crew Cab.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1Z7HC28K96S540217
Stock: 2542
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-28-2020
- 90,519 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,899
Ramsey Corp - West Milford / New Jersey
RAMSEY CORP IS HOME OF AUTO LOAN SPECIALIST ! THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH A FREE 3 MONTH WARRANTY EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. FAMILY OWNED, NO COMMISSION SALES, NATIONWIDE SHIPPING RATES Tow Hitch 2006 MITSUBISHI RAIDER DUROCROSS 1Z7HT32N96S568012 4 DOOR EXTENDED CAB PICKUP 4.7L V8 F SOHC 4 WHEEL DRIVE The 2006 Raider pickup is just one of the many reasons that Japanese automaker Mitsubishi s fortunes continue to slide in North America. Purchased from the Chrysler group and sharing major interior and underbody components with the midsize Dodge Dakota, the Raider does have different sheet metal but the truck s unique selling points appear to begin and end there. We tested an extended-cab Raider 4 4 with a V-8 engine and DuroCross off-road package, priced at $29,235. HE: The saddest thing about the Raider is that Mitsubishi designs and builds such outstanding pickups in Asia, I m amazed they couldn t make a business case for bringing them here, even with the 25 percent chicken tax that our government still levies on imported trucks. That, and the fact the Raider doesn t even look half as good as the Dakota. For the kind of money Mitsubishi is charging, give me the Dodge or better still, a Nissan Frontier, which is the most rugged-looking pickup in the class. SHE: Mister Negative rides again. Did you ever stop and think that some people might have a hankering for something that s different? Even in Detroit? I know plenty of young buyers, including some in our own extended family, who buy Mitsubishis just because you don t see too many of them on the road. And you who once bought a Ford Ranger just because you re on autopilot here in the Motor City. But I think one of the Raider s strong points is precisely its distinctive, even masculine styling, especially with that aggressive DuroCross package. I m sorry. I m not going to run with the pack, which seems ready to push Mitsubishi into the grave. HE: You re right about one thing you sure don t see many Raiders out there. In fact, the word on the street is that Mitsubishi has sold so few of them that Chrysler is about ready to suspend production. So much for exclusivity. I m sorry, but I really can t think of any compelling reason to buy this truck, and there is certainly plenty of downside. My biggest complaint is that this doesn t look or feel like a $29,000 vehicle. SHE: Well, I do have some problems, too like the manual seat adjusters and the lack of a vanity mirror on the driver s side. The glovebox is pretty useless, and so are the flip-down jump seats in the rear, which don t look like they could hold teenagers, let alone two adults. But oddly enough, when we sit down and quantify our likes and dislikes, in at least four key areas, the Raider gets above-average marks. And those are four key attributes that tend to really concern truck buyers. The 4.7-liter V-8 delivers plenty of power. There s a big, useful bed. The truck is fairly easy to operate. And it s got bold exterior styling. HE: And then you have all the things that really annoy buyers. Stuff like running boards that are too narrow to be useful and cheap-looking door trim panels that might have come from a Third World supplier. And crummy assembly quality, including a passenger-side air-bag cover that looks like it was installed in the dark by rank amateurs. Add to that more fundamental problems, like an automatic transmission that lurches on downshifts and a bouncy, floaty ride that will sicken even seasoned carnival-goers. SHE: Well, it s still better than a Ford Ranger. HE: Which starts at $15,000 before heavy dealer discounts. Sorry, but you re not making a very convincing case for either the Raider pickup or the Mitsubishi brand. Now, if you re really looking for something different in a $30,000 truck and you re shopping outside the hometown brands, you might want to check out the Honda Ridgeline. Now there s a truck of a different color. 2006 Mitsubishi Raider DuroCross 4 4 Extended Cab Type: Front-engine, four-wheel drive, four-passenger pickup Price: Base, $29,235 (incl. $645 shipping charge) as tested, $29,235 Engine: 4.7-liter V-8 230-hp 290 lb-ft torque EPA fuel economy: 15 mpg city/20 mpg highway Where built: Warren Estimated 12-month insurance cost, according to AAA Michigan: $1,465 Anita: 3 Likes: Distinctive styling, different from Dodge Dakota. Bold DuroCross offroad package. Better than a Ford Ranger. Dislikes: Flip-down jump seats barely big enough for kids. Manual seat adjusters on a $29,000 truck. Lousy visibility. No driver s vanity mirror. Useless glovebox. Paul: 2 Likes: Optional V-8, which Ford and Chevy don t offer on their small trucks. Lots of power. Five-speed automatic transmission helps efficiency. Dislikes: Absolutely nothing to set this truck apart from the pack. Grossly overpriced. Bouncy, floaty ride. Transmission lurches on downshifts. Tubular bed extender looks cheesy. Tubular running boards too narrow. Cheap-looking plastic door trim panels. a truck of a different color. He drove, she drove Anita and Paul Lienert are partners in Lienert Lienert, a Detroit-based automotive information services company.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mitsubishi Raider Duro Cross V8 with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1Z7HT32N96S568012
Stock: 12110G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 84,738 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,800
Jim Shorkey Mitsubishi - North Huntingdon / Pennsylvania
Power Locks, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Vehicle Detailed, 4.7L V8 SMPI SOHC, 4WD, Bed Extender, Bed Rail Protectors, DuroCross Preferred Equipment Package, Side Wind Deflectors, Wheel Locks. CARFAX One-Owner. 2006 Mitsubishi Raider Duro Cross 4WD MORE ABOUT US We treat you like one of the family. Jim Shorkey Auto Group started back in 1974 as a small 3-car showroom and has now become one of the most recognized automotive names in Pittsburgh, North Huntingdon, Monroeville, and Western PA. We stock more, sell'em for less, and treat you better than anyone else around!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mitsubishi Raider Duro Cross V8 with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1Z7HT38N76S540815
Stock: S07051A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 130,827 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$5,977
Contemporary Automotive Tuscaloosa - Tuscaloosa / Alabama
Contemporary Automotive handling your transportation needs in Alabama & Mississippi for over 40 years !!! Proudly serving the following communities Tuscaloosa, Northport, Birmingham, Fayette, Demopolis, Moundville, Greensboro, Gordo, Aliceville, Carrollton, Reform, Jasper, Guin, Winfield, Bessemer, Eutaw, Columbus, West Point, Meridian, Amory, & Jackson. Contemporary Automotive would like to invite you to our dealership, to view the areas largest Pre-owned inventory. Visit our website,www.contemporaryauto.com or come by our dealership and test drive one of our 240 ++ quality inspected vehicles. Most Vehicles qualify for a for a 5yr Extended Warranty !!
Dealer Review:
Both my salesperson and the Fiancé guy were absolutely great. They listened to my needs and concerns about buying a first car for my granddaughter. They came up with the perfect solution for us. We both left completely satisfied.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mitsubishi Raider LS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, 6ft Bed, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1Z7HC22KX7S109167
Stock: 09167
Certified Pre-Owned: No
