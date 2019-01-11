Used Mitsubishi Sedan for Sale Near Me

Star Auto Mall 512 - Bethlehem / Pennsylvania

Star Auto Mall 512 has over 1,500 affordable vehicles in stock. Clean CARFAX.35/41 City/Highway MPG

We visit a few different dealerships but these guys have the best prices and the staff is very friendly and helpful. Visit Joe, he can get it done!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

37 Combined MPG ( 35 City/ 41 Highway)

VIN: ML32F3FJ3KHF18428

Stock: U4639

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-13-2020