Used Mitsubishi Sedan for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 13,599 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,677
Star Auto Mall 512 - Bethlehem / Pennsylvania
Our vehicles include Star Auto Mall 512 certified 100,000 mile warranty, 6 years or newer, under 80,000 miles on qualifying vehicles only! See dealer for details 484-898-8100 ! Star Auto Mall 512 has over 1,500 affordable vehicles in stock. We offer a 3 Day Exchange on qualifying vehicles! Why shop anywhere else? Our dealership specializes in providing you with the best used cars, trucks, and SUVs in the Lehigh Valley. Part of our promise to you is that we will always strive to provide you with unbeatable service. Our goal is to go above and beyond your expectations. So come on down to our dealership in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. We are open Monday through Saturday from 9 am to 8 pm. Contact us with any used car questions you may have, our number is 484-898-8100. Make Star Auto Mall 512 your first choice for affordable used vehicles.Clean CARFAX.35/41 City/Highway MPG
Dealer Review:
We visit a few different dealerships but these guys have the best prices and the staff is very friendly and helpful. Visit Joe, he can get it done!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (35 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ML32F3FJ3KHF18428
Stock: U4639
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 137 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$14,599
CarMax Town Center - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Kennesaw / Georgia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in GA, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (35 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ML32F3FJ2KHF01863
Stock: 19215615
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 71,338 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,990
Spradley/Barr Ford Lincoln of Greeley - Greeley / Colorado
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer FWD 2.0L I4 MIVEC DOHC I4Here at Greeley Spradley Barr we recondition all of our vehicles to ensure your peace of mind. Our goal is to make your car buying experience easy and transparent! We will provide you with the Carfax vehicle history report and our mechanical inspection. Our vehicles are priced aggressively to market to ensure you get the best deal! WE ALSO SHIP ANYWHERE IN THE U.S.** See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer ES with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32U2FU1HU009604
Stock: HU009604
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 67,483 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$23,988$2,915 Below Market
SC Motors - Placentia / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32W5FV1EU018478
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 2,949 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,991
North Park Volkswagen - San Antonio / Texas
CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 2,944! Heated Seats, CD Player, Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration, Back-Up Camera, Alloy Wheels . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDEHeated Driver Seat, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control.EXPERTS CONCLUDEGreat Gas Mileage: 41 MPG Hwy.WHO WE ARENorth Park Volkswagen of Dominion is located at 21315 West Interstate 10, just east of Friedrich Park. Volkswagen is widely recognized for quality, reliability, value, and an award-winning commitment to customer satisfaction. Our state of the art dealership is the #1 Volkswagen dealer in San Antonio, based on 2018 total new sales volume. Visit us at www.northparkvw.com to schedule an appointment with one of our VW Experts.We strive for 100% accuracy of our vehicle listings, but human error can occur. Please confirm the accuracy of the vehicle being advertised by calling us prior to purchase.
Dealer Review:
Fernando did an amazing job helping my wife and me get into our new car. This was the best experience I’ve had buying car, from Fernando working with us and being patient while my kids ran around to Jerry in the finance office I would recommend them to anyone looking for a new car. A1 service guys
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 LE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (35 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ML32F4FJ9LHF02077
Stock: UHF02077
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 9,455 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$12,998
CarMax Lancaster - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Lancaster / Pennsylvania
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in PA, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 Document Preparation Charge (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (35 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ML32F3FJ8KHF09398
Stock: 19201378
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,116 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,998
CarMax Garland - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Garland / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer ES with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32U2FU8FU024694
Stock: 19332540
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,706 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,588
McCombs Ford West - San Antonio / Texas
Drivers wanted for this stunning and agile 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES. Enjoy buttery smooth shifting from the Variable transmission paired with this high performance Regular Unleaded I-3 1.2 L/73 engine. Boasting a mind-blowing amount of torque, this vehicle begs for someone to love it! It comes equipped with these options: Wheels: 14"" Steel w/Wheel Covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: 165/65R14, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, and Single Stainless Steel Exhaust. Drive for days in this lively and playful Mitsubishi Mirage G4. You've earned this - stop by McCombs Ford West located at 7111 Nw Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78238 to make this car yours today! No haggle, no hassle.
Dealer Review:
Best sales experience would recommend anyone to come in and ask for Richard Kroll at MCcombs Ford West.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (33 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ML32F3FJ8KHF05979
Stock: 91857X
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 105,444 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$19,962
Perry Ford of National City - National City / California
Recent Arrival! AWD. Clean CARFAX. AWD Black Evolution GSREvery pre-owned vehicle comes with a Perry Promise of one month 2,000 mile powertrain warranty!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA3AW86V98U050290
Stock: 700156A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-30-2020
- 70,378 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$5,995$1,177 Below Market
VIP Kars - Marietta / Georgia
This 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 4dr ES CVT features a 1.2L 3 CYLINDER 3cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Continuously Variable transmission. The vehicle is Infrared with a Light Gray Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Cloth Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Mohammed Rizwan at 770-428-6000 or riz@vipkars.com for more information. -
Dealer Review:
I had a wonderful experience at VIP Kars. Dan was very courteous and helpful through the process and made the car buying process pleasant. I will recommend him to anyone who is looking for a trustworthy salesman.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES with USB Inputs, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Bluetooth, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (35 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ML32F3FJ9HHF18037
Stock: F18037
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-01-2019
- 28,934 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$34,995$2,989 Below Market
Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey
Just arrived is this eye-catching, FRESH-OFF-LEASE, NONSMOKER, FINAL EDITION 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution (AWD) with MANUAL TRANSMISSION. This compact car boasts a capable engine and roomy cabin. With its odometer now reading 28,934, it is STILL COVERED under the balance of the factory BUMPER-TO-BUMPER warranty until April or 60,000 miles (whichever comes first)! It comes pleasantly equipped with: - A NAVIGATION PACKAGE with 7-INCH TOUCHSCREEN - L.E.D. ILLUMINATION PACKAGE - AN EXTERIOR PACKAGE - SUPER-ALL WHEEL CONTROL DRIVING DYNAMICS - ACTIVE YAW CONTROL - HEATED SIDE-VIEW MIRRORS - BREMBO HIGH-PERFORMANCE BRAKING SYSTEM - TRACTION CONTROL LOGIC - FUSE HANDS-FREE LINK SYSTEM with BLUETOOTH TECHNOLOGY - MICRON AIR FILTRATION ...and so much more! Check out the window sticker for additional features. (just above Basic Info, to the far right) SAVE THOUSANDS off retail pricing with this magnificent condition 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Final Edition sedan! We will happily size up TRADE-IN OFFERS and have EXCELLENT FINANCE OPTIONS as well, so please give us a call TODAY at 732-919-0707!
Dealer Review:
Very high quality pre-owned vehicles with a large selection of manufacturers to choose from. Our salesperson Edward helped us with all the documents and we were in and out once we decided on the car we wanted. A very good experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Final Edition with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32W7FV9FU027958
Stock: 24101
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 58,504 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,750
Matheny Ford - Saint Marys / West Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mitsubishi Lancer ES with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32V2FW4GU004636
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 3,374 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,997$2,320 Below Market
Stuckey Ford - Hollidaysburg / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (35 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ML32F3FJ5KHF07835
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 66,973 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,000
Killeen Auto Sales - Killeen / Texas
Killeen Auto Sales with over 35 years in business and thousands of satisfied customers is here to provide exceptional service to Central Texas and beyond! Come see what keeps us on top!Bluetooth Hands Free.Maroon 2016 Mitsubishi Lancer ES FWD CVT 2.0L I4 MIVEC DOHC I427/35 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 14057 miles below market average!Reviews:* Available 2.4-liter engine provides quick acceleration; secure and sporty handling when going around turns. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mitsubishi Lancer ES with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32U2FU4GU006937
Stock: 24639
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 40,980 miles
$14,753
New Motors BMW - Erie / Pennsylvania
Certification Program Details: * 120 Point Inspection * Free Carfax History Report *12 Month/12,000 Mile Powertrain Warranty *Membership Into New Motors Pledge ProgramWhat helps set us apart from all the rest at New Motors is our New Motors Pledge package. This includes the following for every new and used vehicle purchased: * Free PA State Inspections for Life (includes inspection fee, excludes cost of sticker) * 40+ Loaner vehicles * 10% off Accessories (1st year) * Free car wash every service visit * Multi-point vehicle inspection * Free Alignment check with every service visit * Courtesy Shuttle * 2 dedicated delivery/product specialists on staff * Complimentary High Speed Wi-fi Internet * Complimentary beverages and snacks * At New Motors we make our pledge to you to make sure that you're back on the road with affordability, reliability, and style. For more information give us a call at (814) 868-5516.Diamond White Pearl 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer SEL 4WD CVT2.4L I4 MIVEC DOHC Backup Camera, Leather Seats, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, 4WD, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer SEL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32V2FW7HU006687
Stock: 82220A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 22,248 miles
$11,289
Courtesy Auto Sales - Chesapeake / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (35 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ML32F3FJ0KHF03868
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 136,782 miles
$8,000
Toyota of Nashua - Nashua / New Hampshire
�
Dealer Review:
Thank you so much for finding the best AWD Prius for me, and for making sure I know how to use the wonderful features imbedded in the multimedia system. The family and I will enjoy this car for years.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32U8FW7EU016668
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 51,418 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$24,995
Luxury Auto Sales llc - Columbus / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32W8FV7CU007340
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mitsubishi searches:
Related Mitsubishi info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2015
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2017
- Used Mazda CX-5
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2020 Toyota RAV4
- Honda Accord 2020
- 2020 Honda CR-V
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2020 Camry
- 2020 Charger
Vehicle rankings by type
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Chevrolet Blazer Lease Deals
- Jeep Wrangler Lease Deals
- Ford Mustang Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Corvette Lease Deals
- Kia Telluride Lease Deals
- Mazda CX-5 Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Tahoe Lease Deals
- Toyota Rav4 Lease Deals
- Honda CR-V Lease Deals
- Ford Explorer Lease Deals