Used Mitsubishi Sedan for Sale Near Me

605 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Showing 1 - 18 out of 605 listings
  • 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES in Silver
    used

    2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES

    13,599 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,677

    Details
  • 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES in White
    used

    2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES

    137 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $14,599

    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    71,338 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,990

    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR in White
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR

    67,483 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $23,988

    $2,915 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 LE in Silver
    used

    2020 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 LE

    2,949 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,991

    Details
  • 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES in Black
    used

    2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES

    9,455 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $12,998

    Details
  • 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in White
    used

    2015 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    29,116 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,998

    Details
  • 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES in White
    used

    2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES

    16,706 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,588

    Details
  • 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR in Gray
    used

    2008 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR

    105,444 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $19,962

    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES in Red
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES

    70,378 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $5,995

    $1,177 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Final Edition in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Final Edition

    28,934 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $34,995

    $2,989 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in White
    used

    2016 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    58,504 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,750

    Details
  • 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES in White
    used

    2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES

    3,374 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,997

    $2,320 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    66,973 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,000

    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer SEL in White
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Lancer SEL

    40,980 miles

    $14,753

    Details
  • 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES in Silver
    used

    2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES

    22,248 miles

    $11,289

    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer GT in Silver
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Lancer GT

    136,782 miles

    $8,000

    Details
  • 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR

    51,418 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $24,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mitsubishi searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 605 listings
  1. Home
  2. Used Cars For Sale
  3. Used Mitsubishi For Sale
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mitsubishi
Sedan
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Mitsubishi info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model

Hot new vehicles