Used MINI Wagon for Sale Near Me

2017 MINI Cooper S CountrymanCARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 11382 miles below market average!Low Miles!, AWD, 8.8" Touchscreen Navigation System, Chesterfield Leather Upholstery, harman/kardon Logic 7 Digital Surround, MINI Connected 5, MINI Head-Up Display, MINI Wired Package, Navigation System, Park Assistant, Power Front Seats, Power moonroof, Power Tailgate, Premium Package, Privacy Glass, Real Time Traffic Information, Technology Package, Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Pair Spoke Alloy, Wireless Device Charging (Qi).At Prime Motor Group, we believe in giving you an experience that is fast, fair and simple. This means we use real market data from credible providers like Edmunds and KBB to validate our prices, so we spend less time negotiating and more time helping you find the perfect vehicle for you or your family!

Everything about this sales experience was correct! From the first conversation, Scott Smaller treated me with respect and simply asked, "how can I help you". The conversation was on my timeline and on my terms (no pressure). He was respectful, upfront and set expectations perfectly, I was never let down. What I loved the most is he didn't try to negotiate the price with me at all, he just verified my intent (serious buyer) and connected me immediately with the sales manager, not many dealerships work that way....but more should. The sales manager, Alex continued the sales process in the same manner, I ended up buying the car within 1 week of speaking with Scott because this sales team was the real deal and no B.S. They spoke to me like a human being and treated me extremely well. If you are looking for a mini bring this team in, you will not regret it, you will love your new car and build a great relationship in the process!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2017 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 31 Highway)

VIN: WMZYT5C34H3D81393

Stock: MR1121

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-07-2020