Used MINI Wagon for Sale Near Me

- 18,710 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,700
Gunn Honda - San Antonio / Texas
BLUETOOTH, ONE OWNER, LOW MILES, CLEAN LOCAL TRADE, PREMIUM PACKAGE, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, LEATHER, SUNROOF, Alarm System, Automatic temperature control, Convenience Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, harman/kardon Logic 7 Digital Surround, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, John Cooper Works Aero Kit, John Cooper Works Exterior Package, Leather steering wheel, Outside temperature display, Picnic Cushion, Power 2nd-Row Moonroof, Power door mirrors, Power Front Seats, Power moonroof, Power Tailgate, Premium Package, Privacy Glass, Rear Center Armrest, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Spoiler, Remote keyless entry, SensaTec Leatherette Upholstery, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Storage Package, Wheels: 18 x 7.5 JCW Thrill Spoke Alloy.Gunn Honda Has Been Here for San Antonio Since 1976! Come See Us Today To Experience The Gunn Honda Difference For Yourself!Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Odometer is 18287 miles below market average!Silver 2017 MINI Cooper S Countryman Base 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V 6-Speed 21/31 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYT5C30H3B66934
Stock: H201510A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 18,146 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,999
MINI of Santa Monica - Santa Monica / California
Mini of Santa Monica is pleased to present for sale this 2019 MINI Cooper S E Countryman as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This vehicle is finished in the Thunder Gray Metallic exterior and Black Pearl interior. This vehicle is well equipped with many features including: Touchscreen Navigation Package (Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, MINI Assist eCall, MINI Connected XL, MINI Navigation, MINI TeleServices, Remote Services, and Wireless Charging & Enhanced Bluetooth), 1.5L I3 Hybrid Turbocharged DOHC 12V ULEV II, 3.94 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front Sport Seats, Fully automatic headlights, harman/kardon Logic 7 Digital Surround, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MINI Driving Modes, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panoramic Moonroof, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, SensaTec Leatherette Upholstery, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Standard Suspension, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers. Fresh oil change, Professionally Detailed for Delivery, Clean Carfax - No Accidents, Remainder of Factory Warranty Still Applies, Non Smoker!, Local Trade-In, 1.5L I3 Hybrid Turbocharged DOHC 12V ULEV II. 1.5L I3 Hybrid Turbocharged DOHC 12V ULEV II 6-Speed Automatic SteptronicCARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Call MINI of Santa Monica to book your test drive today, 424-581-6464. We welcome all trade-ins.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 MINI Countryman Cooper S E ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYU7C51K3F93931
Stock: U1365
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- certified
2017 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL420,975 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,168
South Shore MINI - Rockland / Massachusetts
2017 MINI Cooper S CountrymanCARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 11382 miles below market average!Low Miles!, AWD, 8.8" Touchscreen Navigation System, Chesterfield Leather Upholstery, harman/kardon Logic 7 Digital Surround, MINI Connected 5, MINI Head-Up Display, MINI Wired Package, Navigation System, Park Assistant, Power Front Seats, Power moonroof, Power Tailgate, Premium Package, Privacy Glass, Real Time Traffic Information, Technology Package, Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Pair Spoke Alloy, Wireless Device Charging (Qi).At Prime Motor Group, we believe in giving you an experience that is fast, fair and simple. This means we use real market data from credible providers like Edmunds and KBB to validate our prices, so we spend less time negotiating and more time helping you find the perfect vehicle for you or your family!
Dealer Review:
Everything about this sales experience was correct! From the first conversation, Scott Smaller treated me with respect and simply asked, "how can I help you". The conversation was on my timeline and on my terms (no pressure). He was respectful, upfront and set expectations perfectly, I was never let down. What I loved the most is he didn't try to negotiate the price with me at all, he just verified my intent (serious buyer) and connected me immediately with the sales manager, not many dealerships work that way....but more should. The sales manager, Alex continued the sales process in the same manner, I ended up buying the car within 1 week of speaking with Scott because this sales team was the real deal and no B.S. They spoke to me like a human being and treated me extremely well. If you are looking for a mini bring this team in, you will not regret it, you will love your new car and build a great relationship in the process!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYT5C34H3D81393
Stock: MR1121
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 10,900 miles
$24,199
Dan Vaden Cadillac - Brunswick / Georgia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 MINI Countryman Cooper with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYW3C05L3L06869
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,486 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$19,987$222 Below Market
Jeff Drennen Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Coshocton / Ohio
GET EASY FINANCING HERE AND DRIVE AWAY TODAY IN THIS PRE-OWNED CHILI RED 2019 MINI COOPER COUNTRYMAN FRONT WHEEL DRIVE SUV THAT DELIVERS 32 MILES PER GALLON HIGHWAY. DISCOVER KEYLESS ENTRY, FRONT RECLINING BUCKET SEATS, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER SUNROOF, PANORAMIC SECOND ROW ROOF, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL, 6 SPEAKER AUDIO SYSTEM AND MORE. ONE OWNER, FREE CARFAX REPORT. TRADES WELCOMED * JEFF DRENNEN CHRYSLER DODGE JEEP RAM 1921 OTSEGO AVE. COSHOCTON, OHIO 43812 CONNECT W/ CUSTOMER CARE (740) 622-3936 We are located in the heart of Coshocton and offer brand New and Used vehicles for sale while providing financing and leasing options. And we accept trade-ins. Plus you can select from multiple Extended Service Contract Plans which can save you thousands in future repairs and maintenance costs. We are a Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram franchised dealer with factory authorized warranty services no matter where you purchased your vehicle. Our CDJR Parts & Service Departments are fully staffed with Certified and knowledgeable associates. We honor all factory partner programs and fully disclose all factory incentive programs. You can make sales and service appointments online through our website or by calling our Customer Care Hotline.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 MINI Countryman Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYS7C55K3F45595
Stock: P3863
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 70,129 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,495$2,489 Below Market
MINI of Charleston - Charleston / South Carolina
CARFAX 1-Owner. Cooper S trim. PRICE DROP FROM $24,995, EPA 31 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Sunroof, Heated Seats, Turbo, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, ALL-SEASON TIRES, TRANSMISSION: STEPTRONIC AUTOMATIC, Alloy Wheels, FULLY LOADED.KEY FEATURES INCLUDEHeated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats.OPTION PACKAGESFULLY LOADED Auto-Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors, Dynamic Damper Control, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 1 year AllAccess subscription, Technology Package, 2 MINI FindMate tags, MINI Wired Package, Park Assistant, MINI Head-Up Display, Real Time Traffic Information, MINI Connected 5, 8.8" Touchscreen Navigation System, Wireless Device Charging (Qi), Universal Garage-Door Opener, Premium Package, Power Tailgate, Power Front Seats, Privacy Glass, harman/kardon Premium Sound System, Convenience Package, Rear Center Armrest, Picnic Cushion, Alarm System, Storage Package, TRANSMISSION: STEPTRONIC AUTOMATIC Axle Ratio: 4.643, GVWR: 4,696 lbs, ALL-SEASON TIRES. MINI Cooper S with Midnight Black metallic exterior and Leather Lounge Satellite Grey interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 189 HP at 5000 RPM*.EXCELLENT VALUEReduced from $24,995.BUY WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-OwnerWHY BUY FROM USView the hours, map and directions to MINI of Charleston near Summerville, Goose Creek, Mt. Pleasant, and North Charleston. Visit our new MINI and used car dealership at 1518 Savannah Hwy Charleston, SC 29407 now to view our huge inventory.A $699.00 Closing Fee is included in the advertised/sales price and does not include tax, tags, title, and registration fees. The Closing Fee will not exceed $699.00 prior to January 1, 2021.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYT5C3XH3D81611
Stock: P59991
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 22,438 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$20,660
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 MINI Countryman Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYS7C54K3F47189
Stock: 10420455
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-13-2020
- 89,146 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,998$1,359 Below Market
Atlanta Auto Brokers - Marietta / Georgia
Odometer is 2847 miles below market average!Clean CARFAX.CARFAX One-Owner.Extended Warranty Available, Leather, Bluetooth, Sunroof / Moonroof, Leather / Leatherette, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM/CD w/6 Speakers, MP3 decoder, Outside temperature display, Power windows, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!23/30 City/Highway MPG2012 MINI Cooper S Countryman1.6L I4 DOHC 16V 4D Sport UtilityALL4 BlueGetrag 6-Speed Manual with OverdriveAwards:* JD Power APEAL Study * 2012 IIHS Top Safety Pick
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWZC5C57CWM11865
Stock: AB2551
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 7,464 milesDelivery Available*
$27,990
Carvana - San Diego - San Diego / California
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Countryman Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYT3C31J3E93224
Stock: 2000619221
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- Not ProvidedTitle issue, Personal Use
$35,750
MINI of Tempe - Tempe / Arizona
Call today for an appointment. All types of financing available. We cater to everyone and have programs and specials running all day every day! Call 1-844-736-0465!!! - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Roof Rack, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, SensaTec Interior Surface, 6 Speakers, Media Display, Radio data system, Automatic temperature control, Four wheel independent suspension, Standard Suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: MINI Intelligent Emergency Call, Front anti-roll bar, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Brake assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Rear Parking Sensors, Auto High-beam Headlights, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, MINI Driving Modes, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, MINI Assist eCall, MINI Connected, MINI TeleServices, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, Front Sport Seats, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, Sensatec Leatherette Upholstery, Split folding rear seat, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Passenger door bin, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window wiper, Axle Ratio: 3.47, MINI wired package, New Feature, IPod Adapter Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYW7C0XL3L91067
Stock: N03793S
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-23-2020
- 39,328 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,997
Corwin Public Wholesale - Fargo / North Dakota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYT5C39J3E61066
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 13,901 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,488$1,022 Below Market
AP Fairfax - Fairfax / Virginia
Here at AP Fairfax, we have been in business for over 9 years providing excellent customer service. We pride ourselves with having quality, aggressively priced vehicles. All of our vehicles are Va. state safety inspected plus our 120 point check. We have a full service finance department offering some of the lowest rates in the industry along with vehicle warranties covering a wide range of components to suit your needs. Please come in and experience the AP Fairfax difference today, our seasoned staff will be happy to serve you.
Dealer Review:
Thank you all for dealing with me and my to kids running up and down your showroom. We love our VW and will be back for service on it soon.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYT5C3XH3D79583
Stock: AP00296
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-07-2020
- 18,836 miles
$25,900$376 Below Market
Northtowne Hyundai - Kansas City / Missouri
�
Dealer Review:
Ryan was so helpful and personable when we went to Hyundai to look for a new vehicle. He was very knowledgeable and worked with us in getting the car we wanted. We were very pleased with his services as he listened and explained everything we needed to know to make the right decision in choosing a new vehicle. I would highly recommend him to anyone!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 MINI Countryman Cooper ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYW5C01L3L06542
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,340 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,554
West Herr Subaru - Orchard Park / New York
�
Dealer Review:
I purchase the all new Subaru Accent from West Herr a few weeks ago. The entire process was smooth as silk. Russ, my contact at West Herr Toyota, put me in touch with Marc at West Herr Subaru after I told him that I wanted to try out the all new Ascent. I had read very positive reviews of the Ascent and after a test drive decided to buy the Touring model. It has all of the most up to date safety system and top of the line luxury features. I have had the car nearly two months now and it is the best car that I have ever owned. Everyone at West Herr made the purchasing experience very satisfying. Thanks Russ & Marc for helping me find a car that I love.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYT5C38J3E68879
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,854 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,569
Ralph Schomp MINI - Highlands Ranch / Colorado
PRICED TO MOVE $1,200 below Kelley Blue Book! FUEL EFFICIENT 31 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! CARFAX 1-Owner, MINI Certified***Just Made Available***, GREAT MILES 20,846! Heated Seats, Moonroof, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera AND MORE!SCHOMP AUTOMOTIVE GROUP: ONE PRICE. ONE PERSON. ONE HOUR.It's a promise we pioneered to consistently identify, respect, and exceed our clients' expectations. Seamless transactions with no surprises it's car buying redefined. Experience it firsthand only at Schomp Automotive.WHY BUY FROM SCHOMP MINI?Schomp MINI is loved by everyone except the competition because of their One Price, One Promise guarantee which sets this Denver MINI Cooper dealer apart from the rest by having the absolute best price posted on all vehicles. Whether you're looking for a Colorado Springs Mini Cooper, Boulder Mini Cooper, Grand Junction Mini Cooper or Castle Rock Mini Cooper, Shoppers looking for the best Colorado Mini Coopers visit Schomp Automotive!PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCEComprehensive Inspection by MINI technicians, and only factory-authorized parts are used for repairs, 24/7 Roadside Assistance is included for the duration of the Certified warranty, Trip-Interruption Services, Vehicles sold after April 1, 2014 carry a transferable Certified warranty, Balance of original new vehicle warranty, plus 1-Year/Unlimited Mile WarrantyOPTION PACKAGESTRANSMISSION: STEPTRONIC AUTOMATIC Axle Ratio: 3.75, GVWR: 4,674 lbs, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE Rear Center Armrest, Picnic Cushion, Alarm System, Storage Package, harman/kardon PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO 1 year All Access subscription, ALL-SEASON TIRES.EXPERTS REPORTKBB.com's review says "Even with its added size and ground clearance, the Countryman delivers all the go-kart-like moves expected of a car wearing the Mini badge.".Pricing analysis performed on 8/21/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration.
Dealer Review:
Great experience all the way around. Jesse and Shelby were very helpful, great to work with and most of all the process was painless, fast, and transparent. Thank you guys and we are excited to be part of the MINI family.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYT5C31J3E60901
Stock: 3MA0276
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 73,839 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,393
Elder Mitsubishi - Cedar Park / Texas
White 2017 MINI Cooper S Countryman FWD 7-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V 2017 MINI Cooper S Countryman in White and Black Pearl Leatherette, 8.8" Touchscreen Navigation System, Alarm System, Auto-Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors, Black Bonnet Stripes, Black Roof and Mirror Caps, Cold Weather Package, Convenience Package, Heated Front Seats, MINI Connected 5, MINI Head-Up Display, MINI Wired Package, Navigation System, Park Assistant, Picnic Cushion, Power Front Seats, Real Time Traffic Information, Rear Center Armrest, Rear Parking Sensors, Storage Package, Technology Package, Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Pair Spoke Alloy, Wireless Device Charging (Qi).Recent Arrival! 23/32 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Countryman Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYT3C39H3D98095
Stock: H3D98095
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 33,344 miles
$21,454
Prime Motor Group - Quincy / Massachusetts
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Countryman Cooper ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYV5C35H3E02326
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,157 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,995$247 Below Market
Red River Ford Lincoln - Durant / Oklahoma
** SPORTY LOCAL TRADE. LEATHER, MOONROOF, CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT and WARRANTY **Sporty and fun! That's this 2018 Mini Countryman Cooper S in Silver. It has Heated Leather with Power Driver Seat, Navigation, Satellite Radio, Rear Camera, Moonroof, Power Liftgate, Back-Up Sensorsa and much more. Start enjoying driving and with style in this one! Drive it today at Red River Ford in Durant. Don't forget to ask about Engines for Life.You will Buy with Confidence at Red River Ford Lincoln in Durant. Why? Because every vehicle undergoes a rigorous inspection by a factory trained technician, has a free vehicle history report so there are not any surprises, and is backed by the Red River Ford warranty. Plus, unlike most dealerships, we only offer extended service plans from Ford Motor Company because they want to sell you a car today and from now on... which is exactly what we want to do. These are just a few of the reasons why YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at Red River Ford Lincoln in Durant.Call us now at (580) 924-9458 to make an appointment or to learn more about this vehicle. We look forward to earning your business.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Countryman Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYT3C38J3E93320
Stock: FTL180A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
